CDCP1 overexpression drives prostate cancer progression and can be targeted in vivo

Acquisition of MEFs. Primary MEFs were prepared as described previously from individual embryos of various genotypes (12). Briefly, MEFs for all genotypes were obtained by crossing male WT and Ptenlox-lox with female CDCP1lox-stop-lox mice. Pregnant mice were sacrificed by cervical dislocation 13 or 14 days postcoitum. Embryos were harvested and the individual MEFs were cultured in DMEM containing 10% fetal bovine serum and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. Primary Ptenlox/lox MEFs were infected with retroviruses expressing either pMSCV-CRE-PURO-IRES-GFP or pMSCV-PURO-IRES-GFP for 48 hours and selected with puromycin at a concentration of 3 μg/mL and as previously described. All mice were maintained under specific pathogen–free conditions in the animal facilities of the Institute for Research in Biomedicine. Experiments were performed according to state guidelines and approved by the local ethical committee.

Cell culture and reagents. Human prostate carcinoma cell lines were purchased from ATCC and maintained according to the supplier’s recommendation. Cells were transduced with PLKO or TRIPZ doxycycline-inducible lentiviral construct, against human CDCP1 gene or empty vector, obtained by Thermo Fisher Scientific (clones V3THS_329377 and V2THS_191307). LNCaP-abl and LAPC4 cells were a gift from Jean-Philippe Theurillat (Institute of Oncology Research, Bellinzona, Switzerland). PC3-ARs were generated by infecting them with retroviruses expressing full-length human AR (provided by Jean-Philippe Theurillat). PC3-ΔARs were generated using the expression of human AR with the deletion of amino acids 538 to 614, deletion of AR DNA binding domain (Addgene, catalog 89107). LNCaP-ADI cells were generated from parental LNCaP by growing them in RPMI 1640 containing 10% charcoal-stripped FBS. Androgen stimulation experiments were performed using 1 nM of the 5α-DHT (MilliporeSigma, catalog 521-18-6). The FAD experiment was performed by culturing the cells in RPMI with charcoal-stripped FBS and enzalutamide. Enzalutamide (APExBIO, catalog A3003) was dissolved in DMSO at a concentration of 10 μM. The following antibodies were used for Western blotting: Tag-Myc (BD Pharmingen, catalog 551101; 1:1000); PTEN (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9552S; 1:1000); HSP90 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4877S; 1:1000); c-Myc (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog A713(G-4), 1:500); p21 (Abcam, catalog ab107099, 1:1000); β-actin (MilliporeSigma, catalog A5316; 1:5000); Cyclin D1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2978S, 1:1000); COUP-TFII (Perseus Proteomics, catalog PP-H7147-00; 1:1000); SMAD4 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog E0615; 1:500); p-SRC-Tyr416 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 6943S; 1:1000); SRC (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2123S; 1:1000); AKT (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9272S; 1:1000); p-AKT-S473 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9171S; 1:1000); p53 (Abcam, catalog ab131442; 1:1000); CDCP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4115; 1:1000); Erk1/2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4695S; 1:1000); p-Erk1/2-T202/Y204 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4370S; 1:1000); S6 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2317S; 1:1000); p-S6-Ser235/236 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4857; 1:1000); AR (N-20) (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog SC-816; 1:500). For IHC the following antibodies were used: Ki-67 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, clone SP6, catalog RM-9106-R7; rabbit polyclonal; unmasked water bath 98°C, pH 6, 20 minutes; Lab Vision dilution ready to use); CDCP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4115, rabbit polyclonal; unmasked water bath 98°C, pH 6, 20 minutes; 1:50); p-HP1γ-Ser83 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2600, unmasked water bath 98°C, pH 6, 20 minutes; 1:50); Cyclin D1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2978S); AR (N-20) (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog SC-816, rabbit polyclonal; unmasked water bath 98°C, pH 6, 20 minutes; 1:300); wide spectrum cytokeratin (pankeratin) (DAKO, catalog Z0622; rabbit polyclonal; unmasked water bath 98°C, pH 9, 20 minutes; 1:2000). For IF, the following antibodies were used: E-cadherin (BD Biosciences, clone 26, catalog 610181; mouse monoclonal; unmasked water bath 98°C, pH 9, 20 minutes; 1:700); CK5 (Abcam, catalog ab52635; rabbit polyclonal; unmasked water bath 98°C, pH 9, 20 minutes; 1:500); CK8 (Abcam, catalog ab59400; rabbit polyclonal; unmasked water bath 98°C, pH 9, 20 minutes; 1:150); and CDCP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4115, 1:100). The E-cadherin antibody (Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank [DSHB], DCAD2, 1:100) was used for the drosophila experiment in Supplemental Figure 3. c-Myc siRNA and negative control siRNA were purchased from MilliporeSigma (catalog 8024873724-000050 and 8024873724-000060). The cells were transfected with Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Invitrogen, catalog 13778-030) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Generation of GAL4-UAS-CDCP1-WT and GAL4-UAS-CDCP1-delta Drosophila melanogaster lines and immunofluorescence. UAS-egfr.B (5368), src64BP1 (7379), Src42AK10108 (10969), GMR-gal4 (1104), and ptc-gal4 (2017) lines were obtained from the Bloomington Drosophila Stock Centre. Cultures were carried out on a cornmeal/agar diet, (6.65% cornmeal, 7.15% dextrose, 5% yeast, 0.66% agar supplemented with 2.2% nipagin and 3.4 mL propionic acid) and maintained at 25°C and 29°C. To overexpress human CDCP1-WT and CDCP1-delta, UAS transgenic lines were generated from human CDCP1-WT and CDCP1-delta cDNA with the following primer pair: 5′-GATATCCACCATGGCCGGCCTGAACTGCGGG-3′ and 5′-ACTAGTTCAATGGTGATGGTGATGATG-3′. PCR was performed with Q5 high-fidelity polymerase (New England Biolabs, catalog M0491S). PCR products were cloned using the Zero Blunt TOPO PCR Cloning Kit (Life Technologies, catalog K2800-20) before cloning into the pUAST-attB vector. The constructs were sequence-verified and the transgenic lines established through PhiC31 integrase-mediated transgenesis (BestGene, attP site VK27). Salivary glands were dissected in PBS, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS, washed in PBT (PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100), and incubated with primary antibodies in PAXDG (PBS containing 1% BSA, 0.3% Triton X-100, 0.3% deoxycholate, and 5% goat serum) overnight at 4°C. Tissues were washed with PBT, incubated with secondary antibodies in PAXDG for 5 hours at 4°C, and mounted in Vectashield mounting media (Vector Laboratories). Alexa Fluor 568-8–conjugated anti-rabbit and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti-rat antibodies were used as secondary antibodies (Molecular Probes). Images of adult eye and bristle were taken with a Leica M165 FC microscope equipped with SXY-I30 3M Pixel Color Camera. Fluorescent images of salivary glands were taken with Leica M165 FC fluorescent microscope equipped with Leica DFC 3000G digital camera.

