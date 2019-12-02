Maresin 1 activates LGR6 receptor promoting phagocyte immunoresolvent functions

MaR1 receptor activity and expression. LMs such as eicosanoids and resolvins exhibit potent stereoselective actions via activating cell surface receptors, which belong to the GPCR superfamily, that amplify intracellular signals within minutes following ligand binding to regulate a variety of cellular functions (7, 24). Because MaR1 exhibits rapid (seconds to minutes) and potent (picomolar to nanomolar) stereoselective actions with human cells, we questioned whether there are specific cell surface GPCRs mediating its actions. To address this theory, we employed an unbiased screening system using GPCR and β-arrestin coupling (see Methods) to monitor MaR1-receptor interactions (Figure 1). The advantage of this system is that it does not rely on activation of classic intracellular second messengers, such as intracellular [Ca2+] (25). Among 77 orphan human GPCRs, 2 receptors gave the strongest responses increasing chemiluminescence (RLU) with MaR1 (10 nM), namely LGR6 and GPR148 (Figure 1A). These 2 receptors were selected for further investigation based on the criteria that the mean RLU in the presence of MaR1 was larger than the mean + 2 SD obtained with vehicle alone (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129448DS1). To rule out false-positive results, we further evaluated human LGR6 and GPR148 using this β-arrestin–based ligand receptor interaction system. MaR1 (10–13 M –10–8 M) did not significantly increase RLU in GPR148 cells (Figure 1B). In comparison, MaR1 and MaR1 carboxymethyl ester (ME) (10–13 M –10–8 M) each dose-dependently increased these signals with LGR6-expressing cells (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 MaR1 candidate receptors. (A) A panel of orphan GPCRs was screened in the presence of 10-nM MaR1 or vehicle (0.1% ethanol) using the β-arrestin PathHunter GPCR system. The % activity = 100% × (mean RLU of test sample – mean RLU of vehicle control)/(mean RLU of vehicle control). (B–E) Ligand (MaR1)-receptor interaction was monitored using the CHO-β-arrestin system overexpressing LGR6 or GPR148. Results are mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. (B) LGR6 or GPR148 cells with MaR1. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01. MaR1 versus vehicle with LGR6 cells. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. LGR6 versus GPR148. (C) LGR6 cells with MaR1 or MaR1 ME. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 versus vehicle. (D) LGR6 cells with MaR1, MCTR1, MCTR2, or MCTR3. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 versus vehicle. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001 versus MaR1. (E) LGR6 cells with MaR1, Rspo-2, or Rspo-2+MaR1. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 versus vehicle. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001 versus MaR1. For D and E, the 6 groups (MaR1, MCTR1, MCTR2, MCTR3, Rspo-2, Rspo-2+MaR1) were carried out in the same experiments (n = 3). For clarity, the results were separated into D and E. The same MaR1 response curve is presented in both panels for direct comparisons. The statistical analysis (2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test) was carried out with all 6 groups. (F) MaR1 (0.1–10 nM) was incubated with CHO-β-arrestin-LGR6 at 4°C, 25°C, 37°C, or 40°C. Results are mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. #P < 0.05, versus 4°C; **P < 0.01, versus 4°C and 25°C. (G) Intracellular cAMP. HEK cells transfected with human LGR6 or mock plasmids were incubated with 1- to 100-nM MaR1 for 15 minutes, and cAMP levels were determined. Results are mean ± SEM from 4 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, versus HEK-mock cells; ###P < 0.001 versus vehicle control. (B–G) Statistical analysis was carried out using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (H) Maresin biosynthesis pathways.

Next, we examined pathway specificity for human recombinant LGR6 using the CHO-β-arrestin-LGR6 cells and evaluated cysteinyl-containing maresins, namely maresin conjugates in tissue regeneration (MCTR), the potent bioactive family members MCTR1, MCTR2, and MCTR3 that directly control tissue regeneration (7). (See Figure 1H for the maresin family biosynthesis.) Unlike MaR1, neither of the MCTR at equimolar concentrations (10–13 M -10–8 M) significantly activated LGR6 (Figure 1D). R-spondins, the Wnt pathway agonists, can bind to the LGR receptor family (26). Among them, R-spondin-2 (Rspo-2) is the most potent ligand reported for LGR6 (27). Hence, we tested Rspo-2, which at the same concentration ranges did not significantly activate CHO-β-arrestin-LGR6 cells. In addition, Rspo-2, when added together with MaR1, significantly reduced MaR1-initiated activation of these cells (Figure 1E). To investigate whether temperature could affect MaR1 activation of LGR6, we examined β-arrestin activity at 4°C, 25°C, 37°C, and 40°C. MaR1 (0.1–10 nM) significantly activated LGR6 at 37°C and 40°C, but apparently not at 25°C and 4°C (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1A). We also evaluated β-arrestin activity at pH 6.5, 7.5, and 8.5 and found that activation of LGR6 by 0.1-nM MaR1 was significantly higher at pH 8.5 than at pH 6.5 (Supplemental Figure 1B). These results indicate that in addition to MaR1 concentrations, both temperature and pH are likely to affect MaR1 interactions with LGR6.

