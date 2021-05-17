Hypoxia drives murine neutrophil protein scavenging to maintain central carbon metabolism

Inflammatory neutrophils restructure their proteome in response to hypoxia. We first sought to develop a comprehensive map of the proteome of an inflammatory neutrophil to assess its capacity to respond to different environments and stimuli, something a genomics approach could not address. Moreover, the quantification of absolute protein abundance allows the unbiased analysis of the factors that differentiate the normoxic from the hypoxic neutrophil population.

Mice were exposed to nebulized lipopolysaccharide (LPS) using a sealed system to generate a uniform and reproducible lung injury. Airspace neutrophils were isolated from bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) of mice 24 hours after induction of lung injury. Using high resolution mass spectrometry, we identified 57,000 peptides from these highly pure neutrophil preparations (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134073DS1), corresponding to more than 5000 proteins. High correlation between biological replicates was observed (R2 > 0.96, Supplemental Figure 1C). Protein copy numbers were calculated on Perseus software (17) using the proteomic ruler (18) and used to analyze the contribution of proteins to the total protein mass (Supplemental Figure 1D). Proteins were divided into quartiles by abundance (measured by label-free quantification [LFQ] intensity) and the top 2 quartiles were analyzed for KEGG pathway enrichment (as compared with the whole neutrophil proteome) using online DAVID software (19, 20). This analysis of the most abundant proteins highlighted that metabolic, migratory, inflammatory, and biosynthetic pathways dominate the inflammatory neutrophil proteome (Figure 1, A and B), with 7% total protein mass attributable to glycolysis, 6% to regulation of translation, and 5% to granule proteins (Figure 1, C–E). Enrichment of inflammatory, metabolic, and biosynthetic pathways was observed in neutrophils relative to the whole murine genome (Supplemental Tables 1–3). We next questioned how neutrophils restructure their proteome in response to the physiological challenge of hypoxia and low glucose availability, to which neutrophils are subjected in vivo. Given existing evidence that oxygen availability critically regulates innate immune responses to lung injury and infection (6, 7), we studied a model of hypoxic acute lung injury. Following nebulization (as described above), animals were transferred to a hypoxic chamber where the inhaled oxygen concentration was reduced to 10% over 1 hour. Proteomic analysis revealed a distinct protein signature in neutrophils from mice exposed to concurrent systemic hypoxia as compared with those from normoxic controls during acute lung injury (Figure 1F), with upregulation of 272 proteins and downregulation of 230 proteins (P < 0.05, FDR 0.05, S 0 = 0.1; Figure 1G). Hypoxic samples also showed high correlation among biological replicates (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Inflammatory neutrophils restructure their proteome in response to hypoxia. (A) Histogram of all identified proteins split into quartiles based on LFQ intensity. KEGG pathway analysis of enriched pathways in the top quartile (dark blue) and second quartile (green) are highlighted. The top 20 proteins (by LFQ intensity) are expanded in (B). The contributions of (C) the glycolysis/gluconeogenesis KEGG pathway, (D) the Gene Ontology Biological Process Regulation of Translation, and (E) granule proteins to the total protein content of a neutrophil were calculated. The proteome of normoxic and hypoxic BAL neutrophils were analyzed for (F) principle component analysis, performed without category enrichment in components. (G) Volcano plot demonstrating significant up- (green) and downregulation (red) of more than 200 proteins in hypoxic samples (P < 0.05, FDR 0.05, S 0 = 0.1). For all data, n = 3 per condition. Panels D and E represent individual values and mean ± SEM. Panel F represents each biological replicate.

