Fracture repair requires TrkA signaling by skeletal sensory nerves

NGF expression is acutely upregulated following fracture. We performed cyclic fatigue end-loading to achieve a nondisplaced stress fracture of the ulnar mid-diaphysis (Figure 1A). 3D micro-CT (μCT) reconstructions (Figure 1B), coronal cross-sectional images (Figure 1C), and axial cross sections (Figure 1D) illustrated the normal timeline of stress fracture healing over a 56-day period. Woven bone formation was first observed by μCT on day 7 after fracture, the hard callus size was largest on day 14 after fracture, and remodeling and corticalization of the callus was most apparent at the study endpoint of day 56 after fracture. μCT based quantification of the fracture callus demonstrated an increase in bone volume (BV) by day 7 and was highest on the day-14 time point (Figure 1E). Fractional BV to tissue volume (BV/TV) rose over time, starting on day 7 after injury, and approached 100% by day 28 after fracture (Figure 1F). Bone mineral density (BMD) likewise increased over time and approached the density of uninjured ulnar cortex by day 56 after injury (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 Fatigue end-loading induces ulnar stress fracture. (A) μCT 3D reconstruction of a mouse forelimb showing a mid-diaphyseal healing fracture of the ulna (a representative image from day 7 is shown). Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) μCT 3D reconstructions, (C) coronal cross-sectional images, and (D) axial cross-sectional images at serial time points after stress fracture from days 1–56. Arrowheads indicate fracture sites. The uninjured forelimb is shown for comparison. Black scale bar: 500 μm; white scale bars: 1 mm. (E–G) Quantitative analysis of μCT imaging on days 1–56 after stress fracture. (E) BV of callus; (F) BV/TV of callus; and (G) BMD of callus. Dashed line indicates the mean BMD of uninjured ulnar cortical bone at the mid-diaphysis. For all graphs, each dot represents a single sample, with each sample number indicated below. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. ††P < 0.01 versus the day-7 time point (E and F) or versus the uninjured control (G), by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Newman-Keuls test. u, ulna; r, radius.

The temporo-spatial domains of NGF expression were next characterized over the same 56-day period, using a previously validated NGF–eGFP reporter animal (Figures 2 and 3 and ref. 16). Fluorescent microscopic images are presented as tile scans to encompass a longitudinal cross section of the fracture callus with underlying cortex, as well as corresponding high-magnification images of reporter activity and H&E staining to provide cellular detail (Figure 2, A–U). A linear, weak NGF reporter was present within the uninjured periosteum, but not the underlying cortical osteocytes (Figure 2, A–C). At time points preceding callus ossification, the majority of cells constituting the periosteal callus were NGF reporter positive (Figure 2, D–I; days 1–3). At time points of most robust bone matrix deposition, the majority of reporter-positive cells were bone-lining cells and bone-entombed cells within the hard callus (Figure 2, J–O; days 7–14). At later times corresponding to corticalization of the hard callus, NGF reporter activity waned, and cells within bone matrix were largely reporter negative (Figure 2, P–U; days 28–56). At all time points, native cortical osteocytes remained NGF reporter negative. Quantitative analysis revealed an increase in relative NGF-eGFP reporter activity within the periosteal callus, which was highest on day 3 and returned to baseline over the study period (Figure 2V).

Figure 2 NGF reporter activity after stress fracture. (A–U) Representative tile scans (left), high-magnification images (middle), and representative H&E-stained images (right) of the ulnar fracture site and associated callus in NGF-eGFP reporter animals at serial time points between days 1 and 56 after stress fracture. Reporter activity is shown in green, and nuclear counterstaining is shown in blue. An uninjured control is shown for comparison. The thin dashed white line indicates the uppermost boundary of the periosteum or fracture callus. The thicker dashed white line represents the boundary between the periosteum or fracture callus and the underlying cortical bone. Red arrowheads indicate the fracture site. (V) Semiquantitation of NGF-eGFP reporter activity after fracture on days 1–56 in comparison with the uninjured control. Each dot in the graphs represents a single sample, with the sample numbers indicated below. White scale bars: 50 μm; black scale bars: 20 μm. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. †P < 0.05 and ††P < 0.01 versus the uninjured control; ##P < 0.01 versus the day-3 time point, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Newman-Keuls test.

Figure 3 Cellular sources of NGF after stress fracture. (A–G) IHC was performed on a NGF-eGFP fracture callus on day 3 after injury, including staining for (A) vimentin (Vim), (B) PDGFRα, (C) PDGFRß, (D) CD45, (E) F4/80, (F) Ly-6G, and (G) CD117. Immunohistochemical staining is shown in red or yellow, and NGF reporter activity is shown in green. Nuclear counterstaining is shown in blue. (H) Semiquantitative analysis of eGFP coexpression with immunofluorescence staining of NGF-eGFP reporter sections on day 3 after fracture. (I–N) Immunohistochemical analysis of a NGF-eGFP fracture callus on day 14, including staining for (I) osteocalcin (OCN), (J) TRAP, (K) CD45, (L) CD31, (M) PDGFRß, and (N) a negative control without a primary antibody. Immunohistochemical staining is shown in red, NGF reporter activity is shown in green, and nuclear counterstaining is shown in blue. (O) Semiquantitative analysis of eGFP coexpression with immunofluorescence staining of NGF-eGFP reporter tissue sections on day 14 after fracture. In the graphs, each dot represents a single analyzed image. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. White scale bar: 50 μm; blue scale bars (insets): 5 μm.

Next, we performed immunohistochemical staining of NGF-eGFP reporter sections with cell type–specific antibodies. Sections were first interrogated 3 days after injury — a time point before ossification and at the peak of reporter activity levels (Figure 3, A–H). Results revealed dual sources of NGF within a nascent callus, including periosteal mesenchymal cells, which showed strong expression of vimentin and PDGFRα (Figure 3, A and B), as well as patchy expression of PDGFRβ (Figure 3C). CD45+ inflammatory cells were noted as a second source of reporter activity (Figure 3D). The primary inflammatory cell type with reporter activity was F4/80+ macrophages (Figure 3E), whereas other inflammatory cell types, including Ly-6G+ polymorphonuclear leukocytes and CD117+ mast cells, did not show significant overlap with NGF-eGFP reporter activity (Figure 3, F and G). Quantitative analysis of serial sections among eGFP+ cells types within an early fracture callus revealed that the majority of reporter positive cells were periosteal/stromal cells, followed by macrophages (Figure 3H). We next analyzed reporter sections on day 14 after injury — a time point at the peak of bone volume within the healing tissue (Figure 3, I–O). Here, osteocalcin (OCN+) bone-lining osteoblasts appeared to be the primary source of reporter activity (Figure 3I), whereas occasional tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–positive (TRAP+) osteoclasts were also reporter positive (Figure 3J). Neither CD45+ inflammatory cells (Figure 3K), CD31+ endothelial cells (Figure 3L), or PDGFRβ+ pericytes (Figure 3M) were a significant cell type with NGF-eGFP reporter activity. Quantitative analysis among eGFP+ cells types within a hard callus confirmed that the majority of reporter-positive cells were osteoblastic (Figure 3O).

Reinnervation of the fracture callus by sensory nerves precedes angiogenesis at sites of new bone formation. First, we examined the extent to which periosteal nerve fibers were disrupted after stress fracture. For this purpose, we performed β III tubulin (TUBB3) whole-mount IHC on the ulna diaphysis before and after fracture (Figure 4, A and B). As expected of a nondisplaced stress fracture, the results showed no clear disruption of longitudinal TUBB3+ nerve fibers as they crossed the fracture site. Next, we visualized and quantified the reinnervation of the fracture callus in mice carrying the pan-neuronal transgene Thy1-YFP over an 8-week healing period (17). In images of longitudinal cross sections, we observed delicate single nerve fibers coursing longitudinally within the uninjured periosteum (Figure 4C). At early time points preceding ossification, we observed prominent dendrite sprouting and duplication coursing longitudinally over the reactive periosteum (Figure 4, D and E). At later time points during and after bone matrix deposition, yellow fluorescent protein–positive (YFP+) nerve fibers were more prominent than in uninjured bone but were reduced in frequency and often confined to the outer fibrous capsule of the hard callus, with infrequent single nerve fibers found coursing between the interstices of bone trabeculae (Figure 4, F–I). Quantification of Thy1-YFP reporter activity within the fracture callus was done over a 56-day period after injury (Figure 4J). The results showed that callus innervation was higher than in uninjured periosteum at all time points, with the highest nerve fiber frequency seen on days 1 and 3 after injury — time points preceding bone matrix deposition (Figure 4J).

