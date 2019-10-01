Increased apolipoprotein C3 drives cardiovascular risk in type 1 diabetes

Serum APOC3 predicts future cardiovascular events in T1DM subjects. We tested the hypothesis that APOC3 levels predict incident CAD in a case-cohort study of 181 T1DM subjects enrolled in CACTI, a prospective study that included several measures, including CAD outcomes (myocardial infarction, coronary artery bypass grafting, angioplasty, or CAD death as reported in the patient’s medical record). All subjects were apparently healthy and without known CAD when the samples were collected. Serum APOC3 levels were quantified by targeted mass spectrometry (MS). The clinical characteristics of the case and cohort groups are shown in Table 1. Although the cohort’s median plasma TG levels were in the normal range, scatterplot analyses showed a positive correlation between serum APOC3 levels and TG levels (r2 = 0.33; P < 0.0001). We observed no significant correlations between APOC3 and LDL-C or HDL-C (P = 0.23 and P = 0.27, respectively).

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of subjects in CACTI selected for the present study

TG levels predicted incident CAD risk with a HR of 1.50 (95% CI: 1.18–1.90; P = 0.001; Figure 1). However, serum APOC3 was a stronger predictor, with a HR of 1.84 (95% CI: 1.40–2.40; P < 0.0001). In 3 different models — model 1, a logistic regression model (Figure 1) adjusted for age, sex, and diabetes duration; model 2, in which model 1 was further adjusted for nonlipid factors (hemoglobin A1c [HbA1c], blood pressure, and current smoking status); and model 3, in which model 1 was further adjusted for lipid factors (LDL-C and HDL-C) — each SD increase in serum APOC3 levels remained associated with a highly significant 1.8- to 2.0-fold risk for CAD (Figure 1). Thus, serum APOC3 predicted CAD events in subjects with T1DM and median TGs in the normal range, independently of LDL-C and HDL-C levels. When model 1 was adjusted for log TG levels (model 4 in Figure 1), the HR was 1.45 (P = 0.11). Therefore, the effects of APOC3 and TGs on CAD in adults with T1DM are not independent.

Figure 1 Plasma APOC3 is a strong predictor of CAD events in subjects with T1DM and is independent of traditional CAD risk factors. HRs for CAD events per 1 SD increase in log fasting plasma TGs or log serum APOC3, as calculated by Cox proportional hazards models (47 subjects with events; 181 total subjects). Also shown are 95% CIs and P values. A total of 47 participants had a primary endpoint CAD event, defined as a first nonfatal myocardial infarction, coronary revascularization, or death from CAD. Model 1 is a model adjusted for age, sex, and diabetes duration. Model 2 is model 1 further adjusted for nonlipid risk factors: HbA1c, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and current smoking status. Model 3 is model 1 further adjusted for lipid risk factors: LDL-C and HDL-C. Model 4 is model 1 further adjusted for log fasting TGs.

To further investigate the relationship between APOC3 and TGs, we determined whether adding TGs to a model already adjusted for APOC3 levels, age, sex, and diabetes duration improved the fit of the model, based on the change in the –2 log likelihood (–2LL). The addition of TGs did not significantly improve the model fit that included APOC3 (change in –2LL = 2.368, P = 0.12). In contrast, addition of APOC3 to a model that included TGs, age, sex, and diabetes duration significantly improved the model fit (change in –2LL = 3.941, P = 0.047). This approach indicates that APOC3 is a stronger predictor of CAD than are TG levels in a model adjusted for age, sex, and diabetes duration.

Relative insulin deficiency increases APOC3 levels in mouse models of T1DM. To determine mechanisms through which APOC3 might be increased in T1DM, we used 2 independent mouse models of T1DM: (a) destruction of β cells mediated by CD8+ T cells induced by a virus (27, 28) and (b) β cell injury induced by streptozotocin (STZ) (29). All the mice were deficient in the LDL receptor (Ldlr–/–) to mimic a more human-like lipoprotein profile and were fed a low-fat semipurified diet to avoid marked hypercholesterolemia (27).

