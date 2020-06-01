IRF4 instructs effector Treg differentiation and immune suppression in human cancer

Treg heterogeneity in the TME and its relation to IRF4. To gain insight into CD4+ T cell phenotypes at the tumor site, we initially investigated T cells in a cohort of 53 patients with NSCLC (Supplemental Table 1 and ref. 24; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130426DS1) with a 27-parameter polychromatic flow cytometry panel encompassing markers of memory and effector T cell differentiation, activation, metabolic activity, and exhaustion as well as Treg markers (Supplemental Table 2). We profiled tumors (n = 53), paired adjacent cancer-free lung tissues (n = 45), and peripheral blood samples (PB; n = 22) of treatment-naive patients (Supplemental Table 1). We next used Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP), a dimensionality reduction visualization approach that preserves the local and the global structure of single-cell data, to simplify the visualization of marker coexpression in a 2D space (Figure 1, A and B). Overall, CD4+ T cells from the 3 body sites displayed a different single-cell profile (Figure 1A). Previously described dynamics aside (24), such as the loss of CD45RA+, CCR7+, and CD27+ (identifying naive and early memory cells) and the accumulation of HLA-DR+ activated and PD1+ T cells, we also noticed the accumulation of CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs expressing the TF IRF4 in tumor versus adjacent lung and blood samples (Figure 1, B–D). Manual gating of flow cytometry data indicated that approximately 40% of CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs in tumors expressed IRF4, while the rest were IRF4– (Figure 1, C and D), suggesting Treg heterogeneity at the tumor site. In addition, the majority of conventional CD4+ T (Tconv) cells lacked IRF4 expression (Figure 1, C and D). Flow cytometric analysis also revealed that IRF4+ Tregs retain increased expression of PD1, TIGIT, and TIM3 receptors and CD71 and CD98 metabolic markers compared with both IRF4– Tregs and Tconv cells in tumors (Figure 1E). These markers are generally upregulated with activation. In line with our results, reanalysis of published single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) data (25) of CD4+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes from patients with NSCLC identified IRF4 expression as largely confined to a subpopulation of CTLAhi Tregs (subset 9-CTLA4; Figure 1F), while it was relatively lower in other cell subsets, including in nonactivated Tregs (8-FOXP3). CTLA4hi Tregs, which also express FOXP3, displayed an effector signature, including expression of CCR8, ICOS, TNFRSF4 (encoding OX-40), TNFRSF9 (encoding CD137/4-1BB), and the IRF4 transcriptional partner BATF (Figure 1G). We identified a similar subset of IRF4-expressing Tregs by scRNA-seq analysis of CD45+ cells infiltrating hepatocellular carcinoma (Supplemental Figure 1A and ref. 26). Notably, IRF4 expression correlated with multiple Treg genes but not with TFs related to other Th cell subsets in single CD4+ T cells isolated from melanomas (Supplemental Figure 1B and ref. 27). Thus, a common phenotypic and gene expression architecture defines tumor-infiltrating Tregs in multiple human cancers.

Figure 1 IRF4 identifies effector Tregs enriched in human tumors. (A) UMAP analysis of concatenated CD4+ T cells (1,500 cells/sample) from tumor (n = 53), adjacent lung tissue (n = 45), and blood (n = 22) samples from patients with NSCLC. (B) UMAP of relative marker expression by concatenated CD4+ T cells from the same samples in A. (C) Manual gating analysis of CD4+CD25+FOXP3+ Tregs expressing IRF4+ by flow cytometry. Numbers indicate the percentage of positive cells. (D) Summary plot representing the IRF4 expression in CD4+ Tregs and conventional T (Tconv cells; defined as CD25loFoxP3–) cells from the same patients as in A (***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001, Kruskal-Wallis test). (E) Representative distribution by flow cytometry (top) and summary of the percentage of expression of selected markers (bottom) in tumor-infiltrating IRF4+ and IRF4– Tregs and Tconv cells (*P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001, nonparametric Friedman test). (F) Box plot showing the log 2 (TPM + 1) expression of IRF4 transcript across 9 CD4+ T cells clusters as identified by single-cell RNA-seq (25). Each dot represents a single cell (*P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001, Wilcoxon test). (G) t-SNE plots illustrating the expression of selected genes in single CD4+ T cells from lung tumor lesions. Cell clusters, depicted on the left, were identified as in F.

