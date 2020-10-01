Perforin-deficient CAR T cells recapitulate late-onset inflammatory toxicities observed in patients

Perforin-deficient CAR T cells produce increased proinflammatory cytokines. WT and Prf1-KO (Prf–/–) T cells were transduced with a murine anti-CD19 CAR harboring a CD28 costimulatory domain (27). WT and Prf–/– CAR T cells demonstrated equivalent transduction efficiency, CD4/CD8 ratios, and central memory (Tcm)/effector memory (Tem) or effector T (Teff) cell composition (Figure 1A). Both WT and Prf–/– CAR T cells upregulated CD107a in response to stimulation with CD19+ leukemia (Figure 1B), providing evidence that CAR T cell degranulation is not dependent on perforin, which is consistent with the activation of T cells and NK cells through physiologic receptors (21, 28). However, Prf–/– CAR T cells demonstrated inferior in vitro cytotoxicity with slower kinetics of leukemia clearance compared with WT CAR T cells (Figure 1C). Interestingly, Prf–/– CAR T cells produced significantly higher levels of IFN-γ than did WT CAR T cells (Figure 1D) but showed less proliferation in response to CAR-mediated stimulation (Figure 1E). The decreased proliferative capacity of Prf–/– CAR T cells was not due to high levels of IFN-γ, because a neutralizing anti–IFN-γ monoclonal antibody did not improve proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130059DS1). Analysis of cytokine production by purified CD4+ and CD8+ CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 2) indicated that the majority of IFN-γ was secreted by CD8+ CAR T cells (Figure 1F). In addition to IFN-γ, Prf–/– CAR T cells produced significantly higher amounts of other proinflammatory cytokines such as granulocyte macrophage CSF (GM-CSF) and TNF-α compared with WT CAR T cells (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Prf–/– CAR T cells produce increased proinflammatory cytokines. (A) Cell product characterization: cells were stained for surface CAR expression, CD4/CD8, and CD62L/CD44 and analyzed by flow cytometry 48 hours after the completion of CAR transduction. Gray-dotted histogram overlays represent the untransduced T cell control. (B) CD107a expression on CAR T cells after 4 hours of incubation with CD19+ or CD19– E2aPBX cells. Representative histogram shows CD107a expression on CAR T cell after stimulation with CD19+ E2aPBX cells; gray-dotted histogram overlays represent the isotype control. (C) In vitro cytotoxicity measured by IncuCyte Zoom: GFP-transduced E2aPBX cells were cocultured with CAR T cells (E:T = 2:1). Green objects (GFP+ leukemia cells) were counted at each time point and normalized to untransduced T cell wells (n = 2, biological duplicate). AUC for Prf–/– CAR T cell was 37.8 (95% CI: 37.6–38.1). AUC for WT CAR T cells was 17.8 (95% CI: 17.6–18.0). (D) IFN-γ levels in the 12-hour coculture supernatant of CAR T cells with CD19+ or CD19– E2aPBX cells (E:T = 1:1), as measured by ELISA. (E) Proliferation assay: CAR T cells labeled with CellTrace Violet were cocultured with either CD19+ or CD19– E2aPBX cells (E:T = 1:1) for 3 days and analyzed by flow cytometry. Gray-dotted histogram overlays represent CAR T cells incubated with CD19– E2aPBX cells (unstimulated controls). Representative histograms from 3 biological replicates are shown. (F) CD4+ CAR T cells, CD8+ CAR T cells, or CD4+ and CD8+ CAR T cells (1:1 mixture) were cocultured with E2aPBX cells overnight (E:T = 1:1). Cytokine levels were measured in the coculture supernatant using the Meso Scale Discovery U-PLEX kit. Data are reported as the mean ± SD (B, D, and F). n = 3 (B and D); n = 4–5 (F). Figures are representative of 3 replicate experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction (B and D) and 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s correction (F).

