Extrahypothalamic GABAergic nociceptin–expressing neurons regulate AgRP neuron activity to control feeding behavior

GABAergic neurons in the aBNST directly inhibit arcuate NPY neurons. Anatomical tracing studies have identified axons that project from the anteromedial BNST (amBNST) toward the arcuate nucleus (16, 20, 21). To investigate the function of these projections, we performed virus-based tracing experiments. As BNST neurons are predominantly GABAergic (22), we injected adeno-associated virus (AAV) particles containing a Cre-dependent channelrhodopsin-2-mCherry (ChR2-mCherry) construct into the aBNST of Vgat-Cre mice expressing Cre recombinase driven by the vesicular GABA transporter (Slc32a1 or Vgat) promoter to selectively transduct GABAergic neurons (Figure 1A). We detected expression of mCherry in somas and fibers surrounding the anterior commissure, thus capturing the various subnuclei of the aBNST (Figure 1B). Furthermore, we also observed mCherry-containing projection fibers in a number of brain regions, with particularly dense expression in the arcuate nucleus (Figure 1C and data not shown). We did not find mCherry-expressing somas in the arcuate nucleus, suggesting that the AAV1 serotype virus particles injected into the aBNST did not retrogradely label neurons in the arcuate nucleus.

Figure 1 Photostimulation of aBNST GABAergic axons in the arcuate nucleus suppresses feeding. (A) Diagram illustrating injections of the aBNST (red) with ChR2-mCherry. (B) Mosaic images (n = 35) of aBNST (enlarged inset on the right) and arcuate nucleus (C) from Vgat-Cre mice with ChR2-mCherry AAV injected into the aBNST. Scale bars: 200 μm (low-magnification images) and 20 μm (high-magnification images). (D) Diagram of Vgat-Cre mice crossed with Pomc-GFP or Npy-hrGFP mice with ChR2-mCherry in the aBNST. (E) Photostimulated synaptic currents from an arcuate NPY neuron in the absence (black) and presence (red) of 20 μM bicuculline (n = 10). (F) Synaptic currents in arcuate POMC (n = 9 neurons from 3 mice) and NPY (n = 10 neurons from 3 mice) neurons. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 [unpaired t test, t (17) = 2.15, P = 0.046]. (G) Voltage traces (expanded below) from a NPY neuron during photostimulation of aBNST axons (n = 10). Vm, membrane potential. (H) Action potential frequency in NPY neurons (n = 10 neurons from 3 mice) before (baseline) and during photostimulation of aBNST axons. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by paired t test, t (9) = 3.33, P = 0.009. (I) Diagram illustrating injection of the aBNST with ChR2-mCherry and optical fiber implantation into the arcuate nucleus. (J) Cumulative food intake in fasted Vgat-Cre mice during (shaded area) and after photostimulation of ChR2-mCherry–expressing axons from the aBNST. Food intake was measured in mice without (red) and with (blue) photostimulation. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 25 mice. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA [interaction: f (6,288) = 9.58, P < 0.0001; stimulation: f (1,48) = 3.68, P = 0.06]. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Sidak’s post hoc test. (K) Food intake at 4 hours from nonstimulated and stimulated mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 25 mice. *P < 0.05, by paired t test, t (24) = 2.46, P = 0.021. 3V, third ventricle; a.c., anterior commissure.

To determine whether these aBNST axons made direct synaptic connections with specific arcuate nucleus neurons that regulate feeding, we injected ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST of Vgat-Cre mice that were crossed with either Pomc-topaz GFP–transgenic (Pomc-GFP) or Npy-Renilla GFP–transgenic (Npy-hrGFP) mice to identify arcuate pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) or NPY neurons, respectively. Arcuate nucleus slices that did not contain the BNST but retained ChR2-mCherry–expressing axons from the aBNST were prepared for ex vivo ChR2-assisted circuit mapping (Figure 1D). Synaptic currents were evoked by 4-ms light pulses, and a mean of 80 consecutive trials were used to distinguish photostimulated events from spontaneously occurring synaptic input. We observed an inward current in NPY but not POMC neurons (Figure 1, E and F), which, when tested, was completely blocked by a GABA A receptor antagonist (n = 3 neurons from 2 mice, Figure 1E). Moreover, using a burst-stimulating protocol (10 Hz for 3 seconds, repeated every 4 seconds), ChR2-induced synaptic release suppressed spontaneous action potential firing in arcuate NPY neurons (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130340DS1). These findings indicated a specific inhibitory synaptic connection between GABAergic aBNST neurons and orexigenic AgRP/NPY neurons but not anorexigenic POMC neurons in the arcuate nucleus.

