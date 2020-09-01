Peripheral host T cells survive hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and promote graft-versus-host disease

Skin host T cells survive HSCT. We collected skin and peripheral blood from 3 male patients receiving female donor HSC grafts to determine the origin of skin T cells after HSCT. Tissues were collected on the day of admission before the start of conditioning and again 30 ± 6 days after HSCT. Residual donor infusion product was also collected. Patients were conditioned with fludarabine (flu) + busulfan (bu); 2 received myeloablative dosing, and 1 received nonmyeloablative dosing (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129965DS1). FFPE skin sections from post-HSCT samples were concurrently labeled via FISH for the X and Y chromosomes and via immunofluorescence (IF) for the T cell marker CD3 (Figure 1A). At 30 ± 6 days after HSCT, the majority of skin T cells in all 3 patients were host derived (Figure 1B) and appeared viable morphologically (Figure 1A). In contrast, host T cells composed the minority in peripheral blood after HSCT by short tandem repeat (STR) analysis (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Host skin T cells survive HSCT conditioning. (A) Example of FISH-IF microscopy image of FFPE after HSCT skin showing the following: X chromosome, red; Y chromosome, green; CD3, yellow; DAPI nuclear stain, blue. Scale bars: 10 μm. Green arrows point to Y chromosomes in host T cells. (B) Percentage of host T cell chimerism in skin and blood in paired samples taken 30 ± 6 days after HSCT. Skin chimerism calculated via FISH-IF. Blood chimerism quantified via STR analysis. (C) Heatmap of Morisita overlap index for each patient. 0, no similarity; 1, complete similarity. (D) Bar graph for each patient showing the top 20 T cell clones in host skin after HSCT, whether those same clones were present, and if so, at what frequency, in donor cells (donor infusion product) or in host skin before HSCT. Each clone is color coded. (A–D) n = 3.

To determine whether T cells in skin after HSCT were host or donor derived, we performed high-throughput sequencing of the TCRB gene to identify clonal populations of memory T cells (18). Unique T cell clones were identified by their CDR3 sequences. In all 3 patients, the majority of T cell clones in skin after HSCT were identical to host skin T cell clones before HSCT (Figure 1C). The 20 most abundant T cell clones in host skin after HSCT and the comparable frequency of those clones in host skin before HSCT or donor infusion product, respectively, are shown in Figure 1D. Correlation between frequency of T cell clones in host skin before HSCT and skin after HSCT was high (r2 patient 1-0.6464, patient 2-0.8740, patient 3-0.5867) (Supplemental Figure 1A). In contrast, higher frequency of clones in donor cells did not correlate with increased frequency in skin after HSCT (r2 patient 1-0.0041, patient 2-0.0142, patient 3-0.0012) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Of the top 100 most frequent clones in host skin after HSCT in each patient, only 0, 1, and 16, respectively, were donor derived (Supplemental Figure 1A). Thus, T cell clonality data paralleled the results from FISH-IF and STR analysis.

