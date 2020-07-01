Ecto-NTPDase CD39 is a negative checkpoint that inhibits follicular helper cell generation

Failure of Tfh cells to induce expression of CD39. In addition to its constitutive expression on Tregs, CD39 is inducible in a subset of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (9). To determine whether CD39 expression is lineage specific and may therefore be regulated by lineage-determining transcription factors, we examined the expression of CD39 on circulating human T cells. Excluding CD39+CD25+CD4+ Tregs (12), CD39 was preferentially expressed in the subset of CD45RA– Th1 memory cells that stained positive for CXCR3 (Figure 1A). In contrast, CD39 was absent on CXCR5+ circulating Tfh cells, consistent with our previous finding that activated CD39+ cells fail to help B cells to differentiate (9). A similar trend in lineage specificity was seen in T cells isolated from tonsil tissue (Figure 1B). CD39 was expressed on a subset of non-Tfh cells, while expression on Tfh and GC Tfh was infrequent. To provide direct evidence that Tfh differentiation and CD39 expression are inversely related, we used the Armstrong LCMV infection mouse model. B6 mice, adoptively transferred with LCMV-specific SMARTA CD4+ T cells, were infected and CD39 expression was assessed on SMARTA cells on day 8 after infection. Indeed, CD39 expression was higher on Th1 than on Tfh cells (Figure 1, C and D). The vast majority of CD39– cells displayed the phenotype of Tfh cells, while CD39+ cells were almost exclusively Th1 cells (Figure 1E). This pattern was reproduced with human naive CD4+ T cells cultured under Th1- or Tfh-polarizing conditions (Figure 1F). Transcription factor profiles of purified CD39+ and CD39–CD4+ T cells that were activated and cultured under nonpolarizing conditions were consistent with lineage-specific expression of CD39. CD39– T cells had higher expression of TCF7, LEF1, and BCL6 and lower expression of PRDM1 and RUNX3 than their CD39+ counterparts (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 Failure of Tfh cells to induce expression of CD39. (A) CD39 expression in subsets of human peripheral blood CD4+CD25– T cells: representative contour plots. (B) CD39 expression on CD4+ T cell subsets in human tonsils; contour plots are representative of 3 samples. (C–E) SMARTA CD4+ T cells were transferred into B6 mice and analyzed 8 days after LCMV infection. CD39 expression was determined on Th1 (SLAMhiCXCR5lo) and Tfh (SLAMloCXCR5hi) SMARTA cells. Representative contour plot and histogram (C) and summary data from 1 experiment with 4 mice representative of 3 experiments; (D) data are shown as mean ± SEM. (E) Contour plots of Th1 or Tfh in gated CD39– and CD39+ SMARTA CD4+ cells. (F) Naive CD4 cells isolated from human PBMCs were activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads under nonpolarizing (Th0) or Th1- or Tfh-polarizing conditions; CD39 expression was assessed on day 5. (G) CD39– and CD39+ CD4+ T cells were isolated 5 days after stimulation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads and profiled for the expression of selected transcription factors by qPCR. Data were compared by 2-tailed paired t test (D and G) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (F). *P < 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Transcriptional regulation of ENTPD1 through RUNX3 and BCL6. The correlation between CD39 expression and functional differentiation suggested that lineage-determining transcription factors are involved in transcriptional control of ENTPD1. Further indirect evidence for a causal relationship came from kinetic studies. CD39 expression progressively increased starting on day 3 after activation when RUNX3 increased and BCL6 decreased (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132417DS1). RUNX3 expression was higher and BCL6 was lower in CD8+ than in CD4+ T cells, which may explain the observation that activation-induced expression of CD39 was more frequent in CD8+ than in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Moreover, CD4+ T cells from older individuals that are more prone to induce CD39 expression upon activation had increased RUNX3 and decreased BCL6 expression on day 4 after activation (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). We followed up on these correlative observations with mechanistic studies using overexpression and silencing of RUNX3 and BCL6. RUNX3 overexpression increased the frequencies of CD39+ cells for CD4+ cells (Figure 2A) and for CD8+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1I). Conversely, silencing of RUNX3 decreased the frequency of CD39+ T cells (Figure 2B). In contrast, ectopic expression of BCL6 repressed ENTPD1 transcription in both CD4+ and CD8+ cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1J), while pharmacological inhibition of BCL6 activity increased the frequencies of CD39+CD4+ cells (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Transcriptional regulation of ENTPD1. (A–C) Human peripheral T cells were transduced with RUNX3-overexpressing lentivirus (A), RUNX3 shRNA lentivirus (B), or BCL6-overexpressing lentivirus (C). Cells were cultured for 5 days after anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabead activation. CD39 expression in CD4+GFP+ cells was determined by flow cytometry. Results are shown as representative contour plots (left) and summary plots from 6 to 8 experiments (right). (D) Purified human naive CD4+ T cells were activated by anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads in the presence or absence of the BCL6 inhibitor 79-6 for 5 days; CD39 expression was determined by flow cytometry. Representative contour plots and summary data from 5 experiments. (E) Predicted BCL6, RUNX3, and p-CREB binding sites adjacent to the ENTPD1 transcription start site. (F and G) Human memory CD4+ cells were activated by anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads for 3 days. BCL6 (F) or RUNX3 (G) binding was determined by ChIP-PCR for indicated sites. Results are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 experiments. (H and I) HEK-293T cells were cotransfected with pGL3-basic or pGL3 reporter construct containing the ENTPD1 promoter together with mock or BCL6-overexpressing (H) or RUNX3-overexpressing (I) plasmids. Luciferase activity was determined after 48 hours. Results are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 experiments. (J) Reporter activity in HEK-293T cells cotransfected with pNL3.3-basic or the ENTPD1 enhancer construct together with BCL6 or mock plasmid. Data were compared by 2-tailed paired t test (A–D), 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (F and G), or unpaired t test (H–J). *P < 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001. NS, not significant.

To further examine the role of RUNX3 and BCL6 in ENTPD1 gene expression, we identified predicted binding motifs across the ENTPD1 locus using Matinspector software (Figure 2E) and performed ChIP-PCR. We found RUNX3 and BCL6 recruitment immediately upstream or downstream of the transcription start site (TSS); in addition, BCL6 bound to a site approximately 1.7 kb downstream of the TSS (Figure 2, F and G). To directly confirm BCL6 and RUNX3 involvement in regulating ENTPD1 transcription, we cloned the ENTPD1 promoter (–1500 to +200) and presumptive enhancer sequences (+600 to +2500), respectively, into pGL3 and pNL3.3 luciferase plasmids and performed reporter gene assays in HEK-293T cells with forced overexpression of BCL6 or RUNX3 (Figure 2, H–J). BCL6 repressed reporter activity of both the promoter and the enhancer construct, while RUNX3 upregulated promoter activity.

Inhibition of Tfh lineage differentiation by CD39 activity. In our studies of CD39 expression, we noted that Tfh cells not only failed to express CD39, but that CD39 impaired Tfh differentiation as well. Transcription of ENTPD1 is regulated by an A/G SNP at position rs_10748643 downstream of the TSS, with individuals homozygous for A at this position largely lacking expression (13). The A and G polymorphisms are equally frequent, and the SNP is unrelated to BCL6 or RUNX3 binding sites. In initial studies, we found that individuals carrying the AA SNP had significantly higher frequencies of circulating CD4+CXCR5+ Tfh cells (cTfh) and fewer CD4+CXCR3+ Th1 memory cells, while the frequencies of total naive and CD4+CCR6+ cells were unchanged (Figure 3, A and B, and refs. 14, 15). Moreover, the CXCR3+ subset of cTfh cells that is poor in providing B cell help (15, 16) was smaller in AA individuals (Figure 3C). Consistent with the phenotypic data, frequencies of IFN-γ+CD4+ cells were lower in AA individuals (Figure 3D). Circulating Tfh cells had only minimal expression of the classical Tfh cell surface markers ICOS or PD-1, consistent with them being obtained from nonimmunized, noninfected individuals (Supplemental Figure 2A). To confirm that CD39 biases lineage differentiation, we cultured T cells from individuals characterized by their SNP under Th1 or Tfh conditions. As predicted, AA individuals only marginally upregulated CD39 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Generation of IFN-γ–producing cells was decreased and generation of ICOS+CXCR5+ cells was increased in AA compared with AG/GG SNP–expressing CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, E and F). Similar differences in IFN-γ–producing cells were observed for CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Figure 3 Influence of CD39 expression on T cell differentiation. PBMCs were typed for the A/G single nucleotide polymorphism at position rs_10748643 associated with low or high expression of ENTPD1. (A) Representative contour plots showing expression of CD39 versus CXCR5 (Tfh) and CD45RA versus CXCR3 (Th1) in peripheral blood CD4+ T cells after gating for CD25– non-Treg cells from individuals with the AA low- and GG high-expresser ENTPD1 SNP. (B) Frequencies of CD45RA+, CXCR5+, CXCR3+, and CCR6+ cells within peripheral blood CD4+CD25– T cells in individuals stratified for the AA versus AG/GG ENTPD1 SNP. (C) CXCR3 expression by CXCR5+CD4+T cells from A. Representative contour plots and summary data from 8 AA and 13 AG/GG SNP individuals. (D) Total T cells characterized for the ENTPD1 SNP genotypes were stimulated with PMA/ionomycin for 3 hours; IFN-γ production by CD4+ cells was determined by flow cytometry. Representative contour plots and summary data from 14 AA and 11 AG/GG individuals. (E and F) T cells were cultured under Th1- (E) or Tfh-polarizing (F) conditions for 5 days; IFN-γ production (E) and ICOS+CXCR5+ expression (F) within CD4+ cells were determined by flow cytometry. Data are shown as mean ± SEM; comparisons were done by 2-tailed unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001. NS, not significant.

