Impaired plasma membrane localization of ubiquitin ligase complex underlies 3-M syndrome development

Deletion of Ccdc8 caused perinatal lethality, intrauterine growth restriction, and placental defects. To determine the mechanism underlying the 3-M syndrome, we knocked out Ccdc8 in the C57BL/6J mouse strain by standard homologous recombination methods (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129107DS1). Deletion of Ccdc8 was validated by genomic Southern blot (Supplemental Figure 1B), RT-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 1C), and RNA in situ hybridization (Supplemental Figure 1D). Heterozygous Ccdc8+/– mice were viable, fertile, and indistinguishable from wild-type littermates. We crossed heterozygous Ccdc8+/– mice and obtained no viable births of Ccdc8–/– mice (Figure 1A). Ccdc8–/– embryos could be identified at late gestational stages up to E18.5, indicating that loss of Ccdc8 caused a perinatal lethality. At E18.5, Ccdc8–/– embryos were significantly smaller than heterozygous or wild-type embryos (Figure 1, B and C), indicating a growth restriction caused by the loss of Ccdc8 as seen in 3-M syndrome patients.

Figure 1 Deletion of Ccdc8 causes perinatal lethality, intrauterine growth restriction, and placental defects. (A) Genotypes of embryos and live offspring collected from Ccdc8+/– mouse intercrosses. (B) Gross appearance of Ccdc8+/+, Ccdc8+/–, and Ccdc8–/– embryos at E18.5. Scale bar: 1 cm. (C) Body weights of 41 E18.5 embryos collected from 4 Ccdc8+/– mouse intercrosses. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test. **Adjusted P < 0.01. (D) Quantification of the area of maternal and fetal blood vessels in the labyrinth. Data are represented as mean ± SEM from 5 randomly selected areas. Significance was determined by Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001. (E) H&E staining of E12.5 placentas with Ccdc8+/+ or Ccdc8–/– fetal genotype. Left: Gross staining pattern. Scale bars: 500 μm. Right: Boxed areas in the left panels were enlarged and maternal and fetal blood vessels are marked with red and blue, respectively. Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Single-molecule RNA in situ hybridization of Ccdc8+/+ and Ccdc8–/– placenta. Yellow dashed line indicates the border between spongiotrophoblast layer (Sp) and labyrinth (Lab). Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) Ccdc8 mRNA expression pattern shown by RNA in situ hybridization (ISH) of a midsagittal section from an E12.5 embryo. H&E staining is from the adjacent section. Scale bars: 1 mm. NS indicates P ≥ 0.05.

Histological examination revealed that the placenta of Ccdc8–/– embryos was thinner than wild-type placenta and exhibited reduced branching of the maternal blood sinus in the labyrinth area (Figure 1, D and E). Ccdc8 is expressed in the labyrinth area (Figure 1F), suggesting that the defects in the labyrinth area were directly caused by the loss of Ccdc8 function. Ccdc8 is also expressed in multiple tissues in the embryo, including the midbrain, hindbrain, pituitary, tongue, heart, cartilage primordium of the vertebral bodies, metanephros, and urogenital sinus (Figure 1G). The growth restriction of Ccdc8-deficient embryos is likely caused by a combination of lack of adequate nutrients resulting from placental defects and additional defects in specific fetal tissues. The placental defects, intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), and perinatal lethality are similar to those seen in Cul7-knockout mice (10), and mice deficient for Fbxw8 (18, 19), which encodes a CUL7-binding partner (20). However, Ccdc8–/– mouse embryo fibroblasts (MEFs) showed similar proliferation potential as Ccdc8+/+ MEFs (Supplemental Figure 1E). This is distinct from Cul7–/– MEFs, which exhibited a decreased rate of proliferation and premature senescence when compared with wild-type MEFs, as previously reported (10, 18, 19, 21). These results reinforce the notion that CCDC8 function is largely linked to CUL7, but CUL7 has additional, CCDC8-independent functions.

