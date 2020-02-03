Ivermectin inhibits HSP27 and potentiates efficacy of oncogene targeting in tumor models

Crystallization and x-ray diffraction analyses

Purified wild-type HSP27 protein in 20 mM Tris at pH 8.4 was concentrated to 20 mg/mL for crystallization trials. The sitting drop vapor diffusion method was used, with drops containing 1 μL of protein solution, 0.7 μL of 0.5 M ammonium phosphate monobasic, and 0.3 μL of 40% vol/vol tert-butanol. The well solution consisted of 130 μL of 0.5 M ammonium phosphate monobasic. Crystal growth was very slow, with only 2 small crystals (~0.002 mm/side) observed over a 6-month incubation period. These were the only crystals obtained, despite extensive attempts to crystallize this protein under these conditions or in alternative wide-ranging screening conditions. The crystals obtained were prepared for x-ray diffraction analyses by transfer to well solution, supplemented with 30% glycerol, and then flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Crystallographic data were collected on beamline 7-1 on an ADSC Q315R CCD detector, with an x-ray wavelength of 1.0971 Å, at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource. Data frames were collected using 0.5° oscillations over a 180° range at 100 Kelvin. Observed spot intensity profiles had minimal backgrounds and were well defined. Data processing was carried out with MOSFLM (44) and scaled using Scala from the CCP4 Programme Suite (45). The best crystal diffracted to 3.58 Å resolution. A molecular replacement solution was achieved using an electron microscopy model of eye lens αB-crystallin (PDB ID: 2YGD; RCSB Protein Data Bank, rcsb.org) (18), modified by CHAINSAW (45) and using the resultant polyalanine starting model in PHASER (46). Refinement was achieved by repeated alternating cycles of automated refinement in REFMAC5.8 (45) and manual building in COOT (47). REFMAC parameters used in refinement included local noncrystallographic symmetry restraints, map sharpening, and jelly-body refinement. We included an intensity-mode twin refinement in REFMAC5.8 refinement runs given that the crystal displayed 8 twin domains, including a major hkl twin domain with a fraction of 0.317. The final model was validated using the program PROCHECK (45). Related data collection and refinement statistics are given in Supplemental Table 3, and coordinates have been deposited in the Protein Data Bank (PDB ID: 6DV5; RCSB Protein Data Bank)

Molecular modeling for HSP27 oligomer

Molecular Operating Environment software (MOE2010) (48) was used to complete missing loops and determine the missing side chain orientations in the x-ray structure of HSP27 oligomer. MOE was also used to identify the serine phosphorylation sites on the HSP27 24-meric model. The binding mode of IVM within the phosphorylation site was identified by docking with GLIDE (49). All molecular dynamic (MD) simulations were carried out using the GPU implementation of pmemd (50) in the AMBER15 (51) package and were executed on Helios GPU cluster administered by Compute Canada. Detailed MD simulation protocols are provided below.

MD simulation of HSP27 24-mer and IVM-bound HSP27 24-mer complex

In order to validate the structural integrity of the predicted IVM interaction, we conducted all-atom explicit solvent MD simulation of HSP27 24-mer with 12 IVM.

Structure preparation for molecular docking and MD simulation. The full HSP27 24-mer structure (Figure 1E) was constructed from the resolved x-ray structure with a homology modeling approach using the MOE suite of programs (52), and IVM was docked to the identified binding site between the NTDs using the GLIDE module in the Schrödinger suite of programs (53, 54).

MD simulation protocol. All MD simulations were carried out using the GPU implementation of pmemd (50) in AMBER15 (51). ff14SB (55) was used for the HSP27 oligomer, and GAFF (56) with partial charges generated by RESP (57) was used for IVM. The solute (HSP27 oligomer or HSP27 oligomer–IVM complex) was solvated with TIP3P water molecules (58, 59) within the cubic box, ensuring a solvent shell of at least 15 Å around the solute. The system was neutralized with sodium ions.