Host T cells are present in skin during acute GVHD. Given that skin T cells survived HSCT through 30 ± 6 days, a peak time point for onset of acute GVHD (19), and that the main tissues affected by GVHD are the same tissues containing large populations of tissue-resident T cells, we hypothesized that host T cells would be present in skin and gut during acute GVHD. Supplemental Table 2 details retrospective patient clinical data. Chemoimmunotherapeutics received by each patient before transplant are detailed in Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Table 4. Skin biopsies from 26 male patients with acute GVHD who received female donor transplants were labeled via FISH-IF to determine the number and percentage of host and donor T cells (Figure 2, A and B). Host T cells were observed in skin during acute GVHD of all patients studied, regardless of the conditioning regimen (myeloablative, median 39%, range 4%–100%) (nonmyeloablative, median 58%, range 3%–78%) (P = 0.24, Mann-Whitney U test, 2-tailed) (Figure 2B). Host T cells were observed throughout the skin, including within the epidermis and at the dermal-epidermal junction, the primary sites of damage in acute skin GVHD (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Host T cells are present in skin during acute GVHD. (A) Example of FISH-IF from FFPE skin during acute GVHD. X chromosome, red; Y chromosome, green; CD3, yellow; DAPI nuclear stain, blue. Solid scale bar: 50 μm; dotted scale bar: 10 μm. Fine dotted line indicates dermal-epidermal junction. Pink arrow points to donor T cell; green arrow points to host T cell. (B) Percentage of host T cell chimerism in skin during acute GVHD, determined by FISH-IF. Solid red squares, all myeloablative-conditioned patients; open red squares, breakdown of myeloablative patients by conditioning regimen; solid black circles, all nonmyeloablative-conditioned patients; open black circles, breakdown of nonmyeloablative patients by conditioning regimen. Black lines indicate median. Mann-Whitney U test, 2-tailed, myeloablative vs. nonmyeloablative, P = 0.24, not significant. Myelo, myeloablative; Cy, cyclophosphamide; TBI, total body irradiation; Non-myelo, non-myeloablative; Mel, melphalan. (A and B) n = 26. (C) Example 5-color FISH-IF image from FFPE skin during acute GVHD. X chromosome, red; Y chromosome, green; CD3, yellow; CD4, magenta; DAPI nuclear stain, blue. Dotted white rectangle outlines region of enlarged images. Scale bars: 10 μm. Dotted gray circles outline CD3+CD4+ host T cells. n = 5. (D) Percentage of host T cell chimerism in skin, determined by FISH-IF, and blood, determined by STR analysis, at the time of acute GVHD. n = 17. Broken lines indicate paired specimens. Wilcoxon’s signed rank test, 2-tailed. ***P < 0.001.

We anticipated that the percentage of host T cells might decline with time after HSCT, as host T cells die off and/or as donor T cells accumulate in skin. We did not detect a statistically significant decrease in the percentage of host T cells in either the myeloablative or nonmyeloablative groups by linear regression (slope, –0.1384, P = 0.09; slope, 0.01133, P = 0.94, respectively), though there were a limited number of patients at late time points (Supplemental Figure 3A). There was no effect of patient age, GVHD prophylactic regimen, or type of donor transplant on percentage of host T cells in skin (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D).

To validate our FISH-IF results using a different approach, we used STR analysis on DNA from T cells extracted from an acute GVHD skin specimen (FFPE) via laser-capture microscopy. STR analytic data are shown for the most recently obtained patient skin specimen, as DNA is highly degraded in older FFPE samples and approximately 100 microns of tissue was necessary to perform the assay. In this sample, STR analysis demonstrated 25% host T cell chimerism in skin; this is compared with the 20% host T cells enumerated via FISH-IF in the same specimen (Supplemental Figure 4). This provides independent validation of the use of FISH-IF to quantify T cell chimerism.

To determine whether host T cells in skin included both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets, representative patient skin sections were labeled via FISH-IF for CD3 and CD4. Multispectral microscopy/imaging software revealed the presence of both host CD4+CD3+ T cells and presumptive CD4– (CD8+) CD3+ T cells in skin specimens (Figure 2C). Though CD4–CD3+ cells could theoretically be γδ T cell type and negative for both CD4 and CD8, Norton et al., previously reported that γδ T cells constitute a small fraction (~4%) of T cells in skin during acute GVHD (20). We confirmed in a subset of our patients (n = 5) that the majority of T cells in skin during acute GVHD were αβ type, not γδ type, T cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Thus, our data demonstrate the presence of both CD4+ and CD8+ αβ TCR host T cells in acute GVHD skin lesions.

Given the discordance in T cell chimerism between skin and blood observed in our patients after HSCT, we compared T cell chimerism in skin and blood for patients diagnosed with acute GVHD. Seventeen of the 26 patients in the retrospective acute GVHD skin cohort had PBMCs collected at or near the time of acute skin GVHD. T cells were positively selected from PBMCs, purity was confirmed via flow cytometry (not shown), and T cell DNA was extracted and analyzed via STR analysis. Results demonstrated a clear population of residual host T cells in skin (determined via FISH-IF) despite the near or complete absence of host T cells in blood (determined by STR analysis) from paired specimens (P < 0.001, Wilcoxon’s signed rank test, 2-tailed) (Figure 2D). This lack of concordance between skin and blood supports the findings from our prospective cohort study.

Host T cells are present in gut during acute GVHD. To assess host T cells in gut, a retrospective cohort study (Supplemental Table 2) of 15 male patients transplanted with female donor grafts who were diagnosed clinically and histopathologically with acute colonic GVHD was performed. In this study, FISH-IF for both CD3 and CD8 revealed host CD8+CD3+ T cells and CD8– (CD4+) CD3+ T cells in the gut of all patients studied (Figure 3, A and B). Host T cells were present regardless of whether patients received myeloablative or nonmyeloablative conditioning (myeloablative, median 22%, range 6%–87%; nonmyeloablative, median 12%, range 7%–41%) (P = 0.27, Mann-Whitney U test, 2-tailed) (Figure 3B) and were present within both colon lamina propria and epithelium (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). There were no significant differences in CD8+ or CD4+ T cell subsets between conditioning regimens (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 3 Host T cells are present in gut during acute GVHD. (A) Example of FISH-IF from FFPE colon during acute GVHD. X chromosome, red; Y chromosome, green; CD3, blue; CD8, red; Hoechst nuclear stain, gray. Scale bar: 20 μm. Blue staining indicates CD4+ T cells (CD3+CD8–), whereas pink staining (mixed blue and red) indicates CD3+CD8+ T cells. White arrows point to donor (XX) T cells; yellow arrows point to recipient (XY) T cells. (B) Percentage of host gut T cell chimerism in acute GVHD. Red squares, myeloablative-conditioned patients; solid black circles, nonmyeloablative-conditioned patients; open black circles, breakdown of nonmyeloablative conditioning regimens. Black lines indicate median. Mann-Whitney U test, 2-tailed, myeloablative vs. nonmyeloablative, P = 0.27, not significant. Treo, treosulfan. (A and B) n = 15. (C) Percentage of host gut T cell chimerism determined by FISH-IF versus peripheral blood chimerism determined by STR analysis. n = 12. Broken lines indicate paired samples. Wilcoxon’s signed rank test, 2-tailed. *P = 0.01.

The percentage of host T cells in acute gut GVHD specimens did not show a statistically significant decrease with time, combining myeloablative and nonmyeloablative groups (linear regression, slope, –0.10, P = 0.54), though again there were a limited number of patients at later time points (Supplemental Figure 7A). As was the case in skin, host T cell chimerism in gut significantly diverged from peripheral blood (Wilcoxon’s signed rank test, 2-tailed, P = 0.01) (Figure 3C). There was no association observed between the percentage of host T cells and age at time of transplant or type of donor transplant (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C).

Host T cell chimerism in skin is affected by acute GVHD. To further elucidate the impact of time and acute GVHD on host T cell chimerism in peripheral tissue, skin was sampled in an additional prospective patient cohort (referred to as UK cohort). Supplemental Table 5 details UK-cohort clinical data, which was originally described previously (21). In this prospective cohort, skin samples were collected for T cell analysis from 34 patients at 40, 100, and/or 365 days after transplant (8 patients were biopsied at 2 time points, and 3 patients were biopsied at all 3 time points). Samples were categorized by whether each patient had no acute skin GVHD, active acute skin GVHD, or history of acute skin GVHD that was resolved at time of biopsy. Active acute skin GVHD was further divided into new-onset acute skin GVHD at time of biopsy or acute skin GVHD at time of biopsy plus prior episode of acute skin GVHD (Figure 4, A and B). Chimerism was quantified by sequential FISH-IF performed on cytospins of migratory cells (Figure 4C). Similarly to above observations, data from this cohort demonstrate that in the absence of acute skin GVHD, host T cells comprised the majority of T cells in skin through 1 year after transplant (40 days, n = 6, median 97%, range 69%–100%; 100 days, n = 12, median 69%, range 7%–100%; 365 days, n = 1, 56%) (Figure 4, A and B). Though there was a small decrease in median percentage of host T cells with time, this was not statistically significant (P > 0.05, Dunn’s multiple comparison’s test, 40 vs. 100 days). Moreover, skin samples from new-onset active acute GVHD likewise contained substantial host T cell populations (40 days, n = 4, median 79%, range 39%–93%; 100 days, n = 1, 28%) (Figure 4, A and B). This parallels findings from the above retrospective cohorts and supports that the proportion of host versus donor T cells may not be a critical factor in the development of acute GVHD.

