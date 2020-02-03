Commentary 10.1172/JCI133222

CD4+ T cell responses in human viral infection: lessons from hepatitis C

Benedikt Binder1,2 and Robert Thimme1

1Department of Medicine II, University Hospital Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany.

2IMM-PACT Clinician Scientist Programme, Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Robert Thimme, University Hospital Freiburg, Department of Medicine II, Hugstter Strasse 55, Freiburg 79106, Germany. Phone: 49.761.270.34030; Email: robert.thimme@uniklinik-freiburg.de.

Find articles by Binder, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine II, University Hospital Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany.

2IMM-PACT Clinician Scientist Programme, Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Robert Thimme, University Hospital Freiburg, Department of Medicine II, Hugstter Strasse 55, Freiburg 79106, Germany. Phone: 49.761.270.34030; Email: robert.thimme@uniklinik-freiburg.de.

Find articles by Thimme, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 6, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 2 on February 3, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(2):595–597. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133222.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published January 6, 2020 - Version history

Liver disease as a result of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection is a global problem. While some HCV infections resolve spontaneously, viral persistence associates with compromised T cell immunity. In this issue of the JCI, Chen et al. and Coss et al. explored virus-specific CD4+ T cell response during HCV infection. Both studies evaluated the HCV-specific T cells of patients with different courses of infection. Chen et al. revealed that initial CD4+ T cell responses are similar during early infection and that T cell failure resulted from loss of the virus-specific T cells themselves. Coss et al. showed that HCV-specific CD4+ T cells temporarily recovered in some women following childbirth. These studies contribute to our understanding of CD4+ T cell functionality during different natural courses of infection, with the notable implication that restoring CD4+ T cell immunity might contribute to controlling HCV infection.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
596 Page 595 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement