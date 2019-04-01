Commentary 10.1172/JCI127682

NOX5 as a therapeutic target in cerebral ischemic injury

Luciana Simão do Carmo,1 Bradford C. Berk,2 and David G. Harrison1

1Division of Clinical Pharmacology, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

2Department of Medicine, Aab Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: David G. Harrison, 2200 Pierce Avenue, Room 536 Robinson Research Building, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee 37232-6602, USA. Phone: 615.322.3304; Email: david.g.harrison@vanderbilt.edu.

First published March 18, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 4 on April 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(4):1530–1532. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127682.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 18, 2019 - Version history

In this issue of the JCI, Casas et al. define a previously unknown role of the NADPH oxidase catalytic subunit NOX5 in cerebral infarction. Using a mouse expressing human NOX5 in the endothelium, the investigators show that NOX5 is activated and plays a deleterious role in promoting edema, infarction, and ultimately, worsened neurological function following cerebral ischemia. They provide evidence that this is due to the breakdown of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and that a unique pharmacological inhibitor of NOX5, ML090, if given early, around the time of reoxygenation, can maintain BBB integrity. Future studies of NOX5 inhibition in humans, particularly in the setting of thrombolysis, are warranted.

