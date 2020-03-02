Linear ubiquitin assembly complex regulates lung epithelial–driven responses during influenza infection

Linear ubiquitin chains regulate the NF-κB response to IAV downstream of RIG-I signaling. We infected an alveolar epithelial cell line (A549) with H1N1 A/WSN/1933 (WSN) at 1 MOI, for 16 hours, a dose and time at which we observed RIG-I–dependent NF-κB and IRF3 activation (measured by the phosphorylation relative to total IκBα and IRF3, respectively), NEMO ubiquitination, and cytokine production (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128368DS1). After siRNA silencing of either HOIL-1L or HOIP, we detected no appreciable differences in RIG-I activation in comparison with control siRNA–treated cells in response to WSN infection (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). However, analysis of NEMO ubiquitination after immunoprecipitation from cell lysates showed that loss of LUBAC components resulted in a graded decrease of linear chains, where silenced HOIL-1L reduced their abundance and siHOIP inhibited the linear ubiquitin of NEMO during IAV infection (Figure 1D). Downstream of NEMO linear ubiquitination, silencing of HOIL-1L or HOIP decreased the IAV-induced activation of NF-κB and IRF3 as well as the secretion of IL-6 and IFN-β in a similarly graded manner (Figure 1, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Together these results suggest that LUBAC regulates the inflammatory and antiviral response downstream of RIG-I signaling in response to IAV.

Figure 1 Linear ubiquitin chains modulate the NF-κB response to IAV downstream of RIG-I signaling in vitro. (A) Simplified signaling pathway. (B–G) A549 cells were infected with WSN (1 MOI, 16 hours) after transfection with nontargeting siRNA (siControl) or siRNA against either HOIL-1L or HOIP. (B–E) Representative immunoblots of RIG-I activation (n = 4) (B–C), linear ubiquitination of NEMO (n = 3) (D), and p-IkBα, total IkBα, pIRF3, and total IRF3 (n = 4) (E). Means ± SD overlaid with individual data points representing replicates are depicted; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test).

Loss of HOIL-1L from the lung epithelium reduces lung injury and improves survival in mice infected with IAV. To evaluate whether LUBAC activity in the lung epithelium regulates IAV-induced lung injury, we generated mice with a tissue-specific deletion of full-length HOIL-1L (SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl) (31). These mice were generated using the same construct described for the well-defined HOIL-1L–/– mice (21, 31), which do not express full-length HOIL-1L but instead express a 30-kDa truncated variant (21) that results in reduced levels of 600-kDa LUBAC (32) as well as impaired NF-κB signaling (21). Immunoblots of mouse alveolar type 2 (AT2) cell lysates using a specific antibody against either the C-terminus (21, 31) or the N-terminus of HOIL-1L (33) showed a band at approximately 55 kDa in WT AT2 cells, corresponding to the molecular weight of full-length HOIL-1L, that was absent in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl AT2 cell lysates (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Additionally, using the HOIL-1L N-terminus antibody, we observed a low-abundance band at approximately 30 kDa in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl AT2 cells (Supplemental Figure 2A and ref. 33). This observation is in agreement with the description of the 30-kDa band in lysates from HOIL-1L–/– mice, which represents a truncated splice variant of HOIL-1L (N-HOIL-1L) lacking the C-terminal RING domain but retaining its ubiquitin-like (UBL) domain for interaction with HOIP as well as its LUBAC-tethering motif (LTM) necessary for interactions with SHARPIN (21, 33, 34). The absence of HOIL-1L can destabilize the complex and decrease HOIP and SHARPIN expression (27, 33, 35); however, we observed no significant change in HOIP expression between WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl AT2 cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). Interestingly, we observed a slight increase in SHARPIN expression in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl AT2 cells compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 2B). SHARPIN is sufficient to stabilize HOIP and promote LUBAC activity in the absence of HOIL-1L, albeit with lower efficiency compared with complexes containing HOIL-1L (27), supporting the notion that respiratory epithelial cells in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice retain some degree of LUBAC activity.

WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice were infected intratracheally with a low or lethal dose of WSN and monitored for survival. Low-dose WSN infection resulted in approximately 75% survival of SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice compared with 40% of WT mice at 20 days after infection (d.p.i.) (Figure 2A). A lethal dose of WSN resulted in 100% mortality of WT mice by 12 d.p.i., while approximately 20% of SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice survived. The differences in mortality during infection with WSN corresponded with decreased severity of lung injury in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice, assessed by measurement of total protein content in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF), which was decreased by approximately 25% at 5 d.p.i. and 20% at 7 d.p.i. with the lethal dose in comparison with WT mice (Figure 2B). In agreement with reduced barrier permeability, at the same time points we detected a significant decrease in total cell count in BALF in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice as compared with WT mice (Figure 2C). Careful examination of multiple parameters in H&E-stained lung sections, including peribronchial infiltration, bronchial exudate, alveolar infiltration, and thickening of alveolar walls, showed reduced severity of lung injury in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice as compared with WT at 7 d.p.i. with low-dose WSN (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Moreover, in WT mice we observed that a lethal dose of WSN resulted in peak viremia at 5 d.p.i., which was decreased by 27% in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice with no significant differences in clearance at 7 d.p.i. (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Loss of HOIL-1L from the alveolar epithelium improves survival and reduces lung injury in mice infected with IAV. (A) Survival of WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice infected with a low (n = 18, dashed line) or lethal (n = 30, solid line) dose of WSN. (B and C) BALF was collected at 0 (n = 5), 3, 5, and 7 d.p.i. (n = 18) with a lethal dose of WSN and analyzed for total protein concentration (B) and cellular infiltration (C). (D) Quantification of viral titers in WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice at 3, 5, and 7 d.p.i. (n = 9). Means ± SD overlaid with individual data points representing replicates are depicted; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, ****P < 0.0001 (A, 2-tailed log-rank Mantel-Cox test; B–D, 1-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test).

BALF samples from WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice were further analyzed to determine cytokine content after lethal WSN infection. WT mice infected with WSN had high levels of IL-6 (Figure 3A), MCP-1, and IFN-γ by 5 d.p.i. that remained elevated through 7 d.p.i., all of which were significantly reduced in the BALF of WSN-infected SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), while BALF levels of TNF-α were similarly elevated in both strains (Supplemental Figure 2G). Additionally, at 3 and 5 d.p.i., type I IFNs (IFN-α, IFN-β) were significantly reduced in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl compared with WT mice (Figure 3, B and C). Conversely, at 7 d.p.i., BALF from SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice contained 2-fold higher levels of the antiinflammatory cytokine IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 2H). At 5 d.p.i. we also observed reduced levels of IL-1β in the BALF of SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2I) that corresponded with reduced Il1b transcription in isolated SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl AT2 cells (Supplemental Figure 2J) with no defect in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl AT2 inflammasome activation compared with WT AT2 cells at 5 d.p.i. (Supplemental Figure 2K). Taken together, these results suggest that loss of full-length HOIL-1L from lung epithelial cells confers protection during IAV infection by altering the ratio of proinflammatory and antiinflammatory cytokines and reducing the levels of IFNs.

Figure 3 Alveolar epithelial loss of HOIL-1L reduces the inflammatory response in IAV-infected mice. WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice were infected with a lethal dose of WSN. (A–C) BALF at 0 (n = 5), 3, 5, and 7 d.p.i. (n = 9) was analyzed by ELISA for IL-6 (A), IFN-α (B), and IFN-β (C). (D–H) Lung immune cell populations at 0 (n = 7), 3, 5, and 7 (n = 10) d.p.i. were analyzed by flow cytometry for CD11bhiMHCIIloLy6Chi classical monocytes (D), CD11bhiMHCIIhiCD24loCD64hi inflammatory macrophages (E), NK1.1+CD11bhiCD24hi natural killer cells (F), CD44+CD62L–CD8+ T cells (G), and CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs (H). Means ± SD overlaid with individual data points representing replicates are depicted; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test).