CCDC8 localized on and recruits OBSL1 and CUL7 to the plasma membrane. To elucidate the cellular function of the 3-M complex, we determined the subcellular localization of endogenous CCDC8 and CUL7 proteins. Currently available antibodies for these proteins are either not sufficiently sensitive (for CCDC8, which is expressed at a very low level) or have high immunofluorescence (IF) background (for CUL7). We therefore used the CRISPR/Cas9 method to sequentially knock in 16 tandem copies of the MYC epitope tag (16×MYC), and 21 tandem copies of the FLAG epitope tag into endogenous CUL7 and CCDC8 in U2OS cells, respectively, generating 16×MYC-CUL7 and CCDC8-21×FLAG double-knockin (referred to hereafter as DKI) cells (Figure 2A). We verified the correct homozygous knockin of both CCDC8 and CUL7 by Western blot and intact CUL7-CCDC8 interactions by coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assay (Figure 2B). The DKI cells provide a highly sensitive and specific assay to visualize the subcellular localization of these proteins. Using these DKI cells, we found that CCDC8 protein is localized predominantly on the plasma membrane, while CUL7 is localized in both the cytoplasm and plasma membrane (Figure 2C). We further confirmed this finding by subcellular fractionation and Western blotting (Figure 2D). These results provided us the first insight into the potential function of the 3-M complex on the plasma membrane.

Figure 2 CCDC8 localizes on and recruits OBSL1 and CUL7 to the plasma membrane. (A) Schematic representation of the domain structure and knockin epitope tagging of endogenous CUL7 and CCDC8 to generate 16×MYC-CUL7 and CCDC8-21×FLAG double-knockin (DKI) U2OS cells. (B) Validation of DKI U2OS cells. Cell lysates from DKI and parental U2OS cells were subjected to anti-FLAG immunoprecipitation (IP) and Western blot. (C) Immunostaining of DKI and parental U2OS cells with antibodies specific for MYC, FLAG, or plasma membrane marker Na+/K+-ATPase demonstrates the colocalization of endogenous (endo.) CCDC8 and CUL7 on the plasma membrane. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) U2OS cells transfected with shRNA targeting CCDC8 were fractionated by centrifugation, and total lysate (Lys), cytoplasm (Cyto), and membrane (Mem) fractions were analyzed by Western blot with antibodies recognizing the indicated proteins. CUL7 and CUL9 were recognized by the same monoclonal antibody. (E) Induced overexpression of CCDC8-mKate localized CUL7-mTagBFP and OBSL1-EGFP onto the plasma membrane. Dox, doxycycline. Scale bars: 10 μm.

To determine how the three 3-M proteins affect the subcellular localization of each other, we ectopically expressed CCDC8 (with mKate), CUL7 (with mTagBFP), and OBSL1 (with EGFP) with different fluorescent tags and put the expression of CCDC8-mKate under the control of the tetracycline-inducible promoter (Tet-On). In the absence of CCDC8 induction (without doxycycline, Dox–), both ectopically expressed CUL7 and OBSL1 accumulated mostly in the cytoplasm (Figure 2E). Induction of CCDC8 by the addition of doxycycline (Dox+) localized both CUL7 and OBSL1 to the plasma membrane. To confirm this, we knocked down CCDC8 in U2OS cells and performed a cell fractionation–Western blot assay. This experiment showed that knocking down CCDC8 completely removed the membrane association of both CUL7 and OBSL1 (Figure 2D). Together, these data suggest that the 3-M complex is assembled on the plasma membrane.