As described in the main text, the docking-predicted binding pose of IVM interacts with the NTDs of HSP27 dimers in the phosphorylation pocket (Figure 1H), where 2 of the 3 phosphorylatable serines, S78 and S82, are located.

Three independent MD simulation runs were performed for 300 nanoseconds each at ambient conditions and showed that the IVM stayed well in the predicted phosphorylation pocket on the HSP27 24-mer.

The average root mean square deviation (RMSD) of protein backbone over 3 runs (bold lines) and the deviation of each RMSD from their average (vertical bars) were calculated as shown in Supplemental Figure 1F.

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) assays were performed in Corning 384-well black flat-bottom plates. Twenty microliters of buffer (10 mM Tris, pH 8.4), 5 μL inhibitor (200 μM), 10 μL Rhodamine Red–HSP27 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) (45 nM), 10 μL QSY21-HSP27 (0.675 μL) was successively added to wells. Samples were incubated for 20 minutes at 37°C before fluorescence measurements using TECAN INFINITE M200PRO, with an excitation wavelength of 515 nm and an emission wavelength of 590 nm.

Fluorescence polarization

After FRET measurements, 10 μL of WT-HSP27 (2.475 μM), 10 μL of insulin-FITC (1.56 μM), and 10 μM TCEP (75 mM) were added to appropriate wells with a 2-minute equilibration period between each addition. The plate was then incubated at 42°C for 20 minutes, and fluorescence polarization (FP) measurements were taken (TECAN INFINITE F500, excitation wavelength 485 nM and emission wavelength 535 nM).

Aggregation assay

HSF1–/– MEF cells were lysed using 25 mM Tris (pH 7.4), 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% NP-40 lysis buffer. BSA 100 g/L and 1 M DTT were prepared in advance and thawed at room temperature. In each sample well of a Corning 96-well plate, 20 μL of BSA, 100 μL of cell lysates at 1 mg/mL, and 1 μL of DMSO or IVM with or without 1 μL of 1 mg/mL WT-HSP27 (HSP70 or HSP90) were successively added, and PBS was used to complete the total volume of 320 μL. After 5 minutes of incubation at room temperature, the plate was subjected to a 3-hour kinetic cycle with reading every 5 minutes at 340 nM at 42°C.

Oligomerization assay

A 12-step glycerol gradient ranging from 3.33% to 40% was constructed with 3.33% stepwise increments with total volume of 9 mL. Cell lysates were prepared in 25 mM HEPES (pH 7.4), 1 mM EDTA, 3.33% glycerol, 0.1 mM PMSF, 1 mM DTT and sonicated for 10 seconds. An equal amount of proteins, measured by bicinchoninic acid assay analysis, were loaded on a glycerol gradient and subjected to ultracentrifugation for 18 hours at 36,000 rpm (160,000 g) using a SW41Ti swing bucket rotor. Three-hundred-microliter fractions were collected into 96-well plates using a minipump and stored at –30°C for Western blot analysis.

Trypsin degradation assay

HSP27 and DTT were dispersed into 37°C PBS at a final concentration of 1 μM HSP27 and 20 mM DTT and allowed to equilibrate in the presence or absence of 5× (wt/wt) excess IVM for 5 minutes before addition of trypsin to a final concentration of 0.126 μM. Trypsinolysis reaction was stopped at different time points by taking 100-μL aliquots and mixing it with 2 μL of 10 M hydrochloric acid. Samples were then flash-frozen and stored at –80°C until Western blotting analysis.

