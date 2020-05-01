Donor glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency decreases blood quality for transfusion

Study participant demographics and recruitment. A total of 145 male volunteers were screened for G6PD deficiency. To enrich for subjects with a greater probability of being G6PD-deficient, subjects of African, Asian, Hispanic, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern descent, based upon maternal origin, were specifically recruited. Of the screened volunteers, 42 (29%) were of African descent, 32 (22.1%) were of Asian descent, 30 (20.7%) were Hispanic, 26 (17.9%) were of Mediterranean descent, 7 (4.8%) were of Middle Eastern descent, and 8 (5.5%) were White. Fifteen volunteers (10%) were G6PD deficient and 130 (90%) were G6PD normal. Of the G6PD-deficient volunteers, 10 were of African descent, 3 were of Mediterranean descent, and 2 were Hispanic. Ten G6PD-deficient (deficient) and 30 G6PD-normal (control) volunteers agreed to participate in the study and donated one unit of leukocyte-reduced RBCs stored in additive solution 3 (AS-3) (Figure 1). Two volunteers from the control group then withdrew from the study and 1 volunteer from the control group was excluded due to positive viral serologic testing following blood donation. Therefore, 27 control and 10 G6PD-deficient subjects completed the entire study; the demographics of these subjects are shown in Table 1.

Figure 1 CONSORT diagram. Number of subjects who were screened or excluded, dropped out, or completed the study.

Table 1 Demographic characteristics of subjects completing the study

G6PD enzyme activity levels for participating subjects are provided in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133530DS1). G6PD activity of at least 9.9 U/g Hb was considered normal based on the referral laboratory reference range. One control subject had a G6PD activity 12% less than the reference range (8.7 U/g Hb), but G6PD exon sequencing did not identify any mutations. Although the presence of a rare splicing, promoter, or untranslated region mutation was not ruled out for this particular volunteer (33), he was considered to be in the control, G6PD-normal group due to the proximity of his G6PD enzymatic activity to the lower limit of the reference range. Furthermore, a sensitivity analysis categorizing this subject as G6PD-deficient did not change the primary outcome (data not shown). Overall, 9 G6PD-deficient subjects were identified with the A- variant (Class III) and 1 with the Mediterranean variant (Class II). There were no significant differences in the mean baseline hemoglobin of control (14.6 ± 0.8 g/dL) and deficient (14.4 ± 1.1 g/dL) (P = 0.53) subjects, mean baseline hematocrit of control (43.1% ± 2.2%) and deficient (42.3% ± 2.9%) (P = 0.40) subjects, mean baseline mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH) of control (29.4 ± 1.4 pg) and deficient (30.5 ± 1.6 pg) (P = 0.05) subjects, and mean baseline mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration (MCHC) of control (33.8 ± 1.0 g/dL) and deficient (33.9 ± 0.9 g/dL) (P = 0.79) subjects. In contrast, the mean RBC count was significantly lower in deficient (4.72 ± 0.38 × 1012/L) than normal (4.96 ± 0.25 × 1012/L) (P = 0.03) subjects. The mean reticulocyte count of deficient subjects was significantly higher (2.2% ± 0.8%) than control subjects (1.4% ± 0.3%) (P < 0.001). However, it was still below the upper limit of normal for our laboratory’s reference range (2.26%). In addition, the mean corpuscular volume (MCV) was significantly higher in deficient (89.8 ± 3.2 fL) than normal (86.8 ± 3.3 fL) (P = 0.02) subjects and the red blood cell distribution width (RDW) was significantly lower in deficient (12.0% ± 0.72%) compared with normal (12.8% ± 0.71%) (P = 0.009) subjects. As expected, the mean G6PD activity of deficient subjects (2.4 ± 0.9 U/g Hb) was significantly lower than for controls (11.2 ± 1.0 U/g Hb) (P < 0.001; Table 1).

