EphA4/Tie2 crosstalk regulates leptomeningeal collateral remodeling following ischemic stroke

EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre knockout mice show improved CBF, neural tissue, and behavioral recovery following permanent middle cerebral artery occlusion (pMCAO). In the current study, we used EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre knockout (KO) mice to evaluate changes in CBF following acute ischemic stroke and subsequent outcomes compared with EphA4fl/fl WT mice. Vascular recombination was confirmed using Tie2-Cre/ROSAmTmG reporter mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131493DS1) and as previously described (27). CBF was measured by laser doppler prior to and at 5 minutes, then again 1–4 days after pMCAO in the ipsilateral hemisphere. The perfusion units (PFUs) were quantified and are represented relative to baseline preinjury CBF (Figure 1, A and B). No significant difference in CBF was observed at 5 minutes after pMCAO between WT and KO mice (relative PFUs: 0.532 ± 0.026 vs. 0.502 ± 0.034). However, we observed a significant increase in CBF at 1 day (0.87 ± 0.05 vs. 0.69 ± 0.05), 2 days (0.94 ± 0.06 vs. 0.73 ± 0.05), 3 days (0.95 ± 0.05 vs. 0.79 ± 0.06), and 4 days (0.97 ± 0.04 vs. 0.82 ± 0.04) in KO mice compared with WT mice. These findings correlated with reduced infarct volume in KO mice (15.57 ± 3.26 mm3) compared with WT mice (26.77 ± 3.13 mm3) at 4 days after pMCAO (Figure 1, C–E). Likewise, we found that KO mice showed improvements in behavioral recovery. Rotarod assessment demonstrated a significant increase in motor function in KO compared with WT mice at 7 days and increased trend at 3 days and 14 days after pMCAO (Figure 1F). While increased neurological severity scoring was observed following pMCAO, no significant difference was found between WT and KO mice (Figure 1G). However, assessment using novel object recognition (NOR) showed that pMCAO reduced the novel object preference index in WT but not KO mice at 3 days (62.75 ± 1.08 vs. 45.58 ± 2.61), 7 days (63.81 ± 2.57 vs. 50.01 ± 1.68), and 14 days (69.42 ± 3.15 vs. 50.16 ± 0.87) (Figure 1H). These findings demonstrate that EC-specific EphA4 is a mediator of functional deficits and neural tissue damage following pMCAO.

Figure 1 Increased CBF and reduced infarct volume in EC-specific KO mice following pMCAO. (A) Laser doppler images before and after pMCAO. Panel shows representative images from EphA4fl/fl WT and EphA4fl/fl/Tie2::Cre KO mice before and after pMCAO. (B) Quantified analysis shows increased CBF in KO compared with WT mice; n = 7–10. (C) Representative serial Nissl images of 3 bregma levels in WT and (D) KO mice 1 day after pMCAO. (E) Quantified infarct volume shows a significant reduction in infarct volume in KO compared with WT mice; n = 6. (F) Rotarod assessment of WT and KO mice. KO mice performed significantly better than WT mice 3 and 7 days after stroke. (G) NSS and (H) NOR were analyzed 3–14 days after pMCAO. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 9–17. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 compared with corresponding WT mice; ####P < 0.0001 compared with corresponding sham mice. White dotted lines in A indicate standardized ROI used for CBF quantification of each sample.

EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre mice show enhanced pial collateral remodeling following pMCAO. To evaluate whether improvements in CBF and behavioral recovery coincided with changes in pial collateral remodeling, we performed vessel painting 1 day and 4 days after pMCAO on EphA4fl/fl and EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre mice. While we observed an increase in ipsilateral compared with contralateral pial collateral diameter in WT (Figure 2, A and B) and KO (Figure 2, C and D) mice, EC-specific EphA4 ablation significantly enhanced remodeling of MCA-ACA inter-collaterals 1 day (KO 41.08 ± 2.16 μm vs. WT 29.59 ± 1.79 μm) and 4 days (KO 53.29 ± 2.39 μm vs. WT 39.03 ± 1.84 μm) after pMCAO (Figure 2E). Given that the PCAs could also provide retrograde reperfusion into the territory of the occluded MCAs, we also evaluated those inter-collaterals. MCA-PCA also showed increased collateral diameter in KO compared with WT at 1 day (37.52 ± 1.88 μm vs. 26.90 ± 1.20 μm, respectively) and 4 days (50.43 ± 2.83 μm vs. 37.72 ± 2.15 μm, respectively) (Figure 2F). Diameter of all inter-collaterals (collaterals between the main branches of the MCA-ACA and MCA-PCA) combined showed an increase in KO mice compared with WT at 1 day (39.30 ± 1.45 μm vs. 28.31 ± 1.11 μm, respectively) and 4 days (51.75 ± 1.85 μm vs. 38.56 ± 1.36 μm, respectively) (Figure 2G). No significant difference was observed in contralateral collateral diameter between groups or in the total number of inter-collaterals (Figure 2H) after pMCAO, suggesting that EphA4 improved CBF through collateral remodeling rather than having greater numbers to begin with, which was confirmed by the total number of inter-collateral counts. Moreover, breakdown of collateral size shows that the largest increase in collateral diameter occurred in the ipsilateral KO mice, where 85% of collaterals were greater than 31 μm at 1 day and 91% at 4 days after pMCAO, compared with 10%–15% on the contralateral side. Conversely, 40% of the WT ipsilateral collaterals were greater than 31 μm at 1 day and 75% at 4 days after pMCAO. Additionally, a greater number of KO collaterals were larger than 50 μm: 52% compared with 18% in WT mice (Figure 2, I and J).

Figure 2 Increased collateral remodeling in EC-specific KO mice after pMCAO. (A and B) Vessel painted WT brain 1 day after pMCAO showing pial collateral vessels (arrows) in the ipsilateral hemisphere. (C and D) KO vessel painted brain 1 day after pMCAO. (E) MCA-ACA collateral diameter analyses 1 and 4 days after pMCAO. KO mice show increased collateral size compared with WT mice (*). Ipsilateral collaterals are larger in diameter compared with contralateral at both time points (#). Ipsilateral vessels 4 days after injury are significantly larger than 1 day after injury in both genotypes ($). (F) MCA-PCA collateral analyses 1 and 4 days after stroke. (G) Average inter-collateral analyses and (H) inter-collateral counts show no significant difference between time points or between ipsilateral and contralateral hemispheres. Breakdown of collateral vessel size at 1 day (I) and 4 days (J) after pMCAO. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 7–10 per group. #,$P < 0.05; **,##,$$P < 0.01, ***,###,$$$P < 0.001; ****,####,$$$$P < 0.0001. Scale bars in A–D: 1 mm.

Given Tie2 may also be expressed by a subset of immune cells, we further validated the cell-autonomous role of EC-specific EphA4 in pial collateral remodeling by utilizing an inducible Cre system. We first tested the utility of Tie2-CreERT2 versus VeCadherin-CreERT2 mice using a reporter system and found that, 2 weeks after 5 consecutive injections of 2 mg/kg/day tamoxifen, VeCadherin-CreERT2/RosamTmG mice showed complete recombination, whereas Tie2-CreERT2/RosamTmG showed incomplete recombination (Supplemental Figure 2, A–F). This was true even at 3 mg/kg/day (data not shown). We then analyzed collateral diameters 1 day after pMCAO in tamoxifen-treated EphA4fl/fl (iWT) and EphA4fl/fl/VeCadherin-CreERT2 (iKO) mice and found a significant increase in ipsilateral pial size in iKO mice compared with iWT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, G–I). These findings demonstrate that loss of EC-specific EphA4 can accelerate pial arteriogenesis as early at 24 hours after pMCAO.

