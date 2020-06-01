Myofibroblast contraction is essential for generating and regenerating the gas-exchange surface

Dynamic myofibroblast morphology during alveologenesis. To study the role of secondary crest myofibroblasts during alveologenesis, we first analyzed their shape and size. Previously, we generated the mouse line featuring knockin of PdgfrartTA, which is active in myofibroblasts during alveologenesis (7). Using this mouse line in combination with tetO-Cre and the RosamTmG reporter, we outlined the membranes of myofibroblasts with myristoylated GFP (ref. 18 and Figure 1, A–G). Low-dose doxycycline (dox) injection was given on P1 for sparse labeling of cells, and the lungs were analyzed on P8 and P15. Myofibroblast lengths were significantly shorter on P15 compared with lengths on P8 (Figure 1H), consistent with contraction of these cells.

Figure 1 Mlck inactivation leads to decreased myofibroblast contraction. (A) Timeline of dox treatment and analysis of PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre RosamTmG pups for assessment of cell morphology. (B–G) Representative images of reconstructed 70-μm z-stacks of GFP pattern (green) in the alveolar region of lungs at P8 (B–D) and P15 (E–G). (H) Quantification for images in B–G. ****P = 0.0000005 (n = 20 cells per stage selected from 3 samples at P8 and 2 samples at P15). (I) Timeline of dox-mediated gene inactivation and analysis. (J–M) Representative immunofluorescence staining for MLCK (J and K) and p-MLC (L and M) in the alveolar region of control and mutant lungs at P8. (N) Western blot analysis of lung tissues using antibodies against MLCK, β-actin, p-MLC, and MLC. (O) Western blot quantification indicated that MLCK levels were decreased in mutant compared with control lungs at P8. ####P = 0.000033 (n = 3). (P) Western blot quantification indicated a decrease in the ratio of p-MLC to MLC levels in mutant compared with control lungs at P8. *P = 0.0133 (n = 3). (Q–V) Representative collagen gel images for no cells, control PdgfraGFP-positive myofibroblasts and mutant PdgfraGFP-positive myofibroblasts at 0 hours and 48 hours. (W) Quantification for images in Q–V. ††††P < 0.0001, control versus Tbx4-rtTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl at 24 hours (n = 3); ††††P < 0.0001, control versus Tbx4-rtTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl at 48 hours (n = 3); ††††P < 0.0001, control versus Tbx4-rtTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl at 72 hours (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm (B, E, and J–M), 10 μm (C, D, F, and G), and 1 mm (Q–V). Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (H, O, and P) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s method to adjust for multiple comparisons (W).

Inactivation of Mlck reduced myofibroblast contraction. To identify the mechanism underlying myofibroblast contraction, we inactivated Mlck, a key node in smooth muscle cell contraction. This was carried out specifically in the lung mesenchyme using the Tbx4-rtTA tetO-Cre driver (19). To ensure robust inactivation, dox food was administered starting on E9.5, shortly after lung bud initiation, until P8, the peak of alveologenesis and time of analysis (Figure 1I). We used an anti-MLCK antibody and found that MLCK staining was substantially diminished in Mlck-mutant lungs (Figure 1, J and K). This was corroborated by Western immunoblot analysis, which showed that MLCK protein levels were significantly reduced in the mutant (Figure 1, N and O). Phosphorylated MLC (p-MLC), a primary downstream target of MLCK activity, was also decreased in the mutant lung (Figure 1, L–N and P). To determine whether inactivation of Mlck resulted in impaired myofibroblast contraction, we FACS purified GFP+ myofibroblasts from P7 PdgfraGFP/+ lungs of control mice or mice on a Mlck-mutant background (20). These cells were embedded in collagen gels and cultured for 72 hours and the resulting gel size measured. Gels containing Mlck-mutant myofibroblasts showed statistically significant attenuation of contraction compared with control cells (Figure 1, Q–W). For in vivo validation, we inactivated Mlck using the PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre driver with the RosamTmG reporter. Myofibroblast lengths were significantly longer in Mlck-mutant lungs than those in control lungs on P8 (Supplemental Figure 1, A–G; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132189DS1). Together, these data suggest that Mlck is required for alveolar myofibroblast contraction.