IRF4 expression defines effector Tregs with enhanced suppressive potential capable of promoting tumor growth in vivo. We further characterized IRF4+ and IRF4– Tregs by bulk RNA-seq. As the intranuclear localization of TFs precluded the isolation of viable cells based on IRF4 expression levels, we used a surrogate surface staining strategy for FACS-based isolation of Treg subsets. Bulk Tregs from tumors, defined as CD25hiCD127lo, were further separated according to CCR8 and ICOS to identify IRF4+ and IRF4– Tregs (Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 2A, and Methods). As expected, both of these subsets expressed high levels of FOXP3 compared with Tconv cells (Supplemental Figure 2B) and their gene expression significantly overlapped with a tumor-infiltrating Treg signature, as obtained from a NSCLC scRNA-seq data set (ref. 25 and Supplemental Figure 2C), confirming the Treg identity of these subsets.

Figure 2 Transcriptional and functional profiling defines the effector and enhanced suppressive nature of IRF4+ Tregs. (A) Representative CCR8 and ICOS expression in tumor-infiltrating CD25hiCD127lo Treg subsets defined by IRF4 expression and t percentage of IRF4 expression in tumor-infiltrating Tregs gated as CCR8–ICOS– or CCR8+ICOS+. (B) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the FACS-sorted CCR8+ICOS+ versus ICOS–CCR8– tumor-infiltrating Tregs, as obtained by RNA-seq (FDR < 0.05). Selected DEGs are indicated. For some genes, protein names are indicated. (C) Hallmark gene sets (MsigDB; as obtained by GSEA) significantly enriched in cells sorted as in B. (D) Transcription factor binding motif (TFBM) enrichment analysis by pScan of RNA-seq data obtained as in B. Colored dots indicate significant hits. (E) CFSE-labeled CD4+ CD25– T (Tconv) cells dilution from a representative blood sample. Tconv cells were cocultured with Suppression Inspector MACSiBead beads and different ratios of intratumoral Treg subsets for 5 days. Data are representative of 5 independent experiments. (F) Tumor volumes in FoxP3EGFP-cre-ERT2(control) (n = 7) or Irf4fl/flFoxP3EGFP-cre-ERT2 (n = 5) mice following the administration of tamoxifen. Tumor curves in individual mice and mean ± SEM of the same cohort are shown. **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test.