Optogenetic stimulation of GABAergic aBNST fibers in the arcuate nucleus suppresses feeding. To determine whether GABAergic aBNST projections to arcuate NPY neurons regulate feeding, Cre-dependent ChR2-mCherry– or YFP-containing AAVs were injected into the aBNST of 4-month-old male Vgat-Cre mice and their WT littermates, with optical fibers positioned above or within the arcuate nucleus (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 1B). Two weeks after surgery, overnight-fasted mice were photostimulated using the same burst protocol as applied in the ex vivo slice studies. Stimulation of ChR2-mCherry–expressing aBNST to arcuate nucleus efferent fibers significantly suppressed food intake after 4 hours, an effect that persisted following cessation of the light stimulus (Figure 1, J and K). This was not observed in photostimulated WT mice injected with ChR2-mCherry (Supplemental Figure 1C) or in YFP-injected Vgat-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 1D). Stimulation of BNST fibers at a more dorsal site (~0.9 mm from the arcuate nucleus) did not alter feeding in ChR2-mCherry–injected WT or Vgat-Cre mice, suggesting that the effect was specific to the arcuate nucleus (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

A subset of GABAergic aBNST to arcuate nucleus projection neurons express nociceptin and inhibit NPY neurons. The aBNST displays neurochemical heterogeneity, but recent evidence has shown that expression of specific neuropeptides may underlie the functional specificity of BNST GABAergic neuron populations (23). We therefore sought to define whether a specific subpopulation of GABAergic neurons was connected to arcuate AgRP/NPY neurons and modulated feeding. A number of peptides expressed in BNST neurons are implicated in feeding and are also involved in stress and anxiety, but we focused our initial studies on 2 opioid peptides: dynorphin and nociceptin. Dynorphin has previously been shown to inhibit NPY neuron excitability in slice recordings, and activation of DMH dynorphin neurons in vivo inhibits AgRP neurons to suppress food intake (7, 24). Arcuate AgRP/NPY neurons express the receptor for nociceptin (called the NOP receptor), and exogenous nociceptin inhibits arcuate neurons by activation of a resting K+ conductance (25, 26). To explore a potential connection between aBNST dynorphin neurons and AgRP/NPY neurons, we crossed mice expressing Cre recombinase driven by the dynorphin promoter (Pdyn-Cre) with Npy-hrGFP mice and injected ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST. In agreement with previous studies (27), we observed somas expressing mCherry in the aBNST and the presence of axons in the arcuate nucleus (data not shown). However, photoexcitation of aBNST dynorphin axons failed to elicit a synaptic response in arcuate NPY neurons [n = 15 neurons from 5 mice, paired t test, t (14) = 1.09, P = 0.30], indicating no functional connection between these neuron populations.

We then explored the effect of nociceptin on AgRP/NPY neuron excitability. Although the inhibitory role of nociceptin on arcuate POMC and gonadotrophin-releasing hormone neurons in electrophysiology studies is documented (26), the actions of nociceptin on AgRP/NPY excitability are less clear. In ex vivo electrophysiology studies, we observed a nociceptin-induced hyperpolarization in arcuate NPY neurons that was associated with a decrease in input resistance consistent with the activation of a cell membrane conductance (Figure 2, A–C). These data therefore suggested the possibility that nociceptin, released from aBNST neurons (that perhaps coexpress GABA), inhibits arcuate AgRP/NPY neurons to suppress feeding. However, nociceptin-expressing cells are also found in the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH), and injection of nociceptin agonists to this brain region increases feeding (28, 29). Therefore, we next investigated whether VMH neurons, which may express and release endogenous nociceptin in the arcuate nucleus, directly synapse with arcuate NPY neurons. We injected Cre-dependent ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the VMH of mice expressing Cre recombinase driven by the promoter of steroidogenic factor 1 (Sf1-Cre), which captures the vast majority of VMH neurons, and performed ex vivo ChR2-assisted circuit mapping. Photostimulation of Sf1 axons produced a robust glutamatergic input to arcuate POMC neurons, but this was absent in NPY neurons (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C, and data not shown). This suggests that VMH glutamatergic neurons, including those that may express nociceptin, do not directly synapse with AgRP/NPY neurons to control their activity and hence feeding.