Figure 4 Acute GVHD affects host T cell chimerism in skin. (A) Percentage of host T cell chimerism as quantified by sequential FISH-IF on cytospins of skin migratory cells at 40, 100, and 365 days after transplant. Open black circles, no GVHD; open red circles, active acute skin GVHD at time of biopsy; closed red circles, active acute skin GVHD and prior history of active acute skin GVHD; closed black circles, history of acute skin GVHD resolved at time of biopsy. Black lines indicate median. Dunn’s multiple comparison’s test for no GVHD 40 vs. 100 days. P > 0.05, not significant. (B) FISH-IF data for individual patients depicted in pie charts (gold, host; blue, donor) at 40, 100, and/or 365 days after transplant. Red plus sign indicates active acute skin GVHD at time of biopsy. Red bars indicate prior history of acute skin GVHD. Open bars indicate no prior history of acute skin GVHD. (C) Representative FISH-IF of a female patient transplanted with a male donor, skin sample taken at 40 days after transplant. This patient had a prior history of acute skin GVHD resolved at time of biopsy. Staining was performed as follows: HLA-DR, green; CD14, red; CD3 and factor XIIIA, both blue (easily discernible by morphology); FISH, X chromosomes, pink; Y chromosomes, green. Montages of corresponding FISH images are outlined with gray dotted squares. Quantification yielded host T cell chimerism of 87% and myeloid cell (HLA-DR+CD14+) chimerism of 98% donor. Asterisks, host (XX) T cells; white arrowhead, donor (XY) T cell; blue arrowheads, CD3+ T cells; M, macrophage. Scale bar: 20 μm. (A–C) n = 34.

Interestingly, dividing active acute GVHD into new-onset acute disease versus active disease in a patient with history of acute skin GVHD revealed that a prior history of acute skin GVHD was overall associated with reduced host T cell chimerism in skin (Figure 4, A and B). In keeping with this observation, median host T cell chimerism was also low in skin of patients who previously had acute GVHD (i.e., biopsy taken after GVHD resolution). This finding was not universal though, as some patients retained substantial percentages of host T cells despite history of acute GVHD (Figure 4, A and B). These data suggest that acute GVHD (or its treatment) may preferentially eliminate host T cells from skin, but that in some cases, stable mixed chimerism can occur.

Host T cells are activated in acute GVHD. One patient from the retrospective cohort demonstrated 100% host T cells in skin (i.e., donor T cells could not be identified) and another patient 95% host T cells in skin during acute GVHD. Both patients had stage 1 skin disease. An additional patient demonstrated 100% host T cells in skin during acute GVHD; however, he was excluded from the study because there was insufficient biopsy material available for further analysis (not shown). The cohort patient with 100% host T cells received anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG) as part of his conditioning regimen. ATG would be expected to deplete all circulating (donor plus host) T cells (22), but it appears that noncirculating tissue-resident host T cells were spared. There is precedent that depleting antibody therapies deplete circulating but not skin-resident T cells (23).

Figure 5A illustrates the degree of tissue damage observed in the patient with 100% host T cells in skin during acute GVHD. Immunofluorescent staining demonstrated that a subset of host CD3+ T cells in skin in this patient were in cell cycle (Ki67+) (Figure 5B) and that a subset of CD3+ T cells expressed the proinflammatory cytokines IFN-γ and IL-17 in situ (Figure 5C). There were no detectable Foxp3+ T cells (regulatory T cell marker) or IL-10–producing (an immunoregulatory cytokine) T cells observed in this patient’s skin (not shown).