Actin pyrene assay

HSP27 was incubated at 42°C with or without IVM. Unlabeled actin was then added to HSP27 with or without IVM and incubated for 3 minutes at 42°C. HSP27 solutions with or without IVM were added separately to pyrene-labeled actin (10:1 unlabeled to labeled actin ratio). Subsequently, the exchange buffer (10 mM EGTA, pH 8, 1 mM MgCl 2 ) was added, and the samples were balanced using buffer A (2 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8, 200 μM ATP, 0.5 mM DTT, 0.1 mM MgCl 2 ) and transferred into a cuvette with a final actin concentration of 4 μM. Fifty microliters of 10× KMEI buffer (500 mM KCl, 100 mM imidazole, pH 7.0, 10 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM EGTA) was added to each sample. The pyrene intensity was measured by fluorometry at an excitation wavelength of 365 nm and an emission wavelength of 407 nm. Actin alone was used as control.

Immunofluorescence

Prostate and lung cancer cells were plated on coverslips in 12-well plates, treated with IVM for 24 hours, and exposed to heat shock (42°C for 1 hour, no recovery time). Cells were then fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, permeabilized with 0.5% Triton, washed, blocked in PBS (3% BSA), and incubated with the anti-HSP27 primary antibody. Antigens were visualized using Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated antibodies. Nuclei were stained with DAPI VECTASHIELD mounting reagent (Vector Laboratories). Images were acquired on a Zeiss LSM-780 confocal microscope at ×63 magnification.

Cancer cell lines

Lung (A549 [EGFR wild-type and KRAS mutated: G12S], HCC-827 [EGFR mutated: delE746-A750]), breast (BT-474 and MCF7), prostate (22RV1, PC3), and colorectal (HCT-116, SW48) cancer cells were purchased from the American Type Culture Collection. T24 bladder cancer cells were provided by the Pathology Core of the Bladder Cancer Specialized Program of Research Excellence at MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, Texas, USA). Parental and HSF1–/– MEF cells were a gift from I.J. Benjamin, University of Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah, USA). Resistant HCC-827 cell lines were developed by maintenance of HCC-827 parental cells in 500 nM erlotinib for 3 months. Enzalutamide-resistant M49F cells were selected from LNCaP cells in our laboratory. Cells were maintained in RPMI 1640 medium (Invitrogen Life Technologies) containing 10% FBS (Invitrogen Life Technologies) in the presence of enzalutamide (10 μM) (11). Docetaxel-resistant PC3 cells were established in our institution, as previously reported (60). LNCaP cells were provided by Leland W.K. Chung (MD Anderson Cancer Center). PC3, MEF, MCF7, and BT-474 cell lines were maintained in DMEM (Invitrogen). LNCaP, 22RV1, A549, and HCC-827 cells were maintained in RPMI 1640 (Invitrogen Life Technologies) supplemented with 10% FBS. SW48 cells were grown in Leibovitz’s L-15 medium supplemented with 10% FBS. T24 and HCT-116 cell lines were maintained in McCoy’s 5a Medium with 5% FBS. All lines were tested for mycoplasma contamination regularly. Genomic sequencing was done to confirm cell line identity.

Reagent and antibodies

Erlotinib was purchased from LC Laboratories, docetaxel from Sanofi-Aventis, enzalutamide from Shanghai Haoyuan Chemexpress, and IVM from Aikon. Cetuximab and trastuzumab were obtained from the BC Cancer Agency, Vancouver Centre (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada); polymeric micellar paclitaxel was supplied by Pharmaceutical Sciences; and 17AAG was purchased from AG Scientific Inc. IVM B1a and emamectin were obtained from AbovChem, milbemycin from Cayman Laboratory, and eprinomectin, abamectin, selamectin, and doramectin from AK Scientific.

