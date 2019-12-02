Hedgehog signaling promotes tumor-associated macrophage polarization to suppress intratumoral CD8+ T cell recruitment

Hh signaling in myeloid cells is important for tumor growth and M2 polarization of TAMs. To determine whether Hh signaling in TAMs plays a role in tumorigenesis, we used a conditional knockout mouse model that allows for myeloid-lineage deletion of Smo. We first bred Smo-floxed (Smofl/fl) mice that possess loxP sites flanking exon 1 of the Smo gene (21) to LysMcre mice that express Cre recombinase in myeloid cells including macrophages, monocytes, and granulocytes (22), and the resultant LysMcre+Smofl/fl mice (referred to herein as SmoΔM) have the Smo gene conditionally deleted in these cells. We inoculated 3 × 106 Hepa1-6 murine hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells s.c. into these mice and monitored for tumor growth. At day 15, we found that tumor grew rapidly in the control Smofl/fl mice, but tumor growth was significantly suppressed in SmoΔM mice (Figure 1A), suggesting an important role for Hh signaling in myeloid cells for promoting tumor growth.

Figure 1 Loss of Smo in myeloid cells interferes with tumor growth and M2 polarization of TAMs in vivo. (A) Tumor growth of Hepa1-6 mouse hepatoma cells inoculated s.c. in Smofl/fl and SmoΔM mice. Tumor volumes on day 15 at sacrifice are shown. (B) Arg1, Mrc1, Il10, and Tnf mRNA levels in Smofl/fl and SmoΔM TAMs were measured by qRT-PCR. Expression of mRNAs was normalized to Actb and compared with that of Smofl/fl. (C) Surface CD206 expression and intracellular Arg-1 production in Smofl/fl and SmoΔM TAMs by FACS. (D) TNF-α and IL-10 secretion from Smofl/fl and SmoΔM TAMs was measured by ELISA. Values are mean ± SEM of a minimum of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005. n = 15 mice per group (A); n = 5 biological replicates per group (B–D). Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney U test (A); 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–D).

We next investigated the composition of myeloid cells within the TME and found that F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages were the dominant population, making up 72.2% of all myeloid cells, and this number was not impacted by Smo deletion (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128644DS1). We also did not observe any functional difference in Smofl/fl and SmoΔM CD11b+Ly6G+ tumor-associated neutrophils (TANs) based on known TAN functional markers (ref. 23 and Supplemental Figure 1C). Additionally, we found that myeloid-specific Smo deletion did not impact other myeloid cell numbers, including monocytes and dendritic cells (DCs) in circulation and in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 1D), or antigen-presenting abilities of DCs (Supplemental Figure 1E). Using quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) and a Gli reporter, we further confirmed active Hh signaling in macrophages and TAMs (Supplemental Figure 2).

We then evaluated whether the loss of Hh signaling affected M2 polarization of TAMs. We found that there was a marked reduction in the expression of the M2 signature markers arginase-1 (Arg-1), CD206 (C-type mannose receptor-1; Mrc1), IL-10, TGF-β1, and chitinase-like 3 (Chil3) (2) and increased levels of three M1 markers, TNF-α, inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS/Nos2), and IL-6 (14), in TAMs from SmoΔM mice compared with the control Smofl/fl mice (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 3). Collectively, these results suggest a critical role for Hh signaling in myeloid cells in promoting TAM M2 polarization and tumor growth.

