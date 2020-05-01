Pathogenesis of peritumoral hyperexcitability in an immunocompetent CRISPR-based glioblastoma model

CRISPR-based glioblastoma model exhibits progressive cortical hyperexcitability, spontaneous seizures, and SD. We studied epileptogenesis in a non-xenograft model of human glioma in the immunocompetent mouse brain previously described by our group (8). In brief, this model relies on IUE of gRNA-expressing vectors that target neural stem cells into the cerebral ventricles of mouse fetuses on E16.5. Using these vectors, we deleted 3 genes encoding phosphatase and tensin homolog (Pten), neurofibromin 1 (Nf1), and p53 (Trp53) linked to tumorigenesis in human GBM (23–25), and expressed reporter constructs encoding GFP or red fluorescent protein (RFP, for in vivo imaging) and the endonuclease Cas9. As we previously reported (8), these animals develop reproducible GFP- or RFP-positive malignant glial tumors, display spontaneous behavioral seizures, and show an average survival time of 3 months on C57BL6/J and CD-1 inbred backgrounds. We surgically implanted tumor-bearing mice at P28 with 4-lead intracranial electrodes and conducted video-EEG recordings on freely behaving animals for 17 to 24 hours every 5 days from P35 to P80 (Figure 1, A–C). In other animals, cortical surface electrodes were implanted for direct current (DC) recordings to detect possible slow SD events (Figure 1D). This prolonged monitoring period provided a reliable timeline to assess the emergence of spontaneous electrographic cortical hyperexcitability and epileptiform activity that precede the clinical appearance of spontaneous, generalized tonic-clonic seizures. In chronic video-EEG recordings (n = 28 mice), cortical EEG activity patterns were unaffected until 1.5 months of age, and then readily divisible into 2 stages marked by the episodic appearance of aberrant cortical spike discharges between P45 and P55, followed by generalized electrographic and behavioral motor seizures arising between P60 and P80 that correlated with the progressive expansion of malignant glioma cells within the neocortex (Figure 1, B and C). Intermittent spike discharges and occasional generalized seizure activity appeared as early as P45, ranging from 0.2 to 29.2 spikes/hour. By P80, surviving mice showed steadily abnormal electrographic aberrant spike discharges ranging from 3.7 to 63.6 spikes/hour and intensifying behavioral seizures (0–0.58 seizures/hour) until death. In vivo DC recordings of slow potentials directly from the cortical surface in 7 additional mice at both early and late stages revealed spontaneous and sometimes recurrent episodes of SD that occurred unilaterally, often following a brief EEG hyperactive discharge; more prolonged EEG seizures sometimes preceded SD at the later stage (Figure 1D). SD waves are pathological events associated with transient neurological deficits during migraine aura and acute human brain injuries (26, 27) that are absent in the WT mouse brain. SD arises experimentally from profound local metabolic stress (hypoxia, hypoglycemia, excess glutamate, and mitochondrial ATP depletion), which collapse membrane polarization levels and alter functional ionic gradients in neurons and astrocytes (28). Recurrent SD episodes are linked to prolonged ischemic tissue injury and have been shown to drive microglial infiltration in the neocortex and trigger seizures in disinhibited networks (18, 29–31).

Figure 1 IUE tumor mice exhibited progressive cortical hyperexcitability and generalized tonic-clonic seizures during GBM invasion of the neocortex. (A) Embryos were electroporated with 3 defined tumor gene variants at E16.5. Timeline shows steps in EEG monitoring protocol. GFP+ fluorescence in whole brain reveals typical end-stage brain tumor. LV, left ventricle; NC, neocortex. (B) Representative sections show GFP+ tumor growth at P35 (before onset of EEG abnormalities), P45 to P55 (onset of cortical spiking activity), and P60 to P80 (behavioral seizures, late-stage tumor). (C) Representative bilateral frontal and parietal EEG traces during tumor growth. EEG shows normal activity until P35, vigorous interictal spike activity during the early stage of tumor emergence (P45–P55), and convulsive seizures (generalized tonic-clonic) during the late stage (P60–P80). Rarely, generalized seizures occurred before P55, and spikes may emerge before P45, possibly due to asymmetric tumor invasion. GTCS, generalized tonic-clonic seizures; LF, left frontal lobe; RF, right frontal lobe; LP, left parietal lobe; RF, right parietal lobe. (D) Prolonged DC monitoring of cortical surface slow potentials revealed normal signal at P35 (left); spontaneous episodes of unilateral SD emerged at the onset of hyperexcitability and can be recurrent events (denoted by arrows; center), or occur postictally in mice experiencing generalized seizure activity (arrow, right) at late disease stage.