A multidimensional scaling plot of gene expression profiles showed that sorted intratumoral CCR8+ICOS+ (IRF4+) and CCR8–ICOS– (IRF4–) clustered separately, indicating substantial differences at the transcriptional level (Supplemental Figure 2D). Overall, we identified 2674 differentially expressed genes (DEGs; FDR < 0.05; Supplemental Table 3). CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs expressed high amounts of transcripts encoding molecules involved in effector differentiation (e.g., TNFRSF9, TNFRSF4, TNFRSF18, IL2RA), transcriptional regulation of effector Tregs (BATF), proliferation (MKI67), Treg identity (IKZF2, encoding the TF Helios [ref. 28]), costimulation (ICOS) and suppressive function (CTLA4). Additional transcripts included IL32, CCL22, and CX3CR1. By contrast, CCR8– ICOS– Tregs expressed high amounts of transcripts encoding molecules associated with early differentiation or quiescence, including CCR7, KLF2, LEF1, TCF7 (29), BACH2 (repressing effector programs to stabilize Treg-mediated immune homeostasis, ref. 30), and TXNIP (a negative regulator of AKT signaling and glycolytic metabolism) (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 3). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) further revealed that CCR8–ICOS– Tregs were largely quiescent and displayed transcriptional signatures of Wnt/β-catenin and TGF-β signaling. In contrast, CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs displayed enhanced signatures of metabolic activity, including oxidative phosphorylation and glycolysis; mTORC1-dependent activity, previously shown to favor murine Treg activation and prevention of autoimmunity (31); and reactive oxygen species metabolism, consistent with enhanced activation and/or mitochondrial respiration (Figure 2C, Supplemental Table 4, and ref. 32). To identify transcriptional regulators of CCR8+ICOS+ intratumoral Tregs, we performed computational analysis of TF-binding motif enrichment at the promoters (–950, +50 bp from the TSS) of DEGs obtained from bulk RNA-seq data. This analysis showed enrichment of binding motifs of TFs, including IRF4, predicted to be preferentially active in the CCR8+ICOS+ Treg subset (Figure 2D). We additionally identified NRF1, involved in antioxidant defense, lipid metabolism, and mitochondrial respiratory function (33); MYC, a master regulator of metabolic reprogramming in activated T cells (34); and the NF-κB family members REL, RELA, and RELB. In particular, RelA has been previously shown to regulate effector Treg activity in nonlymphoid tissues downstream of TNFRSFs (35). Thus, our transcriptional profiling revealed that intratumoral IRF4+ Tregs are highly activated compared with IRF4– Tregs and supported the notion that they have enhanced suppressive potential. To confirm this hypothesis, FACS-sorted CCR8+ICOS+ (IRF4+) and CCR8–ICOS– (IRF4–) intratumoral Tregs were further tested for their capacity to suppress proliferation of autologous CD4+CD25– Tconv cells in vitro (Figure 2E). Both Treg subsets were effective in this regard at a 1:1 Tconv cell/Treg ratio, while only CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs maintained substantial suppressive capacity at a 2:1 ratio (Figure 2E).

IRF4 has been shown to promote effector Treg differentiation in peripheral tissues and to limit autoimmunity (20), but its importance in suppressing antitumor immune responses is unknown. To test the functional role of IRF4 in tumor-infiltrating Tregs, we used mice that allow tamoxifen-inducible deletion of IRF4 specifically in Tregs (Irf4fl/flFoxp3EGFP-cre-ERT2) and controls (Foxp3EGFP-cre-ERT2) (Figure 2F). Induced deletion of Irf4 in FoxP3+ cells in MC38 tumor-bearing mice resulted in a significant delay in tumor growth (Figure 2F), indicating that IRF4+ Tregs suppress antitumor immunity. To further test the Treg-intrinsic role of IRF4, we reconstituted lethally irradiated mice with a mix of congenically marked bone marrow from WT mice and mice with a T cell–specific deletion of IRF4 (Irf4fl/flCd4Cre). We also generated mixed control chimeras containing WT and Cd4Cre control bone marrow. Flow cytometric analysis of tumor-infiltrating Tregs in these chimeric mice showed severely impaired representation of IRF4-deficient Tregs at the tumor site but not in the spleen and lack of ICOS expression, a direct target of IRF4. In contrast, control chimeras showed similar contribution of Tregs at both sites and robust ICOS expression (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F).

