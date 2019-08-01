Anti-VEGF therapy: higher potency and long-lasting antagonism are not necessarily better

Systemic pharmacokinetics of intravitreal anti-VEGF. Although the dosage of anti-VEGF for intravitreal injections is more than 100-fold lower than that used in oncology, aflibercept and bevacizumab injected intravitreally results in serum drug levels above IC 50 concentrations (20). Ranibizumab (an Fab-based drug) is removed from the bloodstream more quickly than bevacizumab (intact immunoglobulin) or aflibercept because it has a single Fab fragment without the Fc region (20). Intravitreal aflibercept or bevacizumab treatment significantly reduced plasma-free VEGF relative to baseline, with aflibercept suppressing plasma-free VEGF levels below the lower detectable limit as early as three hours after injection and lasting more than seven days (20).

Systemic adverse effects. Two of the most common AEs of systemic bevacizumab therapy in oncology are proteinuria (18% of patients) and hypertension (25.3%; ref. 5). Human pathological studies and animal models using podocyte-specific VEGF deletion suggest that VEGF protects both the retinal and glomerular microvasculature, not only through VEGFR2-mediated vasculotrophism, but also through modulation of local proteins that could protect against complement-mediated damage (7, 8). The association of intravitreal administration of anti-VEGF with renal dysfunction, (e.g., worsening proteinuria in chronic kidney disease patients; ref. 21), is largely anecdotal to date and limited to case reports.

Hypertension is associated with the use of VEGF antagonists in oncology, although the mechanism for this remains unknown. Similarly, intravitreal bevacizumab injection in hypertensive patients significantly increases the risk for increasing blood pressure, while intravitreal ranibizumab does not (22). Although hypertension is a risk factor for cardio-/cerebrovascular accidents (CVA), the relationship between intravitreal anti-VEGF and the risk of these events is still controversial. In most clinical trials using intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy, the incidence of CVA, myocardial infarction (MI), and death is not significantly elevated, but these studies are underpowered for assessing small differences in rare events (23). Similarly, the incidence of systemic AEs did not differ between various anti-VEGF drugs, although one diabetic macular edema (DME) trial reported more arterial thrombotic events with ranibizumab versus aflibercept (24). Nevertheless, for some risk populations, such as patients with diabetes or a history of recent MI or CVA, there may be an increased risk with sustained suppression of systemic VEGF levels. One meta-analysis reported an increase in the risk of CVA and vascular death in diabetic patients receiving monthly anti-VEGF agents for two years (25). Moreover, the risk of MI after intravitreal bevacizumab injections was significantly associated with a history of CVA or MI (26).

Anti-VEGF therapy has emerged as a preferred treatment of infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), a population at particularly high risk for sustained VEGF suppression due to VEGF’s role in organogenesis and neurodevelopment. In ROP infants treated with bevacizumab, serum VEGF levels were significantly suppressed for up to 2 months after injection (27). Serum VEGF levels were less affected after intravitreal ranibizumab than after bevacizumab (27), suggesting that ranibizumab may be safer in infants. Studies of neurodevelopmental outcomes after intravitreal bevacizumab treatment for ROP have variable outcomes, with one study showing no difference in mean cognitive, language, or motor scores, while another reported lower median motor composite scores and 3.1 times higher incidence of neurodevelopmental disabilities in bevacizumab-treated infants. However, as these studies were not randomized, further research is needed to distinguish between prematurity itself and anti-VEGF treatment as the causative factor for neurodevelopmental abnormalities (28).