Figure 4 TrkA+CGRP+ sensory nerve sprouting after stress fracture. (A and B) TUBB3 whole-mount immunohistochemical staining of the ulnar periosteum before and 6 hours after stress fracture. White dashed lines indicate the fracture site. (C–I) Tile scans and high-magnification images of ulnar fracture calluses in Thy1-YFP reporter animals, with reporter activity shown in green using Imaris surface renderings. (C) Uninjured control. (D–I) Fracture callus on days 3, 7, 14, 28, and 56 after injury. The thin dashed white line represents the uppermost boundary of the periosteum or fracture callus. The thick dashed white line represents the boundary between the periosteum or fracture callus and the underlying cortical bone. White arrowheads indicate the fracture site. (J) Quantification of Thy1-YFP reporter activity from days 1–56 after fracture, indicated as a volumetric measure of YFP reporter activity. (K and L) Representative images of CGRP and TH immunohistochemical detection (yellow) in uninjured periosteum from Thy1-YFP reporter (green) animals. (M and N) CGRP immunohistochemical detection (yellow) and (O) quantification on days 3 and 14 after fracture. (P and Q) TH immunohistochemical detection (yellow) and (R) quantification ons day 3 and 14 after fracture. In the graphs, each dot represents a single sample, with the sample numbers indicated below. Scale bars: 50 μm and 20 μm (insets). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. ††P < 0.01 versus the uninjured control; ##P < 0.01 versus the day-1 time point, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Newman-Keuls test.

Next, we used TrkA-LacZ reporter animals (18) to assess whether fracture-associated neuronal sproutings were also TrkA-expressing fibers (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128428DS1). As with Thy1-YFP reporter activity, we found that uninjured periosteum housed inconspicuous LacZ+ nerve fibers (Supplemental Figure 1A). On day 14, the periphery of the hard callus showed a substantial increase in LacZ+ nerve fiber numbers (Supplemental Figure 1B). We verified the specificity of X-gal staining using analogous sections from LacZ– fracture sites (Supplemental Figure 1C). We quantified the increased frequency of TrkA-expressing nerve fibers compared with the uninjured ulnar periosteum (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Both sensory and peptidergic fibers and sympathetic fibers found within the periosteum express TrkA (2). To define the predominant nerve type affected after fracture, we next assessed the immunohistochemical detection of CGRP+ peptidergic fibers and TH+ sympathetic fibers on sections from Thy1-YFP reporter mice (Figure 4, K–R). In representative images, Thy1 reporter activity is shown in green, whereas the overlap between immunohistochemical stains and Thy1 reporter activity is shown in yellow. Both CGRP+ peptidergic fibers and TH+ sympathetic fibers were found within uninjured periosteum and partially overlapped with Thy1 reporter activity (Figure 4, K and L). We performed similar experiments on Thy1 reporter sections of ulnar fractures on days 3 and 14 after injury and assessed quantitative changes in fiber frequency (Figure 4, M–R). We observed a conspicuous increase in CGRP+ fibers on post-fracture day 3, which was reduced but remained elevated over baseline levels on post-injury day 14 (Figure 4, M–O; CGRP+ nerve fibers constituted 83.0% and 87.5% of total nerve fibers within the callus on days 3 and 14, respectively). We observed a less prominent increase in TH+ fiber frequency on day 3 after injury that returned to levels comparable to those in uninjured controls on day 14 after injury (Figure 4, P–R; TH+ nerve fibers constituted 17.0% and 12.5% of total nerve fibers within the callus on days 3 and 14, respectively). Thus, and in line with histologic observations, the change in CGRP+ fiber frequency after injury more closely mirrored that of YFP+ total nerve fibers, whereas TH+ fibers were less prominently altered after stress fracture.

