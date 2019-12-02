Schwann cells expressing nociceptive channel TRPA1 orchestrate ethanol-evoked neuropathic pain in mice

Animals

The following mouse strains were used: C57BL/6J (male, 20–25 g, 5–6 weeks; Envigo); littermate WT (Trpa1+/+) and TRPA1-deficient mice (Trpa1–/–, B6.129P-Trpa1tm1Kykw/J, 25–30 g, 5–8 weeks; The Jackson Laboratory) (42); littermate WT (Trpv4+/+) and TRPV4-deficient (Trpv4–/–) mice (25–30 g, 5–8 weeks) (43); and littermate WT (Trpv1+/+) and TRPV1-deficient mice (Trpv1–/–, B6.129X1-Trpv1tm1Jul/J, 25–30 g, 5–8 weeks; The Jackson Laboratory). All these strains were generated by C57BL/6 background.

To selectively delete the Trpa1 gene in primary sensory neurons, 129S-Trpa1tm2Kykw/J mice (floxed Trpa1, Trpa1fl/fl, stock 008649, The Jackson Laboratory), which possess loxP sites on either side of the S5/S6 transmembrane domains of the Trpa1 gene, were crossed with hemizygous Advillin-Cre male mice (44). The progeny (Adv-Cre Trpa1fl/fl) was genotyped by standard PCR for Trpa1 and Advillin-Cre. Mice negative for Advillin-Cre (Adv-Cre– Trpa1fl/fl) were used as control. Successful Advillin-Cre–driven deletion of TRPA1 mRNA was confirmed by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) (45). To generate mice in which the Trpa1 gene was conditionally silenced in Schwann cells/oligodendrocytes, homozygous 129S-Trpa1tm2Kykw/J mice (floxed TRPA1, Trpa1fl/fl, stock 008649, The Jackson Laboratory) were crossed with hemizygous B6.Cg-Tg(Plp1-CreERT)3Pop/J mice (Plp1-CreERT, stock 005975, The Jackson Laboratory) (Plp1, proteolipid protein myelin 1) expressing a tamoxifen-inducible Cre in myelinating cells (22). The progeny (Plp1-Cre Trpa1fl/fl) was genotyped by standard PCR for Trpa1 and Plp1-CreERT (22). Mice negative for Plp1-CreERT (Plp1-Cre– Trpa1fl/fl) were used as control. Both CreERT-positive and CreERT-negative mice homozygous for floxed Trpa1 (Plp1-CreERT Trpa1fl/fl and Plp1-CreERT– Trpa1fl/fl, respectively) were treated with intraperitoneal (i.p.) tamoxifen (1 mg/100 μL in corn oil once a day for 5 consecutive days) (22), resulting in Cre-mediated ablation of Trpa1 in PLP-expressing Schwann cells/oligodendrocytes. Successful Cre-driven deletion of TRPA1 mRNA was confirmed by RT-qPCR (22). In addition, some Plp1-CreERT Trpa1fl/fl and Plp1-CreERT– Trpa1fl/fl mice were treated with the activated form of tamoxifen (4-hydroxytamoxifen [4-OHT], intraplantar [i.pl.], 0.02 mg/10 μL once a day for 4 consecutive days).

Study design

Group size of n = 8 animals for behavioral experiments was determined by sample size estimation using G*Power (version 3.1) (46) to detect size effect in a post hoc test with type 1 and 2 error rates of 5% and 20%, respectively. Allocation concealment of mice to vehicle(s) or treatment(s) group was performed using a randomization procedure (http://www.randomizer.org/). The assessors were blinded to the identity (genetic background or allocation to treatment group) of the animals. Identity of the animals was unmasked to assessors only after data collection. Every effort was made to minimize the discomfort and pain of the animals in each phase of the study. Mice were housed in a temperature- and humidity-controlled vivarium (12-hour dark/12-hour light cycle, free access to food and water, 8 animals per cage). Mice were acclimatized in a quiet, temperature-controlled room (20°C–22°C) for 1 hour before behavioral studies that were done between 9 am and 5 pm. Animals were anesthetized with a mixture of ketamine and xylazine (90 mg/kg and 3 mg/kg, respectively, i.p.) and euthanized with inhaled CO 2 plus 10%–50% O 2 . If not otherwise indicated, reagents were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich.