Intrinsic Hh signaling is also critical for M2 polarization of TAMs in an autochthonous tumor. To further examine the role of Hh signaling in M2 polarization of TAMs in a more physiological environment in which HCC normally arises, we used mice deficient in multidrug resistance gene 2 (Mdr2–/–) as an autochthonous model of HCC. The murine Mdr2 gene encodes a P-glycoprotein that is present in high concentration in the bile canalicular membrane of hepatocytes. Mdr2–/– mice are unable to secrete phospholipids into bile, leading to the development of cholestatic hepatitis followed by HCC (24). Considered as a prototype of inflammation-induced autochthonous cancer (25), these mice spontaneously develop HCC through 3 distinct phases: cholestatic hepatitis/dysplasia at the age of 3–4 months, dysplastic nodules (adenoma-like precancerous lesions) at the age of 6–7 months, and eventually HCC with distant metastases at the age of 9–12 months; and by 16 months of age, virtually all Mdr2–/– mice show liver tumors (25, 26). We generated LysMcre+Smofl/flMdr2–/– mice (referred to as SmoΔMMdr2–/–) to study myeloid cell–intrinsic Hh signaling in M2 polarization of TAMs within the TME of HCC. We observed that SmoΔMMdr2–/– mice had a marked reduction in both the number and size of HCC (Figure 2A), leading to a significant (P < 0.001) prolongation in survival (median survival = 20 months) compared with that in the control Smofl/flMdr2–/– mice (median survival = 11.9 months) (Figure 2B). Similar to the observations in the Hepa1-6 model, the suppression in tumor growth was associated with a significant reduction in expression of the M2 signature markers Arg-1, CD206, IL-10, TGF-β1, and Chil3, as well as a marked increase in the M1-related markers TNF-α, iNOS, and IL-6 (Figure 2, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 4), in TAMs from SmoΔMMdr2–/– mice. This further supports a critical role for Hh signaling in TAM M2 polarization and HCC development.

Figure 2 Loss of Hh signaling in myeloid cells suppresses M2 polarization of TAMs and promotes survival in autochthonous HCC. (A) Representative gross image of Smofl/flMdr2–/– and SmoΔMMdr2–/– mice at 12 months after birth. Tumor number and tumor area were quantified by counting and measuring of neoplastic nodules per H&E-stained liver sample. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for the 2 mouse cohorts, Smofl/flMdr2–/– and SmoΔMMdr2–/–. The median survival times were 11.9 months for the Smofl/flMdr2–/– cohort (black line) and 20 months for the SmoΔMMdr2–/– cohort (red line). (C–E) Expression of Arg-1, CD206 (Mrc1), IL-10, and TNF-α in Smofl/flMdr2–/– and SmoΔMMdr2–/– TAMs was measured by qRT-PCR (C), FACS (D), and ELISA (E). Expression of mRNAs was normalized to Actb and compared with that of Smofl/flMdr2–/– TAMs. Values are the mean ± SEM of a minimum of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005. n = 8 biological replicates per group (A); n = 15 mice per group (B); n = 5 biological replicates per group (C–E). Two-tailed Student’s t test (A and C–E); log-rank test (B).

Human M2 TAMs express Gli1 in HCC tumors with high SHH activity. To further investigate whether Hh signaling plays a role in human HCC tumorigenesis, we first performed immunohistochemical staining of human HCC tumor with matched healthy liver samples. We found that human HCCs highly express SHH ligands, which was correlated with an increased number of CD163+ M2 TAMs in the TME in comparison with the matched healthy livers (Supplemental Figure 5A). Additionally, immunofluorescent staining of CD163, a human M2 marker, and Gli1 demonstrated that Gli1 colocalized with CD163 (Supplemental Figure 5B), indicating that human M2 TAMs have activation of the Hh signaling pathway. Collectively, these results support that Hh signaling is also active in M2 TAMs human HCC.

Tumor-derived SHH promotes M2 polarization of TAMs in vivo. We next investigated the source of Hh ligands responsible for M2 polarization of TAMs. We hypothesized that tumor-derived Hh ligands are critical in M2 polarization of TAMs. To test this hypothesis, we first examined whether tumor cells produce Hh ligands. Indeed, we found that Hepa1-6 cells secreted a large amount of Shh, but not Ihh or Dhh (Figure 3A). We next showed that addition of recombinant SHH drives M2 polarization of macrophages evidenced by a significant upregulation of the M2-associated markers Arg-1, CD206, IL-10, TGF-β1, and Chil3 and downregulation of the M1 markers TNF-α, iNOS, and IL-6, comparable to the same level induced by IL-4, a known M2 activator (ref. 2, Figure 3, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 6). Collectively, this suggests that SHH is sufficient to induce M2 polarization of macrophages in vitro.

