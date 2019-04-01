Empowering ASCI’s support of physician-scientists through stronger institutional connections

The ASCI Council has been focusing on its Institutional Representatives (IR) program as an underutilized tool to galvanize members, to recognize rising stars in the community across medical disciplines, and to support underrepresented and underserved early-career physician-scientists. The program, started in 1998 under then President Gary Koretzky, was envisioned to facilitate communication between the ASCI and institutions represented by membership (5). Some 20 years later, participation in the program, both from the perspective of institutions themselves and those assigned to (or volunteering in) the representative role, is variable. Some representatives are highly engaged, yet lack institutional support, while other institutions are highly engaged yet don’t have a defined representative. The ASCI itself has fed some of the variable engagement by not adequately defining roles and expectations.

Over the 2019–2020 term, the Council endeavors to revitalize the Institutional Representatives program. The Council hopes that this revitalization will ensure that an engaged member is in the representative role; the representative is supported by the institution and the Society; the representative is well-versed in the Society’s objectives, mission, and programs; and the representative brings institutional priorities and concerns about physician-scientists to the ASCI for discussion.

After the ASCI’s annual meeting in April 2019, the Council will call on institution Deans, Chief Executive Officers, Presidents, or leaders in similar positions to appoint, by mid-summer 2019, a representative for a fixed term and to provide a small percentage of protected time for the representative, accompanied by an expectation that representatives attend each ASCI annual meeting during their terms. The Council envisions providing partial financial support for the representative’s meeting attendance and expects that institutional leaders will demonstrate their commitment to their representatives by supporting their meeting travel and active participation in Society activities.

The Council has heard that the Society is Internal Medicine–focused and that it doesn’t adequately represent the work being done by the broad community of physician-scientists. By having high-level institutional leaders appoint representatives, there is greater potential for representatives to be more cognizant of an institution’s research portfolio across departments and divisions, and the portfolio’s impact on the enterprise’s continuum of care. In turn, these representatives will be better versed in potential leadership positions within the ASCI and the opportunity for expanded influence through these positions.

Of particular interest to the Council is diversity and inclusion. These terms are not isolated to gender and race, although these areas unfortunately continue to be significant ones to be addressed. Beyond these areas, the Council wants to ensure that high-impact research outside traditional disciplines and that in emerging fields has a home in the Society, at its meeting, and in its journals. This will entail understanding and mentoring physician-scientists in training who have different needs and whose contributions can’t be assessed in a traditional manner. The Council sees the Institutional Representatives program being a critical component of mentoring between meetings. At annual meetings, the ASCI will undertake expansion of mentoring and career-development efforts, creating new opportunities for early-career physician-scientists based on representatives’ feedback. Ultimately, the Council hopes for an accumulation of best practices from institutions that can serve as a platform for those entering mentoring roles — and for those being mentored.

The Council looks forward to working with the ASCI community in the coming years on these efforts and welcomes your feedback at staff@the-asci.org.