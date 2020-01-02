Defective glycosylation and multisystem abnormalities characterize the primary immunodeficiency XMEN disease

Patient mutations and demographics. We reviewed the records of 23 patients from 17 unrelated families (A, B, and D–R) with LOF MAGT1 mutations. We observed that XMEN is a multisystem disease that is more complex than previously appreciated (3, 23–26). (Figure 1, A and B, Table 1, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131116DS1). The cohort was 70% white, non-Hispanic, 13% black, 13% multirace, and 4% Hispanic. All patients were males, consistent with the X-linked inheritance. Eight individuals (aged 5–17 years) were EBV naive, whereas 15 (aged 9–50 years) had chronic EBV infection (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). Two of the EBV-naive patients subsequently developed EBV infection.

Figure 1 Clinical, laboratory, and genetic findings in XMEN disease. Clinical manifestations (A) and laboratory findings (B) in XMEN disease. AHA, autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AHA); ITP, immune thrombocytopenic purpura. (C) Immunoblot showing MAGT1 and β-tubulin proteins in T cell blasts from HCs (HC 1 and HC 2) and patients with XMEN with the indicated mutations. (D) NKG2D expression on CD8+ T cells and NK cells from HCs (blue), patients with XMEN (red), and an isotype control (gray).

Table 1 Clinical and laboratory features of XMEN disease

We identified 14 unique molecular alterations of MAGT1: missense mutations in 10 families, nucleotide deletions in 4, nucleotide insertions in 2, and large deletions in 2 (Supplemental Table 3). The most common mutation (c.409C>T, p.Arg137X) appeared in 4 unrelated families. The 409 C residue occurs in a CpG dinucleotide, which has a propensity for deamination and conversion of cytosine to thymine, thereby producing the mutation. All mutations tested abolished MAGT1 protein expression (Figure 1C). The most consistent diagnostic finding was decreased NKG2D surface expression on both CD8+ T cells and NK cells (P < 0.0001), making it a hallmark of the disease whether or not EBV infection was present (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A). Interestingly, we observed that in 5 families with 2 male nonidentical siblings and no other children, the frequency of coincidence of disease in both males (4 of 5 families) was much higher than expected by chance (P = 0.04).

Multisystem abnormalities. Our examination of this larger cohort of EBV-infected and EBV-naive patients revealed clinical abnormalities in other organ systems. We observed mild thrombocytopenia (70%) (Figure 2A), transient neutropenia (61%) sometimes associated with mouth sores (Figure 2B), and antibody-mediated cytopenias (35%) (Table 1, and Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). Bone marrow biopsies done to evaluate cytopenias in patients without malignancies showed normal trilineage hematopoiesis. We also found noninfectious liver abnormalities including transient elevations in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) with preserved hepatic function (Figure 2C, Supplemental Table 2). Transient elastography was abnormal in 3 of 7 patients. Liver ultrasound showed increased echogenicity (steatosis) in some patients (Figure 2D). Liver biopsies from both EBV-naive and EBV-infected patients and pathology of the liver from a patient who died from EBV-associated LPD revealed variable degrees of periportal inflammatory infiltrates and sinusoidal fibrosis, hepatosteatosis, mild-to-moderate iron deposits, and diffuse glycogenosis (Figure 2, E–G, Supplemental Figure 1, I–N, and Supplemental Table 4). All liver specimens from EBV-infected patients were EBV-encoded small RNA (EBER) negative. Conventional autoantibodies associated with autoimmune hepatitis (AH) were negative, except for 1 previously reported patient for whom we reviewed the liver biopsy and found no histopathological evidence of AH (25). Transient and asymptomatic elevations of serum muscle creatine phosphokinase (CPK) were detected (52%). Acute immune-mediated polyneuropathy or Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) was seen in 1 EBV-naive and 3 EBV-positive patients. Three patients had seizures. Eight patients had brain imaging (MRI or CT scan) and the most serious finding was atrophy of the cerebrum, cerebellum, brainstem, and spinal cord, with calcifications in the basal ganglia and thalami of a 30-year-old male with progressive neurological and cognitive decline (Figure 2H, Supplemental Figure 1G). Two patients, aged 45 and 48 years, had brain atrophy greater than expected for their age, and 2 patients had white matter abnormalities consistent with leukoencephalopathy (Figure 2I). Interestingly, 50% of the patients who underwent brain imaging had cavum septum pellucidum (CSP), a developmental ventricular change of uncertain significance that is found in only approximately 15% of the general population (Figure 2J). We found no evidence of intellectual disability and/or facial dysmorphism in our XMEN cohort. Taken together, these findings suggest a much broader disease phenotype outside of the immune system than previously suspected.