The primary antibodies used in the study were anti-HSP27 (SPA-803), anti–p-HSP27 (S78) (SPA-523), and anti–p-HSP27 (S15) (SPA-524-F) from Enzo; anti–p-HSP27 (S82) (2404S), anti-EGFR (4267S), anti–p-EGFR (Tyr1068) (3056S), anti–p-ERK (Thr202/Tyr204) (9107S), anti-AKT (9102S), anti–p-AKT (S473) (4060S), anti-PARP (9541S), anti–phospho–p38 MAPK (Thr180/Tyr182) (4511S), and anti–cleaved caspase-3 (9661) from Cell Signaling Technology; anti-SHPTP1 (ab 32559) from Abcam; anti-vinculin (V9131) and anti–β-actin (A3853) from Sigma-Aldrich; and anti-AR (441), anti–lamin B1 (sc-377001), anti-GAPDH (sc-137179), anti-CREB2 (ATF4) (sc-390063), and anti-PERK (sc-377400) from Santa Cruz Biotechnology. E-cadherin (610181) was from BD Biosciences. AR-V7 (31-1109-00) was from RevMAb Biosciences. Secondary antibodies were anti-mouse IgG–HRP (sc-2314) and anti-rabbit IgG–HRP (sc-2313) from Santa Cruz Biotechnology; and anti-mouse 800 (926-32212), anti-mouse 680 (926-68072), anti-rabbit 800 (926-32213), and anti-rabbit 680 (926-68073) from LI-COR. Secondary antibodies for immunofluorescence staining were donkey anti-mouse–Alexa Fluor 594 (A-21203) and donkey anti-rabbit–Alexa Fluor 488 (A-21206) purchased from Invitrogen Life Technologies.

Transfection

Cells were transfected with siRNA and apatorsen as described previously (61). The sequence of HSP27 siRNA corresponds to the human HSP27 site (5′-GUCUCAUCGGAUUUUGCAGC-3′; Dharmacon). A scrambled siRNA (5′-CAGCGCUGACAACAGUUUCAU-3′; Dharmacon) was used as a control for RNAi experiments. HSP27 ASO and scrambled (ScrB) control oligonucleotide sequences were manufactured by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and supplied by OncoGenex Technologies. The sequence of apatorsen corresponds to the human HSP27 translation initiation site (5′-GGGACGCGGCGCTCGGTCAT-3′). pHR-CMV empty and wild-type HSP27 vectors (WT) were generated and used as previously described (61).

Immunoprecipitation and immunoblot analysis

Whole-cell extracts were obtained by lysing of the cells in an appropriate volume of ice-cold RIPA buffer composed of 50 mmol/L Tris-HCl (pH 7.4), 150 mmol/L NaCl, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 1% NP-40, 0.1% SDS containing 1 mmol/L Na 3 VO 4 , 1 mmol/L NaF, 1 mmol/L PMSF, and protease inhibitor cocktail tablets (Complete, Roche Applied Science). Cellular extracts were clarified by centrifugation at 13,000 g for 10 minutes, and protein concentration was determined by a BCA protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Thirty micrograms of the proteins’ extracts were boiled for 5 minutes in SDS sample buffer, separated by SDS-PAGE, and transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane. Membranes were probed with dilutions of primary antibodies listed above, followed by incubation with either HRP-conjugated or fluorescent secondary antibodies. After washing, proteins were visualized by either a chemiluminescent detection system (GE Healthcare) or an Odyssey Imaging System (LI-COR). For coimmunoprecipitation the soluble proteins were precleared with protein A/G-Sepharose beads for 1 hour. Precleared lysates were incubated overnight with 5 μg antibody or IgG at 4°C with constant rotation. A/G beads were added for 1 hour, and after centrifugation, the pellet was washed twice. Proteins were eluted from the beads by incubation of the immunoprecipitates with 60 μL of 2× SDS sample buffer (24 mM Tris, pH 6.8, 10% [vol/vol] glycerol, 0.8% [vol/vol] SDS, 6 mM 2-mercaptoethanol, and 0.04% bromphenol blue) at 90°C for 3 minutes. Nuclear/cytoplasmic fractions were extracted using the CelLytic NuCLEAR Extraction Kit (Sigma-Aldrich) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Molecular weight markers are specified in all the blots.