Hypoxic neutrophils upregulate inflammatory receptors and translational machinery. Analysis of those proteins that were significantly upregulated in hypoxia revealed a number of key inflammatory receptors. Formylated peptide receptor (FPR) signaling is implicated in the regulation of neutrophil chemotaxis, degranulation, ROS production, and transcriptional regulation (21). Both FPR1 and FPR2 were significantly upregulated in the proteome of hypoxic neutrophils (Figure 2A). TNF-α signaling is implicated in neutrophil adhesion (22), priming (23), and apoptosis (24). TNF-α was detected in the BAL supernatant following LPS-induced lung injury (Supplemental Figure 2A) and hypoxic airspace neutrophils displayed higher levels of TNFRSF1b (TNF receptor 2) protein (Figure 2B). Flow cytometry confirmed higher surface expression of TNFRSF1b on hypoxic neutrophils harvested 24 hours after LPS (Supplemental Figure 2B). TNF receptor 1 was not identified on the neutrophil proteome but could be measured by flow cytometry. This identified a distinct pattern of expression with higher levels in hypoxia at 6 hours after LPS, but equivalent expression by 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 2C). Thus, hypoxia may regulate neutrophil response to TNF-α through dynamic regulation of surface receptor expression.

Figure 2 Hypoxia promotes a hyperinflammatory biosynthetic neutrophil phenotype. LFQ of (A) FPRs 1 and 2, (B) TNFRSF2, and (C) GM-CSF receptor subunit β in BAL neutrophils from normoxic and hypoxic mice, n = 3. (D) Elastase activity (n = 11 over 3 experiments) and (E) MMP9 concentration (n = 6 over 2 experiments) in BAL supernatant from normoxic and hypoxic mice 6 hours after LPS, Mann-Whitney test of significance. (F) Histogram of the normoxic neutrophil proteome with the positions of granule proteins highlighted. LFQ of (G) elastase and (H) MMP9 in normoxic and hypoxic BAL neutrophils, n = 3. Volcano plots illustrating upregulation of EIFs (I) and tRNA ligases (J) with the fold change of tRNA ligases detailed in (K) with upregulated proteins highlighted in green. A–C, G, H, and K used unpaired 2-tailed t test of significance. In A–E, G, and H, data represent individual values and mean ± SEM. In K, data represent mean ± SEM. FPR, formylated peptide receptor; TNFRSF2, TNF receptor superfamily member 2; CSF2RB, GM-CSF receptor subunit β; SCAMP2, secretory carrier-associated membrane protein 2; CTSD, cathepsin D; ELANE, neutrophil elastase; PRTN3, myeloblastin (proteinase 3); LYZ2, lysozyme C-2; NGP, neutrophil granule protein; MPO, myeloperoxidase; LTF, lactotransferrin; EIF, eukaryotic translation initiation factor.

One of the most upregulated proteins in the hypoxic neutrophil proteome was the beta component of the GM-CSF receptor (CSF2RB, Figure 2C). Ligation of the GM-CSF receptor results in wide-ranging inflammatory neutrophil responses, including priming, degranulation (25), and survival (26). Flow cytometry confirmed BAL neutrophil surface expression of both the α and β subunit of this heterodimeric receptor. Both subunits were upregulated in hypoxia 6 hours after LPS with equivalent surface expression between groups by 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). This hypoxic induction of GM-CSF receptor surface expression early in the inflammatory response is associated with increased neutrophil degranulation in vivo at 6 hours, with significantly higher levels of elastase activity (Figure 2D) and MMP9 (Figure 2E) in hypoxic BAL supernatant. Degranulation is maximal at this early time point with levels of both elastase and MMP9 in the BAL falling by 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Despite detection of free elastase and MMP9 in the airways, the proteomic data set showed that airspace neutrophils retain high protein expression of azurophilic, specific and gelatinase granule proteins (Figure 2F), and showed no reduction in intracellular levels of the key granule proteins under conditions of hypoxia (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) where enhanced degranulation is observed. Persistence of granule proteins in hypoxic neutrophils despite evidence of increased degranulation led us to hypothesize that tissue neutrophils may have the capacity to synthesize granule proteins upon recruitment to the inflammatory niche, in contrast to the existing dogma that granule proteins are only synthesized and packaged in bone marrow neutrophils (15). Consistent with this possibility, hypoxia positively regulated many eukaryotic translation initiation factors (EIFs), essential for initiation of protein translation (Figure 2I) and aminoacylation of tRNAs (Figure 2, J and K). Furthermore, airspace neutrophils retain mRNAs for granule proteins (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F).

