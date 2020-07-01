Hair follicle stem cell replication stress drives IFI16/STING-dependent inflammation in hidradenitis suppurativa

Transcriptomic analyses of HS-ORSCs revealed an IFN signature and an alteration of cell cycle pathways. To identify the mechanisms involved in the proinflammatory phenotype of HS-ORSCs, we isolated ORSCs from hair follicles and performed transcriptomic analyses after ORS amplification at passage 3. We compared the gene expression profile in HS patients (n = 6) to that of healthy donors (HD-ORS) (n = 5). Principal component analysis revealed a distinct genomic profile between HS-ORSCs and HD-ORSCs (Figure 1A). The main significant canonical pathways associated with differentially expressed genes between HS-ORSCs and HD-ORSCs are shown in Figure 1B. These revealed a dysregulation of genes involved in cell proliferation and differentiation, and an upregulation of the DNA damage response and cell cycle G2/M checkpoint pathways in HS-ORSCs (Figure 1, C and D). Of note, we observed an induction of genes involved in the IGF1 pathway, which play important roles in hair follicle development and cycling (7). These results also showed the induction of genes strongly associated with type I IFN signature in HS-ORSCs, including an increase in IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) and IFN regulatory factors (IRFs) (Figure 1C). To confirm this in vitro IFN signature, we assessed expression of ISGs by RT-qPCR in freshly isolated total hair follicle cells. We observed an overexpression of IP-10, IFI27, and OAS1 in HS-ORSCs compared with HD-ORSCs (IP-10: 12.65 ± 15.34 vs. 0.4833 ± 0.37, P = 0.0006; IFI27: 53.45 ± 47.34 vs. 19.71 ± 6.675, P = 0.0048; OAS1: 5.409 ± 2.54 vs. 2.658 ± 1.32, P = 0.019, respectively; Figure 2). MX-1 mRNA expression was increased in HS-ORSCs compared with HD-ORSCs, although the difference was not statistically significant between the HS and HD groups (2.059 ± 1.74 vs. 0.8533 ± 0.75, P = 0.09). These findings indicate that ex vivo total hair follicle cells displayed a type I IFN signature.

Figure 1 Transcriptomic analysis of ORSCs isolated from HS patients revealed a type I IFN signature and an alteration of cell cycle pathways. (A) Principal component analysis of transcriptomic data (HS n = 6; HD n = 5). (B) Canonical pathways after FDR < 0.2. (C) Main differentially expressed genes between HS-ORSCs and HD-ORSCs associated with cell proliferation and type I IFN signaling. (D) Hierarchical clustering analysis of HS-ORSCs and HD-ORSCs based on the expression of cancer mechanism genes.

Figure 2 IFN signature in hair follicle cells isolated from HS patients. Relative mRNA levels of MX-1, IP-10, IFI27, and OAS1 in freshly isolated total hair follicle cells from HS patients (n = 14 or 15) and HD controls (n = 5 or 6). Horizontal lines represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test.

HFSCs from HS patients lacked the quiescent bulge stem cell population. To confirm transcriptomic data on cell proliferation, immunohistochemical staining for Ki67 was performed on skin lesions. As compared with normal skin, we found in HS lesions an increase of Ki67+ keratinocytes and hair follicle cells (Figure 3A). Ki67+ keratinocytes were especially observed in the epidermis overlying infiltrates and in the sebaceous glands.

Figure 3 HS-ORSCs have an increased proliferation rate. (A) Immunohistochemical staining of Ki67+ keratinocytes in a chronic HS lesion and in healthy donor. Arrows indicate the sebaceous gland. (B) Colony-forming assay of ORSCs isolated from HS patients (n = 3) and the HD group (n = 3) and evaluation of size and number of colonies formed for each individual. Horizontal lines represent the mean ± SD.

