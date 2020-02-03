The glucocorticoid receptor–FKBP51 complex contributes to fear conditioning and posttraumatic stress disorder

GR and FKBP51 form a protein complex in mouse brain. We first demonstrated that FKBP51 forms a protein complex with GR in mouse brain. As shown in Figure 1A, a GR antibody, but not IgG, coimmunoprecipitated with FKBP51, while the FKBP51 antibody coimmunoprecipitates with GR (Figure 1B), suggesting the existence of a GR-FKBP51 complex. The specificity of the FKBP51 antibody was confirmed using proteins extracted from FKBP51 knockout mice (brain tissue provided by WeiDong Yong) (20, 21) with FKBP52 as a positive control (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130363DS1). As previous studies have indicated that HSP90 (heat shock protein 90) may also form a complex with GR and FKBP51 (22), we confirmed the existence of a GR-HSP90 complex in our experimental conditions. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1B, a GR antibody, but not IgG, coimmunoprecipitated with HSP90, while the HSP90 antibody coimmunoprecipitated with GR in the protein extract from mouse brain.

Figure 1 GR forms a complex with FKBP51 via the S211-L225 region of the amino-terminus of GR. (A) In mouse brain lysate, GR antibody, but not IgG (negative control), coimmunoprecipitated with FKBP51. (B) In mouse brain lysate, FKBP51 antibody, but not IgG (negative control), coimmunoprecipitated with GR. (C) Western blot showing that GST-GR NT , but not GST-GR CT , can “pull-down” FKBP51 in mouse brain tissue. (D) Western blot showing that GST-GR NT4 , but not GST-GR NT1 , GST-GR NT2 , GST-GR NT3 , GST-GR NT5 , or GST-GR NT6 can pull-down FKBP51 in mouse brain tissue. (E) Western blot showing that GST-GR NT4-1 , but not GST-GR NT4-2 , GST-GR NT4-3 , GST-GR NT4-4 , or GST-GR NT4-5 , can pull-down FKBP51 in mouse brain tissue. (F) Western blot showing that GST-TPR, but not GST-FK1 or GST-FK2, can pull-down GR in mouse brain tissue. (G) Western blot showing that GST-TPR3, but not GST-TPR1, GST-TPR2, or GST-TPR4 can pull-down GR in mouse brain tissue. (H) Coimmunoprecipitation shows that TAT-GRpep, but not TAT, is able to disrupt the GR-FKBP51 complex in mouse brain slices. Blots represent 3 independent experiments performed.

GR interacts with FKBP51 through the GR NT4-1 (S 211 –L 225 ) region. To characterize the physiological and potentially pathological functions of the GR-FKBP51 interaction, we sought to develop an interfering peptide by identifying the regions of the GR that are necessary to bind FKBP51. We initially used GST-fusion proteins encoding the amino-terminus (NT) of GR (GR NT ) and the carboxyl-terminus (CT) of GR (GR CT ) for affinity purification. As shown in Figure 1C, GST-GR NT , but not GST-GR CT , precipitates FKBP51, suggesting that GR NT is sufficient for the FKBP51-GR interaction. Extending this strategy, we examined GR NT fragments (Supplemental Figure 2) and concluded that GR NT4-1 is the region interacting with FKBP51 (Figure 1, D and E). Similarly, we showed that the TPR (tetratricopeptide repeat) domains of FKBP51 bind GR (Figure 1F). Further dissecting the FKBP51 TPR into smaller fragments (Supplemental Figure 3) revealed that FKBP51 TPR3 is the region interacting with GR (Figure 1G). We synthesized a peptide emulating the amino acid sequence of GR NT4-1 (GRpep [S 211 –L 225 ]) and fused it to the cell-membrane transduction domain of the human immunodeficiency virus-type 1 TAT protein as previously described (23–25). If the GR NT4-1 region is essential for GR-FKBP51 binding, GRpep should disrupt the GR-FKBP51 complex by competing with GR for FKBP51. As expected, TAT-GRpep, but not the control TAT peptide, reduced GR-FKBP51 complex levels in mouse brain (Figure 1H). Thus, we conclude that the GR NT4-1 region is necessary for GR-FKBP51 complex formation and that GRpep disrupts the GR-FKBP51 complex.