G6PD deficiency decreases PTR. The 24-hour PTR for the 27 G6PD-normal subjects was 85.3% ± 3.2% (mean ± SD), as compared with 78.5% ± 8.4% for the 10 G6PD-deficient subjects (P = 0.0009; Figure 2A). Although none of the RBC units in the control group (0/27) had a 24-hour PTR less than 75%, the key FDA criterion for stored RBC quality, 3 G6PD-deficient RBC units (3/10) had PTRs below 75% (63.7%, 68.0%, and 74.2%). Thus, based on this number of failures (3/10), RBC units collected from G6PD-deficient subjects, as a group, do not meet current FDA criteria for acceptability (7). The PTRs stratified among subjects of African descent (86.6% ± 2.0% and 78.5% ± 8.8% for G6PD-normal and G6PD-deficient, respectively; P < 0.05; Figure 2B) and non–African descent (85.0% ± 3.4% and 78.4% ± 9.3% for G6PD-normal and G6PD-deficient, respectively; P < 0.05; Figure 2C) were similar. Finally, although there was an association between G6PD enzyme activity and PTR across all subjects (R2 = 0.27, P = 0.001; Figure 2D), there was no significant association when adjusted for G6PD-status (i.e., variation in G6PD activity does not predict PTR among G6PD-deficient or G6PD-normal subjects when examined separately). Of note, the single subject with the Mediterranean variant and G6PD activity of 0.3 U/g Hb had a relatively normal PTR (81.4%) despite having the lowest G6PD enzyme activity in the study population.

Figure 2 G6PD deficiency reduces 24-hour PTR. (A) The 51-chromium PTRs for G6PD-normal (n = 27) and G6PD-deficient (n = 10) subjects are shown. The dotted gray line denotes the FDA criterion for acceptability (at outdate, on average >75% of transfused RBCs should still be circulating for 24 hours). (B) The 51-chromium PTRs for G6PD-normal (n = 6) and G6PD-deficient (n = 7) subjects of African origin and (C) non–African origin are shown (n = 21 and n = 3 for G6PD-normal and G6PD-deficient, respectively). Mean and SD are shown. Statistical significance calculated using an unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. (D) Correlation between G6PD enzyme activity and PTR is shown. Results of linear regression for all subjects (N = 37) is shown with the 95% CI in dashed gray lines (R2 = 0.27; P = 0.001). Within-group results for G6PD-deficient (red) and G6PD-normal (blue) volunteers are depicted along with the results of the corresponding linear regression (red and blue lines, respectively), which are not statistically significant by Pearson correlation. The unfilled red circle represents the single subject with the Mediterranean variant.

G6PD deficiency decreases methemoglobin, but does not affect in vitro storage hemolysis. Both control and G6PD-deficient RBCs had in vitro storage hemolysis rates of less than 1% throughout storage (0.29% ± 0.18% and 0.24% ± 0.07% at 6 weeks, respectively; adjusted P = 0.79 for difference; Figure 3A), thereby meeting another important FDA criterion of RBC storage quality. However, as compared with G6PD-normal units, a trend toward decreasing methemoglobin was observed over time in G6PD-deficient stored units (P = 0.086); these differences were statistically significant after 3 and 6 weeks of storage (Figure 3B). Although there was also an increasing trend in lactate, and a decreasing trend in pH, glucose, and sodium during storage, there were no differences between G6PD-deficient and control units (Figure 3, C–F).

Figure 3 Standard in vitro measures of RBC units throughout storage. (A) Spontaneous hemolysis, (B) methemoglobin, (C) lactate, (D) pH, (E) glucose, and (F) sodium were measured in aliquots obtained from each unit at the designated storage time. G6PD-normal (blue; n = 27) and G6PD-deficient (red; n = 10) are represented. Mean and SD are shown. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test; *P < 0.05. Thick dotted red line denotes the FDA criterion for the allowable spontaneous hemolysis rate during storage.