Figure 3 SHH is sufficient to induce M2 polarization of macrophages in vitro. (A) Shh, Ihh, and Dhh mRNA levels in Hepa1-6 hepatoma cells were measured by qRT-PCR. Expression was normalized to reference gene Actb. Concentration of SHH ligands in Hepa1-6 supernatants and control DMEM was assayed using ELISA. (B–D) Macrophages (Mφ) from C57BL/6 mice were treated with 100 pg/mL SHH or 100 pg/mL IL-4 for 3 days or left untreated (control). Expression of Arg-1, CD206 (Mrc1), IL-10, and TNF-α in control macrophages and SHH- or IL-4–treated macrophages was measured by qRT-PCR (B), FACS (C), and ELISA (D). Expression of mRNAs was normalized to Actb and compared with that of control macrophages (B). Values are the mean ± SEM of a minimum of 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005. n = 3 technical replicates per group (A); n = 5 biological replicates per group (B–D). One-way ANOVA (B–D).

To further investigate the effects of tumor-derived SHH on TAM M2 polarization in vivo, we performed CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout of Shh in Hepa1-6 as well as in LLC1 (murine Lewis lung carcinoma) cells. Stable Shh-KO Hepa1-6 and LLC1 cells were generated by lentiviral transduction and single-cell cloning, while Shh-WT controls were transduced with lentivirus expressing a nontargeting sgRNA. Knockout status of Shh was confirmed by Western blotting and ELISA (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We found that cell proliferation and viability of Hepa1-6 and LLC1 were not affected by the loss of Shh via MTT assay (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). C57BL/6 mice were then inoculated s.c. with 3 × 106 Hepa1-6 Shh-WT and Shh-KO tumor cells and monitored for tumor growth. We observed that Hepa1-6 Shh-WT tumors grew rapidly while Shh-KO tumors showed significantly suppressed tumor growth (Figure 4A). In addition, knocking out Shh in tumor cells reduced the expression of the M2 markers Arg-1, CD206, IL-10, TGF-β1, and Chil3 in TAMs as measured by qRT-PCR, FACS, and ELISA (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8), similarly to the reduction in expression of these markers in SmoΔM TAMs. Lastly, TAMs isolated from Shh-KO tumors produced more TNF-α, iNOS, and IL-6 compared with TAMs from Shh-WT tumor samples (Figure 4, B and D, and Supplemental Figure 8). Similar findings were observed with the LLC1 tumor model (Figure 4, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 9). These results demonstrate that tumor-derived SHH plays an important role in promoting TAM M2 polarization and tumor growth in vivo.

Figure 4 Tumor-derived SHH promotes TAM M2 polarization in vivo. (A) Tumor growth of Hepa1-6 Shh-WT and Hepa1-6 Shh-KO cells inoculated s.c. in C57BL/6 mice. (B–D) Expression of Arg-1, CD206 (Mrc1), IL-10, and TNF-α in TAMs isolated from Hepa1-6 Shh-WT or Hepa1-6 Shh-KO tumors was measured by qRT-PCR (B), FACS (C), and ELISA (D). Expression of mRNAs was normalized to Actb and compared with that of Hepa1-6 Shh-WT TAMs (B). (E) Tumor growth of LLC1 Shh-WT and LLC1 Shh-KO cells inoculated s.c. in C57BL/6 mice. (F–H) Expression of Arg-1, CD206 (Mrc1), IL-10, and TNF-α in TAMs isolated from LLC1 Shh-WT or Shh-KO tumors was measured by qRT-PCR (F), FACS (G), and ELISA (H). Expression of mRNAs was normalized to Actb and compared with that of LLC1 Shh-WT TAMs (F). Values are the mean ± SEM of a minimum of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005. n = 5 mice per group (A–H). Two-tailed Student’s t test (B–D and F–H); Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney U test (A and E).

