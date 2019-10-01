Does diet quality or nutrient quantity contribute more to health?

The most-studied healthy dietary patterns are the Mediterranean and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diets. Mediterranean diet refers to a diet encouraging high intake of fruits, nuts and seeds, vegetables, fish, legumes, and cereals and limited intake of meat and dairy products (4). Mediterranean diet has been associated with favorable health outcomes in both observational and experimental studies. In prospective cohort studies, Mediterranean diet has been associated with lower risk for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer (4). A randomized controlled clinical trial of Mediterranean diet versus control, the Prevención con Dieta Mediterránea (PREDIMED) study (8–10), showed a 30% reduction in cardiovascular events in the intervention group. Secondary analyses in the PREDIMED study showed benefits in terms of reduction in the incidence of type 2 diabetes (9) and breast cancer (11).

The DASH diet promotes consumption of vegetables and fruits, lean meat, and dairy products; inclusion of micronutrients in the diet; reduction of sodium in the diet to about 1500 mg/d; and consumption of minimally processed and fresh food (4). The DASH diet pattern has been shown to improve a wide spectrum of disease risk factors, including hypertension and long-term weight reduction, and is consistently associated with lower risks of clinical events (12–14). Moreover, a modified DASH diet, which is additionally higher in vegetable fats and lower in carbohydrates, similar to Mediterranean diet, has been shown to improve cardiometabolic outcomes (15, 16). Other studies of dietary patterns similar to Mediterranean or DASH diets have also shown benefits for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and cancer (4). Given the vast sociocultural and economic differences across the world, not every population can consume a traditional Mediterranean diet; however, the adoption of Mediterranean-style dietary patterns in various regions of the world is generally feasible (17).

In contrast to a Western-style diet, the beneficial action of healthy quality diets, such as the Mediterranean or DASH diet, encompasses effects on blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, lipids, inflammation, oxidative stress, endothelial function, coagulation, and the gut microbiome (18). It is important to point out that, in large-scale epidemiological studies and clinical trials, the adoption of healthy dietary patterns was able to mitigate the genetic risk of weight gain, with a significantly greater effect of healthy diet quality on weight in people with high genetic risk for obesity (19). In addition, there is evidence linking maternal consumption of Mediterranean diet to specific differentially methylated DNA regions in the infant (20).