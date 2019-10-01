Brain somatic mutations in MTOR reveal translational dysregulations underlying intractable focal epilepsy

Ribosome profiling in mouse models with brain somatic mutations reveals mTOR target genes contributing to FMCD. We aimed to document whether the translational landscape of FMCD mouse models with brain somatic activating mutations in MTOR contributes to the molecular pathogenesis of FMCD. Firstly, we used 2 previously established FMCD mouse models with brain somatic mutations in MTOR (mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr or p.Leu2427Pro), as well as an mTOR wild-type (WT) mouse model (4, 15). Mice underwent in utero electroporation of mTOR mutant– and WT–expressing constructs with an IRES-GFP reporter at embryonic day 14 (E14). The mice faithfully recapitulated the major phenotypes of FMCD, including intractable epilepsy, cytomegalic dysmorphic neurons, and cortical dyslamination (4, 15) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127032DS1). We further performed immunofluorescence analysis of brain slices, and noted that mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr and p.Leu2427Pro elicited the activation of mTOR downstream translational machinery upon measurement of the phosphorylation of S6 and 4E-BPs in mutation-carrying neurons expressing GFP reporter at E18 (Supplemental Figure 2A) and adult mouse brains (Supplemental Figure 2B). We conducted ribosome profiling at E18 in order to focus on the direct translational outputs of mTOR mutants and to avoid potential secondary effects via any developmental processes and epileptic seizures occurring around P21 (Supplemental Figure 1B). The observed mTOR mutant–related activity was reversed upon treatment with rapamycin, an mTOR inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

In analyzing translational profiles in MTOR mutation–carrying neurons isolated from electroporated mouse brains, we encountered a technical hurdle in that MTOR mutation–carrying neurons were present in only about 4%–8% of affected brain regions at E18 (Figure 1A). This low percentage of mutation-carrying neurons hampered our ability to acquire enough cells for translational profiling at an in vivo level (Figure 1A). To overcome this, we dissected mouse brain (Supplemental Figure 3A) and enriched mutant or WT mTOR–expressing GFP-positive neurons using FACS (Figure 1A). Then, we performed genome-wide ribosome profiling in mutation-carrying neurons from mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr, mTOR p.Leu2427Pro, and mTOR WT mice to monitor the impact of MTOR activating mutations (Figure 1A). We purified sufficient ribosome-protected fragments (RPFs) and mRNA for Ribo-Seq and RNA-Seq analysis, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3A). The qualities of our Ribo-Seq and RNA-Seq were validated by proper size selection of RPFs and mRNAs during library preparation (Supplemental Figure 3B); by the enrichment of RPF and mRNA reads in coding sequences (Supplemental Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 1); by the occupancy of RPF and mRNA reads around start and stop codons (Supplemental Figure 3D); by 3-nt periodicity of the Ribo-Seq reads, which is a representative signature of the movement of ribosomes in translation (Supplemental Figure 3E); and by reproducibility in Pearson’s correlation analysis (Supplemental Figure 3F).

Figure 1 Ribosome profiling in the intractable epilepsy mouse models with brain somatic mutations in MTOR reveals mTOR target genes contributing to FMCD. (A) Schematic diagram depicts the enrichment of low-level mutation-carrying neurons by FACS from FMCD mice using GFP reporter. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Venn diagrams show the number of genes identified from Ribo-Seq and RNA-Seq analysis of mTOR WT (WT), mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr (p.C1483Y), and mTOR p.Leu2427Pro (p.L2427P) mice. Distribution of TE changes in p.C1483Y or p.L2427P mice relative to WT mice. Upregulated mRNAs (Z score ≥ 1.2) are labeled as red in p.C1483Y (left) and p.L2427P (right) mice. See also Supplemental Tables 2 and 3. (C) Functional enrichment analysis of mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD. Each circle represents a functional cluster. Color intensity indicates the statistical significance of functional enrichment as determined by average P value. The size of the circle corresponds to the number of genes, whereas the coordinates indicate average fold change values of p.C1483Y versus WT (x axis) and p.L2427P versus WT (y axis). Numbers of genes are given in parentheses. See also Supplemental Figure 3H.

