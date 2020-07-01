Bile acid metabolism is altered in multiple sclerosis and supplementation ameliorates neuroinflammation

Patient cohorts. We recruited adult patients with MS and HCs from the Johns Hopkins MS Center. Participants underwent phlebotomy for blood collection in addition to collection of clinical and demographic data. Blood was processed using our standard protocol and plasma stored at –80°C until the time of metabolomics analyses. This study included 2 adult cohorts: a discovery cohort consisting of 56 patients with RRMS, 51 patients with PMS, and 52 HCs who underwent global metabolomics analysis, and a validation cohort that consisted of 50 patients with RRMS, 125 patients with PMS, and 75 HCs who underwent targeted metabolomics analysis. Pediatric MS patients and HCs (n = 31 each) were recruited from the UCSF Pediatric MS Clinic. Participants underwent phlebotomy, and blood was processed and serum stored at –80°C until the time of metabolomics analyses (47).

Global metabolomics analyses. Global metabolomics analyses were performed at Metabolon Inc. (Durham, North Carolina, USA) as previously described (7). In brief, recovery standards were added before the extraction process for quality control (QC). To remove protein and recover chemically diverse metabolites, proteins were precipitated with methanol under vigorous shaking (GenoGrinder 2000, Glen Mills) for 2 minutes, followed by centrifugation. The resulting extract was divided into 5 fractions: analysis by ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS) (positive ionization); UPLC-MS/MS (negative ionization); UPLC-MS/MS polar platform (negative ionization); gas chromatography–mass spectrometry; and 1 aliquot reserved for backup. Metabolite identification was performed by automated comparison of the ion features in the study samples with a reference library of standard metabolites. Quantification of peaks was performed using the AUC. Raw values for the area counts for each metabolite were normalized (correcting for variation resulting from instrument inter-day tuning differences) by the median value for each run day. The lists of metabolites detected in adult and pediatric cohorts are provided in Supplemental Tables 1 and 4.

Targeted metabolomics assay. The targeted bile acid panel measured all of the major human primary and secondary bile acids and their respective glycine and taurine conjugates, which are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Bile acid concentrations were analyzed by LC-MS/MS. The individual analyte quantitation ranges (based on the analysis of 50 μL plasma) are also listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Calibration samples were prepared at 8 different concentration levels by spiking a PBS/BSA solution with corresponding calibration spiking solutions. Calibration samples, study samples, and QC samples were spiked with a solution of labeled internal standards and subjected to protein precipitation with an organic solvent (acidified MeOH). Following centrifugation, an aliquot of the organic supernatant was evaporated to dryness in a gentle stream of nitrogen. The dried extracts were reconstituted and injected onto an Agilent 1290/Sciex QTrap 6500 LC-MS/MS or Agilent Infinity II/Sciex TripleQuad 6500+ LC-MS/MS system equipped with a C18 reverse-phase HPLC column. The mass spectrometer was operated in negative mode using electrospray ionization. The peak area of each bile acid parent (pseudo-MRM mode) or product ion was measured against the peak area of the respective internal standard parent (pseudo-MRM mode) or product ion. Quantitation was performed using a weighted linear least squares regression analysis generated from fortified calibration standards prepared immediately before each run.

Single-level, pooled QC samples were used with most bile acid concentrations at the endogenous level. Given the low abundance of TUDCA, TCA, TLCA, GLCA, and LCA in this lot, the QCs were up-spiked to typically observed levels (standard C to D range). Because of the multiplexing of 15 analytes, only a single concentration level of QC samples was used. Raw data were collected and processed using AB SCIEX Analyst software, version 1.6.3. Data reduction was performed using Microsoft Excel 2013.

Sample analysis was carried out in the 96-well plate format containing 2 calibration curves and 6 QC samples (per plate) to monitor method performance. Four sample batches were prepared and analyzed. Following analysis, 4 samples were found to be above the limit of quantitation (ALOQ) and therefore reanalyzed at a 5-fold dilution. Precision was evaluated using the corresponding QC replicates in each sample run. Intra-run and inter-run precision (percentage of the coefficient of variation) of all analytes met the acceptance criteria. A summary of the absolute concentrations of bile acid metabolites measured by this technique is provided in Supplemental Table 3.