CCDC8 is phosphorylated by CK2 and GSK3. To determine how 3-M complex formation is regulated, we searched for posttranslational modifications of 3-M proteins and found that CCDC8 is potentially phosphorylated (Figure 3A). Searching the PhosphoSitePlus database (22) revealed that serine 142, 146, 261, and 273 in CCDC8 were identified multiple times by independent mass spectrometric analyses. Close examination of amino acid residues surrounding these sites predicts GSK3, CK2, CDK1, and PKC as potential kinases (Figure 3A). Pharmacological inhibition of GSK3 (by CHIR-98012) or CK2 (by CX4945), but not CDK1 (by RO-3306) or PKC (by sotrastaurin), reduced CCDC8 pan-phosphorylation levels (Figure 3B), indicating that both GSK3 and CK2 phosphorylate CCDC8. Phosphorylation of a substrate by GSK3 often requires a so-called priming phosphorylation at a site located 4 residues carboxyl-terminal to the GSK3 phosphorylation site (23), suggesting the possibility that CK2 phosphorylates Ser146 and primes the phosphorylation of Ser142 by GSK3. We raised 2 antibodies recognizing Ser142- and Ser146-phosphorylated CCDC8 (Supplemental Figure 2). Using these 2 antibodies, we found that inhibition of GSK3 substantially reduced the phosphorylation of Ser142, while inhibition of CK2 reduced both Ser142 and Ser146 phosphorylation (Figure 3C). We then carried out in vitro kinase assays using purified GSK3, CK2, and CCDC8. CK2 can phosphorylate wild-type and S142A mutant CCDC8, but not S146A mutants (Figure 3D). Sequential incubation of immobilized CCDC8 with CK2 and GSK3 showed that GSK3 phosphorylates wild-type CCDC8 only after it was first primed by CK2, but not CCDC8 that was not incubated with CK2 or mutated at either S142, S146, or both sites (Figure 3E). These results demonstrate that CCDC8 is phosphorylated sequentially by CK2 and GSK3.

Figure 3 CCDC8 is phosphorylated by CK2 and GSK3. (A) Schematic representation of the domain structure and reported serine phosphorylation sites on the CCDC8 protein. The sequences adjacent to the putative phosphorylated serines and their predicted kinases are shown. (B) U2OS and HEK293 cells were treated with kinase inhibitors targeting GSK3 (by CHIR-98012), CK2 (by CX4945), CDK1 (by RO-3306), and PKC (by sotrastaurin), and lysates were separated by either 10% conventional SDS-PAGE or 6% Zn Phos-tag PAGE, followed by Western blotting using an antibody specific for CCDC8. (C) U2OS cells with endogenous CCDC8 3×FLAG-tagged by CRISPR were treated with GSK3 or CK2 inhibitors. Endogenous CCDC8 was precipitated by anti-FLAG antibody, followed by Western blot with anti-CCDC8, anti–phosphorylated serine 142 (α–p-Ser142), or anti–phosphorylated serine 146 (α–p-Ser146) antibodies. (D) Purified recombinant CCDC8 proteins were incubated with or without recombinant CK2 in kinase buffer containing ATP-γ-S, followed by treatment with p-nitrobenzyl mesylate to alkylate thiophosphates and form thiophosphate ester epitopes. In vitro phosphorylation of CCDC8 by CK2 was detected by Western blot with an antibody recognizing the thiophosphate ester. (E) Recombinant CCDC8 proteins were immobilized on magnetic beads, incubated first with CK2 in buffers containing ATP, and then with GSK3 in buffers containing ATP-γ-S. The phosphorylation by GSK3 was detected by alkylation with p-nitrobenzyl mesylate and Western blot with an antibody recognizing the thiophosphate ester.

The Wnt pathway inhibits CCDC8 phosphorylation and 3-M complex assembly. Ser142 and Ser146 are located in the N-terminal region of CCDC8, which was previously reported to interact with OBSL1 (ref. 24 and Figure 3A), suggesting the possibility that phosphorylation of CCDC8 by CK2 and GSK3 may regulate its binding with OBSL1 and CUL7 and thus the assembly of the 3-M complex. To test this possibility, we performed a co-IP assay which showed that mutation of CK2 and GSK3 phosphorylation sites in CCDC8 (S142A, S146A, or double mutant S142A/S146A [2SA]) disrupt its binding with OBSL1, while phospho-mimicking mutant S142D/S146D (2SD) retained the interaction (Figure 4A). To determine how CK2 and GSK3 affect the interaction of endogenous 3-M proteins, we knocked in 3 tandem copies of FLAG (3×FLAG) epitope tag at the N-terminus of OBSL1 in U2OS cells, which allowed detecting the expression of multiple isoforms of endogenous OBSL1 (Figure 4B). Pharmacological inhibition of either CK2 (Figure 4B) or GSK3 (Figure 4C), or knocking down CK2 or GSK3 expression by siRNA (Supplemental Figure 3), reduced the binding between OBSL1 and CCDC8. S142A, S146A, or S2A CCDC8 lost the ability to recruit OBSL1 and CUL7 to the plasma membrane compared with ectopically expressed wild-type or phospho-mimicking 2SD-mutant CCDC8 (Figure 4D). These results suggest that phosphorylation of CCDC8 at S142 and S146 by CK2 and GSK3 promotes CCDC8 binding to OBSL1 and the recruitment of OBSL1 and CUL7 to colocalize with CCDC8 on the plasma membrane.

