mTORC1 feedback to AKT modulates lysosomal biogenesis through MiT/TFE regulation

Mice

Animal protocols were approved by the Johns Hopkins University Animal Care and Use Committee. The following strains were used: mice expressing cre recombinase under control of the human K14 promoter (KRT14-cre) (stock number 004782, STOCK Tg(KRT14-cre)1Amc/J), mice carrying loxP sites flanking exons 17 and 18 of Tsc1 (stock number 005680, Tsc1tm1Djk/J), mice carrying loxP sites flanking exons 2, 3, and 4 of Tsc2 (stock number 027458, Tsc2tm1.1Mjgk/J), and mice carrying loxP sites flanking exon 6 of Rptor (stock number 013188, B6Cg-Rptortm1.1Dmsa/J) were from The Jackson Laboratory; mice with loxP-flanked Rheb S16H alleles and mice with loxP-flanked Rheb1 alleles were generated in the laboratory of P.F. Worley (Department of Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA).

Epidermal-specific deletion of Tsc1 or transgenic expression of Rheb S16H was obtained by crossing homozygously expressing KRT14-cre mice with Tsc1 or S16Hfl/fl mice. Epidermal-specific deletion of Rheb or Rptor was obtained by crossing hemizygously expressing KRT14-cre mice with Rhebfl/fl or Rptorfl/fl mice. All experiments were performed on E18.5–E19.5 embryos and P0–P7 pups. Genomic DNA was isolated from tail snips and genotyping performed using the following primers: WT and floxed Tsc1: 5′-GAATCAACCCCACAGAGC AT-3′ (forward), 5′-GTCACGACCGTAGGAGAAGC-3′ (reverse); floxed S16H: 5′-GCAACGTGCTGGTTATTGTG-3′ (forward), 5′-GGGGAACTTCCTGACTAGGG-3′ (reverse); excised S16H: 5′-CAGCCATTGCCTTTTATGGT-3′ (forward), 5′-ACCACCACCACCATTGAGAT-3′ (reverse); WT and floxed Rptor: 5′-CTCAGTAGTGGTATGTGCTCAG-3′ (forward), 5′-GGGTACAGTATGTCAGCACAG-3′ (reverse); WT and floxed Rheb1: 5′-GCCCAGAACATCTGTTCCAT-3′ (forward), 5′-GGTACCCACAACCTGACACC-3′ (reverse); recombined Rheb1: 5′-ATAGCTGGAGCCACCAACAC-3′ (forward), 5′-GCCTCAGCTTCTCAAGCAAC-3′ (reverse); KRT14-cre: 5′-TTCCTCAGGAGTGTCTTCGC-3′ (transgene), 5′-GTCCATGTCCTTCCTGAGC-3′ (transgene), 5′-CAAATGTTGCTTGTCTGGTG-3′ (internal positive control forward), 5′-GTCAGTCGAGTGCACAGTTT-3′ (internal positive control reverse).

Primary mouse keratinocyte cultures

Primary mouse keratinocytes were isolated from newborn (P0/P7) skin. Newborn pups were decapitated, immersed in 7.5% povidone-iodine for 5 minutes, and rinsed in 70% ethanol for 2 minutes. The trunk skin was removed and placed dermis-side down in a Petri dish containing 0.25% trypsin-EDTA (Invitrogen) overnight at 4°C for 18 hours. The dermis was separated from the epidermis and keratinocytes isolated by scraping the basal surface of the epidermis. Keratinocyte cell suspensions were passed through a 100-μm cell strainer, centrifugated twice, and plated on Petri dishes coated with fibronectin (F1141; MilliporeSigma), in mouse keratinocyte medium (mKer) containing the following ingredients for a final volume of 500 mL: 3 parts low glucose DMEM (337.5 mL); 1 part Ham’s F-12 (112.5 mL); 10% FBS (50 mL); penicillin (60 μg/mL) (1 mL of 104 U/mL stock); gentamycin (25 μg/mL) (250 μL of 50 mg/mL stock); insulin (5 μg/mL) (250 μL of 10 mg/mL stock); hydrocortisone (0.4 μg/mL) (200 μL of 1 mg/mL stock); cholera toxin (10–10 M) (5 μL of 1 mg/mL stock); transferrin (5 μg/mL) + 3,3-5′triiodo-L-thyronine (T3) (2 × 10–9 M) (500 μL of a T3-transferrin stock).