Figure 5 Host T cells in skin and gut during acute GVHD are activated. (A) Example of H&E staining of skin from patient with 100% host T cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Example of IF staining from the same patient, as follows: CD3, green; Ki67, red; DAPI nuclear stain, blue. Gray dotted line shows dermal-epidermal junction. Pink arrow points to Ki67+CD3+ T cell; green arrow points to Ki67–CD3+ T cell; white arrow points to Ki67+ keratinocyte. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Example of IF staining of the same patient, as follows: CD3, green; proinflammatory cytokines, IFN-γ or IL-17, red; DAPI nuclear stain, blue. Scale bars: 20 μm. Yellow arrows point to cytokine-producing CD3+ T cells; green arrow points to IL-17–CD3+ T cell; pink arrow points to IFN-γ+CD3– cell. (D) Example of FISH-IF staining as follows: Y chromosome, green; CD3, blue; Ki67, magenta; Hoechst nuclear stain, gray. Scale bar: 20 μm. n = 15. (E) Percentage of host T cells in skin during acute GVHD versus clinical stage disease (left) and histologic grade (right). Skin, top row, n = 26; gut, bottom row, n = 15. Red squares, myeloablative-conditioned patients; black circles, nonmyeloablative-conditioned patients. Black lines indicate median. Kruskal-Wallis test, skin and gut clinical stage and histological grade, not significant.

We could not reliably perform IF staining for cytokines in conjunction with FISH labeling due to technical limitations. However, because Ki67 is expressed only in activated T cells that have entered the cell cycle, FISH-IF for Ki67 and CD3 was performed in gut GVHD samples as a surrogate for activation. Importantly, a lack of Ki67 does not mean that a T cell is not activated, as activated memory T cells may remain in G 0 (24). Ki67 was expressed by host CD3+ T cells in colon specimens in 12 of 15 patients, with a median of 5% (range 0-30%) (Figure 5D). Cumulatively, these data suggest that at least a subset of host T cells are activated and contribute to the inflammatory milieu during acute GVHD.

Finally, there was no statistically significant association between the percentage of host or donor T cells and clinical or histological disease severity in skin (Kruskal-Wallis, P = 0.39 and P = 0.51, respectively) or in gut (Kruskal-Wallis, P = 0.34 and P = 0.38, respectively) (Figure 5E), suggesting that the proportion of host and donor T cells in skin or gut per se is not a key determinant for acute GVHD severity.

Donor APCs infiltrate peripheral tissue in high numbers during acute GVHD. These data raise the question of how host T cells could become activated in peripheral tissues after HSCT. The accompanying paper by Jardine et al., demonstrates that donor monocyte-derived macrophages infiltrate skin during acute GVHD in high numbers and, at least ex vivo, are capable of presenting antigen to and stimulating allogeneic T cells (25). In concordance, we observed by FISH-IF that the majority of HLA-DR+ (class II+) CD3– antigen-presenting cells (APCs) were of donor origin (Y negative) (median 92%, range 76%–100%) (P = 0.004 compared with T cells, Wilcoxon’s signed rank test, 2-tailed) in the gut during acute GVHD and could be found adjacent to host (Y positive) CD3+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

Donor monocytes with host skin resident T cells induce a GVHD-like dermatitis in the absence of donor T cells. Based on these findings, we used a human-engrafted mouse model to test the ability of host skin T cells to mediate GVHD in the absence of donor T cells. NSG mice were grafted with healthy adult human skin, which contains abundant memory T cells (“host”). These grafted mice were then subsequently adoptively transferred with “donor” (i) allogeneic CD25-depleted PBMCs (to deplete donor regulatory T cells), (ii) allogeneic positively selected monocytes, or (iii) saline (Figure 6A). Adoptively transferred PBMCs contained donor T cells, whereas mice injected with monocytes were devoid of donor T cells. Adult human skin has been estimated as containing roughly 1 million memory T cells/cm2, the majority of which are nonrecirculating resident memory T cells (12, 26). Therefore, the only T cells in monocyte-infused mice were those derived from the host adult skin graft. Grafts were harvested 3 weeks after donor cell infusion and analyzed by histology, quantitative real-time PCR (RT-PCR), and high-throughput TCR sequencing (HTS).