To examine whether CD39 influences Tfh differentiation in vivo, we retrovirally transduced SMARTA CD4+ T cells with an shRNAmir specific for Entpd1 or control shRNAmir (shCtrl) and transferred the cells into B6 mice followed by LCMV infection. Reduced CD39 expression in shEntpd1 SMARTA CD4+ T cells was confirmed by CD39 staining (Supplemental Figure 3A). Similar results were obtained with 2 different shRNAmirs, shEntpd1-1 (Figure 4A) and shEntpd1-2 (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Expansion of SMARTA cells was not affected by Entpd1 silencing (Figure 4B); however, CD39-deficient cells were biased to differentiate into Tfh rather than Th1 cells compared with control-silenced SMARTA cells (Figure 4A). This bias correlated with an increased fraction of GC Tfh within the shEntpd1+ SMARTA cells (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3) and was functionally important, as percentages of BCL6+ B cells (Supplemental Figure 3) and FAS+GL7+ GC B cells were increased (Supplemental Figure 3F). Effects of CD39 silencing favored Tfh differentiation and was seen as early as on day 3 (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Effect of Entpd1 silencing on murine T cell responses after LCMV infection. SMARTA CD4+ T cells transduced with the indicated shRNAmir retrovirus were transferred into B6 mice. Spleen cells were analyzed on day 8 (A–C) and day 3 (D) after LCMV infection. (A) Frequencies of Tfh (CXCR5hiSLAMlo) and Th1 (SLAMhiCXCR5lo) SMARTA cells. (B) Frequencies of SMARTA CD4+ T cells as percentage of total CD4+ T cells. (C) Frequencies of GC Tfh (CXCR5+BCL6+) cells. All data are shown as representative contour plots and summary data from 1 of 2 experiments with 4 to 5 mice in each group. (D) CXCR5+BCL6+ Tfh cells were analyzed and quantified by flow cytometry. Data from 1 experiment with 5 mice in each group. (E–H) OT-II CD4+ T cells transduced with the indicated retrovirus were transferred into CD4-knockout mice and analyzed 12 days after immunization with NP-OVA in alum. (E) Frequencies of FAS+GL7+ cells as percentage of total B cells. (F) Histological analysis of spleens from immunized mice. Representative images of B220, CD3, and GL7 staining and comparison of GC areas in mice reconstituted with control and shEntpd1 OT-II T cells. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Frequencies of CD138+IgD– plasma cells. Representative contour plots and summary data from 1 experiment with 5 mice in each group. (H) NP-OVA–specific IgG titers. Data shown as mean ± SEM were compared by unpaired 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001. NS, not significant.