Immunohistochemistry of MS autopsy tissue. All brains were collected as part of the tissue procurement program approved by the Cleveland Clinic IRB. MS brain tissues were characterized for demyelination by immunostaining 30-μm fixed-tissue sections for proteolipid protein (PLP) using previously described protocols (48–50). Briefly, fixed blocks of the tissue were cut on a sliding microtome, microwaved in 10 mM citric acid buffer (pH 6.0), and immunostained using the avidin-biotin complex procedure with DAB and rat anti-PLP (1:250, gift from Wendy Macklin, University of Colorado, Denver, Colorado, USA), mouse anti-FXR (1:500, Perseus Proteomics), mouse anti-CD68 (1:250, M0876, Dako), rabbit anti-GPBAR1 (1:250, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and anti-GFAP (1:250, MilliporeSigma) as described previously (Supplemental Table 7). Adjacent sections were used for double labeling (PLP-GPBAR1, CD68-GPBAR1, and GFAP-GPBAR1) along with the following respective secondary antibodies: biotinylated donkey anti–rat IgG, donkey anti–mouse IgG, and donkey anti–rabbit IgG (1:500, Vector Laboratories), and Alexa Fluor 488 donkey anti–rat IgG, Alexa Fluor 488 donkey anti–mouse IgG, and Alexa Fluor 594 donkey anti–rabbit IgG (1:500, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Immunofluorescence-labeled sections were imaged using a Zeiss AX10 (Imager Z2) confocal microscope, and DAB-stained sections were imaged using a Leica DM5500 upright microscope (Leica Microsystems). PLP-GPBAR1, CD68-GPBAR1, and GFAP-GPBAR1 images were collected from the corresponding sections. The resultant images were processed using the Fiji version (http://fiji.sc) of ImageJ (NIH) free image processing software (http://rsbweb.nih.gov/ij), as described previously (48–50). Lesions evaluated from each MS patient were classified on the basis of Kuhlmann et al. (51), and details on the demographics of the patients with MS and the controls and the types of lesions evaluated are included in Supplemental Table 8.

qPCR method for MS autopsy tissue. Total RNA was isolated from MS brain (demyelinated lesions [WMLs] and surrounding NAWM) using QIAGEN miRNA isolation kits according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Total RNA was reverse-transcribed to cDNA using SuperScript VILO cDNA Synthesis Kits (catalog 11754050, Applied Biosystems) as recommended. The expression of reported genes was checked using TaqMan Gene expression assays (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and GAPDH as endogenous controls in the reaction. Each sample was run in triplicate. ΔCt values were used to determine relative expression changes (2–ΔΔCt) and presented as fold change (FC). The following TaqMan probes were used: PLP- Hs00166914_m1, GAPDH- Hs03929097_g1, and GPBAR1- Hs01937849_m1. The demographics of the MS patients from whom the autopsy tissues were obtained are provided in Supplemental Table 9.

Murine microglia primary cultures. Microglia were isolated from brains of P3 to P5 mouse pups (strain 556, C57/BL6N mice, Charles River Laboratories). After dissecting off the meninges, whole brains underwent mechanical and enzymatic dissociation using a Neural Tissue Dissociation Kit containing papain (Miltenyi Biotec). Microglia were then positively selected using CD11b magnetic beads (Miltenyi Biotec) and seeded onto poly-l-lysine–coated 6-well plates at a density of 3 × 105 cells/mL in DMEM/F12 containing 10% FBS, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, and 1% GlutaMAX (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Microglial purity was confirmed by flow cytometry (CD11b+CD45loACSA2–A2B5–O4–). After 24 hours, cells were left unstimulated or stimulated with a combination of LPS (100 ng/mL) and recombinant murine IFN-γ (25 ng/mL, PeproTech). Concurrently, cells were treated with either vehicle, 20 μM TUDCA, or 70 μM TUDCA. After 18 hours, supernatants were collected, and cells were lysed and prepared for qPCR analysis.