Higher FKBP51-GR complex levels in fear-conditioned mice. We examined whether the GR-FKBP51 complex is affected by fear-conditioning in the mouse, an animal model of aversive learning that simulates some aspects of PTSD (26–28). Cued fear conditioning consisted of 5 pairings of a light and tone (conditioned stimulus [CS]) with a foot-shock (unconditioned stimulus [US]). As shown in Figure 2, A and B, coimmunoprecipitation of FKBP51 by the GR antibody was significantly higher in fear conditioned mice versus control mice (P < 0.001, n = 7, Student’s t test, power = 0.993). There is no significant difference in direct immunoprecipitation of GR between the 2 groups (Figure 2B), suggesting that the GR antibody precipitates equal amounts of GR in both groups.

Figure 2 Systemic administration of TAT-GRpep reduces freezing behavior. (A and B) GR-FKBP51 complex levels are significantly higher in brain tissues from fear-conditioned mice. Coimmunoprecipitation shows higher levels of the GR-FKBP51 complex in fear-conditioned mouse brain lysate as compared with control (CTRL) mice. (A) Representative Western blot of FKBP51 and GR precipitated by GR antibody. (B) Densitometric analysis of the levels of FKBP51 coimmunoprecipitated by GR antibody in brain lysate of control (CTRL) or fear-conditioned mice. The level of coimmunoprecipitated FKBP51 (FKBP51 Co-IP) was normalized after being divided by the level of precipitated GR (GR IP). Results for each sample are presented as the percentage of control (CTRL). ***P < 0.001 as compared with control samples, n = 7, t test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (C) A schematic illustration of the experimental schedule regarding data shown in D. (D) During the 3-minute habituation phase (absence of CS), the animals from both groups displayed a virtual absence of freezing behavior (P = NS). When cues were presented, however, animals in the treatment peptide group froze less than the control peptide (TAT) group (P < 0.05); n = 10. (E) A schematic illustration of the experimental schedule regarding data shown in F. (F) TAT-GRpep reduced cued freezing behavior in mice (P < 0.05); n = 14 (TAT) or n = 13 (TAT-GRpep).

Systemic TAT-GRpep delivery reduces freezing. If the GR-FKBP51 complex is part of the mechanism by which fear memories are stored or expressed, disrupting the complex should interfere with these memories. Thus, we tested the hypothesis that our GR-FKBP51–interfering peptide should reduce freezing behaviors in fear-conditioned mice. Two randomized groups of animals underwent 5 rounds of CS-US pairings (CS = light, US = 0.5 mA foot shock for 1 second). The animals were then subjected to 5 days of extinction, in which the same cues were presented without foot shock, before cued fear memory was assessed (Figure 2C). Approximately 2 hours before assessing the fear memory, animals were injected intraperitoneally (i.p.) with either control (TAT) or treatment peptide (TAT-GRpep) (3 nmol/g, i.p.). As shown in Figure 2D, there was no difference in freezing behavior between the TAT-GRpep and TAT alone groups during the habituation period without CS (P = NS). However, with the CS, TAT-GRpep significantly reduced freezing compared with the TAT peptide (34.1 ± 6.7 seconds vs. 64.2 ± 10.7 seconds, 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, F 1,18 = 5.988, P < 0.05), suggesting that TAT-GRpep can block the emergence of PTSD-like fear-related behaviors.

Furthermore, we tested whether disrupting the GR-FKBP51 complex reduces consolidation of cued fear memory. Thus, TAT or TAT-GRpep was administered 2 hours after the end of fear conditioning (Figure 2E), before 5 consecutive daily extinction sessions of cue exposure without shock. Twenty-four hours after the last extinction session, neither treatment group froze without the CS. With the CS, the TAT-GRpep treatment group had significantly less freezing compared with the control TAT group (55.9 ± 3.3 seconds vs. 71.0 ± 3.6 seconds, 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, F 1,25 = 6.007, P < 0.05, Figure 2F). The ability of TAT-GRpep to disrupt the GR-FKBP51 complex in fear-conditioned mice was confirmed with coimmunoprecipitation in both brain tissues (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, 1-way ANOVA, F 2,18 = 23.61, P < 0.001, n = 7, power = 0.984) and peripheral blood samples (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D, P < 0.01, n = 7, Student’s t test, power = 0.992). We also confirmed the presence of TAT-GRpep in brain using confocal fluorescent microscopy (Supplemental Figure 4E) and in blood using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4F). These results suggest that disruption of the GR-FKBP51 complex blocks the expression of PTSD-like fear-related behaviors, and inhibits the consolidation of cued fear memory.