Evidence of early cellular remodeling in EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre vessel painted MCA-ACA collaterals. EphA4 suppresses EC proliferation in vitro (27) and the pial collateral niche undergoes active cellular remodeling following pMCAO (28). To address whether the loss of EC-specific EphA4 improved early remodeling of pial vessels by enhancing EC growth properties, we performed immunolabeling for cell division marker, PCNA on wild type and KO cortical tissue whole mounts 1 day after pMCAO and vessel painting. Maximum Z-projected confocal image analysis shows KO mice (Figure 3, A–C) displayed a greater number of PCNA+ cells in the MCA-ACA pial ipsilateral collateral vessel wall (Figure 3, I–K) compared with WT ipsilateral and KO contralateral vessels (Figure 3, D–H). These findings suggest EphA4 may limit early remodeling, in part, by suppressing EC proliferation in the collateral niche.

Figure 3 Increased cell proliferation within the MCA-ACA collateral niche of KO mice 1 day after pMCAO. Vessel painted brains were immuno-labeled with anti-PCNA (green; white arrows) and imaged by high magnification confocal imaging. Maximum Z-projection analysis of the entire Z-stacked vessel was used to assess cell division for evidence of collateral remodeling as early as 1 day after pMCAO in the ipsilateral (A–E) and contralateral (F and G) hemispheres. (A) Representative 3D projected image from vessel painted (red) ipsilateral KO pial surface of an MCA-ACA collateral colabeled with antibodies against PCNA. KO collateral vessels show a greater number of PCNA+ cells aligned within (elongated compared with surrounding PCNA+ cells) the vessel wall compared with WT. (B and C) Representative single channel images of A, showing PCNA expression in the KO collateral niche compared with the ipsilateral WT collateral niche (D and E). No PCNA staining was seen in the contralateral pial collaterals of the same representative injured WT animal (F and G). (H) Quantified data showing the number of PCNA+ cells within the collateral vessel wall in increased in KO mice. (I–K) High-magnification confocal ortho view from inset in A, showing cell division in the KO collateral wall. Scale bars: 50 μm (B–G) and 10 μm (I–K). Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 5 mice per group; 4–5 MCA-ACA collaterals were analyzed per mouse. ****P < 0.0001.

EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre mice display increased p-Akt and Angpt2 cortical expression after pMCAO. To test whether Tie2-specific deletion of EphA4 could influence p-Akt/Angpt pathways after stroke, we assessed the protein lysates derived from the ipsilateral cortex 1 day and 4 days after pMCAO in EphA4fl/fl and EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre mice. Using Western blot analysis, we observed a significant decrease in the expression of p-Akt in WT pMCAO-injured cortices compared with WT sham (0.06 ± 0.03 vs. 0.27 ± 0.05, relative to total Akt, respectively). However, the level of p-Akt was maintained in the KO injured cortex compared with sham at 1 day (0.23 ± 0.02 vs. 0.38 ± 0.14, relative to total Akt, respectively) (Figure 4, A and B). No significant change was seen 4 days after pMCAO (Figure 4, C and D). We also evaluated the expression of angiopoietin-1 and -2 (Angpt1, Angpt2) one day after pMCAO and found a significant reduction in Angpt2, exclusively expressed on ECs and a small population of immune cells, in the WT injured cortex compared with sham (0.61 ± 0.10 vs. 1.35 ± 0.13, respectively). This effect was attenuated in KO mice (1.19 ± 0.17 vs. 1.32 ± 0.10, respectively) (Figure 4, E and F). Angpt1 showed no significant difference between samples (Supplemental Figure 3C). These data reveal that EphA4 suppresses Angpt2 and p-Akt signaling following pMCAO.

