CD73 immune checkpoint defines regulatory NK cells within the tumor microenvironment

NK cell signature influences the predictive value of CD73 gene expression in progression-free interval of sarcoma and breast cancer. To determine the clinical relevance and relationship between NK cells and NT5E (encoding CD73) expression, we examined The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, particularly focusing on breast and sarcoma patient cohorts. As reported earlier for several other solid tumors (24), a higher NT5E gene expression in breast cancer correlated with worse prognosis (Figure 1A). Using a 5-gene NK cell signature that was previously applied to analyze overall survival in solid tumors including breast cancer (25), progression-free survival comparing samples stratified by the top and bottom quartiles of the NK cell signature was analyzed in relation to NT5E gene expression. In breast cancer, the expression of NT5E had a greater influence on the progression-free survival (hazard ratio [HR] = 2.3, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.3–4.1) in patients with low NK cell gene signature (Figure 1, B and C). In sarcoma, however, NT5E expression alone did not correlate with poorer prognosis unless patients expressed a higher NK cell gene signature (HR = 2.6, 95% CI = 1.2–5.9) (Figure 1, D–F). In addition, the expression of NT5E correlated with NK cell gene signature in both sarcoma (r = 0.321) and breast cancer tissues (r = 0.326). In contrast, we did not observe that the regulatory T cell gene signature influenced the prognostic value of NT5E expression. Notably, in sarcoma but not in breast cancer, NT5E expression significantly influenced the prognosis in patients with high but not low CD8+ T cell signature (HR = 2.1, 95% CI = 1.1–4.3) (Table 1). Although the current understanding of CD73 as an immune checkpoint against tumor-infiltrating NK cells is not well understood, we show that the prognostic value of NT5E gene expression is influenced by the NK cell signature expressed by different types of tumors.

Figure 1 NT5E expression affects the prognostic value of NK cells in breast cancer and sarcoma patients. (A) NT5E expression predicts progression-free interval (PFI) based on TCGA breast cancer cohort (n = 1094); (B) patients with low NK cell gene signature (n = 274) and (C) patients with high NK cell gene signature (n = 273). (D) NT5E expression predicts PFI based on TCGA sarcoma cohort (n = 259); (E) patients with low NK cell gene signature (n = 65) and (F) patients with high NK cell gene signature (n = 64). Log-rank Mantel-Cox test was used to assess significance. (G) Representative flow cytometric plot of breast tumor–infiltrating NK cells and CD8+ T cells based on CD3 versus CD73 expression (n = 25). (H and I) Differential expression of CD73 by NK cells from peripheral blood versus tumor resections for both breast cancer (n = 25) and sarcoma (n = 7), respectively. Mann-Whitney U test was used to determine significance in nonautologous comparison in H, while Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test was used for autologous comparison in I. (J) Correlation of percentage CD73+ tumor-infiltrating NK cells with breast cancer tumor size (n = 25) based on clinical measurement cutoff (>5 cm). Mann-Whitney U test was performed to assess significance.

Table 1 Prognostic value of CD73 gene expression influenced by immune gene signatures in TCGA sarcoma and breast cancer data sets

Frequency of tumor-infiltrating CD73+NK cells correlates with larger tumor size in patients with breast cancer. To confirm the prognostic value of CD73 expression by tumor-infiltrating NK cells, peripheral blood and tumor resections were analyzed by flow cytometry from individual cohorts of breast cancer and sarcoma. Unlike peripheral blood NK cells and tumor-infiltrating T cells, tumor-infiltrating NK cells expressed significantly higher levels of cell surface CD73 (Figure 1, G–I and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128895DS1). Upon analysis of clinical characteristics, it was observed that the frequency of CD73+ NK cells correlated with breast tumors of larger size based on clinical tumor, node, and metastasis (TNM) staging measurement cutoff (>5 cm) (Table 2 and Figure 1J). Although not significant, triple-negative breast cancer had a higher frequency of CD73+ NK cells, while the frequency of total NK cells among CD45+ TILs was significantly higher in the luminal B subtype (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Importantly, the presence of CD73+ NK cells was independent of tumor CD73 expression or frequency of tumor-infiltrating NK cells (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Taken together, these observations show that CD73+ NK cells were found only in the TME and that the frequency of these cells correlates with larger tumor size in patients with breast cancer.

Table 2 Characteristics of breast cancer patient cohort

CD73+ NK cells show increased expression of multiple immune checkpoint receptors. To investigate whether CD73 is upregulated as a bona fide immune checkpoint, flow cytometric analysis was performed to compare tumor-infiltrating NK cells and peripheral blood NK cells from patients with breast cancer and sarcoma for the multiple expression of other known immune checkpoints (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 2A). Using principal components analysis (PCA), a greater phenotypic heterogeneity within CD73+ tumor-infiltrating NK cells in contrast with peripheral blood NK cells and CD73– tumor-infiltrating NK cells was observed (Figure 2A). The greatest proportion of the variability was attributed to surface expression of TIM-3 and LAG-3 (Supplemental Figure 2B). From analyzing the expression of different combinations of immune checkpoint receptors, we observed that the CD73– subset of tumor-infiltrating NK cells does not coexpress more than one immune checkpoint receptor (Figure 2B). Similarly, t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) analysis showed distinct populations of CD73+ NK cells expressing multiple immune checkpoints (Figure 2C). Unlike peripheral blood NK cells, tumor-infiltrating NK cells coexpressed other immune checkpoints including LAG-3, TIM-3, PD-1, VISTA, and PD-L1. Furthermore, the expression of these immune checkpoints was significantly higher in CD73+ compared with CD73– tumor-infiltrating NK cells (Figure 2, D–G and Supplemental Figure 2C). Although the expression of PD-1 on CD73+ NK cells was significantly higher compared with CD73– NK cells, it was generally lower compared with other immune checkpoint receptors on both CD73– (mean = 3.28%) and CD73+ (mean = 9.50%) tumor-infiltrating NK cells (Figure 2H). Analysis of the expression of activating receptors on tumor-infiltrating NK cells showed that the expression of NKG2C and NKp44 was significantly higher on CD73+ NK cells compared with CD73– NK cells. In contrast, the expression of NKG2D and NKp46 did not differ between CD73+ and CD73– tumor-infiltrating NK cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C–F). Collectively, NK cells from tumor resections, particularly the CD73+ cells, expressed a variable repertoire of immune checkpoints on their surface that were not observed on peripheral blood NK cells.

Figure 2 Characterization of immune checkpoint expression on CD73+ NK cells isolated from 11 individual tumor resections. (A) Principal components analysis (PCA) showing an overview of heterogeneity in all samples based on their expression of 5 immune checkpoints and NKG2D. (B) Annotated pie chart showing proportions of cells expressing different combinations of immune checkpoints. Permutation test was performed to compare CD73+ NK cells (n = 12) and CD73– NK (n = 11) cells. (C) t-Distributed stochastic neighbor embedding analysis of tumor-infiltrating NK cell populations from the most representative sarcoma and breast tumor samples. (D–H) Differential expression of immune checkpoints (LAG-3, VISTA, PD-L1, TIM-3, and PD1) comparing CD73+ NK cells, CD73– NK cells, and total peripheral blood NK cells. Paired comparison was done with NK cells analyzed from 7 sarcoma and 4 breast tumor resections. Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test was used to assess significance in matching data points.

NK cells acquire CD73 surface expression upon engagement of 4-1BBL on tumor cells. Based on our observations that tumor-infiltrating NK cells with CD73 expression also coexpressed higher levels of immune checkpoints, we hypothesized that CD73 acquisition was caused by an activation response by NK cells. To understand how NK cells acquired the expression of CD73, peripheral blood NK cells from healthy individuals were cocultured with fresh sarcoma and breast tumor resections and analyzed for their expression of CD73. Upon 4 hours of in vitro coculture with different tumors isolated from patient samples, these NK cells indeed upregulated the expression of CD73 (Figure 3, A and B). Similar results were reproduced upon coculture with a panel of tumor cell lines (Figure 3C). These observations were dependent on physical cell contact, as NK cells did not acquire the expression of CD73 when cocultured with tumor cells separated by Transwells or treated with tumor-conditioned culture media (data not shown).

Figure 3 4-1BBL engagement promotes CD73 surface upregulation on NK cells within 4 hours of tumor coculture. (A) Representative flow cytometric plot showing induction of CD73 expression by NK cells after 4 hours of tumor coculture. (B) Percentage of CD73+ CFSE-labeled NK cells after coculture with fresh patient tumor resections for 4 hours (n = 8 for breast cancer and n = 6 for sarcoma). (C) Percentage of CD73+ NK cells after coculture with ATCC tumor cell lines (MDA-MB-231, MDA-MB-436, 786O, and CAKI2) (n = 17). (D) Percentage of CD73+ NK cells after coculture with patient-derived sarcoma cell lines in the presence or absence of inhibitory recombinant 4-1BB protein (1 μg/mL) (n = 6). (E) Percentage of CD73+ NK cells after coculture with CD137L-knockout patient-derived sarcoma cell lines (n = 7). (F) Percentage of CD73+ NK cells after coculture with K562 and K562 transduced with 4-1BBL (n = 3). Friedman’s test was used to assess significance in matching data points for panels B and D–F.

Because it was recently shown that agonistic anti-CD137 (anti–4-1BB) induces CD73 expression on tumor-infiltrating T cells, we sought to investigate if 4-1BB engagement could play a role in the induction of CD73 on NK cells (26). To test this, recombinant 4-1BB soluble ligand was added to cocultures of NK cells and primary sarcoma cell lines. Following a 4-hour coculture, a significant reduction in CD73 expression was observed in the presence of recombinant 4-1BB ligand compared with untreated controls (Figure 3D). To further strengthen these observations, CRISPR/Cas9 was used to knock out 4-1BBL in these patient-derived cell lines. Similarly, upon coculture with 4-1BB ligand–edited cell lines, the expression of CD73 on NK cells was significantly reduced (Figure 3E). To exclude the possibility that the induction of CD73 was not due to general activation, NK cells were cultured with the MHC class I–deficient K562 cell line. Although coculture with K562 does activate NK cells, it did not induce CD73 upregulation unless modified to overexpress 4-1BBL (Figure 3F). These results demonstrated that 4-1BB engagement can promote the induction of CD73 expression, although we do not exclude the possibility that other costimulatory receptors could be involved in this process.

NK cells acquire CD73 surface expression via actin polymerization–dependent exocytosis. Although we observed that 48 hours of IL-2 stimulation induced up to 1%–2% surface expression of CD73, confocal imaging and intracellular flow cytometry staining revealed the presence of CD73 even in tumor-experienced CD73– NK cells (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Based on quantification of CD73 fluorescence intensity, no significant differences in overall cellular CD73 fluorescence were observed upon coculture with 4-1BBL–transfected K562 cells, whereas significant differences in plasma membrane–associated CD73 were observed (Figure 4, B and C). Furthermore, confocal imaging showed that the expression of CD107a and CD73 did not colocalize. To test if exposure to tumor cells stimulated the transport of CD73 protein to the plasma membrane, inhibitors of actin polymerization were added during coculture of NK cells and tumor cells. Indeed, coculture of peripheral blood NK cells with 4-1BBL–expressing K562 target cells in the presence of cytochalasin D, latrunculin B, or jasplakinolide resulted in a dose-dependent reduction in CD73 surface expression (Figure 4, D–F). Because NK cells acquire higher surface CD73 expression in 4 hours of tumor coculture compared with overnight coculture (data not shown), we hypothesized that CD73 can be shed. Indeed, soluble CD73 was detected upon coculture with 4-1BBL–transduced K562 cells. Furthermore, cytochalasin D inhibited the secretion of soluble CD73, confirming that actin polymerization was essential also for the secretion of CD73 by NK cells (Figure 4G). To address if CD73 expression and shedding were due to NK cell degranulation or vesicular transport, NK cells were simultaneously stained for the degranulation and vesicle markers CD107a and CD63, respectively. Upon contact with 4-1BBL–transduced K562 cells, CD73 was mainly expressed on CD63+ NK cells. Degranulating NK cells (CD107a+) that lack surface CD63 expression did not express CD73. Although blocking actin dynamics can downregulate both CD107a and CD63 expression, cells that are still positive for CD63 and negative for CD107a had reduced expression of surface CD73 after treatment with either cytochalasin D or latrunculin B during 4 hours of coculture (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Collectively, these results show that NK cells express CD73 intracellularly and transport it to the cell surface, and to the extracellular space upon contact with tumor cells.

Figure 4 Tumor cells stimulate NK cells to translocate CD73 into the cell membrane and the extracellular space. (A) Maximum intensity projection of confocal images showing localization of CD73 and CD107a expression in NK cells sorted after tumor coculture under 63× objective lens. Scale bar: 10 μm (n = 4). (B) Overall mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD73 staining per cell comparing CD73+ and CD73– NK cells sorted after tumor coculture (n = 4). (C) MFI of CD73 on cell membrane of every cell comparing CD73+ and CD73– NK cells sorted after tumor coculture (n = 4). Significance was tested by Mann-Whitney U test for both B and C. (D–F) Dose-dependent inhibition of CD73 surface expression on NK cells after 4 hours of coculture with 4-1BBL–transduced K562 in the presence of latrunculin B (D), cytochalasin D (E), or jasplakinolide (F) (n = 4). (G) ELISA showing concentration of CD73 protein released after 24 hours of NK cells cocultured with 4-1BBL–transduced K562 (n = 4). Friedman’s test was used to assess significance in D–F.

CD73+ NK cells undergo transcriptional reprogramming to acquire suppressive functions. To investigate if the CD73 receptor expressed by NK cells is functional, the capacity of purified CD73+ NK cells to hydrolyze AMP was measured. CD73 enzymatic activity was only detected in CD73+ NK cells despite no significant differences in CD73 levels between tumor-experienced NK cells and CD73+ T cells (Figure 5A). To address if CD73+ NK cells differ in their suppressive activity, purified NK cells were added to proliferating autologous CD4+ T cells. At an NK to T cell responder ratio of 1:10, CD73+ NK cells significantly reduced the proliferation of CD4+ T cells compared with CD73– NK cells (Figure 5B). Importantly, these assays were performed without the addition of exogenous AMP, suggesting that CD73+ NK cells may inhibit CD4+ T cell proliferation through mechanisms other than the production of adenosine. To uncover such underlying mechanisms, CD73+ and CD73– NK cells were purified from tumor cocultures and subjected to RNA sequencing. From 5 independent tumor cocultures, results showed that a total of 524 genes (259 up and 265 down) were differentially expressed by more than 2-fold (Figure 5C, Supplemental Figure 4A, and Supplemental Table 2). When filtered for immune-related genes, CD73+ NK cells generally upregulated genes associated with immune activation, chemokines, CSF1 (encoding M-CSF), and CSF2 (encoding GM-CSF) (Figure 5D). In analyzing the top 100 upregulated genes, functional nodes mostly related to lymphocyte activation were identified (Figure 5E). Of interest, CD73+ NK cells upregulated genes that are related to IL-10 production and granulocyte chemotaxis, both of which could potentially play a role in immune suppression.

Figure 5 Characterization of CD73+ NK cells based on differential gene expression. (A) CD73 enzymatic activity normalized to CD73+ T cells from PBMCs from healthy donors (n = 3). Student’s t test was used to assess significance. (B) Left: Representative histogram showing proliferation of CD4+ responder T cells after 2 days of coculture with different sorted populations on NK cells at a 10:1 ratio (n = 4). Right: Percentage of dividing CD4+ T cells in a 48-hour suppression assay. Significance was tested with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (n = 8). (C) Volcano plot generated to visualize the significance and magnitude of changes in gene expression comparing CD73+ NK cells versus CD73– NK cells. The x axis represents the fold change between the 2 groups and is on a log 2 scale, and the y axis shows the negative log 10 of the P values from mixed-model ANOVA. Genes with significant fold change less than 2 are represented in red (n = 5). (D) Gene expression heatmap generated to visualize immune-related genes that are differentially expressed in CD73+ NK cells based on Supplemental Table 1 (n = 5). (E) Gene ontology enrichment analysis showing functional pathways for the top 100 genes upregulated by CD73+ NK cells from the gene list in Supplemental Table 2. Each node has a minimum of 3 genes and the size of the nodes is proportional to the number of genes. Color of the nodes is determined by the significance of the enriched term assessed by 2-sided hypergeometric test with Bonferroni’s step-down method for P value correction (n = 5).

To validate and substantiate our findings from these coculture assays, we further isolated tumor-infiltrating NK cells from 2 breast tumors and 2 sarcomas for gene expression analysis. Not only did these experiments confirm the upregulation of IL-10 gene expression but also that several known targets that can be regulated by the STAT3 transcription factor. Notably, cytolytic genes such as granzyme B (GZMB) and perforin (PRF1) were downregulated (Supplemental Figure 4B). Similarly to the gene expression data generated from in vitro cultures, the presence of STAT3 binding motifs was examined 2000 base pairs upstream (5′) of the transcriptional start site of 259 significantly upregulated genes. Of these genes, 256 were recognized in the JASPAR database (http://jaspar.genereg.net/). Of the 256 genes identified, 61 genes with STAT3 binding motifs were identified. From these 61 genes we identified HIF1, CREB1, and NFKB, the protein products of which are all known to dimerize with STAT3 for transcriptional regulation (Supplemental Figure 4C). Together, gene expression analysis from both in vitro coculture and tumor-infiltrating NK cells suggested STAT3 as a key regulator for transcriptional reprogramming of these CD73+ NK cells to acquire a regulatory phenotype.