To obtain keratinocytes with genetic ablation of Rptor or Tsc1, Rptorfl/fl or Tsc1fl/fl keratinocytes were infected with Cre-recombinase–expressing or empty adenoviral vectors (Vector Biolabs), prior to plating cells.

Reagents and antibodies

Primary antibodies. The following antibodies were used: Tsc1 (catalog 6935, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Tsc2 (catalog 3990, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Rheb (catalog 09-247, Millipore), 1:1000; Raptor (catalog 2280, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Raptor (catalog 05-1470, MilliporeSigma), 1:400; Phospho-S6 Ribosomal Protein (Ser240/244) (catalog 5364, Cell Signaling), 1:800-1:1000; S6 Ribosomal Protein (catalog 2317, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Phospho-4E BP1 (T37/46) (catalog 2855, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; 4E-BP1 (catalog 9644, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Phospho-p70 S6 Kinase (T37/46) (catalog 9205, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; p70 S6 Kinase (catalog 9202, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; β-Actin (catalog 3700, Cell Signaling), 1:4000; Gapdh (catalog 2118, Cell Signaling), 1:4000; EGFR (catalog sc-03, Santa Cruz), 1:500; HER2 (catalog sc-284, Santa Cruz), 1:500; p-EGFR (Y1068) (catalog 2234, Cell Signaling), 1:250; Phospho-Erk1/2 (catalog 9101, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Erk1/2 (catalog 4695, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Phospho-Akt (S473) (catalog 4060, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Phospho-Akt (T308) (catalog 5106, Cell Signaling), 1:500; Akt (pan) (catalog 4691, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Phospho-FoxO1 (Thr24)/FoxO3a (Thr32)/FoxO4 (Thr28) (catalog 2599, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; FoxO1 (catalog 2880, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Na,K-ATPase (catalog 3010, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; LAMP-1 (catalog sc-19992, Santa Cruz), 1:500; LAMP-2 (catalog ABL-93, Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank at the University of Iowa), 1:50; CTSB (catalog 31718, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; CTSD (catalog sc-6486, Santa Cruz), 1:500; Rab7 (catalog 9367, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; LAMTOR1 (catalog 8975, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; LAMTOR2 (catalog 8145, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; LAMTOR3 (catalog 8168, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; RagA (catalog 4357, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; RagB (catalog 8150, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; RagC (catalog 5466, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; LAPTM4B (catalog ABC290, EMD Millipore), 1:1000; p62/SQSTM1 (catalog 23214, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; ATP6AP2 (catalog 10926-1-1AP, Proteintech), 1:500; ATP6V0A1 (catalog sc-374475, Santa Cruz), 1:500; ATP6v1b1b2 (catalog sc-55544, Santa Cruz), 1:500; ATP6v1c1 (catalog sc-271077, Santa Cruz), 1:500; ATP6v1d (catalog sc-166218, Santa Cruz), 1:500; Atg3 (catalog 3415, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Atg5 (catalog 12994, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Atg7 (catalog 8558, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Atg16L1 (catalog 8089, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; TFEB (catalog A303-673A, Bethyl), 1:500; TFE3 (catalog PA5-54909, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1:500; TFE3 (catalog ABE1400, MilliporeSigma), 1:500; MITF (catalog 13092-1-1AP, Proteintech), 1:500; MITF (catalog 12590, Cell Signaling), 1:500; Histone H3 (catalog 4499, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Fibrillarin (catalog 2639, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Lamin A/C (catalog 4777, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; Beclin-1 (catalog 3495, Cell Signaling), 1:1000; LC3A (catalog 4599, Cell Signaling), 1:1000.

