cGAS/STING axis mediates a topoisomerase II inhibitor–induced tumor immunogenicity

Combined drug-screening assays identified teniposide as an ICD drug. ICD drug screening has been reported by several groups, but so far, the known ICD markers cannot directly reflect the T cell activation induced by dead tumor cells. To circumvent this issue, we adapted an antigen presentation assay to directly examine T cell activation upon tumor cell death. We treated OVA-expressing B16 mouse melanoma cells (B16-OVA) with an FDA-approved drug library for 16 hours, cocultured with bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs) and OVA-specific CD8+ T cell hybridoma B3Z cells for 24 hours, then measured IL-2 promoter–driven LacZ activity, which reflected IL-2 expression (Figure 1A). Among the 1280 drugs tested, we identified a few drugs that could activate LacZ activity in B3Z cells in this assay (Table 1). To corroborate the results, we also designed an HMGB1-Gluc reporter assay to screen for drugs that could elicit the release of HMGB1, which is one of the hallmarks of ICD. In this HMGB1-Gluc reporter assay, HMGB1 was fused with a Gluc, and drug-induced HMGB1-Gluc release elicited luciferase activation (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127471DS1). In this reporter assay, acrisorcin and teniposide induced the highest level of HMGB1-Gluc activation above the basal level (Table 1). As teniposide was the only FDA-approved antineoplastic drug that we identified from both screening assays, we chose to focus on this drug for the subsequent experiments.

Figure 1 T cell–based drug screening identified ICD inducers. (A) Outline of drug-screening protocol. B16-OVA tumor cells were seeded on 96-well plates and treated with drugs for 16 hours, then cocultured with BMDC and B3Z cells for 24 hours. LacZ reporter activity was measured as a surrogate marker for T cell activation. (B) Illustration of the principle of the HMGB1-Gluc reporter system. Once drugs or inhibitors induce tumor cell ICD, HMGB1-Gluc is released from the nucleus into the supernatant, and supernatant luciferase activity is detected. (C) MC38 (HMGB1-Gluc) cells were treated with different Top inhibitors or DMSO for 20 hours; then HMGB1-Gluc luciferase (Gluc luc) activity was measured. (D) MC38 and B16 cells were treated as in C, and then the mRNA expression level of CXCL10 was measured by qPCR. Rel., relative. Data in C and D are shown as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments.

Table 1 Drugs that elicited highest LacZ activity and HMGB1-Gluc activity

Teniposide is a Top II inhibitor currently used for treating several types of cancer, including childhood acute lymphocytic leukemia. Interestingly, a few Top II inhibitors, such as mitoxantrone and doxorubicin, have been previously identified as a prototype of drugs eliciting cancer cell ICD features (18). We therefore compared the capabilities of these topoisomerase inhibitors for activating HMGB1 release. Among the 6 inhibitors tested, teniposide elicited the highest HMGB1-luc activity (Figure 1C). As drug-induced chemokine CXCL10 release has been recently considered as a new ICD marker, we measured CXCL10 expression in cancer cells after treatment with the topoisomerase inhibitors. Consistently, teniposide was found to be able to induce the highest CXCL10 expression in both B16 mouse melanoma cells and MC38 mouse colon cancer cells (Figure 1D).

Teniposide induces tumor cell ICD. The ability of teniposide to stimulate cancer cell ICD was then investigated. Teniposide treatment induced HMGB1-luc activity in a dose-dependent fashion (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, it also induced tumor cell death, which was detected by flow cytometry, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), and surface expression of CRT, another known ICD marker (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2E). When mice bearing CT26 tumors were treated with teniposide, CRT expression levels in tumor tissues also increased (Supplemental Figure 2F). To unambiguously validate the in vivo effect of the tumor immunogenicity elicited by teniposide, we examined the immunogenicity of teniposide-treated tumor cells in a vaccination setting (26). We treated CT26 tumor cells with teniposide in vitro and injected the dead cells into the left flank of immunocompetent BALB/c mice. The mice were then rechallenged with live CT26 cell inoculation into the right flank 8 days later. We observed 100% tumor-free survival among mice immunized with teniposide-treated dead tumor cells in the 30 days after challenge, while all mice that were vaccinated with freeze-thawed tumor cells developed tumors (Figure 2D). As a comparison, vaccination with tumor cells pretreated by another Top II inhibitor, etoposide, only showed partial and temporary protection against tumor growth from live tumor cell rechallenge in such a setting. These results together confirmed teniposide as a bona fide ICD inducer.

