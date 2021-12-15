Intracellular Staphylococcus aureus triggers pyroptosis and contributes to inhibition of healing due to perforin-2 suppression

P-2 is suppressed in the epidermis of DFUs, allowing intracellular accumulation of S. aureus. Systemic dissemination of S. aureus due to epicutaneous infection in the P-2–KO mice coupled with suppression of P-2 in a human ex vivo wound model infected with S. aureus (22, 23) leads to the premise that human cutaneous conditions with P-2 suppression or insufficiency may be susceptible to S. aureus intracellular infection (41). To test this, we evaluated the expression of P-2 in chronic DFUs by real-time PCR (qPCR) and found suppression of P-2 in the ulcer tissue compared with location-matched controls (Figure 1A). Next, we analyzed P-2 expression in DFUs on a single-cell level by FISH-Flow (23) and found marked suppression of P-2 expression in CD104+ basal DFU keratinocytes (Figure 1B). Previously, we showed that S. aureus suppresses P-2 in keratinocytes during wound infection of human skin (23). Thus, we postulate that P-2 suppression in DFUs results in accumulation of intracellular S. aureus. To evaluate the presence of the intracellular pathogens in DFUs, we isolated epidermis and dermis from the ulcer tissue in the presence of gentamicin, lysozyme, and lysostaphin in order to remove all extracellular bacteria and subjected cell suspension to hypotonic lysis, releasing bacteria from skin cells. A higher intracellular load of S. aureus was found in the DFU epidermis compared with the dermis (Figure 1C), whereas it was absent in location-matched controls. Presence of intracellular S. aureus in the epidermis of DFUs was confirmed by immunohistochemistry, costaining with epidermal marker keratin 17 (K17), and confocal microscopy (Figure D and E, and Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133727DS1).

Figure 1 Suppression of P-2 in the epidermis of DFUs allows intracellular accumulation of S. aureus. (A) Relative expression of P-2 was assessed by qPCR normalized to Arpc2 in control foot skin (FS; n = 5 biological replicates, 15 technical replicates) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs; n = 6 biological replicates, 18 technical replicates). (B) P-2 mRNA levels in control and DFU keratinocytes quantified using FISH-Flow. Live CD45–, CD31–, and CD104+ cells were analyzed for P-2 RNA expression within epidermal keratinocytes (n = 5 biological replicates). (C) Quantification of intracellular bacterial load in the epidermis and dermis per milligram of tissue (n = 5 biological replicates, 15 technical replicates). (D) Immunofluorescence staining of FS and DFU with S. aureus–specific antibody (green). Arrows indicate presence of intracellular S. aureus. DAPI = nuclei; dashed line demarcates epidermal-dermal boundary; Epi, epidermis; Der, dermis; scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Confocal imaging of DFU tissue stained with keratin 17 (K17; red) and S. aureus–specific antibody (green). DAPI (blue) = nuclei; images taken at 63× magnification, scale bar: 10 μm. **P < 0.05 (A and B); **P < 0.01 (C).

Intracellular S. aureus induces pyroptosis in DFU tissue and in human keratinocytes. To determine the potential presence of pyroptosis in DFUs due to intracellular S. aureus, we analyzed the histology of tissue samples obtained from the ulcer edge, where pathologically stalled keratinocytes accumulate. Location-matched nonulcerated plantar diabetic foot skin (FS) served as the control. Morphological analyses revealed a thick cornified layer, characteristic of plantar skin in all samples (Figure 2A). However, hole-like structures indicative of pyroptosis were found only in DFU tissue and were absent in control samples (Figure 2A). A marker for pyroptosis is the assembly of the pyroptosome, a supramolecular assembly of ASC oligomers. In order to confirm the presence of pyroptosis in tissue samples, chemical cross-linking of the ASC pyroptosome was performed followed by assessment of oligomers by Western blot. In line with histology assessments, FS controls showed absence, whereas DFU tissue samples showed induction of pyroptosome assembly, as indicated by the dimer and higher-ordered oligomer structures of ASC (Figure 2B). To rule out the possibility of cell death by apoptosis, we assessed an apoptotic marker, caspase-3 activation, in DFUs by immunoblotting. In both control and DFU samples, only the pro-form of caspase-3 (39 kDa) was found, whereas its cleaved, activated form (19 kDa) was not detected (Supplemental Figure 1), confirming absence of apoptotic cells in DFUs. In line with this finding, we did not detect apoptotic DNA fragmentation in DFU tissue (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Intracellular presence of S. aureus induces ASC pyroptosome assembly in DFUs. (A) H&E staining of healthy foot skin (FS) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) revealing presence of hole-like structures indicative of cell lysis, suggesting presence of pyroptosis. (B) Western blot of ASC pyroptosome showing ASC oligomerization in DFUs (n = 3 per group), demonstrating induction of pyroptosis in DFUs; Ctrl= human keratinocytes treated with poly dA/dT to induce pyroptosis. (C) Western blot of ASC pyroptosome demonstrated lack of ASC oligomerization during shorter infection allowing for bacterial adhesion (left blot) and induction of pyroptosis during longer infection allowing for MRSA internalization (right blot). Primary human keratinocytes were infected with MRSA at MOI of 100 for 15, 30, and 60 minutes; washed with PBS; and collected at 15-minute time increments (white triangles); or infected for 60, 120, and 180 minutes; washed; and collected at 30, 60, and 120 minutes (gray triangles) to allow bacteria to be internalized (20). Ctrl = uninfected cells. (D) Representative confocal imaging, corresponding to Western blots, of primary human keratinocytes infected with MRSA USA300 (green); DAPI (blue) = nuclei; rhodamine-conjugated phalloidin (orange) used to visualize actin; Ctrl = uninfected cells. Upper panel shows MRSA attached to keratinocytes during shorter infection time; bottom panel confirms intracellular localization of MRSA (white arrows); scale bar: 10 μm. Results depict representative experiment from 3 biological replicates.