Because cAMP, a second messenger following GPCR activation, plays an essential role in macrophage functions and phenotypes (28, 29), we determined whether MaR1 regulated cAMP with recombinant human LGR6. MaR1 at 10 to 100 nM significantly increased intracellular cAMP accumulation with LGR6-transfected human embryonic kidney (HEK)-293 cells, a response that was not apparent in mock-transfected HEK-293 cells (Figure 1G). These results demonstrated that MaR1 is a selective ligand activating human recombinant LGR6 and evoking second-messenger cAMP.

We also screened a panel of known GPCRs, containing 158 receptors. MaR1 (10 nM) did not appear to activate receptors for prostaglandins (PTGER2, PTGER3, PTGER4, PTGIR), leukotriene B 4 (LTB 4 ) (LTB 4 R/BLT1), and thromboxane A 2 (TXA 2 ) (TBXA 2 R) (Supplemental Table 2), while each of these receptors is activated by their cognate ligand in nanomolar ranges (24, 30). Also, MaR1 at 10 nM did not appear to activate known SPM receptors for LXA 4 (ALX/FPR2), RvE1 (ChemR23/CMKLR1), resolvin D1 (RvD1) (DRV1/G protein–coupled receptor 32 [GPR32]), RvD2 (DRV2/GPR18), and PD1 (GPR37) (31, 32) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 2). We confirmed that MaR1 (10–13 M -10–7 M) did not significantly activate either ALX-β-arrestin– or GPR32-β-arrestin–expressing cells, whereas an endogenous ligand of ALX/FPR2 receptors (ALX) and GPR32, namely RvD1, significantly activated these cells, as a positive control (Supplemental Figure 1C). These results demonstrated receptor specificity for MaR1 compared with other SPM family members.

Because MaR1 exerts potent actions with leukocytes (10, 12), we assessed LGR6 expression on human leukocytes using flow cytometry. LGR6 was present on both human peripheral blood PMN and monocytes, but was apparently low on lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 2A). We also determined LGR6 expression on M1- and M2-like MΦ, because of their pivotal roles in inflammation and its natural resolution (33). LGR6 was present on both M1 and M2 with higher expression on M1-MΦ (Supplemental Figure 2B). We assessed whether MaR1 can elicit intracellular [Ca2+] release as a second messenger following receptor activation. At 10 nM, the functional concentration of MaR1, it did not mobilize intracellular [Ca2+] from peripheral blood PMN, monocytes, lymphocytes, or monocyte-differentiated M1- and M2-like MΦ (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

MaR1 stereoselectivity in activating LGR6. We sought additional G protein–initiated rapid responses following GPCR activation and carried out electrical cell substrate impedance sensing (ECIS). This system monitors rapid changes in impedance initiated by G protein coupling upon ligand activation of GPCRs (34). With CHO cells overexpressing recombinant human LGR6 (CHO-hLGR6), MaR1 (10–11 M -10–7 M) dose-dependently reduced impedance, reaching maximum response at about 2 minutes, yielding an EC 50 of approximately 0.7 nM (Figure 2, A and B). Using the ECIS system, we tested several structurally related compounds. MaR1-ME was as essentially equipotent as MaR1 in reducing impedance (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We also examined protectin D1 (PD1; 10R,17S-dihydroxy-4Z,7Z,11E,13E,15Z,19Z-docosahexaenoic acid) and LTB 4 (5S,12R-dihydroxy-6Z,8E,10E,14Z-eicosatetraenoic acid) because each contains the dihydroxyl and triene structures with the same configurations (i.e., E,E,Z-conjugated double-bond structures) as MaR1 (Figure 2, C–E). The rank order potency was obtained with MaR1>LTB 4 >>PD1 for human recombinant LGR6 (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Human recombinant LGR6 receptor specificity. CHO-LGR6 cells were plated onto 8-well ECIS arrays (8W10E+), incubated with (A and B) MaR1 (0.01-100 nM), (C and D) MaR1, PD1, LTB 4 (100 nM) or vehicle alone (control), and impedance changes across CHO cell monolayers were continuously recorded every 4 seconds for 10 minutes using ECIS. Results are mean (A and C) or mean ± SEM (B and D) (n = 3–4). **P < 0.01, versus vehicle. ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001, versus MaR1. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (E) Space-filling 3D molecular models of MaR1, PD1, and LTB 4 with energy minimization. R and S denote the stereochemistry of the hydroxyl groups; E and Z denote the double-bond geometry. Area within the blue dashed lines denotes the dihydroxyl and triene structures oriented in the E, E, Z configuration of these mediators.