Plasma APOC3 levels correlated with plasma TG levels in both diabetic mice (r2 = 0.37, P < 0.0001, n = 53) and nondiabetic mice (r2 = 0.07, P = 0.04, n = 59). In the virally induced T1DM model, diabetes resulted in a higher ratio of plasma APOC3 to TG levels. The APOC3/TG ratio was 3.4 ± 0.3 (mean ± SEM, n = 42) in nondiabetic mice versus 4.8 ± 0.5 in diabetic mice (P = 0.009; n = 36). Accordingly, at any given TG level within the range of 96–460 mg/dL, plasma APOC3 levels were 1.75- to 1.95-fold higher in diabetic mice as compared with levels in their nondiabetic littermates, independent of blood glucose (Figure 2A). Although we did not directly measure APOC3 production or clearance rates, these observations strongly suggest that APOC3 levels are higher in the mouse model of T1DM than in nondiabetic mice and that the increased APOC3 levels did not simply reflect increased TG levels.

Figure 2 Diabetes increases APOC3 levels relative to plasma TG levels through a lack of sufficient insulin. (A) Female Ldlr–/– GpTg mice were rendered diabetic using LCMV. Saline was used as a control in nondiabetic littermates. At the onset of diabetes, the mice were switched to a low-fat, semipurified diet and maintained on the diet for 4 weeks. Plasma TGs were compared with plasma APOC3 levels measured by ELISA using data from 3 separate cohorts of mice (n = 42–43). Ranges and averages of TG levels and blood glucose (mg/dL) in diabetic and nondiabetic mice are listed below the graph. (B–E) Diabetes was induced by STZ treatment in male Ldlr–/– GpTg mice. Following induction of diabetes, half of the diabetic cohort received the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin in their drinking water for 4 weeks. n = 6–8. (B) Blood glucose levels at the end of the study. (C) Plasma cholesterol levels. (D) Plasma TGs. (E) Plasma APOC3 levels. Diabetes was induced using LCMV in Ldlr–/– GpTg mice. (F–I) Following development of diabetes, half of the diabetic cohort was subjected to intense insulin therapy with the goal of normalizing blood glucose, whereas the other half was maintained on traditional insulin therapy. n = 5–6. (F) Blood glucose at the end of the study. (G) Plasma cholesterol. (H) Plasma TGs. (I) Plasma APOC3. ND, nondiabetic mice; D, diabetic mice. D + int. ins., diabetes plus intense insulin therapy. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons tests (B–I).

Studies of isolated hepatocytes suggest that hyperglycemia can increase APOC3 production (30). We therefore determined whether dapagliflozin, an inhibitor of sodium glucose transporter 2 (SGLT2), affected APOC3 and lipid levels in mice with STZ-induced diabetes. This model was used because STZ-induced diabetic mice retain some endogenous insulin production. Dapagliflozin reduces blood glucose through insulin-independent renal excretion of glucose. It lowered blood glucose levels without significantly affecting plasma TGs, cholesterol, or plasma APOC3 (Figure 2, B–E).

The APOC3 promoter contains an insulin response element (13), and high doses of insulin have been shown to suppress hepatic Apoc3 gene expression in STZ-induced diabetic mice (12). To test whether the elevation in plasma APOC3 we observed in diabetic mice was driven by insulin deficiency, we quantified levels of APOC3, lipids, and glucose in mice with virus-induced diabetes that were either conventionally treated with insulin (sufficient to prevent extensive weight loss and ketonuria) or with an intense insulin regimen to normalize blood glucose. Blood glucose levels were significantly lower in the diabetic mice on intense insulin therapy than in the conventionally treated diabetic mice (Figure 2, F and I, and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127308DS1). The mice on intense insulin therapy also had significantly lower plasma APOC3 levels. In contrast, intense insulin therapy did not alter plasma cholesterol or TG levels (Figure 2, G–H). Nuclear exclusion of the transcription factor FoxO1 has been proposed to mediate the suppressive effects of insulin on Apoc3 expression (31). To determine whether Apoc3 is regulated by FoxO transcription factors, we measured Apoc3 mRNA expression in mice with liver-targeted deletions of FoxO1, FoxO3, and FoxO4 (Supplemental Figure 1A), using a previously described model (32). Contrary to experiments based on forced overexpression of FoxO1 (31), we found that hepatocyte deletion of FoxOs did not alter Apoc3 mRNA levels in mice fasted for 4 hours during the dark cycle (Supplemental Figure 1B). Consistent with this observation, injecting adult FoxO triple–floxed mice with an adeno-associated virus (AAV-Tbg-Cre) to induce hepatic FoxO deletion successfully decreased Foxo1 mRNA expression in the liver by 86% (P = 0.009), but did not affect Apoc3 mRNA expression (1.00 ± 0.14 vs. 1.05 ± 0.08, P = 0.77).