IRF4 and its partner BATF control a molecular program of effector Treg differentiation and suppression in tumors. Next, we formally tested the role of IRF4 and its transcriptional partner BATF in determining the features of tumor-infiltrating Tregs by integrating our data from human Tregs with gene expression profiles and epigenomic data from mouse Tregs (Supplemental Table 5). As mouse versus human gene regulation is difficult to infer due to species differences in noncoding regions, we first defined a conserved tumor-infiltrating Treg signature by integrating DEGs of CCR8+ICOS+ versus CCR8– ICOS– Tregs from Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 3 and DEGs of tumor-infiltrating Tregs versus spleen Tregs from a murine model (36), as outlined in Figure 3A. In total, we identified 382 transcripts that were specifically upregulated or downregulated in mouse and human tumor-infiltrating Tregs (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 6). Next, we defined the transcriptional program that is dependent on IRF4 or BATF expression by performing RNA-seq and analysis of gene expression profiles of splenic Tregs from WT versus Irf4–/– mice. We also reanalyzed a published data set comparing WT versus Batf–/– Tregs (37). Overall, this identified 1241 and 232 genes that were controlled by IRF4 and BATF, respectively (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 5). GSEA revealed that many genes involved in lymphocyte activation, proliferation, and differentiation were under the joint control of IRF4 and BATF; those involved in apoptosis were controlled by BATF alone; and those related to immunosuppression, i.e., IL-37– and IL-10–dependent signaling pathways, were under the control of IRF4 alone (Supplemental Figure 3B). A relevant proportion (94 genes; 24.6%) of the conserved tumor Treg signature between humans and mice was controlled by IRF4 and/or BATF (Figure 3B; IRF4 and BATF DEGs vs. tumor-infiltrating Treg signature: P = 1.1 × 10–14 and P = 3.3 × 10–18, respectively; hypergeometric test; data not shown). We further made use of our ChIP deep-sequencing (ChIP-seq) data to assess IRF4 occupancy at the loci of interest (Supplemental Table 7) and thus define a direct role of this TF in controlling gene expression in tumor-infiltrating Tregs. Supplemental Figure 3B shows the distribution of regions in the genome that are bound directly by IRF4 according to their distance from transcriptional start sites (TSSs) (see also Supplemental Table 7). Despite a small fraction mapped in promoter regions (0–1 Kb), the majority of IRF4-bound sites mapped at 10 to 100 Kb distance from the TSS, suggesting regulation of gene expression at enhancer regions. Tumor-infiltrating Treg genes dependent on IRF4 included several Tnfr family members involved in effector Treg differentiation, such as Tnfrsf1b, Tnfrsf8, Tnfrsf18, and Tnfrsf9 (the latter also dependent on Batf expression) (35); chemokine receptors, such as Ccr8, Cxcr3, and Ccr5, likely involved in the localization of Tregs to tumors or to the lung and expressed by murine effector Tregs (38); and Zbtb32, Mki67, Map2k3, Kif23, Rrm2, and Aurkb, previously linked to cell cycle in other cell types and likely contributing to Treg proliferation (Figure 3C). Instead, Icos, Ikzf2 (encoding Helios), and Il1rl1 (also known as ST2 or IL-33 receptor) were dependent on both Irf4 and Batf. Thus, Irf4 and Batf directly and indirectly control a program of effector Treg differentiation and immunosuppression in cancer.

Figure 3 Irf4 and its partner Baft directly and indirectly control a molecular program of effector Treg differentiation and suppression. (A) Identification of a shared gene expression signature between tumor-infiltrating human CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs versus CCR8–ICOS– Tregs and murine Tregs (36). (B) Venn diagram of the number of genes of the tumor-specific Treg signature obtained as in A that are differentially expressed in splenic Tregs from Batf–/– and Irf4–/– mice. Genes controlled only by Batf (n = 10) were of limited interest and thus not further investigated. (C) List of tumor-infiltrating Treg genes that are dependent on the expression of Irf4 or Irf4 and Batf. All genes are induced, except for Plac8, which is repressed (indicated in light blue). Those genes directly controlled by IRF4 binding to the genome, as obtained from ChIP-seq analysis of murine Tregs, are highlighted. Genomic binding of Irf4 to the DNA for selected genes is depicted.