Next, we examined the structure-activity relationship with human BLT1, a receptor for the chemoattractant LTB 4 (35). With CHO cells overexpressing recombinant human BLT1 (CHO-hBLT1), LTB 4 (10–12 M-10–7 M) dose-dependently increased impedance, giving an apparent EC 50 of approximately 0.12 nM (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), consistent with earlier results for this receptor using ECIS (36). The rank order potency was LTB 4 >>MaR1>PD1 for human recombinant BLT1 (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). These results established the ligand-receptor selectivities for MaR1-LGR6 interactions directly compared with LTB 4 -BLT1 interactions and demonstrated that these receptor recognitions rely on the overall structures of the mediators, rather than only the di-hydroxy and conjugated triene structures as determinants shared by MaR1, LTB 4 , and PD1 (Figure 2E).

Because LGR6 is highly expressed in epidermis and dermis, where Lgr6+ cells promote wound repair and digit tip regeneration (23, 37), we addressed whether MaR1 and LGR6 play a role in wound repair with fibroblast and epithelial cells. Human dermal fibroblasts were wounded using electrical field pulse (38), and wound repair from the perimeter into the clearance zone was assessed in real-time by impedance sensing for 6 hours. In this system, MaR1 significantly increased wound repair compared with vehicle-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). A related stereo-isomer, 12E-MaR1 (7R,14S-dihydroxydocosa-4Z,8E,10E,12E,16Z,19Z-hexaenoic acid; structure shown in Supplemental Figure 4A) (12), was less potent than MaR1 at equimolar concentration. To determine if this action of MaR1 was LGR6-dependent, we overexpressed human LGR6 in CHO cells, an epithelial-like cell line derived from the ovary of the Chinese hamster. With these cells (CHO-GFP-LGR6), MaR1 (10–100 nM) significantly increased wound repair by 40%–80% above vehicle control in a concentration-dependent fashion (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). This action of MaR1 was not apparent in GFP mock-transfected CHO cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). Therefore, MaR1 promotes wound repair with epithelial cells in an hLGR6-dependent manner.

3H-MaR1–specific binding. We next determined whether MaR1 can directly bind to recombinant LGR6 using radiolabeled ligand binding. A synthetic precursor 12,13-acetylenic MaR1-ME was prepared, followed by catalytic hydrogenation with tritium gas (see Methods) to generate tritium-labeled [12,13-3H] MaR1-ME (Figure 3A). The integrity of [3H] MaR1-ME was confirmed and isolated using RP-HPLC. Figure 3B demonstrates the chromatographic tracing of [3H] MaR1-ME that coeluted with the authentic synthetic MaR1-ME standard and matched the highest radioactivity peak. In addition, MaR1-ME has a triene structure with characteristic UV bands of absorbance at λ max 271 nm with shoulders at 261 and 281 nm, which remained intact in [3H] MaR1-ME (Figure 3B, inset). The qualified [3H] MaR1-ME was then used for specific binding with recombinant human LGR6 expressed in CHO cells. CHO-hLGR6 cells were incubated with [3H] MaR1-ME in the presence of increasing concentrations of unlabeled MaR1-ME, which dose-dependently competed for [3H] MaR1-ME binding (Figure 3C). MaR1 also competed for [3H] MaR1-ME binding (Figure 3D). In comparison, MCTR1, MCTR2, or MCTR3 at equimolar concentrations (1 μM) do not significantly compete for [3H] MaR1-ME specific binding (Figure 3D), findings consistent with results obtained with the CHO-β-arrestin-LGR6 system (Figure 1D). Taken together, these results indicated specific binding of [3H] MaR1 with recombinant human LGR6.