Figure 2 Multisystem abnormalities in XMEN disease. Platelet (A) and absolute neutrophil (B) counts for an EBV-naive (red) patient and an EBV-positive (blue) patient with a normal range (gray) and patients’ age. (C) ALT and AST levels in EBV-naive (black), EBV-infected (red), and EBV-naive patients who became EBV infected (blue) with a normal range (light blue) and patients’ identities (shown on the x axis). (D) Increased hepatic echogenicity in liver ultrasound from an EBV-naive patient. (E and F) H&E-stained (HE) liver biopsy from an EBV-naive patient showing mild focal portal chronic inflammatory infiltrates (black arrow) without interface hepatitis and hepatocytes with pale cytoplasm. (G) Masson’s trichrome–stained image of liver biopsy sample from the same EBV-naive patient shows periportal fibrosis (black arrow). (H) T1-weighted MRI demonstrating severe diffuse atrophy of the cerebrum, cerebellum, brainstem, and spinal cord (yellow arrows). (I) T2 fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) brain MRI showing occipital leukomalacia (yellow arrow). (J) T2-weighted brain MRI demonstrating CSP (yellow arrow). (K) CT scan of paranasal sinuses showing opacification of the maxillary sinuses (yellow arrows) in a patient with bacterial sinusitis. (L) CT scan showing extensive tree-in-bud nodular infiltrates in the right lung (yellow circle) in a patient with longstanding hypogammaglobulinemia. (E–G) Scale bars: 50 μm (gray) and 100 μm (black).

Hypogammaglobulinemia, lymphoproliferation, and malignancy. Most patients had decreased IgG and IgA with normal IgM associated with recurrent ear and sinus infections (Figure 2K, Table 1, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Table 2). Upper and lower respiratory infections due to longstanding hypogammaglobulinemia sometimes led to bronchiectasis (Figure 2L). We observed molluscum contagiosum in 35% of patients (Supplemental Figure 1B). We observed flat warts predominantly affecting the palms and soles in 30% of the patients, and 1 young adult developed large perineal condylomata acuminata. These findings suggested a broader immune deficiency than previously noted (1–3).

Many EBV-naive and EBV-infected patients had chronic lymphoadenopathy (LAD) (65%) (Figure 3, A–D, Supplemental Figure 1, C–F, Table 1, and Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 5). We detected splenomegaly and lymphoma in half of the patients with persistent EBV viremia, whereas only 1 EBV-naive patient had splenomegaly (Figure 3C). A lymph node (LN) biopsy from an EBV-naive child showed Castleman-like changes (Figure 3E), whereas a tissue biopsy of a large mediastinal mass in another EBV-naive patient revealed a diffuse, predominantly IgD+ B lymphoid proliferation without underlying discernible follicular or nodal architecture and no evidence of clonal expansion (Figure 3F). A LN biopsy from a patient with persistent EBV viremia revealed florid reactive lymphoid hyperplasia and increased EBER-positive cells (Figure 3G). We also observed EBV-LPD with a characteristic increase in CD20+ and CD30+ cells in a patient with recent EBV infection (Figure 3H). Lymphoma occurred frequently at a young age in some EBV-infected patients but not in the EBV-naive patients (Supplemental Table 6). The most common neoplasia was Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) (n = 4). A young adult with a history of HL in complete remission developed EBV-negative liposarcoma (Supplemental Figure 1H).