CDCP1 protein expression in human prostate cancer. The first group of TMAs (Supplemental Figure 1A) was composed of 2 TMAs. The first TMA included benign prostate tissue and prostate cancer at different stages (n = 237), as previously reported (32). Spots with metastases were not included in the analysis, to avoid false-negative results due to poor fixation of tissue (mostly material from autopsies). The second TMA (n = 192) consisted of locally advanced, inoperable, mostly metastatic prostate cancer including CRPC and hormone naive (untreated) prostate cancer, as previously reported (32). For distant metastasis, CDCP1 staining was performed on 6 regular histological sections of distant and lymph node prostate cancer metastases. The second group of TMAs (Figure 1, A–D, and Tables 1–4) was composed of 3 different TMAs as previously described (30, 31). Briefly, the first TMA included 201 BHP, RPE, CRPC, and metastasis samples. The second TMA included 323 PCa samples of TUP-P and RPE. The third TMA included 82 CRPC samples. To determine H score, the intensity of membrane CDPC1 staining (on a scale of 0 [no staining], 1+ [weak staining], 2+ [moderate staining], and 3+ [strong staining]) was multiplied by the percentage of positive tumor cells. In the second group of TMAs, PTEN status was determined by FISH or IHC analysis as previously described (30). The use of the clinical samples for TMA construction was approved by the ethics committee of the University of Basel and the University of Zürich. For paired diagnostic (HSPC) and CRPC biopsies (Supplemental Figure 1B), patients were identified from a population of men with mCRPC treated at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. All patients provided written informed consent and were enrolled in institutional protocols approved by the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust Hospital (London, United Kingdom) ethics review committee (reference no. 04/Q0801/60). Twenty-five patients with a diagnosis of prostate adenocarcinoma with sufficient formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE), matched diagnostic (archival) hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (HSPC), and CRPC tissue for CDCP1 immunohistochemistry were selected. HSPC tissue demonstrated adenocarcinoma and was obtained from either prostate needle biopsy (21 cases), transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP; 3 cases), or bone biopsy (1 case). CRPC tissue was obtained from the same patients through biopsies of bone (19 cases), lymph node (5 cases), or liver (1 case). All tissue blocks were freshly sectioned and only considered for IHC analyses if adequate material was present (≥50 tumor cells).

Bioinformatic analysis. Correlation between CDCP1 and PTEN in prostate cancer data sets (5, 54–57) was carried out using Spearman’s correlation, which estimates a correlation coefficient value R and a significant P value.

We retrieved gene expression and DNA methylation from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and performed a correlation analysis between the mRNA expression level and the methylation profile of CDCP1 (Pearson correlation). Methylation level of CDCP1 was determined as the mean of β values within a distance of about 1000 bp from the transcription start site (TSS). Samples were classified into quartiles (Q1–Q4) based on mRNA expression level of CDP1 or according to its methylation. Dependency between CDCP1 expression and PTEN deletions/mutations was determined using χ2 test. Survival analysis was performed using the Kaplan-Meier estimator and Cox regression model.

Immunoblotting. Tissue and cell lysates were prepared with RIPA buffer (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9806) with PMSF (phenylmethanesulfonyl fluoride; MilliporeSigma, catalog 329-98-6). Protein concentrations of the lysates were measured by Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 23225). The lysates were then resolved by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. For analysis of fly tissue, wandering third-instar larvae were rinsed in PBS, and salivary glands were dissected out, washed in PBS, and homogenized in SDS sample buffer.

Real-time PCR. RNA was extracted using TRIzol Plus RNA Purification Kit (Life Technologies, catalog 12183555). Total RNA (1 μg) was used for cDNA synthesis using SuperScript III Platinum One-Step qRT-PCR Kit (Life Technologies, catalog 11732-020). Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) was performed as previously described (12). Primers used are listed in Tables 5 and 6. All qRT-PCR data presented were normalized using GAPDH, HRPT, or 18S rRNA.

