Data from the US Census Bureau show diversification of the scientific workforce. Changes from 1990 to 2014 show that there is a marked increase in the private sector biomedical workforce, with slight increases in the public sector and with relative shrinkage of the biomedical workforce in academia (3). The private sector, which includes biotechnology firms, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies, pays higher average salaries than academic positions (and is a likely driver for that growth). The majority of the biomedical workforce is under 45 years of age, ranging from 64% in 2002 to 55% in 2013 (3). This young biomedical workforce often has children at home, with 82% of married researchers age 40 to 49 years having children in their household (3). Women in the workforce often have an employed spouse as compared to men, and men from ages 30 to 39 years are seven times more likely to have a nonworking spouse (3). From 1990 to 2014, biomedical scientists have grown from 27,500 in number to over 69,000. Increasing proportions of biomedical scientists are from diverse backgrounds, with growth of Asians from 12% to 34%, Blacks from 1% to 2%, and other backgrounds from 2% to 6% (3). Comparing 1990 to 2014, the percentage of naturalized citizens in the biomedical workforce has grown from 8% to 18%, and the percentage of noncitizens conducting biomedical research has grown from 14% to 34% (3).

Although there have been gains over time for minority men and women in the biomedical workforce, the distribution gets smaller among minority persons with advancing higher education degrees. Minority men and women make up 20% of the 726,000 first-time freshmen in science and engineering, but only 17% of the 452,000 with bachelor’s degrees in science and engineering and only 10% of the 145,000 advanced degrees in science and engineering (4). The NIH-funded biomedical workforce portfolio shows a similar picture between minorities and NIH funding. White females with advanced degrees are underrepresented, whereas White female postdocs and White males with research project grants (RPG) or R01s are overrepresented relative to the labor market (5). Black males and females with bachelor’s and advanced degrees are underrepresented, and those with RPGs or R01s are woefully underrepresented relative to the labor market (5). Asian males and females are overrepresented with bachelor’s and advanced degrees, but underrepresented relative to the labor market for holders of RPGs and R01s (5). Hispanic males are about on par regarding K awards, RPGs and R01s, but Hispanic women are underrepresented for RPGs and R01s (5).

The pipeline for developing physician-scientists is good, with challenges for racial and ethnic diversity. Medical scientist training programs (MSTPs) have graduated nearly 10,000 MD-PhD students since 1975, with a total of 356 (3.7%) Black and 386 (4%) Hispanic students (6). The percentage of women in MSTPs has grown from 15.7% (1975–1984) to 36.7% (2005–2014) (6) but has not yet reached the level of 50% women observed for regular MD programs. The percentage of Hispanics in MSTPs has grown from 0.8% (1975–1984) to 6.2% (2005–2014), and there are no data released for Blacks in MSTPs, since the numbers are low (6). This is highly relevant for minority men and women because overall, MSTP students in the long run do well in terms of competing for grants and MSTP could be a pipeline for future diverse faculty. Between 1980 and 1989, MSTPs who applied for R01s or equivalent grants had an 80% success rate and between 1990 and 1999 a 63% success rate, much higher than those of non–MD-PhDs (6). While the underrepresented minority population in the US continues to rise as a percentage of the population, the population of underrepresented minority matriculants to medical schools is flat (7).

These medical school diversity pipeline issues extend into specialty training. For instance, while Blacks and Hispanics make up 13% and 18% of the US population, respectively, they make up only 6% and 8% of all residents and fellows, 4% and 5% of practicing physicians, 4% and 5% of oncology fellows, and 2% and 3% of practicing oncologists (8). Within the subspecialty of gastroenterology from 2010 to 2017, the percentage of underrepresented in medicine applicants to fellowship fell from 14.3% to 12.1%, and there has been no change in the percentage of matriculated Hispanic, Black, or Native American gastroenterology fellows (9).

There has also been no change in the percentage of underrepresented in medicine gastroenterology faculty; collectively, as a group, they are less than 10% of faculty from 2010 to 2017, with no increase over time (9). This observation extends to multiple other specialties. In evaluation of 16 medical specialties (internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, psychiatry, radiology, obstetrics/gynecology, anesthesia, neurology, family medicine, pathology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, dermatology) from 1990 (52,939 faculty) compared to 2016 (129,545 faculty), assistant professor Hispanic males and females are underrepresented in all 16 specialties at that faculty level relative to the US Census, with trends over time towards greater representation (10). Assistant professor Black males and females are underrepresented in 15 specialties relative to the US Census (the exception being obstetrics/gynecology), with representation trends worsening for internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, psychiatry, radiology, anesthesia, neurology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, and ophthalmology (10). Assistant professor White females are underrepresented in internal medicine, surgery, radiology, emergency medicine, and orthopedics relative to the US Census, and assistant professor White males and Asians are overrepresented in several specialties (10). More troubling is that, at the associate and full professor levels, Blacks and Hispanics are more underrepresented as faculty in 2016 than 1990 relative to the US Census (10). While there are challenges with the pipeline of diverse faculty, there are observed disparities with promotion and retention of diverse faculty. Based on the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) Faculty Roster from 2003 to 2006 for four specialties (surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics/gynecology), the 10-year promotion rates for Black assistant professors to associate professor were statistically markedly lower compared to Whites, Asians, and Hispanics for all four specialties (11). Promotion from associate to full professor was equivalent across all racial/ethnic groups in the four specialties (11), suggesting that once a faculty member was more senior and invested in, their promotion to full professor is on equal footing. Retention rates over 10 years, the ability to keep a faculty member at one’s institution, was also disparate across racial/ethnic groups. White assistant professors in surgery and internal medicine and White associate professors in internal medicine had statistically higher retention rates over other racial/ethnic groups, and Black assistant professors in pediatrics had the lowest statistical retention rates compared to other racial/ethnic groups (11).