G6PD-deficiency increases glycolysis. At baseline (i.e., before refrigerated storage), metabolomics analyses of RBCs from G6PD-deficient volunteers show evidence of increased glycolysis as compared with G6PD-normal RBCs (Figure 4). Glycolytic intermediates (Figure 4A), including bisphosphoglycerate (BPG), 2/3-phosphoglycerate (2/3PG), phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP), and lactate, were significantly increased in G6PD-deficient RBCs (all P < 0.01; Figure 4, B–D and F). Consistent with these increases in glycolytic intermediates, G6PD-deficient RBCs also had significantly increased ATP levels (P < 0.01; Figure 4G) as compared with controls. Pyruvate levels did not differ significantly between G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal RBCs (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Differences in glycolysis between G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal RBCs at baseline. (A) Schematic of the glycolytic pathway. The levels of glycolytic intermediates were measured in RBCs collected directly from volunteers and measured before storage. (B) bisphosphoglycerate, (C) 2/3 phosphoglycerate, (D) phosphoenolpyruvate, (E) pyruvate, (F) lactate, and (G) ATP in G6PD-normal (blue; n = 27) and G6PD-deficient (red; n = 10) RBCs are shown. Median with interquartile range represented. Unfilled red circles represent the single subject with the Mediterranean variant. Statistical significance was assessed by the Mann Whitney U test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

G6PD-deficient individuals cannot upregulate the oxidative branch of the PPP. RBCs from G6PD-deficient individuals demonstrate a defective oxidative branch of the PPP (data are reported in tabulated form in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2, and in vectorial form in Supplemental Figures 2–4). These findings were confirmed by tracing experiments with [1,2,3-13C 3 ]-glucose in the presence or absence of methylene blue, a PPP-stimulating agent (Figure 5A). Thus, by tracing heavy carbon moieties into glycolytic and PPP intermediates and by-products (including isotopologues M+2 and M+3 of lactate), we confirmed that fresh G6PD-normal RBCs, but not fresh G6PD-deficient RBCs, could activate the oxidative branch of the PPP (Figure 5). Specifically, methylene blue treatment did not change [13C 3 ]-glucose phosphate levels in fresh or stored G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal RBCs, suggesting there was no difference in flux through the glycolytic pathway (Figure 5B). Nonetheless, methylene blue treatment increased [13C 2 ]-lactate levels and the ratio of [13C 2 ]-lactate/[13C 3 ]-glucose phosphate levels only in fresh G6PD-normal RBCs, suggesting increased flux through the PPP at baseline, but only in G6PD-normal subjects (Figure 5, C and D; P < 0.05). Stored G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal RBCs were unable to activate the oxidative phase of the PPP (Figure 5C). Finally, in G6PD-deficient RBCs at baseline, pentose phosphates were derived more from glycolytic intermediates (e.g., increased [13C 3 ]-pentose phosphate; P < 0.0001), than from the oxidative phase of the PPP (Figure 5, E and F). Therefore, before refrigerated storage, G6PD-deficient RBCs are characterized by increased glycolysis and decreased ability to activate the oxidative phase of the PPP, the latter of which is important for producing NADPH.

Figure 5 Defective activation of the PPP in response to methylene blue stimulation in G6PD-deficient RBCs. (A) Fresh (unstored) or 6-week-stored RBC lysates were incubated with [1,2,3-13C 3 ]-glucose and then treated with methylene blue to stimulate the oxidative phase of the PPP. The presence of 3-carbon moieties was measured and isotopologues compared. 13C 2 3-carbon species indicate metabolism by the PPP and 13C 3 species indicate metabolism by glycolysis. (B) Glycolytic pathway activity, as measured by [13C 3 ]-glucose phosphate levels, (C) PPP pathway activity, as measured by [13C 2 ]-lactate levels, (D) the ratio of [13C 2 ]-lactate levels/[13C 3 ]-glucose phosphate levels indicating the ratio of PPP/glycolysis, and (E) [13C 3 ]-pentose phosphate demonstrating the pentose phosphate derived from glycolysis pathway activity in fresh and stored (as labeled) G6PD-normal (blue; n = 27) and G6PD-deficient (red; n = 10) RBCs, with either vehicle (circles) or methylene blue treatment (squares), were all determined. Medians with interquartile ranges are represented. Unfilled symbols represent the single subject with the Mediterranean variant. Statistical significance calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001. (F) Schematic demonstrating that pentose phosphates are derived more from the contributions of glycolytic intermediates, rather than the oxidative phase of the PPP, in G6PD-deficient RBCs.