Airspace neutrophils synthesize granule proteins. To directly address the extent to which tissue neutrophils continue to synthesize inflammatory proteins, we measured the protein synthetic capacity of inflammatory BAL neutrophils by ex vivo incubation of BAL neutrophils with the heavy labeled amino acids 13C 6 and 15N 4 l-arginine and 13C 6 l-lysine. BAL neutrophils from animals that had been housed in hypoxia following LPS stimulation were used because we predicted, based on the proteomic data presented here, that these would have the greatest capacity for ongoing protein synthesis. Neutrophils were isolated 6 hours after LPS nebulization and cultured with heavy labeled amino acids for 18 hours to generate samples equivalent to those isolated 24 hours after LPS. Sixty-two newly synthesized (labeled) proteins were identified by mass spectrometry, including abundant proteins involved in cytoskeletal regulation and metabolism (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 5) as would be predicted from our initial proteomic screens (Figure 1, B and C). Importantly, we also identified labeling within inflammatory proteins such as complement C3 and integrins (Figure 3B) and granule proteins (Figure 3C) (27). De novo protein synthesis contributed substantially to the overall abundance of these granule proteins, with up to 10% heavy label incorporation. Coupled with the evidence of preserved intracellular granule proteins despite enhanced degranulation, these data are consistent with de novo synthesis of inflammatory mediators, including granule proteins by tissue neutrophils, providing a mechanism by which hypoxic neutrophils would be predicted to drive a hyperinflammatory immune response.

Figure 3 Airspace neutrophils synthesize granule proteins. BAL neutrophils were cultured ex vivo with labeled amino acids (n = 4 over 2 experiments). Labeled proteins (identified by mass spectrometry, total number = 62) were assigned to a functional group as detailed in (A). Those involved in inflammation (B) and neutrophil granules (C) are detailed. Panels B and C represent individual values and mean ± SEM with labeling expressed as the percentage of the protein that demonstrates incorporation of heavy labeled amino acid(s). Raw data are detailed in Supplemental Table 5.

Neutrophils scavenge extracellular proteins for fuel. Despite their well-recognized reliance on glycolysis for ATP production, we found that airway neutrophils are subject to marked hypoglycemia. Only very low levels of glucose were present in BAL supernatant (Supplemental Figure 4A) (28, 29). In order to more accurately determine the absolute concentration of glucose that cells within the airways are exposed to (without the diluting effect of the BAL), we also performed LCMS analysis of airway surface liquid that was adsorbed onto filter cards directly from the upper airways. This confirmed low levels of glucose in the airways of both normoxic and hypoxic mice (Figure 4A). Although hypoxic neutrophils did upregulate the glucose transporter Glut 3 (Figure 4B), this did not translate to an increase in intracellular glucose-6-phosphate (Figure 4C), likely due to the low substrate availability. We therefore asked how airway neutrophils are able to support the observed synthetic function in this metabolite deplete environment. In contrast to intracellular glucose levels, hypoxic neutrophils were found to have significantly higher levels of intracellular glutamine and glutamate (Figure 4D). LCMS analysis of airway fluid did detect glutamine, but there was no increase in hypoxic airways (Figure 4E). Furthermore, at a protein level, neutrophils did not reproducibly express the important SLC-38 family of glutamine transporters (Supplemental Figure 4B) (30), suggesting that transport of free glutamine does not account for the observed increase in intracellular glutamine in hypoxia.

Figure 4 Hypoglycemic neutrophils scavenge extracellular proteins. (A) Glucose concentration of airway surface liquid (n = 4 over one experiment). (B) LFQ of glucose transporters GLUT1 and GLUT3, n = 3. (C) Intracellular abundance of glucose-6-phosphate measured by HPLC-MS (n = 8 over 2 experiments). (D) Intracellular abundance of glutamate and glutamine (n = 8 over 2 experiments). (E) Glutamine concentration of airway surface liquid from normoxic and hypoxic mice 24 hours after LPS (n = 4 over one experiment). LFQ of (F) albumin, (G) IgM, and (H) fibronectin in BAL neutrophils, n = 3. A and C–E used a Mann-Whitney test of significance. B and F–H used the unpaired 2-tailed t test of significance. All data are from normoxic and hypoxic mice 24 hours after nebulized LPS.