Figure 2 Nociceptin is expressed in a subpopulation of Vgat neurons. (A) Voltage traces (expanded below) from a NPY neuron during 0.5 μM nociceptin application, where indicated (n = 15). (B and C) Nociceptin-induced change in membrane potential (ΔVm) (B) and input resistance (C) in NPY neurons. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 15 neurons from 8 mice. *P < 0.05, Vm: 1-sampled t test, t (14) = 2.88, P = 0.012; **P < 0.01, input resistance: 1-sample t test, t (14) = 4.05, P = 0.0012. (D) Image of a coronal section (enlarged inset on the right) containing EGFP-expressing neurons driven by the Pnoc promoter (n = 10). Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Diagram of Vgat-Cre mice crossed with Pnoc-EGFP mice and injected with ChR2-mCherry AAV. Low-magnification mosaic (top middle) and expanded (bottom middle) images showing Pnoc-EGFP (green) expression in a subpopulation of Vgat-Cre neurons expressing ChR2-mCherry (red). Arrowheads indicate colocalization of mCherry and Pnoc-EGFp. Scale bars: 200 μm (low-magnification images) and 20 μm (high-magnification images). Graph shows the percentage of ChR2-mCherry–expressing Vgat neurons that coexpressed Pnoc-EGFP. The mean from 2 mice is shown (338 of 1103 Vgat neurons coexpressed Pnoc-EGFP).

To determine whether nociceptin-expressing aBNST neurons synapse with arcuate AgRP/NPY neurons, we used a bacterial artificial chromosome–transgenic (BAC-transgenic) mouse line expressing EGFP under transcriptional control of the prepronociceptin (Pnoc) promoter (Pnoc-EGFP). We detected EGFP expression in the aBNST and in other regions such as the septum and preoptic area (Figure 2D), consistent with the Allen Brain Atlas (30), our in situ data (Supplemental Figure 3A), and the work of others (31–33). Immunohistochemical analysis demonstrated that GFP-labeled neurons coexpressed nociceptin in the aBNST (Supplemental Figure 3B). To determine whether Pnoc-EGFP neurons in the aBNST colocalized with Vgat-Cre neurons, we crossed the Pnoc-EGFP and Vgat-Cre mice and injected Cre-dependent ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST. We found that approximately 13% of Vgat-Cre neurons expressing mCherry colocalized with Pnoc-EGFP in the aBNST (Figure 2E). Together, these findings confirmed the utility of using the Pnoc-EGFP mouse to explore the role of aBNST nociceptin neurocircuitry in the regulation of AgRP/NPY neurons.

In order to target Pnoc-EGFP neurons with Cre-inducible AAV, we used the dependent-on-GFP (DOGCre) method, in which GFP-binding proteins are used to allow the molecular assembly of Cre recombinase on a GFP scaffold, thus permitting Cre-mediated recombination in cells that express GFP (Figure 3A and refs. 34, 35). A mix of AAVs containing the DOGCre viruses (C-CreintG and N-CretrcintG) and Cre-dependent ChR2-mCherry was injected into the aBNST of Pnoc-EGFP mice. Expression of mCherry in somas was restricted to the aBNST and colocalized completely with GFP-expressing neurons (Figure 3B). Ex vivo photostimulation of ChR2-mCherry–expressing aBNST neurons induced action potential firing in these cells (Supplemental Figure 4A), and axons expressing mCherry were observed in the arcuate nucleus, but to a lesser extent than that seen in the Vgat-Cre mouse studies (Figure 3, C and D). To determine whether these nerve fibers made synaptic connections with arcuate AgRP/NPY neurons, we crossed Pnoc-EGFP mice with Npy-hrGFP mice and injected DOGCre and ChR2-mCherry or synaptophysin-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST, taking advantage of the fact that the DOGCre technology does not recognize Renilla-GFP and thus would not lead to Cre-dependent ChR2-mCherry expression in the arcuate nucleus of Npy-hrGFP animals (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Synaptophysin-tagged mCherry clustered at the somas of arcuate Npy-hrGFP neurons and elsewhere in the mediobasal hypothalamus (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). In slice recordings, photostimulation of aBNST nociceptin projections induced an inward current in arcuate Npy-hrGFP neurons from both male and female mice (Figure 4, A–C). The lack of sex differences with respect to synaptic connectivity suggests that this pathway is not sexually dimorphic. Moreover, when tested, these synaptic currents were blocked by a GABA A receptor antagonist [n = 6 neurons from 3 mice, paired t test, t (5) = 3.21, P = 0.024], confirming the GABAergic nature of these neurons. Furthermore, using a burst pattern of light stimulation, photoexcitation of ChR2-mCherry–containing Pnoc fibers from the aBNST reduced the spontaneous action potential firing rate in arcuate Npy-hrGFP neurons (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4E).