Figure 3 [3H]-MaR1 preparation and specific binding with human recombinant LGR6. (A) Synthetic [12,13]-acetylenic-MaR1 ME was converted to [12,13-3H]-MaR1-ME via catalytic hydrogenation using tritium gas (3H 2 ). See Methods. (B) Chromatographic (green line) and radioactive (gray bars) tracing of [3H]-MaR1-ME. Results are mean ± SEM (n = 3). (Inset) Online UV spectra of [3H]-MaR1-ME; λ max 271 nm; representative of 3 separate experiments. (C and D) Competition binding. CHO cells were transfected with a human LGR6 plasmid. Transfected CHO cells (0.5 × 106 cells in 100-μl DPBS++) were incubated with 2 nM of [3H]-MaR1-ME in the absence or presence of (C) increasing concentrations of unlabeled MaR1-ME (10–10–10–5 M) or (D) unlabeled MaR1-ME (taken as 100% competition), MaR1, MCTR1, MCTR2 or MCTR3 (10–6 M) for 60 minutes at 4°C. Results are mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, versus [3H]-MaR1-ME plus vehicle. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Direct action of MaR1 on human PMN in an LGR6-dependent manner. MaR1 exhibits potent actions limiting PMN recruitment to the site of inflammation, a key defining action of proresolving mediators (10). Here, we assessed whether MaR1 has direct actions on PMN chemotaxis using isolated human peripheral blood PMN. We first examined the actions of MaR1 in regulating PMN chemotaxis at the single-cell level in real-time using chemotaxis chambers that provide defined spatiotemporal concentration gradients (see Methods). IL-8 (10 nM) was injected into the microfluidic chambers to form a gradient of the chemoattractant. Isolated human PMN was incubated with vehicle or MaR1 (1 or 10 nM) for 10 minutes at 37°C. PMN chemotaxis toward IL-8 was then recorded for 2 hours in real-time by phase-contrast microscopy and reported in rose plots (Supplemental Figure 5A). MaR1 (1–10 nM) statistically significantly reduced IL-8–initiated chemotaxis by approximately 20% (Supplemental Figure 5B). Of note, 10-nM MaR1 alone did not significantly stimulate PMN chemotaxis (Supplemental Figure 5C). These results demonstrate at the single cell level, that MaR1 reduced human PMN migration toward peptide IL-8 gradient chemoattractants.

Next, we examined whether MaR1 regulates PMN chemotaxis in an LGR6-dependent manner. We carried out chemotaxis using the Neuro Probe ChemoTx System in the absence or presence of LGR6 blocking antibodies. In the absence of blocking antibodies, MaR1 (0.1–100 nM) reduced IL-8–initiated PMN chemotaxis approximately 20%–35% (Supplemental Figure 5D), comparable with results obtained using real-time chemotaxis chambers (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Incubation of PMN with mouse or rabbit anti-human LGR6 antibody before adding MaR1 significantly prevented MaR1-reduced chemotaxis (Supplemental Figure 5D). Together, these results demonstrated direct actions of MaR1 on human PMN, stopping chemotaxis in an LGR6-dependent manner.

LGR6 mediates proresolving actions of MaR1 on human MΦ. Because MaR1 enhances MΦ phagocytosis (10), a cellular hallmark of tissue resolution of acute inflammation (1), we examined whether this action was LGR6 dependent. Human MΦ were differentiated from peripheral blood monocytes (see Methods), transfected with either a mock or human LGR6 plasmid, and LGR6 expression was verified using flow cytometry (Figure 4A). Phagocytosis of fluorescent-labeled E. coli was monitored in real-time using fluorescent microscopy. MaR1 (1 nM) increased E. coli uptake with mock-transfected MΦ. This action was further enhanced with hLGR6 transfection (Figure 4A, representative images and real-time recordings). We also monitored the rate of phagocytosis from 20–60 minutes. In a representative set of experiments, mock-transfected MΦ ingested E. coli with a rate of approximately 6.4 MFI/min, and 1-nM MaR1 increased the rate to approximately 9.9 MFI/min. This action was enhanced with hLGR6 transfection, with a rate of approximately 26.2 MFI/min with E. coli alone and approximately 47.6 MFI/min with E. coli + MaR1 (Figure 4B). The phagocytosis time course (0–120 min) and initial kinetics (20–60 min) for an additional 3 donors are shown in Supplemental Figure 6. Also, MaR1 increased phagocytosis approximately 40% at 60 minutes and approximately 30% at 90 to 120 minutes with LGR6-transfected cells, which were significantly higher than the increases with mock-transfected cells (Figure 4C; n = 4).