Next, we performed gene expression profiling to explore differentially expressed genes in CAR T cells with or without perforin. Comparison of unstimulated WT and Prf–/– CD8+ CAR T cells (8 days after the initial T cell activation and 4 days after the removal of Dynabeads Mouse T-Activator CD3/CD28) identified 117 genes that were up- or downregulated by more than 2-fold. Genes involved in inflammation were not differentially expressed in unstimulated Prf–/– CAR T cells or WT CAR T cells, and pathway analysis showed an enrichment for the biological process of “cytolysis” (GO: 0019835, P value 1.1 × 10–7). Following stimulation of WT and Prf–/– CD8+ CAR T cells with CD19+ leukemia cells for 24 hours, a total of 226 genes were up- or downregulated by more than 2-fold. In contrast to the pathway analysis of the unstimulated CAR T cells, this comparison showed an enrichment for “immune response” (GO:0006955, P value 9.1 × 10–22) and “inflammatory response” (GO:0006954, P value 4.5 × 10–13) pathways, consistent with the significantly higher in vitro secretion of proinflammatory cytokines by Prf–/– CD8+ CAR T cells (Figure 1, D and F). Upregulated genes in Prf–/– CD8+ CAR T cells included multiple proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines such as Il13 (14.4-fold), Csf2 (GM-CSF, 8.7-fold), Il5, (4.6-fold), Cxcl9 (4.5-fold), Il6 (3.3-fold), Ccl3 (MIP-1α, 3.0-fold), Ccl4 (MIP-1β, 2.9-fold), Cxcl10 (2.5-fold), and Il1a (2.5-fold) as well as regulatory molecules associated with activated T cells (Ctla4, 4.5-fold; Lag3, 1.9-fold) (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 3). Interestingly, although most IL-1 family cytokines, such as IL-1β and IL-18, which are predominantly derived from non–T cell populations, were not differentially expressed, an IL-1β–inducible gene, Tnfaip3, was significantly upregulated (2.2-fold) in Prf–/– CAR T cells. Furthermore, IL-1β–induced cytokines such as Il22 and Il24 (29) were upregulated by 4.4-fold and 3.5-fold, respectively. Finally, expression levels of Il18rap and Il18ra were significantly lower in Prf–/– CAR T cells (–2.3 fold and –2.4 fold, respectively) compared with expression in WT CAR T cells. Collectively, these results suggest that perforin-deficient CAR T cells produce significantly higher levels of multiple proinflammatory mediators after antigen encounter compared with their WT counterpart.

Perforin contributes to, but is not required for, CAR T cell–mediated leukemia clearance. We next evaluated the role of perforin in CAR T cell expansion and in vivo antileukemia cytotoxicity (Figure 2A). Consistent with the differences we detected in in vitro cytotoxicity (Figure 1C), Prf–/– CAR T cells were less efficient at leukemia clearance than were WT CAR T cells, although this difference could be overcome with a higher cell dose (Figure 2, B and C). We also detected reduced cytotoxic potency of Prf–/– CAR T cells as incomplete B cell aplasia at low doses (Figure 2, D and E). Despite impaired in vitro proliferation in the absence of perforin (Figure 1E), we found that early in vivo CAR T cell expansion was comparable between Prf–/– and WT CAR T cells at low doses and even superior in Prf–/– CAR T cells at high doses (Figure 2F), indicating that treatment failure of low-dose Prf–/– CAR T cells was not due to poor in vivo CAR T cell expansion. Lack of perforin negatively affected the cytotoxicity of both CD8+ and CD4+ CAR T cells (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 4A). This deficit was particularly pronounced in mice receiving Prf–/– CD4+ CAR T cells (Figure 2H), whose survival was similar to that of mock T cell–recipient mice (Figure 2G), despite an initial expansion that was comparable to that seen in WT CD4+ CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Thus, perforin contributes to the antileukemia function of both CD8+ and CD4+ CAR T cells.

