SDR9C7 catalyzes critical dehydrogenation of acylceramides for skin barrier formation

Loss of the CLE in a patient with a recessive SDR9C7 mutation. We identified a mutation in a patient with clear ARCI symptomatology (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130675DS1) as a rare homozygous missense mutation in the SDR9C7 gene (c.826C>T, p.Arg276Cys, rs755404310), as confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Supplemental Figure 1C); only 3 heterozygous carriers are reported so far in the gnomAD database (32). Whole-exome analysis showed no mutations in other genes previously implicated in the molecular pathology of ichthyosis and the R276C mutation in recombinant human SDR9C7 results in complete loss of catalytic activity (see below).

Figure 1 Changes in SDR9C7 expression and major changes in ceramides in the patient’s skin. (A) Thin shiny scales on the lower leg are observed. (B) A biopsy sample from the ichthyotic skin of the proband shows marked compact hyperkeratosis, which suggests deficiency of the intercellular lipid layers in the stratum corneum. In contrast, the stratum corneum of the normal control skin shows a basket-weave pattern. Scale bars = 20 μm. (C) Immunohistochemistry of the lesional skin with an anti–SDR9C7 antibody. The staining intensity is strongly reduced in the patient’s skin compared with the skin from a healthy control. Scale bars = 50 μm. (D and E) Total ceramide levels in tape-stripped samples of epidermis are within the normal range in the patient compared with her parents and the normal controls (n = 8). Data represent mean ± SEM. (F and G) Individual ceramide species showed minor differences in the patient’s forearm and upper arm, with the notable exception of CerEOS, 200%–280% elevated in the patient’s epidermis. (H and I) By contrast, ceramides covalently bound to protein were severely reduced in the patient’s skin compared with the parents and controls (n = 8). Data represent mean ± SEM.

A skin biopsy specimen showed compact hyperkeratosis with a normal-appearing granular layer (Figure 1B). Immunohistochemical analysis showed low immunoreactivity for SDR9C7 in the stratum corneum and granulosum in a lesional skin sample from the patient compared with control (Figure 1C), suggesting that SDR9C7 with the R276C mutation results either in lower transcription or in an unstable protein that is degraded rapidly in the differentiated keratinocytes. Lipids in the tape-stripped skin samples from the patient, her unaffected parents, and normal controls were assessed by LC-MS and thin-layer chromatography. Although the overall effects of bi-allelic mutation on the levels of total ceramide, nonesterified ceramides, and free fatty acids were small, notably, the EOS levels in the patient’s epidermis are 2.8-fold elevated compared with normal controls (Figure 1, D–G, and Supplemental Tables 1–8). Mechanistically tied to this increase in CerEOS is the almost complete loss of the covalently bound ceramides CerOS and CerOH in the patient (Figure 1, H and I; Table 1 and Table 2). These results suggest that functional SDR9C7 is required for formation of the fundamental structural component of the epidermal permeability barrier, the CLE, from its main precursor CerEOS.

Table 1 Amounts of covalently bound ceramides in the stratum corneum of the upper arm from the patient and her parents: comparison with those of normal controls

Table 2 Amounts of covalently bound ceramides in the stratum corneum of the forearm from the patient and her parents: comparison with those of normal controls