Metabolomics during storage. Principal component analysis (PCA) of metabolite differences in the glycolytic and PPP pathways (Figure 6A) comparing G6PD-normal and G6PD-deficient RBCs during 6 weeks of refrigerated storage revealed changes that evolve related to storage time and G6PD status (Figure 6B). There were no significant differences in glucose levels (Figure 6C) and fructose 1,6-bisphosphate levels (Figure 6F) between G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal RBCs. However, the levels of glucose 6-phosphate (G6P) and 6-phosphogluconolactone (6-PGL) exhibited a significant interaction with G6PD status over time (Figure 6, D and E), with median levels crossing each other at 2 to 4 weeks of storage. Similar to baseline, G6PD-deficient RBCs had increased glycolysis during storage, as compared with G6PD-normal RBCs, with significantly higher 2/3 PG and pyruvate levels throughout (Figure 6, I and J). The latter are products of the 2 ATP-producing reactions during glycolysis (Figure 6A), which are important for maintaining RBC ATP levels.

Figure 6 G6PD-deficient RBCs are characterized by altered glycolysis and PPP activity during storage. (A) Schematic of glycolysis with branching to the PPP. Metabolite levels were measured in RBCs during weeks 1 to 6 of refrigerated storage. (B) PCA of the metabolites throughout storage. (C) Glucose, (D) glucose-6-phosphate, (E) 6-phosphogluconolactone, (F) fructose 1,6 bisphosphate, (G) glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate, (H) bisphosphoglycerate, (I) 2/3-phosphoglycerate, (J) pyruvate, (K) lactate, (L) pyruvate/lactate ratio, (M) ATP. Medians with interquartile ranges are shown. G6PD-normal (blue; n = 27) and G6PD-deficient (red; n = 10) are represented. The dotted red line with the unfilled circle represents the single subject with the Mediterranean variant. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Significance for the effect of storage time and the interaction between G6PD status and time are as labeled, or not significant if not shown. Significant time points are shown and significant differences between G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal subjects are denoted with a bracket to the right of the curves. When the interaction term was significant, the significance of the main effects was assessed in MetaboAnalyst.

In contrast to results at baseline, at which point RBCs have not yet been exposed to the oxidant stress of storage, there are only minor differences between G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal RBCs in lactate (Figure 6K) and ATP (Figure 6M) throughout storage. Nonetheless, similar to pyruvate, the pyruvate/lactate ratio (Figure 6L) is significantly higher in G6PD-deficient RBCs throughout storage. Of note, the reaction catalyzed by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) converts pyruvate to lactate and consumes NADH in the process. However, higher oxidant stress in G6PD-deficient RBCs promotes the activation of NADH-dependent cytochrome-b 5 reductase, which would compete with LDH for free NADH. Our results suggest that G6PD-deficient RBCs limit the LDH-catalyzed reaction during storage to favor the activity of cytochrome-b 5 reductase, consistent with our previous observation that this enzyme is quantitatively more abundant in RBCs from G6PD-deficient subjects in comparison to controls (23). Thus, G6PD-deficient RBCs have increased glycolysis as compared with G6PD-normal RBCs during storage, but they are also characterized by significantly higher (P < 0.0001) pyruvate/lactate ratios.