To determine whether CD39 expression on the responding T cell population has a similar effect in a classical immunization model as in the LCMV infectious disease model, shCtrl- or shEntpd1-transduced OT-II CD4 cells were transferred into CD4-knockout mice, followed by NP-OVA immunization. Similar to LCMV infection, shEntpd1+ OT-II cells differentiated preferentially into Tfh compared with shCtrl OT-II cells (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Consequently, frequencies of GC B cells, GC sizes (Figure 4, E and F), frequencies of plasma cells (Figure 4G), and NP-OVA–specific IgG Ab titers (Figure 4H) were increased in mice that received shEntpd1+ OT-II cells. Similar changes in T cell lineage differentiation were obtained by treating mice with the CD39 inhibitor ARL67156 for 8 days after LCMV infection (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

The effect of CD39 expression extended beyond the acute stage of the immune response. In the LCMV infectious disease model, total numbers of antigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were increased on day 28 after infection (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These observations are consistent with our previous study showing that T cells gaining expression of CD39 in an immune response are short-lived effector T cells that undergo CD39-dependent cell death (9).

Mechanisms of CD39-mediated inhibition of Tfh differentiation. CD39 functions as an ectonucleotidase (NTPDase) and may therefore suppress Tfh differentiation by depleting extracellular ATP levels. ATP stimulates Ca2+ influx through receptors of the P2X family, of which P2X1, P2X4, P2X5, and P2X7 are expressed in human T cells (17). To examine the effect of P2X receptors on Tfh generation, naive CD4+ T cells were cultured under Tfh-polarizing conditions in the presence of the global P2X antagonist periodate-oxidized ATP (oATP) or the P2X7-specific antagonist A438079. Neither of the inhibitors reduced the generation of ICOS+CXCR5+ Tfh cells (Figure 5A). Moreover, culturing with the P2X7 agonist benzoylbenzoyl-ATP (BzATP) also did not have an impact on Tfh differentiation. Taken together, these observations suggest that CD39 does not influence lineage differentiation through depletion of ATP. However, CD39’s enzymatic function is clearly important because blocking its activity with an anti-CD39 Ab increased the generation of Tfh cells, more so in AG/GG individuals than in AA individuals (Figure 5B). Although the ATP breakdown products ADP and AMP do not have any direct signaling function in T cells, they can be further cleaved to adenosine by CD73, which is expressed on CD39– subsets of T cells and other cells present in PBMCs (18). Blocking CD73 increased Tfh cell generation to similar levels as blocking CD39; again, the effect was less pronounced with AA individuals (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Mechanisms underlying CD39-mediated reduced generation of human Tfh cells. (A) Human naive CD4+ T cells cultured under Tfh conditions in the presence or absence of P2X channel blockers (oATP, A438079) or the activator BzATP for 5 days. Frequencies of ICOS+CXCR5+ cells as percentage of CD4+ cells are shown as representative contour plots and summary data from 4 experiments. (B) Human total T cells of the different ENTPD1 SNP genotypes were cultured under Tfh conditions with indicated blocking antibody for 5 days. Frequencies of ICOS CXCR5+ cells as percentage of CD4+ cells are shown as contour plots for an individual typing AG for the ENTPD1 SNP (left); fold increases of ICOS+CXCR5+ T cell frequencies due to CD39 or CD73 blocking are compared for AA versus AG/GG donors (right). (C) Human naive CD4+ cells were activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads and in parallel transduced with Ctrl or ENTPD1-expressing lentivirus. On day 1.5, cells were enriched for successfully transduced GFP+ cells and then cultured on anti-CD3–coated plates in the presence of isotype control or anti-CD73 antibodies under Tfh condition for a total of 5 days. Results are shown as representative contour plots (left) and data from 3 experiments (right). (D) Human naive CD4+ cells were cultured under Tfh conditions with indicated small molecules for 5 days; cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative contour plots and data from 5 experiments are shown. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and were compared by 2-tailed unpaired t test (A–C) or 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (D). *P < 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001. NS, not significant.

The function of CD39 was further confirmed by overexpression studies. Naive CD4+ cells were infected with ENTPD1-expressing lentivirus. Successfully transduced GFP+ cells were isolated after 1.5 days and cultured under Tfh conditions with or without anti-CD73 for a total of 5 days. CD39 overexpression decreased Tfh frequencies that were rescued by CD73 inhibition (Figure 5C). To directly demonstrate the effect of adenosine on Tfh differentiation, we cultured naive CD4+ cells under Tfh-polarizing conditions in the presence of adenosine itself, the adenosine A2a receptor (A2aR) agonist CGS21680, the adenylate cyclase activator forskolin, or vehicle. Adenosine as well as CGS21680 significantly impaired Tfh differentiation (Figure 5D) without affecting cell survival and proliferation. Similarly, mimicking cAMP generation from A2aR signaling, forskolin inhibited Tfh cell generation (Figure 5D). Conversely, CGS21680, adenosine, and forskolin all increased IFN-γ+ cells as well as IL-2+ cells (Supplemental Figure 5).

