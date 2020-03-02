Glibenclamide reverses cardiovascular abnormalities of Cantu syndrome driven by KATP channel overactivity

Cardiovascular abnormalities in CS result from K ATP channel GoF in VSM cells. To directly test whether cardiac remodeling occurs as a secondary response to VSM K ATP channel GoF, we crossed CS (SUR2wt/AV) mice with animals expressing smooth muscle myosin heavy chain promoter-driven Cre-recombinase (SM-Cre) and dominant-negative KCNJ8 (Kir6.1-AAA) transgenes, allowing inducible suppression of K ATP in smooth muscle of WT and CS mice (Figure 1A). Induction of expression at 8 weeks resulted in complete loss of K ATP function, determined by whole-cell patch clamp recordings from isolated aortic myocytes (Figure 1, B and C). As previously reported (19), SUR2wt/AV mice exhibit lower mean arterial pressure (MAP) than WT, and dominant-negative suppression of smooth muscle K ATP on this CS background (in SM-DNwt/AV mice) resulted in significant MAP elevation (Figure 1, D and E). Most strikingly, cardiac hypertrophy was essentially completely reversed in SM-DNwt/AV mice 4 weeks after transgene induction (Figure 1F). These findings confirm a principal role for VSM K ATP overactivity in the generation of cardiac hypertrophy. Importantly, they also show that cardiac hypertrophy can be reversed once manifest, and hence establish VSM K ATP channels as appropriate molecular targets for pharmacological treatment of CS cardiovascular abnormalities.

Figure 1 Downregulation of VSM K ATP overactivity abolishes cardiac hypertrophy. (A) Transgenic approach to generate inducible, tissue-specific, dominant-negative Cantu mice (see text). (B) Representative whole-cell recordings of K ATP channel activity in aortic SM cells from WT (left) and SM-DNwt/wt mouse following tamoxifen induction (right). Cells were voltage-clamped at –70 mV and currents recorded in high-Na+ or -K+ as indicated. Pinacidil (Pin) and glibenclamide (Glib) were administrated as indicated. (C) K ATP channel current density from experiments as in C. Data for VSM cells isolated from WT (black bar), SM-DNwt/wt without tamoxifen induction (white bar), and SM-DNwt/wt with tamoxifen administration (gray bar). (D) BP recordings from anesthetized WT (black), SUR2wt/AV (orange), and SM-DNwt/AV (brown) mice. (E) Mean arterial pressure (MAP) in nontransgenic (Non TG), single-transgenic (STG), and double-transgenic (SM-DN) WT and SUR2wt/AV mice. (F) Left: Representative images of excised hearts from WT (top), SUR2wt/AV (middle), and SM-DNwt/AV (bottom) mice. Right: Heart size (heart weight normalized to tibia length; HW/TL) from nontransgenic (Non TG), single-transgenic (STG), and double-transgenic (SM-DN), WT and SUR2wt/AV mice. For all figures, individual data points are represented as open circles, bars show mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s test for pairwise comparison. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 from pairwise post hoc Tukey’s test.

Pharmacological reversal of CS-associated cardiovascular abnormalities in Cantu mice. We next hypothesized that reversal might also be achieved by pharmacological inhibition of overactive VSM K ATP channels. Mice were implanted with subcutaneous, slow-release pellets formulated to release a moderate or high dose (approximately 1 or approximately 19 mg/kg/day) of glibenclamide for 4 weeks, which resulted in measured plasma concentrations of 30 ± 8 ng/mL (approximately 60 nM) and 147 ± 51 ng/mL (approximately 300 nM), respectively. Cardiac hypertrophy was reversed in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2A), almost completely at the highest dose, comparable to the effect of genetically induced VSM K ATP downregulation in SM-DNwt/AV mice (Figure 1). Consistent with an action on VSM K ATP channels, high-dose glibenclamide elevated arterial pressure (MAP) and fully restored vascular resistance (SVR) in SUR2wt/AV mice (Figure 2, B and C). Glibenclamide also induced a partial reversal of the elevated cardiac index observed in SUR2wt/AV mice (Figure 2D). Hypertrophy in SUR2wt/AV mice is not associated with significant fibrosis, and fibrosis was not induced by glibenclamide (Figure 2E). Glibenclamide induced no impairment of cardiac function as determined by echocardiographic measurements of ejection fraction (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Glibenclamide reverses cardiac hypertrophy in SUR2wt/AV mice. (A) Left: Representative hearts from placebo-implanted WT (black), placebo-implanted SUR2wt/AV (orange), and approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellet implanted SUR2wt/AV (brown) mice. Right: Summary of heart size (weight normalized to tibia length; HW/TL) for WT and SUR2wt/AV mice implanted with either placebo pellets (Glib = 0), or pellets releasing approximately 1 mg/kg/day and approximately 19 mg/kg/day. (B) Summary of MAP in anesthetized placebo-pellet (Glib = 0) and approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellet–implanted WT and SUR2wt/AV mice. In all experiments, pellets were implanted at 8 weeks of age, and phenotypes were assessed 4 weeks later. (C) Systemic vascular resistance (SVR) and (D) cardiac index in placebo-implanted WT mice and placebo- or glibenclamide pellet–implanted SUR2wt/AV mice. (E) Gomori-stained left ventricular free wall sections. Scale bars: 500 μm. (F) Ejection fraction of placebo-implanted WT mice and placebo- or glibenclamide pellet–implanted SUR2wt/AV mice. Carotid artery compliance measurements from (G) placebo-implanted or approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellet–implanted WT and SUR2wt/AV mice, or (H) WT, SUR2wt/AV, and SMDNwt/AV mice. Individual data points are represented as open circles, bars show mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA (A–F) and 2-way ANOVA (G and H) with subsequent post hoc Tukey’s test for pairwise comparison. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 from pairwise post hoc Tukey’s test. For G and H, color-coded statistical significance indicators are shown for comparison with placebo-implanted WT mice (black).