Figure 4 Human LGR6-mediated MaR1 actions on human macrophage phagocytosis: overexpression and knockdown of LGR6. (A–C) Human MΦ were transfected with human LGR6 or mock plasmids. Seventy-two hours later, MΦ were plated onto chamber slides (0.1 × 106 cells/well), incubated with 1-nM MaR1 or vehicle for 15 minutes at 37°C, followed by addition of BacLight Green-labeled E. coli to initiate phagocytosis. Fluorescent images were recorded every 10 minutes. Four separate experiments with separate donors were carried out. In each experiment, 4 fields (×20) per condition (per well) were recorded. (A) (Upper left) LGR6 expression monitored by flow cytometry. (Lower left) Representative fluorescence images. Arrows denote MΦ with ingested fluorescent E. coli. Scale bars: 20 μm. (Right) mean fluorescence intensity (MFI)/cell from 1 representative experiment. (B) Kinetics of phagocytosis. Rate (MFI/min) = (MFI 60min – MFI 20 min )/40 min obtained from the same experiment as in (A). (See Supplemental Figure 6 for results obtained from additional 3 donors.) (C) Percent increases of phagocytosis by MaR1. Results are mean ± SEM (n = 4). *P < 0.05, LGR6 versus mock transfection. (D) Human MΦ were transfected with human LGR6 or mock plasmids. MΦ were incubated with MaR1 (10–13 to 10–8 M) or vehicle control for 15 minutes, followed by addition of BacLight Green-labeled E. coli, CFDA-labeled apoptotic PMN, or FITC-labeled STZ. Results are percent increases of phagocytosis above vehicle. Results are mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments with separate donors and triplicates in each experiment. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, versus mock transfection. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001, versus vehicle. (E and F) Human MΦ were transfected with scramble control (SC)-shRNA or human LGR6-shRNA plasmids and phagocytosis carried out as in A. (E) MFI/cell from 1 representative experiment. (F) Percent increases of phagocytosis by MaR1. Mean ± SEM (n = 4). **P < 0.01, LGR6-shRNA versus SC-shRNA transfections. (C, D, and F) Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.

It is noted that LGR6-transfected MΦ gave higher phagocytic activity than mock-transfected cells in the absence of exogenous MaR1. Thus, we questioned whether there was endogenous production of MaR1 that affected phagocytosis in transfected human MΦ (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 3). We determined LM/SPM levels using mass spectrometry–based metabolipidomics (See Methods). In both mock- and LGR6-transfected MΦ, select SPM were present, including MaR1, RvD2, and RvD5. There were no significant differences of MaR1 and total SPM levels between mock- and LGR6-transfected MΦ in the absence or presence of E. coli. The endogenous MaR1 levels (~5 pg/106 cells/ml; ~10 pM; Supplemental Figure 7) are within its bioactive concentration ranges (7, 15–19). Thus, it is possible that endogenous MaR1 interactions with overexpressed LGR6 in LGR-transfected MΦ gave heightened phagocytosis compared with mock-transfected MΦ (Figure 4, A and B and Supplemental Figures 6 and 7).

To further investigate the role of LGR6 in MaR1-stimulated phagocytosis and efferocytosis, MΦ ingestion of fluorescent-labeled E. coli, apoptotic PMN, or serum-treated zymosan (STZ) were carried out in mock- or LGR6-transfected MΦ, and fluorescence was monitored using a fluorescence plate reader. MaR1 (10 pM–10 nM) significantly increased MΦ﻿ phagocytosis of BacLight green-labeled E. coli or CFDA-labeled apoptotic PMN in LGR6-transfected MΦ, compared with mock transfections (Figure 4D; ~60% increase above vehicle in MΦ-hLGR6 versus ~20% increase in MΦ-mock; 1-nM MaR1). LGR6 overexpression also gave heightened phagocytosis of FITC-labeled STZ in response to MaR1 (1 pM–10 nM), compared with mock transfections (Figure 4D). Thus, LGR6 overexpression in human MΦ enhanced MaR1’s action in stimulating phagocytosis of E. coli, apoptotic PMN, and STZ. In separate sets of experiments, knockdown of endogenous MΦ LGR6 using specific shRNA (LGR6-shRNA) significantly reduced MaR1-stimulated phagocytosis of E. coli, compared with MΦ transfected with scramble control shRNA (SC-shRNA) (Figure 4, E and F). Together, these results demonstrated that human LGR6 contributed to proresolving actions of MaR1 by stimulating MΦ ingestion of yeast zymosan particles, live E. coli, as well as apoptotic human PMN.