To identify mRNAs sensitive to mTOR activity at the translational level, we calculated the translational efficiency (TE; TE = RPF-normalized read counts/mRNA-normalized read counts) of each mRNA in mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr and mTOR p.Leu2427Pro mice relative to mTOR WT mice (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2). In our Ribo-Seq and RNA-Seq analysis, we were able to detect 5194 genes that were expressed in all groups and 538 genes that were expressed in both mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr and p.Leu2427Pro mice but not in mTOR WT mice (Figure 1B). We noted that various neuronal markers were highly expressed in GFP-positive cells isolated from mTOR WT mouse brains, suggesting that our protocol successfully enriched GFP-positive cortical neurons (Supplemental Figure 3G). We identified 256 mTOR target genes that were translationally activated in cortical neurons from FMCD mice carrying brain somatic mutations (hereafter referred to as mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD mice) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Subsequently, we conducted functional cluster analysis of these 256 mTOR activation–sensitive genes using ClueGO and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (16, 17). They were found to be highly enriched in the clusters of epileptic seizures, cytomegalic dysmorphic neurons, and dyslamination, all of which are reflected in the phenotype of FMCD (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3H).

Increased expression of mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD patient and mouse brain tissue. Among the novel mTOR activation–sensitive genes found to be translationally activated in our FMCD mice, we were intrigued by the activation of adenosine kinase (ADK), insulin receptor substrate of 53 kDa (IRSp53), and cAMP responsive element–binding protein 1 (CREB1), which are implicated in epileptic seizures, dysmorphic neurons, and defective neuronal migration, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4). ADK is an adenosine kinase that converts adenosine to AMP, and thus is important in energy production (18, 19). Overexpression of ADK is sufficient to trigger epileptic seizures, and inhibition of ADK has been found to suppress epileptic seizures (20–24). IRSp53, also known as brain-specific angiogenesis inhibitor 1–associated protein 2 (BAIAP2), is an important regulator of membrane and actin dynamics (25–28). Dysregulation of IRSp53 expression in neurons affects dendritic and neuronal branching (29–31). CREB1 is a transcription factor involved in the expression of genes regulating synaptic function and neuronal survival (32–36). Dysregulation of CREB1 has been shown to elicit epileptic seizures and dyslamination (37, 38). To validate the increased expression of ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1 in the FMCD mice, we performed immunofluorescence, and found that the expressions of ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1 were robustly increased in adult mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) and E18 mouse brains (Supplemental Figure 6) expressing mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr and p.Leu2427Pro, compared with mTOR WT mice. The aberrant increases in the expressions of ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1 were rescued by treatment with rapamycin in FMCD mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6).

We then examined whether the expression of proteins encoded by these 3 genes is significantly increased in FMCD patient brain tissue carrying brain somatic mutations or germline mutations activating mTOR kinase. To do this, we collected brain tissue from various FMCD patients, including those with FCD, HME, and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) (Supplemental Table 4). We particularly sought to analyze brain tissue from an HME patient with an MTOR p.Cys1483Tyr somatic mutation, an FCD patient with an MTOR p.Ala1459Gly somatic mutation, and a TSC patient with a TSC2 p.Asp1119* germline mutation leading to the activation of mTOR kinase (Supplemental Table 5). We further performed coimmunofluorescence staining of ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1 with a neuronal marker (NeuN), and found that the expression of ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1 and the phosphorylation of S6 and 4E-BPs were significantly increased in neuronal cells compared with postmortem, non-FMCD, or unaffected brain tissue (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 7 and 8). Using Western blot analysis, we found that the expression levels of ADK (including ADK short isoforms and ADK long isoforms in humans), IRSp53, CREB1, and phosphorylated S6 (p-S6) and p–4E-BPs were significantly increased in patient brain lysates (Figure 2, C and D). Interestingly, we also found increased expression of ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1 in surrounding cells (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), implying that brain somatic activating mutations in MTOR might have non–cell-autonomous effects on surrounding cells. In addition, we found that the intensity of p-S6 fluorescence was significantly greater in GFP-positive and GFP-negative cells from FMCD mice than in those from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Consistent with the results from the mouse models, the expression of mTOR activation–sensitive genes was significantly increased in FMCD patient brain tissues.