Table 5 Mouse primers for real-time PCR

Table 6 Human primers for real-time PCR

ChIP assay. Cells were cultured to a confluence of 90%–95% and were cross-linked with 1% formalin for 10 minutes followed by the addition of 2.5 M glycine for 5 minutes at room temperature. The culture medium was aspirated and the cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS. Nuclear extracts were sonicated using a Misonix 3000 model sonicator to sheer cross-linked DNA to an average fragment size of approximately 500 bp. Sonicated chromatin was incubated for 16 hours at 4°C on a rotor with γ-bind Plus sepharose beads (GE Healthcare, catalog 17-0886-01) conjugated with either anti–c-Myc ([9E10]x L0815) anti-SMAD4 ([B-8]; Santa Cruz, catalog E0615) or mouse-IgG antibody (Millipore, catalog 92590). After incubation, beads were washed thoroughly and then centrifuged. The chromatin was eluted from the beads, and cross-links were removed by incubation at 56°C for 12 hours. DNA was then purified using the QIAquick PCR Purification Kit (Qiagen, catalog 28104). The binding of the transcription factor, c-Myc, on Cyclin D1 promoter was determined using SABiosciences’ proprietary database (DECODE, DECipherment of DNA Elements). The primer mixes used for ChIP assay in MEFs were as follows: (a) to detect Smad4 binding site (SBE) on Cyclin D1 promotor: SBEChIP forward 5′-CCGCTTAGTCCCCATTCTAAAG-3′ and SBEChIP reverse 5′-GGCATCTCCATTCTTAATCCAG-3′; (b) to detect c-Myc binding on Coup-tfII promotor: COUP-TFII ChIP forward 5′-GTGCGGGGACAAGTCGAGCGG-3′ and COUP-TFII ChIP reverse 5′-GCGGTGGTGCTGGTCGATGGG-3′; (c) to detect c-Myc binding on Cyclin D1 promotor: EpiTect ChIP qPCR Primer Assay For Mouse Ccnd1, NM_007631.2 (-)04 Kb (catalog GPM1053924(-)04A). The primer mix used for ChIP assay in LNCaP to detect AR binding site on CDCP1 promoter was: forward 5′-GAATTTGTCCTCGATTCAG-3′ and reverse 5′-GCCAGAGGTCTGTTGGAC-3′. ChIP qPCR was performed using KAPA SYBR FAST ABI qPCR Master Mix solution (KAPA Biosystem, Roche, catalog 07959389001) on Step One Real-Time PCR systems (Applied Biosystems).

Proliferation and senescence assays. Proliferation assay in MEFs was performed by plating 104 cells per well in a 24-well plate in triplicate while that in human prostate cancer cell lines was performed by plating 1 × 104–2 × 104 cells per well in a 24-well plate in triplicate. Cell proliferation was monitored at days 0, 3, 6, and 9 whereby cells were fixed for 15 minutes in a solution of 10% buffered formalin washed with PBS (pH 7.2) and subsequently stained with 0.01% Crystal violet solution. Excessive staining was removed by washing the plates with distilled water and by drying them overnight. Crystal violet–stained cells were dissolved in 10% acetic acid solution for 30 minutes on a shaker and the extracted dye was read with a spectrophotometer at 590 nm. Cellular senescence in vitro was assessed using the Senescence β-Galactosidase Staining Kit (Cell Signaling, catalog 9860) as per the manufacturer’s instructions and the quantification was done by counting the total number of cells with Hoechst 3342, trihydrochloride, trihydrate (Invitrogen; catalog 953557).

Liposomes formulation. Stealth liposomes (SLs) were prepared using HSPC/CHOL/mPEG 5kDa -DSPE at a molar ratio of 18:9:1. The lipid film, obtained by evaporating a chloroform solution of the components, was hydrated with a solution of 250 mM ammonium sulfate (pH 5.5) and then extruded at 60°C until reaching the vesicle size of approximately 100 nm. The external buffer was exchanged to PBS pH 7.4 by a PD-10 desalting column. Doxorubicin (DXR) was encapsulated by remote loading (DXR/HSPC 0.2:1 wt/wt) at 60°C. Free DXR was removed using a PD-10 desalting column and the drug loading was determined spectrophotometrically (λ = 477 nm) in methanol. The CUB4 Fab′-coupled PEG-phospholipid derivative was prepared by reacting the Fab′ of CUB4, obtained by enzymatic digestion of Fc and Fab2 reduction as described below, with maleimide-PEG-DSPE. The synthetized CUB4 Fab′-PEG-DSPE was then introduced on the liposome surface by the post-insertion technique, described below, to provide stealth immunoliposomes (SILs). Briefly, CUB4 was enzymatically digested with pepsin (1:50 wt/wt enzyme/substrate, 3 hours at 37°C) in 0.1 M sodium acetate at pH 3.8, followed by FPLC analysis on a Superose 12 10/300 GL column using PBS pH 7.4 (flow-rate 0.5 mL/min). The F(ab′) 2 fragment was collected and treated for 30 minutes at room temperature with 10 mM cysteamine to yield the Fab′ fragment, following purification by FPLC using 50 mM phosphate buffer, 150 mM NaCl, and 10 mM EDTA, pH 5. By exploiting its free sulfhydryl groups, Fab′ was immediately coupled (overnight at room temperature, pH 7.0–7.5) to the maleimide groups of mixed micelles composed of maleimide-PEG 5kDa -DSPE/mPEG 5kDa -DSPE 4:1 mol/mol at a final molar ratio of 10:1 maleimide/Fab′. In the last step, the Fab′-PEG 5kDa -DSPE:mPEG 5kDa -DSPE micelles were inserted on SL surface (post-insertion technique) by incubation of these micelles with SL for 1 hour at 60°C at a molar ratio of 0.05:1 PEG/HSPC to achieve SIL, which were purified on a Sepharose CL-4B column using PBS pH 7.4 and Fab′ quantification by BCA assay.

