Semaphorin 3F signaling actively retains neutrophils at sites of inflammation

Inflammatory human neutrophils express SEMA3F and its coreceptor NRP2. We have previously established that the Sema3f transcript is highly upregulated in recruited PHD3-deficient neutrophils (9). This result suggests that neutrophil Sema3f expression is increased in the inflammatory niche and may have a role in inflammation. We first explored SEMA3F expression in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a disease characterized by neutrophilic inflammation. In tissue sections of surgically resected COPD lung, we identified staining for SEMA3F, and the coreceptor neuropilin 2 (NRP2) (Figure 1A), with NRP2 localized to the recruited CD66b+ myeloid cell populations (Figure 1B). Ex vivo, human peripheral blood neutrophils increased SEMA3F protein expression in response to stimulation with the proinflammatory mediator LPS at 4 hours but not at 12 hours (Figure 1, C and D and Supplemental Figure 1A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130834DS1). Equivalent levels of secreted SEMA3F were found between these treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 1B). In parallel, we assayed surface expression of SEMA3F receptors NRP1 and NRP2. Neutrophils, in contrast to circulating monocytes, preferentially expressed NRP2 rather than NRP1 (Figure 1, E and F). Ex vivo, total NRP2 protein expression was not inducible above untreated levels at 4 and 12 hours (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 1C). Naive and LPS monocytes, in contrast, failed to demonstrate expression of either SEMA3F or NRP2 (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Inflammatory human neutrophils express SEMA3F and its coreceptor NRP2. (A and B) Lung sections taken at time of tumor resection from nontumor regions of patients with moderate severity COPD were stained for SEMA3F or NRP 2 (A), or a combination of CD66b (green), NRP2 (red), and DAPI (blue) (B). Images taken at ×40 magnification. Scale bars: 100 μm in A, 20 μm in B. Human blood neutrophil SEMA3F protein expression following 4 hours culture ex vivo was assessed by Western blot (C), and fold change to unstimulated control was determined by densitometry normalized to P38 (D). The percentage of blood monocytes (CD66b–, CD14/49D+) and neutrophils (CD66b+) expressing NRP1 and NRP2 was determined in freshly isolated cells (E) and following ex vivo culture for 4 hours by flow cytometry in control and stimulated conditions (F). Data are mean ± SEM, with individual data points (n = 3–5) from independent experiments. Human blood neutrophil NRP2 protein expression following 4 hours culture ex vivo was assessed by Western blot (G) and fold change to unstimulated control was determined by densitometry normalized to P38 (H). Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc tests (D and H) and 2-way ANOVA and Sidak’s post hoc tests (E and F) were performed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Loss of sema3f accelerates inflammation resolution. To understand the consequences of SEMA3F expression for tissue inflammation, we turned to a zebrafish model of inflammation resolution, in which transgenically labeled neutrophils can be followed in transparent larvae during the recruitment and resolution phases of inflammation following tissue injury (18). Consistent with the idea that Sema3f impacts neutrophil function in this model, analysis of the single-cell RNAseq resource from zebrafish hematopoietic cells reveals that neutrophils express the nrp2 coreceptor (http://www.sanger.ac.uk/science/tools/basicz). We therefore tested the effects of genetic ablation of sema3f by morpholino-modified (MO-modified) antisense oligonucleotide knockdown of both zebrafish homologs of human SEMA3F (sema3fa and sema3fb) (refs. 18, 19 and Supplemental Figure 2A). While knockdown of sema3fa or sema3fb alone or in combination using both translation- and splice-blocking MOs had no effect on neutrophil recruitment (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2B), disruption of either