Figure 2 mTOR activation–sensitive genes in patients’ brain tissues with somatic mutations in MTOR. (A) Representative brain MRI from a TSC, an FCD, and an HME patient with MTOR activating mutation. Arrows highlight the affected cortical region. Representative immunofluorescence staining of translationally upregulated mTOR targets (ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1 [red]) in NeuN+ (green) cells from the patient’s brain tissues stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 25 μm for ADK and CREB1 and 60 μm for IRSp53. Control 1 refers to the postmortem brain tissues of UMB5309. (B) Quantification of samples in A. ADK, IRSp53, or CREB1 positivity in NeuN+ cells from TSC, FCD, and patients with HME. Five images were quantified in each section. Mean ± SD. (C) Western blots of ADK, IRSp53, CREB1, and p-S6 in lysates from patients with FMCD and control brain specimens. Arrow indicates long isoform of ADK (ADK-L), and arrowhead indicates short isoform of ADK (ADK-S). Blotting of α-tubulin in lysates was used as a loading control. Control 1 (Con1) refers to the postmortem brain region of UMB5309, Con2 to the postmortem brain region of UMB5408, Con3 to the unaffected brain region of FCD247, Con4 to the postmortem brain region of UMB1712, and Con5 to the postmortem brain region of UMB4917. (D) Quantification of C. The level of each target protein is presented as a percentage change relative to the average of 5 control samples. n = 5 in control (Con1, Con2, Con3, Con4, and Con5), n = 4 in FCD (FCD56, FCD247, FCD254, and FCD348), n = 3 in TSC (TSC2, TSC264, and TSC357), n = 3 in HME (HME20, HME255, and HME338). Mean ± SD. *P <0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Translational landscape of mTOR activation–sensitive genes is distinct from that of mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes. Next, we sought to determine how mTOR activation–sensitive genes, including ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1, are selectively regulated by MTOR activating mutations. Previously, in ribosome profiling studies applying pharmacological inhibition of mTOR, researchers demonstrated that mTOR selectively regulates the translation of mRNAs that primarily encode translational machinery (i.e., ribosomal proteins) and that contain 5′ terminal oligopyrimidine (5′ TOP) motifs (13, 14). Interestingly, we discovered no significant effects on the translation of 5′ TOP mRNAs in either of the mTOR activation conditions (mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr or p.Leu2427Pro mice) compared with mTOR WT mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 6). Accordingly, we hypothesized that the translational control mediated by MTOR activating mutations would be distinct from that mediated by mTOR pharmacological inhibition.