AEC-derived cytokines and IFNs promote recruitment and activation of immune cells (5). To determine the effect of loss of HOIL-1L on the innate immune response, we analyzed lung myeloid and lymphoid populations in WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl lungs at 0, 3, 5, and 7 d.p.i. by flow cytometry using defined lineage-specific cell surface markers and gated as described in Methods and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B (36). In WT mice, we observed a significant increase in the number of CD11bhiMHCIIloLy6Chi classical monocytes after WSN infection, which was blunted in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice at all time points (Figure 3D). Similarly, recruitment of CD11bhiMHCIIhiCD24loCD64hi monocyte-derived inflammatory macrophages was decreased by 45% in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice as compared with WT mice at 7 d.p.i. (Figure 3E). While NK1.1+CD11bint NK cells were increased 2-fold in the airspace of WT mice, NK cell numbers were significantly reduced in the lungs of SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice at the same time points (Figure 3F). Additionally, numbers of tissue-resident SiglecFhiCD11chi alveolar macrophages and Ly6G+CD11bhiCD24hi neutrophils during IAV infection were similar in WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2, L and M). While the innate response is important to limit viral spread, clearance of IAV from an infected host is dependent on the adaptive response (37, 38). Analysis of lung lymphoid populations by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3B) after IAV infection showed a significant increase in the number of CD44+CD62L–CD8+ effector T cells and of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs in infected SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice compared with WT mice (Figure 3, G and H). In contrast, no differences were detected in the number of CD44+CD62L–CD4+ T cells between WT and SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice after infection (Supplemental Figure 2N). Taken together, these data suggest that LUBAC-dependent signaling at the epithelial level impacts multiple facets of the host immune response during IAV infection.

To determine the impact of the decrease in viral titers (Figure 2D) on the protection from lung injury and decreased inflammation in IAV-infected SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice, we administered a higher dose of WSN (WSNHigher), which resulted in viral titers at peak viremia comparable to those in WT mice infected with the standard lethal dose of WSN (WSNStdL) used in our in vivo model (Supplemental Figure 4A). SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice that received WSNHigher continued to display significantly reduced alveolar permeability, cellular infiltration, and IL-6 levels in BALF as compared with WT mice that received WSNStdL (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). We observed no significant differences in BALF IFN-β levels between WSNStdL-treated WT mice and WSNHigher-treated SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 4E). These data suggest that decreased viral load does not drive the amelioration of lung injury in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice.

IAV infection increases HOIL-1L in AECs. Analysis of the effect of IAV infection on the expression of LUBAC components revealed a significant upregulation of HOIL-1L at both the mRNA and the protein level by 3 d.p.i. through 7 d.p.i. (Figure 4, A and B) in AT2 cells isolated from WT mice infected with WSN. No differences in HOIP or SHARPIN expression were detected (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Similarly, when A549 cells were infected with 1 MOI WSN for 0, 4, 8, and 16 hours, we measured a 5-fold increase in HOIL-1L mRNA and a 2-fold increase in HOIL-1L protein abundance by 16 hours postinfection (h.p.i.) (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F), again, with no changes in expression of the other LUBAC components (Supplemental Figure 5, G–J).

Figure 4 HOIL-1L is upregulated during IAV infection through a type I IFN receptor signaling axis. (A and B) AT2 cells were isolated from WT mice at 0, 3, 5, and 7 d.p.i. (A) HOIL-1L mRNA (n = 5). (B) Representative HOIL-1L immunoblot and its quantification (n = 4). (C) Representative native PAGE immunoblot of HOIL-1L and HOIP expression in AT2 cells infected in vitro with WSN (n = 3). (D) HOIL-1L mRNA expression in AT2 cells from WT mice 0 and 3 d.p.i. sorted based on expression of the viral protein HA (n = 8). (E–I) Representative HOIL-1L immunoblots and quantification. (E) A549 cells treated for 0, 8, 12, and 16 hours with conditioned medium (CM; “16*” indicates boiled CM) (n = 4). (F) A549 cells treated with recombinant IFN-α (n = 4). (G) AT2 cells isolated from WT and IFNAR1–/– mice treated in vitro with CM (n = 3). (H) AT2 cells isolated from WT and IFNAR1–/– mice treated in vitro with WSN (n = 3). (I) AT2 cells isolated from WT and CCR2–/– mice treated in vitro with WSN (n = 4). (J) Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR quantification of HOIL-1L promoter after ChIP of IRF1 in A549 cells (n = 4). (K) Representative HOIL-1L immunoblot and quantification in siControl- or siIRF1-transfected A549 cells treated with CM (n = 4). (L) Proposed type I IFN pathway leading to HOIL-1L upregulation. Means ± SD overlaid with individual data points representing replicates are depicted; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005 (1-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test).