Survey of the neutrophil proteome led to the surprising observation that neutrophils contain the extracellular proteins albumin, IgM, and fibronectin, and that they increase in abundance when neutrophils are exposed to hypoxic lung injury (Figure 4, F–H). This led us to question whether neutrophils can scavenge proteins to use as an alternative source of amino acids, a mechanism employed by tumor cell lines to meet their increasing metabolic demands (31–33). Consistent with glutamine being an important metabolic substrate (34), a number of key enzymes and transporters involved in glutaminolysis (glutaminase, glutamate dehydrogenase, alpha ketoglutarate dehydrogenase, phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 2, and the dicarboxylate transporter) are upregulated at the protein level in hypoxia (Figure 5A). The ability of neutrophils to use an active protein uptake pathway to fuel their energetic requirements at sites of inflammation would represent an advantageous metabolic adaptation to the inflamed lung niche.

Figure 5 Glutamine from scavenged proteins fuels hypoxic neutrophils. (A) LFQ of proteins involved in glutaminolysis, n = 3, unpaired 2-tailed t test of significance. (B–D) Highly pure BAL neutrophils harvested 6 hours after nebulized LPS from hypoxic mice were cultured ex vivo for 18 hours in hypoxia (1%O 2 ) in glucose-free media supplemented 13C 5 glutamine–labeled (green) or unlabeled (white) HEK cell lysates. Metabolite abundance and labeling was measured by HPLC-MS (n = 4 over 2 experiments), Mann-Whitney test of significance. Diagram represents the glutaminolysis pathway with enzymes in yellow and metabolic intermediaries in green. GLS, glutaminase; GLUD1, glutamate dehydrogenase 1; OGDH, 2-oxoglutarate dehydrogenase; PCK2, phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase.

To definitively address whether neutrophils can use extracellular proteins for anaplerosis, we fed ex vivo airspace neutrophils with 13C 5 glutamine–labeled proteins and traced the presence of heavy carbons into their metabolic intermediaries. Label could be traced into TCA cycle metabolites including citrate, fumarate, and malate (Figure 5, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 4, C–F), consistent with flux of protein-derived glutamine into central carbon metabolism. We did not identify any evidence of reductive carboxylation, with no m+5 citrate (Supplemental Figure 4C) and no m+3 malate (Supplemental Figure 4D) identified. These experiments did not allow us to conclusively comment on TCA cycling, and though we did identify the presence of small amounts of m+2 citrate, we did not see labeling within oxaloacetate (data not shown). Neutrophils therefore have the capacity to use extracellular proteins as an amino acid source for metabolic intermediaries.