Skeleton-associated nerves and blood vessels often follow similar paths within bone tissue (1, 19) and are thought to influence the trajectory of one another as they grow toward target tissues (20, 21). We assayed blood vessel distribution and frequency with CD31 staining at serial time points after fracture, again using tissue sections from Thy1-YFP reporter animals (Figure 5, A–G). Similar to periosteal innervation, fine-caliber vessels coursed along the uninjured periosteum and were often seen in a longitudinal fashion in close relationship to nerve fibers (Figure 5A). At early time points preceding bone matrix deposition, vascularity was increased, but this increase in vascularity was often eclipsed by changes in nerve fiber frequency (Figure 5, B and C). In contrast, at time points during bone matrix deposition, callus vascularization became much more well defined and prominent and far exceeded callus innervation (Figure 5, D and E). CD31+ vascular channels were ubiquitously present within the interstices of the hard callus, whereas neural elements were again primarily confined to the outer periphery of the fracture callus. At later time points during progressive callus ossification, CD31+ vessels became less conspicuous (Figure 5, F and G). Next, we quantified CD31+ vessel frequency within the organizing fracture callus over a 56-day post-injury period (Figure 5H). We found that CD31+ vascularity associated with the periosteal fracture was increased at all time points after injury and had the highest quantitative value on day 7 after fracture, a time point after nerve ingrowth (days 1–3) and before the height of callus ossification (day 14). In sum, both innervation and vascularization of a stress fracture follow a predictable and temporospatial pattern of reaction to injury. Moreover, increases in fracture innervation precede fracture vascularization, ossification, and mineralization (see Figure 5I for a schematic representation).

Figure 5 Neurovascular changes after stress fracture. (A–G) Representative CD31 immunohistochemical staining and quantification after fracture, performed on Thy1-YFP reporter fracture sites. Imaris surface renderings of CD31 immunohistochemical staining (red) and Thy1-YFP reporter activity (green), with nuclear counterstaining shown in blue. Tile scans of longitudinal cross sections of the fracture callus are shown along with high-magnification images. (A) Uninjured control. (B–G) Fracture callus on days 3, 7, 14, 28, and 56 after injury. The thin dashed white line indicates the uppermost boundary of the periosteum or fracture callus. The thick dashed white line represents the boundary between the periosteum or fracture callus and the underlying cortical bone. White arrowheads indicate the fracture site. (H) Quantification of CD31 immunohistochemical staining at serial time points from days 1–56 after fracture, reported as a volumetric measure of CD31 immunohistochemical staining. (I) Schematic model of the temporal sequence of events after ulnar stress fracture. The number of days after fracture is depicted on the x axis, and the relative activity of each cellular process is shown on the y axis. In the graphs, each dot represents a single sample, with the number of samples indicated below. Scale bars: 50 μm (including insets). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. †P < 0.05 and ††P < 0.01 versus the uninjured control; ##P < 0.01 versus the day-7 time point, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Newman-Keuls test.

Disruption of TrkA signaling attenuates reinnervation by sensory nerves and impairs fracture healing. In order to inhibit TrkA, we used a chemical-genetic approach, in which TrkA signaling could be acutely disrupted over defined windows of time. TrkAF592A mice are homozygous for knockin alleles that encode a phenylalanine-to-alanine substitution in the protein kinase subdomain V, rendering its catalytic activity sensitive to specific inhibition by the membrane-permeable, small molecule 1NMPP1 (22). To validate this approach, we performed 2 different studies. First, we demonstrated that in vitro exposure to 1NMPP1 prevented dendrite sprouting in dorsal root ganglia (DRGs) isolated from TrkAF592A animals (Supplemental Figure 2). Second, in vivo administration of 1NMPP1 to TrkAF592A mice caused a marked reduction in TrkA phosphorylation as assessed by immunoblotting of DRG-derived protein isolates (Supplemental Figure 3).