In addition to its role in stabilizing LUBAC to promote maximal activity of the complex (21, 27), it has been described that HOIL-1L has several LUBAC-independent functions, such as acting as an E3 ubiquitin ligase to target proteins such as PKCζ for degradation as seen in adaptation to hypoxia and cancer (23, 31, 39). Nondenaturing native gel electrophoresis of lysates from WT AT2 cells or A549 cells exposed to WSN in vitro revealed that HOIL-1L runs consistent with the 600 kDa molecular weight of LUBAC (25) (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5K). These results suggest that during IAV infection newly synthesized HOIL-1L is incorporated into LUBAC.

IAV infection upregulates HOIL-1L via autocrine and paracrine type I IFN signaling. It has been described that virus-infected epithelial cells signal to adjacent noninfected cells through the release of mediators, such as lipids, cytokines, and IFNs (12, 40, 41). We sought to investigate whether the increase in HOIL-1L expression was a direct consequence of viral infection, a response to secreted autocrine and paracrine mediators, or both. At 0 and 3 d.p.i., single-cell whole-lung suspensions of WT AT2 cells, defined as CD45–CD31–EpCAM+, were FACS-sorted based on the presence of the viral surface protein HA to separate infected (HA+) from noninfected (HA–) AT2 cell populations (Supplemental Figure 3C). Infection status of each population was confirmed by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR expression of IAV nucleoprotein (NP; a viral genome–associated protein necessary for replication in target cells) (Supplemental Figure 5L and ref. 42). Analysis of mRNA from HA– and HA+ populations showed that infection with IAV was not required for HOIL-1L upregulation, as HOIL-1L mRNA was equally upregulated in both HA– and HA+ populations (Figure 4D). These results were recapitulated in vitro, where UV-irradiated conditioned medium (CM) from untreated (CM–) or IAV-infected (CM+) A549 cells was added to naive cells. In response to CM+, a 2-fold induction of HOIL-1L was detected as early as 12 h.p.i., which was inhibited by heat denaturation of protein mediators within CM+ (Figure 4E). Taken together, these results suggest that a protein mediator released from IAV-infected epithelial cells is sufficient to upregulate HOIL-1L in an autocrine or paracrine manner.

We next sought to identify the cytokine(s) necessary for the observed autocrine/paracrine regulation of HOIL-1L. It has been reported that IFN-α and IFN-γ can regulate the expression of LUBAC components in SHARPIN-deficient mice (43). In our model, increased type I IFN (IFN-α, IFN-β) production in vivo paralleled HOIL-1L upregulation (Figure 3, B and C). Thus, we tested whether IFN-α was sufficient to increase HOIL-1L expression by treating A549 cells with recombinant human IFN-α, and found significantly increased HOIL-1L expression in A549 cell lysates (Figure 4F). Additionally, AT2 cells isolated from type I IFN receptor–deficient (IFNAR1-deficient; IFNAR1–/–) mice exposed to CM+ failed to upregulate HOIL-1L as compared with WT AT2 cells (Figure 4G). We obtained similar results with in vitro siRNA silencing of IFNAR1 compared with siControl-transfected A549 cells treated with CM+ (Supplemental Figure 5M). To investigate whether direct viral infection was sufficient to induce HOIL-1L expression independent of IFNAR1 signaling, AT2 cells from IFNAR1–/– mice were infected with WSN. IFNAR1 deficiency inhibited HOIL-1L upregulation in comparison with WSN-infected WT AT2 cells, despite active virus replication as measured by expression of the IAV nonstructural protein 1 (NS1) (Supplemental Figure 5N). In vitro silencing of IFNAR1 yielded similar results, with inhibition of HOIL-1L upregulation in comparison with siControl A549 cells treated with WSN (Figure 4H). Conversely, upon CM+ (Supplemental Figure 5O) or WSN treatment (Figure 4I), AT2 cells isolated from mice lacking the receptor for CCL-2/MCP-1 (CCR2) upregulated HOIL-1L expression comparably with WT AT2 cells. These results suggest that signaling downstream of IFNAR1 is necessary to induce HOIL-1L expression in both human and mouse AECs.

