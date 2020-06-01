Taxane resistance in prostate cancer is mediated by decreased drug-target engagement

Docetaxel induces microtubule bundling in vivo in PCa xenografts. To assess the in vivo effect of docetaxel on microtubules in PCa, mice bearing VCaP-, LNCaP-, and CWR22Rv1-derived PCa xenografts were treated with a single dose of docetaxel (30 mg/kg i.p.) and microtubule bundling was examined after 3 days by tubulin immunofluorescence (IF) coupled with confocal microscopy to assess spatial rearrangements of the microtubule network. The tubulin staining pattern ranged from fine intricate network microtubule staining that is typical for untreated cells (Figure 1, A, C, and E), to thick cytoplasmic microtubule bundles seen in the treated tumors (Figure 1, B, D, and F). Microtubule bundling was quantified using an algorithm incorporating both cells in mitosis and cells in which bundling occurs in the cytoplasm during interphase (H score) (Figure 1G). Tumors from untreated mice showed a network of fine and intricate microtubules with H scores of less than 0.05 (on scale from 0 to 2), and treatment yielded H scores of 1.25 to 1.43. As expected, a subset of treated cells was arrested in mitosis, with mitotic arrest being prominent in the docetaxel-treated, VCaP-derived tumors. LNCaP and CWR22Rv1 had more cytoplasmic microtubule bundling in interphase cells, with CWR22Rv1 showing the most prominent cytoplasmic bundling. The increased mitotic arrest in VCaP did not appear to be due to a higher proliferative rate, as the proliferative rate was similar in CWR22Rv1 and VCaP models (76% vs. 75%) based on Ki67 staining (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132184DS1).

Figure 1 Taxane therapy induces microtubule bundling in murine xenograft models. Tubulin bundling as visualized by immunofluorescence (IF) is shown along with quantification via H score. Three models (CWR22Rv1, LNCaP, and VCaP) are shown. Untreated tumors (A, C, and E) show minimal microtubule bundling and tumors from mice treated with docetaxel (40 mg/kg i.p.) and sacrificed 3 days later (B, D, and F) show microtubule bundling in the cytoplasm of interphase cells as well as in mitotic cells. Tubulin is shown in green and DAPI in blue. (G) H score in treated versus untreated xenografts from each model, graphical representation as dot plot with mean ± SEM values shown. Mann-Whitney 2-tailed; ***P < 0.001.

Taxane activity on microtubules is usually qualitatively measured by the extent of microtubule bundling. To obtain a more quantitative measure of effective drug-target engagement (DTE) as a marker of taxane response and resistance, we developed a novel quantification method that avoids any user bias regarding the scoring of microtubule bundles. This image analysis platform calculates the top quartile of fluorescence pixel intensity in the tubulin channel and normalizes for the total number of cells. Figure 2 shows representative images from the PCa xenograft experiment, wherein the tubulin channel, pixels in the top quartile of tubulin fluorescence intensity are marked in red while corresponding individual nuclei are marked in gray with yellow numbers. In untreated cells, the pixels that are in the top 25% quartile are rare and primarily seen in normally dividing cells or in cell-cell junctions due to excessive shared microtubule density that cannot be assigned to an individual cell (Figure 2A). In contrast, there was a marked increase in the number of pixels marked in red in docetaxel-treated tumors (Figure 2B). The top quartile of pixels in the treated xenografts is indicative of aberrant mitotic arrest and/or microtubule bundling. Similar to the more qualitative analysis in Figure 1 (H score), DTE in the VCaP tumors was primarily due to aberrant mitoses, whereas interphase bundling was the most prominent DTE feature in the CWR22Rv1 tumors. The accompanying bar graph (Figure 2C) shows a 6- to 12-fold increase in DTE, providing higher accuracy and resolution as compared with the H score in Figure 1.