Figure 3 Translational landscape of mTOR activation–sensitive genes is distinct from that of mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes. (A) Box plots show the log ratio of fold changes [log(ΔTE)] in the TEs of mRNAs encoding all genes and 5′ TOP mRNAs in p.C1483Y mice (TE[C1483Y/WT]) and p.L2427P mice (TE[L2427P/WT]) relative to WT mice. Mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Table 6. (B) Schematic diagram of Ribo-Seq and RNA-Seq in control, C1483Y, and Torin1 cells. (C) Distribution of changes in the TEs of mRNAs from C1483Y and Torin1 cells relative to control cells. Upregulated mRNAs (Z score ≥ 1.5, mTOR activation–sensitive genes) in C1483Y cells (left) are indicated in red, and downregulated mRNAs (Z score ≤ –1.5, mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes) in Torin1 cells (right) are indicated in blue. See also Supplemental Table 8. (D) Venn diagram of mTOR activation–sensitive genes in C1483Y cells (red) and mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes in Torin1 cells (blue). (E) Box plots showing the log 2 ratios of fold changes [log2(ΔTE)] in the TEs of mRNAs encoding all genes and 5′ TOP in C1483Y cells [TE(C1483Y/WT)] and Torin1 cells [TE(Torin1/WT)] relative to control cells. Mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Table 9. (F) The top 8 clusters in DAVID functional annotation were associated with mTOR activation–sensitive genes in C1483Y cells (top) and mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes in Torin1 (bottom). Black lines reflect a P value of 0.05. ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Unfortunately, translational profiles of MTOR activating mutations have not been compared with that of mTOR pharmacological inhibition at the genome scale. Thus, to compare the translational landscape of human activating mutations in MTOR with that of pharmacological inhibition of mTOR, we used CRISPR-mediated genome-edited NIH 3T3 cells carrying the mutation MTOR c.4448G>A (p.Cys1483Tyr) (hereafter referred to as C1483Y cells) (15), cells treated with the mTOR inhibitor Torin1 (200 nM, 3 hours) (hereafter referred to as Torin1 cells), and vehicle-treated WT cells (hereafter referred to as control cells) (Figure 3B). MTOR c.4448G>A (p.Cys1483Tyr) is recurrently found in human FMCD, as well as various cancers, and reportedly causes aberrant activation of mTOR kinase (3, 15, 39, 40). We confirmed the hyperactivation of mTOR kinase in C1483Y cells and its inhibition in Torin1 cells by performing Western blotting of p-S6 ribosomal protein, a major readout of mTORC1 activity (Supplemental Figure 9).

Then, we performed ribosome profiling in C1483Y, Torin1, and control cells to compare the impact of mTOR activating mutation with that of pharmacological inhibition of mTOR on translational profiles. The qualities of the Ribo-Seq and RNA-Seq libraries in C1483Y, Torin1, and control cells were validated in a manner similar to that for FMCD mice (Supplemental Figure 10, A–E, and Supplemental Table 7). We calculated the TEs (RPF-normalized read counts/mRNA-normalized read counts) of each mRNA in control, C1483Y, and Torin1 cells (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 8). Using Z score cutoffs of 1.5 for an upregulated TE and –1.5 for a downregulated TE, we were able to select 135 mRNAs exhibiting significantly increased TEs in C1483Y cells and 144 mRNAs experiencing a significant decrease in TE in Torin1 cells, compared with control cells (Figure 3C). While it has been suggested that upregulated genes upon mTOR activation would overlap with downregulated genes upon mTOR inhibition (41), surprisingly, we found no overlap between mRNAs with upregulated TEs in C1483Y cells (hereafter referred to as mTOR activation–sensitive genes in C1483Y cells) and those with downregulated TEs in Torin1 cells (hereafter referred to as mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes in Torin1 cells) (Figure 3D). Also, mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes in Torin1 cells and mTOR activation–sensitive genes in C1483Y cells were not affected in C1483Y cells and Torin1 cells, respectively (Supplemental Figure 11).

In line with previous studies, the TEs of 5′ TOP mRNAs in Torin1 cells were significantly inhibited (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 9). However, as in FMCD mice, the TEs of 5′ TOP mRNAs were not affected in C1483Y cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 9). The translation of 5′ TOP mRNAs, which, as stated above, primarily encode translational machinery, positively regulates protein synthesis (13, 14). Here, we noted that bulk protein synthesis was not significantly changed in C1483Y cells, as determined by puromycin incorporation assays, while prolonged Torin1 treatment (14 hours) resulted in significant decreases in global protein synthesis (13) (Supplemental Figure 12A). This suggested that, in the conditions used for translational profiling, mTOR activation and inhibition elicited gene-specific translational control. In line with the bulk protein synthesis results in C1483Y cells, brain tissue from mTOR mutant mouse embryos, as well as mTOR mutant–expressing primary cortical neurons and heterologous cell lines, exhibited no significant alterations in protein synthesis rate as a result of carrying the mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr or p.Leu2427Pro mutation (Supplemental Figure 12, B–E).

To further analyze the biological functions of mTOR activation– and inhibition–sensitive genes, we conducted functional cluster analysis using the Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) and ClueGO (16, 42). We found that mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes in Torin1 cells were significantly enriched in translation function (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 13), which is consistent with previous studies (13, 14). Meanwhile, however, mTOR activation–sensitive genes in C1483Y cells were enriched in mitochondrial activity and energy production (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 13). Consistent with our functional cluster analysis in the mTOR activation–sensitive genes in C1483Y cells, mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD were also enriched in mitochondrial function and energy production (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3H). Consistent with our findings, other studies have provided evidence suggesting that activation of the mTOR pathway leads to increased translation of a subset of mitochondrial and energy production–related mRNAs (43, 44) and that 5′ TOP genes are insensitive to the activation of mTOR (45, 46). Taken together, our data indicated that translational control and functions mediated by somatic activating mutations in MTOR are distinct from those mediated by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR.

mTOR activation–sensitive genes confer mTOR-responsive 5′-UTR motifs. In light of the above, we wondered how mTOR activation–sensitive genes are differently regulated from mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes regulated by 5′ TOP motif. Studies have reported that the translation of target mRNAs is regulated by recognition of their 5′-UTR regions (13, 14, 47). Thus, we hypothesized that the 5′-UTR regions of mTOR activation–sensitive genes, rather than 5′ TOP motifs, would be responsible for the selective increases in translation upon activation of mTOR kinase. To test this idea, we first performed 5′-UTR luciferase reporter assays of the 5′-UTR regions of Adk-S (ADK short isoform), Adk-L (ADK long isoform), IRSp53, and Creb1 in heterologous cell lines expressing mTOR WT, p.Cys1483Tyr, or p.Leu2427Pro (Figure 4A). The 5′-UTR regions of Adk-S, Adk-L, IRSp53, and Creb1 did not contain a 5′ TOP motif. As a result, we found that the 5′-UTRs of these mTOR activation–sensitive genes were sufficient to selectively increase their expression in response to somatic activating mutations in MTOR, whereas the 5′-UTRs of control genes, such as Actb (β-actin) and Gapdh, were not (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 mTOR activation–sensitive genes confer mTOR-responsive 5′-UTR motifs. (A) 5′-UTR–mediated translation of target mRNAs (Adk-S, Adk-L, Creb1, and IRSp53) and control mRNAs (Actb and Gapdh) by 5′-UTR luciferase reporter assay in HEK293T cells transfected with mTOR WT (WT) and mTOR p.C1483Y or p.L2427P. Pro denotes promoter. Actb denotes β-actin gene. pGL3 denotes the test vector lacking a 5′-UTR. Results are normalized to 5′-UTR reporter activity in transfected mTOR WT cells. n = 7 in each case. Mean ± SD. (B) Consensus sequence and enrichment values (e value) of the U-rich, guanine quartet (GGC) 4 , A-rich, and CERT motifs identified in mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD mice and C1483Y cells by MEME analysis. Diagram illustrating the frequencies of mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD mice and C1483Y cells containing U-rich, guanine quartet (GGC) 4 , A-rich, and CERT motifs. Several motifs in the same genes were counted independently. See also Supplemental Tables 11 and 13. (C) Location of 5′-UTR motifs in Adk-S, IRSp53, and Creb1 is indicated. Effect of deletion mutations in 5′-UTR motif domains in Adk-S, IRSp53, and Creb1 on 5′-UTR luciferase reporter activity in mTOR-activated p.C1483Y or p.L2427P cells relative to WT-transfected HEK293T cells. Pro denotes promoter. n = 7 in each case. Mean ± SD. See also Supplemental Table 14. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Then, we wondered whether the 5′-UTRs of the mTOR activation–sensitive genes reflected common features responsive to MTOR activating mutation. We examined canonical 5′-UTR features (length, GC content, and Gibbs free energy) in mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD mice and C1483Y cells, as well as in mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes in Torin1 cells. However, these canonical 5′-UTR features in mTOR activation– and inhibition–sensitive genes in the FMCD mice, C1483Y cells, and Torin1 cells were not statistically distinguishable from those of background genes (Supplemental Figure 14 and Supplemental Table 10). To identify consensus 5′-UTR motifs responsive to the activity of mTOR kinase, we performed an unbiased Multiple EM for Motif Elicitation (MEME) analysis for 5′-UTRs of mTOR activation– or inhibition–sensitive genes. Interestingly, we found that U-rich, guanine quartet (GGC) 4 , and A-rich motifs and cytosine-enriched regulator of translation (CERT) domains were significantly enriched in both mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD mice and C1483Y cells and accounted for approximately 80% of mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD mice and approximately 70% of mTOR activation–sensitive genes in C1483Y cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 11). However, 5′ pyrimidine-rich translational element (PRTE), A-rich, and GGAGG motifs were identified in the 5′-UTRs of mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes in Torin1 cells (Supplemental Figure 15 and Supplemental Table 11). PRTE motif is a broad motif that encompasses 5′ TOP or 5′ TOP–like motifs (14). The finding of PRTE motifs is consistent with previous studies on acute mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes (13, 14) (Supplemental Figure 15).

