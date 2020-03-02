Oral N-acetylcysteine improves cone function in retinitis pigmentosa patients in phase I trial

Patient screening and enrollment. Thirty subjects with a clinical diagnosis of RP with symptoms of night blindness and peripheral visual field constriction were enrolled in the study. Patients were ineligible if they had cone-rod dystrophy or any inherited retinal degeneration other than RP or their retinal degeneration was so advanced that they were unable to perform study tests. A total of 39 patients were screened for the trial and 9 were determined to be ineligible (Figure 1). Both eyes of each eligible subject were evaluated for all outcomes unless 1 eye had a concurrent disease that could contribute to loss of visual function; this was true for 1 subject in cohort 2 who had previously had a central retinal vein occlusion in 1 eye.

Figure 1 Patient enrollment and disposition. Patients who had previously been diagnosed to have retinitis pigmentosa (RP) at the Wilmer Eye Institute or were referred or self-referred with that diagnosis were screened. There were 9 screen failures defined as a patient who signed the consent form, completed at least 1 study assessment or procedure, and was found ineligible or chose not to participate. Five patients were ineligible because their fixation was compromised to the point that they could not perform macular sensitivity testing, 1 patient had poorly controlled blood pressure, and 3 patients decided not to participate after the screening visit. *One patient in cohort 2 had only one eligible eye because he had previously had a central retinal vein occlusion in his other eye. **One patient in cohort 3 who lived a long distance away decided to exit the study after the week 12 visit because a family member was diagnosed with a terminal illness that required constant attention and precluded the patient making monthly trips for study visits.

Baseline demographics and ocular characteristics. Fifty percent of the 30 subjects were female, 73% were white, the mean age at baseline was 48 ± 3 years, and the 3 cohorts were similar with regard to these demographics (Table 1). The mean age at disease onset judged by patient’s recollection of the first onset of symptoms was 22, 25, and 30 years, and duration of disease was 28, 23, and 17 years in cohorts 1, 2, and 3, respectively. The mode of inheritance was autosomal dominant in 17%, autosomal recessive in 60%, and simplex in 23%. Genetic testing was not required for study eligibility, but results of genetic testing were available for 53% of patients and a causative mutation was identified in 43% (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132990DS1).

Table 1 Patient baseline characteristics and demographics

The mean baseline best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was 72 (Snellen equivalent 20/40), 74 (20/32), and 75 (20/32) in Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) letter score (14) in cohorts 1, 2, and 3, respectively (Table 1). Ellipsoid zone (EZ) width is a measurement obtained from a high-resolution spectral domain–optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) scan (Spectralis, Heidelberg Engineering) through the fovea and corresponds to remaining photoreceptors with intact inner and outer segments (15–17). The mean baseline EZ width was 1975, 2136, and 2383 μm in cohorts 1, 2, 3, respectively. The baseline mean macular sensitivity (MMS) determined using the Macular Integrity Assessment Instrument (MAIA, CenterVue) was 5.7, 9.6, and 9.7 decibels (dB), respectively. Posterior subcapsular cataracts are common in patients with RP; 8 (40%), 4 (21%), and 9 (45%) eyes of subjects in cohorts 1, 2, and 3 had had cataract surgery with posterior chamber intraocular lens (PCIOL), and 4 (20%), 7 (37%), and 1 (5%) eyes had mild posterior subcapsular cataract that were not visually significant. Cystoid spaces in the macula, often referred to as cystoid macular edema, are also common in RP and were present in 8 (40%), 3 (16%), and 8 (40%) of eyes in cohorts 1, 2, and 3.