Sdr9c7–/– mice recapitulate aspects of the human ichthyosis. To gain deeper insight into the function of Sdr9c7 in vivo, we used a CRISPR-Cas9 gene-targeting approach to generate Sdr9c7 knockout mice. The frameshift mutation in the Sdr9c7 gene (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) likely leads to nonsense-mediated decay of the mRNA transcript (Supplemental Figure 3E). The expression of Sdr9c7 protein in Sdr9c7−/− epidermis was also not detected by immunohistochemistry with a polyclonal antibody to the C-terminal region of Sdr9c7 (Supplemental Figure 2C). Offspring from heterozygote intercrosses were born at the expected Mendelian ratio (Supplemental Table 9). Although the Sdr9c7+/– mice were healthy and indistinguishable from WT mice, newborn Sdr9c7–/– pups had dry skin (Figure 2A) and died within 5 hours after birth. The Sdr9c7–/– pups were lighter at birth than the Sdr9c7+/+ and Sdr9c7+/– genotypes (about 70 %, P < 0.01), and they lost additional weight over 5 hours (Supplemental Figure 2D). In accordance with this steep weight reduction, TEWL was markedly higher in the Sdr9c7–/– newborns (Figure 2B), indicating a severe defect of the inside-out barrier in the null mice. This was supported by a toluidine blue exclusion assay in which the WT littermates excluded dye, whereas Sdr9c7–/– pups showed robust dye penetration into the skin (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Sdr9c7 deletion reduces permeability barrier function and CLE formation. (A) Gross appearance of Sdr9c7+/+ and Sdr9c7–/– newborns at 1 hour after birth. Although the newborns (Sdr9c7+/+, Sdr9c7+/–, Sdr9c7–/–) were indistinguishable at birth, Sdr9c7–/– mice show erythema and wrinkled skin consistent with increased TEWL soon after birth. (B) Skin permeability as assessed by TEWL on the dorsal skin surface of Sdr9c7+/+ (n = 6), Sdr9c7+/– (n = 7), and Sdr9c7–/– (n = 10) mice (mean ± SEM, *P < 0.001). (C) Toluidine blue exclusion assay using neonatal Sdr9c7+/+ and Sdr9c7–/– mice. (D) Histology of dorsal skin sections from newborn Sdr9c7+/+ and Sdr9c7–/– mice stained with hematoxylin and eosin. Scale bars: 20 µm. (E and F) Transmission electron microscopy of the stratum corneum in Sdr9c7+/+ and Sdr9c7–/– newborn mice. Scale bars = 200 μm. (E) There is a normal external lipid membrane monolayer, the corneocyte-bound lipid envelope (CLE), in Sdr9c7+/+ mice. (F) In contrast, the CLE is either absent, partially formed irregularly, or loosely attached to the CCE in Sdr9c7–/– mice. (G) The levels of covalently bound CerOS are significantly reduced in the epidermis of Sdr9c7–/– (KO) mice compared with that of Sdr9c7+/+ (WT) mice (mean ± SEM, n = 3 or 4, Student’s t test, P < 0.001).

As expected, histological analysis revealed that Sdr9c7+/+ mice had a clear basket weave–like structure segregated by interspaces, indicative of the presence of lipid lamellae (Figure 2D, left). In contrast, Sdr9c7–/– mice exhibited a tightly packed structure in the stratum corneum, a reduced number of keratohyaline granules in the uppermost stratum granulosum, and epidermal hyperplasia (Figure 2D, right), which is an adaptive response to barrier disruption. These findings are consistent with histological features in the skin sample from the ARCI patient with the SDR9C7 mutation (Figure 1B). Ultrastructurally, in the stratum corneum of Sdr9c7–/– mice, CLE was defective or completely lacking, compared with the intact CLE in the stratum corneum of WT mice (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2E). The absence of protein products from Sdr9c7 in the skin of Sdr9c7–/– mice was confirmed by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 2C). Moreover, LC-MS analysis of the covalently bound CerOS from the protein pellets from Sdr9c7+/+ and Sdr9c7–/– skin samples revealed a nearly 90% reduction of bound CerOS in the Sdr9c7 knockout epidermis (Figure 2G). These phenotypes, which have been commonly observed in mutant mice with disruption of genes associated with ARCI caused by skin barrier defects, indicate that Sdr9c7 is required for epidermal permeability barrier function.

Gene expression profile in the skin of Sdr9c7–/– mice. We performed microarray gene profiling using skins of newborn Sdr9c7+/+ and Sdr9c7–/– mice, and focused on differentially expressed genes (DEGs) associated with the following key words related to skin barrier function and ichthyoses: ichthyosis, acylceramide metabolism, retinoid metabolism, steroid metabolism, and keratinocyte differentiation. There was no significant change in the expression of most genes related to the retinoid metabolism, steroid metabolism, and keratinocyte differentiation (Supplemental Figure 3D). Real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) confirmed the slightly diminished expression of Aloxe3 in the Sdr9c7–/– skin relative to the WT skin, whereas mRNA expression levels of the Alox12b, Tgm1, and Lor were similar between the 2 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 3E). Additionally, the Sdr9c7–/– skin showed a marked reduction in expression of Irf4, a transcription factor required for functional development of type 1 regulatory T cells (33), and interpreted as evidence of secondary and global disruptions in epidermal functionality.