Figure 2 Prf–/– CAR T cells exhibit inferior cytotoxicity compared with WT CAR T cells. (A) In vivo treatment scheme: B6-CD45.1 mice were injected with 1 × 106 E2aPBX (CD45.2+) cells via tail vein injection (i.v.) on day –6, lymphodepleted with cyclophosphamide i.p. injection (200 mg/kg) on day –1, and administered CAR T cells (CD45.2+) i.v. on day 0. (B–F) Leukemia-bearing B6-CD45.1 mice were treated with either WT or Prf–/– CAR T cells at a cell dosage of 5 × 104, 1 × 105, or 5 × 106. (B) BM leukemia burden (CD45.2+CD19+) on day 7 was assessed by flow cytometry. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve. (D and E) Total splenic B cells (CD19+B220+) on day 14 were assessed by flow cytometry. (D) Representative dot plots and (E) statistical comparisons are shown. (F) Adoptively transferred T cells (CD45.2+ and either CD8+ or CD4+) in spleens on day 7 were assessed by flow cytometry. (G and H) CAR T cells were manufactured from CD4+ or CD8+ purified splenic T lymphocytes. Leukemia-bearing B6-CD45.1 mice were treated with either CD4+, CD8+, or a 1:1 mixture of CD4+ and CD8+ CAR T cells manufactured from WT or Prf–/– donors (total CAR T cells: 1 × 105 cells/mouse), according to the experimental scheme depicted in A. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival curve and (H) BM leukemia burden (CD45.2+CD19+) on day 14, as assessed by flow cytometry. Data are reported as the mean ± SD (B, E, F, and H). n = 5 (B, C, F, G, and H); n = 10 (E, pooled data from 2 independent experiments). Figures are representative of 2 replicate experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction (B, E, and H), 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s correction (F), or log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (C and G).

Prf–/– CAR T cells undergo a secondary expansion with activated phenotypes in the absence of detectable antigens. Interestingly, the difference in engrafted Prf–/– CAR T cell versus WT CAR T cell frequencies was even greater on day 14 than day 7, most notably in the CD8+ fraction when given at high doses (5 × 106) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Despite comparable transduction efficiency at the time of adoptive T cell transfer (Figure 1A), higher numbers of adoptively transferred Prf–/– CD8+ T cells expressed surface CAR compared with WT on day 14 (Figure 3B). These data suggest either an enhanced expansion and/or persistence of CAR-expressing cells or an attenuated downregulation of CAR expression at the cell surface in Prf–/– CAR T cells. Next, we evaluated the kinetics of CAR T cell expansion and phenotypes concurrently with the kinetics of antigen burden (Figure 3, C–F). Both WT and Prf–/– CAR T cells eradicated CD19+ leukemia cells (Figure 3C) and normal B cells (Figure 3D) with similar kinetics at high doses (5 × 106). CD19-expressing cells were cleared during the first 4 to 5 days after CAR T cell infusion, corresponding to the timing of initial maximal in vivo expansion (Figure 3E). CAR T cells then contracted by day 8. However, Prf–/– CAR T cells, but not WT CAR T cells, reexpanded between days 13 and 20 in the absence of detectable CD19+ leukemia or normal B cells in bone marrow (BM) or spleen (Figure 3, C–E). Furthermore, we detected surface CAR expression on the majority of Prf–/– CD8+ CAR T cells during this reexpansion phase, whereas the levels on WT CAR T cells decreased (Figure 3, F and G). This change in CAR expression was associated with a significantly higher percentage of effector (Teff or Tem, CD44+CD62L–) cells within the CD8+ subset of Prf–/– CAR T cells as compared with WT CAR T cells (Figure 3, H and I). Conversely, the percentage of Tcm cells (CD44+CD62L+) was significantly lower in the Prf–/– CD8+ CAR T cell subset by 8 days after adoptive transfer (Figure 3J). Prf–/– CD8+ CAR T cells also expressed significantly higher levels of activation-induced inhibitory markers including PD-1, TIM3, and LAG3 as compared with WT CAR T cells (Figure 3, K–N). Within the CD4+ subset, Prf–/– CAR T cells also showed similar trends of late in vivo CAR T cell reexpansion and phenotypic terminal differentiation (Supplemental Figure 5, A–H). In summary, the lack of perforin resulted in a reexpansion of activated CAR T cells, even without a detectable antigen.