Notably, high-dose glibenclamide did not reverse the marked carotid diameter enlargement observed in SUR2wt/AV mice (Figure 2G and ref. 19), and a similar resistance to reversal was observed in SMDNwt/AV mice (Figure 2H). This suggests that vascular structural abnormalities may be relatively refractory to K ATP inhibition, but that reversal of conduit vessel structural remodeling is not required to reverse cardiac remodeling.

High-dose glibenclamide induces only transient hypoglycemia in mice. Glibenclamide is used clinically to treat diabetes, due to its inhibitory action on pancreatic Kir6.2/SUR1-dependent K ATP channels (which exhibit markedly higher sensitivity than cardiovascular Kir6.1/SUR2 channels) (20). High doses, as required to reverse CS cardiovascular remodeling, will therefore also unavoidably inhibit pancreatic K ATP channels and are thus naively predicted to increase insulin secretion and lower blood glucose (BG), a potentially important side effect that could limit clinical utility. As expected, fed BG was not different between WT and SUR2wt/AV mice prior to pellet implantation (Figure 3A) and both low- and high-dose glibenclamide indeed significantly lowered BG on day 1 after implantation. However, BG returned to normal by approximately day 2 (Figure 3, B–E). Moreover, fasted BG was normal in mice that had received high-dose glibenclamide for over 30 days — evidence of long-term glycemic stability (Figure 3F). Transient, spontaneously resolving, hypoglycemic effects of chronic glibenclamide have been demonstrated before, and are explained by chronic downregulation of insulin secretion with continued K ATP -inhibition (21). Consistent with this, a mild glucose intolerance phenotype was observed in high-dose–treated WT and SUR2wt/AV mice (Figure 3, G and H). Notably, in a single human CS case thus far treated with glibenclamide, transient hypoglycemia only was also observed at initiation of glibenclamide treatment or dose escalation (22), and thus chronic hypoglycemia may not prove to be a significant complication for glibenclamide therapy in patients with CS.

Figure 3 Chronic high-dose glibenclamide induces only transient hypoglycemia. (A) Summary of blood glucose levels in fed WT and SUR2wt/AV mice on day 0 prior to pellet implantation. (B) Mean blood glucose measurements from WT mice implanted with placebo pellets (black diamonds, solid line; n = 6), approximately 1 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellets (light gray circles, dotted line; n = 4), and approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellets (dark gray triangles, dashed line; n = 4). (C) Summary of blood glucose measurements for WT mice implanted with placebo pellets (black bars) or approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellets (gray bars) on day 0, 1, and 18. (D) Mean blood glucose measurements from SUR2wt/AV mice implanted with placebo pellets (dark orange circles, solid line; n = 4), approximately 1 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellets (light orange diamonds, dotted line; n = 7), and approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellets (brown squares, dashed line; n = 8). (E) Summary of blood glucose measurements for SUR2wt/AV mice implanted with placebo pellets (orange bars) or approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellets (brown bars) on day 0, 1, and 18. (F) Fasted BG in mice which had been implanted with either placebo or high-dose glibenclamide more than 30 days prior. Glucose tolerance test data for WT (G) and SUR2wt/AV (H) mice implanted with placebo or approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellets. For summary figures, individual data points are represented as open circles, bars show mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and subsequent post hoc Tukey’s test for pairwise comparison. *P < 0.05 from pairwise post hoc Tukey’s test.

