Recognition of human gastrointestinal cancer neoantigens by circulating PD-1+ lymphocytes

Patient characteristics, leukapheresis, and tumor samples. Patients NCI-4078, NCI-4095, NCI-4110, NCI-4114, and NCI-4177 were chosen for this study on the basis of availability of pretreatment leukapheresis and frozen fresh tumor to perform WES and transcriptome analysis. Pretreatment leukapheresis was available for patients NCI-4166 and NCI-MM, but archive formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tumor was used as the source to identify nonsynonymous mutations. All the patients included in this study had metastatic disease and had received a wide range of prior therapies, but all were immunotherapy naive. Patient characteristics are summarized in Supplemental Table 1. PBMCs were obtained from a leukapheresis using a Ficoll-Hypaque gradient and cryopreserved until analysis. After surgical resection, tumor specimens were cut into small 2- to 4-mm fragments and either snap-frozen or included in OCT compound (Sakura Finetek) to estimate the percentage of tumor and to extract DNA and RNA. The remaining tissue was minced under sterile conditions, followed by enzymatic digestions for 1.5 hour at 37°C and intermittent mechanical tissue separation using gentleMACS (Miltenyi Biotec), and single-cell suspensions were washed and cryopreserved until further analysis.

Exome sequencing, RNA sequencing, and mutation clustering. Genomic DNA and total RNA were purified from fresh tumor biopsy or 10-μm OCT sections and normal PBMCs. WES library construction was performed by exome capture of approximately 20,000 coding genes using SureSelectXT Target Enrichment System (Agilent Technologies), and paired-end sequencing was performed with an Illumina High-Output flow cell kit (300 cycles) on a NextSeq 500 sequencer (Illumina) at the Surgery Branch, National Cancer Institute. The average sequencing depth ranged from 100 to 150 for each of the individual libraries generated. Alignments of WES to the reference human genome build hg19 were performed using NovoAlign MPI from Novocraft (http://www.novocraft.com/). Duplicates were marked using Picard’s MarkDuplicates tool (https://github.com/broadinstitute/picard/releases/tag/1.127). Insertion and deletion (indel) realignment and base recalibration were performed according to Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK) best practices (https://www.broadinstitute.org/gatk/). SAMtools was used to create tumor and normal pileup files. Four independent mutation callers (Varscan, SomaticSniper, Mutect, and Strelka) were used to call somatic nonsynonymous mutations (summarized in Table 1) according to the following criteria: minimum coverage of 10 reads, minimum 4 variant reads, greater than 7% variant allele frequency (VAF) and called by 2 or more callers (single nucleotide variants) or 1 for insertions and deletions, and annotated as coding mutation in 2 of the 3 annotation data sets (RefGene, University of California, Santa Cruz, Ensembl). An mRNA sequencing library was also prepared from tumor biopsies using an Illumina TruSeq RNA library prep kit. RNA alignment was performed using STAR (36). Duplicates were marked using Picard’s MarkDuplicates tools. Fragments per million mapped reads (FPKM) values were calculated using Cufflinks (37). The levels of specific transcripts encoding putative NSM variants were calculated as FPKM and used to assess expression of candidate mutations. Tumor from NCI-MM was sequenced and analyzed externally, and the specific filters used to identify the NSM mutations are unknown.

Nonsynonymous mutations for immunological screening were selected based on the presence in both the tumor exome and transcriptome (NCI-4078, NCI-4095) or based on exome only (NCI-4110, NCI-4177, NCI-4114, NCI-4166, NCI-MM). For patients NCI-4095 and NCI-4110, we included mutations with minimum VAF of 10% and minimum variant reads of 3 and considered variants with normal coverage less than 10. Mutations were manually vetted using Integrative Genomics Viewer. The mutated 25-mers screened for each of the patients are shown in Supplemental Table 6. With the exception of the raw FASTQ files from NCI-MM, all raw FASTQ files can be accessed through the NCBI database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP) using accession phs001003.v1.p1. Whole-exome sequencing of NCI-MM was performed before this patient entered the study, and the raw FASTQ files were analyzed externally but were not available for reanalysis.