In vivo calcium GCAMP imaging of seizures and SD in the tumor cortex. Although tumors were commonly lateralized to 1 hemisphere at the early stage, possibly due to asymmetry of the electroporation technique and divergent proliferation rates of malignant glial subsets, both the interictal spike discharge and seizure activity detected by EEG were typically bilateral (Figure 1C), likely reflecting long-range transcallosal synchronization. In order to more precisely resolve the spatiotemporal evolution of seizures and slow depolarization events relative to the tumor and peritumoral cortical regions, we employed chronic, in vivo widefield intracellular calcium imaging in unanesthetized mice to monitor the progression of cortical excitability over both hemispheres. A second set of mice aged greater than P50 (n = 13) were chronically implanted with a combination of bilateral EEG electrodes and a bilateral cranial window. Using simultaneous in vivo calcium imaging and EEG recording in awake mice (32) after specific viral transfection of cortical neurons with AAV synapsin-1–driven GCAMP7, we visualized recurrent seizure activity in 2 mice during prolonged monitoring sessions at late stages (Figure 2 and Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133316DS1). Although 1-photon calcium imaging sampled at a 100-Hz frame rate cannot distinctly capture the fast voltage transients of isolated EEG spike discharge activity, we clearly observed strong bilateral calcium activity flashes concurrent with 7 cortical EEG seizures in 3 mice (Supplemental Video 1). When imaged, spontaneous seizure activation appeared ipsilateral to the tumor and then rapidly generalized to the contralateral tumor-free cortex (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Video 1). The amplitude of the ΔF/F fluorescence signal during the seizures was approximately 6 to 8 times greater than during baseline cortical activity, and no signals in this range were ever observed interictally. Although most seizures terminated with a return to baseline EEG activity, 1 seizure triggered SD, as evidenced by a wave of intense intracellular calcium signal with a clearly focal onset arising in cortical tissue adjacent to the tumor mass, slowly spreading to engulf the majority of the affected hemisphere (Figure 2C and Supplemental Video 1, same mouse with circled brain tumor shown in Figure 2A). The dynamics of peritumoral SD spread (2.6 mm/min speed, uniform progression, and profound depression of EEG amplitude) were consistent with those described in SD waves that spread pathologically in the cortex of mice and humans (26), and the uneven recovery of normal calcium activation levels after SD revealed local inhomogeneities in the excitability of the peritumoral cortex. SD waves reflect extreme levels of neuronal depolarization that propagate through gray but not white matter pathways, confining them to the ipsilateral tumor hemisphere (Figure 1D and Supplemental Video 1). Prolonged DC recordings from mice with implanted electrodes captured 33 SD events in 3 of 7 mice (43%). Spontaneous SDs were frequent; the mean SD interval was 5.0 ± 6.1 hours, ranging from 0 to 9 SDs/hour. These pathological SD events never appeared in nontumor control WT mice, and signify excess local cortical levels of glutamate release, elevated extracellular potassium, and transient intracortical tissue hypoxia.

Figure 2 In vivo 1-photon imaging of epileptiform activity and SD in tumor animals. (A) Left: Green transparent overlay: in vivo, 1-photon, widefield GCaMP7f fluorescence image of the cortical surface of a 3xCr mouse at P70 illuminated using blue light. Average of 1,000 frames (10 seconds). Left X/Right X mark locations of 2 cortical leads used to record EEG below. Reference in cerebellum. Grayscale background image shows horizontal section 1 mm below brain surface, illuminated using green light for visualization of fluorescent protein–labeled tumor cells (highlighted and circled in red). A/P arrow indicates anterior/posterior orientation. L, Lambda. Top panels 1–3: Average ΔF/F fluorescence over 10-second, 12-second, and 2-second periods of GCaMP7f fluorescence (focused at 300 μm below cortical surface), respectively. 1: Baseline calcium signal activity several seconds before generalized seizure onset (indicated by bar 1 in B). 2: Intense bilateral activation during middle portion of seizure (bar 2 in B). 3: Postictal activity before SD (bar 3 in B). (B) EEG traces simultaneously acquired during optical recording of calcium signal (top, left cortex; bottom, right cortex). Black bars above EEG traces indicate time spans corresponding to averaged image frames above (sampled at 100 Hz). (C) (Left to right) Evolution of SD wave originating in peritumoral region and moving across cortical surface. Beginning of SD event is marked by gray arrow above EEG traces in B. First panel on the left shows extent of the spreading wave at time point corresponding to the end of the gray arrow (10.25 seconds after wave first appears). Remaining 3 panels show serial snapshots of wave at 38.7, 67.15, and 95.6 seconds, respectively, as it spreads and recedes. Note that intense wave (white zone) remained confined to right hemisphere. Video of episode in Supplemental Video 1.

Tumor infiltration of the neocortex induces early peritumoral neuronal loss before onset of seizures. We next characterized early- through late-stage cytological and molecular markers of disinhibition in the cortex in order to construct a timeline of pathogenic changes contributing to epileptogenesis. Studies in xenograft glioma models have implicated peritumoral cell death, glutamate excitotoxicity, and loss of fast-spiking parvalbumin (PV) interneurons and PNNs as among the mechanisms leading to disinhibition of cortical networks and epileptiform activity when analyzed in an established brain tumor 2 weeks after the graft (14, 15, 33). Since the IUE model features a prolonged time course of proliferating tumor cells invading the neocortex, with the progressive appearance of cortical hyperexcitability over a 3- to 6-week period, we examined which cytopathological changes were evident in tumor mice upon emergence of interictal spike activity (P45–P55) and at later disease stages when recurrent generalized seizures become frequent (P60–P80). We used immunohistochemistry to examine cellular densities labeled by the pan-neuronal marker NeuN and the fast-spiking interneuron marker PV on serial coronal brain sections. To ensure sample uniformity, we used Scholl analysis to quantify cells in 3 specified zones: within the cortical tumor (i.e., centered in the main mass of GFP+ cells), in a peritumoral zone within a 500-μm radius of the confluent GFP+ tumor edge, and a distant site well outside the tumor mass (500 μm or more from the border of the peritumoral region in a zone microscopically free of GFP+ cells) (Supplemental Figure 1).

At age P35 in IUE tumor mice, no detectable cellular GFP+ signal was present in the neocortex under high-power microscopy, and there were no differences in the pan-neuronal NeuN+ cell number compared with control unelectroporated mice (Figure 3A). Ten to 20 days later (P45–55), malignant cells had expanded into deeper cortical layers, forming medium-sized colonies of GFP+ tumor cells. Concurrent with the onset of cortical hyperexcitability at this stage, tumor mice exhibited significant NeuN+ loss within GFP+ tumor regions, whereas loss in the peritumoral margin was not significant compared to the control mice (Figure 3, A, B, and G, and Table 1). In late-stage-tumor mice experiencing generalized seizure activity, we found a similar pattern of NeuN+ loss that was statistically significant within the tumor but not peritumoral regions (Figure 3, C and G, and Table 1). Similarly, at onset of hyperexcitability, PV+ interneuron loss was significant within GFP+ tumor regions but not in peritumoral regions compared to controls (Figure 3, E and H, and Table 2). At the late stage, compared with controls, PV+ interneuron loss was equally significant in both GFP+ tumor and peritumoral regions (Figure 3, D, F, and H, and Table 2). Given the stepwise progression of cortical excitability from a pattern of early intermittent spike discharges to the abrupt appearance of spontaneous behavioral seizures, we expected that peritumoral interneuronal loss could be more significant at the late stage, assuming that greater GABAergic disinhibition due to cell loss in the margins would contribute to the observed severe seizure phenotype. Instead, we found no difference in the degree of peritumoral interneuron loss from early to late disease time points or in the fractional density (balance of NeuN+/PV+) of interneuron loss within the peritumoral margin between onset and late-stage animals (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). These results indicate that local cell death at the peritumoral margin caused by tumor infiltration into cortical networks is already substantial at the onset of EEG-detectable network hyperexcitability, and that a majority of cell loss in the tumoral microenvironment actually precedes the final excitability progression from aberrant EEG discharges into recurrent seizure activity, implying the subsequent recruitment of additional epileptogenic factors.

Figure 3 Tumor mice exhibited cortical cell loss at early stage of hyperexcitability before seizures were detected. Representative images and quantification of cortical pan-neuronal (NeuN) (A–C), and PV (D–F) interneuron loss. White line indicates local tumor margin demarcating subcortical tumor-rich from tumor-poor cortex. Images shown without and with green fluorescent infiltrating tumor cells. (G) Compared with control animals (n = 3), NeuN neuronal expression was significantly reduced in tumor cortex at both onset (P = 0.0004, n = 5) and late-stage animals (P = 0.0052, n = 5), but loss in peritumoral regions was not significant. (H) PV+ cells were significantly reduced in peritumoral regions at both onset (P = 0.0393, n = 5), and late-stage tumor animals (P = 0.0083, n = 5). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Table 1 Quantification of NeuN-positive cells

Table 2 Quantification of parvalbumin-positive cells

Microglial inflammation and PNN disruption during epileptogenesis. Cellular inflammation is a prime candidate for progressive changes in network excitability in the context of tumor-related epilepsy, but it is understudied in mouse xenograft models, even though SCID mice display a robust cortical microglial population (34). Microglial infiltration is enhanced in human glioma (35), and may contribute to metastases (5, 36, 37), synaptic stripping (38), and increased likelihood of recurrent seizures, justifying its emergence as a therapeutic target (39–41). Peritumoral hyperexcitability may be aggravated by tumor cell secretion of extracellular matrix degrading proteins (MMPs) that degrade PNN scaffolds, which support interneuron function (15); pathologically activated microglia are known contributors to MMP secretion (42). We therefore analyzed the expression of Iba1, a microglial marker, and Wisteria floribunda agglutinin (WFA), a PNN marker, at onset and late stages. Iba1+ cell number was increased approximately 5-fold in the peritumoral margin at onset (Figure 4, A, B, and G, and Table 3) compared with nontumor controls (Figure 4, A and G, and Supplemental Table 1). Iba1+ cell density further increased in the tumor margin during the ensuing period (Figure 4, C and G, and Table 3). Interestingly, the efflorescence of Iba1+ cells was pervasive and present even in the contralateral cortex, distant from the principal tumor mass and devoid of GFP+ microislets. Although peritumoral cortical cell loss was comparable between onset and late stages, levels of microglial infiltration correlated positively with the growth of hyperexcitability and cortical tumor progression. Iba1+ cells in tumoral (Supplemental Figure 2A) and peritumoral (Supplemental Figure 2A2) regions assumed a more amoeboid morphology indicative of an activated state compared with microglia in tumor-free regions and in control brains, which more frequently resembled the resting ramified state (Supplemental Figure 2B), demonstrating that tumorigenesis in late-stage mice entailed a marked shift toward reactive microgliosis.