sema3fa or sema3fb resulted in dramatically accelerated inflammation resolution. Either sema3fa MO or sema3fb MO injection alone resulted in fewer neutrophils being retained at the injury site 24 hours after injury (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Furthermore, an additive effect of sema3fa and sema3fb knockdown was observed (Figure 2, C and D). Importantly, knockdown of sema3fa or sema3fb had no effect on levels of neutrophil apoptosis during inflammation resolution in zebrafish or on whole-body neutrophil counts (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Knockdown of semaphorin 3F by MO injection or by TALEN-induced mutation accelerates resolution of neutrophilic inflammation in zebrafish. (A–D) sema3fa and/or sema3fb MO (1 nL of 0.5 mM) was injected into 1-cell-stage zebrafish mpx:GFP embryos, with 1 nL of 0.5 mM control MO used as a negative control. Tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf, and neutrophils were counted at 6 hpi and 24 hpi. (A) Neutrophil counts at the 6 hpi time point with (B) overlaid fluorescence and bright-field photomicrographs (recruitment). (C) Neutrophil counts at the 24 hpi time point with (D) overlaid fluorescence and bright-field photomicrographs (resolution). Scale bars: 60 μm (B and D). Data are mean ± SEM, with individual data points (n = 30) from 3 independent experiments. (E–G) sema3fa- or sema3fb-mutated F1 fish were incrossed and compared with mpx:GFP fish. Tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf, and (E) neutrophils were counted at 6 hpi. Data are mean ± SEM, with individual data points (n = 30) from 4 independent experiments. (F) Whole-body total neutrophil numbers were counted at 3 dpf. Data are mean ± SEM, with individual data points (n = 60) from 4 independent experiments. (G) Tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf and neutrophils were counted at 24 hpi. Data are mean ± SEM, with individual data points (n = 5–60) from 4 independent experiments. (H) sema3fa and or sema3fb MOs (1 nL of 0.5 mM) were injected into 1-cell-stage zebrafish mpx:kaede embryos, and tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf. Neutrophils at 6 hpi were recruited to the wound and photoconverted, and red fluorescence neutrophils were tracked for 3.5 hours. Data are from 3 independent experiments (n = 9). Statistical analysis was by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. ***P < 0.001.

To further confirm our knockdown experiments, we generated mutant zebrafish on an mpx:GFP background, in which stop codons were introduced into the sema3fa and sema3fb genes using genome editing with transcription activator–like effector nucleases (TALENs) (Supplemental Figure 4). Following tail fin injury, fluorescent neutrophil numbers at the inflammatory site were counted at 6 and 24 hours in progeny from an incross of heterozygotes of either sema3fa or sema3fb. Fish were subsequently genotyped and the data grouped by genotype. Neutrophil recruitment was independent of sema3fa or sema3fb genotype (Figure 2E), confirming our observations with MO knockdown. There were no significant changes in whole-body neutrophil counts in either mutant (Figure 2F). Inflammation resolution was, however, greatly accelerated in homozygous mutants of sema3fa or sema3fb (Figure 2G), recapitulating the morphant phenotype. Thus, SEMA3F is necessary for normal neutrophil retention at inflammatory sites in zebrafish. To better understand the dynamics of neutrophil egress from the injured site, we quantified the ability of neutrophils to reverse migrate following tail injury using the neutrophil-specific, photoconvertible Kaede reporter transgenic larvae (20). Photoconversion of neutrophils recruited to the wound area from green to red enabled the course and location of recruited neutrophils to be mapped over time. Injection of transgenic Kaede larvae with sema3fa or sema3fb MOs resulted in increased neutrophil reverse migration during inflammation resolution, with an additive effect seen when sema3fa and sema3fb MOs were injected together (Figure 2H).