Hypoxia and mTORC1 activity regulate neutrophil catabolism of scavenged extracellular proteins. To investigate the use of extracellular proteins by neutrophils, we used Texas red–labeled bovine serum albumin (BSA) to measure protein uptake and double-quenched Green–labeled (DQ-Green–labeled) BSA (which requires proteolytic cleavage to emit green fluorescence) to measure breakdown. We used human blood neutrophils in addition to murine BAL neutrophils to confirm that protein scavenging is of functional relevance in a broader range of neutrophil subsets. Incubation of healthy human peripheral blood neutrophils with Texas red BSA demonstrates rapid uptake with a significant increase in Texas red signal after a 30-minute incubation (Figure 6A). Rapid proteolysis also occurs with a significant increase in the DQ-Green signal observed after 90 minutes (Figure 6A). To confirm that the observed DQ-Green signal was a direct result of intracellular proteolysis, rather than extracellular proteolysis and uptake of unquenched fluorescent BSA, the DQ-Green BSA time course was repeated following a wash at 30 minutes to remove residual extracellular albumin. Consistent with intracellular breakdown of DQ-Green BSA, there was a significant increase in intracellular fluorescence over a 2-hour incubation period with fresh media (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Hypoxia promotes mTOR regulated neutrophil catabolism of extra-cellular albumin. Time course of human peripheral blood neutrophils incubated with (A) Texas red–labeled BSA or DQ-Green BSA for 150 minutes (data expressed as % maximum signal) and (B) DQ-Green BSA for 30 minutes followed by washing and then further incubation for 120 minutes. A and B were measured by flow cytometry (n = 3 over 2 experiments). (C) Confocal microscopy of human peripheral blood neutrophils incubated with FITC-BSA (green) and 70 kDa dextran (red) with DAPI nuclear staining in blue and red/green colocalization highlighted in yellow. Geometric mean fluorescence of LPS-treated human neutrophils incubated with (D) Texas red–labeled BSA (n = 6) or (E) DQ-Green BSA (n = 7 over 3 experiments) in normoxia or hypoxia (1% O 2 ) in RPMI with or without glucose (11 mM). (F) Ratio of DQ-Green to Texas red signal demonstrating breakdown efficiency in the conditions described in D and E; n = 6 over 3 experiments. Geometric mean fluorescence of BAL neutrophils from normoxic or hypoxic mice 24 hours after LPS incubated ex vivo in the corresponding oxygen tension with (G) Texas red BSA or (H) DQ-Green BSA (n = 4 over one experiment). (I) Fluorescence of cell culture supernatant from H. mTORC1 activity (proportion of phosphorylated S6 kinase) in (J) LPS-treated human peripheral blood neutrophils cultured in normoxia or hypoxia (1% O 2 ) with or without glucose (11 mM) (n = 7 over 4 experiments) and (K) murine BAL neutrophils isolated 24 hours after nebulized LPS (mice housed in normoxia or hypoxia); n = 8 over 2 experiments. Representative blots shown. (L) Geometric mean fluorescence of LPS-treated human neutrophils incubated with DQ-Green BSA and pretreated with MHY1485 (2 μM) or Rapamycin (50 nM); n = 4 over 2 experiments. In A and B, data represent mean ± SEM. In D–J, data represent individual values and mean ± SEM. A, B, D–F, J, and L were analyzed by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. G–I and K used the Mann-Whitney test of significance.

In order to delineate the mechanism by which neutrophils take up albumin, we used confocal microscopy to assess localization of FITC-BSA and Texas red 70 kDa dextran, a substance predominantly taken up via macropinocytosis (35). Merged images revealed partial colocalization of the BSA signal with the 70 kDa dextran (Figure 6C), indicating that one route of albumin uptake is via macropinocytosis (36).

We hypothesized that in neutrophils, nutrient availability may play a role in regulating protein uptake. In light of the glucose-deplete nature of the inflamed airway, we incubated LPS-treated human peripheral blood neutrophils in the presence or absence of glucose and compared normoxic (21% O 2 ) with hypoxic (1% O 2 ) culture. Comparing the signal from neutrophils incubated with Texas red BSA with those incubated with DQ-Green BSA identified an interesting distinction between conditions that favor uptake versus those that favor breakdown. In glucose-replete media, hypoxia enhances albumin uptake. This trend is preserved in glucose depletion but is nonsignificant (Figure 6D). In both normoxia and hypoxia, the absence of glucose results in reduced uptake of albumin but this is significant only in hypoxia (Figure 6D). In contrast, hypoxia enhances albumin breakdown in both glucose-replete and -deplete conditions (Figure 6E), and glucose depletion does not limit albumin breakdown. This suggests that the increase in albumin catabolism that is driven by hypoxia is sufficient to overcome any reduced substrate uptake due to glucose deprivation. This is illustrated by the ratio of DQ-Green to Texas red fluorescence in each condition, which can be used as an indicator of the proteolytic activity of the cells. This showed that LPS-stimulated neutrophils incubated in hypoxia without glucose (conditions most closely resembling the hypoxic airway) had significantly higher proteolytic capacity than in any other condition (Figure 6F). This is consistent with the hypothesis that in conditions of nutrient scarcity, neutrophils exploit their environment to scavenge alternative energy supplies in the form of protein, and that hypoxia positively regulates this process. In order to investigate the in vivo relevance of this observation, inflammatory BAL neutrophils from normoxic and hypoxic mice were cultured ex vivo with Texas red BSA and DQ-Green BSA (with those from normoxic mice cultured in 21% oxygen and those from hypoxic mice cultured in 1% oxygen). In these ex vivo cells, hypoxia drives both increased protein uptake and degradation (Figure 6, G and H). Thus, transmigration into the alveolar space and/or exposure to the inflammatory milieu further augments neutrophil protein scavenging capacity. Measurement of cell culture supernatant fluorescence confirmed that the enhanced DQ-Green signal in hypoxia did not represent enhanced extracellular DQ activation secondary to increased degranulation of neutrophil proteases (Figure 6I).