To further address whether insulin acts by suppressing the transcription of hepatic Apoc3, we took advantage of a new microplate-based ChIP platform to analyze livers from nondiabetic mice, diabetic mice, and diabetic mice treated with the intense insulin regimen or an acute injection of insulin. We analyzed polymerase II (pol II) binding to the Apoc3 promoter and enhancer and histone H3 modifications associated with active and inactive chromatin. Insulin injections reduced blood glucose levels and induced phosphorylation of Akt and GSK3β in the livers of diabetic mice, as would be expected (Supplemental Figure 2A and B). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. Furthermore, insulin resulted in increased pol II binding to the glucokinase (Gck) promoter, a known hepatic target of physiological insulin levels in vivo (ref. 33 and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). However, insulin did not alter the binding of pol II or modified histones to the Apoc3 promoter or enhancer (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) after an acute insulin injection (30 min) or in the intense insulin treatment experiment, in which a marked reduction of plasma APOC3 was observed (Figure 2I). The suppressive effect of insulin on plasma APOC3 levels had a much slower onset than did the rapid blood glucose–lowering effect of insulin (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), consistent with the reported half-life of plasma APOC3 (34).

Collectively, these experiments support the conclusion that transcriptional regulation of Apoc3 constitutes a minor pathway for its regulation by diabetes and insulin and that plasma APOC3 levels are elevated in T1DM primarily because of insulin deficiency rather than because blood glucose levels are elevated.

Apoc3 ASO treatment reduces APOC3 and TRL levels in diabetic mice. To explore the contribution of elevated levels of APOC3 to accelerated atherosclerosis in our virus-induced mouse model of T1DM (27), we used a mouse-specific Apoc3 ASO that has been shown to significantly reduce APOC3 and TG levels in multiple rodent models (23, 35). Our 4 groups of mice included (a) nondiabetic control mice treated with a control ASO (cASO); (b) nondiabetic control mice treated with the Apoc3 ASO; (c) diabetic littermate mice treated with the cASO; and (d) diabetic littermate mice treated with the Apoc3 ASO. The mice received the ASO i.p. twice weekly for 12 weeks, starting 2 days after the onset of diabetes (glucose >250 mg/dL).

Plasma glucose levels were similarly elevated in the diabetic mice treated with cASO or Apoc3 ASO (Figure 3A). Apoc3 ASO treatment lowered plasma cholesterol levels in both the nondiabetic and diabetic mice (Figure 3B), and it also lowered plasma TG levels in the diabetic mice (Figure 3C). At the end of the study, we measured hepatic and intestinal Apoc3 mRNA levels in the 4 mouse groups. We found that the diabetic mice had modestly higher levels of hepatic Apoc3 mRNA than did the nondiabetic controls (Figure 3D), consistent with increased APOC3 production, although plasma levels of APOC3 were increased to a much greater extent by diabetes. The Apoc3 ASO markedly suppressed hepatic Apoc3 mRNA levels in both nondiabetic and diabetic mice (Figure 3D). We observed no significant effects of diabetes or the Apoc3 ASO on intestinal levels of Apoc3 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 3A), as in previous studies that found a less pronounced effect of Apoc3 ASO in the intestine than in the liver (35). These findings are most likely explained by the lower distribution of ASO to the intestine. The Apoc3 ASO did not alter hepatic TG levels or plasma alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), indicating that this ASO is well tolerated. These results are consistent with those of previous human and animal studies (35).

Figure 3 Reducing APOC3 expression with an ASO normalizes TRL levels in diabetic mice. Female Ldlr–/– GpTg mice were rendered diabetic using LCMV. Saline was used as a control in nondiabetic mice. The mice were maintained for 12 weeks. At the onset of diabetes, the animals were switched to a low-fat, semipurified diet. The mice were treated twice weekly with 25 mg/kg (i.p. injections) Apoc3 ASO or cASO starting 2 days after the onset of diabetes. Doses were adjusted every 2 weeks on the basis of body weight. Animals were bled every 4 weeks for glucose and lipid measurements. (A) Blood glucose levels. (B) Plasma cholesterol levels. Note that time point 0 is before animals were initiated on the low-fat, semipurified diet but after they had developed diabetes. (C) Plasma TGs (A–C; n = 16–20). (D) Hepatic mRNA was isolated, and Apoc3 mRNA was measured by real-time PCR (n = 6–18). (E and F) At the end of the study, cholesterol and TG lipoprotein profiles were analyzed in a subset (n = 4) of mice. (G) Plasma levels of APOC3, measured by ELISA (n = 12–16) at the end of the study. (H) The APOC3 ELISA was validated by targeted MS (n = 5–6). *P < 0.05, and ***P < 0.001, unless otherwise indicated, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (D, G, and H) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (E and F). #P < 0.01 compared with D cASO and §P < 0.01 compared with ND cASO, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (B and C).