We also compared gene expression profiles between mouse lines deficient in Sdr9c7 and Pnpla1; the latter selectively utilizes linoleic acid for acylceramide biosynthesis, and loss of this activity causes severe epidermal barrier defects (22). Overall, the gene expression changes in the skin from Sdr9c7–/– mice were smaller compared with Pnpla1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Venn diagrams and heatmaps indicated that the number of overlapping DEGs in these 2 knockout lines was very limited (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D. For further details, see the legend of Supplemental Figure 3). Most significantly, whereas gene expression associated with the biosynthesis of acylceramides (Elovl4, Cyp4f39, Cers3, and Abhd5) was increased in Pnpla1–/– skin as shown previously (22), there were no similar changes in Sdr9c7–/– skin (Supplemental Figure 3D). These results suggest that the deficiency of Sdr9c7 possibly affects the processes after the production of acylceramides, not the differentiation itself of keratinocytes in the epidermis.

Sdr9c7 knockout induces major changes in epidermal oxidized ceramides. TLC analysis of epidermal lipids extracted from neonatal WT and Sdr9c7–/– mice revealed accumulation of a prominent and unknown lipid in the Sdr9c7–/– knockout epidermis (Figure 3A). The new band appears between the polarities of authentic standards of CerOS and acylglucosylceramide (Glc-CerEOS), and is not seen in the skins of Sdr9c7+/+, Sdr9c7+/–, and Pnpla1–/–/(Sdr9c7+/+) mice. The Pnpla1–/– animals act as a significant control because they are deficient in the coupling of linoleic acid into CerEOS (22), the band of which is missing in the Pnpla1–/– lane(s) of the TLC plate (Figure 3A). The Sdr9c7–/– skins, by contrast, show a normal appearance of CerEOS, indicating its biosynthesis is intact and suggesting any defects in metabolism occur beyond the step of EOS formation in the processing of the epidermal ceramides.

Figure 3 Epidermal accumulation of EOS-triol in Sdr9c7 null mice. (A) Representative TLC analysis of lipids extracted from Sdr9c7+/+, Sdr9c7+/–, and Sdr9c7–/– epidermis. Sdr9c7–/– mice show the appearance of a major new polar lipid running between CerOS and Glc-CerEOS. In all 3 Sdr9c7 genotypes, note the normal appearance of CerEOS, which is absent in the Pnpla1 knockout (right lane). The experiment was repeated 4 times with consistent results. (B) Normal-phase LC-MS analysis of WT and knockout Sdr9c7 epidermal lipids. The chromatograms show the total ion current profile (m/z 950–1350) of LC-MS analysis of MeOH/CHCl 3 epidermal extracts of WT (top panel, blue profile), and Sdr9c7–/– (bottom panel, red profile) using an Advantage 5-μm silica column (250 × 4.6 mm) run with gradient elution of hexane/isopropanol/glacial acetic acid (95:5:0.1) to hexane/isopropanol/glacial acetic acid (75:25:0.1) over 30 minutes using a Waters Alliance 2690 HPLC system coupled to a TSQ Vantage mass spectrometer. Note the prominent peak at approximately 20.5 minutes in the knockout, which is undetectable using this methodology in the WT. (C) Partial mass spectrum (m/z 1000–1150) of the 20.5-minute peak, with ion fragments identifying the product as CerEOS containing esterified trihydroxy-C18:1 fatty acid (EOS-triol).

The enzymology of epidermal CLE construction includes the lipoxygenase-catalyzed oxidation of CerEOS through the action of 12R-LOX and eLOX-3 (10). To investigate the possible involvement of SDR9C7 in this pathway, we examined the epidermis from neonatal WT and Sdr9c7–/– pups for LOX products by qualitative (product screening) and quantitative LC-MS. Screening by normal-phase LC-MS revealed the appearance of a prominent new polar product in Sdr9c7–/– epidermis, one that was undetectable by this methodology in the WT, and in accord with its polarity on TLC, the new peak chromatographed on normal-phase HPLC between EOS and Glc-CerEOS (Figure 3B). The molecular masses of all the main peaks on the chromatograms were easily detectable by APCI mass spectrometry, thus identifying the WT profile and the corresponding peaks in the knockout as typical epidermal ceramides (Supplemental Figures 4–15), and establishing the chemical structure of the prominent new peak in the Sdr9c7–/– epidermis. The main species of the new polar product showed a MH+ ion at m/z 1117, compatible with CerEOS containing a C34:1 ω-hydroxy–ultra long-chain fatty acid (ω-OH-ULCFA) esterified with a trihydroxy-C18:1 fatty acid (Figure 3C). This was confirmed by negative ion detection of m/z 329, corresponding to the mass of a trihydroxy-C18:1 fatty acid (Supplemental Figure 12), as well as positive ion detection of product ions characteristic of a C18:1 sphingosine moiety (Supplemental Figure 13) (34). Thus, the intense new product in the Sdr9c7 knockout epidermis was identified as CerEOS esterified with trihydroxy-C18:1 (EOS-triol). Moreover, a degraded derivative of EOS-triol lacking the sphingosine moiety, namely ω-OH-ULCFA esterified with C18:1-triol was also detected in the Sdr9c7–/– epidermis (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9).