Neutrophil-specific loss of Sema3f results in more rapid neutrophil recruitment to and clearance from the lungs, with retained antimicrobial capacity. To further explore the consequence of neutrophil expression of SEMA3F for inflammation resolution in a mammalian system, we turned to a well-established murine model of LPS-induced acute lung injury. In response to LPS challenge, SEMA3F is released into the airways (Supplemental Figure 5A), with airspace neutrophils expressing Sema3f transcript and SEMA3F protein over an extended time course (Figure 3, A and C, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Neutrophils also expressed the obligate coreceptor Nrp2 at both mRNA and protein levels (Figure 3, B and D), with 10% of airspace neutrophils demonstrating surface expression of NRP2 24 hours after LPS administration, in contrast to the alveolar macrophage population (Supplemental Figure 5C). NRP1 was not expressed (Figure 3D), replicating the preferential expression of NRP2 observed in human neutrophils (Figure 1, B, E, and F). Given the expression of SEMA3F by inflammatory neutrophils and the proresolution consequence of nonselective SEMA3F loss, we questioned whether neutrophil-specific downregulation of Sema3f was the key determinant for neutrophil egress from the lung. We therefore crossed Mrp8 Cre with Sema3ffl/fl lines to generate a transgenic mouse with Mrp8-driven neutrophil-specific knockdown of Sema3f (Sema3ffl/flMrp8Cre+/–) (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). Following LPS challenge, Sema3ffl/flMrp8Cre+/– (KO) mice exhibited both a greater influx and more rapid rate of clearance of these cells (Figure 3E) than Sema3ffl/flMrp8Cre–/– WT littermate controls in keeping with more rapid transit of neutrophils through the lung compartment and loss from the airspace when they lack Sema3f. The resolution of neutrophilic inflammation occurred 9.1 hours earlier in the KO mice compared with WT mice, where resolution is defined as the time taken to reach a 50% reduction in the neutrophil number from peak counts. This was matched with a significant reduction in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) IgM levels between 24 and 48 hours in the Sema3f-deficient mice (Figure 3F). Importantly, at all time points shown, there was no observed difference in the percentage of neutrophils undergoing apoptosis between the genotypes (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Neutrophil-specific loss of Sema3f results in more rapid neutrophil recruitment to and clearance from the lungs in a murine acute lung injury model. (A and B) Fold change in Sema3f and Nrp2 gene expression following acute lung injury with LPS. Mice were sacrificed at 6, 24, and 48 hours after instillation. BAL neutrophils were collected and cDNA was extracted. TaqMan analysis of cDNA was performed with data normalized to murine Actb gene expression. Data are mean ± SEM of fold change compared with peripheral blood neutrophils (T0 PB) from 2 individual experiments (n = 4–6). An acute lung injury was induced by intratracheal LPS instillation, mice were sacrificed at 24 hours, and lung sections were stained for expression of the Ly6G neutrophil marker and SEMA3F (C), NRP1, and NRP2 (D). Scale bars: 50 μm. (E and F) Sema3ffl/flMrp8Cre–/– (WT) and Sema3ffl/flMrp8Cre+/– (KO) mice were challenged with LPS, sacrificed at 2, 6, 24, and 48 hours, and BAL fluid was obtained. Cell counts were performed by hemocytometer and the differential cell count was established by cytospins. Time to 50% reduction in peak neutrophil number was calculated individually for each genotype (T 50 ) (E). BAL fluid IgM content was measured by ELISA. Data are shown as log-transformed fold change from WT (F). Apoptosis was assessed by morphology, with data as mean ± SEM (G) from 3 individual experiments (n = 6–12). Statistical analysis was by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test (A and B) and 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc test (E–G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To define how neutrophil-specific loss of Sema3f regulated airway neutrophil counts in the face of preserved apoptosis rates, we examined peripheral blood (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6F) and whole lung neutrophil counts following lung digest (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6G). We observed equivalent circulating and tissue neutrophil counts among genotypes up to 6 hours after LPS challenge and therefore tested whether differences in airway neutrophil counts observed reflected differential neutrophil transit among intravascular, perivascular, and alveolar compartments. Using 3D reconstruction of fixed lung slices we compared neutrophil localization in lungs harvested from WT and KO mice (Figure 4C). In keeping with more rapid transit through the lung tissue, a greater proportion of neutrophils were identified in the alveolar compartment of mice deficient in neutrophil Sema3f at 6 hours (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6H), with equivalent numbers in the blood (Figure 4A) and lung tissue (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6I), and clearance by 48 hours (Supplemental Figure 6H).