Figure 3 Nociceptin neurons project to the arcuate nucleus. (A) Diagrams of the DOGCre technology used to express Cre recombinase in Pnoc-EGFP neurons (top) and injection of DOGCre (C-CreintG and N-CretrcintG) and ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST (bottom). (B) Mosaic images (enlarged images shown below) showing the expression of Pnoc-EGFP (green) and ChR2-mCherry (red) in the aBNST (n = 47). (C) Diagrams showing the injection of DOGCre and ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST and the corresponding arcuate nucleus section. (D) Coronal sections (enlarged insets shown below) showing ChR2-mCherry expression in axons in the arcuate nucleus (red) and EGFP driven by the Pnoc promoter (green). n = 10. Scale bars: 200 μm (low-magnification images) and 20 μm (high-magnification images).

Figure 4 Photostimulation of aBNST nociceptin axons in the arcuate nucleus suppresses feeding. (A) Diagram of Pnoc-EGFP mice crossed with Npy-hrGFP mice and injected with DOGCre and ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST. (B) Ensembled synaptic currents from an arcuate NPY neuron (n = 27) in the absence (black) and presence (red) of 20 μM bicuculline. (C) Photostimulated synaptic currents in arcuate NPY neurons from male (n = 15 neurons from 5 mice) and female (n = 12 neurons from 3 mice) mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. An unpaired t test was performed for comparison between sexes [t (25) = 0.35, P = 0.73]. (D) Voltage traces (expanded below) from an arcuate NPY neuron during photostimulation (where indicated) of ChR2-mCherry–expressing aBNST axons from Pnoc-EGFP mice (n = 28). (E) Arcuate NPY neuronal action potential frequency (n = 28 neurons from 9 mice) before (baseline) and during photostimulation of aBNST axons. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by paired t test, t (27) = 3.33, P = 0.003. (F) Diagram illustrating a sagittal section containing the aBNST injected with DOGCre and ChR2-mCherry AAVs and the arcuate nucleus implanted with optical fibers. (G) Cumulative food intake following an overnight fast of Pnoc-EGFP mice injected with DOGCre and ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST during (shaded area; 3-second, 10-Hz bursts every 4 seconds) and after photostimulation of aBNST Pnoc fibers in the arcuate nucleus. Food intake was measured without (Nonstimulated, red) and with photoexcitation (Stimulated, blue). Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 12 mice. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA [interaction: f (6,132) = 2.15, P = 0.052; stimulation: f (1,22) = 4.76, P = 0.040]. *P < 0.05, by Sidak’s post hoc test. (H) Food intake following the 4-hour photostimulation period for nonstimulated (red) and stimulated (blue) mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 12 mice. ***P < 0.001, by paired t test, t (11) = 4.52, P = 0.0009.