Figure 4 Tumor mice exhibited increases in microglial activation and PNN degradation that correlated with increased hyperexcitability. Representative images and quantification of Iba1+ microglia (A–C and G) and WFA+ cells (D–F and H). Dotted white line indicates local tumor margin demarcating subcortical tumor-rich from tumor-poor cortex. Images shown without and with infiltrating green fluorescent tumor cell signal. (A–C and G) Relative to control brain, there was a marked increase in Iba1+ microglia at onset of hyperexcitability. This microglial invasion progressed into the late stage, where, relative to onset, Iba1+ cell number was further increased in tumor margin (P = 0.0163), GFP+ tumor (P < 0.0001), and tumor-free (P = 0.0217) regions of cortex. (D–F and H) WFA labels PNNs in the CNS. Compared with controls, WFA+ cells (red) were reduced to similar levels in tumor margin (onset, P = 0.0016; late stage P = 0.0003) and tumor regions (onset and late stage, P < 0.0001). WFA+ cells were reduced in contralateral tumor-free regions of late-stage animals (P = 0.0275), but not onset animals. However, WFA+ cell number was not significantly reduced between onset and late stage in any cortical region, including tumor-free cortex, and statistical analysis subsequently did not show a significant interaction of disease time point on WFA+ cell number. n = 3 animals for all controls, n = 4 animals for onset and late-stage Iba1, n = 3 for onset WFA, n = 4 for late-stage WFA; data presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Table 3 Quantification of WFA-positive cells

The microglial infiltration was spatially and temporally associated with PNN degradation, as we found a sharp reduction in WFA+ cells (Figure 4, D–F) within peritumoral margins compared with control tumor-free mice at early and late stages, mirroring the loss of PV+ interneurons in these regions. Outside tumor-positive regions, there was no significant loss of WFA+ cells in mice at the early stage (Figure 4, E and H, and Table 4), but at the late stage, the WFA+ cell number was reduced by 15% in the contralateral tumor-free cortex, compared with controls (Figure 4H and Table 4), even without a loss of PV+ interneurons. These results raise the possibility that although MMP secretion by tumor cells is one candidate mechanism for PNN degradation in regions within the tumor, microglial infiltration near and far away from the tumor (contralateral cortex) could also contribute to PNN degradation and facilitate the transition from peritumoral hyperexcitability to generalized seizure activity. Other specific mechanistic relationships remain to be evaluated; for example, we also found evidence of moderate reactive astrocytosis at onset and late disease stages (Supplemental Figure 4), which has been linked to epileptogenesis (43), yet conversely, has been proposed to exert an antiinflammatory influence in the tumoral milieu (44).

Table 4 Quantification of Iba1-positive cells

Excess glutamate release and xCT expression. Elevated extracellular glutamate is a key contributor to cortical hyperexcitability, SD, epileptiform activity, and excitotoxicity (26, 33). Although a principal role of glia in glutamate homeostasis involves extracellular glutamate uptake via Glut1-mediated transport, astrocytes also regulate extracellular glutamate release via the cysteine/glutamate antiporter system xc-. System xc- activity and expression of the catalytic subunit xCT is elevated in GBM xenograft tissue and leads to excess secretion of glutamate into the surrounding cortex, inducing spike discharges and lowering the seizure threshold (13). In samples of human glioma tissue, high levels of xCT expression correlate with increased tumor-associated epilepsy (45, 46), suggesting that upregulation of xc- might occur early during epileptogenesis in our model. We examined expression of system xc- by comparing xCT antibody immunostaining in the WT control cortex, the P55 tumor cortex of mice that exhibited aberrant spike activity, and the P80 tumor cortex of mice with recurrent seizures. We found that the intensity of xCT staining was similar in WT and all regions of hyperexcitable P55 tumor brains (Figure 5, A, B, and D; control = 911.95 ± 25.65 arbitrary units (AU), n = 3; margin = 930.49 ± 61.53 AU, NS, n = 3; in tumor = 1078.32 ± 89.69 AU, NS, n = 3; contralateral = 847.20 ± 65.05 AU, NS, n = 3). However, in P80 tumor brains, xCT expression was significantly increased compared with controls and P55 tumor animals across all regions, coinciding with seizure onset (Figure 5, A, C, and D; late stage: margin = 1362.206 ± 88.96 AU, P = 0.001, n = 3; in tumor = 1491.08 ± 68.60 AU, P = 0.002, n = 3; contralateral = 1212.79 ± 82.99 AU, P = 0.006, n = 3). This finding is consistent with data in the xenograft model demonstrating that elevated xCT expression contributes to late-stage seizure activity (15), and further confirms that in the IUE model, the cytopathic xCT and microglial inflammatory changes associated with recurrent seizure activity appear sequentially at a later time point in the tumor life cycle and define late-stage epileptogenesis.

Figure 5 Antibody staining for xCT was increased in late-disease-stage mice, and xCT inhibitor SAS downregulated generalized seizure activity. Representative patterns of xCT expression in coronal brain sections using specific fluorescent anti-xCT antibody. Compared with nontumor controls (A) ×20 images of xCT in control, (B) P55 tumor animals experiencing hyperexcitability, and (C) P80 tumor animals that exhibited generalized seizure activity. (D) Analysis of fluorescence intensity in xCT stained tumor brains showed that, compared with controls and with P55 tumor animals, xCT fluorescence intensity was significantly increased in peritumoral (P = 0.001), GFP-positive tumor (P = 0.002), and tumor-free regions of cortex (P = 0.006); N = 3 animals for all regions and time points. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons. (E) Blockade of xCT reduces seizures. Tumor mice were administered 200 mg/kg SAS twice daily from P55 to P80, while control animals received PBS. Seizure activity monitored in SAS-treated mice declined gradually throughout the treatment period, differing significantly from that in untreated tumor littermates (P = 0.028; PBS n = 8, SAS n = 7); mixed-effects ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Early chronic SAS administration downregulates seizure activity. SAS, the FDA-approved drug that blocks xc-, acutely reduces established seizure activity both in vitro and in vivo (12). We tested whether early treatment with SAS during the hyperexcitability stage could prevent the transition from intermittent cortical discharge activity to recurrent spontaneous seizures, using interictal spikes as a measure of hyperexcitability and generalized tonic-clonic seizures as a measure of epileptiform activity. We implanted tumor mice for intracranial video-EEG monitoring at P28 and recorded baseline activity at 24-hour intervals every 5 days starting at P35. We administered 200 mg/kg intraperitoneal injections of SAS twice daily from P55, when peritumoral cell loss and interictal spiking were both significant, until P80, when all animals experienced seizures, while monitoring video EEG every 5 days. Spontaneous seizure activity in SAS-treated mice decreased during the treatment period, whereas it steadily increased over time in control animals treated with saline (PBS) (Figure 5E; P80, PBS = 2.667 ± 0.715 seizures/24 hours; SAS = 0.667 ± 422 seizures/24 hours; n = 8 per group, P < 0.01). Despite its antiseizure effect, SAS treatment did not suppress interictal discharges.

Tau deletion reduces interictal spike activity and delays seizure prevalence. Finally, we asked whether the intrinsic excitability of host cortical networks plays a role in the development of GBM-related epilepsy. Human epilepsy risk is highly genetic and the broad spectrum of the biological functions of known epilepsy genes even overlaps with some known brain cancer genes (47). This relationship suggests that an intrinsic increase in cortical network hyperexcitability may serve as yet another factor contributing to tumor-related epileptogenesis, and is thus a future target for clinical management of glioma-related epilepsy.