Figure 4 Expression of p-Akt and Angpt2 is increased in KO mice 1 day after pMCAO. (A) Western blot analysis 1 day after pMCAO. (B) Densitometric analysis shows a significant increase of p-Akt in KO mice cortical protein lysates compared with WT mice. (C) Western blot analysis from ipsilateral hemisphere lysates 4 days after pMCAO. (D) There was no significant difference in p-Akt expression. (E) Angpt1, Angpt2; Western blot analysis. (F) One day after stroke, there is significantly elevated Angpt2 protein in KO mice lysates compared with WT mice. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; n = 4–7 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Blocking Tie2 receptor prevents collateral remodeling, p-Akt expression, and neuroprotection in EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre mice. To investigate whether the genetic deletion of EC-specific EphA4 enhances collateral remodeling, p-Akt expression, and neuroprotection via Tie2 receptor signaling, we administered 5 mg/kg/day soluble Tie2-Fc or human Fc-control via tail vein injection immediately after pMCAO in EphA4fl/fl and EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre mice. We observed a significant attenuation of ipsilateral collateral remodeling in KO mice receiving soluble Tie2-Fc (31.84 ± 1.06 μm) (Figure 5, B and C) compared with Fc-control (41.00 ± 4.80 μm) (Figure 5, A and C) 1 day after pMCAO. No effect on collateral diameter was found in the ipsilateral hemisphere of WT mice (Figure 5C). Similar changes were seen when comparing MCA-ACA (Figure 5D) and MCA-PCA (Figure 5E). These findings coincided with increased infarct volume in KO mice receiving Tie2-Fc (24.93 ± 3.60 mm3) compared with Fc-control (12.16 ± 3.52 mm3) (Figure 5, F and G). Furthermore, blocking Tie2 receptor signaling suppressed p-Akt expression in the cortex of KO mice treated with soluble Tie2-Fc (0.05 ± 0.03, relative to total Akt) compared with Fc-control (0.17 ± 0.02, relative to total Akt) (Figure 5, H and I).

Figure 5 Blocking Tie2 receptor attenuates neuroprotection and p-Akt in EC-specific EphA4 KO mice. (A and B) Ipsilateral hemisphere of vessel painted pMCAO KO mice after Fc or Tie2-Fc treatment. (C) Quantitative analysis shows a reduction in the diameter of total inter-collateral KO mice treated with Tie2-Fc compared with Fc-treated mice; n = 5–9. WT mice showed no significant difference following Tie2-Fc; n = 4–5. (D) MCA-ACA collateral diameters. (E) MCA-PCA collateral diameters. (F) Representative Nissl staining of Fc and Tie2-Fc brains 1 day after pMCAO, demarcating the area of infarct. (G) Quantified graph shows that Tie2-Fc–treated KO mice have a significant increase in infarct volume compared with Fc-treated KO mice. (H) Western blot analysis of ipsilateral brain lysates from Fc- and Tie2-Fc–treated KO mice 1 day after pMCAO. (I) Quantified graph shows that Tie2-Fc–treated KO mice have reduced p-Akt expression compared with Fc-treated mice; n = 4 mice per group. Unpaired t test and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 1 mm (A and B).

EphA4 suppresses Tie2/p-Akt expression to limit EC proliferation in vitro. Collateral remodeling is initiated by the interplay between endothelial cell proliferation and inflammation (29–31). To test whether inflammatory stimuli regulates the expression of EphA4 and Tie2 on the endothelium and to determine whether EphA4 loss-of-function results in differential gene expression, we subjected brain-derived WT and KO ECs (27) to lipopolysaccharide (LPS) for 4 and 24 hours. We confirmed genetic knockout of Epha4 and showed that LPS stimulation results in a transient reduction in Epha4 and Tie2 at 4 hours and no change at 24 hours in WT ECs (Figure 6, A and B). Conversely, KO ECs show a significant increase in Tie2 expression in both vehicle and LPS-treated cells compared with WT ECs at both time points (Figure 6B). In addition, Angpt2, a known mediator of collateral remodeling in hindlimb ischemia (32), is reduced following 4- and 24-hour LPS stimulation in WT ECs, which is greatly enhanced in KO ECs (Figure 6C). To gain insight into the role of EphA4/Tie2 crosstalk on endothelial cell function, we blocked Tie2 signaling in WT and KO ECs using soluble Tie2-Fc and Fc-control, then evaluated proliferation and p-Akt expression. Compared with Fc-control, we found that Tie2-Fc treatment significantly attenuated the enhanced proliferation observed in KO ECs while having no effect on WT ECs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 6, D–F). We previously showed that KO ECs have increased p-Akt expression compared with WT ECs (27). Here we show by Western blot analysis that p-Akt protein expression in KO ECs was reduced following Tie2-Fc treatment (Figure 6G). These data suggest that EphA4 suppresses EC proliferation and Akt signaling by regulating Tie2 expression and function. Last, we found that 87.5 and 106 dyne/cm2 shear stress for 4 hours significantly increased mRNA expression of Epha4 in WT ECs (Figure 6H). The WT and KO EC purity was also assessed by qPCR at passage 3 (Figure 3I). Taken together, our in vitro findings suggest that collateral shear stress may upregulate EphA4 expression, leading to suppression of Tie2 signaling and subsequent collateral remodeling (Figure 6I).