For a molecular characterization of BNST Pnoc neurons, we used the RiboTag method to enrich RNA from these cells (36, 37), subjected the RNA to RNA-Seq, and compared this expression profile to that of the whole aBNST. As shown by the volcano plot (Supplemental Figure 5 and Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] database accession number GSE135982), 705 genes were enriched and a further 1762 genes were depleted in the aBNST of Pnoc-EGFP mice. Prepronociceptin was enriched by 4.97-fold (P = 1.91 × 10–15), confirming the selective targeting to Pnoc neurons. However, the relative expression levels of several other neuropeptides that are expressed in the BNST (e.g., corticotropin-releasing hormone, Npy, somatostatin) were not different. In contrast, the expression of preproenkephhalin (Penk) and prodynorphin (Pdyn) was depleted (5.33-fold, P = 4.45 × 10–33 and 5.59-fold, P = 0.01, respectively), consistent with our ChR2 mapping data that failed to demonstrate a connection between aBNST dynorphin axons and arcuate NPY neurons. Taken together, these studies suggest that aBNST nociceptin neurons represent a molecularly distinct GABAergic subpopulation synaptically connected to AgRP/NPY neurons with the potential to regulate feeding behavior.

Optogenetic stimulation of Pnoc fibers from the aBNST suppresses feeding but does not elicit anxiety. We next determined whether excitation of Pnoc fibers from the aBNST could suppress feeding. We injected ChR2-mCherry and DOGCre AAVs into the aBNST of 4-month-old male Pnoc-EGFP and WT littermate mice and positioned optical fibers within or above the arcuate nucleus (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6A). Photostimulation significantly suppressed feeding after 4 hours in overnight-fasted and habituated Pnoc-EGFP mice (Figure 4, G and H) but had no effect on WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, photostimulation of Pnoc nerve axons in dorsal regions (~0.6 mm) from the arcuate nucleus did not alter feeding in WT (Supplemental Figure 6C) or Pnoc-EGFP (Supplemental Figure 6D) ChR2-mCherry–injected mice. Given the proximity of the septum to the aBNST, the presence of Pnoc-EGFP neurons in this region and studies implicating septal projections in the suppression of feeding (38–40), we injected DOGCre with ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the septum of Pnoc-EGFP mice and placed optical fibers in the arcuate nucleus (Supplemental Figure 6E). However, we found that photostimulation of the arcuate nucleus projections did not alter feeding (Supplemental Figure 6F), suggesting that nociceptin-expressing septal neurons that may project to the arcuate nucleus do not regulate food intake.

In view of the role of the aBNST in anxiety-related behaviors, antidromic optogenetic stimulation could alter feeding by changing the affective state of the mouse. To exclude this possibility, we photostimulated ChR2-mCherry–expressing aBNST to arcuate nucleus Pnoc axons in 4-month-old male Pnoc-EGFP or WT littermate mice in a novel open-field arena (Figure 5, A–E) and in an elevated zero maze (Figure 5, F–H). Mice were continuously photostimulated using the burst protocol for 30 minutes in the open-field task and for 10 minutes on the elevated zero maze. We observed no differences in the avoidance of the anxiogenic center of the open-field arena, total distance covered, or velocity when compared with mice that only expressed DOGCre or were WT (Figure 5, C–E). Similarly, time spent in and entrances to the anxiogenic open zones of the elevated zero maze were not different between ChR2-mCherry–expressing mice and littermate controls (Figure 5, G and H). These tests suggest that the reduction in feeding is unlikely to be due to an overt anxiety-related behavior.

Figure 5 Optogenetic stimulation of aBNST nociceptin fibers in the arcuate nucleus does not induce anxiety-like behavior. (A) Diagram illustrating the injection of Pnoc-EGFP mice and WT littermate controls with DOGCre, with or without ChR2-mCherry AAVs, into the aBNST and implantation of optical fibers into the arcuate nucleus. (B) Schematic representation of mice tethered to a 470-nm laser and photostimulated (3-second, 10-Hz bursts every 4 seconds) for 30 minutes in a novel open-field arena. (C–E) Percentage of time spent in the center (C) [unpaired t test, t (24) = 0.63, P = 0.53], total distance traveled (D) [unpaired t test, t (24) = 1.20, P = 0.24], and mouse velocity (E) [2-way repeated-measures ANOVA, interaction: f (173,4152) = 1.08, P = 0.241; ChR2 expression: f (1,24) = 1.44, P = 0.241] in the open-field arena for mice expressing (blue, n = 15 mice) or not expressing (red, n = 11 mice) ChR2-mCherry. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (F) Schematic representation of mice tethered to a 470-nm laser and photostimulated (3-second, 10-Hz bursts every 4 seconds) for 10 minutes on a novel elevated zero maze. (G) Percentage of time spent in the anxiogenic open zones [unpaired t test, t (17) = 0.99, P = 0.33] and (H) number of entries into the anxiogenic open zones [unpaired t test, t (17) = 1.74, P = 0.10] for mice expressing (blue, n = 11 mice) or not expressing (red, n = 8 mice) ChR2-mCherry. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