In tumor cells, the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) and its associated complexes mTORC1 and mTORC2 are essential in integrating signals regarding nutrient availability. Downstream signaling then determines the cellular response to these signals in terms of transcription and translation of new proteins and in directing proliferation (32). Interestingly, data in fibroblasts showed that mTORC1 activity negatively regulated lysosomal degradation of proteins taken up from the environment (32). We speculated that there might also be an inverse correlation between mTORC1 activity and protein breakdown by neutrophils. Our proteomic data confirmed that neutrophils express the key components of mTORC1, mTORC2, and the Ragulator complex proteins LAMTOR1–3 required for translocation of mTORC to the lysosomal membrane (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) (37). The basal activity of mTORC1 in human peripheral blood neutrophils was analyzed using the phosphorylation status of the downstream target S6 kinase (S6K). In unstimulated neutrophils, mTORC1 activity was low and LPS treatment resulted in a significant increase in phosphorylated S6K (Supplemental Figure 5C). Oxygen and glucose availability dramatically altered the activity of mTORC1 in LPS-treated human peripheral blood neutrophils with suppression of mTORC1 activity by both hypoxia and glucose deprivation (Figure 6J), an effect replicated in vivo with diminished expression of phosphorylated S6K in airspace neutrophils isolated from hypoxic mice (Figure 6K). To investigate whether mTORC activity directly regulates catabolism of extracellular proteins, human peripheral blood neutrophils were incubated with the mTORC inhibitor Rapamycin or with the mTORC activator MHY1485 (38) prior to the addition of LPS and DQ-Green BSA. With mTORC inhibition, we observed a significant increase in proteolysis (as measured by DQ-Green fluorescence) and with mTORC activation, a significant decrease (Figure 6L). Thus, mTORC activity inhibits breakdown of proteins in neutrophils, and mTORC suppression under oxygen- and glucose-deplete conditions relieves this inhibition.

Hypoxia upregulates lysosomal catabolism of extracellular protein by tissue neutrophils for anaplerosis. The lysosome is essential for cellular protein degradation. To investigate the importance of lysosomal trafficking for extracellular protein catabolism by neutrophils, we first verified the cellular localization of scavenged albumin. Using confocal microscopy, we observed colocalization of DQ-Green BSA with the lysosomal marker LAMP1 (Figure 7A). Thus, neutrophils have capacity to traffic proteins from the extracellular environment to the lysosome. KEGG pathway analysis of those proteins upregulated by hypoxia at a proteomic level revealed enrichment for the lysosome pathway (fold enrichment 1.564, P = 0.032), with more detailed analysis of known lysosomal proteins (39) confirming the majority of lysosomal pathway members to be upregulated by hypoxia (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 4). In the hypoxic inflamed airway, neutrophils can upregulate both the lysosomal pathway (Figure 7B) and the enzymes required to metabolize the resultant free amino acids, such as glutamine (Figure 5A). The importance of the lysosome for protein catabolism is further supported by the observation that a lysosomal protease inhibitor E64 (32) (Figure 7C) and an inhibitor of lysosomal acidification chloroquine (40) (Figure 7D) diminish the ability of neutrophils to breakdown DQ-Green BSA in vitro. Furthermore, lysosomal proteins accounted for 14% of newly synthesized proteins in the previous amino acid tracing experiments (Figure 3A), further highlighting the importance of this organelle in the inflammatory neutrophil. Neutrophils therefore have the capacity to regulate uptake and degradation of extracellular proteins via the lysosome to provide amino acids required for the provision of metabolic intermediaries. Hypoxia and glucose deprivation positively regulate these processes via mTOR and the lysosome.