Determination of allele-specific copy number analysis and mutation clustering. WES data were used in the copy number analysis. The data analysis was performed in R, version 3.4.0. The segmented copy number, cellularity, and ploidy were determined using Sequenza version 2.1.2 with normal sample as references and hg19 coordinates. The cancer cell fraction (CCF) of each mutation was estimated by integration of the local copy number, tumor purity (obtained from Sequenza), and VAF. Only mutations with tumor coverage of at least 20 times were included in the analysis. The observed mutation copy number can be calculated by integration of local copy number, purity, and VAF. The mutations were classified as either clonal or subclonal based on the confidence interval of the CCF. Mutations were defined as clonal if the 95% confidence interval overlapped 1, and subclonal otherwise. All mutations with read depth greater than 4 and VAF greater than 7% were clustered using PyClone version 1.3.0 Dirichlet process clustering. PyClone allows clustering to simply group clonal and subclonal mutations based on their CCF estimates. PyClone was run using 50,000 iterations and a burn-in of 1000.

Antibodies, flow cytometry, cell sorting, and in vitro expansion of lymphocytes. We purchased fluorescently labeled human-specific antibodies from BD Biosciences (CD3-APC-H7, clone sk7; CD3-APC-Cy7, clone sk7; CD137-APC, clone 4B4-1; CD4-PE, clone RPA-T4; CD8-PE-Cy7, clone sk1; CD134-FITC, clone ACT35), eBioscience (anti–mouse TCR β chain [anti-mTCRB]–FITC, clone H57-597), and BioLegend (IFN-γ–FITC, clone 4S.B3; CD107a-APC-Cy7, clone H4A3; CD27-FITC, clone O323; CD45RO-PE-Cy5, clone UCHL1; CCR7-BV650, clone G043H7; ICOS-BV605, clone C398.4A; CD4-BV510, clone SK3; CD39-BV421, clone A1). Anti–PD-1 (pembrolizumab) was custom conjugated with PE by Miltenyi Biotec in good manufacturing practice (GMP) conditions according to the company’s approved standard operating procedures for generating fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies. Anti–PD-1 antibody used for analysis and sorting was a gift from L. Liu (MedImmune; clone AMP-514, 1:300, PD-1 Alexa Fluor 647). Analytical flow cytometry data were acquired on a Canto II cell analyzer (BD Biosciences). All cell sorting experiments were performed using a BD FACSJazz (BD Biosciences). Data were analyzed with FlowJo software (Becton, Dickinson and Co.).

To perform cell sorting from PBMCs, 1 × 108 to 3 × 108 PBMCs were thawed into T cell medium containing DNase (Genentech Inc.; 1:1000), centrifuged, plated at 2 × 106 cells per well in a 24-well plate in the absence of cytokines, and rested overnight at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Cells were harvested, and CD8+ and CD4+ cells were enriched sequentially using CD8 and CD4 microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec) and resuspended in staining buffer. Next, we blocked the Fc receptor using an Fc receptor blocking antibody (Miltenyi Biotec), counted the cells, resuspended them at 4 × 107 cells/mL in staining buffer, and incubated them with antibodies for 30 minutes at 4°C. The pre-enrichment step was not performed when T cells were sorted from a fresh tumor single-cell suspension. PD-1–, PD-1+, and PD-1hi cells were sorted after gating on live CD3+CD4+ or CD3+CD8+ cells. T cells obtained ranged from 6 cells to 1.5 × 105 cells. When more than 1 × 104 cells were sorted, half of the cells were snap-frozen to perform deep sequencing of the variable V-D-J region of the TRB gene, and the other half was expanded in vitro.

For flow cytometry–based sorting of antigen-reactive lymphocytes, T cells were selected based on 4-1BB expression following 20 hours of coculture with tumor cells or with antigen-expressing (peptide-pulsed or electroporated) autologous APCs. Cocultured cells were pelleted, resuspended in staining buffer, and incubated with antibodies for 30 minutes at 4°C. Live CD3+CD8+4-1BB+ or CD3+CD4+4-1BB+ lymphocytes were either bulk-sorted and expanded in vitro, or single cells were sorted into a 96-well plate to perform single-cell, targeted TRA and TRB sequencing.

Sorted cells were expanded using a rapid expansion protocol (REP) consisting of 200-fold excess of irradiated (5000 rad) allogeneic feeders from 3 donors in T cell medium containing 30 ng/mL anti-CD3 antibody OKT3 (Miltenyi Biotec) and 3000 IU/mL IL-2 (Chiron). After day 7, medium was replaced every 2 days with fresh T cell medium containing IL-2. Cells were split when confluent or when they reached a concentration exceeding 3 × 106 cells/mL. At day 14, cells were harvested and either used in coculture experiments or cryopreserved until further analysis.

The generation of enriched populations of neoantigen-specific lymphocytes required 2 consecutive stimulations/expansions: (a) stimulation of sorted PD-1+ or PD-1hi cells derived from PBMCs, and (b) stimulation of 4-1BB+ sorted lymphocytes after coculture of the PD-1+ and/or PD-1hi cells against the peptide-pulsed autologous APCs.

We evaluated the expansion of 4-1BB+ sorted cells after coculture of the CD8+PD-1+, CD8+PD-1hi, or CD4+PD-1hi subsets, which had already undergone 1 REP, from 2 randomly selected patients (NCI-4095 and NCI-4078) against some representative neoantigens (KRAS p.G12D , PSMD2 p.G644A , and DLAT p.G294L ). The expansion of these populations at day 14 after stimulation ranged from 7000- to 94,000-fold (Supplemental Table 5). The proliferative potential of these cells suggests that hundreds of millions to billions of enriched neoantigen-specific lymphocytes can be generated for patient treatment starting from tens of thousands of PD-1+ T cells sorted from peripheral blood.

Cytotoxicity assay. CFSE-labeled tumor cells (3 × 104) were cocultured with T cells at an effector-to-target ratio of 2 (Pher4177 CD8+ PD-1hi TMG1 enriched) or 5 (Pher4177 CD8+ PD-1hi TCL enriched) for 20 hours. Tumor cells alone were used as negative control, and staurosporine-treated cells (10 μM) were used as positive controls of cell death. For MHC-I blocking, CFSE-labeled tumor cells were preincubated with 200 μg/mL anti–MHC-I antibody (clone W6/32) for 1 hour, and blocking antibody was maintained during coculture at 50 μg/mL. After 20 hours of coculture, cells were trypsinized and stained with LIVE/DEAD Violet fixable stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes at room temperature. The percentage of dead tumor cells (i.e., CFSE+ and LIVE/DEAD Violet+) was determined by flow cytometry, and specific lysis was calculated from duplicates as (% experimental death – % basal death) / (% maximal staurosporine death – % basal death).

Generation of APCs. Monocyte-derived immature DCs were generated using the plastic adherence method. Briefly, PBMCs isolated from a leukapheresis were thawed, washed, and incubated for 90 minutes at 37°C and 5% CO 2 in neat AIM-V medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in a tissue culture–treated flask at approximately 1 × 106 cells/cm2. After this period, nonadherent cells were removed by vigorous washing of the flasks with AIM-V, and then incubated again for 60 minutes in AIM-V medium. Nonadherent cells were washed, and adherent cells were incubated with DC medium. On day 3, fresh DC medium was added, and on day 5 to 6, immature DCs were harvested. Fresh or cryopreserved DCs were used in the experiments. When used after cryopreservation, cells were thawed into DC medium, spun at 1000 rpm for 10 minutes, resuspended in DC medium at 2 × 106 cells/mL, and incubated at 37°C and 5% CO 2 for 2 hours before peptide pulsing or electroporation.

Antigen-presenting B cell lines were generated by isolation of B cells from PBMCs by positive selection using CD19+ microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec). B cells were expanded in B cell medium using irradiated NIH 3T3 CD40L cells. At day 3, fresh B cell medium was replenished. B cells were used fresh or cryopreserved at day 5 to 6. When used after cryopreservation, cells were thawed into B cell medium the day before electroporation.

Peptide synthesis and peptide pulsing. We purchased peptides from GenScript or JPT. Crude peptides were used for the initial in vitro screening of T cells. To validate reactivities observed in the initial screen, we ordered selected HPLC-purified mutant peptides and their WT counterparts. APCs (DCs or B cells) were harvested, washed, and resuspended at 2 × 106 to 5 × 106 cells/mL in their corresponding media supplemented with the appropriate cytokines with 10 μg/mL or 1 μg/mL for 25-mers and minimal epitopes, respectively. Pulsing of peptide pools was performed at a final concentration of 10 μg/mL per peptide. After overnight pulsing, APCs were washed with PBS, resuspended in T cell medium, and immediately used in coculture assays.

HLA identification and minimal epitope prediction. HLA was determined from the WES data using the PHLAT (38) algorithm. HLA-I restriction elements identified are shown in Supplemental Table 7. Candidate minimal MMP14 p.R158C epitopes including mutant residues predicted to bind to their autologous HLA-I molecules were identified using NetMHCpan version 4.0 (39). HLA-C*08:02–restricted WT and mutated KRAS p.G12D 9-mers and 10-mers were reported previously (15).

TMG construction and in vitro transcription of RNA and electroporation. TMGs were constructed as previously described (17). For each nonsynonymous variant identified by WES, we constructed a “minigene,” consisting of the mutant amino acid flanked by 12 amino acids of the WT protein sequence. Up to 17 minigenes were concatenated to generate a TMG construct. TMG constructs were codon optimized and subcloned into pcRNA2SL using EcoRI and BamHI. pcRNA2SL is based on pcDNA3.1, modified to include a signal sequence and a DC-LAMP trafficking sequence, previously described as enhancing processing and presentation (40). Sanger sequencing was used to verify the nucleotide sequence of the TMG constructs. One microgram of linearized (NotI; New England Biolabs) plasmid RNA was used as a template to generate in vitro–transcribed TMG RNA using the Mmessage Mmachine T7 Ultra kit (Life Technologies) as instructed by the manufacturer. RNA was precipitated using LiCl 2 , and RNA concentration was measured using a NanoDrop spectrophotometer. RNA was resuspended at 1 μg/μL, aliquoted, and stored at –80°C until use. RNA encoding WT and mutated KRAS p.G12D was generated by subcloning of the full-length cDNA into pcRNA2SL and in vitro transcription of RNA, as described above.

Assessment of target cell recognition: IFN-γ ELISPOT assay and detection of 4-1BB, CD107a, and IFN-γ. T cells were thawed into T cell medium supplemented with 3000 IU IL-2 two days before coincubation with target cells. Before each coculture, target cells and T cells were washed and replaced with cytokine-free T cell medium. Typically, equal volumes (100 μL) of T cells and APCs or tumor cells were mixed together in a 96-well plate. 2 × 104 to 5 × 104 T cells were coincubated with 1 × 105 or 3 × 105 peptide-pulsed or TMG-electroporated DCs or B cells, respectively. Alternatively, T cells were cocultured with 1 × 105 tumor cells. All cocultures were performed in the absence of exogenously added cytokines. For all the assays, plate-bound OKT3 (1 μg/mL; Miltenyi Biotec) was used as a positive control. Media, DMSO (Sigma-Aldrich), and/or irrelevant peptides were used as negative controls.

Cell surface T cell activation receptors OX40 and 4-1BB were assessed by flow cytometry at approximately 20 hours after stimulation. Briefly, cocultured cells were pelleted, resuspended in staining buffer, and incubated with antibodies for 30 minutes at 4°C. Cells were washed and resuspended in staining buffer containing propidium iodide (Sigma-Aldrich) and acquired on a BD LSRFortessa flow cytometer. For MHC-I blocking, CFSE-labeled tumor cells were preincubated with 200 μg/mL anti–MHC-I antibody for 1 hour, and blocking antibody was maintained during coculture at 50 μg/mL. Anti–MHC-I clone W6/32 hybridoma was produced and purified by LEITAT, according to its approved standard production and purification procedures.

CD107 and IFN-γ were detected at 6 hours after stimulation. Briefly, antibodies specific for the degranulation marker CD107a were added at the beginning of the coculture. Cells were cocultured with target cells in the presence of 5 μg/mL brefeldin A (Sigma-Aldrich) and 2 μM monensin (BioLegend). At 6 hours after stimulation, cells were stained for cell surface receptors and then fixed and permeabilized using the Cytofix/Cytoperm kit (BD Biosciences) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were stained with anti–human IFN-γ antibody, washed, and acquired on a BD LSRFortessa flow cytometer. Data were analyzed using FlowJo software (Becton, Dickinson and Co.).

Generation of tumor cell lines. Three- to four-millimeter fragments derived from a fresh tumor specimen or 1 × 106 cells from a single cell suspension were cultured in RPMI 1640 supplemented with 20% Hyclone FBS (GE Healthcare), 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 25 mM HEPES (Thermo Fisher Scientific), at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Medium was replaced once every month until cell lines were established. Once established, the colorectal and pancreatic cell lines TC4110 and TC4177 were sequenced and cryopreserved at early passage. NIH 3T3 CD40L cells were established by transduction of NIH 3T3 cells (American Type Culture Collection) with a retrovirus encoding CD40L. NIH 3T3 CD40L cells were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% Hyclone FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 25 mM HEPES (Thermo Fisher Scientific), at 37°C in 5% CO 2 .

TCR sequencing and construction. High-throughput TRA and TRB targeted sequencing of the variable V-J or V-D-J regions was performed after DNA extraction of pelleted ex vivo–expanded T cells, sorted T cells, or snap-frozen tumor by Adaptive Biotechnologies. The immunoSEQ platform was used for analysis. Frequencies of specific CDR3 (complementarity-determining region 3) hypervariable amino acid sequences were calculated after exclusion of nonproductive TCR rearrangements.

Single-cell TRBV and TRAV sequencing was performed as previously described (41). Briefly, selected 4-1BB+ cells were sorted into reverse transcriptase PCR buffer. We set up a multiplex PCR using a One-Step RT-PCR kit (Qiagen) and multiple Vα and Vβ region–specific primers for the reverse transcription and the first amplification. For the second round of amplification we used the first PCR product as a template and set up 2 independent reactions using HotStarTaq DNA polymerase (Qiagen) with either nested Vα and Cα region–specific primers or nested Vβ and Cβ region–specific primers. The resulting PCR products were sequenced by the Sanger method with internally nested Cα and Cβ region–specific primers, respectively.

TCR construction and transduction of T cells. TRA and TRB CDR3 nucleotide sequence was obtained by next-generation sequencing or by single-cell TCR sequencing, and the 5′ and 3′ ends of the TRBV and TRAV regions were obtained from the International Immunogenetics Information System (IMGT) online database (http://www.imgt.org). The sequence encoding the resulting human TRB V-D-J or TRA V-J was fused to sequences encoding the modified mouse constant TRB chain and TRA, respectively, as previously described (42–44). A gene fragment encoding the codon-optimized full-length TRB and TRA, in this orientation, separated by a furan SGSG P2A linker, was subcloned into pMSGV1 retroviral vector (GenScript).

We generated a transient retroviral supernatant by transfecting the vector encoding the TCR of interest into 293GP cells, provided by S. Feldman (Surgery Branch, National Cancer Institute). PBLs were activated in T cell medium supplemented with 50 ng/mL anti-CD3 and 300 IU/mL IL-2 for 3 days before retroviral transduction. Retroviral supernatants were harvested at 24 and 48 hours, centrifuged to discard cell debris, and diluted 1:1 with medium and used to transduce the activated lymphocytes using the spinoculation method, as previously described (14). Transduced as well as mock-transduced and GFP-transduced lymphocytes, used as controls in all experiments, were used at day 15 after stimulation.

Media for cell culture, and other reagents. T cell medium comprised a 1:1 mix of RPMI 1640 with l-glutamine (Lonza) and AIM-V (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 12.5 mM HEPES (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 5% human serum (prepared in-house) without cytokines. T cell medium was supplemented with IL-2 as specified in each section. Staining buffer contained PBS supplemented with 0.5% BSA and 2 mM EDTA (Sigma-Aldrich). DC medium comprised RPMI containing 5% human AB serum, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 2 mM l-glutamine (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 800 IU/mL GM-CSF, and 200 U/mL IL-4 (PeproTech). B cell medium comprised IMDM (Quality Biological Inc.) supplemented with 10% human AB serum (processed in-house), 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 2 mM l-glutamine, and 200 U/mL IL-4. IFN-γ was purchased from PeproTech.

Statistics. Data were reported as mean ± SEM. Experiments were performed without duplicates, unless otherwise specified. All experiments were repeated at least twice. One-way ANOVA and Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons were used to test for statistical differences in PD-1 expression on the peripheral blood T cell subsets after expansion. A P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. Patients were enrolled on a clinical protocol (NCT01174121, ClinicalTrials.gov) approved by the institutional review board of the National Cancer Institute, and signed an informed consent.