We sought to identify the transcription factor(s) regulating HOIL-1L downstream of IFNAR1. IFN regulatory factors (IRF1–IRF9) bind to variations of the IFN-stimulated response element consensus sequence (44, 45) found within the HOIL-1L promoter (43). In silico analysis (46) of the human and mouse HOIL-1L promoters identified a shared putative binding site for IRF1. To validate a direct role of IRF1 in HOIL-1L regulation, we performed a ChIP assay, revealing a 5-fold increase in the direct binding of IRF1 to the HOIL-1L promoter during WSN infection of A549 cells (Figure 4J). Additionally, in vitro silencing of IRF1 inhibited HOIL-1L upregulation in response to CM+ (Figure 4K). Collectively, the data suggest that IRF1 binds to the HOIL-1L promoter and regulates HOIL-1L induction in response to influenza-induced type I IFN signaling (Figure 4L).

Deletion of epithelial HOIP during IAV infection worsens lung injury and decreases survival. To further assess the role of LUBAC in regulating the epithelial-driven immune response to IAV, we generated a transgenic mouse with HOIP excised specifically from the lung epithelium (SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl) as described in Methods. Loss of HOIP protein levels, as well as the presence of HOIL-1L and SHARPIN, was confirmed by immunoblot of WT and SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl AT2 cell lysates (Supplemental Figure 6A). Administration of low-dose WSN to SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice significantly decreased survival in comparison with WT mice with a mean survival of 11.5 and 13 d.p.i., respectively (Figure 5A). Additionally, careful examination of H&E-stained lung sections showed enhanced severity of lung injury in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice as compared with WT at 7 d.p.i. (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). The lethal dose of WSN resulted in 100% mortality in both WT and SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice by 10 d.p.i.; however, at earlier time points we observed differences in markers of lung injury, i.e., increased BALF protein (Figure 5B) and cell count (Figure 5C). Analysis of whole lung by plaque assay revealed an increase in viral load in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice as compared with WT mice at peak viremia 5 d.p.i. with no significant differences in viral clearance by 7 d.p.i. (Figure 5D). Consistent with our observations that loss of alveolar epithelial HOIP expression is detrimental in the response to IAV infection, data mined from a previously reported genome-wide association study data set of 232 African American patients with ARDS and 162 at-risk control subjects (47) revealed an SNP in the HOIP gene (RNF31) that coincides with worsened ARDS prognosis (Supplemental Figure 7). The identified SNP results in an amino acid change from valine to isoleucine (V1061I) between the RING2 and LDD domains of HOIP that make up the “catalytic core” (22, 27). Together these results support our findings in SPCCre/HOIL-1Lfl/fl mice that a degree of LUBAC activity is protective during inflammatory lung injury, as inhibition of LUBAC in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice results in greater morbidity and mortality.

Figure 5 Loss of HOIP from the alveolar epithelium decreases survival and enhances lung injury in mice infected with IAV. (A) Survival of WT and SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice infected with a low (n = 18, dashed line) or lethal (n = 13, solid line) dose of WSN. (B and C) BALF was analyzed at 0, 3, 5, and 7 d.p.i. (n = 9) for total protein concentrations (B) and cellular infiltration (C). (D) Viral titers in WT and SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice at 3, 5, and 7 d.p.i. (n = 9). Means ± SD overlaid with individual data points representing replicates are depicted; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005 (A, 2-tailed log-rank Mantel-Cox test; B–D, 1-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test).

AT2 cells isolated from SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice at 0 and 4 d.p.i. have a markedly impaired NF-κB response as shown by significantly decreased mRNA encoding Mcp1, Il6, and Ifnb compared with AT2 cells isolated from WT mice (Figure 6, A–C). However, analysis of BALF revealed similar levels of IL-6 and MCP-1 between WT and SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice over the course of infection (Figure 6, D and E), while IFN-β levels were dampened in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice compared with WT mice at 5 d.p.i. (Figure 6F). Analysis of lung myeloid and lymphoid populations by flow cytometry at 0, 5, and 7 d.p.i. revealed similar recruitment of immune cell populations in WT and SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice (Figure 6, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). We detected similar numbers of SiglecFhiCD11chi alveolar macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6D), CD11bhiMHCIIhiCD24loCD64hi monocyte-derived inflammatory macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6E), and CD11bhiMHCIIloLy6Chi classical monocytes (Supplemental Figure 6F) in WT and SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice. In contrast, we observed a significant reduction in neutrophil recruitment in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice as compared with WT mice at 5 d.p.i. (Figure 6G) as well as a 2-fold increase in the recruitment of NK1.1+CD11bint NK cells in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice as compared with WT mice at 7 d.p.i. (Figure 6H). Within the lymphoid lineage we detected a significant reduction in the number of CD44+CD62L–CD8+ T cells at 7 d.p.i. (Figure 6I) with no appreciable differences in the total number of either CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs or CD44+CD62L–CD4+ T cells in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). Together these results suggest that a certain amount of LUBAC activity at the level of the lung epithelium is necessary to coordinate the proper host response to IAV infection and confer protection from lung injury.