Because MaR1 partially interacted with recombinant human BLT1 (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F), we examined whether a BLT1 antagonist can have an impact on MaR1-simulated MΦ phagocytosis. BLT1 antagonist U75302 alone (100 nM) did not significantly alter phagocytosis, nor did it affect 10-nM MaR1-stimulated phagocytosis in nontransfected, SC-shRNA and LGR6-shRNA–transfected MΦ (Supplemental Figure 8). These results suggest that MaR1’s action in stimulating MΦ phagocytosis is not dependent on the human BLT1 receptor. Because LGR6, Rspo-2 reduced MaR1-initiated activation of CHO-β-arrestin-LGR6 cells (Figure 1E), we examined whether Rspo-2 altered MaR1’s pro-resolving functions with MΦ. At equal molar concentrations, 10-nM Rspo-2 did not significantly enhance phagocytosis but significantly reduced MaR1-stimulated phagocytosis with human MΦ (Supplemental Figure 9). These results support those obtained with recombinant LGR6 (Figure 1E) and suggest that Rspo-2 blocks MaR1 signals and functions.

Knockdown of LGR6 diminishes MaR1 binding and functions on human THP-1 cells. To further investigate LGR6-dependent MaR1 signals and pro-resolving functions, we established a stable LGR6-deficeint THP-1 cell line (human monocyte-like cells) using a lentivirus-based system (Figure 5A). In order to determine the LGR6 shRNA knockdown efficiency, we transfected HEK cells with 3 different types of hairpin shRNA (See Supplemental Table 4). HEK-shRNA LGR6.1 cells had a greater than 65% gene knockdown compared with a mock vector (denoted SGEP; ref. 49), Ren.713 control, shRNA LGR6.2, or LGR6.3 (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). Therefore, the shRNA LGR6.1 construct was selected to transfect THP-1 cells. The transfected THP-1 cells were sorted to select GFP+ populations for further investigation. In LGR6 shRNA–transfected cells (GFP+, see gating strategy in Figure 5A), LGR6 expression was reduced more than 50%, compared with THP-1 transfected with a mock vector or a control shRNA Ren.713 (Figure 5B). These cells were examined for their specific binding with [3H] MaR1-ME. In THP-1 cells transfected with a mock vector, MaR1 competed for [3H] MaR1-ME binding, giving statistically significant specific binding. In cells transfected with shRNA-LGR6, specific binding to [3H] MaR1-ME was diminished (Figure 5C). In addition, 10- to 100-nM MaR1 significantly increased cAMP levels by approximately 60% (Figure 5D), consistent with results obtained with HEK cells overexpressing LGR6, where 10- to 100-nM MaR1 also increased cAMP about 60% (Figure 1G). This stimulation of cAMP by MaR1 was diminished in THP-1 transfected with shRNA targeting LGR6 (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 MaR1-LGR6–dependent binding, signal, and phagocytosis: knockdown of human LGR6. (A and B) LGR6 knockdown in THP-1 cells. (A) Gating strategy: Cells were gated on FSC-SSC dot plots (left), GFP+ populations were selected on the histograms (middle), then LGR6 expression was determined within the GFP+ population (right). (B) LGR6 expression (MFI) in GFP+ THP-1 cells. Results are mean ± SEM (n = 4). ****P < 0.001 versus control shRNA (Ren 713) and mock vector. (C) [3H]-MaR1 binding. THP-1 cells were incubated with 2-nM [3H]-MaR1-ME in the presence or absence of unlabeled 1-μM MaR1-ME for 60 minutes at 4°C. Results are specific binding (CPM), calculated as total CPM ([3H]-MaR1 plus vehicle) – nonspecific CPM ([3H]-MaR1 plus unlabeled MaR1-ME). Results are mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05, versus shRNA LGR6. Two-tailed paired Student’s t test. (D) cAMP. THP-1 cells were incubated with MaR1 (1–100 nM) for 15 minutes and cAMP levels determined. Results are mean ± SEM (n = 3). **P < 0.01, versus shRNA LGR6; ##P < 0.01, versus 1 nM (mock vector). (E–H) Phagocytosis. THP-1 cells were incubated with 10-nM MaR1 or vehicle (0.01% ethanol) for 15 minutes prior to addition of BacLight Red-labeled (PE-Texas Red) E. coli (1:50 THP-1:E.coli) for 45 minutes at 37°C. Flow cytometry was carried out. (E) Representative histograms for GFP (top panels), GFP+ BacLight Red E. coli+ (middle panels) and GFP- BacLight Red E. coli+ (bottom panels). (F) Quantification of BacLight Red E. coli (MFI) in GFP+ cells (top) and GFP- cells (bottom). Results are mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, MaR1 versus vehicle. (G) Structures of MaR1 and 12E-MaR1 (left) and representative histograms (right) of BacLight Red E. coli in GFP+ cells. (H) Percent increase of phagocytosis. ****P < 0.0001, versus MaR1-treated mock vector transfected cells. (B and H) One-way ANOVA or (D and F) 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

