Marked and rapid effects of pharmacological HIF-2α antagonism on hypoxic ventilatory control

Effects of PT2385 on ventilatory sensitivity to hypoxia. In response to breathing a hypoxic atmosphere, pulmonary ventilation increases rapidly within seconds, then more progressively over hours to days as hypoxia is sustained, a phenomenon that is termed ventilatory acclimatization (22). These responses involve a progressive increase in ventilatory sensitivity to chemoreceptive stimuli in the carotid body. Because in clinical or physiological settings, such as chronic lung disease or altitude exposure, hypoxia is generally sustained and because genetic studies have suggested an important role for HIF-2 in this setting (19, 20, 23, 24), we first studied the effects of PT2385 on ventilatory sensitivity in animals exposed to sustained hypoxia.

Male mice were treated by gavage with 3 or 10 mg/kg PT2385 (or vehicle alone) twice daily, doses that have been shown to be effective in reducing tumor size in ccRCC xenografts in mice (14). PT2385 was commenced 24 hours before and maintained throughout the 7-day exposure of mice to hypoxia. To monitor changes in ventilatory sensitivity during this period, mice were removed from the normobaric altitude chamber, placed into the plethysmograph, and allowed to equilibrate to normal air, then subjected to defined acute (5 minutes) gas challenges (10% oxygen alone, 10% oxygen with 3% carbon dioxide, and 3% carbon dioxide alone) before the start of the experiment and after 2, 5, and 7 days of sustained hypoxia. Acute (5 minutes) challenge with 10% oxygen alone elicits a poorly sustained increase in ventilation due to hyperventilation-induced hypocapnia. Therefore, the challenge of 10% oxygen with 3% carbon dioxide (calculated to provide approximate compensation for hypocapnia) was used as the main test gas to approximate isocapnic hypoxia, as described previously (19, 20, 25). Ventilatory responses to all 3 gas challenges are shown in Figure 1, Table 1, and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133194DS1).

Figure 1 PT2385 ablates ventilatory acclimatization to hypoxia in WT male mice. (A) Graphs show changes in minute ventilation in response to an acute (5 minutes) challenge with 10% O 2 /3% CO 2 (white bars) in male mice before (baseline) and following twice daily treatment with 10 mg/kg PT2385 (or vehicle), beginning 24 hours before 7-day exposure to hypoxia (H, 10% oxygen) and continuing throughout (to a total of 8 days of treatment) (n = 6). (B) Graph shows AVRs to challenges with 10% O 2 /3% CO 2 , quantified from the minute ventilation shown in A. Data were analyzed by 2-way repeated measures ANOVA with baseline recordings removed from the statistical analysis (P values in Table 1), followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple comparisons 2-tailed test for individual time point comparisons, for which significance is reported in the graph. ****P < 0.0001.

Table 1 Effect of PT2385 on ventilatory acclimatization to hypoxia in WT male mice

Progressive increases in ventilatory sensitivity were observed with sustained hypoxia in control mice treated with vehicle alone, with marked increases in responses to gas challenges after 2 days at 10% oxygen that were further enhanced after 5 and 7 days at 10% oxygen (Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 1, and Table 1). Strikingly, treatment with PT2385 at both 3 and 10 mg/kg doses essentially ablated these increases in ventilatory sensitivity (Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 1, and Table 1). For example, acute ventilatory responses (AVRs) to 10% oxygen with 3% carbon dioxide after 7 days of hypoxia were reduced from 9.22 ± 1.60 mL/min/g in vehicle-treated mice to 4.24 ± 0.90 mL/min/g in mice treated with 3 mg/kg PT2385 and were similar to those at baseline, i.e., before sustained hypoxia (4.18 ± 0.43 mL/min/g). In the case of the 10 mg/kg dose, AVRs of mice treated with PT2385 and in 7-day hypoxia were lower than those at baseline (2.02 ± 0.62 versus 4.31 ± 0.73 mL/min/g). Similar observations were made when 10% oxygen was used as the acute gas challenge, although, as discussed above, these responses were less sustained (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2). Interestingly, PT2385 treatment also reduced responses to 3% carbon dioxide in this setting (Table 1). In humans, ventilatory acclimatization to hypoxia is known to increase the sensitivity of the central chemoreflex response to carbon dioxide, so as to increase the slope of the relationship between minute ventilation and end-tidal carbon dioxide (26). Hence, the reduced sensitivity of PT2385-treated mice to carbon dioxide in this setting is also consistent with an action of PT2385 on ventilatory acclimatization to hypoxia. In summary, these findings reveal that treatment with PT2385 exerts striking effects on ventilatory control, essentially ablating the enhanced ventilatory sensitivity, or ventilatory acclimatization that occurs during sustained exposure to hypoxia. We further sought to determine whether PT2385 has similar effects on hypoxic ventilatory control in female mice compared with those observed in male mice. As with male mice, ventilatory acclimatization was abolished in female mice treated with either 3 or 10 mg/kg PT2385 (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 1).

Interestingly, neither 3 nor 10 mg/kg PT2385 treatment during sustained hypoxia significantly altered hematocrits in male or female mice compared with vehicle-treated control mice in hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 4). This may be because the failure to acclimatize with PT2385 treatment results in greater hypoxemia and a higher hypoxic drive on erythropoietin expression; indeed, 10 mg/kg PT2385 treatment over the equivalent time course (8 days) in normoxic male mice does result in a significant reduction in hematocrits (Supplemental Figure 4), in line with the anemia observed in patients treated with PT2385 (15).

To pursue the effects on ventilatory acclimatization further, we next tested to determine whether PT2385 treatment could reverse enhanced ventilatory sensitivity that has already been established, either through prior exposure to sustained hypoxia or in the setting of pseudohypoxia following genetic inactivation of a negative regulator of HIF. To test the former, WT male mice were first exposed to 10% oxygen for 7 days, after which they were treated with 10 mg/kg PT2385 or vehicle twice daily and maintained in hypoxia (Figure 2, A and B). Ventilatory sensitivity was measured using the same acute 5-minute challenges with test gases, as described above. PT2385 treatment progressively reversed enhanced ventilatory sensitivity, reducing the responses to those observed in unacclimatized mice within 24 hours (Figure 2, A and B). To test the effects of PT2385 in the setting of pseudohypoxic enhancement of ventilatory sensitivity, male mice with heterozygous inactivation of HIF prolyl hydroxylase 2 (Phd2, the principal PHD isoform which negatively regulates HIF; refs. 27, 28) were treated with 10 mg/kg PT2385. As reported (20, 25), Phd2+/– mice displayed enhanced hypoxic ventilatory sensitivity compared with their WT littermates (Figure 2, C and D). These responses were also reduced by PT2385, although interestingly, this appeared to require longer exposure to the compound. Whereas PT2385 completely reversed enhanced ventilatory sensitivity to environmental hypoxia within 24 hours in WT mice (Figure 2, A and B), the enhanced sensitivity in Phd2+/– mice was progressively reduced after between 2 and 7 days of treatment with PT2385 (Figure 2, C and D). The delayed onset of the drug effect in Phd2+/– (versus acclimatized WT) mice likely reflects the constitutive nature of the genetic intervention, whose long-term consequences may be slow to reverse. Indeed, Phd2+/– mice have enlarged carotid bodies that may contribute to their exaggerated hypoxic ventilatory responses (25). Together, these results demonstrate that, as well as preventing its development, PT2385 can reverse ventilatory acclimatization to hypoxia and pseudohypoxia.

Figure 2 Reversal of enhanced ventilatory sensitivity in acclimatized WT and Phd2+/– male mice by PT2385. Graphs illustrate changes in minute ventilation in response to an acute challenge with 10% O 2 /3% CO 2 (white bars) before (baseline) and at the indicated times after the onset of twice daily treatment with 10 mg/kg PT2385. (A) Male mice were preexposed to 7 days of hypoxia (H, 10% oxygen), then treated with PT2385 (or vehicle) in continuing hypoxia (n = 4). (C) Phd2+/– or littermate WT male mice were treated with PT2385 (or vehicle) and maintained in normal air (n = 5). (B and D) Summary of AVRs calculated from data shown in A and C and from measurements taken before the start of the experiment in A (baseline). Data from B and D were analyzed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple comparisons 2-tailed tests (for all time points within each genotype for D), for which significance is reported in the graphs. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Interestingly, in addition to reducing the enhanced ventilatory sensitivity in Phd2+/– mice, we noted that PT2385 appeared to reduce ventilatory sensitivity even in their WT littermates (Figure 2, C and D). Such an effect on baseline (unacclimatized) ventilatory sensitivity was also suggested by a reduction in sensitivity below the baseline in mice exposed to 7 days of hypoxia and treated with PT2385 at a dose of 10 mg/kg (Figure 1 and Table 1). Therefore, we also performed experiments to assess the effects of PT2385 on baseline ventilatory sensitivity, including the dose and time dependence of any activity. In these experiments, WT male mice were treated with PT2385 or vehicle and their ventilatory sensitivity measured after 1, 5, and 24 hours, using the same acute (5 minutes) gas challenges as described above. Since baseline AVRs in unacclimatized mice are small relative to confounding behavioral variations in ventilation when test gases are introduced to the plethysmograph, quantitative data are presented as the average ventilation over the entire period of acute gas exposure (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 5A, and Supplemental Figure 6). Responses are shown in full for selected experiments in Figure 3A. These experiments revealed a clear, though partial, loss of sensitivity to gas challenge with 10% oxygen with 3% carbon dioxide in mice treated with PT2385 at 10 mg/kg (Figure 3). This reduction in ventilatory sensitivity was similar at all time points, including 1 hour after the first dose of PT2385, and was most clearly manifest as a reduction in tidal volume as opposed to respiratory rate (Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, these effects were not observed with PT2385 at 3 mg/kg (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting different dose dependence from actions of PT2385 in acclimatized mice (Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 1, and Table 1). Of significance, there were no differences in ventilatory sensitivity to carbon dioxide at either dose (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that PT2385 primarily alters hypoxic, but not hypercapnic, responses. Similar effects on acute hypoxic ventilatory control were observed when WT female mice were treated with 3 or 10 mg/kg (Supplemental Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 7). Together, these data suggest that PT2385, in addition to ablating ventilatory acclimatization, exerts rapid effects (within 1 hour) on acute hypoxic ventilatory control.

Figure 3 Rapid reduction in ventilatory sensitivity to hypoxia in unacclimatized PT2385-treated male mice. (A) Graphs show changes in minute ventilation in response to an acute (5 minutes) challenge with 10% O 2 /3% CO 2 (white bars). (B) Graphs show average minute ventilation during 5-minute challenges with 10% O 2 /3% CO 2 (upper panel), 10% O 2 (middle panel), or 3% CO 2 (lower panel). Measurements for A and B were made before (baseline, 0 hours) and 1, 5, and 24 hours after the first 10 mg/kg PT2385 (or vehicle) dose (n = 15, except for 3% CO 2 at 1 hour where n = 3); second dose of PT2385 was given immediately after the 5-hour measurements. Data were analyzed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple comparisons 2-tailed tests, for which significance is reported in the graphs. *P < 0.05. Dotted lines show the average resting minute ventilation in air before the acute gas challenge, across all time points and treatment groups. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (shaded area around the dotted line).

PT2385 treatment prevents carotid body cellular and proliferative responses to sustained hypoxia. Along with ventilatory changes, sustained hypoxia induces proliferation of multiple cell types within the carotid body, resulting in hyperplasia of the organ (19, 29). To analyze the effects of PT2385 on this cellular proliferative response, BrdU incorporation was measured in male mice treated with PT2385 or vehicle and subjected to the same sustained exposure to hypoxia as used in the ventilatory experiments (7 days at 10% oxygen) or maintained in normal air. In animals given BrdU and maintained for 7 days in normal air, few BrdU-positive cells were observed in carotid bodies from either PT2385- or vehicle-treated mice. Following 7 days at 10% oxygen, striking incorporation of BrdU across multiple cell types (including type I and endothelial cells) in the carotid body (but not in surrounding tissues such as the supracervical ganglion) was observed in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 4 and data not shown). Treatment of the hypoxia-exposed mice with either 3 or 10 mg/kg PT2385 twice daily resulted in near-total loss of BrdU-positive cells across all cell types (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 8) and prevented the associated increase in carotid body size (Figure 4A). Although the circuitry mediating proliferative responses of the carotid body to hypoxia are not well understood, the HIF transcriptional target gene Vegfa has been reported to be induced by hypoxia in type I cells (19) and may be important in mediating proliferative responses by paracrine signaling to other neighboring cell populations. Responses of Vegfa mRNA to hypoxic exposure were therefore also measured in these animals by in situ hybridization. The marked induction of Vegfa mRNA observed in type I cells of hypoxic carotid bodies was also greatly reduced by 10, but not 3, mg/kg PT2385 treatments (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 8). Female mice subjected to the same sustained hypoxia protocol as above exhibited high levels of proliferation and Vegfa mRNA expression in the carotid body, as observed in male mice; these hypoxia-induced changes were likewise prevented by concomitant twice daily 10, and to a lesser extent 3, mg/kg PT2385 treatments (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 4 Effects of PT2385 on cellular responses to hypoxia in the carotid body. (A) Morphometry and (B) representative images of carotid bodies (CBs) from WT male mice exposed to 7 days of hypoxia (10% oxygen) or normoxia and treated twice daily with 3 or 10 mg/kg PT2385 (or vehicle), beginning 24 hours before and continuing throughout 7-day exposure to hypoxia (10% oxygen) or normoxia (to a total of 8 days of treatment). (A) Quantification of BrdU+ cells per mm2 (left panel), CB volumes (middle panel), and Vegfa mRNA+ CB area (right panel). Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple comparisons 2-tailed tests, for which significance is reported in the graphs. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001. (B) Immunostaining for BrdU; Vegfa mRNA in situ hybridization; representative electron micrographs showing the DCVs in type I cells of the CB (note that changes induced by hypoxia are not observed in mice treated with PT2385; compare third and fourth columns) (n = 2). Scale bars: 50 μm (top 2 panels); 1 μm (top electron micrograph panels); and 200 nm (bottom electron micrograph panels). Black arrowheads show typical DCVs, while white arrowheads show “eccentric” DCVs. Images of carotid bodies of mice treated with 3 mg/kg PT2385 are shown in Supplemental Figure 8.

In addition to proliferative changes in type I cells, sustained hypoxia induces HIF-2α–dependent changes to type I cell ultrastructure, as assessed by electron microscopy (EM) (19). These hypoxia-induced changes include a reduction in dense core vesicles (DCVs) in type I cells and an increased frequency of “eccentric” DCVs with an expanded vesicle and a displaced dense core (19, 30). Strikingly, PT2385 treatment of hypoxic male mice prevented these changes, such that DCVs appeared similar to those observed in mice breathing normal air (Figure 4B), indicating that HIF-2α has a role, directly or indirectly, in the secretory process itself, for example, by altering the expression of gene(s) involved in the regulation of secretion and/or DCV content. Together, these data suggest that PT2385 blocks both proliferation and oxygen-dependent vesicular functions of type I cells of the carotid body and that both these changes might contribute to reduced ventilatory sensitivity and an inability of PT2385-treated mice to acclimatize to hypoxia.

The S305M mutation in HIF-2αconfers resistance to PT2385 without altering HIF-2α protein stability or mRNA expression. The class of HIF-2α antagonists that includes PT2385 binds directly to a pocket within the PAS-B domain of the HIF-2α, but not HIF-1α, protein and allosterically weakens HIF-2α/HIF-1β heterodimer stability (10, 11, 31). To investigate the specificity of this action, the effect of PT2385 on HIF-2α bearing a point mutation located in the HIF-2α PAS-B domain (S305M in the mouse sequence; ref. 32) was tested. This mutation was originally selected based on its location and ability to interfere with the binding of other HIF-2α antagonists acting within the same binding site (10). The mutant methionine residue could in principle block the drug-binding pocket locally or alter the overall conformation and stability of the protein to weaken drug binding. Using proteins expressed and purified in E. coli and isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC), we measured the equilibrium dissociation constant (K d ) of PT2385 binding to WT mouse HIF-2α PAS-B domain to be 15.4 nM. By comparison, the K d of PT2385 binding to mouse HIF-2α S305M mutant PAS-B domain was 0.97 μM, indicating a more than 60-fold loss in binding affinity (Figure 5A). These biochemical measurements confirmed that PT2385 binding is substantially reduced in the context of this point mutation. We then investigated whether loss of PT2385 binding was due to binding-site occlusion or a loss of overall protein stability caused by the point mutation. Protein thermal shift assays were applied to determine the melting temperature (T m ) of S305M and WT mouse HIF-2α purified proteins. T m values were similar for WT and S305M HIF-2α proteins, in the context of both their isolated PAS-B domains alone and their HIF-2α/HIF-1β heterodimers consisting of their larger bHLH-PAS-A-PAS-B segments (Figure 5B). Closely similar T m values for WT and S305M proteins indicate that the point mutation does not alter the global fold or stability of HIF-2α protein or the stability of its heterodimeric complex with HIF-1β. We infer that the loss of PT2385 binding to the S305M protein is due to the larger methionine (versus serine) side chain locally occluding the PAS-B pocket where PT2385 physically binds, causing a more than 60-fold loss of binding affinity.

Figure 5 The S305M mutation prevents binding of PT2385 to the HIF-2α PAS-B domain without disrupting HIF-2α stability or expression. (A) ITC of WT and S305M mutant mouse HIF-2α PAS-B domain with PT2385, demonstrating the effect of the mutation on the PT2385 dissociation constant (K d ). (B) Thermal shift assay; no effects of S305M mutation are observed on the stability of mouse HIF-2α alone or in complex with HIF-1β. (C) Expression of HIF-2α mRNA in carotid bodies of WT and Epas1S305M/S305M mice exposed to 7 days of hypoxia (10% oxygen), as assessed by in situ hybridization (Scale bars: 50 μm. Quantified HIF-2α mRNA+ carotid body area is depicted in boxes below the relevant images, n = 4) or quantitative real-time PCR. Values are the mean fold change of Hif-2α mRNA relative to Actb mRNA, from 3 experiments on CBs pooled from 5 animals per genotype in each; data analyzed by a 2-tailed t test, P > 0.05.

Mice engineered to carry this mutation constitutively (herein referred to as Epas1S305M/S305M mice) have been described as having broadly unaffected levels of Hif-2α mRNA and protein expression in the kidney (33). To determine whether this is the case in the carotid body, Hif-2α mRNA levels were assessed by in situ hybridization and quantitative real-time PCR in carotid bodies from Epas1S305M/S305M mice (Figure 5C). Hif-2α mRNA was abundantly expressed in carotid bodies from WT mice, and levels were similarly high in carotid bodies from Epas1S305M/S305M mice (Figure 5C). Taken together, these findings indicate that the S305M mutation confers resistance to PT2385 without altering the expression or conformation of HIF-2α.

PT2385 has no effect on ventilatory or carotid body responses to hypoxia in Epas1S305M/S305Mmice. To test whether ventilatory sensitivity is altered by PT2385 in Epas1S305M/S305M mice, male Epas1S305M/S305M mice and WT littermate controls were exposed to hypoxia and administered 10 mg/kg PT2385 or vehicle twice daily. As before, ventilatory sensitivity was assessed before the start of PT2385 treatment and after exposure to periods of sustained hypoxia of up to 7 days (Figure 6 and Table 2). In striking contrast to WT mice, treatment of Epas1S305M/S305M mice with PT2385 did not reduce ventilatory sensitivity at any time point during sustained hypoxia (Figure 6, A and B, and Table 2). Interestingly, although manifesting clear increases in ventilatory sensitivity after 2 days of hypoxia, untreated Epas1S305M/S305M mice did not show further increases as hypoxia was maintained, their ventilatory sensitivity after 7 days exposure to hypoxia being clearly reduced compared with that of WT littermates (7.04 ± 0.47 versus 9.11 ± 0.72 mL/min/g, Student’s 2-tailed t test P = 0.032) (Figure 6C and Table 2).