Inactivation of Mlck disrupted septa formation. To determine the role of Mlck at the tissue level during lung development, we inactivated Mlck by administering dox starting on E9.5. By E13.5, Mlck lungs had a normal branching pattern (Supplemental Figure 1H), despite the efficient MLCK inactivation shown by antibody staining (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J), suggesting that Mlck is not required for branching morphogenesis. Mlck pups were viable, and mutant lungs had alveolar simplification starting on P3, a phenotype that was more pronounced by P8 (Figure 2, A–L). Quantification by mean linear intercept (MLI) analysis indicated that the MLI of Mlck-mutant lungs was not significantly different from that of the controls on P1 (Figure 2C). But by P3, P4, and P8, mutant lungs showed a 27%, 57%, and 133% increase, respectively, in relative MLI compared with control lungs (Figure 2, F, I, and L). To complement this genetic approach, we treated WT pups with ML-7, an inhibitor of MLCK, from P1 to P7. ML-7–treated lungs showed alveolar simplification by P8 compared with vehicle-treated lungs (Figure 2, M–O), consistent with findings from the Mlck-mutant lungs. To determine cellular changes that accompanied alveolar simplification in Mlck-mutant lungs, we assayed for the pattern of cell type–specific markers by a genetically encoded fluorescence marker or immunofluorescence staining. By P8, the myofibroblast marker PDGFRα-GFP, the pericyte marker PDGFRβ, the alveolar type 1 epithelial cell marker PDPN, the alveolar type 2 epithelial cell marker SPC, the macrophage marker IsoB4, the endothelial cell marker ICAM2, and the lipofibroblast marker ADRP all appeared normal in proportion to simplification in mutant lungs as compared with control lungs (Supplemental Figure 1, K–V).

Figure 2 Inactivation of Mlck disrupts alveologenesis. (A–K) Representative H&E-stained sections from the alveolar regions of control (A, D, G, and J) and mutant (B, E, H, and K) mouse lungs on P1, P3, P4, and P8. (C, F, I, and L) Quantification of alveolar simplification by MLI on P1 (P = 0.3336 [NS], n = 3), P3 (*P = 0.0326, n = 3), P4 (*P = 0.0368, n = 3), and P8 (***P = 0.0001, n = 4). (M and N) Representative H&E-stained sections from the alveolar regions of PBS control– and ML-7–treated mouse lungs on P8. (O) Quantification of alveolar simplification by MLI (###P = 0.0003, n = 4). Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 μm.

To determine the status of myofibroblast cells, we tested for the expression of α-SMA, a myofibroblast marker. In 2D sections of control lungs, we detected densely populated α-SMA signal, primarily at the tips of secondary septa. However, in Mlck-mutant lungs, α-SMA signal was sparse, possibly as a result of simplification (Figure 3, A and B). This difference in pattern is more comprehensively depicted in 3D (13). In control lungs on P8, we found that α-SMA signal was in tightly packed rings at the alveolar entrance. Many of these rings were interconnected with each other to give rise to a “fishnet” under the alveolar surface (Figure 3C). However, in Mlck-mutant lungs, thicker and more disorganized α-SMA cables underlay not just the alveolar entrance ring, but also other regions of the alveolar wall (Figure 3D). These changes in α-SMA pattern were accompanied by an altered elastin pattern, the key extracellular matrix molecule in alveologenesis, as observed in the 2D section and in a more pronounced manner in the 3D reconstruction (Figure 3, E–H). In contrast to tight fibers that underlay alveolar entrance rings in the control, in the mutant, elastin fibers were frayed and extended to other regions of the alveolar walls.

Figure 3 Inactivation of Mlck leads to abnormal myofibroblast and elastin patterns. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence staining for α-SMA (red) in sections of the alveolar region showing localization of myofibroblasts on P8. (C and D) Reconstructed 70-μm z-stacks of immunofluorescence staining for α-SMA (red) in the alveolar region of lungs on P8. α-SMA staining in the Mlck-mutant lung was less tightly organized compared with control lung. (E and F) Representative immunofluorescence staining for elastin (red) in sections of the alveolar region on P8. (G and H) Reconstructed 70-μm z-stacks of immunofluorescence staining for elastin (red) in the alveolar region of lungs on P8. Elastin staining in the Mlck-mutant lung was disorganized compared with control lung. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Inactivation of Mlck in phase 1 but not phase 2 of alveologenesis led to alveolar simplification. Our previous results suggested that myofibroblast behavior may be distinct in the 2 phases of alveologenesis (13). In the first phase (P3–P14), myofibroblasts express α-SMA fibers, and the elastin network is remodeled from dispersed thin fibers into thick fibers that surround alveolar entrance rings (13). In the second phase (P15–P39), there is no alveolar α-SMA signal, whereas the elastin fiber matrix continues to increase in complexity through addition of smaller intervening fibers that underlie new septal ridges. To determine when Mlck is required, we inactivated Mlck at different time points. First, a single dose of dox injection was administered on P1, before the start of alveologenesis, and the lungs were analyzed on P8 (Figure 4A). These Mlck-mutant mice exhibited simplified alveoli (Figure 4, B, C, and H), abnormal α-SMA patterns (Figure 4, D and E), and disorganized elastin fibers (Figure 4, F and G), recapitulating the phenotypes in mutants with embryonic inactivation of the gene. Second, 3 daily dox injections were given from P15 to P17, and the lungs were analyzed on P40 (Figure 4I). These late Mlck-mutant lungs were histologically indistinguishable from control lungs (Figure 4, J, K, and N), even though anti-MLCK staining showed a clear decrease in Mlck expression in the mutant lungs, indicative of efficient inactivation (Figure 4, L and M). These results showed that Mlck is required in phase 1 but not phase 2 of alveologenesis.

Figure 4 Mlck requirement for septa formation is restricted to phase 1 but not phase 2 of alveologenesis. (A) Timeline of dox-induced gene inactivation and analysis in phase 1. All data and images are from P8 lungs. (B and C) Representative H&E-stained sections. (D–G) Representative immunofluorescence staining for α-SMA (D and E) or elastin (F and G) showing abnormal patterns in the mutant lungs. (H) Quantification of alveolar simplification by MLI. *P = 0.0223 (n = 3). (I) Timeline of dox-induced gene inactivation and analysis in phase 2. All data are from P40 lungs. (J and K) Representative H&E-stained sections. (L and M) Representative immunofluorescence staining for MLCK (red) in the alveolar region showing efficient inactivation in mutant lungs. (N) Quantification of alveolar density by MLI. P = 0.24 (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Inactivation of Mlck led to decreased TGF-β signaling. We next sought to determine whether any signaling pathways are disrupted that may mediate alveolar simplification in Mlck-mutant lungs. TGF-β signaling has been linked to myofibroblast contraction and alveologenesis (21–23). We first tested whether TGF-β pathway components were altered in Mlck-mutant lungs. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis revealed that several of these genes were significantly downregulated in Mlck-mutant lungs (Supplemental Figure 2A). Furthermore, we observed a decrease in staining for p-SMAD3, a reporter of TGF-β activity, in Mlck-mutant lung compared with control lungs (Supplemental Figure 2, B, C, E, and F). Western immunoblot analysis also showed that p-SMAD3 protein levels were significantly reduced in Mlck-mutant lungs compared with levels in control lungs (Supplemental Figure 2, L and M). To test whether the decrease in TGF-β signaling contributes to alveolar simplification in Mlck-mutant lungs in vivo, we induced overexpression of Tgfβ1 in the mesenchyme by introducing a tetO-Tgfβ1 allele into the Mlck mutant (24). We found an increase in p-SMAD3 staining, indicating an effective boost of TGF-β activity (Supplemental Figure 2, D and G). Despite this, the alveolar simplification phenotype was not attenuated (Supplemental Figure 2, H–K). Although these results do not rule out the possibility that a decrease in TGF-β signaling can contribute to the alveolar simplification phenotype in Mlck-mutant lungs, they do not indicate a significant role for this signaling.