Loss of Hh signaling in TAMs promotes CD8+ T cell infiltration into the TME via CXCL9 and CXCL10. We next sought to understand how Hh-induced M2 TAM polarization contributes to tumor growth. We assessed the presence of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, regulatory T cells (Tregs), and NK cells within the TME of Hepa1-6 tumors from Smofl/fl versus SmoΔM mice by FACS and found that SmoΔM tumors showed a 3-fold higher CD8+ T cell number compared with Smofl/fl tumors (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). The infiltrating CD8+ T cells also demonstrated higher expression of IFN-γ and granzyme B (Supplemental Figure 10C). Loss of Hh signaling did not affect CD4+ T cell, Treg, or NK cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). Similarly, CD8+ T cell numbers in HCC of SmoΔMMdr2–/– mice showed a 3-fold increase in comparison with tumors derived from Smofl/fl Mdr2–/– mice (Figure 5B). These results suggest that loss of Hh signaling in TAMs may affect intratumoral CD8+ T cell infiltration. Using an in vitro Transwell migration assay, we further showed that migration of activated CD8+ T cells toward supernatants of SHH-treated macrophages was significantly reduced compared with the control (Figure 5C). Taken together, these observations suggest that the protumorigenic effect of Hh-induced TAM M2 polarization could be mediated by regulation of the infiltration of CD8+ T cells into the TME.

Figure 5 Loss of Hh signaling in TAMs promotes CD8+ T cell infiltration via CXCL9 and CXCL10. (A and B) Quantification of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells by immunofluorescent staining in Hepa1-6 cells implanted s.c. into Smofl/fl and SmoΔM mice (A) and in the autochthonous HCC model (B). (C) Chemotaxis of CD8+ T cells toward macrophages treated with IFN-γ (control) and IFN-γ plus SHH. (D) Ccl3, Ccl4, Ccl5, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10 mRNA levels in macrophages treated with IFN-γ or with IFN-γ plus SHH were measured by qRT-PCR. Expression was normalized to Actb and compared with untreated. (E) Chemotaxis of CD8+ T cells toward macrophages treated with IFN-γ alone, IFN-γ plus CXCL9 and/or CXCL10-neutralizing antibodies, and IFN-γ plus SHH. (F and G) Expression of Cxcl9 and Cxcl10 in Smofl/fl or SmoΔM TAMs was measured by qRT-PCR (F) and ELISA (G). Expression of mRNAs was normalized to Actb and compared with that of Smofl/fl TAMs (F). (H) Tumor growth of Hepa1-6 in Smofl/fl and SmoΔM mice injected with CXCR3-blocking antibody or isotype control. (I) Percentage of tumor CD8+ T cell infiltration quantified by FACS. (J) Frozen tissue sections were stained for CD8+ T cells and quantified under high-power field (hpf). Values are the mean ± SEM of a minimum of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005. n = 8 biological replicates per group (A and B); n = 5 technical replicates per group (C and E); n = 5 biological replicates per group (D, F–J). Two-tailed Student’s t test (A–D, F, and G); 1-way ANOVA (E); Kruskal-Wallis test (H); 2-way ANOVA (I and J). α, anti.

We then proceeded to investigate the mechanism by which Hh-induced M2 TAMs regulate CD8+ T cell infiltration into the TME. Given that chemokines play an important role in the recruitment of effector CD8+ T cells, we first examined whether SHH treatment alters the IFN-γ–induced expression of Ccl3, Ccl4, Ccl5, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10 in macrophages. We found that Cxcl9 and Cxcl10 mRNA levels drastically decreased in the presence of SHH whereas Ccl3, Ccl4, and Ccl5 mRNA levels did not vary significantly (Figure 5D). Furthermore, depletion of CXCL9 and CXCL10 resulted in a reduction of 47% and 58% in T cell migration in vitro, respectively (Figure 5E). An 88% reduction in CD8+ T cell migration was observed when CXCL9 and CXCL10 were both depleted, reducing the T cell chemotactic index to a level similar to that observed in the SHH-treated sample (Figure 5E). These data suggest that SHH suppresses CD8+ T cell migration via reduction in CXCL9 and CXCL10 in vitro.