Figure 2 Quantitative assessment of DTE in murine xenograft models. Representative images from untreated tumors (A) and tumors from mice treated with docetaxel (B) were analyzed by a quantitative image analysis platform. Tumors from 3 xenograft models (CWR22Rv1, LNCaP, and VCaP) are shown. Tubulin staining is shown in gray scale (white) and the pixels at the top 25% of integrated fluorescence intensity are marked in red. Individual nuclei stained by DAPI are marked in gray in the DAPI column and marked with yellow numbers. (C) DTE quantitation is displayed as dot plot with mean ± SEM values. Mann-Whitney 2-tailed; **P < 0.05. FC, fold change between treated over control for each xenograft model. The single channel tubulin and DAPI images that correspond to Figure 1, A–F, are shown in A and B.

Loss of DTE in docetaxel-resistant PCa xenografts. To decipher in vivo mechanisms of taxane resistance, we generated docetaxel-resistant CWR22Rv1 xenografts. In a pilot study, mice bearing CWR22Rv1 xenografts were treated with docetaxel (30 mg/kg i.p., 3 weeks) and assessed for growth. Xenografts showed tumor growth delay compared with untreated tumors after 1 dose. After the second dose, very little tumor growth delay was noted, and tumors continued to grow despite a third dose of docetaxel. Therefore, to elucidate the resistance mechanism, we examined the ability of taxanes to engage their target and induce microtubule bundling at 3 days after the third treatment with docetaxel. Microtubule bundling was compared between these resistant tumors versus sensitive tumors (not previously treated with docetaxel) that were similarly harvested 3 days after docetaxel treatment.

The vehicle-treated sensitive and resistant tumors had occasional cells undergoing normal division (striped arrows, mitotic index ~1%) and no microtubule bundling (Figure 3, A and B). As expected, there was ample evidence of active drug-target engagement in the sensitive group of mice at 3 days after a single dose of docetaxel. Tumors from these treated sensitive mice had prominent microtubule bundling in interphase cells and to a lesser extent aberrant mitotic cells (Figure 3, D–G, solid arrows). In contrast, docetaxel treatment of the resistant xenografts did not result in any target engagement, as evidenced by the presence of uninterrupted microtubule networks (Figure 3, H–K). Quantitation of these results, by calculating the DTE score, is shown in the corresponding bar graph (Figure 3C). Treatment with docetaxel in the responsive group caused high levels of target engagement. In contrast, tumors from the resistant group had minimal scores similar to the untreated conditions. This result indicates that the basis for resistance in this model is loss of target engagement and suggests that microtubule bundling may represent a novel in vivo predictive biomarker for taxane sensitivity.

Figure 3 Microtubule bundling is lost in docetaxel-resistant tumors. Mice with CWR22Rv1 docetaxel-sensitive xenografts (A and D–G) were untreated (A) or treated with one dose of docetaxel (30 mg/kg i.p.) and sacrificed after 3 days (D–G). Mice with docetaxel-resistant xenografts were untreated (B) or treated with docetaxel (30 mg/kg i.p.) and sacrificed after 3 days (H–K). (C). Microtubule bundling was assessed by IF and quantified using DTE score and is shown in the accompanying bar graph. DTE quantitation is displayed as dot plot with mean ± SEM values. Unpaired 2-tailed t test; ****P < 0.0001; **P <0.05. Figure 1A is also shown in A.

To further validate these findings, a second resistance model was developed. The patient-derived castration-resistant LuCaP35CR xenograft line was used to generate tumors in castrated male mice. Mice were then treated with docetaxel or vehicle every 3 weeks. Although the magnitude and duration of response were variable, all treated mice responded and most then progressed after 4 to 6 cycles (Supplemental Figure 2). The mice bearing sensitive (previously vehicle-treated) and resistant tumors were then treated with docetaxel and sacrificed after 3 days to quantitate DTE. Tubulin IF showed minimal microtubule bundling in control tumors (Figure 4, A, D, and G) from mice that did not receive docetaxel, and markedly increased microtubule bundling and aberrant mitoses in the docetaxel-treated sensitive mice (Figure 4, C, F, and I). In contrast, relative to the sensitive tumors, microtubule bundling was markedly decreased in 2 of 3 resistant tumors (Figure 4, B, E, and H). The results are quantified in Figure 4J and further support the conclusion that loss of target engagement is a prominent basis for acquired docetaxel resistance, although microtubule bundling in 1 resistant tumor clearly shows that additional mechanisms can contribute to resistance.