Interestingly, guanine quartet (GGC) 4 , CERT domains, and U-rich motifs, which we noted in mTOR-responsive motifs, have been described as being dependent on mTOR downstream effector eIF4F activity for their translation (47–50). In addition, mTOR is known to activate eIF4F through phosphorylation of 4E-BPs and S6Ks (8). Although its relevance to eIF4F activity remains unknown, A-rich was found in 9% of mTOR activation– and inhibition–sensitive genes. Upon upstream regulator analysis with IPA, we found that eIF4E, a core component of eIF4F, was a significant upstream regulator of mTOR activation–sensitive genes in C1483Y cells (Supplemental Table 12). Among the identified mTOR activation–sensitive genes, we noted that ATOX1, BIRC6, CDC34, CKS2, and NUDT3, which are known as eIF4E target genes, indeed contained guanine quartet (GGC) 4 and CERT motifs, similarly to Adk-S, IRSp53, and Creb1 (Supplemental Table 13). These results suggested that mTOR activation–sensitive genes contain 5′-UTR motifs of U-rich, guanine quartet (GGC) 4 , A-rich, or CERT domains, thereby making them dependent on eIF4F activity for their translation. Accordingly, we sought to determine whether guanine quartet (GGC) 4 motifs in ADK-S, U-rich motifs in IRSp53, and guanine quartet (GGC) 4 , A-rich, and CERT motifs in CREB1 are necessary for their increased expression in response to somatic activating mutations in MTOR. To do this, we performed mutagenesis of individual motifs followed by 5′-UTR luciferase reporter assays, and found that deletions introduced in each motif sufficiently reversed the increased expression of luciferase in response to somatic activating mutations in MTOR (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 14). Taken altogether, these results demonstrated that mTOR activation–sensitive genes, including Adk, IRSp53, and Creb1, show specific 5′-UTR motifs that confer dependence on eIF4F activity for their translation. These results implied that the translational control mechanism of mTOR activation–sensitive genes is mediated by 5′-UTR motifs that confer dependence on eIF4F activity, differing from the translational control mechanism of mTOR inhibition–sensitive genes.

Pharmacological or genetic inhibition of eIF4E rescues intractable epilepsy and other pathologies observed in FMCD mice. We found that most of the mTOR activation–sensitive genes in FMCD and C1483Y cells contained eIF4F-sensitive 5′-UTR motifs that regulated their expression. However, the pathogenic role of eIF4F in intractable epilepsy and cortical malformations is unknown. Thus, we wondered whether the translational dysregulation mediated by increased activity of eIF4F in response to the activation of mTOR kinase would lead to the major phenotypes of FMCD, such as epilepsy, cytomegalic dysmorphic neurons, and defective cortical lamination. To investigate this hypothesis, we performed in vivo knockdown of eIF4E, a key component of the eIF4F complex, to reduce eIF4F activity in FMCD mice via in utero electroporation of mTOR mutant or WT constructs coexpressing scrambled shRNAs (shScramble) or shRNAs against eIF4E (sheIF4E) (Supplemental Figure 16A). Efficient knockdown of eIF4E by sheIF4E was validated via Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 16A). We also confirmed that eIF4E expression was significantly reduced in sheIF4E-expressing neurons upon immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 16B). Accordingly, we performed further immunostaining to examine the effect of in vivo knockdown of eIF4E on the expression of ADK, IRSp53, and CREB1 in FMCD mice, and found that their expressions were significantly reduced (Supplemental Figure 17).

We further examined whether in vivo knockdown of eIF4E could alleviate the major phenotypes of FMCD. Surprisingly, we found that eIF4E knockdown was able to successfully rescue all of the pathological phenotypes of FMCD, including epileptic seizure (Figure 5A), hypertrophic soma size (Figure 5B), spine density (Figure 5C), and migration defect (Figure 5D). In detail, we found that eIF4E knockdown almost completely rescued spontaneous seizures observed in mTOR p.Cys1483Tyr and p.Leu2427Pro mice (Figure 5A). Additionally, we noted that eIF4E knockdown rescued hypertrophic soma and decreased spine density, which are representative morphologies of dysmorphic neurons found in FMCD (51, 52) (Figure 5, B and C); consistent with this finding, it was recently reported that normalizing translation through constitutive active 4E-BP1 prevents mTOR-driven cortical dyslamination and hypertrophy of soma (52). Also, eIF4E knockdown significantly alleviated defective neuronal migration in mTOR mutant mice (Figure 5D). We pharmacologically inhibited eIF4E activity via the FDA-approved drug metformin to cure epilepsy in FMCD mice. Metformin, a first-line drug for treating type 2 diabetes, has been found to inhibit eIF4E activity via decreased eIF4E phosphorylation in the brain and to show effectiveness in treating fragile X syndrome via eIF4E inhibition (53). We injected metformin i.p. at a dose of 200 mg/kg from P14 to P56 (early treatment) and from P84 to P114 (late treatment) (Figure 5, E and F). Twelve-hour recording and video-EEG analysis demonstrated that early treatment with metformin prevented seizure onset and late treatment suppressed seizure frequency in FMCD mice (Figure 5, E and F). In addition, early treatment with metformin rescued hypertrophic soma (Figure 5G). Accordingly, these results showed that the increased activity of eIF4F in response to somatic activating mutations in MTOR leads to the phenotypes of FMCD via the increased translation of mTOR activation–sensitive genes and that epileptic seizures could be prevented through eIF4E inhibition by metformin.

Figure 5 Pharmacological or genetic inhibition of eIF4E rescues intractable epilepsy and other pathologies observed in FMCD mice. (A) Quantification of seizure frequency (left) and duration (right) in FMCD adult mice treated with sheIF4E (from P21 to P120). p.C1483Y-shScramble: n = 20; p.L2427P-shScramble: n = 25; p.C1483Y-sheIF4E: n = 15; p.L2427P-sheIF4E: n =20. Mean ± SD. (B) Images of layers 2/3 of GFP+ cells from FMCD mice treated with shScramble and sheIF4E at P21 and soma area quantification. n = 5 in each case. Scale bar: 20 μm. Mean ± SEM. (C) Spine density quantification and images of basal dendrites in neurons from FMCD mice treated with shScramble or sheIF4E at P21. Five mice per condition. Scale bar: 2 μm. Mean ± SEM. (D) Representative images of GFP+ cell migration in the cortices of FMCD mice treated with shScramble or sheIF4E at P7. Quantification of the distributions of GFP+ neurons in the cortex. n = 5 in each case. Scale bar: 100 μm. Mean ± SEM. (E) Metformin was injected i.p. once from P14 to P56 (200 mg/kg/d). Quantification of seizure frequency in adult FMCD mice (P21–P56) treated with metformin. p.C1483Y-vehicle: n = 11; p.L2427P-vehicle: n = 11; p.C1483Y-metformin: n = 7; p.L2427P-metformin: n = 10. (F) Metformin was injected i.p. once for 30 days (200 mg/kg/d). Quantification of seizure frequency in adult FMCD mice (P94–P114) treated with metformin. Ten mice per condition. Mean ± SD. (G) Images of layers 2/3 of GFP+ cells from FMCD mice treated with vehicle and metformin (P14–P56) and soma area quantification. n = 5 in each case. Scale bar: 25 μm. Mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Pharmacological or genetic inhibition of ADK, a novel downstream target of the mTOR/eIF4F axis, alleviates intractable epilepsies in FMCD mice. Next, we examined whether a downstream target of the mTOR/eIF4F axis directly contributes to intractable epilepsy, the clinically important phenotype in FMCD. To do this, we focused on the epileptogenic function of ADK, whose expression was upregulated in patients with FMCD and in mouse models (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). ADK is known to lose its expression in cortical neurons after P21 in mice, upon which it is shifted to astrocytes (54). In line with this, previous studies have shown that the overexpression of ADK in astrocytes contributes to epileptic seizures (55). However, in the case of FMCD caused by mTOR somatic mutations, we discovered that the expression of ADK was aberrantly increased in cortical neurons expressing mutant mTOR ahead of ADK expression in astrocytes (Supplemental Figures 6 and 18). Thus, we first tested whether the selective inhibition of ADK in mutant mTOR–expressing cortical neurons could reduce epileptic seizures. To do so, we generated mTOR mutant constructs coexpressing shADK, and validated the efficient knockdown of ADK in vitro and in vivo (Supplemental Figure 19).