Murine astrocyte primary cultures. Astrocytes were isolated from brains of P3–P5 mouse pups (as above). Brains were enzymatically dissociated similarly to microglia (see above). Cells were Fc blocked with anti-CD16 and anti-CD32 antibodies, positively selected using ACSA-2 magnetic beads (Miltenyi Biotec), and then seeded onto poly-l-lysine–coated 6-well plates at a density of 2.5 × 105 cells/mL. Astrocytes were cultured in serum-free media containing 50% DMEM, 50% neurobasal, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, 1% GlutaMAX, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, N-acetyl cysteine (5 μg/mL), and 1× Sato, and supplemented with heparin-binding EGF (HB-EGF) (5 ng/mL, PeproTech) as previously described (27). Astroglial purity was confirmed by flow cytometry (ACSA2+CD11b–CD45–A2B5–O4–). Astrocytes were grown for approximately 7 days until cultures reached a desired density, with media changes every 2 days. Cells were then left unstimulated or stimulated to generate A1 polarized astrocytes by adding recombinant rat Il-1α (3 ng/mL, PeproTech), recombinant human TNF-α (30 ng/mL, MilliporeSigma), and C1q (400 ng/mL, MyBioSource). Concurrently, cells were treated with either vehicle, 20 μM TUDCA, 70 μM TUDCA, or 30 μM INT-777. After 24 hours, supernatants were collected, and cells were lysed and prepared for qPCR analysis.

Cell viability assay. Cells were seeded onto 96-well plates (50,000 microglia or astrocytes/well) and grown for 7 days (astrocytes) or 24 hours (microglia). To assess the toxicity of bile acid treatment or other treatments, dead cells were stained with Cytotox Green or Cytotox Red Reagent (IncuCyte) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Plates were monitored and images were captured with the IncuCyte S3 every 2 hours over a period of 18 hours (microglia) or 24 hours (astrocytes). Two experiments with 6 replicates of each condition per experiment were quantified. For each well, 9 images were acquired, and fluorescence-positive cells were quantified using IncuCyte S3 software.

qPCR from in vitro cultures. RNA was isolated from vehicle- or bile acid–treated microglia and astrocyte cultures using the RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (QIAGEN). First-strand cDNA was synthesized by reverse transcription using the iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad). Samples were quantified and amplified using SensiMix (Bioline), a SYBR-based reagent, and a CFX384 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad). Primer sequences (Integrated DNA Technologies [IDT]) are listed in Supplemental Table 6. The Ct values for the target genes were normalized to the Actb reference gene (ΔCt) and experimental controls (ΔΔCt).

Assessment of oligodendrocyte killing by A1 astrocytes. ACM were collected with complete Mini-EDTA–free Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (MilliporeSigma) and concentrated with Amicon Ultra-15 30-kDa filters (MilliporeSigma) by centrifugation at 4000 g for 20 minutes. Protein concentration was measured by Bradford assay.

Oligodendrocytes were isolated by sequential immunopanning. P6 to P8 mouse pup cerebral cortices were enzymatically and mechanically dissociated with papain (MACS, Miltenyi Biotec) to generate a single-cell suspension. The cell suspension was sequentially plated onto a series of negative-selection antibody-coated plates to remove endothelial cells (BSL1, catalog L-1100, Vector Laboratories), microglia (CD11b clone OX-42, Bio-Rad) and then onto a positive-selection plate for oligodendrocyte progenitors (PDGFR, BD Biosciences). Isolated oligodendrocyte progenitors were plated onto poly-d-lysine–coated coverslips in 24-well plates in oligodendrocyte base media (high-glucose DMEM, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 4 mM l-glutamine, 5 μg/mL N-acetyl cysteine, 1× Sato, 1× B27, 5 μg/mL insulin, 10 ng/mL d-biotin, 1× trace elements B, 4.2 μg/mL forskolin) supplemented with 20 ng/mL PDGF-AA (Peprotech). Oligodendrocyte progenitors were allowed to proliferate and recover for several days, and media were replaced with differentiation media — oligodendrocyte base media supplemented with 40 ng/mL T3. After 24 hours of differentiation, 50 μg/mL concentrated ACM were added to differentiated oligodendrocytes with Cytotox Green (IncuCyte) and NucLight Rapid Red (IncuCyte). Plates were monitored in an IncuCyte S3 Live-Cell Analysis system incubator, and ×10 images were captured. The IncuCyte S3 program was used to set fixed threshold masks to quantify Cytotox and NucLight Rapid Red nuclear labeling. Images that met the defined density thresholds of 5% to 50% on phase contrast and 1% to 25% on Rapid Red nuclear labeling were used for quantification. Five experimental replicate sets of ACM (treatment with A0, A1, and A1 plus 70 μM TUDCA) with 3 to 4 wells per replicate were quantified. Data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism 8 (GraphPad Software). For each well, 3–14 images were quantified to calculate the mean and SEM of the ratio of cytotox confluence/rapid red confluence per well. The mean of the A0 cell death ratio was set to a baseline of 1, and A1 and A1 plus 70 μM TUDCA conditions were compared with the A0 baseline. A 2-way ANOVA was used to compare means between the well replicates and the experimental samples. An unpaired Welch’s t test was used to compare 2-sample group means.