Figure 4 Microtubule bundling is lost in a second patient-derived xenograft model of docetaxel resistance. Mice with docetaxel-sensitive 35LuCaP patient-derived xenografts were untreated (A, D, and G) or treated with one dose of docetaxel (30 mg/kg i.p.) and sacrificed after 3 days (B, C, E, F, H, and I). Mice with docetaxel-resistant xenografts were treated with docetaxel (30 mg/kg i.p.) and sacrificed after 3 days (B, E, and H) and tubulin (A–C), DAPI (D–F), or the composite quantification fields (G–I) are shown. DTE was quantified and is shown in the accompanying bar graph. DTE quantitation is displayed as dot plot with mean ± SEM values. Mann-Whitney 2-tailed; *P < 0.05.

Microtubule bundling correlates with clinical response to taxanes in patients with metastatic CRPC. To determine the effects of taxane on tubulin in PCa patients, and assess microtubule bundling as a potential biomarker for taxane activity, we enrolled subjects who were initiating taxane therapy on a biopsy tissue acquisition protocol. To assess basal bundling, tubulin staining was assessed by IF in a bone metastasis of 1 patient who did not receive any chemotherapy. As expected, tumor from this patient showed a fine and intricate pattern of tubulin staining and had a low DTE score (5.5) (Figure 5A and Table 1). Microtubule bundling was also examined in 2 patients with castration-sensitive metastatic PCa who were initiating therapy with combination docetaxel and leuprolide. Previous studies have shown that taxane clinical responses are greater in hormone-naive PCa and decreased in CRPC and in abiraterone or enzalutamide-resistant PCa. Therefore, it was anticipated that these patients would be more sensitive to taxane therapy. Indeed, bone biopsies obtained from each of these patients at 5 days after their initial dose of docetaxel showed substantial microtubule bundling, with DTE scores of 17.1 and 21.0 (Figure 5B and Table 1).

Figure 5 Microtubule bundling can be detected in metastatic PCa patient tumor biopsies and is greater in patients who respond to taxane than in nonresponders. (A) Tubulin IF on a bone marrow tumor biopsy from a CRPC patient who was not treated with chemotherapy. (B) Tubulin IF on a bone marrow metastasis biopsy from a patient with hormone-sensitive metastatic PCa who was treated 5 days earlier with their first dose of leuprolide plus docetaxel. Bone marrow metastatic tumor biopsies from CRPC patients were obtained at 2 to 3 days after an initial dose of docetaxel, and were analyzed for microtubule bundling by anti-tubulin IF. (C) Representative images from 2 nonresponders. (D) Representative images from the 2 patients with clinical responses (defined by treatment for greater than 6 cycles).

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of patients with metastatic PCA undergoing biopsy

To assess for correlations between microtubule bundling and clinical responses we enrolled 6 additional patients with metastatic CRPC who were initiating taxane therapy. These patients underwent CT image-guided tumor bone biopsies at 2 to 3 days after their first dose of taxane to evaluate early target engagement by taxane chemotherapy. This timing was based in part on one available previous example in a breast cancer neoadjuvant study that showed apoptotic responses to paclitaxel peaked at 2 to 3 days after treatment (11). Figure 5 shows representative images from patients whose therapy was discontinued after 2 to 4 cycles of taxane treatment (patients 4, 5, 7, and 8) due to lack of response based on imaging and rising serum prostate-specific antigen (Figure 5C) Three of these patients (patients 5, 7, and 8) demonstrated fine cytoplasmic microtubule networks and little microtubule bundling, and had low DTE scores ranging from 7.9 to 9.7 (Table 1). More microtubule bundling was observed in the fourth nonresponder (patient 4), with a DTE score of 12.0 (Table 1). Interestingly, although patient 4 received only 4 cycles of docetaxel and was classified as a nonresponder, his overall survival was 9 months versus 2 to 5 months in the other nonresponders.