We next carried out phagocytosis of E. coli with transfected THP-1 cells. MaR1 (10 nM, 15 min) was incubated with THP-1 cells, followed by addition of BacLight Red-labeled E. coli for 45 minutes. BacLight Red-labeled E. coli fluorescence intensities were then monitored using flow cytometry, representing MΦ phagocytosis of E. coli. In the transfected cells (GFP based shRNA expression vector miRE-SGEP), approximately 90% of the total cells were GPF (see gating strategy in Figure 5, A and E). MaR1 increased more than 40% BacLight Red E. coli intensities in GFP+ populations in both mock and control Renila 713 shRNA–transfected cells (Figure 5, E and F). In contrast, in shRNA-LGR6–transfected cells, MaR1 did not significantly enhance BacLight Red E. coli intensities in GFP+ cells (Figure 5E). In comparison, in GFP-–﻿ populations, MaR1 retained its function in increasing phagocytosis (i.e., BacLight Red E. coli intensities) in shRNA-LGR6 as well as in control plasmid-transfected cells (Figure 5E). These results clearly demonstrated LGR6-dependent MaR1 functions in stimulating phagocytosis of E. coli with THP-1 cells.

To address stereoselectivity of MaR1-LGR6 interactions, we carried out phagocytosis with MaR1 in comparison with a stereoisomer 12E-MaR1 (7R,14S-dihydroxydocosa-4Z,8E,10E,12E,16Z,19Z-hexaenoic acid; structure shown in Figure 5G). 12E-MaR1 at 10 nM did not significantly increase phagocytosis, indicating that the conjugated triene of MaR1 in 8E,10E,12Z configuration is essential for activating LGR6 (Figure 5, G and H). Together, results obtained from LGR6 overexpression and knockdown indicated that MaR1 elicited stereoselective and LGR6-dependent pro-resolving functions with human phagocytes.

MaR1-LGR6 initiated signals on phagocytes. Next, we investigated MaR1-initiated intracellular signals with human MΦ on the single-cell level using time-of-flight mass cytometry (CyTOF). M1- and M2-MΦ were each incubated with 10-nM MaR1 for 0–15 minutes and levels of a panel of phospho-proteins determined (see Methods). MaR1 at 10 nM time-dependently increased phosphorylation of pp38MAPK and pCREB with both M1- and M2-MΦ with different kinetics (Figure 6A). For example, MaR1 rapidly and transiently increased pp38MAPK and pCREB phosphorylation within 1 minute with M2-MΦ, while phosphorylation of these proteins reached maximum at 2 minutes with M1-MΦ. CyTOF was also carried out with peripheral blood leukocytes (compare with ref. 39). MaR1 increased phosphorylation of pERK and pCREB, giving the strongest signals in PMN and CD14+ classical monocytes followed by CD16+ non-classical monocytes and dendritic cells. These results indicate on the single-cell level that MaR1 elicited rapid and transient protein phosphorylation as intracellular signals in peripheral blood leukocytes and isolated MΦ.

Figure 6 MaR1-LGR6–dependent phosphorylation signals. (A) MaR1-dependent protein phosphorylation in human macrophages. Heat maps of phosphorylated signaling molecules at 0, 1, 2, 5, and 15 minutes after exposure of 10-nM MaR1 in M1 and M2 human macrophages was obtained using CyTOF (see Methods). (B, C) THP-1 cells transfected with either a mock vector or LGR6-specific shRNA were incubated with 10-nM MaR1 for 0 to 5 minutes. pCREB and pERK levels in GFP+ cells were determined using flow cytometry. Results are (B) representative histograms and (C) heat maps from n = 4. (D and E) Comparisons of MaR1 and its 12E isomer. THP-1 cells transfected with either a mock vector or LGR6-specific shRNA were incubated with MaR1 or 10-nM 12E-MaR1 for 1 (for pERK) or 2 minutes (for pCREB). pCREB and pERK levels were determined using flow cytometry. Results are (D) representative histograms and (E) mean ± SEM from 4 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 versus MaR1-treated mock vector transfected cells. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Next, we investigated whether these MaR1-initiated intracellular signals are LGR6-dependent. MaR1 (10 nM) was incubated with THP-1 cells transfected with a mock vector or LGR6-specific shRNA for 0–5 minutes (Figure 6, B and C). In mock-transfected cells, MaR1 time-dependently increased phosphorylation of pERK and pCREB, reaching maximum at 1 and 2 minutes, respectively. This action was abolished in shRNA-LGR6–transfected cells (Figure 6, B and C). In addition, 12E-MaR1, the trans double-bond isomer of MaR1, did not statistically significantly increase phosphorylation of pCREB and pERK (Figure 6, D and E), consistent with results obtained with THP-1 phagocytosis (Figure 5, G and H) and fibroblast wound repair (Supplemental Figure 4A). Taken together, these results indicate that MaR1 regulated phosphorylation of select kinases and transcription factors with different kinetics in THP1 cells in an LGR6-dependent manner.