Next, we assessed whether the presence of intracellular bacteria induces pyroptosis in primary human epidermal keratinocytes. To test this, we used an S. aureus strain isolated from a DFU (8). Infected and uninfected human epidermal keratinocytes were either treated by lysostaphin to eliminate extracellular bacteria or left untreated (20, 23) and collected at multiple time points upon infection; then, pyroptosis was assessed by chemical cross-linking of ASC (Figure 2C). The presence of intracellular S. aureus was confirmed by immunostaining and confocal microscopy corresponding to induction of ASC pyroptosome, while bacteria attached to the cell wall did not (Figure 2D). We confirmed induction of pyroptosome assembly in human epidermal keratinocytes infected with intracellular S. aureus, as indicated by the oligomer structures of ASC in human epidermal keratinocytes (Figure 2, C and D).

Induction of pyroptosis is associated with increased IL-1β. Activation of AIM2 inflammasome has been shown to induce the oligomerization of ASC into the pyroptosome, which in turn activates procaspase-1, leading to cleavage and activation of the pore-forming protein gasdermin D and pro–IL-1β, resulting in inflammatory cell lysis. We evaluated AIM2 levels in DFUs by immunoperoxidase staining (Figure 3A). DFU samples showed induction of AIM2, in contrast to control FS that showed absence of AIM2 (Figure 3A). Further, we assessed AIM2 inflammasome activation by Western blot. We confirmed AIM2 induction specifically in DFUs, whereas it was absent in control FS (Figure 3B). To corroborate findings from human tissue, we performed transcutaneous infection in P-2–KO and WT mice. Infection with methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) induced AIM2 in the P-2–KO skin compared with WT skin in vivo and in vitro (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3). Accumulation of intracellular MRSA in the keratinocytes of P-2–KO was evident, whereas it was absent in the WT skin, as confirmed by confocal imaging (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 AIM2 inflammasome activation induces pyroptosis and increases IL-1β activation in DFUs. (A) Immunoperoxidase staining of AIM2 in FS and DFUs. AIM2 was induced in DFUs compared with FS. Epi, epidermis; Der, dermis; dashed line demarcates epidermal/dermal boundary; scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Western blot of AIM2 in FS and DFUs (n = 3 per group). (C) Representative Western blot and quantification (D) of AIM2 levels in WT (n = 4) and P-2–KO (n = 5) from murine skin in response to infection with MRSA USA3000 AH1726, validating that MRSA infection induced AIM2 with amplified induction in the skin from P-2–KO mice; *P < 0.05. (E) Confocal imaging confirming intracellular MRSA in the epidermis of P-2–KO mice but not in the WT; Epi, epidermis; Der, dermis; dashed line demarcates epidermal/dermal boundary; arrows indicate intracellular MRSA; scale bar: 10 μm; inset scale bar: 2 μm. (F) Western blot caspase-1 in FS and DFUs (n = 3 per group). Caspase-1 is uniquely activated in DFUs compared with FS. (G) Western blot of gasdermin D (GsdmD; n = 3 per group). Activation of GsdmD was found to be present in prospectively collected DFUs. (H) Gene signature of DFUs compared with control FS of a subset of genes involved in pyroptosis indicated strong induction of IL-1β. (I) ELISA of IL-1β in FS and DFUs confirmed increased levels of IL-1β in DFUs (n = 6 biological replicates for FS, n = 3 biological replicates for DFUs). Data are represented as mean ± SEM and analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed t test, **P < 0.01. (J) ELISA of IL-1β confirmed increased levels of IL-1β in the murine skin lacking P-2 after infection (n = 4 biological, 8 technical replicates for WT, n = 4 biological, 7 technical replicates for P-2–KO). Data are represented as mean ± SEM and analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed t test, **P < 0.01.