Direct injection of TAT-GRpep into amygdala reduces freezing. To better understand where the GR-FKBP51 complex is acting to modulate fear memory, we tested whether direct injection of TAT-GRpep into the right amygdala would have effects similar to systemic injection (Figure 3A). The amygdala was targeted because it is critical for fear and emotional learning (29). As shown in Figure 3B, injection with either TAT-GRpep or the TAT control peptide produced no differences in the acquisition of cued-fear memory (2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, F 1,21 = 0.25, P = NS). However, 2-way ANOVA confirmed a significant effect of the cue (F 1,46 = 10.387, P < 0.01) and peptide (F 1,46 = 7.708, P < 0.01) during the recall phase of fear memory testing. These results show that TAT-GRpep attenuated cued-fear memory expression since these animals had significantly less freezing than controls (P < 0.01, Figure 3C). To demonstrate the anatomical specificity of TAT-GRpep effects, we repeated the same experiments with peptide infusions into the motor cortex instead of the amygdala. As shown in Figure 3D, both groups acquired the memory of cued fear (2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, F 1,20 = 0.03, P = NS). Injecting TAT-GRpep into the motor cortex did not affect freezing (F 1,20 = 0.353, P = NS), nor was there an interaction effect (F 1,20 = 0.293, P = NS). Both treatment groups reacted similarly to the cue (P = NS, Figure 3E). These data show that injection of TAT-GRpep specifically into the amygdala is sufficient to block the emergence of PTSD-like fear behaviors in the mouse.

Figure 3 Injection of TAT-GRpep directly into amygdala reduces fear memory behavior. (A) A schematic illustration of the experimental schedule. (B) The 2 groups did not differ in the acquisition of cued-fear memory (2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, F 1,21 = 0.25, P = NS). (C) Two-way ANOVA confirmed significant cue effect (F 1,46 = 10.387, P < 0.01), and treatment effect (F 1,46 = 7.708, P < 0.01). The fear memory assessment showed that the treatment peptide (TAT-GRpep) reduced cued-fear memory as the animals injected with TAT-GRpep into the amygdala showed significantly lower level of freezing behavior compared with their control counterparts (P < 0.01); n = 10 (TAT) or n = 13 (TAT-GRpep). (D) For motor cortex injections, the 2 groups did not differ in the acquisition of cued-fear memory (2-way ANOVA with repeated measures (P = NS). (E) The 2-way ANOVA confirmed no significant treatment effect of motor cortex injection (F 1,20 = 0.353, P = NS). The 2 treatment groups did not differ in freezing behavior whether the cue was on or off (P = NS in both cases); n = 10 (TAT) or n = 11 (TAT-GRpep).

TAT-GRpep peptide affects GR signaling in fear-conditioned mice. The next objective was to study the effects of the TAT-GRpep peptide on GR signaling by investigating whether disruption of the GR-FKBP51 complex affects GR phosphorylation, the GR-FKBP52 (aka FKBP4) interaction, and GR nuclear translocation (30, 31). In general, phosphorylation of GR protects it from degradation (32, 33). S 211 is a known GR phosphorylation site located within the GR-FKBP51 interacting region, and S 211 phosphorylation increases recruitment of GR to target genes (34). Thus, we investigated whether the TAT-GRpep alters GR S 211 phosphorylation in fear-conditioned mice. As shown in Figure 4, A and B, GR S 211 phosphorylation is significantly higher in fear-conditioned mice treated with TAT-GRpep compared with those treated with TAT control or no treatment (n = 7, 1-way ANOVA, F 2,18 = 12.81, P < 0.001, power = 0.950). Decreased GR S 211 phosphorylation is observed in fear-conditioned mice compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B, n = 7, P < 0.01, Student’s t test, power = 0.962).