Figure 4 The Wnt pathway inhibits CCDC8 phosphorylation and 3-M complex assembly. (A) HA-tagged wild-type or mutant CCDC8 was coexpressed with OBSL1-FLAG, followed by IP and Western analyses to examine CCDC8-OBSL1 protein interaction using indicated antibodies. (B and C) U2OS cells with endogenous OBSL1 3×FLAG-tagged by CRISPR were treated with CK2 inhibitor CX-4945 (B) or GSK3 inhibitor CHIR-98014 (C) for the indicated time. The binding between OBSL1 with CUL7 and CCDC8 was examined by IP and Western analyses using indicated antibodies. (D) mKate-fused wild-type or mutant CCDC8 was cotransfected with CUL7-mTagBFP and OBSL1-EGFP into U2OS cells, followed by confocal microscopic examination. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) U2OS cells were treated with recombinant Wnt3a or IGF1. Cell lysates were subjected to 6% Zn Phos-tag PAGE (top panel) or 10% conventional SDS-PAGE. Indicated proteins were detected by Western blot. (F) U2OS with endogenous CCDC8 3×FLAG-tagged by CRISPR were treated with recombinant Wnt3a. Endogenous CCDC8 was enriched by anti-FLAG immunoprecipitation and CCDC8 phosphorylation was detected by anti–p-Ser142 or anti–p-Ser146 antibody. (G) U2OS cells expressing endogenous 3×FLAG-OBSL1 were treated with recombinant Wnt3a for the indicated time. The binding between OBSL1 with CUL7 and CCDC8 was determined by IP and Western analyses.

The insulin and Wnt signaling pathways are the 2 major pathways that regulate GSK3 (25, 26). Treating U2OS cells with Wnt3a, but not insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF1), reduced CCDC8 phosphorylation (Figure 4E). Wnt3a treatment also reduced phosphorylation of CCDC8 Ser142 without any effect on the steady-state level of CCDC8 protein (Figure 4F) and the interaction between CCDC8 and OBSL1 (Figure 4G). Together, these results demonstrate that the Wnt signaling pathway, through inhibiting GSK3, negatively regulates CCDC8 phosphorylation and 3-M complex assembly on the plasma membrane.

3-M E3 ligase ubiquitinates and degrades plasma membrane protein LL5β. To identify potential substrates of the 3-M complex, we carried out an extensive proteomic search for the protein(s) interacting with individual endogenously expressed 3-M proteins. We used CRISPR/Cas9 technology to knock in the 3×FLAG epitope tag to endogenous 3-M genes, CCDC8, OBSL1, and CUL7, and 2 genes, FBXW8 and CUL9, that encode proteins known to interact with CUL7, followed by immunoprecipitation with FLAG antibody and mass spectrometric analyses (Figure 5A). The accuracy and robustness of these analyses were verified by the identification of all known interactions between these 5 proteins, including SKP1 and FBXW8 with all three 3-M proteins, and p53 with both CUL7 and CUL9 (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). The specificity of the mass spectrometric analyses was also seen by the mutually exclusive binding of FBXW8 and CUL9 with 3-M proteins, but not with each other, and interaction of p53 with both CUL7 and CUL9, but not with other 3-M proteins, which is consistent with a previous study (27). The plasma membrane–localized protein PHLDB2/LL5β was identified in the FBXW8, CUL7, and OBSL1, but not the CUL9 immunocomplexes (Table 1). LL5β was also identified as a protein of a previously reported 3-M interaction network that includes 131 proteins derived from the mass spectrometric analyses of overexpressed individual 3-M proteins (28). The interaction between endogenous LL5β and 3-M proteins was validated by co-IP of LL5β with CUL7, OBSL1, CCDC8, and FBXW8, but not CUL9 (Figure 5B). These results identify LL5β as a bona fide 3-M complex–interacting protein.