Next, we evaluated the downstream effector of AIM2, caspase-1, in DFU samples. The caspase-1–cleaved activated form (10 kDa) was selectively found in DFU samples, and not in control location-matched FS (Figure 3F). To further confirm the induction of pyroptosis in DFU samples, we assessed the main effector of pyroptosis, gasdermin D (Figure 3G). We found cleavage and activation of gasdermin D to be present only in DFUs, whereas it was absent in control FS (Figure 3G). To assess expression levels of genes regulated by induction of pyroptosis, we utilized a DFU gene expression data set (8). We found a deregulated set of genes known to be involved in pyroptosis, including IL-1 β, gasdermin D, and AIM2 (Figure 3H). To confirm the microarray data and test whether induction of pyroptosis in DFU is associated with increased inflammation, IL-1β levels were assessed by ELISA in DFU tissue and FS controls. We found increased levels of IL-1β in DFUs (Figure 3I), suggesting that induction of pyroptosis induces IL-1β, a proinflammatory cytokine, thus contributing to the persistent inflammation seen in DFUs. Furthermore, increased levels of IL-1β were confirmed in the skin of P-2–KO mice after infection with MRSA when compared with control WT skin (Figure 3J).

Pyroptosis correlates with the healing outcomes of DFUs. Next, we performed a 4-week longitudinal clinical study to investigate whether intracellular accumulation of S. aureus followed by induction of the AIM2 inflammasome and pyroptosis contributes to a nonhealing phenotype. We obtained tissue samples from a prospective set of patients at the initial visit (week 0, W0) and after 4 weeks of standard wound care (week 4, W4). The healing outcome was determined by a surrogate endpoint as a percentage reduction in wound size at W4 compared with W0 (42). Patients were grouped in 2 categories: healers, in which wound reduction was greater than or equal to 50% and non-healers, in which wound reduction was less than 50% (Supplemental Figure 4). Pyroptosis was assessed by chemical cross-linking of the ASC pyroptosome, and ASC oligomers were evaluated and quantified by Western blot. We found that pyroptosome assembly was induced in all DFU samples at W0. However, healers showed a decrease in pyroptosome assembly at W4, whereas pyroptosome assembly persisted or increased in nonhealing DFUs at W4 (Figure 4, A and B). In addition, we tested the correlation of the AIM2 inflammasome levels with the healing outcome of DFUs and found a similar pattern. All DFU tissue samples showed presence of AIM2 at W0 (Figure 4C). Decrease of AIM2 at W4 compared with W0 was found in healing DFUs, whereas AIM2 was increased at W4 in nonhealing DFUs (Figure 4, C and D). We then assessed whether gasdermin D activation correlated with healing in prospectively collected tissue and found cleaved and activated gasdermin D decreased at W4 compared with W0 in healing DFUs, whereas gasdermin D was increased in nonhealing DFUs (Figure 4, E and F). Next, we assessed the levels of S. aureus in FFPE tissue from the healing and nonhealing DFUs by qPCR. DNA from the DFU FFPE samples was extracted and the presence of the S. aureus–specific thermonuclease gene (nuc) was quantified and normalized to total bacterial load by qPCR (8, 43). All DFU tissue samples were positive for nuc, confirming accumulation of S. aureus in the ulcer even without clinical signs of infection (Figure 4G); however, increased levels of S. aureus were detected in nonhealing DFU tissue (Figure 4G). Taken together, our results demonstrated that pyroptosome assembly and AIM2 inflammasome were induced in DFUs because of the accumulation of intracellular S. aureus, likely as a result of the suppression of innate immune molecule P-2 in the epidermis. Importantly, AIM2 inflammasome and ASC pyroptosome activation persisted in patients with nonhealing DFUs and correlated with higher levels of S. aureus.