Figure 3 Lymphoproliferation in XMEN disease. (A) CT scan of chest, abdomen, and pelvis depicting bilateral axillary, mesenteric, and inguinal LAD in an EBV-infected patient (yellow arrows). (B) Contrast-enhanced CT scan of the chest showing axillary LAD (yellow arrow) in an EBV-naive patient. (C) Contrast-enhanced CT scan of the abdomen depicting splenomegaly (red arrow) and mesenteric LAD (yellow arrows) in an EBV-infected patient. (D) FDG-PET scan of a patient with XMEN and EBV-positive LPD showing hypermetabolic splenomegaly and bilateral axillary LAD (yellow arrows). (E) HE stain of cervical LN biopsy from an EBV-naive patient showing reactive lymphoid hyperplasia with Castleman-like changes (black arrows) and negative EBER ISH staining. (F) Image of biopsy sample from a large mediastinal mass showing lymphoid tissue obliterating normal LN architecture and negative EBER staining. (G) H&E-stained sections of an inguinal LN biopsy from an EBV-positive patient showing reactive lymphoid hyperplasia and positive EBER staining. (H) HE, EBER, CD20, and CD30 staining of cervical LN biopsy tissue from a patient with EBV LPD. (I) Percentage relative to CD3+ DNTs, αβDNTs, and B220+ αβDNTs from age-matched HCs (n = 10), EBV-naive patients (EBV–, n = 6), EBV-infected patients (EBV+, n = 10), and ALPS patients (n = 3). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (α = 0.05). (J) Percentage of T cell death after treatment with different concentrations of the agonistic anti-FAS antibody APO-1.3 or anti-CD3 antibody for HCs, patients with ALPS (ALPS-1 and ALPS-2), and patients with XMEN (A.3, Q.1, and H.1). Results are representative of all XMEN patients tested (n = 13) in 3 independent experiments. (E–H) Scale bars: 50 μm (gray), 100 μm (black), and 200 μm (white).

The immune phenotype of EBV-infected and EBV-naive XMEN patients was very similar (Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). Characteristic peripheral blood abnormalities included increased B cells (95%) and αβDNT cells (95%). Most patients (78%) had low (<1.1) CD4/CD8 ratios (range, 0.17–1.9) (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2). CD4 T cell lymphopenia was noted in 43% of patients, although opportunistic infections were rarely observed. The NK and NKT cell counts were normal for most patients. Recent CD31+ thymic emigrants were also normal (n = 13). The LPD, lymphoma predisposition, and increased double-negative T cells (DNTs) in patients with XMEN disease were reminiscent of ALPS, raising a question as to how these disorders can be distinguished by peripheral blood lymphocyte populations (5–9).

Patients with XMEN share some features of ALPS including elevated αβDNTs, defective apoptosis, and secondary lymphoid expansion. Most patients with XMEN (95%) had elevated αβDNT cells warranting further investigation (Figure 3I and Supplemental Table 2). Because ALPS αβDNTs have been well documented to express an unusual CD45 glycosylation form similar to mouse B220, we stained PBMCs from HCs, patients with ALPS-FAS, and patients with XMEN for the CD4 and CD8 coreceptors, the αβ T cell receptor (αβTCR), and the CD45R (B220) (10, 27). By contrast to ALPS, most αβDNTs from patients with XMEN were negative for CD45R (B220), whether the patients were EBV infected or EBV naive (Figure 3I). Notably, patients with XMEN did not have marked elevations of the serum biomarkers soluble FasL, IL–10, IL-18, or vitamin B 12 , which can be dramatically elevated in ALPS-FAS (Supplemental Figure 3) (25). We then investigated FAS-induced apoptosis and anti-CD3 restimulation-induced cell death (RICD). The latter is a process by which previously activated T lymphocytes undergo clonal depletion upon TCR reengagement (28). We found that all XMEN patients tested (n = 9) had normal FAS-induced apoptosis but that RICD was defective (Figure 3J). By contrast, ALPS cells showed the expected prominent defect in FAS-induced apoptosis and a minor RICD defect (Figure 3J). These data suggest that abnormal RICD may contribute to the expansion of secondary lymphoid tissue in XMEN.