Figure 5 3-M E3 ligase ubiquitinates and degrades plasma membrane protein LL5β. (A) Schematic representation of the strategy for identifying proteins interacting with the 3-M complex. Endogenous CCDC8, FBXW8, CUL7, CUL9, and OBSL1 were tagged with 3×FLAG tag by CRISPR in U2OS cells. Individual protein complexes were purified using FLAG antibody and analyzed by mass spectrometry. (B) Validation of LL5β as a 3-M–interacting protein. Endogenous 3×FLAG-tagged CCDC8, FBXW8, CUL7, CUL9, or OBSL1 protein was immunoprecipitated with FLAG antibody, followed by Western blotting (IB) analyses. (C and D) U2OS cells were transfected with plasmid expressing indicated proteins (C) or infected with shRNA lentivirus targeting indicated proteins (D). The ubiquitylation of overexpressed (C) or endogenous (D) LL5β ubiquitylation was determined by IP and Western blotting analyses. (E) U2OS cells were infected with lentivirus expressing shRNA targeting CUL7 or CCDC8, followed by direct Western blotting to detect indicated proteins. The quantitation of relative abundance of LL5β is shown. (F) U2OS cells with endogenous 3×FLAG-OBSL1 tagged by CRISPR were transfected with siRNA targeting OBSL1, followed by direct Western blotting to detect indicated proteins. (G and H) U2OS cells were treated with GSK3 or CK2 inhibitors (G) or Wnt3a (H), followed by direct Western blotting to detect indicated proteins. (I) CUL7 ubiquitinated LL5β in vitro. Indicated proteins were individually immunopurified from 293F cells and eluted using antigenic peptide. Substrate LL5β was incubated with a mixture of purified proteins as indicated in the presence of UBE1, UBE2D3, and HA-ubiquitin (HA-Ub) with or without ATP. After the reaction, LL5β was denatured by boiling in 1% SDS and immunoprecipitated, followed by SDS-PAGE and Western blot.

Table 1 Number of peptides identified by mass spectrometric analysesA

Combined overexpression of FBXW8, CUL7, OBSL1, and CCDC8 promoted the polyubiquitylation of LL5β (Figure 5C), while knockdown of either CUL7 or CCDC8 reduced LL5β polyubiquitylation (Figure 5D). The level of LL5β protein was increased after knocking down CUL7, CCDC8 (Figure 5E), or OBSL1 (Figure 5F), by the treatment of cells with CK2 or GSK3 inhibitor (Figure 5G), or Wnt3a (Figure 5H). In vitro incubation of purified LL5β with a mixture of individually immunopurified 3-M proteins (CCDC8, OBSL1, and CUL7) and FBXW8 resulted in LL5β polyubiquitylation (Figure 5I, lane 2). Omission of ATP (lane 1), substrate LL5β (lane 3), or CUL7 (lane 5) completely abolished the polyubiquitylation smear, demonstrating a CUL7-dependent LL5β polyubiquitylation. Dropout of FBXW8 (lane 4) also significantly reduced LL5β polyubiquitylation, suggesting an important role of FBXW8 in CUL7-dependent LL5β polyubiquitylation. Dropout of either OBSL1 (lane 6) or CCDC8 (lane 7) did not impair LL5β polyubiquitylation in vitro. This finding is consistent with a model in which CCDC8 and OBSL1 promote LL5β polyubiquitylation in vivo by recruiting CUL7 to the plasma membrane, but they are not required for the catalytic activity of CUL7.