Mlck-mutant lungs exhibited decreased YAP. The Hippo pathway plays a key role in mechanotransduction. YAP and transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ) are central transcription effectors in Hippo signaling. Cell contractility and actin filament assembly stimulate activation and/or translocation of YAP and TAZ to the nucleus (25, 26). Previous studies have shown that in vitro inhibition of MLCK in cultured NIH3T3 and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) leads to reduced nuclear YAP (27, 28). To determine whether MLCK regulates YAP in alveolar myofibroblasts in vivo, we first performed immunostaining. We found that YAP staining was substantially diminished in Mlck-mutant lungs (Figure 5, A and B). This was corroborated by Western immunoblot analysis, which showed that YAP protein levels were significantly reduced in Mlck-mutant lungs (Figure 5, C and D). Furthermore, qPCR analysis showed that Yap mRNA levels were also reduced in Mlck-mutant lungs (Figure 5E). To test whether YAP downregulation contributes to alveolar simplification, we first inactivated Yap and Taz in myofibroblasts using the PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre combination driver (hereafter referred to as Yap Taz mutants) (7). Administration of dox from E9.5 to E18.5 did not lead to a change in lung size or histology (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). However by P8, the Yap Taz mutant lungs had phenotypes similar to those of Mlck-mutant lungs, including simplified alveoli (Figure 5, F–H and M), abnormal α-SMA patterns (Figure 5, I and J), and decreased p-MLC antibody staining (Figure 5, K and L). Western immunoblot analysis also showed that p-MLC protein levels were significantly reduced in Yap Taz–mutant lungs (Figure 5, N and O). Similar to Mlck, inactivation of Yap Taz in phase 1 of alveologenesis led to simplified alveoli (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H). In a collagen contraction assay, myofibroblasts from Yap Taz–mutant lungs showed attenuated contraction compared with that seen in control cells (Supplemental Figure 3, I–M).

Figure 5 Mlck-mutant lungs exhibit decreased YAP, and inactivation of Yap leads to alveolar simplification, similar to the Mlck mutant. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence staining for total YAP (red) in the alveolar region showing mutant lungs with decreased YAP on P8. (C and D) Western blot analysis and quantification indicated that YAP levels were decreased in mutant lungs compared with controls on P8. ****P = 0.000045 (n = 3). β-Actin was used as a control. (E) qPCR showed that mutant lungs exhibited decreased Yap transcript levels on P8. **P = 0.0053 (n = 4). (F) Timeline of dox-induced inactivation and analysis. (G and H) Representative H&E-stained sections from the alveolar regions of P8 lungs showed simplified alveoli in Yap Taz–mutant lungs. (I and J) Representative immunofluorescence staining for α-SMA (red) in the alveolar region show that mutant lungs had abnormally localized myofibroblasts on P8. (K and L) Representative immunofluorescence staining for p-MLC (red) in the alveolar region show that mutant lungs had decreased MLC phosphorylation. (M) Quantification of alveolar simplification by MLI. *P = 0.0157 (n = 3). (N and O) Western blot analysis and quantification indicated that the ratio of p-MLC to MLC levels was decreased in the mutant lungs compared with control lungs on P8. **P = 0.0067 (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Overexpression of YAP attenuated alveolar simplification in Mlck-mutant lungs. To determine whether the decrease in YAP contributed to alveolar simplification in the Mlck-mutant lung in vivo, we overexpressed an activated form of YAP in the mesenchyme of Mlck-mutant lungs by combining a tetO-YapS127A–transgenic line with the Mlck mutant (29). Similar to what we observed in Tbx4-rtTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl–mutant lungs, inactivation of Mlck specifically in myofibroblasts using PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre led to simplified alveoli (Figure 6, A and B), decreased YAP staining (Figure 6, D and E), abnormal α-SMA patterns (Figure 6, G and H), and decreased p-MLC staining (Figure 6, J and K). Western immunoblot and qPCR analyses also confirmed that, like in Tbx4-rtTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl mutant lungs, YAP protein and mRNA levels were significantly reduced in PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl lungs compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Furthermore, overexpression of the activated form of YAP alone using PdgfrartTA mice on a WT background did not alter alveologenesis (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). We found that overexpression of YAP in the lungs of mice on the PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl–mutant background partially attenuated alveolar simplification, corrected α-SMA patterns, and rescued p-MLC levels without affecting MLCK inactivation (Figure 6, C, F, I, and L–P). Together, these in vivo results suggest that the decrease in YAP expression was a significant contributor to impaired alveologenesis in Mlck-mutant lungs.

