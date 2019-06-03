ERR1- and PGC1α-associated mitochondrial alterations correlate with pan-cancer disparity in African Americans

GSEA. To characterize biologically relevant changes in molecular signaling pathways among African American and European American patients, we employed GSEA (23) to identify significantly enriched concepts in each of the 23 tumor types in TCGA, each of which contained data from at least 10 African American patients. The procedure for GSEA involves determining whether a predefined set of genes (e.g., genes involved in a particular molecular signaling pathway) is significantly different between any 2 groups. The entire list of genes is ranked according to expression differences between 2 experimental conditions. An enrichment score for each gene set is then calculated. This score represents the extent of overrepresentation of a gene set at either end of the continuum. In GSEA, the cumulative distribution function was constructed by performing 1000 random gene set membership assignments. A nominal P < 0.01 and a FDR < 25% were used as thresholds for determining the significance of the enrichment score (ES).The methodology works in synchrony with the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB), which provides the gene set definitions in the form of 8 major collections (13,311 total gene sets). Out of the 8 gene set collections, we focused on well-defined, large-scale biological processes, termed the Hallmark (H) Gene Set. For the GSEA, self-reported data on race were used to stratify TCGA samples into African American and European American groups.

Enrichment analysis to identify key transcription factors regulating the OXPHOS gene cluster. The OXPHOS gene cluster was defined as the set of core genes that contributed to the enrichment of the OXPHOS pathway in GSEA. We performed an enrichment analysis using the hypergeometric method to identify transcription factors motifs (TFT, C3) in the OXPHOS gene set derived from the MSigDB for each cancer type. A nominal P < 0.0001 and a FDR < 0.01% were used as thresholds to determine the significance of the enrichment. The results were represented using heat maps and bar graphs implemented using the R package.

TMA. The PCa TMA used for mitochondrial staining was built by the Pathology and Histology Core at the Baylor College of Medicine. This TMA comprised 53 stainable ancestry-verified tissue sections from African American patients and 51 stainable tissue sections from European American patients. Laryngeal and oral cancer TMAs containing samples from self-reported African American patients were obtained from Vlad C. Sandulache and Andrew Sikora. The laryngeal cancer TMA comprised 11 stainable tissue sections from African American patients and 18 stainable tissue sections from European American patients. The oral cancer TMA comprised 14 stainable tissue sections from African American patients and 43 stainable tissue sections from European American patients.

The tissues were deparaffinized using xylene and rehydrated using a graded alcohol series. The slides were pressure cooked for 10 minutes to retrieve mitochondrial antigens. The slides were then treated with 3% hydrogen peroxide for 5 minutes to quench endogenous peroxidase activity. Slides were blocked with 3% goat serum at room temperature for 1 hour in a humidity chamber before staining with an anti-mitochondrial antibody (1:100 dilution of mouse monoclonal antibody, Abcam ab92824). The secondary antibody was applied for 40 minutes (HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse secondary antibody, Jackson Immunoresearch Laboratories). Diaminobenzidine was applied for 7 minutes to visualize the antigen-antibody reaction, and the slides were counterstained with hematoxylin for 1 minute. Each staining run included positive and negative controls; negative controls were obtained by omitting the primary antibody. Slides were then dehydrated in an alcohol series and cleared in xylene baths before being mounted with Permount media (Sigma-Aldrich). The PCa TMA was scored by Michael Ittmann, a genitourinary pathologist. The laryngeal and oral cancer TMAs were scored by Wendong Yu, a head and neck cancer pathologist. The TMA staining was determined using a combination of an intensity and extent score. These 2 values were then multiplied to generate a final score that was used to make the box plots.

Statistics. P values for the enrichment analyses were generated through the GSEA permutation test (1000 permutations). The FDR was determined using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure (24). Significance for the mitochondrial TMA analysis was determined using a 2-tailed Wilcoxon rank sum test. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. The use of all human tissues in this study was reviewed and approved by the Institutional Review Board at Baylor College of Medicine.