We furthermore showed that SmoΔM TAMs exhibited elevated Cxcl9 and Cxcl10 mRNA (Figure 5F) and protein (Figure 5G) levels compared with the control Smofl/fl TAMs. This correlated with our data showing increased CD8+ T cell infiltration in the TME in SmoΔM mice (Figure 5A). To address the role of CXCL9 and CXCL10 in CD8+ T cell trafficking in vivo, we used the strategy of CXCR3 blockade, as CXCR3 on CD8+ T cells is the sole chemokine receptor responsible for CXCL9/CXCL10–dependent chemotaxis in C57BL/6 mice (27). Smofl/fl and SmoΔM mice were inoculated s.c. with 3 × 106 Hepa1-6 tumor cells, and mice were injected i.p. with anti-CXCR3 antibodies or isotype controls every 3–4 days. We found that CXCR3 blockade abrogated the suppression of tumor growth we observed in SmoΔM mice and promoted tumorigenesis in the SmoΔM mice to the level of Smofl/fl mice (Figure 5H). When we evaluated the percentages and numbers of CD8+ T cells within the TME, we found that blocking CXCR3 in tumor-bearing SmoΔM mice reduced CD8+ T cell infiltration to the same level as isotype-injected Smofl/fl mice (Figure 5, I and J). Collectively, these results suggest that Hh-induced suppression of CD8+ T cell infiltration into the TME is mediated through reduced production of CXCL9 and CXCL10 by TAMs.

Hh-induced TAM M2 polarization and immunosuppressive function are mediated by Klf4. We next investigated how Hh signaling in macrophages promoted their M2 polarization and immunosuppressive function. Previous studies have suggested a panel of transcription factors associated with M2 macrophage polarization, including Klf2, Klf4, Stat6, CEBPβ, and PPARγ (2, 28). Thus, we surveyed the expression levels of these transcription factors in peritoneal macrophages treated with SHH and found that Klf4 mRNA expression levels were significantly elevated in comparison with untreated control (Figure 6A). We further found that Klf4 mRNA levels were significantly reduced in SmoΔM TAMs compared with Smofl/fl TAMs (Figure 6B), suggesting that Klf4 could be mediating the downstream effects of SHH in M2 macrophage polarization. Through in silico promoter analysis, we found a consensus Gli-binding sequence (GCCCCGCCCC) (29) at the –221 to –211 position upstream of the transcription start site of the Klf4 gene. Using the ChIP method, we were able to demonstrate Gli1 occupancy at that site when macrophages were treated with SHH or had constitutive activation of Smo, referred to as SmoCM (ref. 30 and Figure 6C). Furthermore, such binding was not observed when macrophages were treated with GANT61, a small-molecule inhibitor of Gli transcription factors (31), or when Smo was deleted in macrophages (Figure 6C). This confirms that Gli1 transcriptionally regulates Klf4 in macrophages and suggests that Klf4 could be mediating the downstream effects of SHH in M2 macrophage polarization.

Figure 6 Hh-induced M2 TAM polarization and function are mediated by Klf4. (A) Klf2, Klf4, Stat6, Pparg, and Cebpb mRNA levels in control and SHH-treated macrophages were measured by qRT-PCR. Expression was normalized to Actb and compared with control. (B) Klf4 mRNA levels in Smofl/fl and SmoΔM TAMs were measured by qRT-PCR. Expression was normalized to reference gene Actb and compared with that of Smofl/fl. (C) Gli1 transcription factor binds to the Klf4 promoter region as demonstrated by ChIP. Gli1 activity was inhibited using 5 μM GANT61 or constitutively activated using SmoCM macrophages. (D) Tumor volumes of Hepa1-6 hepatoma cells inoculated s.c. in Klf4fl/fl and Klf4ΔM mice on day 18 at sacrifice. (E) Expression of Arg1, Mrc1, Il10, and Tnf mRNAs in Klf4fl/fl and Klf4ΔM TAMs was quantified by qRT-PCR. Expression was normalized to reference gene Actb and compared with that of Klf4fl/fl TAMs. (F) Percentages of tumor CD8+ T cell infiltration into tumors from Klf4fl/fl and Klf4ΔM mice. (G) CXCL9 and CXCL10 production by SmoCM and SmoCMKlf4ΔM TAMs was measured by ELISA. (H) Tumor volumes of Hepa1-6 hepatoma cells inoculated s.c. in SmoCM and SmoCMKlf4ΔM mice on day 18 at sacrifice. (I) Expression of Arg1, Mrc1, Il10, and Tnf mRNAs in SmoCM and SmoCMKlf4ΔM TAMs was quantified by qRT-PCR. Expression was normalized to reference gene Actb and compared with that of SmoCM TAMs. (J) Percentages of tumor CD8+ T cell infiltration in tumors from SmoCM and SmoCMKlf4ΔM mice. Values are the mean ± SEM of a minimum of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005. n = 5 biological replicates per group (A and B); n = 3 technical replicates per group (C); n = 6 biological replicates per group (D–J). Two-tailed Student’s t test (A, B, D, and J).