Figure 3 Prf–/– CAR T cell undergo a late reexpansion in the absence of detectable antigens. Leukemia-bearing B6-CD45.1 mice were treated as depicted in Figure 2A and received either WT or Prf–/– CAR T cells (CD45.2+) on day 0 at the indicated doses (A and B) or 5 × 106 cells (C–N). (A) The percentages of CD8+ CAR T cells (CD45.2+CD8+) within total splenocytes were evaluated on day 14. (B) Surface CAR expression on CD8+ CAR T cells was assessed by protein L/streptavidin-PE staining on day 14. (C) Leukemia (CD45.2+CD19+) in BM and (D) B cells (CD19+B220+) in spleens were measured at baseline and at the indicated time points following adoptive T cell transfer. (E) The percentages of adoptively transferred CAR T cell (CD45.2+CD3+) in spleens and (F) surface CAR expression on CD8+ CAR T cell in spleens were monitored at indicated time points. (G) The absolute (Abs.) number of CD8+ CAR T cells expressing surface CAR in spleens was evaluated on day 14. (H–J) The composition of CD44–CD62L+ naive, CD44+CD62L+ Tcm, and CD44+CD62L– Tem or Teff cells within the CD8+ CAR T cell subset in spleens was assessed. (H) Representative dot plots (day 14) and the percentages of (I) Teff and (J) Tcm cells in CD8+ CAR T cells are shown. (K–N) Expression of surface CAR, PD-1, TIM3, and LAG3 on CD8+ CAR T cells in spleens were assessed by flow cytometry on day 14. (K) Representative dot plots and the percentages of WT and Prf–/– CD8+ CAR T cells expressing (L) PD-1, (M) TIM3, and (N) LAG3 are shown. Data are reported as the mean ± SD (A–G, I, J, and L–N). n = 5 (A, B, G, and L–N); n = 4 (C–F, I, and J). Figures are representative of 3 replicate experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s correction (A, B, I, and J) or Mann-Whitney U test (G and L–N).

Prf–/– CAR T cells induce secondary inflammatory changes that phenotypically resemble HLH. During the reexpansion phase (between days 8 and 20), Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients developed a marked splenomegaly with an increase in absolute splenocyte counts of more than 2- to 3-fold (Figure 4, A and B). Histologically, spleens in the mice adoptively transferred with Prf–/– CAR T cells had poorly demarcated white pulp expansion (Figure 4C, bottom left panel) with a “starry sky” appearance, representing phagocytes that have engulfed apoptotic cells and surrounding lymphocytic infiltration (Figure 4C, bottom middle and bottom right panels; phagocytes are highlighted with yellow arrows and shown at 100× magnification in an inset). They were further characterized by increased mitotic figures (Figure 4C, bottom right panel, highlighted with red arrows) and the presence of hemophagocytes (Figure 4D). This was in contrast to WT CAR T cell–recipient mice, in which normal splenic architecture with concentric white pulps was preserved without evidence of increases in phagocytic cells or mitoses (Figure 4C, top panel). The adoptive transfer of Prf–/– CAR T cells also resulted in the proportionate expansion of recipient-derived immune cells, with an increase in absolute numbers of recipient-derived CD8+ T cells and CD11b+ myeloid cells compared with numbers observed in WT CAR T cell recipients (Figure 4, E and F). Furthermore, recipient-derived CD8+ T cells were skewed away from a naive T cell phenotype and toward a Tcm or Teff phenotype in Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients (Figure 4, G and H). We observed no significant changes in the phenotype of recipient-derived CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6). These changes in recipient-derived immune-associated cells suggest that the lack of perforin not only directly affected CAR T cells but also induced a proinflammatory microenvironment that indirectly affected other immune cells, potentially through soluble mediators.