We then focused on ORSC proliferation rates using a colony-forming efficiency assay. At the initial concentration of 5000 cells per well, HS-ORSCs showed a much higher colony-forming ability than HD-ORSCs (Figure 3B). Moreover, there were striking differences in the colony numbers and sizes between HS-ORSCs (n = 3) and HD-ORSCs (n = 3) (Figure 3B). HS-ORSCs gave rise to a larger number of colonies with larger sizes, whereas the HD-ORS population formed a smaller number of colonies with smaller sizes (colonies < 1 mm2, 57 ± 13 vs. 71 ± 18; colonies 1–10 mm2, 80 ± 23 vs. 61 ± 14; colonies 10–100 mm2, 21 ± 5 vs. 3 ± 2; colonies > 100 mm2, 4 ± 4 vs. 0).

HFSCs represent a heterogeneous population and differ strikingly in their cell cycle dynamics. To better characterize HFSC compartments, we performed phenotypic analysis on freshly isolated total hair follicle cells by flow cytometry. We analyzed the CD45–CD117– cells from the starting population in order to exclude CD45+ hematopoietic cells and CD117+ melanocytes. Using the biomarker combinations determined by Inoue et al. (16), we defined cells from the bulge as CD200+CD34–, from the upper sub-bulge as CD200+CD34+ cells, and from the sub-bulge as CD200–CD34+ cells (Figure 4A). We then categorized each population into 2 groups according to cytokeratin 15 (CytoK15) and CD49f expression (Figure 4A). The CytoK15hiCD49fhi cells were in a quiescent state (G0/G1), whereas the CytoK15loCD49flo cells contained a substantial number of S phase cells and G2/M phase cells, indicating dividing cells (Figure 4, A and B). An enrichment of sub-bulge cells was observed in hair follicles isolated from HS patients compared with the HD group, although the difference was not statistically significant (sub-bulge 27.5% ± 16.7% vs. 19% ± 11%, P = 0.27) (Figure 4C). In line with these results, a depletion of bulge cells was noted in hair follicles isolated from HS patients compared with the HD group (9.9% ± 6.2% vs. 20.1% ± 9%, P = 0.018) (Figure 4C). Of note, we found that the well-demarcated quiescent CD200+CD34–CytoK15hiCD49fhi bulge population was significantly decreased in hair follicles isolated from HS patients compared with the HD group (2.2% vs. 6.8%, P = 0.02) (Figure 4D). These findings are consistent with a loss of quiescent stem cells and an increased number of proliferating cells in HS patients.

Figure 4 HFSCs from HS patients lacked the quiescent bulge stem cell population. (A) Representative data from FACS analyses of freshly isolated total hair follicle cells from the HD group. After gating out CD45+ cells and CD117+ cells, freshly isolated total hair follicle cells were divided into 3 populations, including (a) the bulge cells defined as CD200+CD34–, (b) the upper sub-bulge as CD200+CD34+ cells, and (c) the sub-bulge as CD200–CD34+ cells. Each population was divided into CytoK15hiCD49fhi and CytoK15loCD49flo subsets (red and blue populations, respectively); a histogram demonstrates Ki67 staining in each subpopulation. (B) Representative data from FACS analyses of freshly isolated total hair follicle cells from HS patients. (C) Proportion of each subpopulation in freshly isolated total hair follicle–derived epithelial cells of HS patients (n = 19) and HD group (n = 6). (D) Proportion of CytoK15hiCD49fhi subset in CD200+CD34– cells of HS patients (n = 19) and HD group (n = 6) (HS: first quartile 0.58%; third quartile 3.14%; minimum 0.09%; maximum 9.01% vs. HD: first quartile 1.88%; third quartile 13.41%; minimum 1.2%; maximum 15%). Horizontal lines represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test.