Figure 2 Teniposide induced ICD of tumor cells. (A) MC38 (HMGB1-Gluc) and CT26 (HMGB1-Gluc) cells were treated with increasing doses of teniposide for 20 hours, and HMGB1-Gluc luciferase activity was measured. (B and C) CT26 cells were treated with teniposide or DMSO for 20 hours, and cell apoptosis (B) and surface expression of CRT(C) were detected by FACS. (D) CT26 tumor cells were pretreated with teniposide, etoposide, or freeze-thawed, followed by subcutaneous inoculation into BALB/c mice as a vaccine (n = 8 for control group with no tumor cell vaccine administered, teniposide group, and freeze-thawed group; n = 5 for etoposide group). After 8 days, mice were rechallenged with live CT26 cells. Shown are the percentages of tumor-free mice 30 days after rechallenge. Data in A–C are shown as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test (A), unpaired Student’s t test (B), log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (D).

Teniposide upregulated expression of tumor cell antigen presentation machinery. As tumor antigen expression on the tumor cell surface is essential for T cell recognition and killing, we investigated the influence of teniposide on the expression of tumor antigen presentation machinery components. Teniposide treatment increased MHC-I and MHC-II expression on the tumor cell surface (Figure 3, A and B). Specifically, genes encoding mouse β2m (B2m), an essential component of MHC-I, were upregulated in teniposide-treated tumor cells, as were the genes directing peptide cleavage (Erap1), peptide transporters (Tap1 and Tap2), and transporter-MHC interactions (Tapbp) (Figure 3C). Furthermore, teniposide treatment increased the surface expression of MHC-I–bound SIINFEKL (OVA epitope peptide) complex on OVA-expressing mouse tumor cell lines (B16-OVA and MC38-OVA) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Ex vivo analysis of CT26 tumors also verified increased levels of MHC-I, MHC-II, and antigen presentation machinery gene expression after teniposide treatment (Supplemental Figure 3B). Taking these data together, teniposide was found to have the potential to enhance the expression of tumor antigen presentation machinery molecules.

Figure 3 Teniposide enhanced expression of antigen-presenting machinery molecules on tumor cells. (A and B) B16, MC38, PDAC, and CT26 cells were treated with teniposide or DMSO for 20 hours, and the surface expression of MHC-I and MHC-II was determined by FACS. (C) Cells were treated as in A, and the expression of antigen-presenting machinery genes were measured by qPCR. Data in A and B are shown as the representative results of 3 repeated experiments. Data in C are shown as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired Student’s t test.

Tumor cells treated with teniposide induce T cell activation and DC activation. We next determined the activation of T cells and DCs when they were cocultured with teniposide-treated tumor cells. We treated B16-OVA cells with DMSO vehicle or teniposide for 20 hours, then cocultured them with BMDCs and B3Z T cells for 24 hours. Consistent with the increased LacZ activity (Figure 4A), the supernatant levels of T cell–derived cytokines IL-2 and IFN-γ significantly increased in T cells cocultured with tumor cells pretreated with teniposide (Figure 4, B and C). Meanwhile, the proportion of T cells expressing the activation marker CD69 and effector molecule granzyme B (Gzm B) also increased after coculture (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4A). Similar results were obtained when primary OT-I T cells were used instead of B3Z cells (Figure 4, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 4B). Collectively, these data demonstrate that teniposide could boost T cell activation. As DCs play a key role in the recognition of DAMPs associated with ICD and the subsequent uptake and presentation of tumor antigens to T cells, we next examined the activation status of DCs cocultured with teniposide-treated tumor cells. Teniposide-treated B16 or MC38 tumor cell coculture markedly increased the surface expression of activation markers, including CD80, CD86, MHC-I, MHC-II, and CD40 on BMDCs (Figure 4, H–L, and Supplemental Figure 4C). Moreover, the surface expression level of MHC-I–bound SIINFEKL complex also significantly increased (Figure 4M). These data showed that teniposide-killed tumor cells induced BMDC maturation, antigen presentation, and subsequent T cell activation.

Figure 4 Teniposide-treated tumor cells induced T cell activation and DC maturation. (A–D) B16-OVA cells were treated with teniposide or DMSO for 16 hours, then cocultured with BMDC and B3Z cells for an additional 24 hours, after which B3Z activation was measured by LacZ activity, IL-2 production, and IFN-γ production (A–C) and CD69 expression (D). (E–G) B16-OVA cells were treated with teniposide or DMSO for 16 hours, then cocultures with BMDC and OT-I cells for an additional 24 hours or 48 hours, after which OT-I activation was measured by secretion of IL-2 and IFN-γ and surface expression of CD69. (H–M) B16-OVA cells were treated with DMSO or indicated concentration of teniposide for 16 hours, then cocultured with BMDCs for an additional 24 hours, after which surface expression of CD80, CD86, CD40, MHC-II, MHC-I, and MHC-I–SIINFEKL on CD11c+ DCs was determined by FACS. Data in A–M are shown as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired Student’s t test (A–G, J, M); 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test (H, I, K, L).