MaR1-LGR6 interaction in vivo reduces exudate PMN. We examined whether knockdown of endogenous mouse LGR6 can enhance MaR1’s action in vivo using a self-limited murine peritonitis. We injected LGR6-specific siRNA or nontarget siRNA (10 μg/mouse) i.p. Three days later, peritonitis was initiated with zymosan. MaR1 was given (100 ng/mouse, i.p.) at peak of inflammation (12 hours after zymosan administration), and exudates were collected at 24 hours. Intraperitoneal administration of LGR6 siRNA significantly decreased LGR6 expression, yielding an approximately 23%, 30%, and 33% reduction in exudate PMN, monocytes, and MΦ, respectively (Figure 7, A and B). Administration of MaR1 significantly reduced PMN numbers at 24 hours (~70%) in mice given nontarget siRNA. In comparison, MaR1’s actions were significantly reduced in mice that received LGR6 siRNA, giving an approximately 26% decrease in exudate PMN (Figure 7C). These results indicate that MaR1-LGR6 interactions limited PMN and promoted resolution of inflammation.

Figure 7 In vivo knockdown of mouse LGR6 reduces MaR1 actions in limiting PMN and stimulating macrophage phagocytosis. Mice were injected i.p. with siRNA for mouse LGR6 (10 μg/mouse) or control non-target siRNA. (A–C) Three days after siRNA injection, 1-mg zymosan was injected i.p. (time 0) to initiate peritonitis. At 12 hours, MaR1 (100 ng/mouse) was injected i.p., and peritoneal exudates were collected at 24 hours. (A) Flow cytometry gating strategy and histograms for LGR6 expression in specific leukocytes. Live cells were first selected from FSC and SSC dot plots, within which leukocytes (CD45+) were further selected to identify PMN (CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6C–), monocytes (CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6C+), and macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+). (B) Quantification of LGR6 expression. **P < 0.01. LGR6 siRNA versus nontarget siRNA. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (C) Exudate PMN numbers. *P < 0.05. Vehicle versus MaR1. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (D–F) Three days after siRNA injection, peritoneal macrophages were collected. (D) Flow cytometry gating strategy for macrophages (CD45+F4/80+Ly6C–), representative histograms, and quantification of LGR6 expression. **P < 0.01. LGR6 siRNA versus non-target siRNA. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (E) Phagocytosis of BacLight Green-labeled E. coli carried out using a real-time imaging microscope as in Figure 4. Results are MFI/cell from 4 fields/condition in 1 representative experiment with macrophages collected from nontarget siRNA (left) or LGR6 siRNA (right) injected mice. 1-nM MaR1. (F) Percent increases of phagocytosis by 1- or 10-nM MaR1 with macrophages collected from LGR6 siRNA or nontarget siRNA injected mice. Results are mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05. LGR6 siRNA versus nontarget siRNA. Two-tailed paired Student’s t test.

To address direct MaR1-LGR6 actions on specific leukocytes, we injected LGR6-specific siRNA or nontarget siRNA (10 μg/mouse) i.p. and collected peritoneal MΦ 3 days later to assess their phagocytic activity. MΦ from LGR6-siRNA–injected mice reduced LGR6 expression by more than 50% compared with nontarget siRNA–injected mice (Figure 7D). LGR6 knockdown in MΦ significantly reduced MaR1-stimulated phagocytosis of E. coli as shown in Figure 7, E and F. These results indicate that in vivo silencing of LGR6 reduced MaR1-stimulated phagocytosis functions with mouse peritoneal MΦ.

We also collected peripheral blood from these mice to assess MaR1-LGR6–dependent signals on PMN and monocytes. LGR6-siRNA injection reduced LGR6 expression in PMN and monocytes by 49% and 46%, respectively, compared with nontarget siRNA–injected mice (Figure 8A). MaR1 at 10 nM initiated time-dependently increased phosphorylation of ERK and CREB in PMN (~25%–30% increase at 1 minute; Figure 8, B–D) and monocytes (~20%–30% increase at 1 minute; Figure 8, E–G) collected from mice that received nontarget siRNA. These actions were statistically significantly reduced in PMN, and monocytes collected from mice received LGR6-siRNA. Thus, LGR6 silencing in vivo reduced MaR1-initiated phosphorylation signals in mouse peripheral blood phagocytes.