Leukocyte surface marker clusters distinguish XMEN, ALPS, and HCs. To more precisely define the lymphocyte population differences between patients with XMEN and those with ALPS, we hypothesized that high-dimensional phenotyping of PBMCs could reveal novel differences on the basis of surface marker combinations that would not have previously been suspected. If true, this would provide a new and powerful approach for exploring more subtle and complex cellular alterations in immunological diseases that is not possible by conventional flow cytometric analysis. Hence, we stained PBMCs from age-matched XMEN and ALPS patients with a custom-designed antibody panel against 32 surface markers for in-depth immune phenotyping by time-of-flight mass cytometry (CyTOF) (Figure 4, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Table 7). We analyzed PBMCs from 18 patients with XMEN, 11 patients with ALPS-FAS, and 24 HCs and performed hierarchical agglomerative learning (HAL-x), a new machine learning algorithm to automatically identify clusters of differentiation (CoD) of leukocytes on the basis of distinctive expression levels of surface markers (Figure 4, A–C). HAL-x enabled us to execute an unsupervised random forest classification of machine learning attributes with a tunable threshold to self-consistently identify and validate 69 CoD (29, 30). We found that XMEN and ALPS patients had 6 and 2 CoD, respectively, that were statistically significantly different from those of HCs (Supplemental Figure 5). Specifically, patients with XMEN had a remarkably subtle and distinct immunological signature due to multiple elevated populations of naive B cells (Figure 4C). We then ranked the CoD to classify the samples and found that 2 populations of naive B cells, CoD 32 (CD20+CD27–CD22+IgM+HLA-DR+CXCR5+CXCR4++CD10+CD38+) and CoD 34 (CD20+CD27–CD22+IgM+HLA-DR+CXCR5+CXCR4+CD10–CD38–), were sufficient to generate receiver operating characteristics (ROCs) that achieved a near-perfect classification of our samples as either XMEN, ALPS, or HC (Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). The specific cell markers for statistically different CoD are shown in Supplemental Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B. To compare and validate the findings from our novel pipeline, we also performed high-dimensional cluster analysis of the CyTOF data using Phenograph (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C) (31). Ranking of the phenograph-generated CoD (PG-CoD) revealed 1 population of naive B cells, PG-CoD 0 (CD20+CD27–CD22+IgM+HLA-DR+CCR6+CXCR5+CXCR4++CD10+CD38+) and 1 population of cytotoxic T cells, PG-CoD 22 (CD3+CD8+CD27+CD45RA+PD-1+CD38+CD57+NKG2D+) as the lymphocyte subsets with the most divergent abundance among HCs, patients with XMEN, and patients with ALPS (Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Our Phenograph analysis also showed 7 additional lymphocyte subsets (PG-CoD 2, 6, 10, 13, 14, 18, and 19) that distinguished XMEN from both HC and ALPS lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Figure 11). Thus, the mass cytometric analysis of cells from XMEN and ALPS patients uncovered both global as well as remarkably subtle but characteristic CoD patterns of peripheral blood leukocytes in these diseases.

Figure 4 Deep immunophenotyping of PBMCs shows distinctive immune subsets for XMEN compared with HCs and ALPS. HAL-x on CyTOF data acquired from PBMCs from patients with XMEN (n = 18), patients with ALPS (n = 11), and HCs (n = 24) identified 69 CoD. (A) 2D projection of the identified CoD as visualized by t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE). (B) Dendrogram showing these CoD based on their abundance of surface epitopes. (C) Dendrogram of the frequencies of these CoD based on unsupervised grouping showing the clustering of patients with XMEN (blue), patients with ALPS (magenta), and HCs (green). (D) ROCs for the random forest classification of XMEN, ALPS, and HCs based on the frequency of their CoD. The AUC value is the mean AUC taken after a 4-fold cross-validation. Each fold of the cross-validation represents a different separation (of the patients) into training and testing sets. 95% CIs are shown (gray).