Figure 4 Neutrophil-driven deletion of Sema3f favors a selective allocation of neutrophils in the alveolar space while retaining antimicrobial capacity. (A and B) Sema3ffl/flMrp8Cre–/– (WT) and Sema3ffl/flMrp8Cre+/– (KO) mice were challenged with nebulized LPS and sacrificed at 0, 2, and 6 hours following LPS challenge. Blood and lung tissues were harvested with lung digest for Ly6G staining (neutrophil number). In a parallel series of experiments, lungs were instilled with agarose gel at 6 hours, then fixed and stained with the endothelial marker CD31 (green) and the neutrophil marker S100A9 (red). Lungs were imaged by confocal microscopy (Zeiss LSM 880 with Airyscan) with 3D reconstruction and neutrophil position relative to the blood vessels assigned, using Imaris software version 9.1 (neutrophil, white arrows) (C). Percentage of total neutrophils per 106 μm3 lung tissue is shown, with a minimum of 190 neutrophils quantified per mouse (D). Data are mean ± SEM from 3 individual experiments (n = 3–5). (E and F) WT and KO mice were challenged with intratracheal instillation of S. pneumoniae, and lung bacterial counts (E) and BAL and lung neutrophil counts (F) were undertaken 14 hours after challenge. Data are mean ± SEM from 2 individual experiments (n = 6–10). Statistical analysis was by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc test (A, B, and D) and Mann-Whitney (E) and 1-tailed unpaired t test (F). *P < 0.05.

To delineate whether the inflammatory response of Sema3ffl/flMrp8Cre+/– was sufficient to control a fulminant infection, mice were challenged with intratracheal high-dose serotype 2 Streptococcus pneumoniae. Mice lacking Sema3f in the neutrophil compartment were able to mount an effective antimicrobial response with equivalent temperature and sickness scores (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) and lung CFU counts (Figure 4E). In keeping with the LPS response, neutrophils transited more rapidly from the circulation (Supplemental Figure 7C) through the lung into the airspace compartment in the absence of Sema3f (Figure 4F).

Upregulated sema3f expression causes aberrant neutrophil retention in tissue. Having shown that genetic ablation of Sema3f in vivo leads to premature neutrophil release from inflammatory sites, we sought evidence that SEMA3F is sufficient to restrain neutrophils’ migratory behavior during inflammation. Zebrafish sema3fa and sema3fb were cloned from cDNA and capped mRNA for each was transcribed in vitro then microinjected into fertilized eggs. Overexpression of sema3fa or sema3fb was confirmed by in situ hybridization (Supplemental Figure 8). Overexpression of either sema3fa or sema3fb resulted in a significant reduction in neutrophil recruitment to the injury site compared with larvae in which mCherry control mRNA was injected or to uninjected controls (Figure 5, A and B). When followed over time, neutrophils in larvae injected with mRNA for either sema3fa or sema3fb showed delayed clearance of neutrophils from the injury site when compared with uninjected and mCherry injected controls (Figure 5, C and D). The magnitude of the response was equivalent for both sema3fa and sema3fb with no additive effect observed, suggesting that either sema3fa or sema3fb could act to retain neutrophils at the inflammatory site. No effects on levels of neutrophil apoptosis during inflammation resolution or whole-body neutrophil numbers were observed (Supplemental Figure 9). In keeping with the importance of SEMA3F signaling in retaining neutrophils at inflammatory sites, injection of either sema3fa or sema3fb RNA led to a reduced number of photoconverted neutrophils moving away from the site of tail transection (Figure 5E). This was paralleled with a reduction in speed of migration (Figure 5F) but equivalent path straightness (meandering index) (Figure 5G) when tracking neutrophil movement over 1 hour during the recruitment phase of inflammation. Using a reporter zebrafish line that indicates intracellular PI3kinase activity by recruitment of a GFP-AKT pleckstrin homology (PH) domain fusion protein to phosphoinositide products on the neutrophil cell membrane, we observed that SEMA3F overexpression did not affect the ability of the neutrophils to generate a leading edge, as judged by activation of PI3K at the plasma membrane (Figure 5H and ref. 3).