Migration (wound healing) assay

HCC-827 and LNCaP cells were plated in coated 96-well ImageLock plates (Essen Bioscience) at 2 × 104 cells per well. After 24 hours the wound was made in each well using Woundmaker (Essen Bioscience), and the cells were treated in the presence or absence of IVM. The wound closure was monitored for an additional 42 hours with an IncuCyte machine every 6 hours. Relative wound density was determined using IncuCyte software.

Biolayer interferometry assay

Direct reversible interactions between IVM and purified HSP27 were quantified by biolayer interferometry (BLI) using OctetRED (ForteBio). HSP27 in fusion with an N-terminal (His) 6-avidin (GLNDIFEAQKIEWHE) tag was expressed in E. coli BL21-DE3 cells cotransformed with pBirACm plasmid, which expresses a biotin ligase leading to the biotinylation of the avidin tag on HSP27. Cells were grown in LB medium at 37°C and then induced with 0.5 mM isopropyl-β-d-thiogalactoside in the presence of 0.15 mM biotin. Purified protein at 200 μg/mL was bound to the streptavidin sensors overnight at 4°C in gel filtration buffer (20 mM Tris-base pH 8.4, 100 mM NaCl, 0.2 mM TCEP, 0.1 mM PMSF). The assay was performed at 25°C in the dialysis buffer supplemented with 1% DMSO, which was also used as our reference measurement. Enzalutamide was used as negative control.

In vitro kinase assay

For in vitro kinase reactions, 35 μM wild-type HSP27 was incubated with either DMSO or 350 μM IVM for 1 hour in reaction buffer (20 mM Tris, pH 8, 150 mM NaCl, 5% glycerol, 0.2 mM TCEP, 17 mM MgCl 2 , 350 μM ATP, 13% DMSO). Subsequently, 35 ng/mL of MAPKAP2 kinase was added to each mixture and incubated at 30°C. Samples were taken at t = 0 and 24 hours, and the kinase reaction was stopped by addition of 5× protein loading dye and boiling for 5 minutes. Phosphorylation was determined using the HSP27 S78 antibody by Western blotting.

Sample extraction and liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry analysis

Serum samples from the in vivo studies were thawed and 20 μL transferred to individual Eppendorf tubes, followed by addition of internal standard (IS; 4 μL of 2 μg/mL abamectin) and 44 μL of PPT (methanol/acetonitrile, 25:75). Samples were vortexed, precipitated protein sedimented (5 minutes, 20,000 g), and clarified supernatant transferred to liquid chromatography vials. Standards were prepared in a similar fashion with IVM/IS–spiked blank mouse serum; parallel standards made up in solvent only were used to characterize any matrix effects. Tissue samples (200–400 mg) were weighed and 2 volumes water added, followed by homogenization using a Precellys tissue homogenizer (Bertin Technologies) with three 45-second cycles at 6000 rpm. Extraction was similar to that of serum but using 50 μL homogenate, 10 μL IS, and 110 μL PPT, and spiked serum samples were used for calibration.

An Acquity UPLC System coupled with an eLambda Photodiode Array (PDA) and a Quattro Premier mass spectrometer (Waters) was used for analysis with a 100-mm BEH C18, 1.7-μm column (Waters) and an acetonitrile gradient (0–0.5 minutes, 88%; 0.5–1.5 minutes, 88%–98%; 1.5–3.5 minutes, 98%; 3.5–3.6 minutes, 98%–88%; 0.3 mL/min) used for separation (5.5-minute run length; 0.1% formic acid present throughout). Mass spectrometry data were collected in electrospray positive slightly below unit resolution with the following instrument parameters: capillary, 3 kV; extractor and RF lens, 3 V and 0.2 V; source and desolvation temperatures, 120°C and 350°C; desolvation and cone (N2) flow, 950 L/h and 50 L/h; collision gas (Ar) flow, 0.15 mL/min (8–3-meter bar). Compounds were detected by multiple reaction monitoring with m/z 892.7>307.3 and 892.7>569.3 for IVM and m/z 890.7>305.3 and 890.7>567.3 for Adamectin (20/24 V, 20/15 V, and 20/25 V, 20/12 V, cone/collision volt combinations, respectively) with 0.1 seconds dwell each. Retention times for IVM and Adamectin were 2.6 minutes and 1.7 minutes, respectively. Extracted chromatograms of 254 nm were used for both IVM and Adamectin using the PDA data (210–500 nm).