CCDC8 regulates extracellular matrix remodeling and cell migration. LL5β localizes on the plasma membrane and tethers microtubule plus ends to the cell cortex, thereby regulating microtubule dynamics, extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling, cell adhesion, and cell migration (29–31). We previously found that depletion of CCDC8, OBSL1, or CUL7 impairs microtubule dynamics (14). We hypothesize that the 3-M E3 ligase, through promoting LL5β ubiquitylation and degradation and controlling microtubule dynamics, regulates ECM modeling and cell migration. To test this, we performed both the Boyden chamber transwell assay and gelatin degradation assays. We found that knocking down CCDC8 inhibited U2OS cell migration and invasion (Figure 6A), and increased degradation of gelatin coated on the cell culture surface (Figure 6, B and C). This observation is very similar to the finding that overexpression of LL5β in U2OS also inhibited cell migration and invasion (Supplemental Figure 4). Ccdc8–/– MEFs showed reduced cell migration and cell invasion compared with the wild-type MEFs (Figure 6D). These results demonstrate a function of the 3-M complex in the regulation of ECM modeling and cell migration.

Figure 6 CCDC8 regulates ECM remodeling and cell migration. (A) U2OS cells stably expressing shRNA targeting CCDC8 were subjected to transwell cell migration or invasion assay. Data are represented as mean ± SEM from 3 replicates. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. **Adjusted P < 0.01, ***adjusted P < 0.001. (B) U2OS cells stably expressing shRNA targeting CCDC8 were cultured on cover glasses precoated with fluorescent gelatin for 8 hours, followed by microscopic examination showing gelatin degradation. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Quantification of relative degradation area in B. Fifty cells in each group were chosen randomly. Dots indicate the percentage of area of individual cells being degraded. Lines indicate mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. **Adjusted P < 0.01, ****adjusted P < 0.0001. (D) MEFs of indicated genotypes were subjected to transwell cell migration or invasion assay. Data are represented as mean ± SEM from 3 replicates. Significance was determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (E) RT-qPCR showing Ccdc8 and LL5β mRNA expression in mouse trophoblast stem cells (TSCs) and in vitro–differentiated trophoblast giant cells (TGCs) or syncytiotrophoblast layer II (SynT-II) cells. Cdx2, Prl3d1, and SynB are markers for TSCs, TGCs, and SynT-II, respectively. FGF, fibroblast growth factor; RA, retinoic acid; CHIR, GSK3 inhibitor. (F) TSCs or in vitro–differentiated SynT-II cells were subjected to transwell cell migration or invasion assay. Data are represented as mean ± SEM from 3 replicates. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. **Adjusted P < 0.01. (G) LL5β in wild-type or Ccdc8-knockout SynT-II cells was determined by direct Western blotting analysis.

Dysfunction of ECM modeling and cell migration has been shown to lead to placental defects in multiple mouse models (32–34). Intrauterine trophoblast migration is a crucial event in placentation (35). These findings led us to postulate that a defect in ECM modeling and trophoblast cell migration contribute to the placental defects seen in Cul7- (10), Fbxw8- (18, 19), and Ccdc8-mutant (Figure 1) mice and the development of 3-M syndrome. Supporting this notion, CUL7 is expressed in human trophoblasts and, when its expression was induced in vitro in human choriocarcinoma cells, it induced morphological changes characteristic of epithelial-mesenchymal transition and enhanced cell migration and invasion (36).