Spontaneous activation of the ATR/CHK1 pathway in HS-ORSCs. The increased number of proliferating ORSCs in HS patients led us to analyze their cell cycle distribution. To this end, ORSCs were amplified in vitro and cell cycle analysis was performed (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131180DS1). We observed an increased percentage of cells in the S phase in HS-ORSCs compared with HD-ORSCs (22.2% ± 4% vs. 16.7% ± 3.6%, P = 0.0002) (Figure 5A). In line with this result, the percentage of cells in the G0/G1 phase was decreased in HS-ORSCs compared with HD-ORSCs (63% ± 5% vs. 70% ± 5.5%, P = 0.0027). The percentage of cells in the G2/M phase was variable for HS patients from 4.2% to 23.7%, whereas the HD group displayed a more homogeneous pattern of approximately 14% (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Alteration of fork replication progression in HS-ORSCs. (A) Cell cycle analysis by FACS of HS-ORSCs (n = 28) and HD-ORSCs (n = 15). (B) DNA fiber spreading analysis of fork progression. ORSCs from the HS and HD groups were labeled with IdU and CldU. Median ldU track lengths are indicated in red. Median ldU track lengths of HD-ORSCs are indicated by the red dotted line. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Immunofluorescence analysis of spontaneous γH 2 AX foci; percentage of HS-ORSCs (n= 11) and HD-ORSCs (n = 5) with γH 2 AX foci. (D) Immunofluorescence analysis of spontaneous 53BP1 foci. Percentage of HS-ORSCs (n = 9) and HD-ORSCs (n = 5) with 53BP1 foci. Horizontal lines represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test. NS, not significant.

Because the percentage of cells in the S phase was increased in HS patients, we next asked whether this correlated to increased replication stress, which is defined as a global perturbation of the DNA replication program altering the speed of replication forks and activating the ATR-CHK1 pathway (17). To this end, we labeled ongoing DNA synthesis in HS-ORSCs and HD-ORSCs with 2 successive pulses of the thymidine analogs IdU and CldU and monitored the progression of individual forks by DNA fiber spreading (18). We observed that ldU track length was comparable in the studied ORSCs from 3 HDs, around 5 μm (Figure 5B). Remarkably, HS-ORSCs showed different patterns of ldU track length. ORSCs from 5 out of the 6 HS patients showed a much longer track length compared with HD-ORSCs. Altogether, these results indicated that the progression of replication forks was severely altered in HS-ORSCs.

Next, we asked whether the ATR/CHK1 pathway is spontaneously activated in HS-ORSCs. First, we monitored the phosphorylation of the histone variant H 2 AX (γH 2 AX) by immunohistochemistry in ORSCs amplified in vitro. γH 2 AX was higher in HS-ORSCs compared with HD-ORSCs, but without reaching significance (Figure 5C). Incomplete DNA synthesis during the S phase led to the formation of 53BP1 nuclear bodies in the subsequent G1 phase. Analysis of 53BP1 foci by immunocytochemistry revealed that HS-ORSCs have an increased accumulation of 53BP1 foci after in vitro amplification relative to HD-ORSCs (20.9% ± 9.3% vs. 7.5% ± 4.5%, P = 0.002; Figure 5D). We then monitored the phosphorylation of CHK1 (DNA replication stress checkpoint) and CHK2 (DNA damage checkpoint) by Western blotting after in vitro amplification. CHK1 phosphorylation was statistically increased in HS-ORSCs relative to HD-ORSCs (HS phospho-CHK1/CHK1 0.79 ± 0.84 vs. HD phospho-CHK1/CHK1 0.09 ± 0.13, P = 0.003) (Figure 6A). In contrast, we failed to detect an increased CHK2 phosphorylation in HS-ORSCs relative to HD-ORSCs (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 2). These results indicate that HS-ORSCs suffered from a spontaneous replication stress, activating the ATR/CHK1 pathway.