Then, we performed in utero electroporation of these constructs, and found that the frequency and duration of spontaneous behavioral seizures were significantly decreased in shADK-expressing mTOR mutant mice compared with control mice (Figure 6A). Furthermore, we pharmacologically inhibited the function of ADK in our FMCD mutant mice, in which we intraperitoneally injected 5-iodotubercidin (5-ITU), a well-known ADK inhibitor, at a dose of 1.0 mg/kg or 2.6 mg/kg twice per day for 10 days (56). Video-EEG analysis demonstrated that treatment with 5-ITU robustly suppresses seizure frequency and seizure duration in FMCD mice in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 6B). Altogether, these findings showed that the translational dysregulation of ADK in mTOR mutation–carrying cortical neurons contributes to epileptogenesis and that ADK could be a therapeutic target in FMCD.

Figure 6 Pharmacological or genetic inhibition of ADK alleviates intractable epilepsies in FMCD mice. (A) Quantification of seizure frequency (left) and duration (right) in adult FMCD mice treated with shADK (from P21 to P112, 3 times per 1 week). p.C1483Y-shScramble: n = 20; p.L2427P-shScramble: n = 25; p.C1483Y-shADK: n = 15; p.L2427P-shADK: n =13. Mean ± SD. (B) 5-ITU or vehicle was injected i.p. twice for 10 days (1.0 or 2.6 mg per kg of body weight per day), with 12 h/d seizure recording. Quantification of seizure frequency (left) and duration (right) in adult FMCD mice (P112–P140) treated with 5-ITU. n = 5 in each case. Mean ± SD. (C) A model of translation dysregulation mediated by human MTOR activating mutation, compared with pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Acute pharmacological inhibition of mTOR kinase mainly downregulates the translation of PRTE mRNAs mainly encoding ribosomal proteins and translation factors. However, human MTOR–activating mutations upregulate the translation of mRNAs with 5′-UTR motifs responsive to eIF4F activity, which underlie major pathological phenotypes in FMCD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

In this study, our comprehensive translation profiling in FMCD mouse models and genome-edited cells with brain somatic mosaicisms revealed novel mTOR activation–sensitive genes contributing to intractable epilepsy and other phenotypes of FMCD. These mTOR target genes show specific 5′-UTR motifs conferring dependence on eIF4F for their translation (Figure 6C). Finally, we demonstrated that pharmacological or genetic inhibition of eIF4E, a core component of the eIF4F complex, rescued all of the major pathological phenotypes of FMCD and that pharmacological or genetic inhibition of ADK alleviated intractable epilepsy.