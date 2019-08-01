In situ vaccination with defined factors overcomes T cell exhaustion in distant tumors

Defined factors control local and distant tumors. To investigate the possibility of a causal relationship between APC activation, particularly CD86 expression, and an antitumor immune response, we used monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL), a low-toxicity TLR4 agonist that induces APC activation in human and murine APCs (9, 10). We used C57BL/6 bone marrow–derived APCs to determine whether MPL induces CD86 expression and phagocytosis in vitro in the CD11chi cell population (Figure 1A). We next examined whether these effects were maintained in tumors in vivo using the syngeneic B16F10 melanoma model. We found that MPL retains the ability to augment phagocytosis, as it induced the uptake of intratumorally implanted latex particles (11) by endogenous CD11chi phagocytic cells (Figure 1B). However, MPL did not retain the ability to activate APCs in the tumor microenvironment (Figure 1B). Given the potent role that CD40 can play in APC activation (12) and its ability to sensitize DCs to TLR stimulation (13), we tested the effect of an agonistic CD40 mAb on APC activation in vivo when administered intratumorally. We found that anti-CD40 induced the activation of CD11chi cells following intratumoral administration (Figure 1B) in this system.

Figure 1 Agents that promote phagocytosis and APC activation, but not direct tumor cell lysis, control local and distant tumors. (A) Bone marrow–derived myeloid cells were treated with MPL or vehicle for 16 hours and incubated with FITC-labeled latex beads. Flow cytometry was performed to determine the fraction of CD11chi cells that phagocytosed FITC-labeled beads and the median fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD86 expression (n = 3 – 5/group). (B) C57BL/6 mice were implanted intradermally with 5 × 105 B16F10 cells. On day 8, FITC-labeled latex beads were coinjected intratumorally with vehicle, MPL, or anti-CD40. Twenty-four hours later, the CD11chi cell population was analyzed in tumors (left) for phagocytosis (n = 5/group) and in DLNs (right) for CD86 expression (n = 4/group). (C) Treatment schedule: intratumoral biweekly treatments, with or without intraperitoneal anti–PD-1, were started once bilateral tumors were established; treatment was continued for 4 weeks. (D) Individual growth curves of treated and distant tumors in animals treated with MPL and anti-CD40 (n = 10/group). (E) Average tumor growth curves comparing MPL and anti-CD40 with constituent monotherapies (n = 10/group). (F) Viability of B16F10 cells treated in vitro with MPL, anti-CD40, or gemcitabine for 72 hours. (G) Growth of treated and distant tumors upon addition of anti–PD-1 (n = 10/group). *P ≤ 0.0, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Hypothesizing that intratumoral administration of agents mediating phagocytosis and APC activation would trigger a systemic antitumor immune response, we used a bilateral tumor approach (Figure 1C). This allowed us to distinguish the impact of therapy on the treated tumor from that on the distant tumor in animals bearing established, concurrently implanted tumors. We found that the combination of MPL and anti-CD40 eradicated or delayed the growth of treated and distant tumors, respectively (Figure 1D), and that this combination conferred greater antitumor activity than did either anti-CD40 or MPL monotherapy at both the treated and distant tumors (Figure 1E). To assess the possibility that MPL or anti-CD40 was directly cytotoxic, we asked whether these agents directly affect B16F10 viability in vitro. In contrast to oncolytic agents used for in situ vaccination (14), we found that neither MPL nor anti-CD40 demonstrated direct cytolytic activity (Figure 1F). Given the potential of activated APCs to prime antitumor T cells, we next asked whether the addition of anti–PD-1 treatment would augment treatment efficacy in this PD-1–resistant (15, 16) model. We found that addition of anti–PD-1 improved tumor control at both the treated and distant tumors (Figure 1G).

Treatment efficacy depends on BATF3+ DCs and CD8+ T cells. To understand the mechanism through which the anti-CD40, MPL, and anti–PD-1 (CMP) regimen mediates antitumor activity, we analyzed distant tumors after 1 week of treatment and found that CMP-treated, but not isotype-treated, animals developed lymphocytic infiltrates deep within the tumor (Figure 2A). This corresponded with an increased fraction of CD8+ T cells and greater proliferation within this population (Figure 2A). The distant tumors continued to be enriched for CD8+ T cells after 3 weeks of treatment, and this enrichment became more pronounced by 6 weeks (Figure 2B), at which point only the treated animals were alive.

Figure 2 CMP combination therapy augments APC activation and nodal accumulation followed by a systemic CD8+ T cell response. (A) Using the bilateral tumor model, distant tumors from isotype- (Control) and CMP-treated (Trx) animals were assessed by H&E staining after 1 week of treatment (scale bars: 50 μm) and by flow cytometry to quantify CD8+ T cell infiltrates and the fraction of this cell population expressing Ki67 (n = 4/group). (B) Distant tumors were analyzed by immunofluorescence (IF) at 3 and 6 weeks for CD4 (green), FoxP3 (yellow), and CD8 (red) cell populations (scale bars: 50 μm). Quantification of the CD8+ fraction of DAPI+ cells in IF images (n = 3–10/group). N/A, no remaining live animals. (C) Growth of treated and distant tumors from WT or Rag1–/– C57BL/6 animals (n = 10/group). (D) Growth of treated and distant tumors from mice depleted of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Peripheral blood was collected to confirm the absence of corresponding cell populations (n = 10/group). (E) Tumor growth in mice bearing treated WT B16F10 and distant B78H10 tumors (n = 9–10/group). (F) Mice previously cured of unilateral B16F10 tumors with CMP treatment and age-matched naive controls were implanted with tumors on day 90 (n = 8–10/group). Adjacent panel shows fur depigmentation at the site of the initial cured tumor (green arrowhead) and at the site of post-treatment tumor reimplantation (red arrowhead). (G) CD86 expression in the CD11chi cell population in the treated tumor and DLN (n = 4/group). (H) Fraction of CD11chi cells among live CD45+ cells in the treated tumor and DLN (n = 4/group). (I) Tumor growth of WT or Batf3–/– C57BL/6 animals bearing B16F10 tumors treated with isotype or CMP (n = 10/group). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Given the evidence of a proliferative CD8+ T cell infiltrates within abscopal tumors, we next asked whether this cell population was necessary for treatment efficacy. We found that CMP efficacy was lost in Rag1–/– mice lacking mature lymphocytes (Figure 2C) and mice depleted of CD8+, but not CD4+, T cells (Figure 2D). Given the necessity of CD8+ T cells in mediating treatment efficacy, we next used the MHC-deficient B16 cell line B78H1 (17) to confirm MHC-dependent killing of abscopal tumor cells. Mice were implanted with B16 at the treated site and B78H1 at the distant site. While local B16 tumors regressed, we observed that treatment efficacy was indeed lost at the distant B78H1 tumors (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128562DS1).

To assess for persistent immunity, the cured animals treated initially with CMP were reimplanted with B16F10 in the contralateral flank 90 days after treatment. All such animals fully resisted tumor reimplantation, whereas all of the naive animals developed growing tumors. Interestingly, autoimmune fur depigmentation occurred at both the site of the initial tumor and the site of tumor reimplantation, despite the absence of ongoing therapy, in a subset of animals (Figure 2F).

We next examined the effect of CMP treatment on APCs to identify a cell population that may be interacting with the CD8+ T cells controlling tumor growth. We found that the CD11chi immune cell population, an important category of APCs within the tumor microenvironment (18), became activated within 3 hours of treatment and that activation persisted for 24 hours within the tumor (Figure 2G). As this occurred, we observed a delayed wave of CD11chi activation in the DLN that was evident 24 and 48 hours after treatment (Figure 2G). Strikingly, during these waves of activation, the CD11chi cell population was reduced within the tumor and concurrently accumulated within the DLN (Figure 2H). This pattern of CD11chi cell activation in the tumor followed by its activation in the DLN, together with the depletion of this cell population in the tumor and concurrent accumulation in the DLN, is consistent with nodal trafficking of activated APCs (19).

Given these findings in the CD11chi cell population and the necessity of CD8+ T cells for tumor control, we asked whether BATF3+ DCs were necessary for treatment efficacy, as these DCs efficiently cross-present antigens to CD8+ T cells (20–22). Using animals deficient for BATF3+ DCs (20), we found that treatment efficacy was indeed lost in this system (Figure 2I), confirming the necessity of this DC population for treatment efficacy.

CMP acts on tumor-specific T cells. We next sought to determine whether CMP induced a tumor-specific T cell response, as would be expected if BATF3+ DCs exposed to tumor antigens were priming naive CD8+ T cells. We performed an IFN-γ enzyme-linked immune absorbent spot (ELISpot) assay on CD8+ T cells sorted from treated animals 1 week after treatment and found that CMP selectively increased the response to B16F10 relative to syngeneic control tumor cells (Figure 3A). Next, we adoptively transferred Pmel-1 CD8+ T cells, specific to the melanoma differentiation antigen gp100, derived from T cell receptor–transgenic (TCR-transgenic) mice (23) into B16F10 tumor–bearing animals. As expected, we found that treatment induced proliferation in this B16F10-targeting T cell population (Figure 3B). To further assess the functional impact of CMP treatment, we used an ex vivo killing assay (24), in which CD8+ T cell cells were isolated from isotype- or CMP-treated animals. Since T cell quantities were held constant ex vivo, we were able to determine whether the cytolytic capacity of individual T cells was augmented by treatment and found that CMP enhanced the ability of individual T cells to lyse B16F10 tumor cells (Figure 3C). To determine whether CMP induces the selective expansion of endogenous T cells specific to the tumor and assess the contribution of individual treatment components, we used combinatorial encoding of MHC multimers (25). This system, capable of detecting rare endogenous T cells specific to an antigen of interest, revealed that CMP markedly expanded endogenous gp100-specific T cells that were nearly undetectable at baseline (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 CMP stimulates tumor-specific CD8+ T cells. (A) B16F10 tumor–bearing mice were treated for 1 week with CMP or isotype control. CD8+ T cells were purified from spleens and restimulated with irradiated ID8 or B16F10 stimulator cells. Shown are IFN-γ+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) in CMP and isotype samples for both tumor cell types (n = 3–5/group). (B) One week after tumor challenge, mice bearing B16F10 tumors were adoptively transferred with 2 × 106 CellTrace Violet–labeled (CTV-labeled) Pmel-1 CD8+ T cells purified from naive TCR-transgenic mice. A single treatment with CMP or isotype was administered on day 8, and LNs were harvested on day 11 to assess proliferation. Quantification of undiluted cells is shown in the CTV dilution histograms (n = 4–5/group), which are representative of 2 experiments. (C) CD8+ T cells were purified from distant tumors of animals treated for 1 week with CMP and used for an ex vivo collagen-fibrin gel–based killing assay. CD8+ T cells were coincubated with B16 tumor cells, and tumor cell numbers were assessed using a clonogenic assay to determine the proportion of B16 cells killed and the killing constant. (D) Tumor-bearing mice were sacrificed after 1 week of CMP treatment, and DLNs were stained with H2-Db MHC class I multimers bearing peptides from the melanoma differentiation antigen gp100. Quantification of endogenous gp100-specific CD8+ T cells relative to the total CD8+ T cell population is shown in representative plots (n = 3–5/group). **P ≤ 0.01 and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Having determined that CMP therapy augments the tumor-specific T cell response in a B16F10 model, we next asked whether this therapy is effective in other syngeneic models and found that it was. We observed activity in bilateral syngeneic models of colorectal, hepatocellular, and bladder cancer (Figure 4A) applying the same bilateral tumor approach used for the B16F10 tumors (Figure 1C). We next used the orthotopic, syngeneic KPC pancreatic cancer model, in which anti-CD40 monotherapy has had little to no efficacy (26). In animals bearing established KPC tumors, we found that intravenous administration was effective (without a dose increase compared with intratumoral treatment) and even induced cures in nearly half of the treated mice, whereas PD-1 monotherapy was not significantly more effective than isotype control antibody treatment (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 CMP is active across tumor models but inactive in unmatched distant tumors. (A) Average growth curves of animals bearing bilateral MC38, MB49, and Hep-55.1c tumors (n = 10/group). (B) Kaplan-Meier curves show survival rates of C57BL/6 animals bearing established orthotopic KPC pancreatic tumors treated intravenously with anti-CD40 and MPL (n = 10/group). (C) Bilateral tumor model with distant B16F10 tumors and either MC38, Hep55.1c, or B16F10 (positive control) as the treated tumor (n = 10/group). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Treatment efficacy is lost in unmatched bilateral syngeneic tumors. Having seen efficacy in diverse tumor models, we returned to the bilateral system, but now with unmatched syngeneic tumors at each flank (Figure 4C). Importantly, since we previously found that distant B16F10 tumors are sensitive to CMP treatment when the treated tumor is also B16F10, we used distant B16F10 tumors for all unmatched bilateral tumor experiments. This would allow us to exclude the possibility that the injected agents control distant tumors by simple diffusion and direct contact. The syngeneic tumor cell lines Hep-55.1C and MC38 (hepatocellular and colorectal carcinoma lines, respectively) were used as the treated tumors and were implanted concurrently with the distant B16F10 tumors. Consistent with tumor-specific T cell–mediated killing, these experiments revealed that when different syngeneic tumors were used as the treated tumor, distant B16F10 tumors were not controlled with CMP relative to PD-1 blockade alone (Figure 4C), indicating that the treated tumor itself is a necessary component of this therapy.

CMP is associated with the absence of exhausted T cells selectively within tumors. To further characterize the systemic impact of treatment, we conducted RNA profiling of distant tumors 1 week after starting CMP treatment. We observed transcriptional changes consistent with robust T cell activity (Figure 5A). For example, granzyme K, a gene expressed in activated T cells and associated with cytolytic activity (27, 28), was the most significantly upregulated gene in distant tumors with CMP treatment versus isotype, whereas it was not significantly upregulated with anti–PD-1 alone (Figure 5A). To better understand these results, we asked whether transcriptional changes in the distant tumor at 1 week were associated with a particular T cell phenotype. Using annotated gene sets from the Molecular Signatures Database (29) defined by genes upregulated in effector versus exhausted CD8+ T cells during chronic infection (29), we found clear separation among treatment samples along the exhausted to effector spectrum. Encouragingly, samples from animals treated with PD-1 monotherapy (which is known to reinvigorate a subset of exhausted T cells) (30) appeared less exhausted than those treated with isotype control and segregated away from these samples with unsupervised clustering (Figure 5B). Strikingly, all 4 samples treated with CMP were shifted further away from an exhausted expression pattern than those treated with anti–PD-1, despite having administered the intratumoral therapy into the contralateral tumor (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 CMP selectively eliminates PD-1hi T cells in tumors while sparing nontumor tissues. (A) Expression profiling of distant tumors in bilateral tumor–bearing mice after 1 week of CMP treatment (n = 4/group). Shown are transcriptional changes induced by PD-1 monotherapy or CMP therapy relative to isotype control. (B) Heatmap generated using unsupervised clustering based on annotated gene sets from the Molecular Signatures Database defined by genes upregulated in effector versus exhausted CD8+ T cells during chronic infection (FDR q value = 7.35 × 10–11). (C) Distant tumors from bilateral B16F10 tumor–bearing mice were assessed by flow cytometry to determine the fraction of PD-1hiEomeshi terminally exhausted CD8+ T cells (n = 5/group) 1 week after isotype and CMP treatment. (D) IFN-γ and granzyme B expression was quantified by flow cytometry in the distant tumors and spleens 1 week after isotype or CMP treatment (n = 5/group). (E) Changes in the PD-1hi fraction of CD8+ T cells over time (n = 4/group) in isotype- and CMP-treated animals. (F) CD8+ T cell expression of TIM3, LAG3, and 2B4 at distant tumors and spleens (n = 5/group). (G) PD-1hi fraction of CD8+ T cells in treated tumors, distant tumors, spleens, and DLNs in response to treatment with CMP and each constituent agent (n = 4/group). Representative contour plots of 2 experiments are shown for the distant tumor. *P ≤ 0.05, ** P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Given this shift away from an exhausted CD8+ T cell expression pattern toward one associated with effector CD8+ T cells, we hypothesized that CMP treatment allows APCs exposed to tumor antigens to prime tumor-specific T cells, which then accumulate within tumors to replace existing exhausted T cells. We assessed the fraction of PD-1hiEomeshiCD8+ T cells, the population of T cells associated with terminal exhaustion and resistance to PD-1 blockade (31), and found that treatment was associated with the absence of this cell population in distant tumors (Figure 5C). Functionally, we observed that CD8+ T cells in these tumors expressed higher levels of IFN-γ and granzyme B (Figure 5D). The change in the terminally exhausted T cell population was reflected in the loss of PD-1hi T cells, which became most pronounced in treated and distant tumors 1 week after the start of CMP treatment (Figure 5E) and is consistent with enhanced cytolytic function of individual T cells sorted from CMP-treated animals’ distant tumors at 1 week (Figure 3C). We next expanded our analysis to DLNs and the spleen to further assess the loss of PD-1hiCD8+ T cells outside of tumors. Interestingly, we found no similar loss of this cell population in these lymphoid organs (Figure 5E). We next examined the expression of TIM3, LAG3, and 2B4, other cell-surface markers associated with T cell exhaustion, in distant tumors and spleens. We found that all were reduced upon CMP treatment in the tumors but were either unchanged or upregulated outside of the tumors (Figure 5F). Next, we sought to determine the contribution of constituent monotherapies to the loss of exhausted PD-1hi T cells in tumors. We found that the selective absence of exhausted T cells within tumors conferred by CMP treatment could not be recapitulated with any of the respective constituents (Figure 5G). The findings with anti–PD-1 monotherapy also confirm the lack of cross-blocking between the therapeutic (RMP 1-14) and staining (RMP 1-30) anti–PD-1 antibodies (32).

Finally, given the loss of intratumoral terminally exhausted T cells with CMP treatment, we hypothesized that patients with melanoma with a baseline gene expression pattern like that induced by CMP in our melanoma model would benefit most from anti–PD-1 therapy. To address this, we analyzed publicly available RNA-Seq data (ref. 33; as described in Methods) to ask whether the gene set differentially expressed in tumors after CMP treatment (Supplemental Table 1) is associated with favorable outcomes when found in pretreatment biopsies of nivolumab-treated patients. Indeed, we found that patients with such changes at baseline went on to experience significantly improved progression-free survival with nivolumab (Figure 6A). In sum, these findings suggest a model in which treatment induces the activation of BATF3+ DCs exposed to tumor antigens which then traffic to DLNs, where they prime and expand naive tumor-specific CD8+ T cells, which in turn home to tumors, replace exhausted T cell populations, and mediate tumor regression (Figure 6B).