Figure 4 Prf–/– CAR T cells induce inflammation in recipients. Leukemia-bearing mice were treated with CAR T cells (5 × 106 cells) as depicted in Figure 2A. (A) The weight of the recipients’ spleens and (B) absolute total splenocyte counts were monitored. (C) H&E-stained images of recipients’ spleens harvested on day 15. In Prf–/– tissue in far right bottom panel, phagocytes (yellow arrows) and mitotic figures (red arrows) are highlighted. Scale bars: 200 μm, 100 μm, and 20 μm (original magnification, 100× for the enlarged inset showing a representative phagocyte). (D) Giemsa stain of spleen section touch preparation from Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients on day 14. Two representative hemophagocytes are shown (original magnification, 100×). (E) The percentages and (F) absolute numbers of recipient-derived (CD45.1+CD45.2–) CD8+, CD11b+, and CD19+ cells on day 15 in spleens, as assessed by flow cytometry. (G) Representative dot plots and (H) statistical comparison of CD44–CD62L+ naive T cell, CD44+CD62L+ Tcm cell, and CD44+CD62L– Tem or Teff cell composition within recipient-derived CD8+ T cells. (I) Gene expression in whole BM from recipients (NanoString nCounter Inflammation panel). Volcano plot shows gene expression data comparing recipients of Prf–/– CAR T cells with those of WT CAR T cells [–log 10 (P value) vs. log 2 (fold change)]. Genes with a differential expression of P < 0.01 are annotated in the legend. Genes involved in inflammatory pathways are further highlighted in red. (J and K) Expression levels of (J) pro–IL-1β and (K) IL-18 were assessed by RT-qPCR. (L–N) Serum levels of (L) IFN-γ, (M) TNF-α, and (N) IL-6 in CAR T cell recipients were measured at the indicated time points using the Cytokine Beads Array kit. Data are reported as the mean ± SD (A, B, E, F, H, and J–N). n = 5 (B and I); n = 4 (A, E, F, H, and L–N); n = 4–5 (J); n = 9–10 (K). Figures are representative of 3 replicate experiments (A–H and J–N). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction (B and M) or 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s correction (E, F, H, J, K, and L). Ctrl, control.

Indeed, Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients had increased expression of multiple proinflammatory cytokine genes and circulating cytokine levels. Evaluation of a panel of inflammatory genes in whole BM from CAR T cell–recipient mice revealed 9 genes that were differentially expressed (P < 0.01) in Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients compared with WT CAR T cell recipients (Figure 4I). Of these, 7 genes, including Nod2, Il1b, and Tlr2, were involved in inflammatory responses and positive regulation of cytokine secretion (Figure 4I). Levels of Il1b (pro–IL-1β) and Il18 mRNA transcripts in whole BM from Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients were significantly higher than those in WT CAR T cell recipients on day 8 (Figure 4, J and K). Il33 mRNA was only detected at very low levels in both Prf–/– and WT CAR T cell groups (Supplemental Figure 7A). Next, we measured the levels of multiple cytokines in the serum of CAR T cell–recipient mice (Figure 4, L–N, and Supplemental Figure 7, B–L). Consistent with in vitro experiments, IFN-γ was differentially elevated in Prf–/– compared with WT CAR T cell–recipient mice on day 3, corresponding to the initial maximal in vivo CAR T cell expansion (Figure 4L). During the Prf–/– CAR T cell reexpansion phase (days 13–20), we found that TNF-α levels were significantly higher in Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients (Figure 4M). IL-6 levels were not differentially elevated in Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients compared with the levels in their WT counterparts throughout the treatment course (Figure 4N). Thus, perforin-deficient CAR T cells upregulate a complex proinflammatory cascade including increased circulating IFN-γ levels, upregulation of IL-1 family members, and secondary inflammatory changes reminiscent of gene expression signatures reported in HLH and MAS (30–32).

Cotransfer of WT CAR T cells does not prevent late expansion of Prf–/– CAR T cells. Although detectable leukemia cells and B cells were rapidly cleared after Prf–/– CAR T cell treatment (Figure 3, C and D), residual antigens below the detection limit could hypothetically drive Prf–/– CAR T cell reexpansion, particularly given the less efficient antigen clearance by Prf–/– CAR T cells (Figure 1C and Figure 2, B–E, G, and H). We hypothesized that unmeasured residual antigen should be cleared by coinfusion of WT CAR T cells and Prf–/– CAR T cells, thus preventing late Prf–/– CAR T cell expansion if it was a response to an antigen burden–dependent process. Alternatively, if Prf–/– CAR T cells induced an inflammatory environment independently of the residual antigen, then Prf–/– CAR T cells would be predicted to potentially alter the phenotype of coadministered WT-CAR T cells. To differentiate between these hypotheses, Prf–/– CAR T cells were coinfused with equal numbers of WT CAR T cells or untransduced WT T cells (mock) into leukemia-bearing mice, and the origin of the T cells was distinguished using congenic markers (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 8). When Prf–/– CAR T cells (Thy1.1–CD45.2+) and WT CAR T cells (Thy1.1+CD45.2+) were coadministered to leukemia-bearing mice at a 1:1 ratio, the former represented a significantly higher percentage of donor cells on days 7 and 14 after transfer (Figure 5B). Thus, Prf–/– CAR T cells expanded to a greater extent than did WT CAR T cells in a competitive setting. Furthermore, the frequency of Prf–/– CAR T cells with surface CAR expression remained high on day 14, even upon coadministration of WT CAR T cells (Figure 5, C and D). Interestingly, when cotransferred with Prf–/– CAR T cells, a significantly higher percentage of the WT CAR T cells had surface CAR expression on day 14 compared with the WT CAR T cells infused alone (Figure 5, C and D). These data strongly suggest that Prf–/– CAR T cells create an inflammatory milieu that alters the phenotype of perforin-competent CAR T cells. Indeed, the increased Teff to Tcm ratio detected in Prf–/– CAR T cell was also detected in WT CD8+ CAR T cells following their cotransfer (Figure 5, E and F). Collectively, these data demonstrate the critical role of Prf–/– CAR T cells in inducing an environment that alters the phenotype of host immune cells as well as adoptively transferred CAR T cells that harbor physiological levels of perforin.