To further explore the influence of Sdr9c7 deficiency on the lipoxygenase pathway derivatives of CerEOS, epidermal lipids from WT and Sdr9c7–/– knockout mice were analyzed by quantitative LC-MS (Figure 4, A and B). The most striking finding, confirming the results above, is the astonishing 100-fold elevation over WT of EOS-triol in the Sdr9c7–/– epidermis (Figure 4, A and B). The quantitative LC-MS analysis identified this hugely elevated linoleate-derived triol as specifically the 9R,10S,13R-trihydroxy isomer (Figure 4C), the one formed selectively via the consecutive actions of 12R-LOX, eLOX3, and epoxide hydrolase (34, 35).

Figure 4 Quantitative LC-MS of oxidized linoleates esterified in WT and Sdr9c7–/– (Sdr9c7 KO) epidermis. (A) Quantitation of 9-HODE, 9,10-trans-11E-13-hydroxy (Epoxy-OH), 9,10-trans-epoxy-11E-13-ketone (Epoxy-ketone), 9,10-dihydroxy-11E-13-ketone (DiOH-ketone), and 9R,10S,13R-trihydroxy-linoleate (Triol RSR). (B) The same data from A, shown on scale with the Sdr9c7 knockout levels of Triol RSR. Results are expressed in ng/mg epidermis (mean ± SEM, n = 8, P < 0.001 for all pairs of WT compared with knockout, except for DiOH-ketone [n = 4, P < 0.05]). (C) LC-MS ion chromatograms illustrating analysis of linoleate triols: top panel, blue trace shows the triols in WT; middle panel, red trace shows the 100-fold higher levels of Triol RSR in Sdr9c7–/– compared with WT; lower panel, black trace shows the d4 triol internal standard used for quantitation. (D) LC-MS ion chromatograms illustrating analysis of the Epoxy-ketone, with WT (top, blue trace), knockout (middle, red trace), and d3 epoxy-ketone internal standard (lower, black trace). Samples are analyzed with the 13-ketone derivatized to a 13-methoxime, which gives syn and anti isomers (the 2 peaks in the d0 channel); the d3 internal standard was added as a single methoxime isomer, hence only one peak appears in the lower chromatogram. Oxidized lipids were isolated for LC-MS analysis as described in the Supplemental Data.

The most prominent oxidized linoleate esterified to CerEOS in the WT epidermis is the epoxy-ketone (Figure 4, A and B), and this 9,10-epoxy-11E-13-ketone is largely eliminated in the Sdr9c7–/– epidermis (only 7% of WT) (Figure 4, A, B, and D). On account of SDR9C7 being a member of the short-chain dehydrogenase/reductase family, its expected direct activity is in oxidation of lipids containing an alcohol group adjacent to a double bond, producing the corresponding allylic ketone. This activity equates with oxidation of the 12R-LOX/eLOX3 product 9,10-epoxy-11E-13-alcohol into the 9,10-epoxy-11E-13-ketone, and is consistent with drastic reduction of the epoxy-ketone in the Sdr9c7 knockout epidermis. In further support of this scenario, the knockout epidermis contains 10-fold higher abundance of the putative Sdr9c7 substrate, the 9,10-epoxy-11E-13-alcohol (Epoxy-OH in Figure 4, A and B). 9-HODE, the further upstream pathway product, is also elevated in the knockout (Figure 4, A and B). And as presented earlier, unmetabolized CerEOS accumulated in the epidermis of the ichthyosis patient with the SDR9C7 mutation (Figure 1). Taken together, the ceramide analyses point to the primary catalytic activity of SDR9C7 being the oxidation of epoxy-alcohol esterified in CerEOS to the corresponding epoxy-ketone.

As indicated in the Introduction, the ultimate structural defect in the knockout of many ARCI genes is a lack of covalently bound ceramides in the epidermal barrier. For example, this is a proven consequence in deficiencies of PNPLA1, 12R-LOX, eLOX3, and other ARCI genes (4, 5). And, as indicated earlier, analysis of the covalently bound CerOS from the protein pellets from Sdr9c7+/+ and Sdr9c7–/– skin samples revealed a 90% reduction of CerOS in the Sdr9c7 knockout epidermis (Figure 2G). Accordingly, we can conclude that the biochemical changes resulting from an absence of catalytically active SDR9C7 lead to a failure to produce covalently bound ceramides, with the resulting physiological defects in the skin barrier.