Figure 6 EphA4 suppresses Tie2/p-Akt expression to limit brain-derived EC proliferation. (A–C) Primary cultured WT and KO brain-derived EC mRNA expression of Epha4, Tie2, and Angpt2 following 4 or 24 hours of 1 μg/mL LPS stimulation, respectively. Quantification is relative to vehicle control at each time point. (D–F) KO ECs treated with soluble Tie2-Fc for 24 hours show dose-dependent attenuation of proliferation compared with Fc-control. No effect was seen following treatment in WT ECs. (G) Representative Western blot image shows attenuation of p-Akt in KO ECs after 24 hours of treatment with 20 μg/mL Tie2-Fc compared with Fc-control. (H) Increased mRNA expression of Epha4 in WT ECs 4 hours after shear stress at pathological flow rates of 87.5 and 106 dyne/cm2 compared with control (ctl), no flow, or homeostatic flow at 50 dyne/cm2. (I) Fold change of gene expression in WT and KO ECs by qPCR at passage 3, demonstrating purity of cultured ECs. Biological triplicates were used and genes were represented relative to WT Tie2 expression. Four independent experiments were performed in triplicate for each experiment. One-way or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Pharmacological inhibition of EphA4 increases collateral remodeling after pMCAO. Finally, we evaluated whether pharmacological inhibition of EphA4 could recapitulate the enhanced collateral remodeling seen in EphA4fl/fl/Tie2-Cre and EphA4fl/fl/VeCadherin-CreERT2 mice. To test this, we utilized sub-Q mini-osmotic pump infusion of the EphA4 peptide inhibitor, KYL, which prevents ligand binding and EphA4 activation (33–35). At 4 days after pMCAO, we observed a significant increase in the ipsilateral pial collateral diameter in KYL-treated mice (Figure 7E) compared with vehicle control (Figure 7D). This effect was observed in the MCA-ACA (50.61 ± 1.55 μm KYL vs. 42.35 ± 2.67 μm vehicle), MCA-PCA (49.15 ± 2.99 μm KYL vs. 35.90 ± 3.22 μm vehicle) and combined (49.88 ± 1.64 μm KYL vs. 39.13 ± 2.19 μm vehicle) arteriole branches (Figure 7, A–C). A breakdown of collateral size showed a significant increase in the percentage of collaterals greater than 50 μm compared with vehicle (47% vs. 21%, respectively) (Figure 7F). We also found cultured WT ECs treated with KYL and an additional EphA4 blocking peptide, VTM-EEKK (36), showed increased p-Akt levels compared with vehicle-treated WT ECs, similar to expression in KO cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). EC proliferation was increased by KYL treatment, in a dose-dependent manner, in WT ECs (Supplemental Figure 4, C–H). These findings are similar to the effects seen following genetic deletion of EphA4 and provide evidence for pharmacological targeting of this pathway for collateral therapeutics.