In functional and biochemical studies, ethanol was given by i.pl. (30%) or intragastric (i.g.) (15%, 4 mL/kg) administration and acetaldehyde by i.pl. (20 nmol) or i.p. (0.1 mg/kg) administration. Vehicle of i.pl. or i.g. ethanol and i.pl. or i.p. acetaldehyde was 0.9% NaCl. Vehicle of the various drugs was 4% DMSO and 4% Tween-80 in 0.9% NaCl for i.pl. or i.p. administration and 0.5% carboxymethylcellulose for i.g. administration. Twenty microliters per site was injected in all i.pl. administrations. SB366791 [N-(3-methoxyphenyl)-4-chlorocinnamide] (1 mg/kg, i.p.) or vehicle was administered 30 minutes before i.pl. ethanol or vehicle. A967079 [(1E,3E)-1-(4-fluorophenyl)-2-methyl-1-penten-3-one oxime] and phenyl-α-tert-butyl nitrone (PBN) (both 100 mg/kg, i.p., or 100 μg, i.pl.) or their vehicle were administered 1 hour after i.pl. or i.g. ethanol and i.pl. or i.p. acetaldehyde or their vehicle. PBN (100 mg/kg, i.p.) or vehicle was also given 5 hours after i.g. ethanol. 4-Methylpyrazole (4-Mp) (50 mg/kg, i.g., or 100 μg, i.pl.) or vehicle was administered 30 minutes before i.pl. or i.g. ethanol or vehicle and 2 hours after i.g. ethanol or vehicle. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) (250 mg/kg, i.p.) or vehicle was administered 5 hours after i.g. ethanol. ML171 (2-acetylphenothiazine; 60 mg/kg, i.p.; Tocris Bioscience) or vehicle was administered 2 hours after i.g. ethanol and i.p. acetaldehyde or their vehicles.

Phosphorothioate-modified TRPA1 AS-ODN (sequence: 5′-TATCGCTCCACATTGCTAC-3′) and TRPA1 MM-ODN (sequence: 5′-ATTCGCCTCACATTGTCAC-3′) (22) (10 nmol/10 μL, i.pl.) were administered once a day for 4 consecutive days. Some mice treated with TRPA1 AS/MM-ODN or with 4-OHT were tested for the acute nociceptive response to allyl isothiocyanate (AITC) (20 nmol, i.pl.) or ethanol (30%, i.pl.) or their vehicles (0.5% DMSO or 0.9% NaCl, respectively).

Blood for ethanol assay was obtained from anesthetized mice at 15, 30, 60, and 180 minutes after i.g. ethanol. Liver and hind-paw tissues for ethanol and acetaldehyde assays were obtained from mice euthanized 15, 30, 60, and 180 minutes after i.pl. or i.g. ethanol. Some mice were treated with 4-Mp (100 μg, i.pl., or 50 mg/kg, i.g.) 30 minutes before or 1 hour after i.pl. or i.g. ethanol or their vehicles and euthanized 2 hours after ethanol. For H 2 O 2 assay, hind-paw tissues were taken from mice euthanized before and 1, 3, 6, and 8 hours after i.pl. or i.g. ethanol and acetaldehyde or their vehicles. In additional experiments, paw tissues were taken from mice treated with A967079 (100 mg/kg, i.p.) or PBN (100 mg/kg, i.p.) or their vehicles 1 hour after i.pl. or i.g. ethanol or acetaldehyde or their vehicles and euthanized 2 hours after ethanol or acetaldehyde. For the 4-HNE–histidine protein adduct assay, paw tissues were taken from mice euthanized before and 1, 3, 6, and 8 hours after i.g. ethanol.

For chronic alcohol administration, 1 or 2 mice were housed per cage and were initially fed the control Lieber-DeCarli diet (F1259, Bio-Serv) ad libitum for 5 days to acclimatize them to the liquid food and tube feeding. Afterward, ethanol-fed groups were allowed free access to the ethanol Lieber-DeCarli diet containing 5% (vol/vol) ethanol (F1258, Bio-Serv) daily for 28 days (32). Control mice were pair-fed (i.e., calorically matched to the ethanol-fed mice) with the control diet, in which equal calories of maltose-dextrin was consumed in place of ethanol (32). The feeding tubes contained 30 or 50 mL of ethanol or control liquid diet for 1 or 2 mice, respectively. Mice in both the experimental groups were healthy and displayed normal reflexes and alertness. A967079 and PBN (both 100 mg/kg, i.p.) were administered at day 28 after ethanol or control liquid diet. Liver and paw tissues for ethanol and acetaldehyde assays were obtained from mice euthanized at day 28 after ethanol or control liquid diet.