Figure 5 The reexpansion of Prf–/– CAR T cells is not inhibited by coinfusion of WT CAR T cells. (A) Leukemia-bearing mice were lymphodepleted with cyclophosphamide according to the treatment scheme depicted in Figure 2A. To distinguish between adoptively transferred CAR T cell subsets, the following congenic strains were used: B6-Thy1.1 for WT CAR T cells and WT mock (Thy1.1+CD45.2+CD45.1-), B6-Prf1–KO for Prf–/– CAR T cells (Thy1.1–CD45.2+CD45.1–), and B6-CD45.1 for recipients (Thy1.1–CD45.2–CD45.1+). Leukemia-bearing mice were treated with WT CAR T cells (5 × 106 cells), Prf–/– CAR T cells (5 × 106 cells), a 1:1 mixture of Prf–/– CAR T cells and WT CAR T cells (5 × 106 each, for a total of 10 × 106 cells), or a 1:1 mixture of Prf–/– CAR T cells and WT untransduced T cells (Mock) (5 × 106 each, for a total of 10 × 106 cells). (B) Donor origin of adoptively transferred T cells was determined by Thy1.1 expression on the CD45.2+ subset (gating strategy is described in Supplemental Figure 8). Percentages of WT versus Prf–/– T cells within the CD45.2+ subset in spleens on days 7 and 14 are shown. (C) Surface CAR expression on adoptively transferred T cells was assessed by flow cytometry on day 14. Representative dot plots from spleen samples are shown. FSC, forward scatter. (D)Percentages of donor T cells with cell-surface CAR expression in spleens and lymph nodes on day 14. (E and F) Teff/Tcm cell ratios within adoptively transferred (E) CD8+ and (F) CD4+ subsets on day 14. Data are reported as the mean ± SD (B and D–F). n = 5–6 (D); n = 9–11 (B, E, and F, pooled from independent 2 experiments). Figures are representative of 2 replicate experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction (B and F) or 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s correction (D and E).

HLH-like toxicities in patients receiving anti-CD22 CAR T cells. HLH-like manifestations have been reported as a complication of anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy, although the incidence of this toxicity profile is not fully established (10, 33–35). We recently reported our clinical experience with anti-CD22 CAR T cells with a 4-1BB costimulatory domain (16). In this trial, among 50 patients with CRS, 19 (38%) subsequently developed HLH-like toxicities defined by published criteria (see “Supplemental Text 2” in the supplemental materials and ref. 16). HLH-like manifestations were associated with highly elevated ferritin (Table 1) and a constellation of inflammatory responses (16) including the presence of hemophagocytosis in BM (Figure 6A). An HLH-like manifestation typically occurred as a secondary inflammatory response following CRS, presenting as a biphasic wave of inflammation, whereas patients who had only CRS had 1 peak of cytokine elevation (Figure 6, B and C). The median time to the onset of HLH-like toxicities was 14 days (range, 7–26 days) after CAR T cell infusion, which was approximately 1 week after the onset of CRS; the majority of HLH-like toxicities presented either after typical CRS had resolved or while CRS was resolving. None of the patients developed HLH-like manifestations without first having CRS. As previously reported, the majority of CRSs were of low grade (90% were grade 1–2), and the severity of CRS did not predict subsequent occurrences of HLH-like manifestations (16).

Figure 6 HLH-like manifestations associated with increased circulating CAR T cells were observed in anti-CD22 CAR T cell recipients. (A) BM samples obtained on day 28 after CAR T cell infusion. H&E-stain shows decreased trilineage hematopoiesis with increased macrophages. CD3 immunohistochemical (IHC) stain highlights extensive T cell infiltration with flow cytometric confirmation of anti-CD22 CAR positivity in 59% of T cells. CD68 IHC stain highlights hemophagocytic macrophages. Giemsa stain of BM aspirate also shows hemophagocytosis. Original magnification, 50× (H&E, CD3, CD68 stains) and 100× (Giemsa stain). (B) Representative chronological changes in serum cytokine levels from patient 52 who had CRS without subsequent HLH. (C) Representative chronological changes in serum cytokine levels from patient 37 who had CRS and subsequent HLH. (D) The percentages of circulating T cells (CD3+) that stained positive for surface CAR expression were assessed by flow cytometry at the indicated time points. (E–G) Peak levels (during the first 28 days) of (E) IFN-γ, (F) IL-1β, and (G) IL-18 in serum/plasma. Data shown in D–G include all patients who were diagnosed with CRS according to previously published criteria (9), and patients who had never been diagnosed with CRS are not included. Data were stratified according to the presence or absence of HLH diagnosis (in addition to CRS) after CAR T cell infusion. Data are reported as the mean ± SD (D–G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test (D–G).

Table 1 Peak levels of ferritin and cytokines in serum/plasma during the first 28 days after CAR T cell infusion

Patients who experienced HLH-like manifestations had significantly higher percentages of circulating CAR T cells on day 14, then again on day 28, compared with those who experienced only CRS and no subsequent HLH-like manifestations; in the latter group, CAR T cells contracted by day 28 (Figure 6D). In serum or plasma, peak levels of multiple cytokines and inflammatory markers, including IFN-γ, IL-1β, and IL-18, were significantly higher among patients with HLH-like toxicities than in those without (Table 1 and Figure 6, E–G). These clinical observations in human anti-CD22 CAR T cell recipients resemble the findings from our murine model, in which HLH-like manifestations were linked to the elevation of multiple inflammatory cytokines and a persistence of CAR+ cells well beyond the initial CRS phase.

Impact of IFN-γ neutralization and IL-1 blockade on Prf–/– CAR T cell function and inflammation. We explored cytokine axes that could be therapeutically targeted to mitigate HLH-like manifestations in the context of CAR T cell therapy. First, we sought to target IFN-γ, which was significantly elevated in Prf–/– CAR T cell–recipient mice compared with WT CAR T cell–recipient mice (Figure 4L). IFN-γ has been implicated in primary HLH pathophysiology, and the FDA recently approved emapalumab, an IFN-γ–neutralizing antibody, for the treatment of refractory HLH (22, 36). Daily treatment with IFN-γ–neutralizing antibody for 2 weeks following CAR T cell infusion (Figure 7A) had no impact on the initial clearance of leukemia cells or normal B cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D), but led to leukemia relapse and worse survival in Prf–/– CAR T cell–recipient mice (Figure 7B, median survival of 63 days with IFN-γ neutralization vs. an undefined median survival in the isotype control), consistent with in vitro cytotoxicity data (Supplemental Figure 9H). This result suggests an important role of IFN-γ in CAR T cell–mediated leukemia clearance, particularly when CAR T cells are defective in granule-mediated cytotoxicity. Furthermore, IFN-γ neutralization did not inhibit Prf–/– CAR T cell reexpansion on day 14 (Figure 7C), and phenotypic changes observed in Prf–/– CAR T cells were unaltered (Figure 7, D–F) or even exacerbated (Supplemental Figure 9, E–G) in the presence of neutralizing anti–IFN-γ monoclonal antibodies.

Figure 7 IFN-γ neutralization negatively impacts CAR T cell leukemia clearance. (A) Treatment scheme of neutralizing IFN-γ in CAR T cell recipients. Mice were treated with i.p. injection of an IFN-γ–neutralizing antibody (XMG1.2, 200 μg) or an isotype control (rat IgG1, 200 μg) on days 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12. Some mice were euthanized on day 13, which was 24 hours after the last administration of antibodies, while the rest were kept for survival analyses. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curve. (C) The percentages of CD8+ CAR T cells in spleens on day 13 were assessed by flow cytometry. (D) Surface CAR expression, (E) the percentages of CD44+CD62L– (Tem or Teff) cells, and (F) PD-1 expression among adoptively transferred CD8+ CAR T cell (CD45.2+/CD8+) subsets in spleens on day 13 were analyzed by flow cytometry. (G–J) Leukemia-bearing mice were treated with CAR T cells (5 × 106) derived from WT, Prf–/–, or ARE-Del (homozygous- or heterozygous-KO) mice according to the treatment scheme in Figure 2A. (G) Serum IFN-γ was measured on day 0 (before adoptive T cell transfer) and on days 3, 14, and 29 after adoptive T cell transfer using the Meso Scale Discovery U-PLEX kit. (H) Surface CAR expression, (I) the percentages of CD44+CD62L– (Tem or Teff) cells, and (J) PD-1 expression within the CD8+ CAR T cell subset (CD45.2+CD8+) in spleens on day 13 were analyzed by flow cytometry. Data are reported as the mean ± SD (C–J). n = 4–5 (B, C, E, F, and H–J); n = 9–10 (D and G). Figures are representative of 3 replicate experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (B), 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s correction (C–F and H–J), or Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction (G).

We next assessed whether IFN-γ could drive inflammatory toxicities in a perforin-competent model, using CAR T cells manufactured from ARE-Del mice, which have stabilized Ifng mRNA transcripts and increased IFN-γ production due to homozygous or heterozygous deletion of a 162 nt AU-rich element region in the 3′-UTR of the Ifng gene (37, 38). As expected, recipients of ARE-Del CAR T cells had significantly higher serum IFN-γ levels than did WT CAR T cell recipients during the initial in vivo CAR T cell expansion (Figure 7G), which was proportionate to the affected allele number (ARE homozygous vs. heterozygous deletion) and resembled the serum IFN-γ kinetics of Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients. However, 2 weeks after infusion, mice receiving ARE-Del CAR T cells had fewer CAR+ cells than did those receiving WT CAR T cells (Figure 7H). ARE-Del CAR T cells did not exhibit an increase in the Teff phenotype or acquisition of PD-1 expression either (Figure 7, I and J). These data collectively suggest that IFN-γ, during the early CAR T cell expansion phase, is not directly responsible for later Prf–/– CAR T cell reexpansion. Furthermore, our data indicate that IFN-γ is not an optimal therapeutic target in the context of CAR T cell therapy.

Another group of cytokines implicated in the pathophysiology of HLH and MAS are IL-1 family members (e.g., IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-18, and IL-33) (18, 39–43). Indeed, we observed significantly higher levels of serum IL-1β and IL-18 in human CD22 CAR T cell recipients who developed HLH as compared with those who did not (Figure 6, F and G). IL-1β and IL-18 gene expression was also increased in Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients in our murine model (Figure 4, J and K). Therefore, we next sought to assess whether the HLH-like phenotype in Prf–/– CAR T cell recipients could be ameliorated by blocking IL-1 signaling without negatively affecting the antileukemia efficacy of CAR T cells. Anakinra, a recombinant human IL-1R antagonist that is used clinically and cross-reacts with murine IL-1R1 (44), was administered to leukemia-bearing mice treated with WT or Prf–/– CAR T cells (Figure 8A). Notably, administration of anakinra did not decrease the initial leukemia clearance or survival of mice receiving either WT or Prf–/– CAR T cells (Figure 8, B and C), indicating that IL-1 was not critical for CAR T cell effector function. Although anakinra treatment did not alter the increased frequency of CD8+ CAR T cells, surface CAR+ cells, or Teff predominance of Prf–/– CAR T cells at a late time point (Figure 8, D–F), it reduced the levels of other circulating proinflammatory cytokines including IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-27 (Figure 8G). Thus, blockade of a single cytokine may not completely reverse the HLH-like phenotype, but anakinra treatment can decrease multiple proinflammatory cytokines without negatively affecting antileukemia effector function of CAR T cells.