Restricted NLG defect in patients with XMEN. Because of the broader scope of the clinical findings, we sought additional pathogenetic mechanisms besides the alteration of Mg2+ transport. Our bioinformatics analysis and other data showed that MAGT1 is the human homolog of the yeast OST3/6 subunit of the OST complex and functions in NLG (15, 16, 19, 22). The recently reported structure of the yeast OST complex showed an integral association of 2 TM helices of OST3 with TM segments of the major catalytic STT3 subunit (32) (Figure 5A). We hypothesized that the selective reduction of NKG2D but not that of other surface proteins such as CD5 in XMEN was due to abnormal glycosylation (Figure 5B). NKG2D is a dimeric single-pass TM glycoprotein of the C-type lectin-like family of receptors (2, 33, 34). NKG2D forms a tetrameric complex with 2 copies of the signaling protein DAP10 that is obligatory for cell-surface expression (Supplemental Figure 12A). Silencing the expression of human NKG2D or DAP10 decreases the cytotoxic effector function of CD8+ T cells and NK cells (34). Human NKG2D has 3 predicted asparagine-X-serine/threonine (NXS/T) motif NLG sites, where X is any amino acid except proline, Asn131 and Asn163, which are conserved, and Asn202, which differs in location compared with murine NKG2D (35) (Supplemental Figure 12A). Consistent with previous results, we observed that the full-length NKG2D glycosylated species that was observed as a broad band between 42 and 50 kDa (Figure 5C, lane 1, band 3) in the HC sample was replaced in the XMEN sample, with a smaller, less intense band migrating at 25 kDa and several faint indistinct bands ranging up to 28 kDa (Figure 5C, lane 3, band 1), which we hypothesized were partially glycosylated forms in samples from patients with XMEN. Treatment with N-glycosidase F (PNGase F), which removes almost all N-linked oligosaccharides from glycoproteins, caused these bands to collapse into the presumptive unglycosylated polypeptide of 23 kDa expected for a 216–amino acid protein (Figure 5C, lane 2, band 0). This unglycosylated polypeptide was markedly less abundant in samples from patients with XMEN, presumably due to instability of the partially glycosylated NKG2D protein (Figure 5C, lane 4, band 0). As expected, MAGT1 protein was absent from the patient lysates compared with those from HCs (Figure 5C, middle panel, lanes 3 and 4). These data raised the question of whether defective NLG accounted for decreased surface NKG2D expression. Therefore, we treated T cells from HCs with tunicamycin, an inhibitor of NLG, for 24 hours and found that this dramatically reduced NKG2D surface expression but only mildly affected CD5 expression (Figure 5D). Biochemical analysis showed that the fully glycosylated NKG2D species (Figure 5E, lane 1, band 1) and the nonglycosylated polypeptide revealed by PNGase F treatment (Figure 5E, lane 2, band 2) were diminished by tunicamycin treatment (Figure 5E, lane 3, band 1 and lane 4, band 2, respectively). Taken together, these data show that direct impairment of glycosylation causes instability and loss of the NKG2D protein, thereby reducing cell-surface expression. Hence, this provides a paradigm of how defective glycosylation could interfere with the proper expression of NKG2D, leading to impaired EBV antiviral immunity.