Figure 6 Overexpression of activated YAP using PdgfrartTA in Mlck-mutant lungs partially rescues phenotypes. (A–L) Representative images of stained sections from the alveolar regions of P8 lungs showing that Yap overexpression in Mlck-mutant lungs attenuated multiple phenotypes, including alveolar simplification (A–C), YAP staining intensity (D–F), α-SMA patterns (G–I), and p-MLC staining intensity (J–L). (M–O) Representative immunofluorescence staining for MLCK (red) in the alveolar region of P8 lungs showed a similar extent of MLCK inactivation in the Mlck-mutant lungs with or without Yap overexpression. (P) Quantification of alveolar simplification by MLI. *P = 0.0366, control versus PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl tetO-YapS127A (n = 3); **P = 0.0035, PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl versus PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl tetO-YapS127A (n = 3); ***P = 0.0003, control versus PdgfrartTA tetO-Cre Mlckfl/fl (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s method to adjust for multiple comparisons.

Inactivation of Mlck disrupted septa formation in PNX-induced lung regrowth. PNX, the surgical removal of 1 or more lung lobes, triggers compensatory regrowth in the remaining lobes, with increased cell proliferation and formation of new alveolar units. Elucidation of the molecular mechanisms has focused on signaling pathways that promote the proliferation and differentiation of AT2s after PNX (30–33). However, little is known about the mechanisms that regulate mesenchymal control of new septa formation after PNX. In a WT lung, consistent with prior findings (34), we induced α-SMA in the alveolar mesenchyme of PNX lungs 6 days after resection (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), indicating reactivation of myofibroblast properties.

Next, to determine whether MLCK-mediated myofibroblast contraction is required for PNX-induced reseptation, mice were injected with daily doses of dox at P40–P42 and were sacrificed on P49 for assessment of baseline phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 6C). We found that following adult inactivation of Mlck, the mutant lungs were histologically indistinguishable from the control lungs (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F), despite efficient inactivation as demonstrated by MLCK antibody staining (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

We performed PNX 7 days after the last injection of dox, and the mice were sacrificed either 6 or 21 days after surgery (Figure 7A, Supplemental Figure 7A, and Supplemental Figure 8A). On day 6 after resection, compared with sham-operated control lungs, PNX-operated control lungs showed a slight but statistically significant increase in p-MLC staining intensity, whereas PNX-operated Mlck-mutant lungs had decreased p-MLC staining intensity, suggesting that alveolar stretch leads to MLCK-dependent increases in MLC phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). Interestingly, compared with sham-operated control lungs, PNX-operated Mlck-mutant lungs exhibited similar AT2 cell proliferation rates and AT1/AT2 cell ratios compared with PNX-operated control lungs (Supplemental Figure 8, A–M). Consistent with these results, PNX-treated Mlck-mutant lungs underwent similar volume gains during compensatory lung regrowth (Figure 7, B and C). However, the expanded right lungs were exceedingly simplified in PNX-treated Mlck-mutant lungs compared with control lungs (Figure 7, D–J). These data demonstrate that Mlck is essential for reseptation following PNX.