TrkAF592A mice were next subjected to cyclic end-loading–induced stress fracture with or without 1NMPP1-mediated inhibition of TrkA (Figure 6). For this purpose, all TrkAF592A mice were crossbred with pan-neuronal reporter Thy1-YFP mice in order to visualize nerve fibers within callus tissue. Animals were sacrificed for analysis on days 7 and 14 after injury — the 2 time points at which the majority of bone is formed within the healing fracture. Innervation, vascularization, and ossification within the ulnar callus tissue were assessed. μCT imaging revealed a reduction in periosteal reactive bone among 1NMPP1-treated animals on day 7 (Figure 6, A–C) and day 14 after injury (Figure 6, D–F). Quantitative μCT metrics of bone formation showed a 51.2% and 21.0% reduction in bone volume among the 1NMPP1-treated groups on days 7 and 14 after injury, respectively (Figure 6G). Likewise, we observed a 54.3% and 22.3% reduction in callus tissue volume on days 7 and 14, respectively (Figure 6H), whereas callus BMD was similar across treatment groups (Figure 6I). In contrast, μCT analysis of uninjured forelimbs had no detectable change among 1NMPP1-treated TrkAF592A animals (Supplemental Figure 4). Moreover, and as further validation, 1NMPP1 showed no detectable effect in stress fracture healing among mice with a WT TrkA allele (Supplemental Figure 5). We next assessed the frequency of Thy1+ dendrites within the callus of control- and 1NMPP1-treated TrkAF592A Thy1-YFP animals (Figure 6, J–N). YFP+ nerve fibers were again noted most prominently on the outer bounds of the hard callus on days 7 and 14 after injury (Figure 6, J and L). We observed a dramatic reduction in YFP+ nerve fibers among the 1NMPP1-treated animals (Figure 6, K and M), with a 66.7% and 78.2% reduction on days 7 and 14, respectively (Figure 6N). We next assessed callus vascularity among control- and 1NMPP1-treated TrkAF592A animals (Figure 6, O–S). Control-treated mice again showed a large number of CD31+ vessels within the interstices between bone trabeculae of the hard callus (Figure 6, O and Q). We detected a reduction in CD31+ vascular channels within 1NMPP1-treated fracture sites (Figure 6, P and R), which, after quantification, showed a 29.3% and 18.5% reduction on post-injury days 7 and 14, respectively (Figure 6S). Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) staining of cross sections of the fracture sites confirmed a significant reduction in osteoblastic activity in 1NMPP1-treated TrkAF592A animals (Figure 6, T and U), reflecting a 42.4% reduction in ALP staining intensity on post-injury day 7 (Figure 6V). In aggregate, inhibition of TrkA catalytic activity within skeletal sensory nerves over the time course of stress fracture led to marked reductions in fracture-associated innervation, blunted revascularization, reduced total osteoblastic activity, and a substantial delay in ossification of the fracture callus.

Figure 6 Inhibition of TrkA catalytic activity and its effects on stress fracture healing. (A–F) μCT images of ulnar stress fracture healing in TrkAF592A Thy1-YFP mice treated with 1NMPP1 or vehicle control on (A–C) day 7 and (D–F) day 14 after injury. (A) μCT reconstructions, (B) coronal cross-sectional images, and (C) axial cross-sectional images. (G–I) Quantitative μCT analysis of stress fractures in TrkAF592A Thy1-YFP mice on days 7 and 14 after injury. (G) BV, (H) TV, and (I) BMD of callus. (J–M) Thy1-YFP reporter activity in TrkAF592A Thy1-YFP mice treated with (J and L) vehicle control or (K and M) 1NMPP1, as seen on day 7 after injury. Tile scans and high-magnification images are shown. The thin dashed white line indicates the uppermost boundary of the fracture callus. The thick dashed white line represents the boundary between the fracture callus and the underlying cortex. White arrowheads indicate the fracture site. (N) Quantification of Thy1-YFP reporter activity on days 7 and 14 after injury. (O–R) CD31 immunohistochemical staining of tissue from TrkAF592A Thy1-YFP mice treated with (O and Q) vehicle control or (P and R) 1NMPP1, on day 7 after injury. Tile scans and high-magnification images are shown. (S) Quantification of CD31 immunohistochemical staining, 7 and 14 days after injury. (T and U) High-magnification images of ALP staining of tissue from TrkAF592A Thy1-YFP mice treated with (T) vehicle control or (U) 1NMPP1, on day 7 after injury. (V) Quantification of ALP staining intensity, on day 7 after injury. For all graphs, each dot represents a single sample, with sample numbers indicated below. Scale bars: 500 μm (A and D), 1 mm (B, C, E, and F), 50 μm (J–R), 25 μm (enlarged insets in A–R, T and U). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. †P < 0.05 versus the vehicle control at the corresponding time point, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