To examine whether adenosine A2aR signaling skews Th1 and Tfh differentiation in vivo, B6 mice were infected with LCMV followed by treatment with the A2aR agonist CGS21680 or vehicle. Activation of A2aR after LCMV infection significantly decreased Tfh and increased Th1 frequencies among GP66-77 IAb tetramer+ cells (Figure 6, A and B). Conversely, treatment with the selective A2aR antagonist istradefylline following infection with LCMV enhanced Tfh cells and attenuated Th1 cell differentiation (Figure 6, C and D). The effect of CD39 silencing on Tfh generation was no longer observed under istradefylline treatment (Figure 6E), confirming that CD39 influences Tfh differentiation through A2aR signaling. Similar effects on Tfh generation were seen in the OVA immunization model (Supplemental Figure 6). This effect was functionally important; GC activity decreased with CGS21680 as indicated by decreased frequencies of GC B cells (Figure 6F); conversely, GC B cells increased with istradefylline treatment (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 Effect of adenosine 2A receptor (A2aR) signaling on murine T cell responses after LCMV infection. (A and B) B6 mice infected with LMCV were treated with vehicle or the A2aR agonist CGS21680 by twice daily intraperitoneal injections; splenocytes were examined after 8 days. Representative contour plots (left) of the expression of CXCR5, SLAM (A), and PD-1 (B) in GP66-77 IAb tetramer+ CD4+ T cells and frequency plots (right) of CXCR5hiSLAMlo (Tfh) and CXCR5loSLAMhi (Th1) CD4+ T cells (A) and PD-1+CXCR5+ GC Tfh (B). Data are from 3 mice in each group. (C and D) B6 mice infected with LMCV were treated by daily intraperitoneal injection of vehicle or istradefylline; splenocytes were analyzed on day 8 as described in A and B. Results on Tfh and Th1 (C) and GC Tfh (D) frequencies from 1 of 2 experiments with 4 to 5 mice in each group. (E) SMARTA CD4+ T cells transduced with the indicated shRNAmir retrovirus were transferred into B6 mice followed by LCMV infection. Starting on day 1 after infection, mice were treated with daily istradefylline. Contour and frequency plots of Tfh and Th1 cells on day 8 from 1 experiment with 4 mice in each group. (F and G) Wild-type mice immunized with NP-OVA were treated with CGS21680 (F) or istradefylline (G). GC B cell frequencies were determined on day 12 by flow cytometry: 5 mice in each group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and were compared by 2-tailed unpaired t test. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. NS, not significant.

A2aR is a G protein–coupled receptor signaling through the cAMP/PKA/p-CREB pathway. In a previous report, activation of this pathway in mice enhanced Th1 differentiation by inducing IL-12Rβ2 and IL-2Rβ expression (19). Indeed, we observed that CGS21680 and forskolin treatment significantly increased the expression of these receptors in human T cells, possibly explaining the bias toward generation of Th1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). Moreover, IL-2 production was increased by cAMP signaling even under Tfh-polarizing conditions (Supplemental Figure 7B). IL-2 signaling attenuates Tfh differentiation and enhances Th1 differentiation (7, 20). To determine whether increased IL-2 stimulation accounts for the inhibition of Tfh generation seen with adenosine, we performed Tfh polarization experiments with or without forskolin treatment and concomitant IL-2 neutralization. As expected, anti–IL-2 Abs increased Tfh generation; however, they were not able to counteract the forskolin-induced reduction of Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 7C), suggesting that cAMP signaling impaired Tfh differentiation independently of increased IL-2 stimulation. Instead, we noted that several BCL6 target genes were upregulated by CGS21680 and forskolin, although BCL6 expression itself was not affected (Supplemental Figure 7D). We therefore quantified BCL6 recruitment to these loci by ChIP-PCR. As shown in Supplemental Figure 7E, increased cAMP signaling prevented BCL6 from binding to its target genes. Taken together, these data provide evidence for the model in which CD39/CD73-mediated generation of adenosine inhibits Tfh generation by stimulating the A2aR/cAMP pathway and preventing recruitment of the lineage-determining transcription factor BCL6.

