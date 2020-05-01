Targetable ERBB2 mutations identified in neurofibroma/schwannoma hybrid nerve sheath tumors

A 30-year-old woman presented with pain in her right leg in 2004. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed a large tumor mass comprising multiple nodules located around peripheral nerves in the lower right body quadrant, including lumbar and sacral spinal nerve roots, the right lumbosacral plexus, and the right femoral and sciatic nerves. Additional nodules were present in the abdomen and the left leg. Partial resection of nodules in the ventral compartment of the upper right thigh and the right gluteal region was performed in 2005, and a diagnosis of N/S HNST was established. There were no clinical signs of NF2, such as vestibular schwannomas, or dermatologic abnormalities, and the patient fulfilled the clinical criteria of sporadic schwannomatosis (10) with no family history suggestive of a hereditary tumor predisposition syndrome. Over time, the tumor slowly progressed (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130787DS1), and partial resection of a large tumor mass around the right lateral femoral cutaneous nerve was performed in 2011. Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining showed an encapsulated tumor with compact, cell-dense areas as well as areas with scattered, spindle-shaped cells with filament fragments. Focally, a slight lymphoid infiltrate was detectable in perivascular regions. The tumor cells displayed strong expression of S100 and slight expression of reticulin in a punctuated pattern around balloon-shaped swirls. The proliferation rate was low (average, 1%; range, 0%–3%) (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Histologic appearance, tumor burden, and assessment of response to lapatinib in a patient with N/S HNST. (A) H&E, S100, reticulin, and Ki67 staining. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Axial MRI studies showing decreased tumor masses over time. Upper panel, T2-weighted and fat-suppressed images of hyperintense tumors along the right sciatic (asterisks) and femoral (arrowhead) nerves; lower panel, T1-weighted, contrast-enhanced, and fat-suppressed images of slightly and inhomogeneously contrast-enhancing tumors along the right sciatic and femoral nerves. (C) FDG-PET/MRI studies showing decreased tracer uptake over time. Upper row, axial images of tumors along the right sciatic and femoral nerves; lower row, coronal images of tumors along the right sciatic nerve.

Due to progressive pareses and intense neuropathic pain, and because no further established therapy was available, the patient was enrolled in the NCT MASTER (Molecularly Aided Stratification for Tumor Eradication Research) program, a nationwide registry trial for genomics-guided stratification of younger adults with advanced-stage cancer across all histologies and patients with rare tumors who have exhausted standard treatment options (11). Whole-exome sequencing of tumor tissue and matched peripheral blood mononuclear cells showed a quiet genomic profile with only 2 somatic missense mutations and no DNA copy number alterations. Of particular clinical interest was a heterozygous ERBB2 p.Asp769Tyr mutation (variant allele frequency, 16%), which was confirmed by Sanger sequencing both in the initial specimen and a subsequent biopsy from a different tumor nodule, and whose expression was verified by RNA sequencing. Analysis of germline sequences (Supplemental Table 1) identified no pathogenic variants in established tumor predisposition genes, including NF1, NF2, SMARCB1, and LZTR1.

ERBB2 p.Asp769Tyr has been identified as a rare mutation in a range of carcinomas, in particular breast invasive ductal carcinoma (http://www.cbioportal.org), and studies in MCF10A human mammary epithelial cells have shown that this variant causes constitutive activation of the ERBB2 receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) and confers sensitivity to ERBB2-directed antibodies and small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors (12). Given these findings and the lack of therapeutic alternatives, treatment with 1500 mg lapatinib daily was initiated in October 2015 and has since then been well tolerated. Prior to lapatinib treatment, the patient had bilateral paresis of foot and toe elevation (2/5 on the right and 4/5 on the left side according to the British Medical Research Council Scale) with corresponding gait impairment. There was numbness of the right foot and lower leg as well as the medial part of the right thigh. Severe neuropathic pain (5–6/10 on a numeric rating scale) was present at all times despite treatment with gabapentin and nortriptyline and caused frequent insomnia. After 6 months of therapy, pareses had improved to 4+/5 on the right and 4+/5 on the left side and gait was no longer impaired. Furthermore, neuropathic pain had improved (1–2/10 on a visual analog scale) and was only present on 1–2 days per week for brief periods, and sleep was rarely affected. In contrast, the numbness of the right leg remained unchanged. As of October 2019, the patient was still on lapatinib, and the improvements of motor strength and neuropathic pain, which had begun as early as 4 weeks after initiation of therapy, were lasting. Interestingly, a 3-week interruption of lapatinib due to paronychia of the right hallux caused an increase in neuropathic pain, which subsided after reintroduction of therapy, indicating continued efficacy of ERBB2 blockade. Clinical improvement was paralleled by a reduction in size of some lesions (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) as well as a lasting metabolic response on sequential fluorodeoxyglucose-positron emission tomography (FDG-PET)/MRI studies (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2B). Together, these results uncover mutant ERBB2 as a potentially novel driver of N/S HNST that provides an immediate therapeutic opportunity.