PTX-induced peripheral neuropathy impairs fracture healing. Chemotherapeutic agents often induce a length-dependent peripheral neuropathy, and distal sensory nerve fibers are particularly sensitive to microtubule stabilization via taxanes (23, 24). We hypothesized that sensory polyneuropathy in WT mice would phenocopy the blunted fracture repair process previously observed in mice with conditional TrkA alleles.

As previously observed (23, 24), low-dose PTX induced characteristics of a length-dependent sensory neuropathy (Supplemental Figure 6). This included a 34.2% reduction in PGP9.5+ intraepidermal nerve fibers (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C), a corresponding 34.5% reduction in CGRP+ fibers within the paw skin (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F), as well as thermal hypoalgesia (Supplemental Figure 6G). Small nerve fiber frequency within the uninjured ulnar periosteum was similarly reduced by 44.2% (Figure 7, A–C), but no measurable change in cortical bone parameters was observed within the uninjured ulna by μCT imaging or by quantitative analysis (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 7 Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy phenocopies TrkA inhibition during stress fracture. (A–C) Periosteal nerve fiber loss in animals treated with PTX within the uninjured ulnar periosteum. (A and B) Representative images of TUBB3 immunohistochemical staining (green) and (C) quantification of TUBB3+ nerve fiber frequency. (D–I) μCT images of ulnar stress fracture healing in control- or PTX-treated mice on day 7 after injury. (D and G) μCT reconstructions of the fracture site, (E and H) coronal cross-sectional images, and (F and I) axial cross-sectional images on days 7 and 14 after injury. (J and K) Quantitative μCT analysis of control- or PTX-treated mice on days 7 and 14 after injury. (J) BV of callus and (K) BMD of callus. (L and M) Immunohistochemical staining for TUBB3+ nerve fibers among (L) control- or (M) PTX-treated mice on day 7 after injury. Tile scans and high-magnification images are shown. The thin dashed white line indicates the uppermost boundary of the fracture callus, and the thick dashed white line indicates the boundary between the fracture callus and the underlying cortex. White arrowheads indicate the fracture site. (N) Quantification of TUBB3 immunohistochemical staining on days 7 and 14 after injury. (O and P) CD31 immunohistochemical staining of tissue from (O) control- or (P) PTX-treated animals on day 7 after injury. Tile scans and high-magnification images are shown. (Q) Quantification of CD31 immunohistochemical staining of tissue from control- or PTX-treated mice on days 7 and 14 after injury. Each dot represents a single sample, with sample numbers indicated below. Scale bars: 50 μm (A, B, L, M, O, and P and insets in L, M, O, and P), 1 mm (E, F, H, and I), and 500 μm (D and G). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. †P < 0.05 versus control, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Next, and to assess the effects of PTX-induced sensory neuropathy on fracture healing, we subjected WT mice to ulnar stress fracture after PTX treatment. By post-injury days 7 and 14, PTX-treated mice showed a clear reduction in callus size by μCT reconstruction and cross-sectional imaging across both time points (Figure 7, D–I). Quantitative μCT analysis revealed a significant reduction in BV (43.3% and 60.2% reduction on days 7 and 14) and BMD (7.5% and 9.1% reduction on days 7 and 14) (Figure 7, J and K). Nerve sprouting within the callus tissue was substantially reduced, as assessed by TUBB3+ nerve fibers (Figure 7, L and M; day 7 results are shown). Quantification revealed a 53.7% and 44.7% reduction in nerve fiber frequency within the callus tissue among PTX-treated animals on days 7 and 14 after stress fracture, respectively (Figure 7N). Callus vascularity, as assessed by CD31 immunostaining, showed a concomitant 44.1% and 39.6% reduction on days 7 and 14 after injury, respectively (Figure 7, O–Q). Thus, sensory neuropathy induced by PTX recapitulated key features of TrkA inhibition, including reduced callus innervation, vascularization, and osteoblast activity within the stress fracture site.