Figure 6 Epas1S305M/S305M male mice are resistant to PT2385 effects on enhanced ventilatory sensitivity to hypoxia. Graphs show minute ventilation in response to an acute (5 minutes) challenge with 10% O 2 /3% CO 2 (white bars) before (baseline) and after the indicated exposure to hypoxia (H, 10% oxygen). (A) Comparison of WT and Epas1S305M/S305M male mice treated twice daily with 10 mg/kg PT2385 (or vehicle), beginning 24 hours before 7 days of exposure to hypoxia and continuing throughout (to a total of 8 days of treatment) (n = 7). (B) Graphs show AVRs to challenges with 10% O 2 /3% CO 2 , quantified from the minute ventilation in A. Data from each genotype were analyzed by 2-way repeated measures ANOVA, with baseline recordings removed from statistical analyses (P values in Table 2), followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple comparisons 2-tailed tests for individual time point comparisons, for which significance is reported in the graphs. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (C) Comparison of ventilatory sensitivity in vehicle-treated WT and Epas1S305M/S305M male mice before (baseline) and after 7 days of exposure to hypoxia. For baseline comparison, measurements were pooled from all treatment groups per genotype (n = 14). Data at 7 days are replotted from A to provide direct comparison (n = 7).

Table 2 Effect of PT2385 on ventilatory acclimatization to hypoxia in WT and Epas1S305M/S305M male mice

To assess whether Epas1S305M/S305M mice are also resistant to PT2385-mediated effects on the cellular and proliferative responses to hypoxia, carotid bodies were examined from the same Epas1S305M/S305M mice and compared with the same littermate control mice as were used for the ventilatory measurements described above. High levels of BrdU incorporation were observed in WT mice following 7 days at 10% oxygen and were largely abolished by twice daily treatment with 10 mg/kg PT2385 (Figure 7). Although there was greater variability in this response, with regional variations in BrdU incorporation, this response (and the accompanying carotid body hyperplasia) was unaffected by PT2385 treatment in Epas1S305M/S305M littermate mice (Figure 7). As with earlier experiments (Figure 4), Vegfa mRNA was strongly induced in type I cells of the carotid body by exposure of the WT mice to 10% oxygen for 7 days; this induction of Vegfa mRNA was largely ablated by PT2385 (Figure 7). In contrast, PT2385 had little or no effect on hypoxia-induced Vegfa mRNA levels in type I cells in littermate mice of the Epas1S305M/S305M genotype (Figure 7).

Figure 7 Effects of PT2385 on cellular responses to hypoxia in carotid bodies of Epas1S305M/S305M male mice. (A) Morphometry and (B) representative images of carotid bodies from WT and Epas1S305M/S305M mice treated twice daily with 10 mg/kg PT2385 (or vehicle) beginning 24 hours before and continuing throughout 7 days of exposure to hypoxia (10% oxygen) (to a total of 8 days of treatment). (A) Quantification of BrdU+ cells per mm2 (left panel), CB volumes (middle panel), Vegfa mRNA+ CB area (right panel). Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple comparisons 2-tailed tests, for which significance is reported in the graphs. *P < 0.05. (B) Immunostaining for BrdU and in situ hybridization for Vegfa mRNA. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Taken together, these findings indicate that Epas1S305M/S305M mice are resistant to the effects of PT2385 on ventilatory sensitivity and cellular changes in the carotid body that are induced by sustained hypoxia, consistent with these actions of PT2385 being on-target to HIF-2α. Unexpectedly, responses to sustained hypoxia were also reduced in untreated Epas1S305M/S305M mice when compared with WT littermates.