Patient disposition. Subjects were examined every 4 weeks for a total of 36 weeks of follow-up including 24 weeks of treatment with NAC and 12 weeks of posttreatment observation. One subject in cohort 3 had a family medical emergency that necessitated exiting the trial at week 12. As noted above, 1 subject in cohort 2 had only 1 eligible eye, because he had had a central retinal vein occlusion in the other eye; therefore, data are available for 19 eyes in cohort 2. The MAIA microperimetry protocol includes randomly timed presentation of stimuli over the optic nerve, a physiological blind spot, which should have a sensitivity of 0. The manufacturer indicates that subjects who respond to 30% or more of stimuli presented within the blind spot are unreliable and unable to perform the test. Three subjects met this criterion because they responded to 83% or more of all stimuli presented within the blind spot during all MAIA tests they received. There are no macular sensitivity data available for these subjects (1 in cohort 1 and 2 in cohort 2), but all other outcome data are available. Thus, microperimetry data are available for 18 eyes in cohort 1, 15 eyes in cohort 2, and 20 eyes through week 12 in cohort 3 and 18 eyes thereafter.

Safety and tolerability of oral NAC. A total of 70 adverse events (AEs) occurred during the 36-week duration of the trial (Figure 2). Nine AEs were related to the aqueous tap procedure and included conjunctival injection, tearing, and/or ocular irritation that were mild and resolved within a day. Seventeen AEs were related to preexisting, recurrent conditions such as seasonal allergies, arthritis, or migraine headaches. There were 44 treatment-emergent AEs, of which 11 were judged to be drug-related, and 9 of these involved gastrointestinal symptoms. Nausea or stomach upset occurred in 8 subjects, diarrhea in 6, heartburn in 1, constipation in 1, and an episode of vomiting in 1. Symptoms occurred during tid dosing in 7 subjects and during bid dosing in 4 patients. Symptom severity was moderate in 2 subjects in cohort 2 and 1 subject in cohort 3 soon after dose escalation to tid dosing; dosing was subsequently reduced to bid and the symptoms resolved. The remainder of the events were mild, brief, and resolved spontaneously without any change in dosing.

Figure 2 Adverse events. There were 11 adverse events that were judged likely related to study medication and 9 were related to the gastrointestinal tract. Eight of the adverse events were transient and resolved spontaneously without change in study medication dosage and 3 resolved after dosing was reduced from 3 times a day (tid) to twice a day (bid).

Aqueous and plasma NAC levels. In cohort 1, the mean aqueous NAC level during the 600-mg-bid dosing period was 63, 75, and 80 ng/mL at weeks 4, 8, and 12, respectively, and during the 600-mg-tid dosing period was 98, 98, and 87 ng/mL at weeks 16, 20, and 24 (Figure 3A). One cohort 2 subject had an aqueous NAC level of 305 ng/mL at screening but when this was repeated at baseline the level was below the lower limit of detection (20 ng/mL). This patient denied taking NAC prior to enrollment. The mean aqueous NAC levels in cohort 2 during the 1200-mg-bid dosing period were 315, 264, and 323 ng/mL at weeks 4, 8, and 12, respectively, and were 329, 364, and 278 ng/mL during the 1200-mg-tid dosing at weeks 16, 20, and 24 (Figure 3B). These values were skewed by particularly high aqueous NAC levels in patient 2-03. In cohort 3, mean aqueous NAC levels were 186, 259, and 292 ng/mL during 1800-mg-bid dosing at weeks 4, 8, and 12, and were 312, 245, and 305 ng/mL at weeks 16, 20, and 24 during 1800-mg-tid dosing (Figure 3C). At all posttreatment visits (week 28, 32, and 36 visits), aqueous NAC was below the lower limit of detection (20 ng/mL) in all subjects except the 1 early-termination subject for whom it was not tested.

Figure 3 N-acetylcysteine (NAC) levels in aqueous humor. The dose of NAC was 600 mg twice a day for 12 weeks and then 600 mg 3 times a day for the subsequent 12 weeks in cohort 1 (A), 1200 mg twice a day for 12 weeks and then 1200 mg 3 times a day for the subsequent 12 weeks in cohort 2 (B), and 1800 mg twice a day for 12 weeks and then 1800 mg 3 times a day for the subsequent 12 weeks in cohort 3 (C). At each visit during the treatment period, an aqueous sample was obtained and NAC concentration was measured by LC-MS. The colored circles corresponding to patient identifiers show aqueous NAC levels in study eyes at each visit. Bars show the mean for each time point. The number of eyes (n) for each time point is shown along the x axis. Aqueous NAC was below the limit of quantification (20 ng/mL) for all subjects (except for the cohort 3 subject who exited at week 12 for whom no samples were available) at weeks 28, 32, and 36.

There was no statistically significant difference in the mean aqueous NAC level during the bid dosing period (week 4, 8, and 12 visits) compared with during the tid dosing period (week 16, 20, and 24 visits). The difference was 18.35 (95% CI: –22.0 to 58.69), 3.38 (95% CI: –81.56 to 88.31), and 41.56 (95% CI: –15.07 to 98.19) ng/mL in cohorts 1, 2, and 3, respectively. During the bid dosing period, there was a statistically significant difference in the mean aqueous NAC level comparing cohort 2 with cohort 1 (difference = 311.91, 95% CI: 169.34–454.49) ng/mL and comparing cohort 3 with cohort 1 (difference = 241.60, 95% CI: 185.27–297.93) ng/mL, but there was no statistically significant difference in the mean aqueous NAC level between cohort 2 and cohort 3 (difference = 70.31, 95% CI: –82.99 to 223.62) ng/mL. Findings were similar when comparing the mean aqueous NAC level between the 3 cohorts during the tid dosing period.

In each cohort, plasma NAC levels were measured 1 hour after dosing at 3 visits: baseline, week 12, and week 24. There was considerable variability in plasma NAC levels among subjects 1 hour after receiving the same oral dose of NAC, but the 3 measurements in each subject were similar and the mean plasma NAC level 1 hour after a particular NAC dose was similar each time it was measured. One hour after 600 mg of NAC, the mean plasma NAC level was 1705.40, 1705.63, and 1799.20 ng/mL at baseline, week 12, and week 24 in cohort 1 (Supplemental Figure 1A). One hour after 1200 mg of NAC, the mean plasma NAC level was 7887.14, 7782.86, and 7388.75 ng/mL in cohort 2 (Supplemental Figure 1B). One hour after 1800 mg of NAC, the mean plasma NAC level was 6081.43, 8831.11, and 9216.25 in cohort 3 (Supplemental Figure 1C). A predose measurement was obtained at the week 12 and 24 visits, providing a measurement in the midst of treatment and approximately 12 hours after the most recent dose. For cohort 1, the mean predose measurement was 302.70 ng/mL at week 12 and 392.75 ng/mL at week 24; in cohort 2, the mean predose levels at weeks 12 and 24 were 1424.88 and 991.88 ng/mL; and in cohort 3, they were 1025.33 and 1077.78 ng/mL at weeks 12 and 24, respectively.

Longitudinal analysis of change in BCVA during the treatment period. All cohorts had statistically significant improvements in mean BCVA by linear mixed-effects models (Figure 4 and Table 2). The rate of improvement was 0.40 letters/month (95% CI: 0.20–0.59, P < 0.001) in cohort 1 (Figure 4A), 0.49 letters/month (95% CI: 0.29–0.69, P < 0.001) in cohort 2 (Figure 4B), and 0.22 letters/month (95% CI: 0.02–0.43, P = 0.03) in cohort 3 (Figure 4C). The rates of change were not significantly different between the 3 cohorts (P > 0.05). Comparing the baseline and week 24 visit, in cohort 1, the mean BCVA improved 2.33 letters (95% CI: 1.17–3.48; P < 0.001), and 3 eyes (15%) improved 5 or more letters (Figure 4D). In cohort 2, the mean BCVA improved 3.28 letters (95% CI: 0.93–5.64; P = 0.006), and 7 eyes (37%) improved 5 or more letters. In cohort 3, the mean BCVA improved 1.83 letters (95% CI: –0.45 to 4.11; P = 0.12), and 3 eyes (17%) improved 5 or more letters. The mean rate of BCVA change per month during the week 24 to week 36 posttreatment observation period is shown in Supplemental Table 2. There was a statistically significant decline in cohort 1, which had experienced the greatest improvement during treatment, but this was due to a large decline in 1 subject and small declines in other subjects (Supplemental Table 2). The BCVA at baseline, week 12, and week 24 for each eye of all subjects is shown in Supplemental Figure 2A.

Figure 4 Change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) during NAC treatment. A trained visual acuity examiner measured BCVA on a standardized chart at 4 meters in letter score using a validated protocol established in the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS). The BCVA at each study visit is shown for each eligible right (OD) and left (OS) eye in cohorts 1 (A), 2 (B), and 3 (C). In each plot, each colored line reflects the BCVA values of 1 eye over time. At each visit, the number of eyes with BCVA values (n) is shown along the x axis. The black line is the estimated trend of change over the 24-week treatment period in that cohort as estimated by linear mixed-effects model. There was a statistically significant improvement in mean BCVA over time during the 24-week treatment period in each cohort: 0.40 letters/month (95% CI: 0.20–0.59, P < 0.001) in cohort 1, 0.49 letters/month (95% CI: 0.29–0.69, P < 0.001) in cohort 2, and 0.22 letters/month (95% CI: 0.02–0.43, P = 0.03) in cohort 3. Box plots of the mean change in BCVA between baseline and week 24 showed a significant improvement in mean BCVA of 2.33 (95% CI: 1.17–3.48) letters (P < 0.001) in cohort 1, and 3.28 (95% CI: 0.93–5.64) letters (P = 0.006) in cohort 2 by linear mixed-effects model (D). In cohort 3, the improvement of 1.83 letters (95% CI: –0.45 to 4.11, P = 0.12) was not statistically significant. In each box plot, the box upper and lower borders correspond to the 25th to 75th percentile, the solid line in the middle of the box is the median, and the dotted line is the mean of the data.

Table 2 Rates of change in BCVA, mean sensitivity, and EZ width during NAC treatment

Longitudinal analysis of change in mean macular sensitivity during the treatment period. Microperimetry or fundus-driven perimetry uses eye-tracking technology to measure retinal sensitivity in a Cartesian grid of equidistant points covering the central 20 degrees of the visual field centered on the fovea. In this study, MAIA was used. Patients with RP typically have good fixation until late in the disease, allowing repeated measurements at the exact same location over time. Mean macular sensitivity (MMS) of the values obtained at each of the 68 loci tested is a reflection of sensitivity throughout the central 20 degrees. There was no statistically significant improvement in MMS during the 24-week treatment period in cohort 1 (rate of change = 0.05 dB/month, 95% CI: –0.07 to 0.17, P = 0.38) or cohort 2 (rate of change = 0.04 dB/month, 95% CI: –0.08 to 0.16 dB/month, P = 0.48; Figure 5 and Table 2). In cohort 3, there was a statistically significant improvement in MMS of 0.15 dB/month (95% CI: 0.04–0.26; P = 0.008). In cohort 1, there was no significant difference between MMS at baseline and week 24 (change = 0.17 dB, 95% CI: –0.62 to 0.96, P = 0.67); however, there were statistically significant improvements in MMS between baseline and week 24 in cohort 2 (change = 0.33 dB, 95% CI: 0.02–0.64, P = 0.04) and cohort 3 (change = 0.85 dB, 95% CI: 0.29–1.42, P = 0.003; Figure 5D and Table 2). The mean rate of change per month in MMS during the week 24 to week 36 posttreatment observation period is shown in Supplemental Table 2. There was a statistically significant decline in cohort 3, which had shown the greatest improvement during treatment, with no significant change for cohorts 1 and 2 (Supplemental Table 2). The MMS at baseline, week 12, and week 24 for each eye of each subject able to perform microperimetry is shown in Supplemental Figure 2B.

Figure 5 Change in mean macular sensitivity during NAC treatment. Macular sensitivity was measured at 68 loci in the central 20° using the Macular Integrity Assessment Instrument (MAIA) at each study visit, and the mean sensitivity (MS) for the 68 loci is shown. The average of the 2 pretreatment tests was used as the baseline MS value and along with subsequent values are plotted for each eligible eye in cohort 1 (A), cohort 2 (B), and cohort 3 (C) (each colored line is for 1 eye). The black line shows the estimated trend of MS change during the treatment period using the linear mixed-effects model. There was no statistically significant improvement in MS during the 24-week treatment period in cohort 1 (rate of change = 0.05 dB/month, 95% CI: –0.07 to 0.17, P = 0.38) or cohort 2 (rate of change = 0.04 dB/month, 95% CI: –0.08 to 0.16 dB/month, P = 0.48), but in cohort 3, there was a statistically significant improvement in MS of 0.15 dB/month (95% CI: 0.04–0.26; P = 0.008). (D) Box plots of the mean change in MS between baseline and week 24 showed no significant improvement in cohort 1 (change = 0.17 dB, 95% CI: –0.62 to 0.96, P = 0.67) by linear mixed-effects model, but there were statistically significant improvements in mean MS between baseline and week 24 in cohort 2 (change = 0.33 dB, 95% CI: 0.02–0.64, P = 0.04) and cohort 3 (change = 0.85 dB, 95% CI: 0.29–1.42, P = 0.003). In each box plot, the box upper and lower borders correspond to the 25th to 75th percentile, the solid line in the middle of the box is the median, and the dotted line is the mean of the data.

Change in macular sensitivity is also qualitatively assessed by visual comparison of pretreatment and posttreatment sensitivity heatmaps generated by the MAIA software. This was done for the 51 eyes that had valid MAIA test results available at both the baseline and the 24-week visits. The heatmaps and fundus images with sensitivity readings at each locus obtained at the baseline and week 12 and week 24 visits are shown in Figures 6 and 7 and Supplemental Figures 3–49. Additionally, the week 36 heatmaps and images are also shown to demonstrate macular sensitivity observed 12 weeks after stopping NAC. Figure 6, A–D and I–L, and Figure 7, A–D and I–L show regions of improved macular sensitivity during treatment (arrowheads). Figure 6, E–H and M–P, and Figure 7, E–H and M–P show fundus images with sensitivity at each measurement locus. Circled loci improved 6 dB or greater during treatment, which based upon test-retest variability of 3 to 4 dB, is unlikely due to chance (18–20). The 4 subjects shown in Figures 6 and 7 had large improvements in macular sensitivity during treatment with NAC that partially regressed after treatment cessation. A detailed explanation of changes seen in Figures 6 and 7 is provided in Supplemental Data.

Figure 6 Heatmaps and fundus images from microperimetry testing during treatment and posttreatment observation in a patient from cohort 1 and a patient from cohort 2. The heatmaps generated by the Macular Integrity Assessment Instrument software (A–D and I–L) and fundus images showing the sensitivity value at each retinal location (E–H and M–P) obtained pretreatment, during treatment at weeks 12 and 24, and after treatment at week 36 are shown for 1 eye for a cohort 1 patient (1-09) and 1 eye for a cohort 2 patient (2-05). Two pretreatment tests were obtained and the one with the highest mean sensitivity is shown. In heatmaps, the arrows point to regions where the retinal sensitivity improved after the onset of treatment. A change from an arrow to an arrowhead indicates improvement had occurred, and any subsequent decline is noted by a change from arrowhead to arrow. The loci circled in yellow on the pretreatment fundus images (E and M) show loci at which sensitivity increased equal to or more than 6 dB after the onset of treatment. On subsequent fundus images, green circles indicate that sensitivity at that location was increased equal to or more than 6 dB from pretreatment and a change back to yellow indicates a decline below the 6 dB threshold. In both of these eyes, there was a large improvement in sensitivity during treatment that was mostly sustained in A–H and partially sustained in I–P 3 months after treatment ended.

