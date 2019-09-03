TLR9 signaling in fibroblastic reticular cells regulates peritoneal immunity

TLR9 controls peritoneal immunity at baseline and during sepsis. We first confirmed the findings of others that genetically or pharmacologically blocking TLR9 reduces bacterial load, inflammation, and mortality in mouse polymicrobial sepsis (Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127542DS1; refs. 18–20). However, the mechanisms underlying the protection resulting from TLR9 suppression in sepsis are unclear. Recruitment of immune cells to infectious foci is an essential mechanism for peritoneal immunity and is critical for early bacterial clearance as well as prevention of an excessive inflammatory response (23, 24). Previous studies have reported that blocking TLR9 signaling increases immune cell recruitment into the peritoneal cavity after CLP (20). Here, we observed that total peritoneal cell counts were significantly higher in Tlr9CpG1/CpG1 mutant mice and global Tlr9–/– mice compared with WT mice at baseline and after CLP (Supplemental Figure 1F). These data suggest that TLR9 may regulate host defense via modulation of peritoneal immunity. To understand the basis of TLR9 in the regulation of peritoneal immunity, we analyzed the cellular composition and TLR9 expression patterns in cells of the peritoneum. Peritoneal cell components were heterogenous at baseline and after CLP and included B cells, T cells, neutrophils, macrophages, and dendritic cells (DCs) (Figure 1A). At baseline, B cells were the dominant cell type, while neutrophils were recruited in large numbers after CLP and became the dominant cell type in the peritoneal cavity (Figure 1A). B cells, DCs, and macrophages expressed TLR9 (Figure 1B). However, the expression levels of TLR9 in DCs and macrophages significantly decreased after CLP compared with control levels (Figure 1B). The expression of TLR9 in T cells and neutrophils was undetectable by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2). We next assessed the number of each cell type in peritoneal cavities of WT and Tlr9–/– mice using flow cytometry. Unexpectedly, numbers of all cell types were significantly higher in Tlr9–/– mice compared with WT mice before and after CLP (Figure 1, C–G). These data indicate that TLR9 controls the recruitment of not just one specific cell type, but all types of immune cells, into the peritoneal cavity at baseline and during sepsis.

Figure 1 TLR9 controls peritoneal immunity at baseline and during sepsis. WT and Tlr9–/– mice were subjected to CLP. PLF was collected at 18 hours after CLP. (A) Percentages of indicated immune cells were measured by flow cytometry. (B) TLR9 expression in indicated peritoneal cells. MFI for TLR9 expression was measured by flow cytometry. (C–G) Peritoneal cell counts of (C) B cells, (D) macrophages, (E) DCs, (F) neutrophils, and (G) T cells in control and after CLP. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 2 separate experiments. Symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t tests.

B cells are required for the protective effects of Tlr9–/– mice during sepsis. The above data indicate that B cells are the dominant cell type in the peritoneal cavity at baseline. Furthermore, peritoneal B cells highly express TLR9 before and after CLP. B-1 cells, an innate-like B cell population, predominantly reside in body cavities and spontaneously secrete IgM as part of first-line host defenses against invading microorganisms (25–28). Consistent with the increased peritoneal B cell numbers in Tlr9–/– mice, peritoneal B-1 cell numbers and peritoneal IgM levels were significantly higher in Tlr9–/– mice compared with WT mice at baseline and after CLP (Figure 2, A–C). Upon activation, B-1 cells increase the production of cytokines such as GM-CSF to modulate macrophage and neutrophil functions (29). We observed that circulating and peritoneal GM-CSF levels were not detectable in control mice. However, peritoneal GM-CSF levels were significantly higher in Tlr9–/– mice compared with WT mice after CLP (Figure 2D). Circulating IgM and GM-CSF levels did not significantly differ between WT and Tlr9–/– mice at baseline or after CLP, suggesting that TLR9 had a local regulatory effect on peritoneal B-1 cells (Figure 2, B–D). To determine whether peritoneal B cells are required for the protective effects of TLR9 inhibition in sepsis, peritoneal B cells were depleted with CD19-neutralizing antibodies (Supplemental Figure 3). CD19-neutralizing antibodies significantly increased mortality and peritoneal bacterial load after CLP in Tlr9–/– mice compared with control IgG pretreatment (Figure 2, E and F). Peritoneal IgM levels were inversely correlated to bacterial load (Figure 2G). These results indicate that peritoneal B cells are required for the protective effects resulting from TLR9 deletion in sepsis.