Data were processed with Quanlynx (Waters) using Adamectin-normalized calibration for mass spectrometry and external calibration for PDA and exported to Excel for further analysis. Calibration standards ranged from 0.4 to 1200 ng/mL (6 points, extract levels). A linear fit was used, resulting in r2 > 0.98, and deviation from nominal < 15% above 1.6 ng/mL. OD data correlated well at higher concentrations. Ion suppression in both serum and tumor extracts was on the order of 30%.

Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR

RNA extraction and reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) were carried out as described previously (42). Real-time monitoring of PCR amplification of cDNA was carried out using the following primer pairs and probes: EGFR Hs01076090_m1, CDH1 Hs1023894_m1, and GAPDH Hs03929097_g1 (Applied Biosystems), on the ABI PRISM 7900 HT Sequence Detection System (Applied Biosystems) with a TaqMan Gene Expression Master Mix (Applied Biosystems). Target gene expression was normalized to GAPDH levels in the respective samples as an internal control. The results are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Doxycycline-inducible AR-V7 PC3_3TKNLuc system

Doxycycline-inducible AR-V7 construct and probasin-based ARR3tk-Nanoluciferase reporter construct (PC3V7_3TKNLuc) were generated as previously reported (62). Nanoluciferase reporter assays were performed by culturing of cells in DMEM plus 5% charcoal-stripped serum medium in black 96-well plates. AR-V7 expression was induced by the addition of 200 ng/mL doxycycline with different doses of IVM for 24 hours, and cells were lysed with Nanoglo (Promega) lysis buffer/substrate for 5 minutes at room temperature. Luminescence was measured by a TECAN m200pro luminometer.

In vitro cell growth assay

Cells were plated in 96-well plates and treated with IVM alone or in combination with erlotinib, cetuximab, trastuzumab, or docetaxel. After 3 days, cell viability was assessed using crystal violet assay. Absorbance was determined with a microculture plate reader (Becton Dickinson Labware) at 590 nm. Changes in cell viability were calculated as percentage relative to controls. Each assay was performed in triplicate.

Tissue microarray construction and immunohistochemistry

We created the tissue microarray by taking multiple 1-mm cores from matching marked non-necrotic areas of paraffin blocks of xenograft tumors using a semiautomated tissue microarrayer (TMArrayer, Pathology Devices) attached to a Leica M50 stereo microscope. Staining was conducted using an automated staining platform (Ventana Discovery XT; Ventana Medical Systems) with an enzyme-labeled biotin streptavidin system and solvent-resistant DAB Map Detection Kit. TUNEL staining was conducted by Ventana Autostainer using protease for antigen retrieval. The mixture of terminal transferase, digoxigenin-11-dUTP, and dATP was added, followed by biotinylated anti-digoxigenin IgG, and the DAB Map Detection Kit was used. All stained slides were digitalized with the SL801 autoloader and Leica SCN400 scanning system (Leica Microsystems) and were subsequently stored in the SlidePath digital imaging hub (DIH; Leica Microsystems) of the Vancouver Prostate Centre. Using the Aperio Image Analysis IHC (Leica Biosystems), our pathologist selected the area of interest, defined the parameter, optimized the level of intensity, and selected Positive Pixel Count algorithm for each biomarker.