Figure 6 Host skin T cells induce GVHD-like dermatitis independently of donor T cells in human skin–grafted mice. (A) NSG mice were grafted with human skin and i.v. injected with saline, allogeneic monocytes alone, or allogeneic CD25-depleted PBMCs (labeled as PBMCs); skin grafts were studied after 3 weeks. (B) Mice injected with PBMCs developed a GVHD-like dermatitis characterized by acanthosis, parakeratosis, dyskeratosis, and lymphocytic infiltrates. (C) Monocyte-injected mice developed similar changes, including lymphocytic infiltrates (left panel), epidermal acanthosis and parakeratosis (middle panel), and basal layer vacuolization and destruction of rete ridges (right panel). (D) A second skin/blood pair with similar changes is shown. (B–D) Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Histologic grading of GVHD-like dermatitis in skin grafts of monocyte- and PBMC-injected mice. (F and G) T cell numbers in skin, assessed by CD3E gene expression (F) and by HTS (G), were similar in monocyte- and PBMC-injected mice. (H) Host skin-resident T cells (T RM ) proliferate after exposure to donor monocytes. The frequencies of the 20 most frequent T cell clones found in grafts from both saline- and monocyte-injected mice are shown. (I) Similar percentages of T RM clones proliferated in monocyte- and PBMC-injected mice. Histology and transcript analysis performed on saline-injected (n = 4), monocyte-injected (n = 9), and PBMC-injected (n = 7) mice. Clonality performed on monocyte-injected (n = 7) and PBMC-injected (n = 6) mice. (J) GVHD did not develop in the absence of host skin T cells. Mice grafted with human foreskin, which contains APC, but lacks T cells, and infused with PBMCs (n = 6) developed GVHD-like dermatitis, but monocyte-injected (n = 5) mice did not. Mean and SEM (error bars) are shown. Differences between 2 independent groups were detected using Mann-Whitney U test, 1-tailed. One-way Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post test was used for comparing multiple independent groups.

A GVHD-like dermatitis developed in skin grafts; this was characterized by acanthosis, parakeratosis, basal layer vacuolization, keratinocyte dyskeratosis, lymphocyte exocytosis into the epidermis, and dermal lymphocytic infiltration (Figure 6, B–D). Remarkably, histopathological findings were similar between skin grafts in mice injected with PBMCs versus monocytes alone. Severity, as determined via histologic grading, was mildly but not significantly reduced in the absence of infused donor T cells (monocyte-infused group) (Figure 6E).

T cell numbers in the skin grafts of monocyte- and PBMC-injected mice were not significantly different, as assessed by quantitative RT-PCR for CD3E gene expression (Figure 6F) and HTS of the TCRB gene (Figure 6G). TNFA, IL-9, IL-17A, and IL-22 levels in the skin graft, assessed by quantitative RT-PCR, were also similar in monocyte- and PBMC-injected mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). IFNG was the only cytokine significantly increased in PBMC-injected versus monocyte-injected mice (Supplemental Figure 9E).

We next studied skin grafts by HTS of the TCRB gene to determine whether host skin-resident T cell clones proliferated and expanded in situ in the skin after encounters with donor monocytes. We identified skin-resident T cell clones by CDR3 sequences that were present in both saline-injected and monocyte-injected mice grafted with skin from the same donor. We measured the frequency of these common clones in saline- versus monocyte-injected mice to determine cell proliferation. The frequency of host skin-resident T cell clones was increased in the skin grafts of monocyte-injected mice, suggesting local proliferation and expansion within the skin (Figure 6H). Parallel analyses of PBMC-injected mice also showed host skin T cell expansion, but this was not significantly different between monocyte-injected and PBMC-injected mice (Figure 6I).

To confirm that host skin T cells were responsible for the GVHD-like dermatitis observed in monocyte-injected mice, we grafted mice with human foreskin, a tissue that contains APCs, but few if any resident memory T cells (24). Foreskin-grafted mice were injected i.v. with allogeneic monocytes alone or with CD25-depleted PBMCs. Mice injected with PBMCs developed a robust GVHD-like dermatitis. In contrast, monocyte-injected mice bearing skin grafts that lacked host T cells did not develop inflammation (Figure 6J), indicating that the dermatitis observed in adult skin-grafted mice was mediated by host skin-resident T cells.