Differences in NADPH- and NADH-dependent reactions. Consistent with the expected defect from G6PD deficiency, G6PD-deficient RBCs demonstrated a decrease in NADPH-dependent reactions and an increase in reactions that can produce NADPH (Figure 7). For example, reduction of GSSG to GSH is an NADPH-dependent reaction and, consistent with this, G6PD-deficient RBCs had significantly lower levels of GSH throughout storage (Figure 7A). Similarly, reducing biliverdin to bilirubin consumes NADPH, and G6PD-deficient RBCs had significantly increased biliverdin throughout storage (Figure 7B), suggesting decreased activity in this pathway. Converting glucose to hexose sugar alcohols (e.g., sorbitol) is also an NADPH-dependent process that may be downregulated in G6PD-deficient RBCs, as evidenced by significantly decreased hexose sugar alcohols throughout storage (Figure 7C). Furthermore, dihydroxynonene (DHN), which is produced from 4-hydroxynonenal (HNE) by an NADPH-consuming reaction, is significantly decreased in G6PD-deficient, as compared with G6PD-normal, RBCs during storage (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 NADPH-dependent/generating metabolic pathways affected by G6PD deficiency in stored RBCs. Metabolite levels were measured in RBCs during weeks 1 to 6 of refrigerated storage. Schematic of the NADPH-dependent/generating pathway shown with graphs of relevant metabolites throughout storage to the right in each figure panel. (A) Reduction of oxidized glutathione (GSSG) to reduced glutathione (GSH) and glutathionylation of cysteine residues (S-glutathionyl-Cys), (B) conversion of biliverdin to bilirubin, (C) conversion of glucose to hexose sugar alcohol, (D) conversion of 4-hydroxynonenal (HNE) to dihydroxynonene (DHN), and (E) conversion of malate to pyruvate. Medians with interquartile ranges are shown. G6PD-normal (blue; n = 27) and G6PD-deficient (red; n = 10) are represented. The dotted red lines with the unfilled circles represent the single subject with the Mediterranean variant. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Significance for the effect of storage time and the interaction between G6PD status and time are as labeled, or not significant if not shown. Significant time points are shown and significant differences between G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal subjects are denoted with a bracket to the right of the curves. When the interaction term was significant, the significance of the main effects was assessed in MetaboAnalyst.

Tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle enzymes are found in RBCs, along with their corresponding substrates and products (34, 35). As examples, converting isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate produces NADH, whereas converting malate to pyruvate via malic enzyme, which is present and active in RBCs (36), produces NADPH. Consistent with the hypothesis that G6PD-deficient RBCs conserve NADH and increase NADPH production through non-G6PD catalyzed reactions, they have significantly higher levels of α-ketoglutarate (Figure 7E) and pyruvate (Figure 6J) throughout storage, as compared with G6PD-normal RBCs. Taken together, although steady-state measurements do not allow us to conclude directionality of the aforementioned pathways (i.e., we cannot conclude whether we are observing a decrease in the activation of the NADH/NADPH-dependent reaction or an increase in the NADH/NADPH-generating reaction), these results suggest that G6PD-deficient RBCs are characterized by alterations of several NADH- and NADPH-dependent pathways.

Metabolites in the nonoxidative phase of the PPP. The nonoxidative phase of the PPP is connected to the oxidative phase, through 6-phosphogluconate (6PG) dehydrogenase, which produces ribulose 5-phosphate (37). Glycolysis also contributes to the nonoxidative phase of the PPP through reversible interactions involving glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P) and fructose 6-phosphate (F6P) via the activity of transketolase and transaldolase (Figure 8A). At baseline, G6PD-deficient RBCs demonstrate increased nonoxidative PPP activity, as compared with G6PD-normal RBCs, evidenced by significantly increased concentrations of sedoheptulose phosphate (SP) (P = 0.005) and erythrose 4-phosphate (E4P) (P = 0.004) (Figure 8, C and D). Furthermore, during storage there is a trend toward higher ribose phosphate (RP) and SP in G6PD-deficient RBCs (Figure 8, B and C). Therefore, despite having a compromised oxidative phase of the PPP, G6PD-deficient RBCs maintain high levels of nonoxidative phase intermediates as compared with G6PD-normal RBCs. Data from the tracing experiments (Figure 5, E and F) suggest that glycolysis provides much of the nonoxidative phase intermediates in G6PD-deficient RBCs. These results may also be consistent with inefficient nucleotide salvage, adversely affecting ATP levels, which decline to favor ATP breakdown into AMP and its oxidation to IMP and hypoxanthine.