HSP27 antibody (SPA-803, Stressgen) was used at a concentration of 1:3000, p-HSP27 antibody (9308, Cell Signaling Technology) at 1:50, and their use for immunohistochemistry was validated as previously reported (11). The EGFR and p-EGFR antibodies (4267 and 3777, Cell Signaling Technology) were used at a concentration of 1:50 and were validated by Western blotting in NSCLC and MEF cell lines, as shown in Figure 3, A–C and F. SHPTP1 antibody (32559, Abcam) was validated in liver and lymphoid tissue, as negative and positive controls, respectively, and was used at a concentration of 1:500.

In situ proximity ligation assay

Proximity ligation assay was performed to detect the interaction between HSP27 and p-EGFR and HSP27 and EGFR. To visualize the bound antibody pairs, the Duolink Detection Kit (Duo92008) with proximity ligand assay (PLA) PLUS and MINUS probes for mouse and rabbit (Olink Bioscience) was used, according to the manufacturer’s description. Cell slides were mounted with Duolink Brightfield Mounting Medium (Olink Bioscience).

SHPTP1 phosphatase assays

In vitro SHPTP1 tyrosine phosphatase assays were performed using the Malachite Green Phosphatase Assay (Upstate Biotechnology) with phosphopeptide (RRLIEDAEpYAARG) as a substrate from Promega. Briefly, cells were lysed in NP-40 lysis buffer and incubated with anti-SHPTP1 overnight at 4°C followed by 1 hour of incubation with protein A/G-Sepharose beads. The immune complexes were washed 3 times with lysis buffer without phosphatase inhibitor and resuspended in phosphatase buffer containing the phosphopeptide. The reaction mixtures were incubated for 30 minutes at room temperature followed by the addition of Malachite Green solution. Absorbance was measured in a spectrophotometer at 620 nm. Phosphate release was determined by comparison of absorbance to the phosphate standard.

Animal manipulation and assessment of in vivo tumor growth

For the HCC-827 in vivo experiment, 6- to 8-week-old female athymic mice (Harlan Sprague Dawley Inc.) were inoculated with 2 × 106 tumor cells s.c. in the left flank via a 27-gauge needle under isoflurane anesthesia. When tumors reached 150–200 mm3, mice were randomized to receive 15 mg/kg erlotinib, 10 mg/kg IVM, or the combination of both drugs (formulated in 0.5% methylcellulose, 0.1% Tween-80) administered orally 3 days a week. For the LNCaP in vivo experiment, 2 × 106 LNCaP cells were inoculated s.c. into the left and right flanks of 6- to 8-week-old male athymic nude mice. The animals were surgically castrated when the PSA reached 50 ng/mL or the tumor volume 300 mm3 and were subsequently randomized to receive vehicle or IVM treatment, using the same schedule protocol described for the HCC-827 study.

For the 22RV1 in vivo experiment, 2 × 106 22RV1 cells were inoculated s.c. into the left flank of 6- to 8-week-old male athymic nude mice. When the tumor volume reached 300 mm3, the animals were randomized to receive vehicle or IVM, as reported above.

Six- to eight-week-old male athymic nude mice were inoculated with 6 × 106 docetaxel-resistant PC3 cells s.c. in the left flank. When tumors reached 150 mm3, mice were randomly selected for treatment with micellar paclitaxel (0.5 mg, 3 times per week) administered i.v. every other week, 10 mg/kg IVM by gavage 3 times a week, or the combination of both. For all the in vivo experiments, tumor volume measurements were performed twice weekly and calculated by the formula length × width × depth × 0.5236. Data points were expressed as average tumor volume ± SEM.

Statistical analysis

For the in vitro experiments, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test and ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test were used. For the in vivo analysis, 1-way ANOVA test with Tukey’s correction was used to compare 3 or more groups and unpaired t test with Welch’s correction to compare 2 groups. GraphPad Prism 6 software was used to calculate the statistical significance. The threshold of statistical significance was set at *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Study approval

All animal procedures were performed according to the guidelines of the Canadian Council on Animal Care and with appropriate institutional certification. Animal studies were approved by the Animal Care Committee of the University of British Columbia (protocol number A18-0118).