To determine the function of 3-M genes in trophoblast migration, we utilized a previously established primary trophoblast stem cell (TSC) culture system (37). The TSCs can be maintained in TSC medium in the presence of FGF and heparin and induced to differentiate into trophoblast giant cells or syncytiotrophoblast layer II (SynT-II) cells by removing FGF and supplementing with retinoid acid (RA) or GSK inhibitor (CHIR) (38, 39). Ccdc8 expression was undetectable in TSCs, but they started to express Ccdc8 upon differentiation (Figure 6E). We knocked out Ccdc8 in TSCs by CRIPSR-mediated genome editing (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Ccdc8+/+ and Ccdc8–/– TSCs showed similar migration speed in the transwell assay, but after induction to differentiate into SynT-II cells, Ccdc8–/– cells exhibited significantly reduced migration (Figure 6F). Supporting the role of CCDC8 in regulating cell migration by recruiting CUL7 E3 ligase, deletion of Ccdc8 in differentiated SynT-II cells caused LL5β proteins to accumulate (Figure 6G), but had no effect on LL5β gene expression (Supplemental Figure 5C). Together, these results support the model in which CCDC8 recruits the 3-M E3 ligase complex to degrade LL5β and thereby regulates trophoblast cell migration and placental development.

3-M syndrome patient–derived mutations disrupt the assembly of the 3-M complex on the plasma membrane and the regulation of LL5β protein. Multiple mutations in either CUL7, CCDC8, or OBSL1 genes have been reported in 3-M patients. Many mutations caused a truncation or frameshift, indicating a loss of function in nature. There are also several missense mutations whose mechanistic significance are unclear (Figure 7A). To determine whether development of 3-M syndrome is linked to the defect in the assembly of the 3-M complex on the plasma membrane and CUL7-mediated LL5β degradation, we coexpressed mKate-fused wild-type CCDC8 with wild-type or patient-derived mutant CUL7 or OBSL1 and examined the subcellular localization. This experiment showed that while wild-type OBLS1 and CUL7 were localized to the plasma membrane by the ectopically expressed CCDC8, 3-M patient–derived OBSL1 (R489X) and CUL7 (R1573X) mutant proteins remained localized in the cytoplasm (Figure 7B). Notably, CCDC8 was not able to localize wild-type CUL7 to the plasma membrane when it was coexpressed with mutant OBLS1, supporting the model that OBSL1 recruits CUL7 to membrane-localized CCDC8.

Figure 7 3-M syndrome patient–derived mutations disrupt the assembly of the 3-M complex on the plasma membrane and the regulation of LL5β. (A) Schematic representation of domains, binding proteins, and 3-M patient–derived mutations in CUL7. (B) mKate-fused wild-type or mutant CCDC8 was coexpressed with CUL7-mTagBFP and OBSL1-EGFP in U2OS cells, followed by confocal microscopic analyses of protein localization. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) FLAG-CUL7 and HA-OBSL1 were coexpressed in HEK293 cells. CUL7-OBSL1 association was determined by IP and Western analysis. (D) U2OS cells with CCDC8-21×FLAG and 16×MYC-CUL7 double knockin (DKI, see Figure 2 for details) were subjected to CRISPR-mediated genome editing to introduce a homozygous L1588P mutation. The binding between endogenous CUL7 and CCDC8 was determined by IP and Western. (E) Total cell lysates derived from parental, DKI, and DKI/L1588P U2OS cells were fractionated by centrifugation, and total lysate (Lys), cytoplasm (Cyto), and membrane (Mem) fractions were analyzed by Western blotting. (F) The steady-state level of LL5β protein was determined by direct Western blot in parental, DKI, and DKI/L1588P U2OS cells. (G) Schematic representation of the function and regulation of 3-M E3 ubiquitin ligase. MT, microtubule.

We further characterized 2 additional 3-M patient–derived missense mutations in CUL7, S1536L and L1588P (6), and found that L1588P, but not S1536L, disrupted the binding of CUL7 with OBSL1 (Figure 7C). We then knocked in the L1588P mutation into the CUL7 gene in the U2OS DKI (16×MYC-CUL7 and CCDC8-21×FLAG) cells (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 6). We found that the L1588P mutation in CUL7 disrupted its interaction with endogenous CCDC8 (Figure 7D), its association with the membrane (Figure 7E), and the ability to degrade LL5β protein (Figure 7F). Together, these results demonstrate that multiple 3-M patient–derived mutations in either OBLS1 or CUL7 impaired the assembly of the 3-M E3 ligase complex on the plasma membrane and the regulation of LL5β.