Figure 2 B cells are required for the protective effects of Tlr9–/– mice during sepsis. (A–D) WT and Tlr9–/– mice were subjected to CLP. Plasma and PLF were collected at 18 hours after CLP. (A) Peritoneal B-1 cell numbers. (B) Plasma IgM levels. (C) Peritoneal IgM levels. (D) Peritoneal GM-CSF levels. (E–G) Tlr9–/– mice were treated with CD19 neutralizing antibodies (10 mg/mouse) or control IgG (10 mg/mouse) at 24 hours before CLP. PLF was collected at 18 hours after CLP. (E) Seven-day survival after CLP. Data are from 2 separate experiments. n = 10. *P < 0.05, log-rank test. (F) Bacterial clearance in PLF. Data are from 2 separate experiments. Symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05, nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Peritoneal IgM levels. For A–D and G, data are shown as mean ± SD from 2 separate experiments. Symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

TLR9 inhibits peritoneal B cell recruitment via suppressing CXCL13 production. We next tested whether TLR9 regulates B cell recruitment into the peritoneal cavity. CXCL13 is a selective B cell–attracting chemokine (30, 31). Notably, peritoneal CXCL13 levels in Tlr9–/– mice were significantly higher than in WT mice at baseline and after CLP (Figure 3A), suggesting that TLR9 may regulate peritoneal B cell recruitment via modulation of CXCL13 production. To determine whether CXCL13 is necessary for the protective effects of TLR9 in sepsis, WT and Tlr9–/– mice were treated with CXCL13-neutralizing antibodies and subjected to CLP. As expected, treatment with CXCL13-neutralizing antibodies significantly decreased peritoneal B-1 cell numbers and IgM levels in both WT and Tlr9–/– mice (Figure 3, B and C). Consistently, treatment with CXCL13-neutralizing antibodies also significantly impaired bacterial clearance and increased circulating IL-6 levels compared with control IgG treatment (Figure 3, D and E). Notably, treatment with CXCL13-neutralizing antibodies significantly increased mortality in Tlr9–/– mice compared with IgG treatment (Figure 3F). Furthermore, the addition of recombinant CXCL13 significantly increased peritoneal B-1 cell numbers and IgM levels in WT mice after CLP (Figure 3, G and H). Importantly, the addition of CXCL13 in WT mice significantly reduced bacterial load, circulating IL-6 levels, and mortality compared with PBS control treatment (Figure 3, I–K). These results indicate that TLR9 inhibits peritoneal B cell recruitment via the suppression of CXCL13 production during sepsis.

Figure 3 TLR9 inhibits peritoneal B cell recruitment via suppressing CXCL13 production. (A) WT and Tlr9–/– mice were subjected to CLP. PLF was collected at 18 hours after CLP. Peritoneal CXCL13 levels were assessed using ELISA. (B–F) WT and Tlr9–/– mice were treated with CXCL13 neutralizing antibodies (10 mg/mouse) or control IgG (10 mg/mouse) immediately after CLP. PLF and plasma were collected at 18 hours after CLP. (B) Peritoneal B-1 cell numbers. (C) Peritoneal IgM levels. (D) Bacterial load in PLF. (E) Plasma IL-6 levels. (F) Seven-day survival. For A–C and E, data are shown as mean ± SD. Symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t tests. For D, symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05, nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. For F, n = 13–19/group as indicated. *P < 0.05 versus Tlr9–/– IgG, log-rank test. (G–K) WT mice were treated with recombinant CXCL13 (10 mg/mouse) or PBS immediately after CLP. (G) Peritoneal B-1 cell number. (H) Peritoneal IgM levels. (I) Bacterial load in PLF. (J) Plasma IL-6 levels. (K) Seven-day survival. For G, H, and J, data are shown as mean ± SD. Symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. For I, symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05, nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. For K, n = 10/group. *P < 0.05, log-rank test.