Figure 5 Selective N-glycosylation defects in XMEN disease. (A) Model of MAGT1 as a facilitator of STT3B-dependent transference of oligosaccharides (blue and pale pink) to glycosites (red) of nascent peptides (gray) in the ER (13, 15, 16, 19). (B) Flow cytometric histogram and MFI quantification relative to HCs of NKG2D and CD5 in CD8+T cells from HCs (blue) and patients with XMEN (red), with an unstained control (gray, n = 6). (C) Immunoblot of NKG2D, MAGT1, and β-tubulin in T cells from HCs and patients with XMEN, with (+) or without (–) PNGase F treatment. Unglycosylated (0), partially glycosylated (1), and fully glycosylated (3) NKG2D bands and nonspecific (2) and PNGase F (*) bands. (D) Flow cytometric histogram and MFI quantification relative to HCs of NKG2D and CD5 in CD8+ T cells treated for 24 hours with DMSO vehicle (blue) or tunicamycin (red) with unstained control (gray). PE, fluorophore R-phycoerythrin. (E) Immunoblot of NKG2D and β-tubulin in T cells with (+) or without (–) PNGase F treatment after incubation with DMSO (Veh) or 10 μg/mL tunicamycin (Tun) for 18 hours. Fully glycosylated (1) and unglycosylated (0) NKG2D and PNGase F (*) bands. (F) Heatmap depicting significantly different glycopeptides between HCs (n = 3) and patients with XMEN (n = 3), with increased (red) and decreased (black) glycosylation shown. Numbers on the left for immunoblots indicate kDa standards. Data are representative of 6 (C) and 3 (E) replicates, respectively. Data represent the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, by 1-sample t test with μ = 1 (B and D) and 2-sample t test (F).

To further investigate the NLG defect due to the absence of MAGT1, we performed glycoproteomic analysis on T cells from 3 patients with XMEN and from 3 HCs using filter-aided, mixed-lectin glycopeptide capture followed by peptide identification by liquid chromatography and tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) (36). In total, we obtained sequence data for 2481 peptides from 1421 proteins, essentially all of which contained the canonical NXS/T sequon (Supplemental Figure 12, B and C). Comparing the glycoacceptor sites, we found that the abnormal XMEN subset had a serine/threonine (S/T) ratio of 1.56, whereas the total data set had a ratio of 0.75 (Supplemental Figure 12B). Hence, proteins perturbed by the loss of MAGT1 predominantly contained the NXS sequon, with a smaller fraction containing the NXT sequon, consistent with observations in the yeast Δost3Δost6 knockout (37, 38). Although the proteins had a broad cellular distribution, over 50% were derived from the ER or the cell membrane (Supplemental Figure 12D). Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of the glycopeptide abundances readily sorted the samples into 2 distinct groups that corresponded to the MAGT1-deficient XMEN patients and the HCs that were not immediately obvious in comparing all peptides (Supplemental Figure 12E). However, with a more refined heatmap of the differences, we found 105 specific glycopeptides encoded by 73 unique genes having 1 or more glycopeptide in the samples from patients with XMEN (Figure 5F and Supplemental data file 1). Most of the NLG alterations that had a significant P value in a t test comparison of XMEN with HC samples exhibited lower glycosylation, although a few had higher glycosylation (Supplemental Figure 12F, red dots, and Supplemental data file 1). Since the lack of glycoproteins could result from decreased protein abundance, we also examined the complete LC-MS/MS proteome. This did not reveal major peptide abundance differences between the XMEN and HC lysates, except for the marked reduction of MAGT1 protein in all the XMEN samples, confirming that the gene mutations in these individuals abrogated protein expression (Supplemental Figure 12G). Because both XMEN and HC samples displayed incomplete glycosylation, we compared both using a scatter plot of the log (glycosite/protein), which showed that XMEN samples had more peptides with lower glycosylation site occupancy compared with HC samples, supporting the conclusion that MAGT1 deficiency leads to a selective NLG defect (Supplemental Figure 12H, red dots).