In contrast to these 4 patients, the anti-tubulin IF in the 2 responding patients (patients 6 and 9) showed clear evidence of microtubule bundling, which resembled that seen in the docetaxel-sensitive xenografts (Figure 5D). Patient 6 had a DTE score of 16.7 and went on to receive 16 cycles of docetaxel, whereas patient 9 had a DTE score of 15.8 and went on to get 13 cycles of cabazitaxel (Table 1). Overall survival was also greatest in these 2 patients, consistent with previous data showing that the number of cycles of taxane is a predictor of outcome. Of note, patient 9 previously had a prolonged response to docetaxel (16 cycles) before initiating cabazitaxel, whereas patient 6 was able to receive 14 cycles of cabazitaxel after progressing on docetaxel. Despite the small sample size these data suggest that the extent of microtubule bundling after the initial dose of taxane may be an early predictive biomarker for response, and that there is a subset of patients who may be hypersensitive to the effects of microtubule bundling.

The presence of tumor in each biopsy was confirmed by H&E staining (Supplemental Figure 3) and AR staining (Supplemental Figure 4). Staining for tubulin, AR, DAPI, and merged images are shown for a taxane-sensitive and -resistant patient in Supplemental Figure 4. Although previous studies have shown that the nuclear translocation of AR is dependent on microtubules, and that taxane treatment can decrease AR nuclear accumulation compared with the respective baseline untreated samples (27, 28), we observed prominent nuclear AR in both the nonresponders and responders. Similar to our findings with patient samples, staining for AR and tubulin in docetaxel-treated murine xenografts also showed prominent nuclear as well as some cytoplasmic AR (Supplemental Figure 5). Of note, previous studies have found that nuclear transport of the ARv7 splice variant is not dependent on microtubules (30, 31), suggesting that the nuclear AR in taxane-treated tumors may be ARv7 rather than the full-length AR. However, using an AR C-terminal–specific antibody to detect the full-length AR, we found that the full-length AR remained primarily nuclear after docetaxel treatment in 3 docetaxel-responsive PCa xenograft models (Supplemental Figure 6). Not surprisingly, full-length AR was also predominantly nuclear after docetaxel treatment in the corresponding xenografts with acquired docetaxel resistance (Supplemental Figure 6). ARv7 expression was also nuclear in the untreated and treated tumors, although in comparison to full-length AR that was highly expressed in all tumors cells, ARv7 was detected in only a minor fraction of cells (Supplemental Figure 6).

Consistent with these patient-derived xenograft (PDX) results, we found predominantly intense nuclear expression of the full-length AR in each patient tumor biopsy we were able to examine, including in 1 tumor with very high levels of microtubule bundling (DTE score 21.0) (Supplemental Figure 7). ARv7 expression was found in 2 of the tumor biopsies and, as expected, was predominantly nuclear. Taken together, these findings demonstrate that the nuclear AR expression in tumor tissue after taxane treatment does not solely reflect ARv7, and that the therapy is not preventing the nuclear translocation of full-length AR in tumor tissue. However, in the absence of matching baseline tumor biopsies, changes in nuclear AR following taxane treatment cannot be quantified.

These data show the tight correlation between tumor DTE and response to taxane treatment in xenografts and PCa patients and suggest that early evaluation of microtubule bundling could be predictive of taxane activity and could be used to customize treatment for the individual patient.