EAE induction and treatment. C57/BL6J mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. GPBAR1-KO mice (52) were provided by Kristina Schoonjans (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne [EPFL], Lausanne, Switzerland) and bred in-house at Johns Hopkins University. Eight- to 11-week-old female mice were used in these experiments. In experiments comparing WT and GPBAR1-KO mice, both genotypes were mixed in shared cages before EAE induction.

EAE was induced by subcutaneous injection into 2 sites on the abdomen of 150 μg myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG 35–55 ) peptide (Johns Hopkins Peptide Synthesis Core Facility) emulsified in complete Freund’s adjuvant (Difco). A total of 250 ng pertussis toxin (List Biologicals) was administered by intraperitoneal injection at the time of immunization and 48 hours later. Mice were monitored for signs of EAE and scored on the basis of the following criteria: 0, no disease; 1, limp tail; 2, hind limb weakness; 3, hind limb paralysis; 4, forelimb weakness in addition to hind limb paralysis; 5, death due to EAE.

At the onset of clinical disease, mice were randomized to daily treatment with either 500 mg/kg TUDCA (dissolved in PBS) or vehicle (PBS) administered by oral gavage. Mice were treated until day 28 after immunization or in certain experiments for a duration of 1 week. Scoring of disease severity was performed by raters blinded to the treatment allocation and genotype.

Analysis of immune infiltrate in EAE. Mice were euthanized with isoflurane and then cardiac perfused with cold HBSS without cations. Spinal cords were flushed from the column with hydrostatic pressure. Tissue was mechanically dissociated by passing through a 16-g needle and then enzymatically digested with collagenase IV (0.5 mg/mL, Worthington) and DNAse I (100 U/mL, Worthington) for 30 minutes at 37°C with mixing after 15 minutes. After the enzymes were washed out, cells were separated from myelin debris by resuspending the tissue in a 30% Percoll (GE)/HBSS solution followed by centrifugation for 10 minutes at 750 g with no brake. Debris was aspirated off, and the cellular pellet was collected and then stimulated with cell stimulation cocktail plus protein transport inhibitors (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 5 hours at 37°C in complete IMDM-based media (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Following stimulation, cells were washed and then stained with Viobility 405/520 (Miltenyi Biotec) and Fc blocked with TruStain Fc Block (BioLegend). Cells were then washed and stained with surface antibodies for 30 minutes at room temperature in the dark in FACS buffer (2% FBS, 2 mM EDTA in PBS). The antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 10. Cells were then fixed and permeabilized with FoxP3 Fix/Perm Buffer (eBioscience) for 20 minutes and then washed in FoxP3 permeabilization buffer (eBioscience) before intracellular staining in FoxP3 permeabilization buffer for 1 hour at room temperature in the dark. Cells were then washed again with permeabilization buffer, washed in FACS buffer, and then resuspended in FACS buffer and run on a MACSQuant 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). Data analysis was performed with FlowJo 10 (BD Biosciences). Fluorescence minus one (FMO) controls were used to guide analysis.

T cell proliferation assay. Ten-week-old male and female C57/BL6 naive mice were euthanized with isoflurane followed by cervical dislocation, and spleens were collected. Spleens were then mechanically dissociated by mashing over a 100-μM cell strainer. RBCs were lysed with RBC Lysis Buffer (BioLegend). From the remaining leukocytes, naive CD4+ T cells were enriched by negative selection with a CD4– selection kit (BioLegend), and, after purity was confirmed by flow cytometry, cells were labeled with Cell Proliferation Dye eFluor 450 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and cultured for 3 days in complete RPMI (cRPMI) media in a 96-well dish coated with 2 μg/mL anti-CD3 (BD Biosciences) and 2 μg/mL soluble anti-CD28 (BD Biosciences) in the presence or absence of TUDCA. After 3 days in culture, cells were collected and stimulated with cell stimulation cocktail plus protein transport inhibitors (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 5 hours at 37°C in cRPMI media. Following stimulation, cells were washed and stained with Viobility 405/520 (Miltenyi Biotec) and then washed and stained with surface markers in FACS buffer for 30 minutes at room temperature. Cells were washed again and fixed and permeabilized with FoxP3 fixation/permeabilization buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and then washed in FoxP3 permeabilization buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and stained with intracellular antibodies for 1 hour in permeabilization buffer in the dark at room temperature. Next, cells were washed in permeabilization buffer followed by FACS buffer and then resuspended in FACS buffer and run on a MACSQuant 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). FMO controls were used for guiding analysis as needed, and data were analyzed with FlowJo 10 software (BD Biosciences).