Teniposide induces tumor cell immunogenicity by activating NF-κB and type I IFN signaling. Recent studies have shown that some types of chemotherapy or irradiation could induce tumor cell DNA damage, cell death, and inflammatory response, which could subsequently activate antitumor immunity, depending on the specific context (12, 27, 28). DNA damage marker γ-H2AX expression was detected in tumor cells after teniposide treatment (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Consistently, genomic DNA was detected in cytoplasm after teniposide treatment (Supplemental Figure 5B). Interestingly, teniposide induced the highest levels of genomic DNA leaked in cytoplasm among the few inhibitors tested. At the molecular level, both phosphorylated and total STAT1 protein levels were found to increase after teniposide treatment (Supplemental Figure 5C), indicating IFN-I signaling activation. Interestingly, cGAS protein levels also increased after teniposide treatment (Supplemental Figure 5D). In addition, NF-κB signaling was also activated, as evidenced by increased levels of p65 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 6A). As a consequence of the IFN-I and NF-κB activation, significant increases in mRNA and protein levels of downstream cytokines CCL5 and CXCL10 were detected in B16, CT26, and MC38 cells and in tumor tissues after teniposide treatment (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5, E–G).

Figure 5 Teniposide activated cGAS/STING-dependent IFN-I signaling in tumor cells. (A) B16 cells were treated with teniposide or DMSO for 24 hours; then γH2AX expression was detected by immunofluorescence staining. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) B16 cells were treated as in A; then the expression levels of IFN-β, CCL5, and CXCL10 were measured by qPCR. (C) Cells were treated as in A; then the supernatant levels of CCL5 and CXCL10 were measured by ELISA. (D) B16/WT and B16/STING KO cells were treated with teniposide or DMSO for 24 hours; then the levels of mRNA and protein expression of CCL5 and CXLC10 were measured by qPCR and ELISA, respectively. (E and F) B16-OVA/WT, B16-OVA/cGAS-KO and B16-OVA/STING-KO cells were treated with teniposide or DMSO for 16 hours, then cocultured with B3Z+BMDCs for an additional 24 hours. T cell activation was measured by supernatant IL-2 levels and surface expression of CD69. Protein expression of cGAS or STING was measured by Western blot. Actin was used as a loading control. (G–I) B16-OVA cells were treated with teniposide or DMSO for 16 hours, then cocultured with B3Z in the presence of WT or Ifnar–/– BMDCs for an additional 24 hours, after which LacZ activity and the supernatant levels of IL-2 and IFN-γ were determined. Data shown in A are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments. Data shown in B–I are represented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiment. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired Student’s t test (B, C, G–I); 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test (D–F).

The cGAS/STING pathway has been previously shown to be able to sense and respond to cytoplasmic DNA or micronuclei, both of which are indicative of damaged DNA that has escaped the nucleus (29, 30). To investigate the role of this pathway in IFN-I activation, we generated Sting–/– B16 and MC38 cell lines using the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-KO technique and confirmed that STING protein expression was absent in these cells (Supplemental Figure 5I). The KO of STING abolished teniposide-induced IFN-I pathway activation (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5H). More importantly, IL-2 production and CD69 expression on T cells were markedly attenuated when cells were cocultured with teniposide-treated Cgas–/– and Sting–/– B16-OVA cells as compared with T cells cocultured with teniposide-treated WT B16-OVA cells (Figure 5, E and F). Interestingly, tumor cells pretreated with IKK inhibitor BAY-117082 or transduced with shRNA targeting IKKβ also induced significantly lower levels of T cell activation upon teniposide treatment (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). Knockdown of TBK1 or IRF3 expression by gene-specific shRNAs partially inhibited T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). In comparison, the pretreatment of tumor cells with inhibitors blocking RIPK1 (Nec-1), JNK (SP600125), ROS (NAC), or caspase (zVAD-FMK) did not have any effect on T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 6G). Thus, both NF-κB and cGAS/STING signaling are required for teniposide-induced tumor immunogenicity. To confirm that IFN-I activation in tumor cells could contribute to the DC function, we then treated B16-OVA cells with teniposide and cocultured them with WT or Ifnar–/– BMDCs together with B3Z cells. We observed significantly attenuated LacZ activation and IL-2 and IFN-γ secretion in B3Z cells cocultured with Ifnar–/– BMDCs (Figure 5, G–I). These results together suggest that teniposide could induce NF-κB and cGAS/STING pathway–dependent IFN-I signaling activation in tumor cells, which in turn activate DCs and T cells.