scRNA-seq–guided high-dimensional flow cytometry profiling reveals that CCR8+ICOS+ (IRF4+) effector Tregs associate with multiple exhaustion traits of T cells. To further characterize the T cell phenotypic landscape associated with Treg subsets in patients with NSCLC cancer in an unbiased manner, we designed a second high-dimensional flow cytometry panel guided by results obtained with scRNA-seq (25) and bulk RNA-seq (Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2). We preferred markers identified by fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies providing a high signal-to-noise ratio (e.g., CCR8 and ICOS instead of IRF4) so as to enhance the identification of subsets by the clustering algorithm, as recently suggested (39). We profiled millions of single cells from tumors (n = 45), paired adjacent cancer-free lung tissues (n = 23), and peripheral blood samples (n = 23) of treatment-naive patients (Supplemental Table 1). A schematic representation of the analysis pipeline is shown in Figure 4A. By applying PhenoGraph, a computational algorithm capable of clustering single cells without bias according to the relative expression of these molecules in the multidimensional space (40), we identified 14 different CD4+ and 15 different CD8+ T cell clusters and defined their abundance as a percentage of total CD4+ or CD8+ T cells in each sample type (Figure 4B). In addition, for this panel of markers, UMAP of single-cell distributions and principal component analysis (PCA) of cluster abundance in the different samples clearly distinguished T cells from the peripheral blood, lung tissues, and tumors (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), indicating that different sites have highly distinct T cell profiles. We next calculated the integrated median fluorescence intensity (iMFI) values of each marker in each PhenoGraph cluster so as to obtain information on cluster identity (Figure 4B, the Methods, and ref. 39). Metaclustering of PhenoGraph clusters and markers grouped subpopulations with similar immunophenotypes. Similar to that in previous findings (24), we documented the loss of subsets of naive (CD4+, C2; CD8+, C12) and cytotoxic (CD4+, C7; CD8+, C1, C9, C2) T cells and the accumulation of exhausted T cells (CD8, C5) in tumors compared with the blood or the adjacent lung tissue (Figure 4B). Moreover, in line with data shown in Figure 1, we revealed the increased presence of CCR8+ICOS+ (IRF4+) activated Tregs (CD4+, C6) in tumors. Next, we investigated the association of these cells with specific T cell subsets in the TME by performing a Pearson correlation analysis of the abundance of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell clusters as identified by PhenoGraph in 45 patients (Figure 4C). Notably, intratumoral CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs correlated with CD4+ (C13) and CD8+ (C5 and C15) T cells with features of exhaustion (i.e., expressing PD1, TIM3, and TIGIT in different combinations and intensities). At the same time, CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs negatively correlated with cytotoxic CD8+ T cells (C2, coexpressing GZMB and GNLY and thus armed for rapid effector functions) and with clusters of T cells bearing a central memory T phenotype (CD4+, C11 and CD8+, C14). In summary, high-dimensional single-cell profiling identifies a T cell signature with increased frequencies of CCR8+ICOS+ effector Tregs associated with T cell exhaustion.

Figure 4 Abundance of CCR8+ICOS+ intratumoral Tregs is associated with multiple features of T cell exhaustion. (A) Experimental workflow. (B) Heatmaps of the relative expression, depicted as integrated MFI (iMFI: MFI × percentage of antigen expression) of markers (columns) in discrete CD4+ (left) and CD8+ (right) Phenograph clusters (rows). Tm, memory; Tcm, central memory; Tn, naive; Exh, exhausted; Act, activated; CTL, cytotoxic T lymphocyte. Tte, terminal effector. Data are further metaclustered to group subpopulations with similar immune-phenotypes. The median frequency of each PhenoGraph cluster in the different compartments is depicted by using Balloon plots. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, tumor versus blood or versus normal tissue samples; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C) Correlogram showing Pearson correlation between frequencies of CD4+ (T4) and CD8+ (T8) PhenoGraph clusters in tumor samples from 45 patients with early-stage (I–III) non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Nonsignificant correlations (P value > 0.05) were left blank.