Figure 5 Overexpression of sema3f in a zebrafish model of inflammation delays neutrophil recruitment and resolution of the inflammatory response. (A–D) sema3fa or sema3fb RNA (50 ng/μL) was injected into 1-cell-stage zebrafish mpx:GFP embryos, with 50 ng/μL mCherry RNA used as a negative control. Tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf, and neutrophils counted at 6 and 24 hpi. (A) Neutrophil counts at the 6 hpi time point with (B) overlaid fluorescence and bright-field photomicrographs (recruitment). (C) Neutrophil counts at the 24 hpi time point with (D) overlaid fluorescence and bright-field photomicrographs (resolution). Scale bars: 60 μm (B and D). Data are mean ± SEM with individual data points from 3 independent experiments (n = 30). (E) sema3fa and/or sema3fb RNA (50 ng/μL) were injected into 1-cell-stage zebrafish mpx:kaede embryos, and tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf. Neutrophils recruited to the wound at 6 hpi were photoconverted, and red fluorescent neutrophils were tracked for 3.5 hours. Data are mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (n = 9). (F and G) sema3fa or sema3fb RNA (50 ng/μL) was injected into 1-cell-stage zebrafish mpx:GFP embryos, with 50 ng/μL mCherry RNA used for control. Tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf. Neutrophil movement was tracked over 1 hour by time-lapse microscopy during the recruitment phase of inflammation (1–2 hpi) and speed of neutrophil migration (F) and meandering index (displacement/path length) (G) were determined. Data are mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (each point represents a single neutrophil) (n = 15). (H) sema3fa or sema3fb RNA (50 ng/μL) was injected into 1-cell-stage Tg(lyz:PHAkt-EGFP) embryos with noninjected controls, tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf, and polarity indices were calculated for neutrophils recruited to the tail region. Data are mean ± SEM from a single experiment (n = 8). Statistical analysis was by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test. ***P < 0.001.

Exogenous SEMA3F retains recruited neutrophils at the injury site in a murine model of acute lung injury. To investigate the effects of exogenous SEMA3F on inflammation resolution in the murine model of acute lung injury, 24 hours after LPS challenge, SEMA3F (1 μM) was instilled into the trachea of mice and total cell and neutrophil differential counts were performed at 48 and 72 hours (Figure 6A). More neutrophils were recovered from the 48-hour BAL samples of mice receiving exogenous SEMA3F than from PBS control (Figure 6A). Again, this occurred despite equivalent apoptosis counts between SEMA3F-treated and SEMA3F-naive mice. Quantifying the localization of neutrophils in fixed lung slices as before, this increase in BAL neutrophil counts was paralleled by a decrease in the vascular space and an increase in neutrophils within the alveolar compartment, the compartment in which neutrophil exposure to exogenous SEMA3F occurred (Figure 6B). Given the observed difference in speed of neutrophil movement in the tail of zebrafish larvae, we tested whether exogenous SEMA3F could also act to alter the speed of neutrophil movement in the lung. Imaging live lung slices from Ly6G-driven fluorescent reporter mice (21, 22) in which murine neutrophils express the reporter tdTomato, we quantified mean neutrophil speed (Figure 6C), maximum speed (Figure 6D), and track straightness (track straightness was determined by dividing the distance between first and last position by the length of the tracks) (Figure 6E). Live lung slice cultures harvested from naive mice were subject to in vitro stimulation with SEMA3F or vehicle control at 30 minutes and neutrophil behavior was recorded for 60 minutes. Baseline neutrophil behavior during the first 30 minutes was similar between paired slices (Supplemental Figure 10). SEMA3F significantly reduced both mean and maximum neutrophil speed (Figure 6, C and D) while neutrophil track straightness remained unchanged (Figure 6E). Thus, neutrophils move more slowly when exposed to SEMA3F and as a consequence are retained at sites of inflammation.