To test this hypothesis, we examined whether reducing the level of network excitability in the host brain influenced glioma-related epilepsy progression. Genomic deletion of MapT, the gene encoding the microtubule-associated protein tau, is a remarkably effective suppressor of cortical network hyperexcitability in various monogenic epilepsy and neurodegeneration models (20–22, 48–50), and there is evidence that MapT-KO neural circuits are resistant to elevated extracellular glutamate (51), a key driver of epileptiform activity in glioma. We generated IUE tumors in mice on a MapT–/– background to determine whether absence of tau protein could effectively suppress cortical hyperexcitability biomarkers in the GBM model. All tumor mice generated on the MapT+/+ (tau WT) background exhibited a significant increase in interictal spike activity throughout their lifespan, with most spikes occurring at late disease stages (Figure 6, A and C; P35 WT = 1.3 spikes/hour ± 0.6, n = 12; P80 WT = 29.29 ± 13.3 spikes/hour, n = 5; P = 0.001). In contrast, tumor mice generated on the MapT–/– (tau KO) background did not show significant increases in spike activity as the tumor progressed (Figure 6A; P35 KO = 1.104 ± 0.65 spikes/hour, n = 12; P80 KO = 1.086 ± 0.703 spikes/hour, n = 5; NS). Both tau-WT and tau-KO tumor mice developed generalized seizures (Figure 6C), but tau-KO tumor mice exhibited a slower progression (Figure 6B; WT n = 12, KO n = 12), and seizures were detected in only 20% of these mice by P60 compared with 50% in tau WT. By P80, only 67% of tau-KO tumor mice had experienced seizures, compared with 100% of tau-WT-tumor mice. The delayed appearance of seizures is also reflected in the onset of mortality (Figure 6D). While overall survival was not clearly prolonged, the earliest death in the tau-KO cohort occurred 3 weeks later than the sentinel death in the tau-WT cohort. The range of EEG seizure discharge durations varied in all mice (15–75 seconds), and there was no certain difference in either length or pattern between genotypes. Interestingly, tumor-induced late-stage cell loss was similar between both genotypes; at P80 both tau-KO and WT tumor mice exhibited similar reductions in NeuN+ cells within peritumoral and tumor-positive regions (Figure 7, A and D, and Table 5). PV+ cells were reduced by tau deletion within the tumoral and peritumoral regions (Figure 7, B and E, and Table 6). In contrast, Iba1+ cells were not elevated in tau-KO tumors or peritumoral margins, as observed in WT tumor brains (Figure 7, C and F, and Table 7). The reduction in peritumoral neuronal microglial expression in both tau-KO and WT animals indicates that although absence of tau protein does not protect against cortical tumor infiltration and cell death, it effectively suppresses network hyperexcitability and microgliosis, adding further evidence supporting microglial inflammation as a potential contributing factor to this critical period of epileptogenesis.

Figure 6 Tau deletion in host brain suppressed generalized spikes and seizures. (A) Interictal spike and seizure activity sampled over a 17-hour period every 5 days from P35 to P80 in WT and tau-KO tumor mice. WT mice exhibited a significant increase in spike activity over the course of disease compared with tau-KO-tumor mice (P = 0.0015), 1-way ANOVA, WT n = 11, KO n = 13. (B) Comparison of generalized seizure activity in cohorts of WT and tau-KO-tumor mice. WT tumor mice showed progressive increases in seizure activity, with 100% of WT tumor mice experiencing seizure by P80 (n = 12). In contrast, tau-KO-tumor mice exhibited seizures, but the increase in seizure prevalence was slower than WT tumor animals; by P80 only 67% of tau-KO-tumor mice had had a seizure (n = 12). (C) Representative EEG of interictal spikes and seizures in tau-KO and WT mice. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival plot of WT (blue) and tau-KO-tumor (red) mice. WT median 73.5 days; n = 12. KO median 81 days; n = 12. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Figure 7 Histopathological analysis of tumoral and peritumoral regions in tau-WT- and tau-KO-tumor animals. Representative images of (A) NeuN, (B) PV, and (C) Iba1 expression in tumor-burdened cortex of tau-WT and -KO mice. The lower images are the same as the upper, but the tumor GFP channel has been removed so that changes in expression within the tumor burden can be more easily seen. The dotted white line demarcates the tumor margin. (D) Compared with control brain, NeuN+ cell number was significantly reduced in GFP+ tumor regions of WT (P = 0.0236) but not KO animals. (E) Relative to control brain, PV+ cells were significantly reduced in peritumoral margin (WT P = 0.0014, KO P = 0.0385) and GFP+ tumor regions (WT P = 0.012, KO P = 0.0385). (F) Increase in Iba1+ cell number was significantly larger in tau-WT-tumor animals compared with tau-KO-tumor animals in both peritumoral margin (P = 0.0038) and GFP+ tumor regions (P < 0.0001). NeuN (WT and KO), control n = 3, tumor n = 4. PV (WT and KO) control and tumor n = 4. Iba1 (WT and KO) control and tumor n = 3. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Table 5 Quantification of NeuN-positive cells in tau+/+ and tau–/– tumor mice

Table 6 Quantification of parvalbumin-positive cells in tau+/+ and tau–/– tumor mice