Figure 4 Disruption of GR-FKBP51 complex affects GR signaling in fear-conditioned mice. Representative Western blots (A) and densitometric analysis (B) of the levels of phosphorylated GR (S 211 ) in brain lysate from fear-conditioned mice injected with saline, TAT, or TAT-GRpep. The level of phosphorylated GR (S 211 ) was normalized after being divided by the level of GR. ***P < 0.001, n = 7, F 2,18 = 12.81, 1-way ANOVA test followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. (C–D) Representative Western blots (C) and densitometric analysis (D) of the levels of FKBP52 coimmunoprecipitated by GR antibody in fear-conditioned mice injected with saline, TAT-GRpep, or TAT peptide (3 nmol/g i.p.). The level of coimmunoprecipitated FKBP52 (FKBP52 Co-IP) was normalized after being divided by the level of precipitated GR (GR IP). ***P < 0.001 as compared with the fear-conditioned sample, n = 9, F 2,24 = 14.15, 1-way ANOVA test followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. (E–F) Representative Western blots (E) and densitometric analysis (F) of levels of nuclear GR from fear-conditioned mice injected with saline, TAT, or TAT-GRpep (3 nmol/g i.p.). The level of nuclear GR was normalized after being divided by the level of Histone H3. ***P < 0.001 as compared with the fear-conditioned group, n = 7, F 2,18 = 14.50, 1-way ANOVA test followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. (G–H) Representative Western blots (G) and densitometric analysis (H) of expression levels of 14-3-3ε in fear-conditioned mice injected with saline, TAT, or TAT-GRpep (3 nmol/g i.p.). The level of 14-3-3ε was normalized after being divided by the level of α-Tubulin. ***P < 0.001 as compared with the fear-conditioned group, n = 7, F 2,18 = 13.57, 1-way ANOVA test followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. For densitometric analysis, results are presented as the percentage of the fear-conditioned samples. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

Previous studies have suggested that impaired GR S 211 phosphorylation decreases GR nuclear translocation (35). Others have suggested that dissociation of the GR-FKBP51 complex would promote GR-FKBP52 complex formation, leading to GR nuclear translocation, where GR can activate or repress transcription of target genes (36). We saw that TAT-GRpep increased GR S 211 phosphorylation in fear-conditioned mice. Thus, we predict that TAT-GRpep should also increase GR-FKBP52 complex formation and GR nuclear expression when administered to fear-conditioned mice. Consistent with our hypothesis, we found significant increases in GR-FKBP52 complex levels in fear-conditioned mice after TAT-GRpep treatment (Figure 4, C and D, 1-way ANOVA F 2,24 = 14.15, P < 0.001, n = 9, power = 0.930). GR nuclear localization in fear-conditioned mice was also increased by TAT-GRpep (Figure 4, E and F, 1-way ANOVA, F 2,18 = 14.50, P < 0.001, n = 7, power = 0.951).

Our observation that TAT-GRpep peptide treatment increases GR nuclear translocation implies that both GR nuclear translocation and GR-mediated gene transcription should be lower in fear-conditioned mice. Indeed, we found a decreased expression of 14-3-3ε, a target protein of GR, in fear-conditioned mice (37, 38) (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D, P < 0.01, n = 7, Student’s t test, power = 0.967). This fear-mediated suppression of 14-3-3ε is rescued by TAT-GRpep treatment (Figure 4, G and H, 1-way ANOVA, F 2,18 = 13.57, P < 0.001, n = 7, power = 0.970). Together, these data suggest that disruption of GR-FKBP51 complex with TAT-GRpep increases GR S 211 phosphorylation, GR-FKBP52 complex levels, and GR nuclear translocation. All of these may contribute to increased expression of the GR-regulated protein 14-3-3ε in fear-conditioned mice.

Higher GR-FKBP51 complex levels, decreased GR S 211 phosphorylation, and reduced nuclear GR in peripheral blood from PTSD patients. The next set of experiments was aimed at translating the fear-conditioned mouse results to humans. Of course it is not possible to obtain brain tissue from our patients, and instead we obtained peripheral blood samples. We observed similar results when analyzing GR-FKBP51 levels in either blood or brain tissue from mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B vs. C and D). Thus, we argue that examining the GR-FKBP51 interaction and associated changes in peripheral blood of PTSD patients provides useful insights despite the lack of brain tissue for this part of our study. Descriptive statistics and demographic features of our clinical samples are shown in Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2.