CCR8+ICOS+ (IRF4+) effector Tregs define a signature of disease progression in NSCLC. We finally tested whether a phenotypic landscape of T cells involving IRF4+ effector Tregs could be found to be different in patients with cancer with different prognoses. First, a subset of our cohort of patients (n = 25) was subdivided in 2 groups according to the median distribution of the maximum standardized value of fluorodeoxyglucose uptake (SUVmax), a PET indicator of tumor glycolysis and aggressiveness. PCA revealed a bimodal separation of the SUVmaxlo and SUVmaxhi groups of patients according to the relative frequencies of CD4+ and CD8+ PhenoGraph clusters (Figure 5A, left), indicating that they display a different T cell profile as a whole. Analysis of PCA loadings identified clusters contributing the most to such distribution (Figure 5A, right). Specifically, SUVmaxhi patients harbored increased frequencies of CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs (C6), subsets of CD8+ (C5 and C15), and CD4+ T cells (C5) with traits of exhaustion or memory T cells expressing GZMK, EOMES (contributing to T cell dysfunction in humans [ref. 41]), and PD1 (CD8+, C3, C7), while SUVmaxlo patients harbored increased frequencies of CCR5+ clusters (CD8+, C4, C6 and CD4+, C3, C4) as well as terminal effector, cytotoxic T cells (CD8+, C1 and CD4+, C7) (Figure 5A). We observed similar trends when considering a parameter of disease progression, i.e., the international TNM classification, according to which CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs (CD4+, C6) as well as T cells featuring exhaustion/activation markers (CD8+, C5 and C15) were more abundant in patients with advanced pathological stage II and III (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 CCR8+ICOS+ Tregs define a signature of disease progression in NSCLC. (A) Left: Principal component analysis (PCA) plot showing the distribution of patients (n = 48) according to the frequency of CD4+ and CD8+ PhenoGraph clusters in each patient (Tm, memory; Tcm, central memory). Patients were classified according to pathological stage (pStage) I, II, or III of the International TNM classification. Right: PCA loading plot of PhenoGraph clusters most contributing to the PCA output on the left. (B) Left: PCA plot showing the distribution of patients (n = 26) according to the frequency of CD4+ and CD8+ PhenoGraph clusters in each patient. The cohort was subdivided in 2 groups according to the median distribution of maximum standardized uptake value (SUVmax). Right: PCA loading plot as in A. (C) Kaplan-Meier progression-free survival curves according to the intratumoral frequencies of Tregs subsets over CD8+ T cells in each patient (n = 38). The cohort was subdivided in 2 groups according to the percentile rank (set at 0.8). The P value was calculated by Gehan Breslow-Wilcoxon test. (D) Kaplan-Meier disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS) curves in the TCGA lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) lung cancer cohort (n = 516). Patients were grouped by percentile rank (set at 0.8) according to the enrichment of the CCR8+ICOS+ bulk Treg signature (as obtained in Figure 2B) as relative to the CD8+ T cell signature. + indicates censored observations. P values were calculated by multivariate Cox regression. Dotted lines indicate the time at which 50% of the cohort was still free of the event.

Infiltration of CD8+ T cells is a predictor of good prognosis in multiple types of cancer (42). We thus investigated disease-free survival (DFS) of our patients according to the Treg/CD8+ T cell ratio (as determined by their frequency among CD3+) at the tumors site and found that a higher ratio was significantly associated with early tumor relapse (Figure 5C). As predicted by their superior suppressive activity, this was due to the contribution of CCR8+ICOS+, but not of CCR8– ICOS–, Tregs (Figure 5C). We next validated our findings in larger cohorts of individuals, such as those from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). In these, the degree of infiltration of specific subpopulations was determined by enrichment of transcriptional signatures (see Methods). Similar to results from our NSCLC cohort, we found that a higher CCR8+ICOS+ Treg/CD8+ T cell signature in bulk RNA-seq data from primary biopsies was associated both with worse DFS and overall survival in lung adenocarcinoma (Figure 5D and ref. 43), hepatocellular carcinoma (Supplemental Figure 5A and ref. 44), and melanoma (Supplemental Figure 5B), thereby underlying a common biology of Treg-mediated suppression of antitumor immunity in multiple human cancers.