Reagents. DMEM (catalog 11885084, Thermo Fisher Scientific), Ham’s F-12 (catalog 11765054, Thermo Fisher Scientific), EGF (Peprotech), FBS (Hyclone), T3/transferrin (MilliporeSigma), hydrocortisone and cholera toxin (MilliporeSigma), insulin (Roche), gentamycin (Amresco), Mg2+ lysis/wash buffer (catalog 20-168, MilliporeSigma), 8M Urea (Amresco), cell lysis buffer (catalog 9803, Cell Signaling), rapamycin and AZD8055 (LC Laboratories), MK2206, GDC-0068, AZD8186, and GDC-0941 (Selleckchem), Torin1 and AKT1, 2 SignalSilence siRNA (Cell Signaling), Silencer Select Negative Control siRNA, Lipofectamine 3000 reagent, Lipofectamine RNAiMAX reagent LysoTracker DND-99 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), siGENOME Mouse siRNA SMARTpool (TFEB, TFE3, and MITF; Dharmacon), Adeno CMV Null, Cre Recombinase, Akt1 (Myr) and Akt2 (Myr) adenoviruses (Vector Biolabs), Magic Red Cathepsin B Kit (catalog ICT937, Biorad). 4XCLEAR-luciferase reporter was a gift from Albert La Spada (Addgene plasmid 66880) (37).

Histology and immunostaining

Mouse skins were fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin (Sigma-Aldrich), embedded in paraffin, sectioned at 4 μm, and used for immunohistochemistry. Sections were deparaffinized in xylene (Sigma-Aldrich), hydrated in graded ethanol, and rinsed in distilled water. Antigen retrieval was performed using citrate (10 mM, pH 6.0) or EDTA + 0.01% Tween 20 (1 mM, pH 8.0) buffers and the HIER (heat-induced epitope retrieval) method, in accordance with the protocol specified for each antibody. All washing steps were done using 1X TBS-T buffer. Endogenous peroxidase activity was quenched by incubation with Dual Enzyme Block (Dako, Agilent Technologies) for 10 minutes at room temperature. Sections were incubated with each antibody overnight at 4°C diluted in antibody dilution buffer (Roche/Ventana Medical Systems). For immunohistochemistry, a horseradish peroxidase–labeled polymer, Poly-HRP PowerVision Detection System (Novocastra/Leica Biosystems), was applied for 30 minutes at room temperature. Signal detection was performed using DAB (Sigma-Aldrich) for 20 minutes at room temperature. Slides were counterstained for 30 seconds with Mayer’s hematoxylin (Dako, Agilent Technologies), dehydrated, and mounted. For immunofluorescence, after primary antibody overnight reaction at 4°C, sections were incubated with secondary antibodies (Alexa Fluor 488– or Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated, anti–rabbit or anti–mouse IgG; Thermo Fisher Scientific) at a dilution of 1:200 for 1 hour 30 minutes at room temperature. Subsequently, they were washed 2 times for 5 minutes each time in PBS, rinsed in distilled water, dehydrated in graded ethanol, and mounted with ProLong Gold Antifade with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific). IHC for TFE3 was carried out as previously described (61).