Figure 7 Lysosomal catabolism of extracellular protein provides substrate for de novo protein synthesis. (A) Confocal microscopy of human peripheral blood neutrophils incubated with DQ-Green BSA (green) and subsequently fixed and permeabilized and stained for the lysosomal marker LAMP-1 (red) with DAPI nuclear staining in blue and red/green colocalization highlighted in yellow. (B) Volcano plot comparing the proteomes of hypoxic and normoxic neutrophils (as in Figure 1H) with lysosomal pathway members which are significantly up- (green) and downregulated (red) highlighted. Geometric mean fluorescence of LPS-treated human neutrophils incubated with DQ-Green BSA and pretreated with (C) protease inhibitor E64 or (D) the inhibitor of lysosomal acidification chloroquine; n = 7 over 4 experiments, Wilcoxon 2-tailed test of statistical significance. Panels C and D represent individual values and mean ± SEM.

Hypoxia promotes a damaging hyperinflammatory neutrophil phenotype in vivo. In response to systemic hypoxia, we have observed that neutrophils restructure their proteome and enhance extracellular protein scavenging. This is associated with increased inflammation within the tissues. To determine the biological consequences of these proteomic adaptations, we explored the physiological outcomes of exposing mice to systemic hypoxia in the context of acute lung injury. Concurrent exposure of mice to LPS and hypoxia resulted in profound hypothermia over the first 24 hours (Figure 8A), a response replicated in the setting of bacterial pneumonia (6) and in keeping with a more severe inflammatory response. In keeping with hypoxic upregulation of inflammatory receptors and degranulation (Figure 2, A–E), analysis of the BAL fluid supernatant revealed an increase in lung injury demonstrated by significantly more capillary leak of albumin (Figure 8B) and IgM (Figure 8C) in hypoxia. The very high levels of intracellular albumin and IgM observed in hypoxia (Figure 4, F and G) are therefore likely to be a consequence of both increased substrate availability and increased uptake. While we did demonstrate increased capacity for protein uptake in hypoxic BAL neutrophils (Figure 6G), this relatively modest increase is unlikely to be sufficient to overcome the nearly 3-fold increase in BAL albumin concentration in the lungs of hypoxic mice. The excess lung damage was independent of neutrophil number, with preserved BAL (Figure 8D) and interstitial (Figure 8E) neutrophil counts, despite lower circulating neutrophil numbers (Figure 8F) in hypoxia. Evidence of increased sickness and more significant lung injury in response to hypoxia, together with in vivo evidence of activated neutrophil surface phenotypes confirm important biological consequences of the observed proteomic changes (Figure 8, G and H) (41, 42). In hypoxia, increased protein leak provides abundant substrate for the upregulated processes of protein scavenging and catabolism. De novo protein synthesis contributes to ongoing inflammatory mediator production (Figure 3) and, in hypoxia, increased granule protease release into the lung is associated with increased lung injury, culminating in a vicious cycle of persistent inflammation. To confirm the physiological relevance of lysosomal protein trafficking for inflammation outcomes, we explored the consequence of in vivo administration of chloroquine in the LPS lung injury model. Administration of i.p. chloroquine (43, 44) resulted in a partial rescue of the hypothermia observed following LPS challenge (Figure 8I), without a reduction in neutrophil numbers (Figure 8J). When BAL neutrophils were cultured ex vivo with DQ-Green albumin for 2 hours, as predicted from our in vitro treatment of human blood neutrophils, there was an associated reduction in DQ-Green fluorescence in airway neutrophils harvested from the chloroquine-treated mice, indicating that i.p. chloroquine is sufficient to reduce the lysosomal breakdown capacity of neutrophils recruited to the airways (Figure 8K). Moreover, analysis of the BAL supernatant showed a suppression of neutrophil granule protease production with a reduction in elastase activity in the airways of chloroquine-treated mice (Figure 8L). Thus, systemic chloroquine treatment in mice leads to reduced neutrophil lysosomal activity and is associated with diminished release of neutrophil granule proteins in the airways. Further work will be required to delineate whether the observed effects of chloroquine relate directly to lysosomal inhibition and whether specific targeting of the lysosome can drive resolution of neutrophil-mediated inflammatory lung disease.