Statistics. All data points are presented for quantitative data, with an overlay of the mean with SD and SEM (specified in the figure legends). All statistical analysis were performed using Graph Pad Prism 8 or Microsoft Excel 2016 or R-studio. A 1- or 2-tailed Student t test was used for statistical analysis (as specified in the figure legends). Other methods of statistical analysis are indicated in the figure legends.

Study approval. All mice were maintained under specific pathogen–free conditions in the animal facilities of the Institute for Research in Biomedicine, in Bellinzona, Switzerland. Experiments were performed according to state guidelines and approved by the local ethics committee. The PtenloxP conditional knockout mice were previously described (12). CDCP1 conditional overexpression was generated as described in the text. However, to check for correct targeting of the transgene, DNAs from different clones were digested with SpeI and analyzed for correct targeting using an internal 840-bp PstI/XbaI the ColA1 3′probe that hybridized also with the WT allele (33). To obtain the prostate-specific overexpression of CDCP1 and deletion of Pten, female CDCP1 and/or PtenloxP/loxP mice were crossed with male Probasin-Cre4 (Pb-Cre4) transgenic mice (34). To sheer cross-linked DNA to an average fragment for genotyping, tail-derived DNA was subjected to PCR analyses. For PtenloxP/loxP genotyping, primer 1 (5′-AAAAGTTCCCCTGATGATGATTTGT-3′) and primer 2 (5′-TGTTTTTGACCAATTAAAGTAGGCTGTG-3′) were used. For detecting the allele in the prostate, primer 3 (5′-TTCTCTTGAGCACTGTTTCACAGGC-3′) and primer 1 were used. For Pb-Cre4, primer 1 (5′-TGATGGACATGTTCAGGGATC-3′) and primer 2 (5′-GCCACCAGTCTGCATGA-3′) were used. For CDCP1 mice, primer 1 (5′-CAAGGGAGAAGAGAGTGCGG-3′) and primer 2 (5′-CCCAACAATGGGGATGTAAG-3′) were used, both for genotyping and detecting the allele in the prostate. For the downregulation of CDCP1, cells were infected with PLKO-sh-CDCP1 and doxycycline-inducible pTripz-CDCP1-shRNA. As control for both vectors, we used nontarget shRNA. In the xenograft experiments, 1 × 106 Tripz-shCDCP1 or Tripz-shRNA controls, PC3 cells, and 1 × 106 LNCaP cells were injected s.c. in SCID-NOD mice. After tumor cell injection, tumor formation was monitored every 3 days and upon tumor onset, the mice injected with PC3 cells were fed with doxycycline (0.2 g/L) water supplemented with 5% sucrose until the end of the experiment. Necropsies were performed on the animals, and all tissues were examined regardless of their pathological status. Normal and tumor tissue samples were fixed in 10% neutral-buffered formalin (MilliporeSigma, catalog HT501128) overnight. Then, samples were processed by ethanol dehydration and embedded in paraffin according to standard protocols. Sections (5 μm) were prepared for antibody detection and hematoxylin and eosin staining.