Figure 6 Loss of HOIP from the alveolar epithelium inhibits alveolar epithelial-driven inflammatory response to IAV infection. (A–G) WT and SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice were infected with a lethal dose of WSN. (A–C) AT2 cells at 0 and 4 d.p.i. (n = 9) analyzed for Il6 mRNA (A), Ifnb mRNA (B), and Mcp1 mRNA (C). (D–F) BALF analyzed by ELISA at 0, 3, 5, and 7 d.p.i. (n = 9) for IL-6 (D), MCP-1 (E), and IFN-β (F). (G–I) Lung immune cell populations at 0, 5, and 7 (n = 9) d.p.i. analyzed by flow cytometry for Ly6G+CD11b+CD24+ neutrophils (G), NK1.1+CD11bhiCD24hi natural killer cells (H), and CD44+CD62L–CD8+ T cells (I). Means ± SD overlaid with individual data points representing replicates are depicted; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test).

Restoration of NF-κB signaling in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice reduces lung injury and improves survival during IAV infection. LUBAC is necessary for robust NF-κB activation, as linear ubiquitin chains on NEMO provide a stable docking site for additional IKK complexes, facilitating efficient activation of IKKα and IKKβ, and phosphorylation and degradation of IκBα (21, 28, 29). To confirm that loss of LUBAC-dependent NF-κB signaling in AT2 cells was driving mortality in IAV-infected SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice, we used an adenovirus coding for the constitutively active form of IKKβ (AdIKKβ-CA) (48), the primary kinase responsible for phosphorylation of IκBα (49). SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice were instilled with a noncoding adenovirus (AdNull) or AdIKKβ-CA, 14 days before infection with WSN (Supplemental Figure 8A). Expression of IKKβ was confirmed by immunoblot of isolated AT2 cell lysates (Figure 7B). While no difference in the content of IL-6 or IFN-β levels in BALF was observed between naive and AdNull-treated SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice, IKKβ-CA was sufficient to induce their production (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Taken together, these results suggest that overexpression of IKKβ-CA in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice is sufficient to restore epithelial-driven NF-κB signaling downstream of LUBAC.

Figure 7 Restoration of NF-κB pathway in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice improves survival in response to IAV infection. (A) Survival curve of SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice given either AdNull (n = 11, solid line) or AdIKKβ-CA (n = 10, dashed line) followed by low-dose WSN. (B) Immunoblot of AT2 cell lysates showing overexpression of IKKβ (n = 3). (C–E) BALF from SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice given either AdNull or AdIKKβ-CA collected at 0 (n = 3) and 7 d.p.i. (n = 7) and low-dose WSN and analyzed for total protein concentration (C), cellular infiltration (D), and IL-6 (E). Means ± SD overlaid with individual data points representing replicates are depicted; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 (A, 2-tailed log-rank Mantel-Cox test; C–E, 1-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test).

We next sought to determine whether restoration of NF-κB signaling downstream of LUBAC in SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice would impact survival during IAV infection. Low-dose WSN infection resulted in 100% mortality by 15 d.p.i. in AdNull-treated SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice. However, AdIKKβ-CA–treated SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice were significantly protected, with over 50% survival at the same time point (Figure 7A). Consistent with improved survival, we observed significant reductions in protein levels, infiltrating cell counts, and IL-6 in the BALF of SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice given AdIKKβ-CA as compared with AdNull treatment prior to WSN infection (Figure 7, C–E). Experiments were performed 7 days after WSN infection, a time at which both AdNull- and AdIKKβ-CA–treated SPCCre/HOIPfl/fl mice had lost a significant percentage of body weight (data not shown), but before any mortality events occurred (Figure 7A). Collectively, the data suggest that LUBAC-mediated NF-κB activation in lung epithelial cells is necessary for orchestration of a sufficient host response during IAV infection.