SDR9C7 is a dehydrogenase on epidermal lipoxygenase products. To establish the catalytic capabilities of SDR9C7, the recombinant human enzyme and the 2 naturally occurring mutants identified in ARCI patients were produced in insect cells and partially purified using FLAG-tagged affinity columns. The missense mutation identified in the new patient, R276C, gives the same sized protein band as WT on SDS-PAGE (~33 kDa), and the nonsense mutation, R220*, with a premature stop codon, results in an approximately 25 kDa protein band (Supplemental Figure 16, A–D). The amino acid sequence of SDR9C7 contains the characteristic residues for utilizing NAD+ as cosubstrate (27), allowing use of the standard spectrophotometric assay for NADH production (λmax, 340 nm) in enzyme assays. Catalytic activities were thus assessed for several lipoxygenase derivatives of linoleic acid as potential substrates, with subsequent HPLC identification of products by comparison to authentic standards (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 SDR9C7 catalyzes NAD+-dependent oxidation of 13-hydroxy-linoleate derivatives. (A) Activity of recombinant SDR9C7 monitored by spectrophotometric assay of NADH formation. Top panel: SDR9C7 catalyzes oxidation of 13-HODE methyl ester (13-HODE Me) to the 13-ketone. In addition to the appearance of NADH at 340 nm, the scans in the metabolism of 13-HODE show an increase near 300 nm, which represents the edge of the UV chromophore of the 13-keto oxidation product (λmax at 279 nm); this increase in absorbance is not evident in metabolism of the epoxy-alcohol (middle panel), because its oxidation product absorbs much lower in the UV (λmax 231 nm) (10). Middle panel: SDR9C7 catalyzes oxidation of the epoxy-alcohol 9R,10R-trans-epoxy-11E-13R-hydroxy-octadecenoate methyl ester (RRR-EpOH-Me) to the 13-ketone. Lower panel: the SDR9C7 R276C mutant has no detectable activity in oxidation of RRR-EpOH-Me, (as further confirmed by HPLC analysis of the incubation). (B) Reversed-phase HPLC analysis of the SDR9C7-catalyzed oxidation of RRR-EpOH-Me. The unreacted substrate is detected in the channel monitoring 205 nm, the single product mainly at 235 nm. (C) The 9,10-epoxy-11E-13-keto product was identified from its cochromatography with the authentic standard and by its characteristic UV spectrum. The HPLC analysis used an Agilent 1200 series system with an Agilent Eclipse XBD-C18 column (5 μm, 15 × 0.46 cm), a solvent of acetonitrile/water/glacial acetic acid (75/25/0.01 by volume) at a flow rate of 1 mL/min, with the diode array detector set to monitor at 205, 220, 235, and 270 nm.

Using the NADH assay, followed by HPLC analysis of products, we identified oxidized linoleates of the 12R-LOX/eLOX3 pathway as SDR9C7 substrates. Methyl ester derivatives are metabolized by SDR9C7 at more than 10-fold higher rates than the free acids; efficient metabolism of the esterified substrates is significant because the natural linoleate substrates in the epidermis are esterified in CerEOS. Figure 5A illustrates the production of NADH in the course of oxidation of 13-hydroxy-linoleate methyl ester (13-HODE-Me) and epoxy-alcohol 9R,10R-trans-epoxy-11E-13R-hydroxy-octadecenoate methyl ester (RRR-EpOH-Me). Both the SDR9C7 R276C mutant (Figure 5A, bottom panel) and the R220* mutant with premature stop codon were completely inactive, providing a biochemical correlate with their association with ARCI phenotype in vivo. Under our conditions, the rates of SDR9C7-catalyzed oxidation of 9-HODE-Me, 13-HODE-Me, RRR-EpOH-Me, and RSR-Triol-Me were similar, each attaining an increase in 340 nm absorbance of NADH of approximately 0.06 AU in 10 minutes at room temperature, representing 10% conversion of the 1 mM NAD+ cosubstrate to NADH. The SDR9C7 oxidation products were extracted and analyzed by HPLC-UV in comparison to authentic standards, thus establishing that the HODE-Me substrates are converted to the corresponding 9- or 13-ketone, and the RRR-EpOH-Me converted purely to the corresponding 13-ketone (Figure 5, B and C).