Figure 8 The nonoxidative phase of the PPP is maintained in G6PD-deficient RBCs. (A) Schematic of the nonoxidative phase of the PPP and its connection with glycolysis in gray. Metabolite levels were measured in RBCs before storage (fresh) and during weeks 1 to 6 of refrigerated storage. The metabolites (B) ribose phosphate, (C) sedoheptulose phosphate, and (D) erythrose 4-phosphate are shown. Medians with interquartile ranges are shown. G6PD-normal (blue; n = 27) and G6PD-deficient (red; n = 10) are represented. The dotted red lines with unfilled red circles represent the single subject with the Mediterranean variant. Statistical significance was calculated by Mann Whitney U test (fresh) or by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (storage); *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. Significance for the effect of time and the interaction between G6PD status and time are as labeled, or not significant if not shown. Significant differences between G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal subjects are denoted with a bracket to the right of the curves.

Pathways and metabolites correlating with RBC G6PD activity and PTR. Metabolic markers predictive of PTR, particularly in the context of G6PD deficiency, have not yet been reported in the literature. To this end, we correlated our PTR data to discovery-mode metabolomics analyses of RBCs from G6PD-deficient and G6PD-normal subjects. Thus, PTR measurements were correlated to metabolomics data from the total study population, G6PD deficient subjects, or G6PD-normal subjects at baseline (Figure 9, A–C, respectively) or at the end of storage (week 6; Figure 9, D–F). Correlation analyses are reported in the form of circos plots, in which each metabolite or other variable (e.g., PTR or G6PD activity) is a node. Nodes are connected with an edge if the module of their linear correlation (Spearman) is above 0.4. Highlighted metabolites represent the most significant variables that correlate with either G6PD activity or PTR in the total population of subjects at baseline (Figure 9A) or at week 6 (Figure 9D), only in the G6PD-deficient subjects at baseline (Figure 9B) or at week 6 (Figure 9E), or in the G6PD-normal subjects at baseline (Figure 9C) or at week 6 (Figure 9F). These results highlight a significant linkage between G6PD activity and PTR only when the total subject population is analyzed in a combined fashion. Top correlates to PTR and G6PD activity are identified, including metabolic intermediates of the PPP (e.g., ribose phosphate, erythrose phosphate), oxidation reactions and nucleotide salvage (e.g., hypoxanthine, IMP), transamination (α-ketoglutarate, pyridoxal), lipid remodeling (several acyl-carnitines and octenoyl-carnitine), tryptophan metabolites (formyl-kynurenine), and conjugated bile acids (glyco- and taurocholate). Overall, metabolites involved in lipid remodeling, energy and redox metabolism, and nucleotide salvage had the best correlation with PTR (Figure 9, G–L). For example, octenoyl-carnitine (Figure 9G), involved in lipid remodeling, ribose phosphate (Figure 9H), in the nonoxidative phase of the PPP, and epiandrosterone, a steroid hormone, at baseline had some of the best correlations with PTR. In addition, α-ketoglutarate (Figure 9J), produced by an NADH-generating reaction, hypoxanthine (Figure 9K), involved in purine salvage reactions, and octenoyl-carnitine (Figure 9L) measured after 6 weeks of storage had some of the strongest correlations with PTR.