To investigate the frequency of mutations in ERBB2 or other RTKs in N/S HNSTs, we collected 18 additional tumors from 14 additional patients (Supplemental Table 2). This cohort included 7 patients that met clinical diagnostic criteria for sporadic schwannomatosis, 2 of which had unusual clinical characteristics in addition to peripheral nerve sheath tumors (patient 3: marfanoid habitus, scoliosis, bilateral acetabular protrusions, mitral valve prolapse, dilated ascending aorta, history of retrognathia and juvenile glaucoma; patient 4: generalized epileptic seizures, dermal neurofibromas), 6 patients with NF2, and 1 patient without a tumor predisposition syndrome (Table 1).

Table 1 RTK mutations in the study cohort

Employing targeted next-generation sequencing, we detected ERBB2 mutations (p.Leu755Ser, p.Asp769Tyr, p.Val777Leu) in 3 of 7 (43%) schwannomatosis patients, whereas no ERBB2 mutations were found in NF2 or sporadic N/S HNST cases, resulting in a mutation frequency of 27% (4 of 15 patients) in the entire cohort including the index patient (Table 1). These kinase domain mutations had previously been found in breast cancer and characterized as activating and sensitive to pan-ERBB inhibitors such as neratinib (12). Of the 6 patients with NF2, 1 (17%) had tumors that harbored a heterozygous RET p.Tyr791Phe mutation (Table 1), which has been identified in various cancers and characterized as activating, although its cancer-driving role has been disputed (13). Histologic analysis revealed no phenotypic differences compared with samples without RTK alterations (Supplemental Figure 3).

To delineate potential additional steps of tumorigenesis and corroborate the clinical diagnoses, we analyzed the sequencing data and genome-wide DNA methylation profiles of all tumors for mutations in NF1, NF2, SMARCB1, or LZTR1, and for loss of heterozygosity of chromosome 22q, where NF2 is located, respectively (Table 2), and observed that ERBB2 mutations were mutually exclusive with alterations of NF2, SMARCB1, or LZTR1 and loss of heterozygosity of chromosome 22q. No NF1 mutation was detected in the study cohort (Table 2). Of note, both RET-mutant tumors from a patient who had been diagnosed with NF2 lacked NF2 alterations, whereas the mutational profiles of all other tumors were consistent with the respective clinical diagnoses. Collectively, these results identify activating ERRB2 mutations as recurrent events in N/S HNST arising in schwannomatosis patients, and suggest that this tumor entity may be driven by aberrant ERBB2 signaling in a substantial proportion of cases.

Table 2 NF1, NF2, SMARCB1, and LTZR1 mutations and chromosome 22q status in the study cohort

DNA methylation profiling has emerged as a powerful tool to distinguish biologically distinct tumor entities (14), and a recent analysis of peripheral nerve sheath tumors revealed several clinically important methylation subgroups (15). DNA methylation-based classification of the index tumor yielded high classifier scores for the subgroups “melanocytic schwannoma” and “regular schwannoma”, indicating a potential relationship with these entities. Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of the DNA methylation profiles of our cohort of 19 N/S HNSTs and 80 benign Schwann cell tumors from previously described methylation categories (15) identified a distinct subcluster of tumors (Figure 2, Subcluster A) that contained the majority of N/S HNSTs associated with sporadic schwannomatosis (7 of 9 tumors), including all ERBB2-mutant cases, whereas most N/S HNSTs associated with NF2 (5 of 7 tumors), which lack activating ERBB2 mutations, lay outside this cluster (Figure 2, Cluster B).