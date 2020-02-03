Biological basis for efficacy of activin receptor ligand traps in myelodysplastic syndromes

Review 10.1172/JCI133678

Address correspondence to: Amit Verma, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8761; Email: amit.verma@einstein.yu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Amit Verma, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8761; Email: amit.verma@einstein.yu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Amit Verma, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8761; Email: amit.verma@einstein.yu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Amit Verma, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8761; Email: amit.verma@einstein.yu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Amit Verma, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8761; Email: amit.verma@einstein.yu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Amit Verma, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8761; Email: amit.verma@einstein.yu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Amit Verma, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8761; Email: amit.verma@einstein.yu.edu .

Address correspondence to: Amit Verma, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8761; Email: amit.verma@einstein.yu.edu .

Signaling by the TGF-β superfamily is important in the regulation of hematopoiesis and is dysregulated in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDSs), contributing to ineffective hematopoiesis and clinical cytopenias. TGF-β, activins, and growth differentiation factors exert inhibitory effects on red cell formation by activating canonical SMAD2/3 pathway signaling. In this Review, we summarize evidence that overactivation of SMAD2/3 signaling pathways in MDSs causes anemia due to impaired erythroid maturation. We also describe the basis for biological activity of activin receptor ligand traps, novel fusion proteins such as luspatercept that are promising as erythroid maturation agents to alleviate anemia and related comorbidities in MDSs and other conditions characterized by impaired erythroid maturation.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.