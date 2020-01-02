Apelin directs endothelial cell differentiation and vascular repair following immune-mediated injury

Endothelial tip genes are expressed during immune injury. First, we sought to determine whether injury of the established mammalian vasculature is accompanied by reparative endothelial differentiation in vivo. Initially, heart transplantation is associated with reperfusion injury to the graft vasculature. Later, the vascular endothelium of the male heart graft coronary artery and microvessels is known to be targeted by the H-Y minor histocompatibility antigen–directed alloimmune response in female mice (24, 25). To confirm injury, we characterized endothelial microvascular density in the myocardium 2 weeks after heterotopic heart transplantation of a male donor heart to a female major histocompatibility complex–matched recipient mouse. We observed about 45% loss of microvascular profiles in sections immunostained for endothelial CD31 or cadherin 5 among hearts transplanted to female or male recipients versus normal heart tissue, consistent with ischemia/reperfusion injury–induced loss (Figure 1A). We evaluated gaps in the continuity of the endothelium in coronary artery cross-section profiles of grafts after transplantation. Focal EC loss was seen in grafts of female, but not male, heart recipients (Figure 1B, left, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128469DS1). Similarly, we observed an increase in cleaved caspase-3 costaining of CD31+ ECs among hearts transplanted to female recipients, consistent with apoptotic stress of the endothelium (Figure 1B, right, and Supplemental Figure 1B). Fibrin immunostaining was associated with the injured arterial and microvascular endothelium of hearts transplanted to female recipients (Supplemental Figure 1C). These data indicate that the loss of microvessel density at 2 weeks after transplantation is largely attributable to earlier reperfusion injury, and suggest additional active vascular injury in the allograft, but not syngeneic graft.

Figure 1 Post-transplant vascular injury is associated with endothelial repair gene expression. (A) Hearts recovered 2 weeks after transplantation were immunostained for the EC marker CD31 or cadherin 5. Myocardial microvessel density was quantitated (CD31+ [PECAM], left; cadherin 5+, right). Apln+/y to male recipients (n = 12 biological replicates) experienced reperfusion injury alone; Apln+/y (n = 15) and Apln–/y (n = 14) to Apln+/+ female recipients experienced reperfusion and chronic alloimmune injury. HPF, high-power field. (B) Gaps in the arterial endothelium in cross section (left) and the fraction of cleaved caspase-3+ (aCasp) immunostaining among the CD31+ arterial endothelium (right) were quantitated among the samples from A. Endothelial repair gene expression among transplanted hearts was determined by qRT-PCR, and expressed relative to nontransplanted control hearts. (C) Gene expression among microdissected coronary arteries at 2 or 6 weeks after transplantation. Samples were pooled in pairs for analysis (at 2 weeks: Apln+/y to male recipients, n = 6 pairs; Apln+/y, n = 8, and Apln–/y, n = 7, to Apln+/+ female recipients; at 6 weeks: Apln+/y to male recipients, n = 5 pairs; Apln+/y, n = 5, and Apln–/y, n = 5, to Apln+/+ female recipients). (D) Gene expression among myocardium samples after transplantation (at 2 weeks: Apln+/y to male recipients, n = 12 biological replicates; Apln+/y, n = 15, and Apln–/y, n = 14, to Apln+/+ female recipients; at 6 weeks: Apln+/y to male recipients, n = 9 biological replicates; Apln+/y, n = 10, and Apln–/y, n = 10, to Apln+/+ female recipients). (E) Hearts recovered 2 weeks after transplantation were immunostained for endothelial CD31 (green) and ESM1 (red, arrows). Medium-sized to larger arterial cross sections are represented in the top panels, whereas myocardial microvessels are in the bottom panels. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) ESM1 immunofluorescence quantitation among heart transplants in E; Apln+/y to male recipients (n = 12 biological replicates), Apln+/y (n = 15) and Apln–/y (n = 14) to Apln+/+ female recipients. Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Angiogenesis in the developing vasculature, cancer neo-angiogenesis, and sprouting from endothelial spheroids cultured in vitro are associated with characteristic genes expressed by the lead tip EC (15, 26–29). We hypothesized that tip cell genes are similarly expressed during repair of the endothelium of the established vasculature. Among genes known to be upregulated by the tip cell during angiogenesis, we selected Apln, Egfl7, Esm1, and Pdgfb, as readouts with endothelial-selective expression. We examined tip gene expression in epicardial coronary arteries microdissected from the myocardium of the heart transplant (Figure 1C). Since only small amounts of RNA were isolated from the epicardial left coronary arteries, specimens were pooled in pairs, then analyzed for expression of the selected genes. We observed that each tip cell gene was markedly upregulated at 2 weeks after transplantation in the allogeneic male hearts (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2), whereas little change in expression was seen with the constitutively expressed, endothelial-specific gene Pecam (CD31). Moreover, high tip cell gene expression persisted at 6 weeks after transplantation. In contrast, tip cell gene expression among male-to-male transplanted hearts at 2 and 6 weeks after transplantation was similar to that in freshly isolated native heart tissue, consistent with resolution of reperfusion injury–associated repair that occurred at the time of transplant. Remarkably, we observed a parallel pattern of expression of the tip genes among coronary artery and the heart microvascular ECs in the myocardium (Figure 1, C and D).