aBNST Pnoc neurons increase activity during feeding. Next, we used fiber photometry to assay endogenous activity of aBNST Pnoc neurons in response to food presentation. Given that Pnoc-driven EGFP expression would interfere with GFP-based calcium indicators (e.g., GcAMP6), we examined calcium dynamics using a red fluorescent calcium indicator (jRGECO1a) (41). The aBNST of Pnoc-EGFP mice was injected with AAVs expressing DOGCre and a Cre-dependent jRGECO1a construct (Figure 6A). In ex vivo electrophysiological studies, red fluorescence intensity dynamically increased in response to action potential firing induced by current injections (Figure 6B). Furthermore, we observed spontaneous changes in activity when the calcium indicator was excited with a 590-nm but not a 488-nm light source (Figure 6, C and D), suggesting that endogenous EGFP expression from the Pnoc locus does not itself manifest as a dynamic change in fluorescence. We next implanted optical fibers into the mediodorsal region of the aBNST (Figure 6, E and F), in view of its reported connectivity with the arcuate nucleus (16). jRGECO1a fluorescence was stimulated and detected using a modified fiberoptometer. We sequentially exposed fasted mice to a novel object placed in 1 pot, followed 10 minutes later by exposure to chow in a second pot (Figure 6G). Fluorescence (ΔF/F) intensity increased at the initiation of feeding but did not change when the mice approached the novel object (Figure 6H), indicating a specific response of aBNST Pnoc neurons to food and suggesting that they are sensitive to nutritional cues. To confirm that optogenetic stimulation of aBNST Pnoc neurons inhibited arcuate AgRP neurons in vivo, we intercrossed Agrp-Cre mice with Pnoc-EGFP mice and expressed the jRGECO1a reporter in AgRP neurons and ChR2 in aBNST Pnoc-EGFP neurons. To exclude the potential expression of ChR2 in AgRP neurons, we injected a DOG AAV expressing flp recombinase (DOG-flpo) and an flp-dependent, rather than Cre-dependent, ChR2-mCherry (fDIO-ChR2-mCherry) AAV into the aBNST (Figure 6I). Expression of mCherry in the aBNST was colocalized with EGFP-expressing neurons, and jRGECO1a expression was observed in the arcuate nucleus (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We positioned optical fibers in the aBNST to photostimulate ChR2 Pnoc-EGFP neurons and in the arcuate nucleus to record calcium activity in AgRP neurons (Figure 6I). Mice were habituated to tethering and an open-field arena, and then ad libitum–fed mice were photostimulated for 2 minutes using the 10-Hz burst stimulation protocol. Consistent with our ex vivo data, excitation of aBNST Pnoc neurons reduced AgRP activity in vivo (Figure 6, J and K).

Figure 6 Activity of aBNST nociceptin neurons increases during the initiation of feeding. (A) Diagram illustrating injection of DOGCre and jRGECO1a AAVs into the aBNST of Pnoc-EGFP mice for ex vivo imaging and recording. (B) Simultaneous measurements of electrical excitability (Vm, top) and fluorescence intensity (ΔF/F, bottom) in aBNST jRGECO1a–expressing neurons (n = 3). Action potential firing was evoked by depolarizing current injections (I-Inj.) and correlated with increased fluorescence. (C and D) Image of aBNST neuron (C) and corresponding changes in spontaneous jRGECO1a fluorescence (ΔF/F) (D) at 590 nm but not 488 nm (n = 5). (E) Diagram illustrating injection of DOGCre and jRGECO1a AAVs into the aBNST of Pnoc-EGFP mice, with implantation of optical fibers into the aBNST. (F) jRGECO1a expression in the aBNST and optical fiber location. (G) Illustration of the open-field arena containing 2 pots (with a novel object or food). (H) Fluorescence intensity (ΔF/F) in mice approaching a novel object (blue) or initiating feeding (red). Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 7 mice. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA [interaction: f (239,2868) = 1.44, P < 0.0001; time: f (239,2868) = 1.35, P < 0.001; feeding versus object: f (1,12) = 2.70, P = 0.14]. (I) Diagram of intercrossed Pnoc-EGFP and Agrp-Cre mice injected with DOG-flpo and flp-dependent ChR2-mCherry AAVs into the aBNST and Cre-dependent jRGECO1a AAV into the arcuate nucleus. Optical fibers were placed in the aBNST for ChR2 stimulation and in the arcuate nucleus for jRGECO1a activity recording. (J) Fluorescence intensity (ΔF/F) in AgRP neurons before and after aBNST photostimulation, where indicated. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 5 mice. (K) AgRP activity (ΔF/F) for mice shown in J before (Ctrl.) and after stimulation (Stim.). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by paired t test [t (4) = 2.97, P = 0.041]. Scale bars: 20 μm (C) and 200 μm (F).