Plasma lipoprotein profiles showed that Apoc3 ASO primarily suppressed the increased levels of VLDL cholesterol and VLDL TGs (TRLs), with a smaller effect on IDL/LDL cholesterol (Figure 3, E and F). Analysis of plasma APOC3 levels by ELISA and targeted MS studies confirmed that diabetes was associated with a significant increase in plasma APOC3 levels and that the Apoc3 ASO markedly suppressed plasma APOC3 levels in both nondiabetic and diabetic mice (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4A).

To get a fuller picture of how diabetes and Apoc3 ASO alter lipid metabolism, we measured several other plasma apolipoproteins by targeted MS. Diabetes increased plasma APOE levels by more than 2-fold over those in nondiabetic mice (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4B), an effect that Apoc3 ASO completely prevented. Previous studies have shown that Apoc3 ASO treatment lowers APOE-rich TRLs in nondiabetic human subjects (20), suggesting that diabetes increases the levels of APOE-containing TRLs and their remnants that are normalized by the Apoc3 ASO. Interestingly, the effect of diabetes on APOB plasma levels was much less pronounced: the difference reached statistical significance only when a peptide present in both APOB100 and APOB48 was quantified (Figure 4, B and C). This suggests that diabetes did not significantly increase the number of APOB100-containing lipoprotein particles and that the Apoc3 ASO did not lower these particles, also consistent with data in nondiabetic human subjects (20). The effects of diabetes on plasma APOA1 (the major protein of HDL) were modest (Figure 4D). We also observed no effect of diabetes or Apoc3 ASO on HDL levels and function that could explain the atheroprotective effects of Apoc3 ASO (see below), despite an almost complete loss of APOC3 associated with HDL in Apoc3 ASO–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 5). Consistent with an insignificant role for HDL relative to TRLs in mediating the effect of APOC3, HDL-associated APOC3 was a much weaker CAD risk predictor than was serum APOC3 in the human CACTI cohort, with a nonsignificant HR of 1.38 (95% CI: 0.93–2.05, P = 0.11) in the model adjusted for age, diabetes duration, and sex.

Figure 4 Diabetes results in increased plasma levels of APOE, which are normalized by Apoc3 ASO treatment. Diabetes was induced in female Ldlr–/– GpTg mice using LCMV. Saline was used as a control in nondiabetic mice. The mice were maintained for 12 weeks and treated with cASO or Apoc3 ASO. At the end of the study, plasma levels of APOE (A), APOB100 (B), APOB48 plus APOB100 (C), APOA1 (D), APOA4 (E), and APOC2 (F) were measured by targeted MS. The results are expressed as AU. n = 4–5. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons tests.

Furthermore, in diabetic mice, we observed a modest increase in APOA4 and a marked increase in plasma APOC2, a potent activator of lipoprotein lipase. Antisense inhibition of APOC3 suppressed the increase in APOC2 in the diabetic mice (Figure 4, E and F), which was also consistent with human data on nondiabetic individuals (20).

Together, these results support the idea that diabetes primarily affects TRL metabolism, rather than other lipoproteins, and that the impact of Apoc3 ASO on TG levels is mediated in large part by reduced levels of APOE-containing TRLs and their remnants in diabetic mice, which is consistent with other mouse and human studies (20, 24, 36). In contrast, HDL containing APOA1 and LDL containing APOB100 were not markedly affected by diabetes or Apoc3 ASO treatment in our mouse model. The inability of Apoc3 ASO to increase HDL might be due to the lack of cholesteryl ester transfer protein in rodents (37), as antisense inhibition of APOC3 increases HDL levels concomitantly with TG lowering in humans (38, 39).

Apoc3 ASO prevents diabetes-accelerated lesion initiation and macrophage accumulation in artery walls. In order to investigate whether the effects of Apoc3 ASO on lipids translate to reduced atherosclerosis, we quantified atherosclerosis at 2 vascular sites in all 4 groups of mice (nondiabetic and diabetic mice injected with the cASO and nondiabetic and diabetic littermates injected with the Apoc3 ASO). Lesions in the aorta, from the arch to the iliac artery bifurcation, were analyzed en face and identified as areas positive for the lipophilic stain Sudan IV (Figure 5A). Diabetic mice had larger lesions in the aorta, as demonstrated previously (27, 40). Administration of the Apoc3 ASO completely prevented the increase in lesion area in the diabetic mice (Figure 5B). We analyzed the lesions in the brachiocephalic artery (BCA) by serial sectioning of the entire BCA and measuring the cross-sectional lesion area at the site of maximal extent (27, 41). Like in the aorta, we observed that diabetes promoted atherosclerosis in the BCA and that this effect was prevented by the Apoc3 ASO (Figure 5, C–E). The BCA lesions were early fatty streak lesions consisting primarily of macrophages. Diabetes increased macrophage lesion areas (measured by Mac-2 IHC), and Apoc3 ASO prevented this increase (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Diabetes-accelerated atherosclerosis is prevented by Apoc3 ASO treatment. Female Ldlr–/– GpTg mice were rendered diabetic using LCMV. Saline was used as a control in nondiabetic mice. The mice were maintained for 12 weeks. At the onset of diabetes, the mice were switched to a low-fat, semipurified diet. Animals were treated twice weekly with 25 mg/kg (i.p. injections) of Apoc3 ASO or cASO starting 2 days after the onset of diabetes. (A and D) En face aortic atherosclerosis (n = 15–19). (B and C) Examples of early lesions in the BCA. Inset in B shows Mac-2 staining at magnified 2-fold from the image above. The internal elastic lamina is indicated by arrows. (E) Quantification of the maximal lesion area in the BCA (n = 9–11). (F) Mac-2+ lesion area in BCA cross sections (n = 7–11). (G) Quantification of APOC3 immunoreactivity in the BCA (n = 3–8). (H) Quantification of APOE immunoreactivity in the BCA (n = 6–11). (I) Quantification of APOB immunoreactivity in the BCA (n = 7–11) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Scale bar: 0.5 cm (A) and 100 μm (B and C).

Monocytosis can promote atherosclerosis in nondiabetic and diabetic hypercholesterolemic mice (42–44). We therefore quantified the levels of circulating leukocyte populations by flow cytometry to determine whether the Apoc3 ASO suppressed blood monocyte levels. Neither diabetes nor the Apoc3 ASO altered the numbers of WBC, monocytes, Ly6Chi monocytes, or neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Diabetic mice had elevated platelet levels, as reported in recent studies (45), but administration of the Apoc3 ASO had no significant effect on platelets in our animals (Supplemental Figure 6E). Altered levels of circulating monocytes are therefore unlikely to explain the effect of Apoc3 ASO on lesional macrophage accumulation and atherosclerosis in this mouse model of diabetes.

SAA1 and SAA2 are prominent acute-phase proteins in mice, which have very low levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), the major human acute-phase protein (46). Apoc3 ASO modestly increased SAA levels in our diabetic mice (Supplemental Figure 6F). We also found that peritoneal macrophages from the diabetic mice had increased inflammatory activation, consistent with our previous studies (40). However, Apoc3 ASO did not significantly lower Tnfa or Il1b mRNA levels in peritoneal macrophages of the diabetic mice (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

Together, these results suggest that the proatherosclerotic effects of APOC3 in diabetic mice reflect increased macrophage accumulation in the artery wall rather than altered levels of circulating myeloid cells or systemic inflammation.

Apoc3 ASO treatment prevents the accumulation of APOC3, APOE, and APOB in artery walls and macrophage foam cell formation in diabetic mice. Deposition of proatherogenic lipoproteins in the artery wall is a key step in atherogenesis (47). We therefore asked whether arterial accumulation of APOC3-containing lipoproteins is enhanced in diabetic mice. Immunostaining of atherosclerotic lesions, using an antibody against APOC3 (Supplemental Figure 7), revealed larger amounts of APOC3 in the BCA of diabetic mice and complete reversal of this pathology by Apoc3 ASO treatment (Figure 5, C and G). Interestingly, APOC3 was detected in the arterial media, just below the internal elastic lamina and sites of accumulated macrophages, and around macrophages in the intima (Figure 5C). Furthermore, immunohistological staining of adjacent cross sections revealed similar patterns for APOE and APOB (Figure 5, C and G–I). Importantly, diabetes resulted in increased APOB in the artery wall, without significantly affecting plasma APOB100 levels (Figure 4B). These observations suggest that APOC3 promotes the trapping of atherogenic lipoproteins — probably remnant particles containing APOC3, APOE and APOB — in the artery wall.

