Commentary 10.1172/JCI133786

Cellular heterogeneity in brown adipose tissue

Yasuo Oguri1,2,3 and Shingo Kajimura1,2,3

1UCSF Diabetes Center, San Francisco, California, USA.

2Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regeneration Medicine and Stem Cell Research, San Francisco, California, USA.

3Department of Cell and Tissue Biology, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Shingo Kajimura, 35 Medical Center Way, RMB1023, San Francisco, California 94143, USA. Phone: 415.476.9644; Email: shingo.kajimura@ucsf.edu.

First published November 25, 2019

Published in Volume 130, Issue 1 on January 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(1):65–67. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133786.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published November 25, 2019

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) contains mitochondria-enriched thermogenic fat cells (brown adipocytes) that play a crucial role in the regulation of energy metabolism and systemic glucose homeostasis. It was presumed that brown adipocytes are composed of a homogeneous cell population. In this issue of the JCI, however, Song and colleagues report a previously uncharacterized subpopulation of brown adipocytes that display distinct characteristics from the conventional brown adipocytes in their molecular signature, regulation, and fuel utilization. The present study provides novel insight into our understanding of cellular heterogeneity in adipose tissues.