Chronic ablation of aBNST Pnoc-EGFP neurons increases body weight. To gain insights into the long-term physiological effects on energy homeostasis following disruption of aBNST Pnoc neuron function, we performed caspase-mediated ablation of these neurons (42). We injected the aBNST of 5-month-old Pnoc-EGFP male mice with DOGCre and ChR2-mCherry AAVs with and without a Cre-dependent caspase 3 AAV to induce cell death. Postmortem analysis (~10 weeks after injection) confirmed the expression of ChR2-mCherry and, by inference, Cre recombinase expression (Figure 7, A and B). Although we observed mCherry fibers in the aBNST in both control (Figure 7A) and caspase 3–expressing (Figure 7B) mice, the number of intact somas was reduced by approximately 75% in the caspase 3–treated mice, confirming a significant loss of aBNST Pnoc neurons (Figure 8A). In the ablated mice, consistent with the time taken for virus expression and cell death, body weights increased, diverging from the body weights of control animals 4 weeks after virus injections (Figure 8, B and C). Increased body weight was associated with adiposity (Figure 8D), but we observed no differences in lean body mass (Figure 8E). Furthermore, caspase-treated mice ate more than did littermate controls in ad libitum feeding conditions (Figure 8F). These findings indicate a physiologically relevant role for the aBNST Pnoc–to–AgRP/NPY neuronal circuitry, as loss of the inhibitory effects of this pathway on AgRP/NPY would be anticipated to lead to increased activity of these neurons.

Figure 7 Caspase-mediated ablation of aBNST nociceptin neurons. (A and B) Low-magnification mosaic images (left) and enlarged insets (right) for mice not expressing (A, n = 4) or expressing (B, n = 7) caspase 3 in aBNST Pnoc neurons. Images show EGFP expression driven by the Pnoc promoter (top panels), Cre-dependent expression of ChR2-mCherry (middle panels), and colocalization (bottom panels). Scale bars: 200 μm (low-magnification images) and 20 μm (high-magnification images).

Figure 8 Loss of aBNST Pnoc neurons increases adiposity and body weight. (A) Number of mCherry-expressing aBNST somas in control (red, n = 4) and caspase 3–treated (blue, n = 7) mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired t test [t (9) = 11.88, P = 4.19 × 10–7]. (B) Cumulative change in body weight (percentage of pre-surgery weight) in control (red, n = 10) and caspase 3–treated (blue, n = 11) mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA [interaction: f (8,152) = 3.37, P = 0.0014; control versus caspase treatment: f (1,19) = 5.02, P = 0.037]. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001, by Sidak’s post hoc test. (C) Change in body weight 6 weeks after surgery in control (red, n = 10) and caspase 3–treated (blue, n = 11) mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by unpaired t test [t (19) = 3.07, P = 0.0063]. (D) Fat mass [unpaired t test, t (19) = 2.43, P = 0.025] (*P < 0.05) and (E) lean mass [unpaired t test, t (19) = 0.48, P = 0.63] six weeks after surgery in control mice (red, n = 10) and caspase 3–treated mice (blue, n = 11). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (F) Ad libitum food intake in control (red, n = 7) and caspase 3–treated (blue, n = 8) mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired t test [t (13) = 2.53, P = 0.025].