Glibenclamide-induced correction of low blood pressure in Kir6.1wt/VM mutant mice. Although the vast majority of patients with CS carry mutations in ABCC9 (SUR2), there are patients with mutations in the pore-forming Kir6.1 (KCNJ8) subunit. To examine the potential for glibenclamide therapy in such patients, we also implanted CS model Kir6.1[V65M] knockin mice (Kir6.1wt/VM) (19) with high-dose glibenclamide pellets. This resulted in a significant although incomplete (approximately 13 mmHg) improvement of the otherwise severe hypotensive phenotype and an incomplete effect on heart size (Figure 4, A and B). The Kir6.1[V65M] mutation results in a drastic GoF of K ATP channels and causes severe CS features in humans (7, 8, 19). Unlike the SUR2[A478V] mutation, which does not significantly affect glibenclamide sensitivity (23), the Kir6.1[V65M] mutation markedly decreases glibenclamide inhibition in recombinant channels (8), potentially explaining the incomplete reversal of CV abnormalities. Alternatively, incomplete reversal might reflect the more severe phenotype requiring longer administration times for reversal. In either case, the reduced efficacy of glibenclamide in Kir6.1wt/VM, compared with SUR2wt/AV, suggests that sulfonylurea treatment efficacy may depend on the severity of the underlying mutation, and underlines the importance of thorough understanding of the molecular consequences for personalized therapy.

Figure 4 Partial reversal of cardiovascular features by glibenclamide in Kir6.1wt/VM mice. (A) Summary of mean arterial pressure (MAP) in anesthetized placebo-implanted (Glib = 0) and approximately 19 mg/kg/day glibenclamide pellet–implanted WT and Kir6.1wt/VM mice. (B) Summary of heart size (weight normalized to tibia length; HW/TL) for WT and Kir6.1wt/VM mice implanted with either placebo pellets (Glib = 0) or pellets releasing approximately 19 mg/kg/day. For all figures, individual data points are represented as open circles, bars show mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc Tukey’s test for pairwise comparison. **P < 0.01 from pairwise post hoc Tukey’s test.

Inhibition of VSM K ATP channels as a strategy to treat CS. The above results establish that cardiac remodeling in CS arises secondary to K ATP channel GoF in VSM, and provide key preclinical evidence for in vivo efficacy of glibenclamide in treatment of CS. The link between VSM K ATP channel GoF and cardiac hypertrophy is not yet established, but is likely to involve systemic feedback mechanisms that seek to normalize systemic perfusion in response to vasodilation. Directly inhibiting VSM K ATP overactivity with K ATP inhibitors may thus reverse both the primary vascular defect and these secondary features.

Excessive hair growth (hypertrichosis) is a defining CS feature (1), and is also mimicked by the K ATP channel opener, minoxidil, which is used as a topical treatment for alopecia (24, 25). It is possible that K ATP inhibition might alleviate hypertrichosis in patients with CS, and that topical administration of K ATP inhibitors may be of cosmetic use for hair removal in the future (26). PDA is observed in most patients with CS and likely arises from the vasodilatory effect of excessive K ATP activity in the DA after birth. PDA, which can be lethal without correction, is also present in approximately 1:2000 full-term births but in 20%–60% of premature births (27). K ATP inhibitors may thus also prove useful for correction of PDA of various etiologies, an application that should be the subject of future study. Increased VSM K ATP channel expression has been reported in septic shock, and previous animal studies suggested that K ATP inhibition may also prove beneficial in treating endotoxic hypotension (28, 29), although acute glibenclamide treatment failed to reverse hypotensive shock in humans, despite inducing hypoglycemia (30, 31). Such studies illustrate the different sensitivity of pancreatic and cardiovascular K ATP channels, and raise the question whether longer term and higher dose treatment might be necessary and appropriate for cardiovascular applications.

Potential adverse effects of high-dose glibenclamide, including actions in skeletal and cardiac muscle, as well as the drug sensitivity of specific CS mutations, require further study, and ideal therapy for CS may ultimately require an agent with much improved selectivity or potency for VSM Kir6.1/SUR2B channels. However, there is immediate need for a targeted therapy for CS, and the present findings clearly demonstrate the in vivo potential of glibenclamide for correcting CS cardiovascular abnormalities. Moreover, they suggest that the undesired glucose-lowering effects in nondiabetic animals are temporary, and may not therefore be prohibitive for the use of glibenclamide as a therapy in CS.