TLR9 in B cells does not account for the detrimental effects of TLR9 observed in sepsis. The above results indicate that B cells are required for the more efficient bacterial clearance observed in Tlr9–/– mice during sepsis. To determine whether TLR9 expressed by B cells is required for either B cell recruitment or function, we generated B cell–specific Tlr9–/– (Cd19-Tlr9–/–) mice. Deletion of Tlr9 in B cells was confirmed using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4). There were no significant differences between Cd19-Tlr9–/– mice and the control Tlr9loxp/loxp (flox) mice in bacterial clearance, peritoneal total cell count, B cell counts, and B-1 cell counts, or systemic and peritoneal IgM levels following CLP (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). Importantly, Tlr9 deletion in B cells did not affect CLP-induced increases in Cxcl13 production compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5G). To further test the role of TLR9 in B-1 cell function, peritoneal B-1 cells were sorted from WT and Tlr9–/– mice and treated with or without a TLR9 agonist (ODN1585) and/or the TLR4 agonist LPS for 18 hours. We did not observe a significant difference in media IgM levels between WT and Tlr9–/– B-1 cell cultures (Supplemental Figure 5H), suggesting that TLR9 did not regulate IgM secretion from B-1 cells. Together, these data indicate that, while B-1 cells are required for the improved bacterial clearance observed in Tlr9-deficient mice, TLR9 in B cells does not contribute the antimicrobial functions of B-1 cells during peritoneal sepsis.

TLR9 inhibits CXCL13 expression in FRCs in mesenteric adipose tissues. The above results indicate that TLR9 inhibits peritoneal B cell recruitment via suppression of CXCL13 production; however, how TLR9 regulates peritoneal CXCL13 levels is unclear. CXCL13 is expressed in multiple cell types other than B cells (32), including DCs (33), macrophages (34), and FRCs in FALCs (9) and lymph nodes (35). We first tested to determine whether TLR9 regulated CXCL13 production from cells in the peritoneal cavity or cells from FALCs in mesenteric adipose tissues. Peritoneal cells and mesenteric adipose tissues were isolated from WT and Tlr9–/– mice before and after CLP. Cxcl13 expression levels, assessed by PCR, in peritoneal cells did not significantly differ between WT and Tlr9–/– mice before or after CLP (Figure 4A). However, the expression of Cxcl13 in mesenteric adipose tissues was significantly higher in Tlr9–/– mice than in WT mice before and after CLP (Figure 4B). These data suggest that TLR9 may regulate CXCL13 production from FALCs in mesenteric adipose tissues. To further identify the cell type in which TLR9 regulated CXCL13 production, mesenteric adipose tissues from WT and Tlr9–/– mice were isolated and subjected to immunofluorescence staining for CXCL13 as well as cell-specific markers (CD45 for hematopoietic cells including macrophages, T cells, B cells, and DCs; CD11c for DCs). CXCL13 rarely colocalized with CD45+ immune cells or CD11+ DCs (Figure 4C), suggesting that nonimmune cells in FALCs were a major source of CXCL13. FRCs, a subpopulation of stromal cells in FALCs, have been shown to express CXCL13 (9). To determine the role of TLR9 in the regulation of CXCL13 expression in FRCs, WT and Tlr9–/– FRCs were isolated from mesenteric adipose tissues and expanded ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 6). We found that FRCs constitutively expressed TLR9 (Supplemental Figure 6). Notably, Cxcl13 expression was significantly downregulated in FRCs after stimulation with all 3 classes of TLR9 agonists (class A, ODN1585; class B, ODN1826; class C, ODN2395) compared with control (Figure 4D), while Cxcl13 expression was not significantly downregulated after LPS (a TLR4 ligand) or Poly I:C (PIC) (a TLR3 ligand) stimulation (Figure 4D). Deletion of Tlr9 in FRCs abrogated the suppressive effects of CpG1585 in Cxcl13 expression (Figure 4E). These data reveal an unrecognized role of TLR9 in the regulation of FRC chemokine production.

Figure 4 TLR9 inhibits CXCL13 expression in FRCs in mesenteric adipose tissues. (A–C) WT and Tlr9–/– mice were subjected to CLP. PLF and mesenteric adipose tissue were collected at18 hours after CLP. (A and B) Cxcl13 expression in peritoneal cells (A) and mesenteric adipose tissue (B) were assessed using quantitative PCR. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 2 separate experiments. Symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of CXCL13 (red), CD45 (green), CD11c (white), and nucleus (blue) in mesenteric adipose tissue. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D and E) Cxcl13 expression in mouse FRCs. WT and Tlr9–/– FRCs were isolated from mesenteric adipose tissues and expanded ex vivo. FRCs were stimulated with indicated TLR ligands (ODN1585, 5 μM; ODN1826, 5 μM; ODN2395, 5 μM, LPS, 1 μg/mL; PIC, 20 μg/mL) for 18 hours. Cxcl13 expression was assessed using quantitative PCR. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 1 representative experiment. Experiments were performed 3 times. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

TLR9 regulates peritoneal immunity via modulation of chemokine expression in FRCs. We next tested whether TLR9 also regulated chemokine expression in FRCs for the recruitment of other cell types in the peritoneal cavity. Cultured WT FRCs were stimulated with ODN1585, LPS, PIC, and ODN1585+LPS for 18 hours. The expression of chemokines in FRCs was assessed using quantitative PCR. Notably, activation of TLR9 signaling in FRCs with ODN1585 significantly reduced the expression of chemokines known to attract neutrophils (Cxcl2 and Cxcl5), monocytes (Cxcl3 and Ccl2), DCs (Ccl19 and Ccl2), and lymphocytes (Cxcl13, Ccl19, and Ccl21) (Figure 5A). The expression of Cxcl13, Cxcl3, and Ccl19 decreased dramatically after the addition of TLR9 agonists (Figure 5A). In contrast, stimulation with LPS increased the expression of Cxcl13, Cxcl5, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Ccl19, and Ccl2 in FRCs (Figure 5A), while stimulation with PIC increased the expression of Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Ccl19, Ccl21 and Ccl2 in FRCs (Figure 5A). These data suggest that individual TLRs play unique roles in regulating FRC responses to immune stimulators. Surprisingly, addition of ODN1585 suppressed LPS-induced Cxcl5 expression in FRCs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 5B). Furthermore, addition of ODN1585 suppressed the LPS-induced upregulation of Cxcl13, Cxcl5, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, and Ccl2 expression in FRCs (Figure 5C). These data suggest a dominant role for TLR9 in FRCs that reside within the FALCs in the peritoneal cavity.

Figure 5 TLR9 regulates peritoneal immunity via modulation of chemokine expression in FRCs. (A–C) Chemokine expression in mouse FRCs. WT FRCs were isolated from mesenteric adipose tissues and expanded ex vivo. FRCs were stimulated with indicated TLR ligands (ODN: ODN1585, 5 μM; LPS, 1 μg/mL; PIC, 20 μg/mL; ODN+LPS: ODN1585, 5 μM +LPS, 1 μg/mL) for 18 hours. Indicated chemokine expression was assessed using quantitative PCR. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 1 representative experiment. Experiments were performed 3 times. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. #, not detectable. (D) FALCs in mesenteric adipose tissue were stained with 0.05% Toluidine Blue. Arrows indicate representative FALCs. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Total cell counts in mesenteric FALCs were measured using Cellometer. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 2 separate experiments. Symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05 vs. WT, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) B-1 cell counts in mesenteric FALCs were measured using flow cytometry. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 2 separate experiments. Symbols represent individual mice. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

As FRCs have been shown to play essential roles in the formation of FALCs during the activation of host defenses, we next tested to determine whether TLR9 regulated FALC formation. Interestingly, the formation of FALCs as well as FALC total cell count in mesenteric adipose tissue was significantly higher in Tlr9–/– mice compared with WT mice at baseline and after CLP (Figure 5, D and E). It is known that B-1 cells migrate to FALC via CXCL13 during inflammation and thus are retained in the peritoneal cavity (9). Consistently, B-1 cell numbers in FALC increased significantly in both mouse strains after CLP compared with control (Figure 5F). Furthermore, B-1 cell numbers in FALC were significantly higher in Tlr9–/– mice compared with WT mice at baseline and after CLP (Figure 5F). These findings indicate that TLR9 plays critical roles in controlling peritoneal immunity and that the mechanisms are mediated via suppression of chemokine expression in FRCs for immune cell recruitment and FALC formation.

Blocking TLR9 signaling in FRCs increases the efficiency of FRC-based therapy for sepsis. A recent study showed that a single adoptive transfer of FRCs (106/mouse) improved survival after CLP (17). Our data indicate that TLR9 negatively regulates the establishment of peritoneal immunity via suppressing chemokine production in FRCs. Therefore, we hypothesized that blocking TLR9 signaling in FRCs may increase the efficiency of FRC-based therapy for sepsis. To test our hypothesis, WT mice were injected i.p. with WT or Tlr9–/– FRCs (2 × 105/ mouse) at an early time point (1 hour) or a late time point (12 hours) after CLP (Figure 6A). Adoptive transfer of this low number of WT FRCs at 1 hour after CLP only slightly reduced peritoneal bacterial load and IL-6 levels compared with PBS control (Figure 6, B and C). Furthermore, there was no significant difference in mortality between mice receiving adoptive transfer of WT FRCs and mice injected with PBS (Figure 6, D and E). Surprisingly, adoptive transfer of the same low number of Tlr9–/– FRCs at 1 hour after CLP significantly reduced peritoneal bacterial load and circulating IL-6 levels compared with PBS control (Figure 6, B and C). Notably, both early (1 hour after CLP) and late (12 hours after CLP) treatment with Tlr9–/– FRCs significantly reduced mortality compared with PBS control (Figure 6, D and E). These results support the idea that blocking TLR9 signaling in FRCs improves the efficiency of FRC-based therapy for sepsis.

Figure 6 Blocking TLR9 signaling in FRCs increases the efficiency of FRC-based therapy for sepsis. (A) Schematic timeline of experimental set and analysis for adoptive transfer studies. (B and C) Mice were subjected to CLP. WT or Tlr9–/– FRCs (2 × 105/ mouse) were injected i.p. at 1 hour after CLP. (B) Bacterial load in PLF at 18 hours after CLP. (C) Circulating IL-6 levels at 18 hours after CLP. Data are shown as mean ± SD from 2 separate experiments. *P < 0.05, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D and E) Seven-day survival. (D) Mice were subjected to CLP. PBS, WT, or Tlr9–/– FRCs (2 × 105/ mouse) were injected i.p. 1 hour after CLP. n = 13 in PBS group; n = 19 in WT FRC group; n = 22 in Tlr9–/– FRC group. (E) Mice were subjected to CLP. PBS, WT, or Tlr9–/– FRCs (2 × 105/ mouse) were injected i.p. at 12 hours after CLP. n = 10 in PBS group; n = 14 in WT FRC group; n = 15 in Tlr9–/– FRC group. *P < 0.05 vs. PBS, log-rank test. Data are from 3 separate experiments for D and 2 separate experiments for E. Statistical differences were determined using the log-rank test.

TLR9 signaling suppresses chemokine production in human adipose tissue–derived FRCs. The above results indicate that TLR9 signaling regulates peritoneal immunity via suppression of chemokine production in FRCs in a mouse model. To determine whether TLR9 signaling also regulates human FRC functions, we first tested whether FRCs are present in human adipose tissue. We successfully isolated FRCs from lipoaspirates human adipose tissue and expanded these ex vivo (Figure 7A). Human adipose tissue–derived FRCs also expressed TLR9 (Figure 7A). Importantly, we found that chemokine expression in human FRCs was significantly downregulated after class A TLR9 agonist (ODN2216) stimulation (Figure 7B). Therefore, our findings may provide a knowledge foundation for the FRC-based treatment of human sepsis.