Figure 6 Exogenous SEMA3F retains recruited neutrophils at the injury site in a murine model of acute lung injury. (A and B) Intratracheal (IT) recombinant SEMA3F (1 μM) was administered to C57BL/6 mice 24 hours after nebulized LPS challenge or PBS. Mice were then sacrificed at 48 and 72 hours and BAL was performed with differential apoptosis cell/neutrophil counts (A), or lungs were retained for fixed lung slice imaging (B). Lungs harvested for lung imaging were instilled with agarose gel, and fixed and stained with the endothelial marker CD31 (green) and the neutrophil marker S100A9 (red). Lungs were imaged by confocal microscopy (Zeiss LSM 880 with Airyscan) with 3D reconstruction and neutrophil position relative to the blood vessels was assigned using Imaris software version 9.1, with at least 80 neutrophils quantified per mouse. Data are mean ± SEM with individual data points from 4 independent experiments (n = 12). (C–E) Naive Catchup (IVM-RED;Lifeact-GFP) mice were sacrificed and lungs were instilled with agarose gel, precision sliced, and imaged by confocal microscopy for 90 minutes with addition of SEMA3F or PBS vehicle control at 30 minutes. Following treatment, neutrophil mean speed (C), maximum speed (D), and track straightness (directionality) (E) were measured and analyzed for 60 minutes using Imaris software version 9.1. Data are from 3 independent experiments (n = 3). Statistical analysis was by 2-way ANOVA and Sidak’s post hoc test (A and B) or paired t test (C–E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Human neutrophil treatment with exogenous SEMA3F blocks chemotaxis while preserving phagocytosis and respiratory burst activity. To more broadly assess the ability of SEMA3F to regulate key human neutrophil functions, human peripheral blood neutrophils were cultured ex vivo in the presence of recombinant SEMA3F. Using a Transwell assay, we demonstrated that although SEMA3F is not a chemoattractant itself, incubation with SEMA3F inhibits ex vivo human neutrophils migrating toward the chemoattractant formyl-methionyl-leucyl phenylalanine (fMLF) (Figure 7A). To further investigate the effect of SEMA3F on neutrophil migration, we used a microfluidic chip assay providing bidirectional real-time data with a stable LTB4 chemoattractant gradient (23). SEMA3F preincubation resulted in a significant dose-dependent reduction in recruitment (Figure 7B). Moreover, after reaching the inflection point (where maximal recruitment is achieved) the highest dose of SEMA3F, 1000 nM, was able to retain neutrophils within the chamber. In this setting, SEMA3F treatment of human peripheral blood neutrophils ex vivo did not alter neutrophil surface expression of key adhesion receptors CD11b or L selectin (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Phagocytosis is also an important cytoskeletal neutrophil function that, like migration, is regulated by cell shape and actin dynamics. SEMA3F treatment did not inhibit phagocytosis of either bacteria (E. coli) or yeast (Zymosan) by neutrophils (Figure 7, C and D). Surprisingly, SEMA3F augments the capacity of neutrophils to mount a respiratory burst response to fMLF (Figure 7E) while preserving neutrophil degranulation determined by measure of extracellular elastase activity in neutrophil supernatants (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 Neutrophil treatment with exogenous SEMA3F blocks chemotactic responses while preserving phagocytic capacity and respiratory burst functions. (A–F) Isolated peripheral blood neutrophils from healthy volunteers were incubated with recombinant SEMA3F (0–100 nM), and functional assays were performed. (A and B) Chemotactic behavior of neutrophils to fMLF (0–100 nM) and LTB4 were measured by Boyden chamber, CC chemokinesis control (A), and microfluidic chip assay (B). (C) Neutrophils were incubated with Alex 488 E. coli and phagocytic uptake was determined by flow cytometry, with adhesion excluded by 4°C control. (D) Phagocytic indices were calculated by cytospin following neutrophil culture with opsonized Zymosan particles for 30 minutes. (E) ROS generation was determined following a 1 hour preincubation with SEMA3F and treatment with fMLF for 30 minutes. (F) Neutrophil release of elastase was measured by fluorimetric assay following pretreatment with 1 hour of SEMA3F, 30 minutes of GM-CSF (10 ng/mL), and 10 minutes of fMLF (100 nM). All data are mean ± SEM with individual data points from independent experiments (n = 3–6). Statistical analysis was by 1-way ANOVA and Sidak’s post hoc test (A, B, E, and F) or paired t test (C–E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