More detailed examination of the data set showed, as expected, that peptides from NKG2D containing the Asn131 and Asn202 residues had reduced glycosylation; no peptide with Asn163 was detected (Supplemental data file 1). We also found underglycosylation of other key immune regulatory molecules including the costimulatory molecule CD28, CD70 (or TNF [ligand] superfamily member 7), the MHC protein HLA-DRB1, the T cell receptor α chain (TCRα), the ceramide synthase 2 (CERS2) protein, and the solute carrier family 4 member 7 (SLC4A7) protein, all of which might contribute to the vulnerability of XMEN patients to EBV and other infectious agents (Figure 6, A and B, Supplemental data file 1). Notably, using glycoproteomics MS, we detected reduced NLG of the T cell receptor α chain (TCRα), but we also detected defective glycosylation of the T cell receptor β chain (TCRβ) by Western blotting. Since CD28, CD70, HLA-DRB1, and TCRβ must be expressed on the cell surface to execute their immune function, we used flow cytometry to test whether reduced NLG affected surface expression on T cells from patients with XMEN (Figure 6A). CD28, CD70, and HLA-DRB1 showed a marked reduction in surface expression. Surprisingly, it appeared that TCRβ surface immunolabeling on T cells was increased in XMEN. We surmised that this was due to less steric interference with the staining antibody binding due to underglycosylation because the level of protein was mildly reduced rather than increased in the XMEN samples by Western blotting (Figure 6B). We therefore treated T cells from HCs with tunicamycin for 48 hours and found that, despite a relative decrease in total TCRβ expression in the tunicamycin-treated samples as determined by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 12I), its surface immunolabeling by flow cytometry appeared to be increased, especially at lower concentrations of tunicamycin, consistent with the hypothesis of steric interference with antibody binding by glycosylation (Supplemental Figure 12J).

Figure 6 Impaired glycosylation of immune proteins and CDT pattern in XMEN disease. (A) Flow cytometric histogram and MFI quantification relative to HCs of CD28, CD70, HLA-DR, and TCRβ in T cells from HCs (blue) and patients with XMEN (red), with an unstained control (gray, n = 6). (B) Immunoblot of CD70, HLA-DR, TCRβ, CERS2, SLC4A7, and β-tubulin in T cells from HCs and patients with XMEN with (+) or without (–) PNGase F treatment. Unglycosylated (0), partially glycosylated (1), and fully glycosylated (2) bands. (C) Immunoblot of CD28 and HSP90 in T cells from HCs (n = 2) and patients with XMEN (n = 12) with the indicated mutations. Glycosylated (1) and unglycosylated (2) CD28 bands. (D) Immunoblot of CD28 and HSP90 in T cells treated with DMSO (0) or tunicamycin for 48 hours. Glycosylated (1) and unglycosylated (2) CD28 bands. The numbers on the left for immunoblots indicate kDa standards. (E) Pie chart showing the biological function of abnormally glycosylated proteins in XMEN. (F) Mass spectrometric traces of a CDT test for HCs (blue) and patients with XMEN (red). Mass and intensity are expressed in daltons (Da) and counts per second (cps), respectively. Data are representative of 5 (B), 2 (C), and 3 (D) replicates. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-sample t test with μ = 1.

We also examined other immunologically important molecules and observed that impaired glycosylation of CD28 in T cells from patients with XMEN also correlated with its decreased protein expression by Western blotting (Figure 6C), and tunicamycin treatment of T cells from HCs showed a dose-dependent decrease in expression of both the total and fully glycosylated CD28 as well as an increase in the presumptive unglycosylated form (Figure 6D). Reduced glycosylation was verified by Western blotting for CD28, CD70, HLA-DRB1, TCRβ, CERS2, and SLC4A7 proteins, for which we saw a reduction in fully or partly glycosylated species (Figure 6B, bands 1 or 2; and Figure 6C, band 1) to underglycosylated or nonglycosylated species in the XMEN samples compared with the HC samples (Figure 6B, band 0 or 1). The high-molecular-weight species of CD70 and TCRβ are likely due to modification of the oligosaccharide core in the Golgi (39). We also assessed the surface protein expression and glycosylation status of ICAM-3 by flow cytometry and Western blotting, respectively, and confirmed that this protein is representative of overglycosylated proteins in XMEN disease (Supplemental Figure 12, K and L). Overall, we found that the affected 73 proteins fall into at least 6 categories: neural function, glycosylation, transport, adhesion, immunity, and lipid metabolism, with 18 proteins being uncategorized (Figure 6E). A large number of these proteins are associated with disease states affecting different organ systems, especially the hemopoietic system, when they are genetically deficient (Supplemental Table 8). Thus, although most proteins in XMEN cells appeared to be represented at levels equivalent to those in normal cells, a small, select group, affecting a diverse set of cellular processes, showed abnormal glycosylation in MAGT1-deficient cells. Certain of these, though not necessarily all, may contribute for the broader phenotype we observed, depending on the specific functional effect of the glycosylation defect on the role of the individual protein in its cellular pathway.