Figure 7 Heatmaps and fundus images from microperimetry testing during treatment and posttreatment observation in 2 patients from cohort 3. The heatmaps generated by the Macular Integrity Assessment Instrument software (A–D and I–L) and fundus images showing the sensitivity value at each retinal location (E–H and M–P) obtained pretreatment, during treatment at weeks 12 and 24, and after treatment at week 36 are shown for 1 eye of patients 3-06 and 3-08 in cohort 3. Two pretreatment tests were obtained and the one with the highest mean sensitivity is shown. In heatmaps, the arrows point to regions where the retinal sensitivity improved after the onset of treatment. A change from an arrow to an arrowhead indicates improvement had occurred, and any subsequent decline is noted by a change from arrowhead to arrow. The loci circled in yellow on the pretreatment fundus images (E and M) show loci at which sensitivity increased equal to or more than 6 dB after the onset of treatment. On subsequent fundus images, green circles indicate that sensitivity at that location was increased equal to or more than 6 dB from pretreatment and a change back to yellow indicates a decline below the 6 dB threshold. In the right eye of patient 3-06, there was a large improvement in macular sensitivity during treatment that regressed after treatment. In the right eye of patient 3-08, there was a large improvement in macular sensitivity that was partially sustained 3 months after stopping treatment.

There were 3 other eyes, all from patients in cohort 3, that showed substantial improvements in sensitivity similar in magnitude to that of the eyes illustrated in Figures 6 and 7 (Supplemental Figures 42, 43, and 45). In cohort 1, 9 eyes showed substantial improvement in MMS and heatmaps (Figure 6, A–H, and Supplemental Figures 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14) and 9 eyes showed little change or worsening (Supplemental Figures 3, 4, 6, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19). In cohort 2, 8 eyes showed substantial improvement in MMS and heatmaps (Figure 6, I–P, and Supplemental Figures 20, 21, 22, 25, 29, and 32) and 7 eyes showed little change or worsening (Supplemental Figures 23, 24, 26–28, 31, and 33). In cohort 3, 16 eyes showed improvement in MMS and heatmaps (Figure 7, A–D, and Supplemental Figures 34–38, 40–46, and 48–49) and 2 eyes showed little change or worsening (Supplemental Figures 39 and 47). Maintenance of sensitivity improvement during the 3-month posttreatment observation period was variable, with substantial maintenance of benefit in 4 eyes (Figure 6, A–H and I–P, Figure 7, I–P, and Supplemental Figure 14), and the remainder showing regression ranging from little to nearly complete. In general, patients with advanced disease and small central islands of remaining visual field at baseline tended to show little or no change in macular sensitivity during NAC treatment (Supplemental Figures 15, 16, 18, 19, 23, 24, 26, 33, 40, and 41). Eyes with excellent macular sensitivity at baseline also had limited improvement, possibly due to a ceiling effect (Supplemental Figures 28–31, 38, and 39).

Change in macular cystoid spaces during the treatment period. Eight eyes in cohort 1, 3 in cohort 2, and 8 in cohort 3 had cystoid spaces in the macula at baseline. Extrafoveal cystoid spaces do not affect visual acuity; 12 eyes had 1 or more small extrafoveal cystoid space(s) (Supplemental Figure 50; 1-03OD, 1-04OD, 1-06OS, 1-09OD, 2-01OD, 2-05OD, 2-05OS, 3-02OD, 3-03OD, 3-06OD, 3-06OS, 3-07OD, and 3-10OD) and 2 eyes had a group of moderate-sized extrafoveal cystoid spaces (1-04OS and 1-09OS). Four eyes had cystoid spaces involving the fovea that likely had some impact on visual acuity (Supplemental Figure 50; 1-07OD, 1-07OS, 3-07OS, and 3-10OS). During oral NAC treatment, there was reduction in size and number of cystoid spaces that may have contributed to the 1.5-letter improvement in visual acuity in 1-07OD and 1-07OS. There was an increase in size and number of cystoid spaces that may have contributed to the loss of 1.0 letter in BCVA in 3-10OS, and despite some improvement in size and number of cystoid spaces, there was loss of 0.5 letters in 3-07OS. During the 24-week treatment period there was discernable reduction in size and/or number of cystoid spaces in 10 eyes, increase in size or number of cystoid spaces in 6 eyes, and no discernable change in 3 eyes. A sensitivity analysis estimating the rates of BCVA and MMS change among eyes that did not have cystoid spaces at baseline (n = 40) showed statistically significant improvements in BCVA during the treatment period in cohorts 1 and 2, and statistically significant improvement in macular sensitivity for cohort 3 (Supplemental Table 3), similar to what was seen for the entire population.

