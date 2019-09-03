Review 10.1172/JCI129484

The supply chain of human pancreatic β cell lines

Raphael Scharfmann,1 Willem Staels,1,2 and Olivier Albagli1

1INSERM U1016, Institut Cochin, Université Paris Descartes, Paris, France.

2Beta Cell Neogenesis (BENE), Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Brussels, Belgium.

Address correspondence to: Raphael Scharfmann, Institut Cochin, INSERM U1016, 123 bd du Port-Royal, 75014 Paris, France. Phone: 33.1.76.53.55.68; Email: raphael.scharfmann@inserm.fr.

Find articles by Scharfmann, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1INSERM U1016, Institut Cochin, Université Paris Descartes, Paris, France.

2Beta Cell Neogenesis (BENE), Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Brussels, Belgium.

Address correspondence to: Raphael Scharfmann, Institut Cochin, INSERM U1016, 123 bd du Port-Royal, 75014 Paris, France. Phone: 33.1.76.53.55.68; Email: raphael.scharfmann@inserm.fr.

Find articles by Staels, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1INSERM U1016, Institut Cochin, Université Paris Descartes, Paris, France.

2Beta Cell Neogenesis (BENE), Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Brussels, Belgium.

Address correspondence to: Raphael Scharfmann, Institut Cochin, INSERM U1016, 123 bd du Port-Royal, 75014 Paris, France. Phone: 33.1.76.53.55.68; Email: raphael.scharfmann@inserm.fr.

Find articles by Albagli, O. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published September 3, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 9 on September 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(9):3511–3520. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129484.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published September 3, 2019 - Version history

Patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes have an insufficiency in their functional β cell mass. To advance diabetes treatment and to work toward a cure, a better understanding of how to protect the pancreatic β cells against autoimmune or metabolic assaults (e.g., obesity, gestation) will be required. Over the past decades, β cell protection has been extensively investigated in rodents both in vivo and in vitro using isolated islets or rodent β cell lines. Transferring these rodent data to humans has long been challenging, at least partly for technical reasons: primary human islet preparations were scarce and functional human β cell lines were lacking. In 2011, we described a robust protocol of targeted oncogenesis in human fetal pancreas and produced the first functional human β cell line, and in subsequent years additional lines with specific traits. These cell lines are currently used by more than 150 academic and industrial laboratories worldwide. In this Review, we first explain how we developed the human β cell lines and why we think we succeeded where others, despite major efforts, did not. Next, we discuss the use of such functional human β cell lines and share some perspectives on their use to advance diabetes research.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3512 Page 3511 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement