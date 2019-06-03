Commentary 10.1172/JCI128707

Mitochondrial alterations may underlie race-specific differences in cancer risk and outcome

Jennifer L. Beebe-Dimmer1 and Kathleen A. Cooney2

1Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Population Studies and Disparities Research, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA.

2Department of Medicine, Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jennifer L. Beebe-Dimmer, Wayne State University, Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Program Leader Population Studies and Disparities Research, 4100 John R, Detroit, Michigan, 48201, USA. Phone: 313.578.4209; Email: dimmerj@karmanos.org. Or to: Kathleen A. Cooney, Duke University School of Medicine, 2301 Erwin Road, Suite 1102, Durham, North Carolina, 27710, USA. Phone: 919.681.2452; Email: kathleen.cooney@duke.edu.

First published May 6, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 6 on June 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(6):2187–2188. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128707.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 6, 2019 - Version history

African Americans are at increased risk of cancer and associated mortalities compared with European American populations. Socioeconomic, cultural, and biological factors have been implicated in this discrepancy. In this issue of the JCI, Piyarathna et al. identify a set of genes that are upregulated in a number of tumor types in African American cancer patients as compared with European American patients. These genes were associated with enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and upregulation of transcription factors that promote mitochondrial biogenesis, resulting in greater numbers of mitochondria in tumor samples from African American subjects. Together, these results indicate that mitochondria dysfunction may underlie the increased cancer incidence and poor outcomes observed in African American patients.