Longitudinal analysis of change in EZ width during the treatment period. The EZ line is a distinct line visualized in SD-OCT scans above the line generated by the retinal pigmented epithelium, and width of the EZ is a measure of the integrity of photoreceptors. In the region around the fovea it is generated by intact cone inner and outer segments and its absence indicates that cones in that area lack outer segments or have degenerated. As cone cell death proceeds in patients with RP, there is gradual reduction in the width of the EZ through the fovea, and hence EZ width is a marker of cone survival (17, 21). Figure 8A shows a baseline SD-OCT scan of a patient with moderately advanced loss of EZ width and Figure 8B shows a baseline SD-OCT of a patient with advanced loss of EZ width. During the 24 weeks of treatment, there was no significant change in mean EZ width in cohort 1, 2, or 3 (Figures 8, C–E, and Table 2). The mean rate of change per month of EZ width during the week 24 to week 36 posttreatment observation period is shown in Supplemental Table 2. There was no statistically significant decline in the rate of change of EZ width in any of the 3 cohorts. The EZ width at baseline, week 12, and week 24 for each eye of all subjects is shown in Supplemental Figure 2C.

Figure 8 Change from baseline in ellipsoid zone (EZ) width. Spectral domain–optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) scans through the fovea are shown for a patient with moderately severe loss of EZ width (A, margins marked by blue lines) and severe loss of EZ width (B). The longitudinal EZ width measurements at baseline and weeks 12, 24, and 36 are shown as a colored line for each eye for cohorts 1 (C), 2 (D), or 3 (E). The black line is the average trend of EZ width over the treatment period as estimated by a linear mixed-effects model in each cohort. The number (n) of eyes with EZ measurements for each time point is shown along the x axis.

Fundus autofluorescence. Fundus autofluorescence was obtained at baseline and week 24, and there no identifiable changes in any of the subjects.

Reduced glutathione and total glutathione in aqueous humor in cohort 3 subjects. A previous study showed patients with RP have a decrease in reduced glutathione in aqueous humor compared with healthy controls (9). In the present study, it was planned to determine whether administration of NAC would increase reduced glutathione in the aqueous of patients with RP and samples were collected and stored for that purpose; however, it was learned during the trial that even in frozen samples reduced glutathione is oxidized over time unless 1.5 M 2-chloro-1-methylpyridinium iodide is added. This was not done for aqueous samples obtained for cohorts 1 and 2, but was done for cohort 3. Table 3 shows aqueous levels of reduced and total glutathione throughout the trial. In 6 of the 10 eyes of cohort 3 subjects, reduced glutathione in aqueous was undetectable or low prior to treatment and increased after oral NAC was begun. Interestingly, posttreatment samples were available for 4 of the eyes and showed that reduced glutathione persisted in aqueous for at least 3 months after stopping NAC. Two eyes had discordant pretreatment measurements, 1 below the limit of quantification (BLQ) and the other within the detectable range and not substantially lower than posttreatment measurements. The other 2 cohort 3 subjects had fairly high measurements of reduced glutathione in both pretreatment aqueous samples, with little change after the institution of oral NAC. These 4 subjects had relatively preserved central fields at baseline.