SEMA3F promotes neutrophil rounding and F-actin disassembly. To investigate the mechanism by which SEMA3F slows neutrophil migration in vivo, we returned to the zebrafish model system. We focused on the potential of SEMA3F to mediate its effect by alterations in F-actin polymerization in light of the observations that during axonal growth cone collapse, the class 3 semaphorin SEMA3A induces F-actin reorganization, and the reports that F-actin polarization is important for neutrophil motility (24–28). Using a transgenic zebrafish line in which F-actin fluoresces red (4, 29) we observed that sema3fa and sema3fb RNA overexpression resulted in a reduction in overall F-actin levels (Figure 8, A and B) and an increase in neutrophil rounding (Figure 8, B and C). High content wide-field imaging revealed an increase in neutrophil rounding in human peripheral blood neutrophils when treated in vitro with SEMA3F and was recapitulated using Airyscan confocal imaging shown in the representative images (Figure 8, D and E). This neutrophil rounding was associated with a reduction in end steady state F-actin levels following stimulation of neutrophils with fMLF (Figure 8, F and G). To address whether changes in F-actin levels were consequent, in part, upon changes in actin turnover, we quantified F-actin localization following neutrophil treatment with SEMA3F. In keeping with defective turnover, SEMA3F induced aberrant distribution of F-actin filaments (Figure 8H and Supplemental Figure 11C). To further test the hypothesis that in neutrophils SEMA3F promotes F-actin disassembly, neutrophil rounding, and retention within the airways, we studied fixed lung slices harvested from WT mice challenged with nebulized LPS and treated with SEMA3F or control PBS ex vivo. SEMA3F treatment increased both the percentage of neutrophils that are highly round and the mean sphericity of neutrophil populations within the lung tissue (Figure 8, I and J). To assess alterations in F-actin polymerization, we quantified the ratio of F/G actin within each airway neutrophil. In keeping with loss of F-actin content, mice exposed to SEMA3F had significantly lower F/G actin ratios per neutrophil than SEMA3F-naive controls (Figure 8K). There is a dynamic balance between neutrophil migration between and retention within the different compartments of the lung, and consequence for effective immunity and inflammation resolution (Figure 9).

Figure 8 SEMA3F promotes neutrophil rounding and F-actin disassembly. (A–C) sema3fa or sema3fb RNA (50 ng/μL) was injected into 1-cell-stage Tg(mpx:LifeActRuby) embryos, tail fin transection was performed at 2 dpf, and neutrophil fluorescence intensities were calculated (A). Representative images (B). White arrows indicate the direction to the wound edge. Roundness scores were calculated for neutrophils recruited to the injury (C). Data are mean ± SEM from an single experiment (n = 9). (D–G) Human blood neutrophils were pretreated with PBS or 100 nM SEMA3F before stimulating with PBS or 100 nM fMLF. Following DAPI/cell mask/phalloidin staining, neutrophil rounding was quantified by high-content widefield microscopy (1 = perfect sphere), with more than 1000 cells measured per condition (D). Pixel intensity for phalloidin was obtained using confocal microscopy (×100 objective), scale bars: 5 μm (E). F-actin cell content was quantified with more than 1000 cells measured per condition (F and G) and distribution was used to calculate a polarity index (H). Data are mean ± SEM from 4 independent experiments (n = 4–22). (I–K) Intratracheal SEMA3F (1 μM) was administered to C57BL/6 mice 24 hours after nebulized LPS or PBS, and lung tissue (I and J) or BAL fluid (K) was collected at 48 hours. Lungs were instilled with agarose gel, fixed and stained with the endothelial CD31 and the neutrophil marker S100A9, and imaged by confocal microscopy. The percentage of neutrophils of each sphericity (I) and the mean sphericity of neutrophils (J) was defined. F/G actin ratios per cell were calculated from fluorescence intensities following staining with phalloidin (F-actin) and DNAse 1 (G-actin), with a latrunculin B (LTNB) negative control (K). Data are mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments (n = 9) (I–K). Statistical analysis was by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post hoc test (A–D and H), with Sidak-Holm multiple comparison posttest (K) and paired t test (G) performed for time points 15 to 30 minutes during the steady state of F-actin turnover, and unpaired t test (I–J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.