Figure 6 Activation of the DNA damage response in HS-ORSCs. (A) Western blot analysis of the levels of CHK1. Quantification of phospho-CHK1 and phospho-CHK2 signal intensity in HS-ORSCs (n = 10) and HD-ORSCs (n = 6). (B) Immunofluorescence analysis of spontaneous phospho-CHK1 of total freshly isolated hair follicle cells from HS patients (n = 12) and the HD group (n = 7). (C) Representative images with phospho-CHK1 (green) and cytokeratin 15, an HFSC marker (red); or CD45, a hematopoietic marker (red). Horizontal lines represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 by Mann-Whitney U test. NS, not significant.

To confirm these in vitro data, we analyzed CHK1 phosphorylation in total freshly isolated hair follicle cells. The analysis of CHK1 phosphorylation by immunohistochemistry revealed an increase in phospho-CHK1–positive cells in freshly isolated total hair follicles from HS patients relative to HD controls (17.8% ± 13% vs. 4.6% ± 3.3%, P = 0.0012; Figure 6B). Moreover, CHK1 phosphorylation–positive cells were negative for the leucocyte marker CD45 and positive for the HFSC marker cytokeratin-15 (Figure 6C). We also observed CHK1 phosphorylation–positive cells were negative for CD49f and CD34, both markers expressed by the lower ORS (ref. 16 and Supplemental Figure 3). Together, these data indicate that ex vivo HFSCs from HS patients, but not hematopoietic cells, constitutively exhibit a replication stress profile.

Presence of micronuclei and cytosolic ssDNA and in HS-ORSCs. Micronuclei formation was increased upon DNA damage, and their rupture exposed DNA to pattern recognition receptors and activated the STING pathway. To detect the presence of micronuclei in ORSCs, we stained cells for lamin B1, which is an integral nuclear envelope protein and thus a reliable marker for micronuclei. Remarkably, HS-ORSCs showed an increased number of micronuclei in comparison with HD-ORSCs (6.54% ± 6.8% vs. 2.29% ± 0.7%, P = 0.04) (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Presence of micronuclei and cytosolic ssDNA in ORSCs from HS patients. (A) Representative image with lamin B1 (green) staining the nuclear envelope and DAPI staining DNA (blue). Percentage of HS-ORSCs (n = 9) and HD-ORSCs (n = 7) with micronuclei. White arrow shows micronuclei. Horizontal lines represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Immunofluorescence analysis of cytoplasmic ssDNA in HS-ORSCs (n = 6) and HD-ORSCs (n = 3). (C) Immunofluorescence analysis of cytoplasmic ssDNA in interfollicular keratinocytes isolated from the same HS patients analyzed in B. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Nuclear DNA damage can also generate ssDNA in the cytoplasm in a less understood process (19). We monitored the presence of cytosolic ssDNA by immunofluorescence microscopy. We detected ssDNA in the cytosol of HS-ORSCs (n = 6; Figure 7B) but not in HD-ORSCs (n = 3). This signal is specific because it decreased after treatment of HS-ORSCs with S1 nuclease (data not shown). Interestingly, no accumulation of ssDNA was detected in the cytoplasm of interfollicular keratinocytes isolated from the same HS patients (n = 3; Figure 7C). These results suggest that in HS patients the accumulation of cytosolic ssDNA is ORSC specific.