We measured GR-FKBP51 complex levels in the peripheral blood of PTSD patients recruited from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), University of Toronto (Supplemental Table 1). Equal amounts of protein from each sample were incubated with anti–FKBP51 antibody and the precipitated proteins were immunoblotted with either FKBP51 or GR antibody. Each Western blot included 5 samples per group and results were normalized against the mean of 5 control samples on the same blot. We found that the GR-FKBP51 complex is significantly higher in peripheral blood from PTSD patients compared with healthy control subjects (n = 22 each group; P < 0.001, Student’s t test, power = 0.988; Figure 5, A and B). There was no significant difference either in the direct immunoprecipitation of FKBP51 (Figure 5B) or the total expression of FKBP51 (Supplemental Figure 6A) between the 2 groups, suggesting that the observed higher level of GR-FKBP51 complex was not due to the differences in the amount of FKBP51 precipitated by FKBP51 antibody or the total expression of FKBP51 between the 2 groups.

Figure 5 Higher GR-FKBP51 complex levels, decreased GR S 211 phosphorylation, and reduced nuclear GR in peripheral blood of PTSD patients. (A–B) Representative Western blots (A) and densitometric analysis (B) of the levels of GR (left), FKBP51 (right) coimmunoprecipitated by FKBP51 antibody in peripheral blood samples from PTSD patients and healthy controls. Results for each sample are presented as the percentage of the mean of the control samples on the same blot. CTRL: 1 ± 0.069, PTSD: 1.408 ± 0.641, ***P < 0.001, n = 22, t test. (C) Densitometric analysis of the levels of GR (left), FKBP51 (right) coimmunoprecipitated by FKBP51 antibody in peripheral blood samples from PTSD patients and trauma controls. Results are presented as the percentage of trauma controls on the same blot. Trauma: 1 ± 0.061, PTSD: 1.455 ± 0.661, ***P < 0.001, n = 21, t test. (D) Densitometric analysis of the levels of GR (left), FKBP51 (right) coimmunoprecipitated by FKBP51 antibody in peripheral blood samples from MDD patients and healthy controls. Results are presented as the percentage of healthy controls on the same blot; P = 0.7768, n = 23, t test. (E) Densitometric analysis shows decreased GR phosphorylation at S 211 in lymphocytes from PTSD patients compared with healthy controls (CTRL); **P < 0.01, n = 18, t test. (F) Densitometric analysis of levels of nuclear expression of GR in lymphocytes from PTSD patients and healthy controls (CTRL); **P < 0.01, n = 12, t test. (G) FKBP51 binding inhibits nuclear translocation of GR. Reduced nuclear translocation of GR is negatively correlated with higher GR-FKBP51 complex levels in lymphocytes from PTSD patients compared with CTRL; n = 24 (12 PTSD and 12 CTRL), Pearson correlation coefficient r = –0.44392, P = 0.03. (H–I) Representative Western blots (H) and densitometric analysis (I) of levels of 14-3-3ε expression in lymphocytes from PTSD patients and healthy controls (CTRL). Results are presented as the percentage of the mean of the control samples on the same plot. **P < 0.01, n = 21, t test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

We also obtained evidence that the elevated GR-FKBP51 interaction is specific to PTSD and not just a biomarker of trauma exposure per se, by performing a replication and extension analysis in 42 subjects from the Grady Trauma Project in Atlanta, GA (14, 39, 40). All subjects had significant trauma exposure, but while 21 had severe PTSD, the age-, sex-, and race-matched trauma controls had few symptoms (Supplemental Table 2). We found significantly elevated GR-FKBP51 in peripheral blood from PTSD subjects versus trauma-exposed controls (P < 0.001, Student’s t test, n = 21, power = 0.99853, Figure 5C), with no significant difference in direct immunoprecipitation of FKBP51 between the 2 groups (Figure 5C). These combined data suggested that the FKBP51-GR complex might be a biomarker for PTSD. In addition, major depressive disorder (MDD) has some similarities with PTSD in the context of GR signalling that involves FKBP5 (41, 42). We also measured FKBP51-GR complex levels in a separate group of samples from patients with MDD from Atlanta, GA. As shown in Figure 5D, there was no difference in FKBP51-GR complex levels between MDD and control subjects, and there was also no difference in FKBP51 expression alone (Supplemental Figure 6B). Descriptive statistics and demographic features of the MDD samples are shown in Supplemental Table 3. These results suggest that MDD does not significantly alter FKBP51-GR complex levels.