Because of the clear glycosylation defects in patients with XMEN, we investigated both the carbohydrate-deficient transferrin (CDT) test and the apolipoprotein CIII (Apo-CIII) isoforms as clinical adjuvants for the screening of XMEN disease (20). Apo-CIII is a single core 1 mucin type O-glycosylated protein that carries a single O-glycan at Thr-94 and is not N-glycosylated (40). All XMEN patients tested (n = 10) had a mild but distinctly abnormal glycosylation pattern on MS resembling a CDG type I, but displayed a unique combined defect in both CDT and Apo-CIII glycosylation. Most of the transferrin molecules from XMEN patients’ cells had fully glycosylated asparagine sites (Figure 6F, pattern 3), but some were defective for the initial transfer of the oligosaccharide precursor from the dolichol carrier leaving unoccupied asparagine glycosylation sites (Figure 6F, pattern 1, and Supplemental Table 9). Transferrin from XMEN patients’ cells also exhibited a mild defect in final processing of oligosaccharides with sialic acid (Figure 6F, pattern 2). The Apo-CIII O-linked glycosylation (OLG) that we observed for some patients could be a secondary effect of defective NLG of enzymes/proteins important for OLG (Supplemental Table 9). Thus, these tests reveal the nature and extent of the glycosylation defect and provide useful additional clinical diagnostic tools for XMEN disease.

Affected N-glycosylation sites are close to TM regions. To investigate whether the N-glycosylation sites affected in XMEN disease are STT3A or STT3B dependent, we performed a prediction analysis of our glycoproteomic site occupancy data set and found that only 36% and 17% of the differentially glycosylated peptides mapped to STT3B- and STT3A-predicted motifs, respectively (Supplemental data file 1). Interestingly, we found that the majority (57%) of the affected sequons were within 60 amino acids of a TM region, and these peptides accounted for most (83%) of the STT3A-dependent peptides (Figure 7A and Supplemental data file 1). We also observed that most glycosylation sequons that mapped to a described protein region were hypoglycosylated (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Motifs of glycopeptides affected in XMEN disease. (A) Venn diagram shows the number of differentially glycosylated peptides in XMEN that mapped to regions on a protein that were within the last 55 amino acids of the C-terminus (C-Term), in short loops between 2 TM regions (Loop), in cysteine-rich regions of cysteine-rich proteins (Cys-Rich), in the N-terminus domain of multi-TM proteins (N-Term), and/or within 60 amino acids of TM regions. (B) Bar plot shows the counts of hypoglycosylated (blue) and hyperglycosylated (red) peptides in XMEN that mapped to the above regions.

Defective glycosylation can be corrected by RNA replacement. Finally, we explored the hypothesis that restoring MAGT1 gene expression might reverse the glycosylation defects in XMEN. We transfected synthetic mRNAs encoding MAGT1 or a GFP control into XMEN patients’ PBMCs ex vivo using the Maxcyte transfection device. This procedure achieved greater than 90% transfection efficiency with high cell viability. Forty-eight to seventy-two hours after transfection, the cells were analyzed by flow cytometry, which showed that surface expression of key glycoproteins including NKG2D and CD70 was restored (Figure 8A). We further examined the specific glycosylated protein forms using Western blotting and found that the fully glycosylated forms of NKG2D, CD70, CERS2, SLC4A7, and TCRβ proteins were mostly or completely rescued by mRNA transfection–mediated expression of MAGT1 (Figure 8B).