Nociceptin neurons in the aBNST provide a gateway from “higher centers.” The BNST acts as an integrative center, receiving inputs from homeostatic and nonhomeostatic higher brain centers. aBNST Pnoc neurons might therefore receive inputs from such areas relevant to feeding behavior. Thus, to map presynaptic inputs to aBNST Pnoc neurons from such brain regions, we used the glycoprotein-deleted rabies monosynaptic tracing strategy (43). To restrict our mapping to only the aBNST neurons that projected to the mediobasal hypothalamus, we took advantage of the absolute requirement for C-CreintG and N-CretrcintG to be expressed together to make Cre recombinase using the DOGCre approach (data not shown and ref. 34). We combined this with packaging of the C-CreintG construct using the AAV2(retro) serotype (44), which allows retrograde transport from distal axonal arbors such as the aBNST Pnoc cell population projecting to the arcuate nucleus. To test this approach, we initially injected AAV2(retro) C-CreintG into the arcuate nucleus and AAV1-serotyped N-CretrcintG and ChR2-mCherry into the aBNST of Pnoc-EGFP mice (Supplemental Figure 8A). This approach ensured that only neurons projecting to the arcuate nucleus that expressed all 3 viruses would express Cre recombinase and, hence, ChR2-mCherry. We observed a small number (~10) of fluorescent neurons in the aBNST (Supplemental Figure 8B) and reasoned that these hypothalamic projecting aBNST neurons could be used as a seeding population to investigate presynaptic inputs through monosynaptic rabies tracing. Therefore, we injected AAV2(retro) C-CreintG into the arcuate nucleus and AAV1 N-CretrcintG into the aBNST of Pnoc-EGFP mice to induce expression of Cre recombinase. We also injected the aBNST with AAV8-serotyped virus particles containing a Cre-dependent avian retroviral receptor (TVA, type-2A) tagged with GFP and AAV1-serotyped Cre-dependent N2c-glycoprotein [N2c(G)] with a nuclear marker (h2BG) and GFP (Figure 9A). After 4 weeks, we injected an EnvA-pseudotyped glycoprotein-deficient rabies virus (CVS-N2cΔG) that expressed mCherry into the aBNST and allowed expression for 7 days prior to postmortem anatomical analysis (43). mCherry expression was observed throughout the aBNST (Figure 9, B and C) but only colocalized with a small number of GFP neurons that may have arisen from the Pnoc-EGFP and/or GFP-tagged N2c(G) and TVA constructs (Figure 9B). We also detected mCherry expression in the posterior BNST (pBNST) (Figure 9D), consistent with the high degree of synaptic connectivity within this nucleus. We next determined the magnitude of synaptic input by counting the number of mCherry-expressing somas that were present outside the BNST (mean of 3 mice, 1410 ± 423 cells per mouse). The hypothalamus accounted for two-thirds of the synaptic input to aBNST Pnoc neurons. We observed substantial inputs from the preoptic area (POA) (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 8, C and H), the lateral hypothalamus (LH) (Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 8H), and the anterior hypothalamus (AH) (Supplemental Figure 8, D, E, and H). We also detected mCherry expression at the edges of the PVN (Supplemental Figure 8, E and H) and in several other hypothalamic regions such as the DMH (Supplemental Figure 8, F and H) and VMH (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H). Interestingly, the arcuate nucleus had very little mCherry expression, and this was mainly limited to the posterior division. Consistent with known BNST inputs (16, 22, 45–48), the lateral septum (Supplemental Figure 9, A and G) and the cingulate cortex (Supplemental Figure 9, B and G) were moderately connected. We detected lower levels of mCherry expression in the subiculum (Supplemental Figure 9, C and G), which is the major output region of the hippocampus, and in the retrosplenial cortex (Supplemental Figure 9, D and G), which has been associated with spatial memory (49). We also detected mCherry expression in the orbital frontal cortex (Supplemental Figure 9, E and G) and the amygdala but found that it was predominately limited to the medial divisions (Supplemental Figure 9, F and G). Several other brain regions also expressed low amounts of mCherry, but expression was inconsistent among mice (Supplemental Table 1). Therefore, the aBNST nociceptin–expressing neuron population that projects to the arcuate nucleus receives significant inputs from both homeostatic regions in the hypothalamus plus cortical and subcortical inputs that underlie a diverse array of behaviors that may be associated with feeding.