To further investigate the role of foam cell formation in diabetic mice, we harvested peritoneal macrophages and quantified cholesterol and cholesteryl ester levels. Macrophages from the diabetic mice had elevated levels of cholesteryl ester, but not total cholesterol, and cholesteryl ester levels were normalized in macrophages harvested from the diabetic mice we treated with the Apoc3 ASO (Figure 6, A and B). The accumulation of cholesteryl ester in macrophages from the diabetic mice probably resulted from increased levels of lipoproteins and remnants containing cholesterol and APOC3 in the animals’ peritoneal interstitial fluid. These levels decreased markedly after Apoc3 ASO treatment (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 Diabetes increases APOC3 levels in interstitial fluid concomitant with macrophage cholesteryl ester accumulation, both of which are prevented by Apoc3 ASO. Female Ldlr–/– GpTg mice were rendered diabetic using LCMV. Saline was used as a control in nondiabetic mice. The mice were maintained for 4 weeks. At the onset of diabetes, the animals were switched to a low-fat, semipurified diet. The mice were treated twice weekly with 25 mg/kg (i.p. injections) of Apoc3 ASO or cASO starting 2 days after the onset of diabetes. At the end of the study, resident macrophages were isolated by peritoneal lavage, and interstitial peritoneal fluid was collected. (A) Total cholesterol in macrophages. (B) Cholesteryl ester (CE) in macrophages. (C) Cholesterol levels in peritoneal fluid. (D) APOC3 levels in peritoneal fluid. n = 10–14 (A–D) (2 statistical outliers were removed from B: 1 in the ND Apoc3 ASO group and 1 in the D cASO group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Together, these results suggest that the beneficial effects of Apoc3 ASO on atherosclerosis in the setting of diabetes are due to reduced levels of APOC3-, APOE-, and APOB-containing lipoproteins and remnants within the artery wall and a subsequent reduction in macrophage foam cells.

Apoc3 ASO treatment reduces necrotic core size in diabetic mice with preexisting lesions. To investigate whether APOC3 accumulation is also increased in more complex lesions under diabetic conditions, we initiated lesion formation by fat-feeding for 12 weeks prior to induction of diabetes (Supplemental Figure 8A). Diabetes was subsequently induced, and the mice were maintained on a low-fat diet for an additional 4 weeks (Supplemental Figure 8A). Diabetes resulted in hyperglycemia and a modest increase in plasma cholesterol levels (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Consistent with our other results, plasma TG levels were 108 ± 11 mg/dL in nondiabetic mice and 402 ± 87 mg/dL in diabetic mice (mean ± SEM; n = 9–10; P = 0.0056), and plasma APOC3 levels were 454 ± 37 μg/mL in nondiabetic mice and 1531 ± 162 μg/mL in diabetic mice (mean ± SEM; P = 9–10; P < 0.00001). The short duration of diabetes did not alter the atherosclerotic lesion size of preexisting lesions in the aortic sinus (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). We have previously demonstrated that diabetes results in a more severe lesion phenotype of preexisting lesions (28), and consistently, after only 4 weeks of diabetes, the mice had increased necrotic core sizes (Supplemental Figure 8, D and G). This lesion phenotype was associated with a dramatic increase in lesional APOC3 accumulation (Supplemental Figure 8, D and H).

Next, to test whether Apoc3 ASO treatment could prevent the progression of advanced lesions characterized by increased necrotic cores in diabetic mice, we induced preestablished lesions by fat feeding for 12 weeks, followed by induction of diabetes and treatment with Apoc3 ASO or cASO. As shown in Figure 7, A–D, Apoc3 ASO treatment did not alter blood glucose levels, but modestly suppressed plasma cholesterol and markedly suppressed TG and plasma APOC3 levels, similar to the results of the lesion initiation study (Figure 3). Apoc3 ASO treatment did not reduce total lesion size or macrophage accumulation as assessed by Mac-2 staining in preexisting lesions (Figures 7, E–G). Strikingly, Apoc3 ASO treatment significantly reduced lesional APOC3 accumulation and necrotic core size (Figure 7, E and H–K), suggesting that inhibition of APOC3 prevents the progression of lesions into more advanced lesions characterized by larger necrotic cores.