To confirm protein expression, we examined deposition of the tip cell matrix protein ESM1 in the heart by immunohistochemistry. As shown in Figure 1, E and F, focal deposits of ESM1 were found in the myocardium associated with CD31+ microvessels, and in the wall of the expanded arterial intima, in the allogeneic, but not syngeneic, heart transplants. Similarly, allografts upregulated expression of EGFL7 and apelin in the arterial endothelium (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These findings are consistent with resolution of an early wave of repair in the male-to-male heart transplants, and indicate vascular repair in response to active injury from the alloimmune response in the male-to-female heart transplants. Notably, the repair genes were expressed in the isolated artery, indicating that arterial repair is associated with a repair program similar to that of the heart microvasculature.

Apelin loss decreases endothelial repair gene expression. Loss of apelin receptor signaling is associated with defects in vascular development (18, 22); hence we hypothesized that apelin cues vascular repair in the allograft. To test this, we transplanted hearts from apelin-deficient male donors to major histocompatibility complex–matched, apelin-WT female recipient mice.

We examined the effect of apelin loss on endothelial reparative gene expression. Apelin expression in the apelin-deficient hearts was undetectable by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR), indicating that apelin is endogenous to the graft vasculature and is not supplied by circulating donor progenitor cells or infiltrating leukocytes (Figure 1, C and D). We found that apelin loss abolished the induction of endothelial tip cell gene expression in the isolated artery and myocardium (Figure 1, C and D). Similarly, we found that deposition of ESM1 and EGFL7 protein markedly decreased in the perivascular matrix of the apelin-deficient hearts (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast, expression of Vegfa, produced by parenchymal cells and leukocytes infiltrating the graft coronary artery and myocardium, remained elevated, consistent with a proangiogenic tissue microenvironment (Supplemental Figure 4).

Apelin loss exacerbates vasculopathy. We found that intimal expansion and occlusion of the arterial lumen was more pronounced among apelin-deficient versus WT littermate heart allografts (Figure 2, A and B). Apelin loss in the allograft further decreased the microvessel density versus transplanted male control hearts (Figure 1A, Figure 2C, and Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, no effect of apelin loss was seen on the normal arterial histology after reperfusion injury among the syngeneic grafts (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Apelin loss exacerbates arterial vasculopathy and blunts endothelial repair. (A) Photomicrographs of coronary arteries from mouse heart transplants, with van Gieson stain to highlight the internal elastic lamina in black. Syngeneic male-to-male transplants have a single-cell layer of intima. Progressive expansion of the intima is evident from 2 weeks (top panels) to 6 weeks (bottom panels) after transplantation in allogeneic male to apelin WT female transplants, which is more marked among apelin-deficient male donor hearts. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantitation of intima area as a fraction of the area within the internal elastic lamina at 2 weeks and 6 weeks after transplantation among grafts as in Figure 1. (C) Microvessel density among freshly harvested donor reference hearts versus WT or apelin-deficient hearts from B recovered 6 weeks after transplantation. Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D) ECs were transfected with scrambled or apelin siRNA, then plated at confluence. The monolayers were injured with a scratch wound, then stimulated with VEGF (50 ng/mL) or apelin-17 analog (1 μM) as indicated (n = 5 biological replicates in independent experiments). Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) ECs were transfected with scrambled or apelin siRNA, then plated at confluence. The monolayers were injured with multiple scratch wounds, then stimulated with VEGF (50 ng/mL) or mock-treated. Western immunoblot of EC lysates for ESM1. Representative of 3 biological replicates. (F) Quantitation of data in E (n = 3 biological replicates). Mean ± SEM; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Apelin receptor agonist promotes endothelial repair in vitro. We studied the effect of apelin receptor stimulation on endothelial repair in vitro. Functionally, knockdown of apelin by siRNA treatment of ECs decreased monolayer repair of a scratch wound in response to VEGF (Figure 2D). Further, apelin receptor agonist treatment using a proteinase-resistant apelin-17 analog (Supplemental Figure 6A and ref. 30) augmented VEGF-stimulated scratch wound repair (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 6B). Scratch wound repair in vitro was associated with induction of ESM1, which was abolished by RNA interference–mediated knockdown of APLN (Figure 2, E and F). Moreover, sprouting and tip cell gene expression is induced by the apelin receptor agonist in 3D endothelial spheroid cultures in vitro (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). These findings indicate that vascular endothelial reparative differentiation, reflected by induced expression of apelin and ESM1, directly mitigates vascular injury. Further, traditional proangiogenic cues such as VEGF are insufficient to optimally mediate repair.

Endothelial repair genes are expressed in human heart transplants. Next, we examined reparative endothelial gene expression in human heart transplants. We studied coronary artery and endomyocardial samples of end-stage human hearts with advanced transplant vasculopathy, explanted during retransplantation of the recipient (Figure 3A). Unutilized donor hearts were used as a reference sample. Features of atherosclerosis were evident in both sets of human coronary arteries, but the transplanted vessels had additional features of chronic allograft vasculopathy (CAV) (10), and in some cases prominent calcification of the expanded intima. A small intramyocardial artery in the reference sample shown in Figure 3A has a patent lumen, and a single-cell intimal layer. In contrast, the intramyocardial artery in the explanted heart graft features marked lumenal narrowing by intimal myofibroblast proliferation, matrix accumulation, and chronic inflammation. Epicardial arteries from the explant show similar prominent intimal myofibroblast proliferation. In contrast, the reference heart artery shows established intimal fibrosis with cholesterol deposits. The intimal expansion among the explant arteries was marked (Figure 3B), consistent with advanced disease. The explant arteries heterogeneously expressed the repair genes (Figure 3C). We found an increase in APLN expression among the explant coronaries, and a trend for ESM1 induction, compared with the reference arteries. Apelin expression was detected by immunohistochemistry colocalized with endothelial CD34 in the explant arteries (Supplemental Figure 3C). The allograft samples with the most extensive intimal calcification had the lowest expression of the EC repair genes.

Figure 3 Endothelial repair genes are expressed in injured human hearts. (A) Histology of coronary artery and myocardium of human hearts, H&E stain. Top panels show an unutilized donor reference heart. Bottom panels show a transplant heart explant with arterial CAV, recovered at the time of recipient retransplantation. The arterial lumen (black arrows) is occluded in the explant, with prominent myofibroblasts (white arrows) and matrix in the explant intima. The reference arteries show atherosclerotic cholesterol accumulation (arrowheads). Scale bars: 50 μm (left panels), 200 μm (right panels). (B) Quantitation of the intima area as a fraction of the area within the internal elastic lamina of epicardial coronary arteries among unutilized donor and explant hearts (n = 4 biological replicates). (C) Expression of endothelial repair genes in coronary artery of reference or explant hearts (n = 6 biological replicates). (D) Expression of endothelial repair genes in myocardium among reference (n = 6 biological replicates) or explant allograft hearts with vasculopathy (n = 6). (E) Expression of endothelial repair genes in myocardium among endomyocardial biopsy specimens of reference (n = 6 biological replicates) or transplant hearts with (n = 9) or without (n = 5) arterial CAV. Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

We also examined tip EC gene expression among the explant myocardium samples. We found upregulation of APLN, ESM1, and PDGFB in comparison with the reference myocardium (Figure 3D). The magnitude of the reparative gene expression was similar to that of expression in the peri-infarct zone after myocardial infarction (data not shown).

Further, we characterized APLN, ESM1, and PDGFB expression in endomyocardial biopsies of the interventricular septum of functioning heart transplants, obtained at a mean of 3 (range 0.3–7) years after transplantation. We identified 9 recipients with transplant vasculopathy defined clinically by intravascular ultrasound and/or coronary angiography, and 5 recipients without vasculopathy. We compared gene expression among heart transplants with CAV, no CAV, and the nontransplanted donor hearts as the reference (Figure 3E). We observed elevated expression of the endothelial repair genes among the post-transplant samples with vasculopathy. Together, these data indicate that the endothelial repair gene program in the heart is conserved among mice and humans.

Apelin loss promotes inflammation. We examined the alloimmune response to the apelin-deficient graft. As reported, the male heart allograft is infiltrated by lymphocytes and monocytes at day 14 after transplantation, i.e., cellular rejection without an alloantibody response (31). We observed an increase in the number of lymphocytes and monocytes/macrophages at both 2 and 6 weeks after transplantation in the apelin-deficient grafts (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7). There was little qualitative difference in the relative fractions of CD4+ versus CD8+ lymphocytes, F4/80+ macrophages, or M1 versus M2 monocytes, determined by marker immunohistochemical staining, in the graft among the apelin-deficient versus WT hearts. However, M1 monocyte infiltration of the arterial intima was more prominent among apelin-deficient hearts at 2 weeks (Figure 4B). Further, we found that IFN-γ–dependent CXCL11 transcript expression was increased early in the rejection response among apelin-deficient hearts in both the artery and myocardium compartments (Figure 4C). Similarly, IFN-γ was markedly increased in the 2-week apelin-deficient myocardium samples (Figure 4D). IFN-γ was comparable among apelin-deficient and WT grafts at the later time point, but increased CXCL11 expression persisted among the apelin-deficient hearts. The proinflammatory cytokine TNF-α was modestly higher among apelin-deficient hearts (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Apelin loss increases heart inflammation after transplantation. Hearts were recovered after transplantation. (A and B) Immunostains for CD3, a lymphocyte marker (left panel), with quantitation at 2 weeks and 6 weeks after transplantation among grafts as in Figure 1 (A); and for Mac-2, a monocyte/macrophage marker (left panel), with quantitation at 2 weeks and 6 weeks after transplantation among grafts as in Figure 1 (B). Mean ± SEM; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C and D) Expression of proinflammatory cytokines among heart transplants. (C) CXCL11 expression among microdissected coronary arteries and myocardium at 2 and 6 weeks after transplantation among grafts as in Figure 1. Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D) Myocardial cytokine expression at 2 and 6 weeks after transplantation among grafts as in Figure 1. Mean ± SEM; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) Recipient anti-male H-Y–alloreactive lymphocytes were isolated from the spleen at 2 weeks after transplantation, identified by staining with H-Y I-Ab tetramers, and characterized by dual staining with CD44 and intracellular IFN-γ. The data from individual mice are displayed. Mean ± SEM; P = NS by Mann-Whitney test.

Since lymphocyte-generated IFN-γ has been linked to CAV in human clinical material, we further characterized the frequency of alloreactive lymphocytes between recipients of apelin-deficient and WT grafts. The spleen is the primary site of alloantigen presentation after murine heart transplantation (32). Therefore, we harvested splenic lymphocytes 2 weeks after transplantation, and quantitated the frequency of alloresponsive lymphocytes among the recipient mice using H-Y antigen I-Ab tetramers and flow cytometry. We observed no increase in the frequency of total, CD44hi memory, or IFN-γ–positive, alloreactive lymphocytes among the apelin-deficient versus WT recipients (Figure 4E). This strongly argues that apelin loss does not render the graft more immunogenic, or promote expansion of the alloreactive lymphocyte population.

We reasoned that apelin loss may alter leukocyte trafficking to the graft through autocrine signals among ECs. First, we reduced apelin receptor expression among ECs in vitro using RNA interference (Figure 5A). Apelin is known to signal to vascular ECs to elicit AKT and endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) activity. We confirmed that an apelin-17 analog acts as a selective apelin receptor agonist (30). Apelin-17–stimulated AKT and eNOS phosphorylation required endothelial apelin receptor expression (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 Apelin stimulates EC eNOS activation and inhibits monocyte adhesion. (A) Primary human ECs were transfected with siRNA against the apelin receptor, or scrambled siRNA, then lysed, and the apelin receptor was immunostained on Western blot. Representative of 4 biological replicates. (B) Apelin receptor stimulation of human ECs elicits phosphorylation of AKT and eNOS. (C) Quantitation of the data in B (n = 3 biological replicates). Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by ANOVA. (D) Human ECs were stimulated with TNF-α overnight, then cocultured with human monocytes. As indicated, the cocultures were mock-treated or treated with proteinase-resistant apelin-17 (1 μM), DMSO, or the eNOS inhibitor l-NAME (100 μM). The number of adherent monocytes was quantitated (n = 5 biological replicates). Mean ± SEM; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

To test the hypothesis that apelin receptor stimulation may repel leukocyte entry to the heart, we stimulated EC monolayers with TNF-α for 18 hours to simulate inflamed endothelium, then evaluated adhesion of primary human monocytes to the monolayer. We found that monocyte adhesion to an EC monolayer in vitro was decreased with apelin receptor stimulation of the monocyte/EC coculture, in an eNOS-dependent fashion (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 8).

Apelin-17 treatment blocks progression of transplant vasculopathy. To determine whether an apelin receptor agonist treatment could modify graft coronary arterial injury, we treated recipient mice daily with the synthetic apelin receptor agonist apelin-17 peptide, which is resistant to degradation by endogenous plasma proteinases (30). Treatment was begun at 2 weeks after transplantation to model the clinical scenario of treatment of early, established injury. Hearts were harvested at 6 weeks after transplantation, and the extent of graft vascular injury was evaluated. We found that the graft coronary artery intimal expansion was markedly decreased in the apelin receptor agonist–treated versus saline-treated control grafts (Figure 6, A and B), and we observed a marked reduction in arterial gaps and cleaved caspase-3 staining of the endothelium among the treated hearts (Supplemental Figure 9). Further, allograft microvessel density was increased among the apelin-17–treated animals (Figure 6, A and C). After 4 weeks of treatment, native Apln expression in the graft was suppressed in the isolated coronary artery (Figure 6F) and myocardium compartments (Figure 6H). Similarly, EC repair biomarker (Esm1, Pdgfb) and Vegfa expression was normalized versus untreated grafts in both isolated coronary arteries and myocardium.

Figure 6 Apelin-17 analog treatment suppresses arterial vasculopathy and immune cell infiltration of heart transplants. Apln+/y male hearts were transplanted into WT female recipients. Two weeks after transplantation the recipient mice were treated daily with saline or apelin-17 analog or with apelin-17 analog plus l-NAME; then the heart allografts were recovered at the time the graft heartbeat stopped, or at 6 weeks after transplantation. (A) Photomicrographs of transplanted hearts stained with van Gieson, immunostained for CD3, Mac-2, or EC CD31. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantitation as in Figure 2 of the intima area of graft arteries in heart recipients treated with saline (n = 8 biological replicates), apelin-17 analog (n = 9), or apelin-17 analog plus l-NAME (n = 5). (C) Quantitation of CD31+ microvessels in grafts of heart recipients treated with saline (n = 8 biological replicates), apelin-17 analog (n = 9), or apelin-17 analog plus l-NAME (n = 5). (D) Quantitation of immune cell infiltration in myocardium of grafts from heart recipients as in C. Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) Survival of heart allografts in mice treated with apelin-17 analog without (n = 9) or with l-NAME (n = 5 biological replicates) starting on day 14 after transplantation. **P < 0.01 by log rank. (F and G) Expression of endothelial repair (F) and proinflammatory (G) genes in microdissected coronary arteries from recipient mice treated with saline (n = 4 pairs) or apelin-17 analog (n = 5 pairs). Coronary artery data were analyzed by Mann-Whitney test. Mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.02. (H and I) Expression of endothelial repair (H) and proinflammatory (I) genes in myocardium of heart grafts from recipient mice treated with saline (n = 8) or apelin-17 analog (n = 9). Mean ± SEM; **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test.

We examined the effect of the apelin agonist treatment on leukocyte infiltration in the allograft. We found a markedly decreased number of T cells and monocytes infiltrating the apelin-17–treated allografts (Figure 6, A and D). In line with this observation, the allograft expression of IFN-γ and that of TNF-α were both decreased versus the saline-treated hearts in both coronary artery and myocardium compartments (Figure 6, G and I, respectively). These data indicate that apelin receptor agonist treatment decreases graft immune cell infiltration with an accompanying decrease in proinflammatory cytokine generation.

We tested the hypothesis that apelin-17–stimulated nitric oxide was required to protect the graft from immune cell infiltration. l-NAME was administered with apelin-17 (33), and graft survival was evaluated. Inhibition of nitric oxide synthases reversed the effect of apelin-17 to reduce inflammation (Figure 6D), and promoted graft loss (Figure 6E). This was associated with coronary vasculopathy (Figure 6, B and C). Our findings show that apelin receptor agonist treatment both decreases the immune injury burden on the graft vasculature and promotes vascular repair resulting in normalization of endothelial repair gene expression. Conversely, inhibition of nitric oxide generation facilitates rejection and vascular injury despite apelin-17 treatment.