Acute nociceptive behavior, hind-paw mechanical allodynia, and rotarod test

To assess acute nociceptive responses, mice were placed in a plexiglass chamber immediately after ethanol (15%–80% in 0.9% NaCl, i.pl.), acetaldehyde (0.1–10 nmol/site in NaCl, i.pl.), AITC (10 nmol in 0.5% DMSO, i.pl.), or their respective vehicles, and the total time (nociception time, seconds) spent in licking and lifting the injected right hind limb (21) was recorded for 5 minutes. Mechanical allodynia was evaluated by application of the von Frey filaments to the posterior hind paw of mice before (basal threshold) and after (1–24 hours) ethanol (15%–80% in 0.9% NaCl, i.pl.; 1–4 mL/kg of 15% in 0.9% NaCl, i.g.), acetaldehyde (1–20 nmol/site in 0.9% NaCl, i.pl.; 0.1–1 mg/kg in 0.9% NaCl, i.p.), or their respective vehicles and in mice fed with the Lieber-DeCarli or control diet over 28 days. Mechanical threshold was determined using the up-and-down paradigm (47).

Locomotor function, coordination, and sedation of animals were tested using a rotarod apparatus (UgoBasile). Twenty-four hours before the experiments, mice were trained on the rotarod apparatus, programmed at 8 rpm, until they remained without falling for 60 seconds. The day of the experiment, the latency (seconds) to the first fall and the number of falls were recorded. Cutoff time was 240 seconds.

Ethanol, acetaldehyde, H 2 O 2 , and 4-HNE–histidine protein adduct assays

For ethanol assay, blood taken into heparin-containing syringes via direct cardiac puncture from anesthetized mice was centrifuged at 10,600 x g for 5 minutes, and the plasma was collected. For ethanol and acetaldehyde assay, paw and liver tissues from euthanized mice were homogenized in PBS (0.1 M) with a tissue homogenizer (Qiagen SpA) for 30 seconds and centrifuged at 10,600 x g for 10 minutes, and supernatants were collected. Ethanol content was determined by a colorimetric assay (ab65343, Abcam) according to the manufacturer’s protocol, and expressed as nmol/mL (plasma) and nmol/mg of protein (tissues). Acetaldehyde content (nmol/mg of protein) was determined by a colorimetric assay (Megazyme) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

The H 2 O 2 content was determined in the paw tissue by the Amplex Red assay (Invitrogen). Briefly, tissues were rapidly placed into modified Krebs/HEPES buffer (composition in mmol/L: 99.01 NaCl, 4.69 KCl, 2.50 CaCl 2 , 1.20 MgSO 4 , 1.03 KH 2 PO 4 , 25.0 NaHCO 3 , 20.0 Na-HEPES, and 5.6 glucose, pH 7.4), minced, and incubated with Amplex Red (100 μM) and HRP (1 U/mL) (1 hour, 37°C) in modified Krebs/HEPES buffer protected from light (48). Fluorescence excitation and emission were at 540 and 590 nm, respectively. H 2 O 2 production was calculated using H 2 O 2 standard and expressed as μmol/L/mg of dry tissue.

4-HNE–histidine (4-HNE-His) protein adduct content was quantified in paw tissues by a colorimetric assay (OxiSelect HNE-His Adduct ELISA Kit, Cell Biolabs Inc.) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Paw tissues were homogenized in PBS (0.1 M), supplemented with proteases (serine and cysteine metalloproteinases and calpains) inhibitors (1 tablet/100 mL) for 30 seconds, and centrifuged (10,600 x g, 10 minutes, 4°C). Supernatants were assayed for the measurement of total protein content by a Bradford assay (Bio-Rad) and 4-HNE-His content (expressed as μg/mg of protein).

Cell cultures

Human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK293) cells stably transfected with the cDNA for human TRPA1 (hTRPA1-HEK293) were cultured as previously described (49). Human Schwann cells (HSCs) (1700, CliniScience) were cultured in Schwann cell medium (1701, CliniScience) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Human alveolar type II epithelium–like adherent cell line (A549) (CCL-185, American Type Culture Collection) was cultured in RPMI with 10% FBS, 2 mM glutamine, 100 U penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, and 1 mM HEPES. All cells were used when received without further authentication.

Schwann cells were isolated from sciatic nerves of C57BL/6J mice. The epineurium was removed, and nerve explants were divided into 1-mm segments and dissociated enzymatically using collagenase (0.05%) and hyaluronidase (0.1%) in HBSS (2 hours, 37°C). Cells were collected by centrifugation (68 x g, 10 minutes, room temperature), and the pellet was resuspended and cultured in DMEM containing 10% FCS, 2 mM l-glutamine, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 mg/mL streptomycin. Three days later, cytosine arabinoside (10 mM) was added to remove fibroblasts. All cells were cultured in an atmosphere of 95% air and 5% CO 2 at 37°C.

Assays in cultured cells

Calcium imaging. HSCs were plated on glass coverslips coated with poly-l-lysine (8.3 μM), and [Ca2+] i response was measured as previously reported (22). HSCs were exposed to AITC (100 μM), H 2 O 2 (10 mM), and acetaldehyde (10 mM) or their vehicles (0.1% DMSO or 0.9% NaCl) in the presence or absence of A967079 (50 μM) or its vehicle (0.3% DMSO). In other experiments, HSCs were exposed to ethanol (10 mM) or its vehicle. In this case the delayed [Ca2+] i response was monitored for approximately 150 minutes in the presence or absence of A967079 (50 μM) or 4-Mp (100 μM) or their vehicle (0.3% DMSO). Results were expressed as percent increase in ratio 340/380 over baseline normalized to the maximum effect induced by ionomycin (5 μM) added at the end of each experiment.

Acetaldehyde assay. Mouse Schwann cells and HSCs were plated in 48-well plates in 5% CO 2 and 95% O 2 at 37°C until 90% of confluence. The cultured medium was replaced with PBS supplemented with ethanol (1–100 mM), ethanol (10 mM) plus 4-Mp (100 μM), or vehicle (0.9% NaCl) and maintained in 5% CO 2 and 95% O 2 at 37°C for 3 hours. Then, supernatants were collected, and acetaldehyde content was assayed by a colorimetric assay (Megazyme) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Acetaldehyde content was expressed as micromoles per liter. The cytotoxicity in response to different stimuli was tested by the MTT assay viability test.

H 2 O 2 assay. H 2 O 2 was determined by the Amplex Red assay. HSCs were plated in 96-well clear-bottom black plates (5 × 105 cells per well) and maintained in 5% CO 2 /95% O 2 (24 hours, 37°C). The cultured medium was replaced with Krebs/HEPES supplemented with A967079 (30 μM) or vehicle (0.3% DMSO) for 10 minutes at room temperature. HSCs were stimulated with AITC (100 μM), H 2 O 2 (200 nM), and acetaldehyde (10 mM) or their vehicle (0.01% DMSO, Krebs/HEPES) supplemented with Amplex Red (50 μM) and HRP (1 U/mL, 30 minutes, room temperature, protected from light). Some experiments were performed in Ca2+-free Krebs/HEPES buffer containing EDTA (1 mM). Signal was detected 60 minutes after exposure to stimuli. H 2 O 2 release was calculated using H 2 O 2 standards and expressed as nanomoles per liter.

Immunofluorescence

Anesthetized mice were transcardially perfused with PBS and 4% paraformaldehyde. Paw tissues were removed, postfixed for 24 hours, and paraffin-embedded. Human and mouse FFPE sections (5 μm) were incubated with primary antibodies (all from Abcam): TRPA1 (ab58844, rabbit polyclonal, 1:400), S100 (ab14849, mouse monoclonal [4B3], 1:300), protein gene product 9.5 (PGP9.5) (ab8189, mouse monoclonal [13C4/I3C4], 1:600), NOX1 (ab131088, rabbit polyclonal, 1:250), 4-HNE (HNEJ-2, ab48506, mouse monoclonal, 1:40), and ADH (ab108203, rabbit monoclonal [EPR4439], 1:200), diluted in fresh blocking solution (PBS, pH 7.4, 2.5% normal goat serum, [NGS]). To confirm specificity, TRPA1, NOX1, and ADH primary antibodies were preadsorbed (1:1, overnight, 4°C, before adding to tissue sections) with their respective antigen peptides: TRPA1 synthetic peptide (sequence: CEKQHELIKLIIQKME; Twin Helix Srl.), ADH recombinant protein (NBP1-99053, Novus Biologicals), and NOX1 recombinant protein (PCPKAB7187921P, Promocell). Sections were then incubated with the fluorescent polyclonal secondary antibodies Alexa Fluor 488 and 594 (1:600; Invitrogen), and coverslipped using mounting medium with DAPI (Abcam). Image of the product of the differences from the mean (PDM), i.e. for each pixel (red intensity – mean red intensity) × (green intensity – mean green intensity), was used for qualitative analysis of colocalization. The PDM image is pseudo-colored, generated by pixel that is equal to the PDM value at that location (ImageJ, NIH). The orange color indicates colocalized pixels and the blue color means segregation.

HSCs were grown on glass coverslips coated with poly-l-lysine (8.3 μM) and cultured for 2–3 days before staining. Cells were fixed in ice-cold methanol/acetone (5 minutes at –20°C), washed with PBS, and blocked with NGS (10%) (1 hour, room temperature). The cells were incubated with primary antibodies: TRPA1 (ab58844, rabbit polyclonal, 1:400), S100 (ab14849, mouse monoclonal [4B3], 1:300), NOX1 (ab131088, rabbit polyclonal, 1:250), and ADH (ab108203, rabbit monoclonal [EPR4439], 1:200), diluted in fresh blocking solution (PBS, pH 7.4, 2.5% NGS). Cells were finally incubated with fluorescent polyclonal secondary antibodies (1:600; Alexa Fluor 488 and 594, Invitrogen) (2 hours, room temperature) and mounted using mounting medium with DAPI (Abcam). Fluorescence images were obtained using a BX51 microscope (Olympus).

Immunohistochemistry and intraepidermal nerve fiber analysis

Anesthetized mice were transcardially perfused with PBS and 4% paraformaldehyde. Mouse paws were placed overnight at 4°C in 10% formalin, transferred to 30% sucrose overnight, and frozen and cryosectioned at 30 μm transversal to long paw axis. Free-floating sections were incubated in PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 (TBS) and 2.5% NGS 1 hour at room temperature, then in the primary antibody pan-axonal marker PGP9.5 (1:600; ab108986, rabbit monoclonal [EPR4118], Abcam) overnight at room temperature. Afterward, sections were rinsed in TBS, placed in secondary biotinylated goat anti-rabbit IgG antibody (Vector Laboratories) (1:300, 2 hours at room temperature), and then placed in avidin-biotin complex solution (Vectastain Elite ABC HRP, Vector Laboratories) for 30 minutes at room temperature, followed by rinsing in TBS. The sections were then transferred into ImmPACT DAB (Vector Laboratories) for 4–6 minutes for the chromogen development reaction and rinsed in distilled water before mounting. Intraepidermal nerve fibers (IENFs) were counted under a microscope at ×40 magnification. Single PGP9.5-positive fibers crossing the epidermis-dermis boundary (basal membrane) were counted. Secondary branching was excluded from quantification, according to the European Federation of Neurological Societies guidelines (50).

Real-time PCR

RNA was extracted from paw tissue and liver obtained from C57BL/6J mice or from HSCs. Total RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Mini kit (Qiagen SpA), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA concentration and purity were assessed spectrophotometrically. Reverse transcription was performed with the Qiagen QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (Qiagen SpA) following the manufacturer’s protocol. For mRNA relative quantification, real-time PCR was performed on Rotor Gene Q (Qiagen SpA). The sets of probes for human cells were: ACTB (β-actin): primer 1, CCTTGCACATGCCGGAG; primer 2, ACAGAGCCTCGCCTTTG; probe, /56-FAM/TCATCCATG/ZEN/GTGAGCTGGCGG/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI reference sequence [ref. seq.] NM_001101); TRPA1: primer 1, GAAACCAAAGTGGCAGCTTC; primer 2, GACATTGCTGAGGTCCAGAA; probe, /56-FAM/TGAAGTTCC/ZEN/ACCTGCATAGCTATCCTCT/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_007332); NOX1: primer 1, AAACATTCAGCCCTAACCAAAC; primer 2, GAATCTTCCCTGTTGCCTAGA; probe, /56-FAM/ACCACCCAG/ZEN/TTTCCCATTGTCAAGA/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM013955); ADH1A: primer 1, GTTTCTTTAACTCCCATAGCACAG; primer 2, CACAAGGACTCACCAGTCTC; probe, /56-FAM/AGACAGAAT/ZEN/CAACATGAGCACAGCAGG/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_000667); ADH1B: primer 1, GTGCTCATGTCGTTTCTGTCT; primer 2, TCAAGCAGAGAAGAAATCCACAA; probe, /56-FAM/TGCCCACCA/ZEN/GCAGACTGTGA/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_000668); ADH1C: primer 1, ATCTTAATGCGAACTTCATGAGC; primer 2, CAGAATCAATATGAGCACAGCAG; probe, /56-FAM/CCATTGAGG/ZEN/AGGTAGAGGTTGCACC/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_000669); ADH4: primer 1, AGAAAGACCCACACCTCCTA; primer 2, GAGTTTGTCTGCTTGGATGTG; probe, /56-FAM/CCCTGGTTC/ZEN/GACTTGTGCTGTCT/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_000670); ADH5: primer 1, TGCCACCTCTATCTCCTCTATG; primer 2, CCGACCAGAATCCGTGAAC; probe, /56-FAM/AGCCTTGCA/ZEN/CTTGATAACCTCGTTCG/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_000671); ADH6: primer 1, TGTGGCAGAAAGAGTGTGAT; primer 2, CCTCTTGTATCCCACCATCTTG; probe, /56-FAM/TCACCTGGT/ZEN/TTCACTGTGCTTACTCC/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_000672).

The sets of probes for mouse tissue were: ACTB: primer 1, GACTCATCGTACTCCTGCTTG; primer 2, GATTACTGCTCTGGCTCCTAG; probe, /56-FAM/CTGGCCTCA/ZEN/CTGTCCACCTTCC/3IABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_001101); ADH1: primer 1, AAGACTACAGCAAACCCATCC; primer 2, GACGACGCTTACACCACAT; probe, /56-FAM/CCTTGACAC/ZEN/CATGACTTCTGCCCT/31ABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_007409); ADH5: primer 1, TCATCCCACTCTACATCCCA; primer 2, GGTAAATCTGCTAGTCCCATCT; probe, /56-FAM/CCCTTCCCC/ZEN/TGAGTGACCCTTATTTTC/31ABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_007410); ADH7: primer 1, TGAAGTTATTGGGCGTCTTGA; primer 2, GTCATAGGTGAGCATCTTGGC; probe, /56-FAM/CAGTGTGGT/ZEN/GGTTGGTGCTCCT/31ABkFQ/ (NCBI ref. seq. NM_009626).

The chosen reference gene was ACTB. The QuantiTect Probe PCR Kit (Qiagen SpA) was used for amplification, and the cycling conditions were as follows: samples were heated to 95°C for 10 minutes followed by 40 cycles of 95°C for 15 seconds and 65°C for 20 seconds. PCR reaction was carried out in triplicate. Relative expression of mRNA was calculated using the 2–Δ(ΔCT) comparative method, with each gene normalized against the ACTB gene for the same sample.

Statistics

Statistical analysis was performed by the unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparisons between 2 groups. Group means were compared with a 1-way ANOVA, followed, as needed, by pairwise comparison of multiple groups that used Bonferroni’s correction to maintain the experiment-wise error rate at 5%. For behavioral experiments with repeated measures, a 2-way mixed model was used to compare the control and treated groups of mice at each time point tested, using Bonferroni’s correction for multiple time points. Statistical analyses were performed on raw data using Prism 5 software (GraphPad Software Inc.). P less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval

The use of FFPE sections of human skin samples was approved by the Local Ethics Committee of the Careggi University Hospital (11989_bio/2018), according to the Helsinki Declaration, and informed consent was obtained. All applicable international, national, and/or institutional guidelines for the care and use of animals were followed. In vivo experiments were in accordance with European Union (EU) guidelines and Italian legislation (DLgs 26/2014, EU Directive application 2010/63/EU) for animal care procedures, and under University of Florence research permit 194/2015-PR. Animal studies were reported in compliance with the ARRIVE guidelines (51).