Immunohistochemistry of EAE tissue. EAE mice were deeply anesthetized and then perfused transcardially with chilled PBS followed by 4% PFA. Spinal columns were dissected and postfixed in 4% PFA overnight followed by cryoprotection with 30% sucrose for 48 hours. The spinal cords were then dissected and embedded in OCT before freezing. Tissues were sectioned (10-μm sections) on a cryostat and mounted on glass slides (Super-frost Plus; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Sections were blocked and permeabilized in PBS containing 5% normal goat serum (NGS) and 0.4% Triton X-100 for 1 hour at room temperature followed by incubation overnight at 4°C in PBS containing 3% NGS, 0.1% Triton X-100, and primary antibody (Supplemental Table 7). Sections were incubated in secondary antibodies conjugated to Alexa fluorophores (1:1000, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 1 hour at room temperature before mounting in anti-fade reagent with DAPI (Prolong Gold Anti-fade, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Antibody validation is shown in Supplemental Figure 7.

Black Gold staining (Black Gold II Myelin Staining Kit, MilliporeSigma) was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In short, slides were incubated in 0.3% Black Gold at 60°C for 12 to 20 minutes until the thinnest fibers were stained. The slides were then fixed in 1% sodium thiosulfate for 3 minutes, counterstained with 0.1% Cresyl Violet (MilliporeSigma) for 3 minutes, dehydrated using a series of gradated alcohols, cleared in xylene, and coverslipped with VectaMount Permanent Mounting Media (Vector Laboratories).

Slides were imaged alternatively on a Keyence BZ-X710 All-in-One Fluorescence Microscope (bright-field, ×20), a Zeiss Axio Observer Z1 epifluorescence microscope (×20), and a Zeiss LSM 800 confocal microscope (Apochromat ×20/0.8; 516 × 516 pixels). Imaging was performed on 5–6 sections per mouse in 5–8 mice in each group. ImageJ software (NIH) was used to create a binary image of the staining and to subsequently quantify the staining intensity and area.

Statistics. For untargeted and targeted metabolomics data, we excluded any metabolites that had greater than 30% missing values and then normalized and scaled the metabolite’s relative abundance/absolute concentration. The preprocessed data were then used to generate pathway deregulation scores for primary analyses using the Pathifier package in R (53). The pathway deregulation scores indicate the extent to which the pathway in an individual deviates from the normal “healthy” state. To do this, each sample was projected in multidimensional space (the number of dimensions is equal to the number of metabolites in the pathway), and a principal components curve was constructed to capture the variation in this set of points. Each individual was projected onto this curve, and the pathway deregulation score was then derived from the distance along this curve between an individual’s projection and the projections for the control subjects. The scores ranged from 0 to 1, with higher scores indicating greater abnormality. The individual metabolite abundances and the pathway deregulation scores were then compared between groups using multivariate linear regression models adjusted for age, sex, and race. The P values were not adjusted for multiple comparisons, since multiple cohorts were used to validate our findings. We also generated heatmaps of Z scores of the relative abundances of each of the bile acid metabolites using Morpheus (http://software.broadinstitute.org/morpheus). We used Stata version 15 for regression analyses and GraphPad Prism 8.0 to generate all graphs. The –ΔΔCt values for astrocyte gene expression were compared between culture conditions using a Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. Heatmaps for gene expression profiles of astrocyte cultures were also created using Morpheus. Gene expression values from microglial PCR data were compared using 1-way ANOVA between groups with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons. We compared EAE scores between TUDCA and vehicle groups in WT and GPBAR1-KO mice using a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. We compared quantification of staining for various markers between the groups using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All participants at both centers provided informed consent before their participation in the studies, which were approved by the IRBs at each site (Johns Hopkins University and UCSF). For all animal experiments, we adhered to the guidelines in the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). All mice were maintained in a federally approved animal facility at Johns Hopkins University, and all animal experimental protocols were approved by the IACUC of Johns Hopkins University.