Protein lysate preparation and immunoblotting

Mouse epidermis was separated from the dermis following incubation of pup skin with 3.8% ammonium thiocyanate (catalog A7149, Sigma-Aldrich) for 10 minutes at room temperature. The epidermal sheet was homogenized using gentleMACS M tubes in the gentleMACS dissociator (Miltenyi Biotec). Tissues or cells were homogenized and lysed in ice-cold 1X Mg2+ lysis/wash buffer (catalog 20-168, MilliporeSigma) or RIPA buffer (catalog R0278, MilliporeSigma) supplemented with NaVO 4 (1 mM), NaF (1 mM), and 10 μL Halt Protease and Phosphatase Inhibitor Cocktail (catalog 78440, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in 1 mL buffer for 15 minutes on ice. Lysates were sheared by passing through 20-, 22-, 25-, and 26-gauge needles progressively, centrifuged at 21,300 g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and supernatants collected. Protein concentrations were quantified using the BCA Protein Assay Kit (catalog 23225, Pierce), and 5–10 μg protein was resolved on a 1.5-mm, 3%–8% Tris-Acetate or 4%–12% Bis-Tris SDS-PAGE gel (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein was transferred to nitrocellulose membranes (Amersham Bioscience). Membranes were allowed to block for 1 hour at room temperature in 5% nonfat milk in 1X TBS-T and then incubated overnight with a primary antibody diluted in 5% BSA in 1X TBS-T. The secondary antibodies used were anti–rabbit or anti–mouse Ig as appropriate (Cell Signaling) and diluted at 1:1000 in 5% nonfat milk in 1X TBS-T. Blots were developed using a chemiluminescent development solution (Super Signal West Femto, Pierce) and bands were imaged on a chemiluminescent imaging system (ChemiDoc Touch imaging System, Biorad) or MicroChemi Chemiluminescent Imager (FroggaBio Inc.). Digital images were quantified using background correction on the Alpha Innotech system (Protein Simple) and all bands were normalized to their respective β-actin, tubulin, or GAPDH expression levels as loading controls. Nuclear lysates were prepared using the PARIS kit (catalog AM1921, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to manufacturer’s instructions. Digital images were quantified using background correction on the Alpha Innotech system and all bands were normalized to their respective lamin, histone H3, or fibrillarin levels as loading controls. Cell surface biotinylation was performed using the Pierce Cell Surface Protein Isolation Kit (catalog 89881, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Digital images were quantified using background correction on the Alpha Innotech system and all bands were normalized to their respective Na/K-ATPase levels as loading controls. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s unpaired t test.

siRNA-mediated gene silencing and plasmid transfection

Primary mouse keratinocytes were transfected with 50 nm siRNA using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX reagent using the reverse transfection protocol according to the transfection guidelines. Primary keratinocytes were transfected with cDNA constructs using Lipofectamine 3000 reagent (L3000008, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the transfection guidelines.

RNA isolation and quantitative real-time RT-PCR

Total cellular RNA was extracted using either TRIzol (catalog 15596026, Invitrogen) for epidermal tissue, or RNeasy Mini kit (catalog 74104, Qiagen) for keratinocytes according to manufacturer’s instructions. RNA was converted to cDNA using SuperScript III First-Strand Synthesis System (catalog 18080051, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to manufacturer’s instructions. mRNA levels were quantified using an ABI Prism 7900HT Real-Time PCR system (Applied Biosystems) with the following primers and probes: ATP6AP2(Mm00510396_m1), ATP6V0A (Mm00441838_m1), ATP6V0B (Mm00504328_m1), ATP6V1A (Mm01343719_m1), ATP6V1B2 (Mm00431987_m1), ATP6V1C2 (Mm00505047_m1), ATP6V1D (Mm00445832_m1), ATP6V1E1 (Mm00657610_m1), LAMP1 (Mm00495262_m1), CTSB (Mm01310506_m1), CTSD (Mm00515586_m1), CTSK (Mm00484039_m1), MCOLN1 (Mm00522550_m1), SQSTM1 (Mm00448091_m1), TFEB (Mm00448968_m1), TFE3 (Mm01341186_m1), MITF (Mm00434954_m1), EGFR (Mm01187858_m1), ERBB2 (Mm00658541_m1), ACTB (Mm02619850_m1). Threshold cycle (Ct) was obtained from the PCR reaction curves and mRNA levels were quantitated using the comparative Ct method with actin mRNA serving as the reference. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s unpaired t test.

Lysosomal expression and activity assays

Lysosomal fractionation assays. Lysosomal fractionation assays were carried out as previously described (62). Cultured keratinocytes grown on 150 mm dishes were harvested and lysed in 750 mL of cold fractionation buffer (50 mM KCl, 90 mM potassium gluconate, 1 mM EGTA, 50 mM sucrose, 5 mM glucose, protease inhibitor cocktail tablet, and 20 mM HEPES, pH 7.4). The cells were then lysed by syringing, and nuclear fraction was removed by centrifugation at 1000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was then centrifuged at 20,000g for 30 minutes at 4°C. The precipitated lysosome-enriched fraction (LEF) was resuspended in the fractionation buffer, and the supernatant was separated as the cytosolic fraction.

Cathepsin B activity assays. To measure lysosomal cathepsin B activity, cells were incubated with Magic Red Cathepsin B (Biorad) for 1 hour and processed according to the manufacturer’s instructions for fluorescence plate reader analysis.

Immunocytochemistry

Primary mouse keratinocytes were seeded on coverslips coated with fibronectin. Following experimental treatments, cells were either fixed in 100% methanol at –20°C for 30 minutes or 4% PFA for 15 minutes at room temperature, according to antibody specifications. Following 3 rinses in 1X PBS, cells were permeabilized and blocked in a buffer containing 1X PBS, 5% normal donkey serum, and 0.3% Triton X-100. For immunofluorescence, coverslips were incubated with the indicated primary antibodies overnight at 4°C in antibody dilution buffer (ADB) containing 1X PBS, 1% BSA, and 0.3% Triton X-100. After 3 rinses of 1X PBS, coverslips were incubated with secondary antibodies (Alexa Fluor 488– or Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated, anti–rabbit or anti–mouse IgG; Thermo Fisher Scientific) in ADB at a dilution of 1:200 for 1 hour at room temperature. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI and coverslips visualized using an Olympus BX41 epifluorescence microscope.

Immunofluorescence image analysis and quantification

Image analysis and quantification were done in ImageJ.

Lamp1 immunostaining and quantification. Confocal images were acquired on a Nikon TE-2000e microscope and using the NIS elements 5.0.1 software. All images were captured using the same exposure and gain settings followed by automatic deconvolution. The area of Lamp1 was measured using Image J and normalized to the number of nuclei.

Quantification of nuclear TFE3 intensity. Cells were stained with DAPI to mark nuclei (blue channel) and anti-total TFE3 (red channel). Images were analyzed using ImageJ. The blue channel was used to segment nuclei as follows: images were thresholded to remove background and converted to binary images, following which the Analyze Particles function was used for automatic detection of nuclear outlines. These nuclear outlines were applied to the red channel and mean fluorescence intensity of TFE3 within the regions was measured.

Statistics for image analysis. Normal distribution was assessed using the D’Agostino & Pearson normality test. If normally distributed, statistical significance was determined with Student’s t test when comparing 2 experimental groups, or with 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction when comparing 3 or more experimental groups. If not normally distributed, statistical significance was determined with the Mann-Whitney test when comparing 2 experimental groups, or with the Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction when comparing 3 or more experimental groups. All tests assumed a 2-tailed deviation and were performed in Prism 7 (GraphPad).

Transmission electron microscopy

Mouse skin and keratinocyte samples were fixed in 2.5% glutaraldehyde, 3 mM MgCl 2 and 1% sucrose, in 0.1M sodium cacodylate buffer, pH 7.2 at 4°C overnight, followed by 3 buffer rinses, 15 minutes each, in 3 mM MgCl 2 , 3% sucrose, and 0.1M sodium cacodylate. The samples were postfixed in 1% osmium tetroxide in 0.1M sodium cacodylate for 1 hour on ice in the dark, rinsed twice with distilled water for 5 minutes, stained with 2% aqueous uranyl acetate (0.22 μm filtered) for 1 hour in the dark, followed by dehydration in an ascending grade of ethanol (50%, 70%, 90%, and 100%; thrice each), and embedded in an epoxy resin. The resin was allowed to polymerize at 37°C overnight for 2–3 days followed by 60°C overnight. Grids were stained with 2% uranyl acetate in 50% methanol, followed by lead citrate, and observed with a Philips CM120 at 80 kV. Images were captured with an AMT XR80 high-resolution (16-bit) 8 megapixel camera.

Microarray analysis

Microarray-based differential expression analysis of E18.5 epidermis from WT/Rptor-cKO mice was carried out as described in Supplemental Methods. All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO 124754).

Statistics

For image analysis, RNA and protein quantification and luciferase assays, statistical significance was determined using the unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test when comparing 2 experimental groups, or with 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction when comparing 3 or more experimental groups. All tests were performed in Prism 8 (GraphPad). P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Phosphoproteome analysis

TMT-based phosphoproteome analysis of control or Rptor-KO mouse primary keratinocytes was carried out as described in Supplemental Methods.