Expression of proinflammatory type I IFN via the IFI16/STING pathway in HS-ORSCs. Cytosolic DNA fragments and micronuclei activate the STING pathway to induce expression of proinflammatory type I IFN. To determine whether the DNA-sensing adaptor STING is involved in type I IFN production observed in ORSCs isolated from HS patients, ORSCs were transfected with STING siRNA (siSTING) and IFN-β transcripts were analyzed because IFN-β is the first target gene of STING pathway activation. In HS patients, ORSCs lacking STING expressed reduced levels of IFN-β transcripts compared with ORSCs transfected with a scramble siRNA (Figure 8A). By contrast, no difference in IFN-β transcript levels was noted in the absence of STING in ORSCs from healthy donors. We also assessed OAS1 and IP-10 as ISGs in ORSCs lacking STING. In HS patients, a decrease in ISG transcripts was observed between ORSCs lacking STING and ORSCs transfected with a scramble siRNA. As expected, no change in ISG transcripts was noted in the absence of STING in ORSCs from the HD group. STING activated transcription factor IRF3: Western blot analysis of IRF3 phosphorylation at Ser396 (p-IRF3) revealed an inhibition of p-IRF3 in HS-ORSCs. In healthy donors, no modification of p-IRF3 was observed between HD-ORSCs lacking STING and HD-ORSCs transfected with a scramble siRNA (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 The IFI16/STING pathway induces type I IFN production in HS-ORSCs. (A) mRNA levels of IFN-β, IP-10, and OAS1 in ORSCs transfected with siSTING. HS-ORSCs (n = 7) or HD-ORSCs (n = 4) were transfected with siRNA-STING for 2 days before mRNA quantification and Western blot analysis were performed. Red line shows siCtrl level expression for each gene. (B) Western blot analysis of the levels of phospho-IRF3 in ORSCs transfected with siSTING or siCtrl. Quantification of phospho-IRF3 signal intensity in HS-ORSCs (n = 7) and HD group (n = 5). (C) Levels of IFN-β, IP-10, and OAS1 mRNA in ORSCs transfected with siRNA-IFI16. HS-ORSCs (n = 7) were transfected with siRNA-IFI16 for 2 days before mRNA quantification and Western blot analysis were performed. (D) Western blot analysis of the levels of phospho-IRF3 in ORSCs transfected with siIFI16 or siCtrl. Quantification of phospho-IRF3 signal intensity in HS-ORSCs (n = 7). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by Mann-Whitney U test.

Since cGAS cooperates with the DNA binding protein IFI16 during DNA sensing in human keratinocytes, we analyzed IFI16 involvement in type I IFN production of HS-ORSCs. Four out of 7 ORSCs lacking IFI16 expressed reduced IFN-β transcripts compared with ORSCs transfected with a scramble siRNA (Figure 8C). We observed a heterogeneous response for the other tested ISGs, suggesting that other sensors may be involved in STING activation. However, IRF3 phosphorylation in HS-ORSCs depleted of IFI16 was decreased in all cases compared with a scramble siRNA (Figure 8D). The redistribution of a small pool of cellular IFI16 from the nucleus to the cytoplasm is a critical event in stimulation of DNA sensitivity in keratinocytes (14). We observed an increased pool of IFI16 localizing to the cytoplasm in HS-ORSCs compared with HD-ORSCs (5.1% ± 1.4% vs. 3.1% ± 1.7%, P = 0.02), consistent with a role in the detection of cytoplasmic DNA (Figure 9A). Last, we noticed a decrease of cGAS protein expression in ORSCs lacking IFI16 (Figure 9B), suggesting that cGAS and IFI16 cooperate to form a DNA receptor complex as observed in human macrophages (20). Altogether, these data suggested that cytosolic ssDNA in HS-ORSCs induced type I IFN production via the IFI16-STING pathway.

Figure 9 Activation of IFI-16/STING pathway in HS-ORSCs. (A) Immunofluorescence analysis of cytoplasmic IFI16. Percentage of HS-ORSCs (n = 13) and HD-ORSCs (n = 11) with cytoplasmic IFI16. (B) Western blot analysis of the levels of cGAS in ORSCs transfected with siIFI16 or siCtrl. Quantification of cGAS signal intensity in HS-ORSCs (n = 6). (C) DNA fiber spreading analysis of fork progression in HS-ORSCs transfected with siSTING. HS-ORSCs (n = 2) were transfected with siRNA-STING for 2 days before DNA fiber spreading was performed. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney U test.

Finally, we asked whether the faster progression of replication forks observed in the majority of HS patients could be due to the constitutive activation of the STING pathway. Remarkably, we observed that ldU track length in the ORSCs from 2 HS patients studied was decreased to the length observed in HD-ORSCs after STING depletion (Figure 9C). These results suggest that STING could modulate replication fork progression.