To further address this question, we first generated LysMcre+Klf4fl/fl (referred to as Klf4ΔM) mice with Klf4 deleted in myeloid cells (32). After being inoculated with SHH-secreting Hepa1-6 tumor cells, Klf4ΔM mice exhibited reduced tumor growth when inoculated with Hepa1-6 cells, compared with Klf4fl/fl mice (Figure 6D). Such reduction in tumor growth was correlated with decreased expression of the M2 markers Arg-1, CD206, IL-10, TGF-β1, and Chil3 in TAMs (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C) and increased CD8+ T cell infiltration into the TME (Figure 6F). This was associated with increased production of CXCL9 and CXCL10 observed in SmoCMKlf4ΔM TAMs (Figure 6G), suggesting that Klf4 was mediating the downstream effects of Hh signaling on the suppression of CXCL9 and CXCL10 chemokine production. As previous reports have highlighted the antagonizing role of Klf4 in NF-κB signaling (33) and the importance of NF-κB in regulating Th1 chemokine production (34), we investigated whether SHH alters NF-κB p65 activity in macrophages. We found that, when Klf4 was deleted, SHH treatment of macrophages did not significantly suppress NF-κB activity in the presence of IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 11D). Collectively, these data suggest a critical role for Klf4 in M2 TAM polarization and function in vivo.

To further define that Klf4 works downstream of Hh to mediate M2 polarization in TAMs, we used LysMcre+SmoC (referred to as SmoCM) mice, which allows for constitutive activation of Hh signaling in Cre-expressing myeloid cells (30), and LysMcre+SmoCMKlf4fl/fl (referred to as SmoCMKlf4ΔM) mice, which also had Klf4 eliminated in the setting of a constitutively active Hh pathway. We observed that SmoCM mice had accelerated tumor growth (Figure 6H), increased expression of Arg-1, CD206, IL-10, TGF-β1, and Chil3, and reduced levels of iNOS, TNF-α, and IL-6 (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 12), similar to what we observed in SmoΔM mice. Furthermore, SmoCM had reduced CD8+ T cell infiltration when compared with SmoCMKlf4ΔM mice (Figure 6J). Taken together, these results provide strong evidence to support that Klf4 works downstream of SHH to induce M2 polarization of TAMs in vivo. These M2-polarized TAMs suppress CXCL9 and CXCL10 production by antagonizing NF-κB functions.

Hh inhibition and immune checkpoint blockade have synergistic antitumorigenic effects. Lastly, we investigated whether combination treatments of vismodegib (VMD), a small-molecule Hh inhibitor (35), and anti–PD-1 antibodies have synergistic effects in treating Hh-active cancers given that Hh signaling in TAMs promotes immunosuppression through interfering with CD8+ T cell functions. To study this, we inoculated Hepa1-6 tumors in C57BL/6 mice and treated established tumors starting at day 10 with vehicle control, VMD only, anti–PD-1 antibody only, and combined VMD and anti–PD-1 antibody 3 times weekly for 3 weeks. We found that while VMD and PD-1 blockade both reduced tumorigenesis from control, combination treatments of VMD and PD-1 antibody decreased tumor growth most significantly (P < 0.005) (Figure 7A). We then repeated the same experiment with LLC1 cells and observed a significant (P < 0.05) synergistic effect of VMD and PD-1 blockade in reducing tumorigenesis (Figure 7B). Taken together, this suggests that combining Hh inhibitors with immune checkpoint blockade could provide additional therapeutic advantages in treating Hh-active human cancers.