Regulation of CD39 expression by the cAMP/PKA/p-CREB pathway. Because genomic variants reducing ENTPD1 transcription had an increased propensity to generate Tfh cells, we explored means to interfere with CD39 expression with the ultimate objective to improve vaccination-induced Tfh responses. We noted that ENTPD1 transcripts were approximately 10-fold increased upon treatment with the adenylyl cyclase activator forskolin, which may only in part derive from the impaired BCL6 binding to ENTPD1’s promoter and enhancer regions. As shown in Figure 7A, forskolin induced CD39 expression in CD4+ cells cultured with IL-7 in the absence of TCR stimulation. An endogenous activator of adenylate cyclase in T cells is PGE 2 . Addition of PGE 2 to T cells activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads increased CD39 expression, while inhibition of PGE 2 by the cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitor celecoxib attenuated it (Figure 7, B and C). In previous studies, Liao and colleagues reported that p-CREB downstream of cAMP/PKA induces Entpd1 transcription by binding to its promoter in murine macrophage-like RAW cells (21). The human ENTPD1 gene includes potential CRE sites in the promoter region approximately 3.1 kb downstream of the TSS (Figure 2E). Recruitment of p-CREB to these sites was demonstrated by ChIP in forskolin-treated cells (Figure 7D). Furthermore, forskolin induced ENTPD1 promoter activity in reporter gene assays (Figure 7E). These observations suggest that stimulation of G protein–coupled receptors regulates ENTPD1 transcription by 2 mechanisms: transcriptional activation by p-CREB and prevention of BCL6 recruitment.

Figure 7 Regulation of ENTPD1 expression by the cAMP/PKA/p-CREB pathway. (A–C) Contour plots of flow cytometry for CD39 expression and results from 3 to 4 experiments are shown. (A) CD39 expression on human CD4+ T cells cultured with IL-7 without TCR stimulation in the presence or absence of forskolin for 5 days. (B) CD4+ T cells activated by anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads with or without PGE 2 for 5 days. (C) Human CD4+ T cells activated by anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads with or without celecoxib for 5 days. (D) CD4+ cells were cultured with IL-7 for 2 days followed by stimulation with forskolin or vehicle for 1 hour. ChIP was performed using anti–p-CREB (S133). Results are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 separate experiments. (E) HEK-293T cells were transfected with pGL3-basic or pGL3 containing the ENTPD1 promoter sequence. After 1 day, cells were treated with vehicle or forskolin. Luciferase activity was determined after an additional 24 hours. Results are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. Data were compared by 2-tailed paired t test (A–C) or 2-tailed unpaired t test (D and E). *P < 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01. NS, not significant.

COX-2 inhibition enhances Tfh differentiation through repressing CD39. Our results indicated that cAMP/p-CREB activity represents a forward loop in increasing CD39 expression. PGE 2 secreted upon T cell activation stimulates cAMP signaling that induces CD39 expression, which generates adenosine and further cAMP/p-CREB activation through A2aR. Inhibition of cAMP production should dampen this loop and therefore favor Tfh generation. To determine whether this can be accomplished by COX inhibition during the days following infection or vaccination, we treated B6 mice with celecoxib following LCMV infection and analyzed generation of virus-specific Th1 and Tfh cells by staining GP66-77 IAb tetramer–binding cells. Celecoxib downregulated CD39 expression in tetramer+ cells (Figure 8A) and enhanced Tfh and GC Tfh frequencies while attenuating Th1 differentiation (Figure 8, B and C). Again, similar results were obtained after OVA immunization; celecoxib increased Tfh frequencies (Supplemental Figure 8A), which contributed to increased GC B cell frequencies (Figure 8D). The effect of celecoxib on T cell differentiation was mediated by preventing CD39 expression. We silenced ENTPD1 in SMARTA cells that were adoptively transferred into B6 mice, followed by LCMV infection and celecoxib treatment. Silencing of ENTPD1 abrogated celecoxib-mediated changes in Th1 and Tfh cell generation (Figure 8E). Similarly, in the NP-OVA immunization model using OT-II cells transferred into CD4-knockout mice, the increase in frequencies of Tfh cells and GC B cells mediated by celecoxib was abrogated by CD39 silencing (Supplemental Figure 8B and Figure 8, F and G). Taken together, these data support the model that PGE 2 production after T cell activation induces CD39 expression that then further inhibits Tfh generation through the production of adenosine.