CD73+ NK cells upregulate IL-10 and TGF-β production via STAT3 transcriptional activity. Because STAT3 is known to have immunoregulatory capacity and also regulates CD73 expression (27, 28), we sought to further investigate the role of STAT3 activity in these inducible CD73+ regulatory NK cells. We found that CD73+ NK cells displayed increased phosphorylation of serine residue 727 and tyrosine residue 705 of STAT3 as compared with CD73– NK cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). To confirm if STAT3 is involved in inducing CD73+ immunoregulatory NK cells, the selective STAT3 inhibitor GPB730 was added to NK-tumor cocultures (Supplemental Figure 5C) (29, 30). During tumor coculture, GPB730 decreased STAT3-S727 phosphorylation in NK cells, while no significant changes in Y705 phosphorylation were observed (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Treatment with GPB730 before and during overnight tumor coculture resulted in an average 3-fold (SD = 1.19) reduction in the expression of CD73 on NK cells (Figure 6A). Because IL-10 was upregulated at both gene and protein levels by tumor-infiltrating CD73+ NK cells (Supplemental Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5F), NK cells were cocultured with tumors cells and assayed for their production of IL-10. Indeed, upon coculture with tumor cells, a significant upregulation of IL-10 production by CD73+ NK cells compared with CD73– NK cells was observed. In addition, CD73+ NK cells also produced higher levels of TGF-β compared with CD73– NK cells, and the capacity of CD73+ NK cells to produce these 2 cytokines was significantly reduced in the presence of GPB730. In addition, the production of TGF-β was significantly inhibited only at high doses of GPB730 during coculture, whereas IL-10 production was inhibited by pretreating NK cells with a low dose of GPB730 (Figure 6, B and C). Next, NK cells were treated with GPB730 before tumor coculture and tested for their ability to suppress CD4+ T cell production of IFN-γ and proliferation. Compared with CD73– NK cells, CD73+ NK cells significantly suppressed CD4+ T cell activity. Upon pretreatment with GPB730, a significantly reduced suppression by NK cells was observed, as evidenced by a reduced CFSEhiIFN-γ–CD4+ T cell population (Figure 6, D–F).

Figure 6 STAT3-dependent TGF-β and IL-10 production by CD73+ NK cells and suppressed proliferation and cytokine production of CD4+ T cells. (A) Percentage of CD73+ NK cells after treatment with GPB730 (1 μM). Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test was used to assess significance (n = 6). (B) Percentage of IL-10–producing NK cells pretreated with GPB730 (1 μM for 48 hours) before overnight tumor coculture (n = 3). (C) TGF-β–producing NK cells with GPB730 treatment during tumor coculture (n = 3). *P value obtained for significant interaction between 2 variables based on 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) Representative flow cytometric plots showing percentage of suppressed CD4+ T cell activity based on CFSE labeling and IFN-γ production (n = 5). (E) Percentage of CFSEhiIFN-γ– CD4+ T cells after 48 hours of coculture with different subsets of NK cells at a 10:1 ratio (n = 5). Treatment conditions: NK cells were pretreated with GPB730 (1 μM) or cocultured with neutralizing antibody against IL-10 (10 μg/mL). (F) Fold change in percentage suppression (CD73+ vs. CD73–) calculated based on percentage of CFSEhiIFN-γ– responder CD4+ T cells in autologous coculture. A sample size of n = 5 was used in each treated group. Friedman’s test with multiple comparisons was used to assess significance. (G) IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells in a suppression assay comparing sorted CD73+ NK cells versus CD73– NK cells with or without GPB730 pretreatment (n = 4). (H and I) IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells in a suppression assay comparing sorted CD73+ NK cells versus CD73– NK cells in the presence of (I) neutralizing antibody against IL-10 (10 μg/mL) and (J) galunisertib (1 μM) (n = 4). Repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons was used to test for significant differences in C, F, and G–I.

Because GPB730-pretreated NK cells showed reduced suppression of CD4+ T cell IFN-γ production (Figure 6G), we further investigated if production of either IL-10 or TGF-β was the direct underlying suppressive mechanism of CD4+ T cells by CD73+ NK cells. Suppression assays performed in the presence of neutralizing antibodies against IL-10 restored the production of IFN-γ by CD4+ T cells, whereas the presence of the TGF-β1 receptor inhibitor galunisertib did not (Figure 6, H and I). These results show that CD73+ NK cells upregulate STAT3 activity due to immune activation, resulting in the production IL-10 that inhibits IFN-γ production by CD4+ T cells.