Teniposide sensitizes tumor response to anti-PD1 treatment. Our observations indicated that teniposide could enhance the immunogenicity of tumor cells, which prompted us to examine the impact of teniposide treatment on the tumor microenvironment. Treatment with teniposide demonstrated significant tumor growth inhibition in CT26 and B16 tumor models (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7A). Using flow cytometry analysis of single cells isolated from tumor tissues, we found that teniposide treatment increased the percentage of tumor-infiltrating T cells and the number of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells, but not that of CD4+ T cells (Figure 6, C–E). A similar trend was observed, as CD8+ T cell infiltration in B16, MC38, and the pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) pancreatic tumor model was found to increase (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Moreover, a higher proportion of tumor-infiltrating T cells in the treatment group expressed the T cell activation marker CD69 and effector molecules Gzm B and IFN-γ, but not TNF-α, as compared with the control group (Figure 6, F–J, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Tumor tissue–derived DCs showed increased levels of MHC-I, MHC-II, CD40, and CD86 after teniposide treatment (Figure 6, K–N). Importantly, CD8+ T cells are required for antitumor efficacy of teniposide, as pretreatment with anti-CD8 depletion antibody, but not anti-CD4 depletion antibody, abolished teniposide-induced CT26 tumor inhibition in BALB/c mice (Figure 6O).

Figure 6 Teniposide induced immune cell infiltration and potentiated efficacy of anti-PD1 therapy in a CT26 mouse tumor model. (A–N) Mice with established CT26 tumors were treated with teniposide or vehicle on days 6 and 7 (10 mg/kg, i.p.). Tumors were isolated on day 10, and tumor-infiltrating immune cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. Data are representative of 1 of 2 independent experiments. Shown are tumor volume (A), tumor weight (B), intratumoral T cells (C), numbers of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (D), CD4+ T cells (E), and expression of activation marker CD69 (F and G) and effector molecules IFN-γ, GZMB, and TNF-α (H–J) in CD8+ T cells. (K–N) Surface expression levels of MHC-I, MHC-II, CD40, and CD86 on CD11c+ cells were determined by FACS. n = 4 mice per group. (O) Mice were injected with CD8 or CD4 depletion antibody on days 3, 6, and 9 after CT26 tumor inoculation, followed by teniposide treatment on days 7 and 8 (10 mg/kg, i.p.). Tumor volume is shown as mean ± SD. n = 5 per group. (P) Mice with established CT26 tumors were treated with teniposide, anti-PD1, or teniposide in combination with anti-PD1 at indicated time points. Tumor volume was shown as mean ± SD. n = 7 per group. (Q) Mice were inoculated with CT26-shSCR (scramble shRNA as control) or CT26-shSTING cells and then treated with indicated drugs. Tumor volume is shown as mean ± SD. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired Student’s t test (A–N) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test (O–Q).

Interestingly, teniposide also increased the PD-L1 surface expression on tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 7D). As intratumor PD-L1 expression and T cell infiltration are the 2 major hallmarks of tumors responding to anti-PD1 therapy in the clinic (3), we next tested the therapeutic efficacy of combining teniposide with anti–PD-1 treatment in the CT26 tumor model, which contains the K-Ras G12D mutation and is known as not sensitive to checkpoint-blockade antibody therapy (31). Mice with established subcutaneous CT26 tumors were treated with teniposide and anti-PD1 antibody alone or in combination. Teniposide treatment partially inhibited tumor growth, and teniposide in combination with anti-PD1 achieved the best tumor growth inhibition (Figure 6P). A similar result was observed in the MC38 and PDAC tumor mouse models (Supplemental Figure 7E). Strikingly, when STING expression was knocked down by shRNA in CT26 cells, the therapeutic efficacy of teniposide alone or in combination with anti-PD1 was markedly impaired, further supporting the idea that teniposide-induced tumor ICD and antitumor immunity were dependent on tumor-intrinsic STING activation (Figure 6Q and Supplemental Figure 7F). Collectively, these results showed that teniposide could induce immunogenic tumor cell death and activate the immune cells inside the tumor microenvironment, which may pave the way for the enhanced efficacy of anti-PD1 therapy on different tumor types.